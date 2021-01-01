×
Jeff Olson
Jeff Olson

Jeff Olson

United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
235 lbs
--
Weight
42
AGE
2002
Turned Pro
Ohio State University
College
Minneapolis, Minnestoa
Birthplace
FEDEXCUP Rank (2015)
OWGR--
OWGR
78.961
Scoring Average (2015)

Performance
RESULTS

Jeff Olson
Jeff Olson
United StatesUnited States
Jeff Olson

Full Name

6  ft, 2  in

188 cm

Height

235 lbs

--

Weight

August 29, 1978

Birthday

42

AGE

Minneapolis, Minnestoa

Birthplace

Delaware, Ohio

Residence

Ohio State University

College

2002

Turned Pro

Delaware, OH, United States

City Plays From

Personal

  • Head professional at the GC of Dublin in Dublin, Ohio.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2015 Season

  • PGA Professional National Championship: Finished T16 at the PGA Professional National Championship.

2014 Season

Won the Southern Ohio PGA Open.

2010 Season

Won the Southern Ohio PGA Section Championship three years after finishing a disappointing second.

2008 Season

Captured a Callaway Players' Series event.

2007 Season

Finished runner-up at the Southern Ohio PGA Section Championship.

2005 Season

Won the Apprentice Championship.

2004 Season

Won the Southern Ohio Section Assistants' Championship.