Daniel Miernicki
Daniel Miernicki
Daniel Miernicki

Full Name

mur-NUH-key

Pronunciation

6  ft, 4  in

193 cm

Height

215 lbs

98 kg

Weight

January 29, 1990

Birthday

31

AGE

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Birthplace

Portland, Oregon

Residence

Single

Family

University of Oregon

College

2012

Turned Pro

$115,465

Career Earnings

Portland, OR, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 11-40 and Ties Qualifying Tournament (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013
  • Forme Tour: 2014
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2020

Forme Tour Victories (1)

  • 2015 ATB Financial Classic

National Teams

  • 2010 Palmer Cup

Personal

  • Father, Paul, played college basketball for the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania.
  • Played college golf at Oregon with fellow Mackenzie Tour player Eugene Wong.
  • Played in the Palmer Cup in 2011 and 2012.

Special Interests

  • Football, basketball

Career Highlights

2018 Season

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Secured exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season by finishing solo eighth in Mazatlan.

2017 Season

Made one cut in seven Korn Ferry Tour starts. Played four events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.. Made the cut in all of three starts on Mackenzie Tour, with one top-10 as his best finish. Missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Erin Hills.

  • 112 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Best result of the campaign was a T8 on the strength of a final-round 64 at The Jockey Club.

2016 Season

Made the cut in five of nine Mackenzie Tour starts. Ended the season No. 99 on the Order of Merit, with one top-20 finish.

2015 Season

Finished the season 15th on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

  • ATB Financial Classic: Shot a 6-under, final-round 64 Sunday to win in Calgary, in his fourth start. His 35-foot, final-round birdie putt, together with opening rounds of 64-66-69, nailed down the victory with a 17-under 263.

2014 Season

Made the cut in seven of 10 starts on PGA TOUR Canada, with three top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 36 on the Order of Merit.

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T79 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
  • Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Earned third top-10 in his sixth start, finishing fourth with rounds of 70-69-70-68, six strokes behind champion Wes Homan's 271 total.
  • The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: Thanks to a final-round 67, earned second top-10 finish of the season, a T10.
  • Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist: In his second career PGA TOUR Canada start, posted rounds of 66-69 on the weekend to finish T8.
  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Oak Valley GC: Thanks to a final-round 64, earned medalist honors at the Tour's California Qualifying School to earn exempt status.

2013 Season

Made the cut in two of six PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts.

  • 55 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Best week was a T9 in Mexico's national open.

2012 Season

Missed the cut in his lone Korn Ferry Tour appearance.

Amateur Highlights

  • Earned first-team All-Pac-10 honors during the 2009-10 season playing for the University of Oregon. Won the Duck Invitational with a 7-under 209.
  • Named a Ping Honorable Mention All-American in 2008-09, the first Oregon player to earn that honor since 1970. Named to the All-Pac-10 second team.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019