Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2022-23)

JOINED TOUR

Forme Tour: 2011

2011 Korn Ferry Tour: 2015

2015 PGA TOUR: 2017

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship (2021)

Forme Tour Victories (2)

2014 PC Financial Open, The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON

Personal

Was diagnosed with testicular cancer in February 2011 but made a full recovery and returned to the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada later that season.

Order of Merit Leader and Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Player of the Year in 2014.

Never travels without a few books.

As a superstition, never marks his ball with a quarter.

Favorite pro teams are the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners.

Dream foursome would include his mom, dad and Dennis Leffler.

Not many people know he can "cook a good breakfast."

Personal motto is "Have a lot of fun all the time."

Mother, Jolyn, was a high school basketball player.

Lived with PGA TOUR member Nick Taylor for two years after leaving the University of Washington while still remaining in Seattle.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Won the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship by one stroke, earning his first career PGA TOUR title in his 111th career start. Held a share of the lead after three rounds, the second 54-hole lead/co-lead of his PGA TOUR career. Entered the week with missed cuts in six of his last seven starts. Co-led the field in Birdies (19) and Par-4 Scoring Average (3.93).

Career Highlights

2021 Season

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive season, advancing to the BMW Championship for the second time and finishing the season No. 38 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded five top-10s, collecting more than three in a season for the first time in his career, and made the cut in 18 of 22 starts.

PGA Championship: Finished T10 at the PGA Championship, his first career top-10 in a major championship.

Finished T10 at the PGA Championship, his first career top-10 in a major championship. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Finished T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard to earn a spot at The Open Championship via the Open Qualifying Series.

Finished T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard to earn a spot at The Open Championship via the Open Qualifying Series. The Genesis Invitational: Tied for fifth in his third start at The Genesis Invitational after missing the cut in each of his first two. Ranked second in the field in Scrambling (77.14%).

Tied for fifth in his third start at The Genesis Invitational after missing the cut in each of his first two. Ranked second in the field in Scrambling (77.14%). Mayakoba Golf Classic: Shot a final-round 65 to finish T6 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, marking his best result since the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship (2nd). Made two eagles, tied for most in the field.

2019 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season, advancing to the BMW Championship for the first time and finishing No. 55 in the FedExCup standings. Earned two top-10s, including a runner-up at the Wells Fargo Championship, and made 21 cuts in 29 starts, collecting 20 or more in a single season for the first time in his career.

Wells Fargo Championship: Collected his first solo-second finish on the PGA TOUR at the Wells Fargo Championship, with his previous-best result coming at the 2018 John Deere Classic (T2). With an opening 66, held a share of the 18-hole lead, his third such lead in a seven-week stretch on TOUR (Valspar Championship, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Wells Fargo Championship). Led the field in Greens in Regulation percentage (77.78%).

Collected his first solo-second finish on the PGA TOUR at the Wells Fargo Championship, with his previous-best result coming at the 2018 John Deere Classic (T2). With an opening 66, held a share of the 18-hole lead, his third such lead in a seven-week stretch on TOUR (Valspar Championship, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Wells Fargo Championship). Led the field in Greens in Regulation percentage (77.78%). Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: After 6-under 66 in opening round at Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, which included eight birdies (five in his last six holes), shared the first-round lead for the second week in-a-row before going on to finish T12. A week earlier, shot 66 to share first-round lead with Sepp Straka at Valspar Championship en route to T30 finish.

After 6-under 66 in opening round at Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, which included eight birdies (five in his last six holes), shared the first-round lead for the second week in-a-row before going on to finish T12. A week earlier, shot 66 to share first-round lead with Sepp Straka at Valspar Championship en route to T30 finish. Farmers Insurance Open: Recorded first top-10 of the season with a T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

2018 Season

Made 19 cuts in 28 starts, including 11 top-25s and three top-10s, to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time. Missed the cut at the first two Playoffs events to end his season No. 80 in the FedExCup. Earned all three top-10s in the month of July.

RBC Canadian Open: Finished T8 with four rounds in the 60s at the RBC Canadian Open. Had a T53 (2014) and MC (2017) in two prior starts at the event.

Finished T8 with four rounds in the 60s at the RBC Canadian Open. Had a T53 (2014) and MC (2017) in two prior starts at the event. John Deere Classic: Following an opening-round 7-under 64, posted back-to-back 65s in rounds three and four to finish T2 with three others at the John Deere Classic. Earned his second consecutive top-10 after recording one in his first 38 starts on TOUR.

Following an opening-round 7-under 64, posted back-to-back 65s in rounds three and four to finish T2 with three others at the John Deere Classic. Earned his second consecutive top-10 after recording one in his first 38 starts on TOUR. A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Making his second start at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier (MC/2017), posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T5. Marked the second top-10 of his career (T5/A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, T9/2017 AT&T Byron Nelson).

Making his second start at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier (MC/2017), posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T5. Marked the second top-10 of his career (T5/A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, T9/2017 AT&T Byron Nelson). Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Made history at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, with partner Denny McCarthy (first alternate who replaced Martin Piller), as the first team to tee off Saturday with walk-up music at a PGA TOUR event. Song selection for the duo was "I'm Alright" by Kenny Loggins – made famous in the "Caddyshack" movie soundtrack. Duo finished T25 in the two-man team event.

2017 Season

Made 16 starts on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by one top-10. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with seven starts, one top-10 and six cuts made. Was 49th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 24th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the 25).

DAP Championship: Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a tie for sixth at the DAP Championship despite closing in 2-over 72.

Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a tie for sixth at the DAP Championship despite closing in 2-over 72. AT&T Byron Nelson: Posted four rounds at par or better to finish T9 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, five strokes behind champion Billy Horschel and his playoff counterpart, Jason Day. Represented his first top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR in nine starts.

2016 Season

On the Korn Ferry Tour, made 13 cuts in 20 starts and recorded three top-fives. Was 48th in the final priority-ranking order.

WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Entered the final event of the Regular Season, the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz, at No. 22 on the money list. Missed the cut, but earned the 25th and final card awarded at the conclusion of the Regular Season.

Entered the final event of the Regular Season, the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz, at No. 22 on the money list. Missed the cut, but earned the 25th and final card awarded at the conclusion of the Regular Season. LECOM Health Challenge: Finished T5 at the LECOM Health Challenge, with rounds of 66-68-68-70--272. Marked his third straight event which yielded four sub-par rounds, with only two rounds in the 70s.

Finished T5 at the LECOM Health Challenge, with rounds of 66-68-68-70--272. Marked his third straight event which yielded four sub-par rounds, with only two rounds in the 70s. Nashville Golf Open: Got within one shot of eventual-winner James Driscoll during the final round of the Nashville Golf Open, but settled for his second career T3 result.

Got within one shot of eventual-winner James Driscoll during the final round of the Nashville Golf Open, but settled for his second career T3 result. Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Finished T3 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. After a 69-67 start, fired a third-round 66 and found himself one back after 54 holes. Doubled bogeyed the par-5, 12th hole but pulled within one stroke of the lead after birdies on 14 and 15. Went bogey-par-bogey to end the tournament and settled for a T3.

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season having played all 25 events. Had three top-10s, six top-25s and made 13 cuts. Was 74th on the combined final money list. See-sawed his way through the summer making a lot of cuts but not contending very often. Four cuts sandwiched around his top-10s in August offset any momentum generated. Played in all 21 events to finish the Regular Season 62nd on the money list. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made one cut (67th at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship) in four events.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made one cut (67th at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship) in four events.

In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made one cut (67th at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship) in four events. Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Picked up his third top-10 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in August. Highlight of the week in Springfield, Mo. was a third-round 63. A Sunday 69 led to a T10.

Picked up his third top-10 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in August. Highlight of the week in Springfield, Mo. was a third-round 63. A Sunday 69 led to a T10. Stonebrae Classic: Next top-10 didn't come until the Stonebrae Classic, where he birdied the final two holes to snare a T10.

Next top-10 didn't come until the Stonebrae Classic, where he birdied the final two holes to snare a T10. Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: Improved each day at the Colombia Championship in February, posting rounds of 70-68-68-67 to claim a T8 finish, his first Tour top-10.

2014 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Canada season atop the Order of Merit, with $80,992 in earnings, securing fully exempt status on Korn Ferry Tour for the 2015 season. Combined with his win at the PC Financial Open, moved to the top of the Order of Merit.

The Great Waterway Classic: Missed first cut of the season in ninth start, at The Great Waterway Classic.

Missed first cut of the season in ninth start, at The Great Waterway Classic. ATB Financial Classic: Finished T2 at the ATB Financial Classic for fourth top-10 finish of the season. Finished at 23-under par, with four rounds in the 60s, four strokes behind winner Brock Mackenzie.

Finished T2 at the ATB Financial Classic for fourth top-10 finish of the season. Finished at 23-under par, with four rounds in the 60s, four strokes behind winner Brock Mackenzie. RBC Canadian Open: As the top player on the Order of Merit through the Staal Foundation Open, earned an exemption into the RBC Canadian Open, where he made his first PGA TOUR start. Went on to finish T53 at Royal Montreal GC.

As the top player on the Order of Merit through the Staal Foundation Open, earned an exemption into the RBC Canadian Open, where he made his first PGA TOUR start. Went on to finish T53 at Royal Montreal GC. Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Posted three rounds in the 60s to finish T5 at the Staal Foundation Open for third top-10 finish.

Posted three rounds in the 60s to finish T5 at the Staal Foundation Open for third top-10 finish. United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Made his second career Korn Ferry Tour appearance when he played in the United Leasing Championship in late-June as a sponsor exemption. Missed the cut in Indiana.

Made his second career Korn Ferry Tour appearance when he played in the United Leasing Championship in late-June as a sponsor exemption. Missed the cut in Indiana. The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: Took the lead at The Syncrude Boreal Open with a first-round, 9-under 63 and never looked back. Finishing with rounds of 66-68-69, five strokes ahead of runner-up Ricky McDonald, became the first wire-to-wire winner on PGA TOUR Canada since John Ellis in 2008.

Took the lead at The Syncrude Boreal Open with a first-round, 9-under 63 and never looked back. Finishing with rounds of 66-68-69, five strokes ahead of runner-up Ricky McDonald, became the first wire-to-wire winner on PGA TOUR Canada since John Ellis in 2008. PC Financial Open: Captured the PC Financial Open for first PGA TOUR Canada win. Opened with a 6-under 66 and was tied for the 18-hole lead with Mario Clemens and Eugene Wong at the season-opener in Vancouver. Shot a second-round 70 and was three shots behind Wong at the halfway mark. After a third-round 68, came from two shots off the pace Sunday, shooting another 68, to defeat Wong and Brad Clapp by a stroke at Point Grey G&CC.

2013 Season

Made eight cuts in nine starts, with three top-10s. Shot two rounds of 62, tied for the lowest round on PGA TOUR Canada. Was 22nd on Order of Merit.

Cape Breton Celtic Classic: Was the 18- and 36-hole leader at the Cape Breton Celtic Classic before finishing seventh.

Was the 18- and 36-hole leader at the Cape Breton Celtic Classic before finishing seventh. The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: Held a share of the 54-hole lead at the Syncrude Boreal Open before finishing T4.

Held a share of the 54-hole lead at the Syncrude Boreal Open before finishing T4. Dakota Dunes Open presented by SASKTEL: Also was T8 at the Dakota Dunes Open.

2012 Season

Made five cuts in eight starts, including a T3 finish at the Dakota Dunes Open, to end the year 31st on the Order of Merit.

2011 Season

Returned to PGA TOUR Canada with a clean bill of health after a testicular cancer diagnosis. Was 55th on Order of Merit.

Canadian Tour Championship: Finished with a season-best T4 at the TOUR Championship, where he closed with a final-round 64.

2010 Season

Earned exempt status for the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada season at the Florida Winter Qualifying School.

Times Colonist Open: Made his first cut, at the Times Colonist Open, and went on to place seventh.

Made his first cut, at the Times Colonist Open, and went on to place seventh. Corona Mazatlan Mexican PGA Championship: Made his PGA TOUR Canada and pro debut at the Corona Mazatlan Mexican PGA Championship.

Amateur Highlights