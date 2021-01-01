|
Brian Prouty
Full Name
PROW-tee
Pronunciation
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
230 lbs
--
Weight
June 16, 1984
Birthday
37
AGE
Tucson, Arizona
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Residence
Single
Family
University of Arizona (2007, Economics)
College
2007
Turned Pro
$34,998
Career Earnings
Tucson, AZ, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played in two events on the eGolf Gateway Tour. Best finish was a solo eighth.
2014 Season
In three Korn Ferry Tour starts in July and August, made three of four cuts, posting T65, T67 and T74 finishes in Boise, Stonebrae and Knoxville. In two Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada appearances, made the cut and finished T42 at The Syncrude Boreal in June.
2013 Season
Struggled during his first full season on the Korn Ferry Tour and made only four cuts in 17 starts. Did not qualify for the Tour Finals.
2012 Season
Made first three starts of his Korn Ferry Tour career, failing to make the cut. Made nine starts on the Gateway Tour, with one runner-up finish and one additional top-10.
2011 Season
Has yet to tee it up in a PGA TOUR event. Won several times on the Gateway Tour.
2009 Season
Amateur Highlights