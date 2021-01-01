|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Jeff Olson
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
235 lbs
--
Weight
August 29, 1978
Birthday
42
AGE
Minneapolis, Minnestoa
Birthplace
Delaware, Ohio
Residence
Ohio State University
College
2002
Turned Pro
Delaware, OH, United States
City Plays From
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
2014 Season
Won the Southern Ohio PGA Open.
2010 Season
Won the Southern Ohio PGA Section Championship three years after finishing a disappointing second.
2008 Season
Captured a Callaway Players' Series event.
2007 Season
Finished runner-up at the Southern Ohio PGA Section Championship.
2005 Season
Won the Apprentice Championship.
2004 Season
Won the Southern Ohio Section Assistants' Championship.