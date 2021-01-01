×
Brian Prouty
United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
230 lbs
--
Weight
37
AGE
2007
Turned Pro
University of Arizona (2007, Economics)
College
Tucson, Arizona
Birthplace
Brian Prouty

Full Name

PROW-tee

Pronunciation

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

230 lbs

--

Weight

June 16, 1984

Birthday

37

AGE

Tucson, Arizona

Birthplace

Tucson, Arizona

Residence

Single

Family

University of Arizona (2007, Economics)

College

2007

Turned Pro

$34,998

Career Earnings

Tucson, AZ, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2012

Personal

  • Superstitions include using only golf balls with the numbers 1, 2 or 3 on them.
  • Favorite websites are espn.com and foxnews.com.
  • Favorite teams are the Arizona Wildcats and Denver Broncos.
  • "Van Wilder" and "Caddyshack" are his favorite movies.
  • Favorite food is cookies.
  • LeBron James and Peyton Manning are his favorite athletes to watch.
  • Favorite gadgets are his iPad and XM radio.
  • Twitter is his favorite app.
  • Carries granola bars in his golf bag for snacks.
  • Special headcover is Wilbur the Wildcat, the University of Arizona mascot.
  • Would put his father, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in his dream foursome.
  • Not many people know he is a certified ski instructor.
  • Bucket list includes heli-skiing, learning to surf and winning on the PGA TOUR.

Special Interests

  • Skiing, reading

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Played in two events on the eGolf Gateway Tour. Best finish was a solo eighth.

2014 Season

In three Korn Ferry Tour starts in July and August, made three of four cuts, posting T65, T67 and T74 finishes in Boise, Stonebrae and Knoxville. In two Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada appearances, made the cut and finished T42 at The Syncrude Boreal in June.

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T100 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.

2013 Season

Struggled during his first full season on the Korn Ferry Tour and made only four cuts in 17 starts. Did not qualify for the Tour Finals.

  • Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Best week came at the Utah Championship, where he finished T26. Opened 63-66 outside Salt Lake City before coming in with a 72-69 weekend.

2012 Season

Made first three starts of his Korn Ferry Tour career, failing to make the cut. Made nine starts on the Gateway Tour, with one runner-up finish and one additional top-10.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Advanced to the final stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament for the second consecutive year and earned conditional Korn Ferry Tour status after finishing T133.
  • Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Missed the cut at the Cox Classic.
  • Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Missed the cut at the Utah Championship.
  • Stadion Classic at UGA: Missed the cut at the Stadion Classic at UGA.

2011 Season

Has yet to tee it up in a PGA TOUR event. Won several times on the Gateway Tour.

  • Sierra Vista Open: Won the Sierra Vista Open on the Gateway Tour.

2009 Season

  • Nevada Open: Won the Gateway Tour's Nevada Open.

Amateur Highlights

  • Two-time Academic All-American.
  • Won the 2007 Ping Arizona Intercollegiate tournament.
  • Earned All-Pac-10 honors in 2007.