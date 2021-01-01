|
Daniel Miernicki
Full Name
mur-NUH-key
Pronunciation
6 ft, 4 in
193 cm
Height
215 lbs
98 kg
Weight
January 29, 1990
Birthday
31
AGE
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Birthplace
Portland, Oregon
Residence
Single
Family
University of Oregon
College
2012
Turned Pro
$115,465
Career Earnings
Portland, OR, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour Victories (1)
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
2017 Season
Made one cut in seven Korn Ferry Tour starts. Played four events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.. Made the cut in all of three starts on Mackenzie Tour, with one top-10 as his best finish. Missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Erin Hills.
2016 Season
Made the cut in five of nine Mackenzie Tour starts. Ended the season No. 99 on the Order of Merit, with one top-20 finish.
2015 Season
Finished the season 15th on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
2014 Season
Made the cut in seven of 10 starts on PGA TOUR Canada, with three top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 36 on the Order of Merit.
2013 Season
Made the cut in two of six PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts.
2012 Season
Missed the cut in his lone Korn Ferry Tour appearance.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE