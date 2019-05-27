Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Winner, U.S. Open (thru 2023-24)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2013

FedExCup Champion

2015

PGA TOUR Victories (12)

2013 John Deere Classic

John Deere Classic 2015 Valspar Championship, Masters Tournament, U.S. Open, John Deere Classic, TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola

Valspar Championship, Masters Tournament, U.S. Open, John Deere Classic, TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola 2016 Hyundai Tournament of Champions, DEAN & DELUCA Invitational

Hyundai Tournament of Champions, DEAN & DELUCA Invitational 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Travelers Championship, The Open Championship

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Travelers Championship, The Open Championship 2021 Valero Texas Open

International Victories (2)

2014 Emirates Australian Open [Aus]

Emirates Australian Open [Aus] 2016 Australian Open [Aus]

Additional Victories (1)

2015 Hero World Challenge

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (4-3)

2013 Defeated Zach Johnson, David Hearn, John Deere Classic

Defeated Zach Johnson, David Hearn, John Deere Classic 2013 Lost to Patrick Reed, Wyndham Championship

Lost to Patrick Reed, Wyndham Championship 2015 Defeated Sean O'Hair, Patrick Reed, Valspar Championship

Defeated Sean O'Hair, Patrick Reed, Valspar Championship 2015 Lost to Johnson Wagner, J.B. Holmes, Shell Houston Open

Lost to Johnson Wagner, J.B. Holmes, Shell Houston Open 2015 Defeated Tom Gillis, John Deere Classic

Defeated Tom Gillis, John Deere Classic 2017 Defeated Daniel Berger, Travelers Championship

Defeated Daniel Berger, Travelers Championship 2017 Lost to Dustin Johnson, THE NORTHERN TRUST

National Teams

2013, 2015, 2017 Presidents Cup

2014, 2016, 2018 Ryder Cup

2011 Walker Cup

Personal

Born and raised in Dallas.

His mom and dad both played collegiate sports, and his brother, Steven, plays professional basketball. Says his younger sister, Ellie, who has special needs, is his hero.

Married his high school sweetheart, Annie, in November 2018.

Started the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation in 2014 as a platform to lend time, awareness and financial assistance to special-needs youth, military families, junior golf and pediatric cancer and has given over $1.5 million to community groups within these four pillars.

Special Interests

Basketball, beach, fishing; all Dallas-area professional sports teams

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

The Open Championship: Finished solo-second at The Open Championship, his 11th top-four result in his 35th career major championship appearance. Became the second runner-up in tournament history with a 72-hole score of 267 or better and first since Phil Mickelson in 2016.

Finished solo-second at The Open Championship, his 11th top-four result in his 35th career major championship appearance. Became the second runner-up in tournament history with a 72-hole score of 267 or better and first since Phil Mickelson in 2016. Charles Schwab Challenge: Earned his 14th career runner-up in his 208th PGA TOUR start with a solo-second at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Held a one-stroke lead entering the final round before falling to 10-for-20 when attempting to convert a 54-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR. Marked his eighth top-10 finish of the season.

Earned his 14th career runner-up in his 208th PGA TOUR start with a solo-second at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Held a one-stroke lead entering the final round before falling to 10-for-20 when attempting to convert a 54-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR. Marked his eighth top-10 finish of the season. AT&T Byron Nelson: Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the AT&T Byron Nelson en route to a T9. Marked his first 18-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR since the 2018 Travelers Championship.

Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the AT&T Byron Nelson en route to a T9. Marked his first 18-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR since the 2018 Travelers Championship. Masters Tournament: Carded four par-or-better scores to finish T3 at the Masters Tournament in April, his fifth top-five in eight starts at the event. Led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (77.78 percent) and co-led in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.25).

Carded four par-or-better scores to finish T3 at the Masters Tournament in April, his fifth top-five in eight starts at the event. Led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (77.78 percent) and co-led in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.25). Valero Texas Open: Won the Valero Texas Open for his 12th career PGA TOUR victory in his 83rd start since his last PGA TOUR victory, the 2017 Open Championship, a span of 3 years, 8 months, 12 days (first winless drought of more than two years in his career). At the age of 27 years, 8 months, 8 days, became the fifth player in the last 40 years to reach 12 PGA TOUR wins before turning 28, joining Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. Entered the final round with his third 54-hole lead/co-lead of the season and 19th of his career, improving to 10-for-19 converting the 54-hole lead/co-lead to victory. Earned second career win in the state of Texas (2016 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, 2021 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio) and became the first former Texas Longhorn to win the event since Justin Leonard in 2007.

Won the Valero Texas Open for his 12th career PGA TOUR victory in his 83rd start since his last PGA TOUR victory, the 2017 Open Championship, a span of 3 years, 8 months, 12 days (first winless drought of more than two years in his career). At the age of 27 years, 8 months, 8 days, became the fifth player in the last 40 years to reach 12 PGA TOUR wins before turning 28, joining Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. Entered the final round with his third 54-hole lead/co-lead of the season and 19th of his career, improving to 10-for-19 converting the 54-hole lead/co-lead to victory. Earned second career win in the state of Texas (2016 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, 2021 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio) and became the first former Texas Longhorn to win the event since Justin Leonard in 2007. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Finished T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his tournament debut. Marked his third top-five of the season.

Finished T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his tournament debut. Marked his third top-five of the season. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Held the solo-lead after the second and third rounds of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am before finishing T3. Recorded second consecutive top-five on TOUR and held the 54-hole lead/co-lead for the second consecutive week. Fell to 6-for-12 with the 36-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR and 9-for-18 with the 54-hole lead/co-lead. Led the field in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.78).

Held the solo-lead after the second and third rounds of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am before finishing T3. Recorded second consecutive top-five on TOUR and held the 54-hole lead/co-lead for the second consecutive week. Fell to 6-for-12 with the 36-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR and 9-for-18 with the 54-hole lead/co-lead. Led the field in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.78). Waste Management Phoenix Open: Held a share of the 54-hole lead at the Waste Management Phoenix Open before finishing T4, his best result on TOUR since the 2019 PGA Championship (T3). Made 10 birdies in the third round en route to a 10-under 61, his first time with double-digit birdies in a round on TOUR and second score of 61 or better. Marked his first 54-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR since The 2018 Open Championship.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

With a T4 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and T3 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, recorded back-to-back top-fives on the PGA TOUR for the first time since 2018 (T3/Vivint Houston Open, 3rd/Masters Tournament). Held at least a share of the lead after three rounds at both events, becoming the first player to hold the 54-hole lead/co-lead in consecutive weeks on the PGA TOUR since Dustin Johnson in 2020 (all three FedExCup Playoffs events).

2020 Season

Ended the season No. 107 in the FedExCup standings and advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. Failed to advance to the BMW Championship for the first time in his career. Recorded three top-10s and made 14 of 17 cuts.

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs and advanced to the BMW Championship for the seventh consecutive season, finishing the season No. 44 in the FedExCup standings. Failed to advance to the TOUR Championship for the second consecutive season after doing so in each of his first five on TOUR. Collected four top-10s and made 19 cuts in 23 starts.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Shot a final-round 67 to finish T6 at THE NORTHERN TRUST. Marked his lowest final-round score since the 2018 PGA Championship (66). With 21 putts in the final round, hit fewer than 22 in a round for the second time in his career (21/R1/2019 Genesis Open).

Shot a final-round 67 to finish T6 at THE NORTHERN TRUST. Marked his lowest final-round score since the 2018 PGA Championship (66). With 21 putts in the final round, hit fewer than 22 in a round for the second time in his career (21/R1/2019 Genesis Open). the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Opened the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide with a 66 en route to a T7. Earned third consecutive top-10 on the PGA TOUR, a feat he had not accomplished since the start of the 2017-18 season.

Opened the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide with a 66 en route to a T7. Earned third consecutive top-10 on the PGA TOUR, a feat he had not accomplished since the start of the 2017-18 season. PGA Championship: Finished T3 at the PGA Championship, snapping a streak of 18 PGA TOUR starts without a top-10 (first since 2018 The Open Championship/T9). Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting, doing so in an event for the first time since the 2016 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and mark of 2.659 strokes per round in that category was the first in his career over 2.5.

Finished T3 at the PGA Championship, snapping a streak of 18 PGA TOUR starts without a top-10 (first since 2018 The Open Championship/T9). Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting, doing so in an event for the first time since the 2016 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and mark of 2.659 strokes per round in that category was the first in his career over 2.5. Genesis Open: With a final-round 81 at the Genesis Open, failed to break 80 for the third time on the PGA TOUR (82/R3/2013 the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, 80/R3/2014 TOUR Championship, 81/R4/2019 Genesis Open), eventually finishing T51 at 1-over. Final round included a double bogey, triple bogey and quadruple bogey, recording each of the three in the same round for the first time in his PGA TOUR career.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season, but failed to advance to the TOUR Championship for the first time in his career, finishing No. 31 in the FedExCup standings. Among 18 made cuts in 23 starts, recorded five top-10s, his fewest through six seasons on TOUR. Finished a season-best third in back-to-back weeks at the Houston Open and Masters Tournament. Season concluded following a T55 at the BMW Championship. Played on his third Ryder Cup team for the United States.

Ryder Cup: Played in his third consecutive Ryder Cup for the United States and finished with a 3-2-0 record for the week at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Paired with Justin Thomas to win three of the four matches. Lost, 5&4, to Thorbjorn Olesen in Singles, while the Europeans went on to defeat the U.S. 17.5-10.5.

Played in his third consecutive Ryder Cup for the United States and finished with a 3-2-0 record for the week at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Paired with Justin Thomas to win three of the four matches. Lost, 5&4, to Thorbjorn Olesen in Singles, while the Europeans went on to defeat the U.S. 17.5-10.5. The Open Championship: In his title defense, opened with a 1-over 72 to sit T50 at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie, his highest opening round in six appearances at The Open. With middle rounds of 67-65, held a share of the 54-hole lead. Was paired with fellow Class of 2011 member Xander Schauffele in Sunday's final pairing. Failed to make a birdie in the final round, closing with a 76 to finish T9.

In his title defense, opened with a 1-over 72 to sit T50 at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie, his highest opening round in six appearances at The Open. With middle rounds of 67-65, held a share of the 54-hole lead. Was paired with fellow Class of 2011 member Xander Schauffele in Sunday's final pairing. Failed to make a birdie in the final round, closing with a 76 to finish T9. Travelers Championship: With a first-round 63 at the Travelers Championship (T42), earned a share of the lead with Zach Johnson and matched his lowest previous opening-round score on the PGA TOUR (63/R1/2017 Travelers Championship).

With a first-round 63 at the Travelers Championship (T42), earned a share of the lead with Zach Johnson and matched his lowest previous opening-round score on the PGA TOUR (63/R1/2017 Travelers Championship). Masters Tournament: Finished third at the Masters after standing nine shots back (T9) through 54 holes. Reached 14-under for the tournament and tied the lead before making bogey at the 72nd hole. Final-round 64 was the tournament low for the week and one shy of the course record at Augusta National (63 – Greg Norman/1996, Nick Price/1986). Held first-round lead after a 6-under 66.Was seeking to win from the most strokes behind in tournament history (Jack Burke, Jr. won the 1956 Masters from eight strokes back). Third-place result was his fourth top-five in five appearances at Augusta National (2018/3rd, T2/2016, Won/2015, T2/2014).

Finished third at the Masters after standing nine shots back (T9) through 54 holes. Reached 14-under for the tournament and tied the lead before making bogey at the 72nd hole. Final-round 64 was the tournament low for the week and one shy of the course record at Augusta National (63 – Greg Norman/1996, Nick Price/1986). Held first-round lead after a 6-under 66.Was seeking to win from the most strokes behind in tournament history (Jack Burke, Jr. won the 1956 Masters from eight strokes back). Third-place result was his fourth top-five in five appearances at Augusta National (2018/3rd, T2/2016, Won/2015, T2/2014). Houston Open: Finished T3 In his sixth start at the Houston Open. Offset a bogey at the par-4 10th with five birdies and an eagle-3 at No. 4 to post a final-round 6-under 66. Sank a 29-foot par putt on the 72nd hole to claim the top-five finish. Marked his 55th top-10 in 136 TOUR starts. Previously missed two cuts at the event (2014, 2017) but followed each with a top-five (T2/2015, T3/2018).

Finished T3 In his sixth start at the Houston Open. Offset a bogey at the par-4 10th with five birdies and an eagle-3 at No. 4 to post a final-round 6-under 66. Sank a 29-foot par putt on the 72nd hole to claim the top-five finish. Marked his 55th top-10 in 136 TOUR starts. Previously missed two cuts at the event (2014, 2017) but followed each with a top-five (T2/2015, T3/2018). Genesis Open: With a final-round 4-under 67, recorded his third top-15 finish (T9) in six starts at the Genesis Open (T12/2014, T4/2015, T9/2018).

With a final-round 4-under 67, recorded his third top-15 finish (T9) in six starts at the Genesis Open (T12/2014, T4/2015, T9/2018). Sentry Tournament of Champions: Overcame an opening 75 with three under-par rounds to finish ninth at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in his first start of the season.

Overcame an opening 75 with three under-par rounds to finish ninth at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in his first start of the season. Hero World Challenge: With a final-round 3-under 69, finished T3 in his fifth start at the Hero World Challenge (T16/2013, 1/2014, 4/2015, T6/2016, T3/2017). At 12-under 276, finished tied with Tommy Fleetwood, six strokes behind champion Rickie Fowler.

2017 Season

Advanced to the season-ending TOUR Championship for the fifth time in as many attempts, finishing the season No. 2 in the FedExCup standings. Made the cut in 20 of 23 starts, with the season highlighted by his third major championship victory, winning The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. Also added victories at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Travelers Championship, upping his total to 11 PGA TOUR victories.

Presidents Cup: Making his third consecutive appearance at the Presidents Cup, tallied a 3-1-1 record to help lead the United States to a 19-11 victory over the International squad at Liberty National. Paired with Patrick Reed, won three matches and halved another in their four sessions together. Fell 2 and 1 to Jhonattan Vegas in Singles, garnering ribbing from his teammates for having never won a Singles match in team competition as a pro.

Making his third consecutive appearance at the Presidents Cup, tallied a 3-1-1 record to help lead the United States to a 19-11 victory over the International squad at Liberty National. Paired with Patrick Reed, won three matches and halved another in their four sessions together. Fell 2 and 1 to Jhonattan Vegas in Singles, garnering ribbing from his teammates for having never won a Singles match in team competition as a pro. TOUR Championship: Began the TOUR Championship in the No. 1 position in the FedExCup standings, but a T7 finish at East Lake wasn't enough to hold off Justin Thomas, who finished runner-up at East Lake to win the FedExCup. Posted four scores of par or better to claim the T7 showing, giving him seventh-place finishes or better in each of the four FedExCup Playoffs events.

Began the TOUR Championship in the No. 1 position in the FedExCup standings, but a T7 finish at East Lake wasn't enough to hold off Justin Thomas, who finished runner-up at East Lake to win the FedExCup. Posted four scores of par or better to claim the T7 showing, giving him seventh-place finishes or better in each of the four FedExCup Playoffs events. BMW Championship: Closed the BMW Championship with a 6-under 65 to finish T7, maintaining his lead in the FedExCup standings heading into the TOUR Championship. Opened the tournament with a 6-under 65, three shots off Marc Leishman's lead. Posted middle rounds of 70-71.

Closed the BMW Championship with a 6-under 65 to finish T7, maintaining his lead in the FedExCup standings heading into the TOUR Championship. Opened the tournament with a 6-under 65, three shots off Marc Leishman's lead. Posted middle rounds of 70-71. Dell Technologies Championship: After entering the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship two strokes behind co-leaders Justin Thomas and Marc Leishman, held the lead briefly at 16-under through 13 holes before bogeys on two of the last five holes led to a 4-under 67. At 14-under 270, finished three strokes behind Thomas and runner-up for the second consecutive week in the FedExCup Playoffs. With the finish, overtook Dustin Johnson to reclaim the lead in the FedExCup standings, 27 points ahead of Justin Thomas. Was one of four players to record 6-under 30 on the front nine in the final round (Harold Varner III/67, Marc Leishman/70, Jason Day/66).

After entering the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship two strokes behind co-leaders Justin Thomas and Marc Leishman, held the lead briefly at 16-under through 13 holes before bogeys on two of the last five holes led to a 4-under 67. At 14-under 270, finished three strokes behind Thomas and runner-up for the second consecutive week in the FedExCup Playoffs. With the finish, overtook Dustin Johnson to reclaim the lead in the FedExCup standings, 27 points ahead of Justin Thomas. Was one of four players to record 6-under 30 on the front nine in the final round (Harold Varner III/67, Marc Leishman/70, Jason Day/66). THE NORTHERN TRUST: Fell to 4-3 in playoffs on the PGA TOUR with his loss on the first extra hole to a Dustin Johnson birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST. Held a three-shot, 54-hole lead over Johnson, that was extended to five after five holes but posted his only double bogey of the tournament at the par-3 sixth hole when he hit his tee shot in the water. After bogey at the ninth hole and birdie by Johnson at No. 10, the pair were tied at 11-under. Played last eight holes to finish tied at 13-under before losing playoff. Scored 1-under on front nine for the week and 12-under on the back nine. Third-round 6-under 64 matched course record set by Russell Henley in round one. Marked his 15th 54-hole lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR, converting nine of his last 11 into victory. Moved from No. 3 to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings.

Fell to 4-3 in playoffs on the PGA TOUR with his loss on the first extra hole to a Dustin Johnson birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST. Held a three-shot, 54-hole lead over Johnson, that was extended to five after five holes but posted his only double bogey of the tournament at the par-3 sixth hole when he hit his tee shot in the water. After bogey at the ninth hole and birdie by Johnson at No. 10, the pair were tied at 11-under. Played last eight holes to finish tied at 13-under before losing playoff. Scored 1-under on front nine for the week and 12-under on the back nine. Third-round 6-under 64 matched course record set by Russell Henley in round one. Marked his 15th 54-hole lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR, converting nine of his last 11 into victory. Moved from No. 3 to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings. PGA Championship: Finished T28 at the PGA Championship as he was seeking to win the fourth and final leg of the career Grand Slam. Had he done so, he would have become the youngest player to perform the feat.

Finished T28 at the PGA Championship as he was seeking to win the fourth and final leg of the career Grand Slam. Had he done so, he would have become the youngest player to perform the feat. The Open Championship: With rounds of 65-69-65-69, finished with a 72-hole total of 12-under 268 to win the 146th Open Championship (and the Claret Jug) by three strokes over Matt Kuchar, collecting his third major title. One year after Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson went toe-to-toe at The Open, Spieth and Kuchar produced their own share of drama in an epic duel in the final pairing over the final two rounds. Played the final five holes at 5-under. After a bogey at No. 13, which included a 20-minute ruling that took him to the practice range during an unplayable, went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie-par. Picked up his 11th PGA TOUR win and third of the season, moving into the top spot in the FedExCup rankings. Victory came in his 121st TOUR start at the age of 23 years, 11 months and 26 days, joining Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win three legs of the Grand Slam before the age of 24. Nicklaus won the 1963 PGA Championship at the age of 23 years, 6 months. Just four days before turning 24, had 11 victories prior to the age of 24, second only to Tiger Woods' 15 wins (since 1983). The win at Royal Birkdale marked his seventh top-four finish in 19 major championship starts, needing only a victory at the PGA Championship to complete the career Grand Slam. The Open Championship marked his first time posting four rounds in the 60s in a major championship. By doing so, he became the fifth player to perform the feat at The Open, joining Greg Norman (1983), Nick Price (1994), Tiger Woods (2000), Henrik Stenson (2016). Improved to nine of 14 when carrying the lead/co-lead into the final round of a PGA TOUR event, including nine out of his last 10 attempts. Overall, held the lead/co-lead 15 times (out of 70 total rounds) in major championships (three times after the first round, four times after the second round, five times after the third round and three times after victories). In addition, joined this list of players who led after every round but were tied for the lead in at least one round in 72-hole Open Championships: Harry Vardon (1899, 1903), J.H. Taylor (1900), Lee Trevino (1971), Gary Player (1974), Jordan Spieth (2017). Week included matching bogey-free rounds of 65 in the first and third rounds, with the opening 65 tying him with Louis Oosthuizen (2015) for lowest opening round by an Open champion.

With rounds of 65-69-65-69, finished with a 72-hole total of 12-under 268 to win the 146th Open Championship (and the Claret Jug) by three strokes over Matt Kuchar, collecting his third major title. One year after Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson went toe-to-toe at The Open, Spieth and Kuchar produced their own share of drama in an epic duel in the final pairing over the final two rounds. Played the final five holes at 5-under. After a bogey at No. 13, which included a 20-minute ruling that took him to the practice range during an unplayable, went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie-par. Picked up his 11th PGA TOUR win and third of the season, moving into the top spot in the FedExCup rankings. Victory came in his 121st TOUR start at the age of 23 years, 11 months and 26 days, joining Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win three legs of the Grand Slam before the age of 24. Nicklaus won the 1963 PGA Championship at the age of 23 years, 6 months. Just four days before turning 24, had 11 victories prior to the age of 24, second only to Tiger Woods' 15 wins (since 1983). The win at Royal Birkdale marked his seventh top-four finish in 19 major championship starts, needing only a victory at the PGA Championship to complete the career Grand Slam. The Open Championship marked his first time posting four rounds in the 60s in a major championship. By doing so, he became the fifth player to perform the feat at The Open, joining Greg Norman (1983), Nick Price (1994), Tiger Woods (2000), Henrik Stenson (2016). Improved to nine of 14 when carrying the lead/co-lead into the final round of a PGA TOUR event, including nine out of his last 10 attempts. Overall, held the lead/co-lead 15 times (out of 70 total rounds) in major championships (three times after the first round, four times after the second round, five times after the third round and three times after victories). In addition, joined this list of players who led after every round but were tied for the lead in at least one round in 72-hole Open Championships: Harry Vardon (1899, 1903), J.H. Taylor (1900), Lee Trevino (1971), Gary Player (1974), Jordan Spieth (2017). Week included matching bogey-free rounds of 65 in the first and third rounds, with the opening 65 tying him with Louis Oosthuizen (2015) for lowest opening round by an Open champion. Travelers Championship: In his first start in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, opened with a 63, his low opening round on the PGA TOUR, then went on to hold the solo lead after every round before winning via playoff against fellow Class of 2011 member Daniel Berger. Holed a bunker shot on the first extra hole, No. 18, for birdie to win his 10th career PGA TOUR title in his 120th start. Joined Tiger Woods as the only players in the modern era with 10 PGA TOUR wins by the age of 24. Win marked the the first time he won a tournament in his first start. Improved his playoff record to 4-2.

In his first start in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, opened with a 63, his low opening round on the PGA TOUR, then went on to hold the solo lead after every round before winning via playoff against fellow Class of 2011 member Daniel Berger. Holed a bunker shot on the first extra hole, No. 18, for birdie to win his 10th career PGA TOUR title in his 120th start. Joined Tiger Woods as the only players in the modern era with 10 PGA TOUR wins by the age of 24. Win marked the the first time he won a tournament in his first start. Improved his playoff record to 4-2. DEAN & DELUCA Invitational: The defending DEAN & DELUCA Invitational champion carded a flawless final-round 5-under 65 at Colonial to move from T8 to T2, one stroke back of champion Kevin Kisner. It marked the 11th runner-up performance of his career. Was hoping to join Ben Hogan as the only players to win back-to-back DEAN & DELUCA Invitationals, with Hogan performing the feat twice (1946-47 and 1952-53). In five starts at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, his record at Colonial now includes five top-15 finishes (T2-2017, Won-2016, T2-2015, T14-2014, T7-2013).

The defending DEAN & DELUCA Invitational champion carded a flawless final-round 5-under 65 at Colonial to move from T8 to T2, one stroke back of champion Kevin Kisner. It marked the 11th runner-up performance of his career. Was hoping to join Ben Hogan as the only players to win back-to-back DEAN & DELUCA Invitationals, with Hogan performing the feat twice (1946-47 and 1952-53). In five starts at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, his record at Colonial now includes five top-15 finishes (T2-2017, Won-2016, T2-2015, T14-2014, T7-2013). Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teamed with fellow Texan Ryan Palmer to finish fourth at 22-under in new two-man team, Foursomes/Four-ball format at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Was his second appearance at TPC Louisiana after missing the cut in 2013.

Teamed with fellow Texan Ryan Palmer to finish fourth at 22-under in new two-man team, Foursomes/Four-ball format at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Was his second appearance at TPC Louisiana after missing the cut in 2013. Masters Tournament: Despite opening- and closing-round scores of 3-over 75 in his fourth appearance at the Masters, managed to finish at 1-under 287 and T11 on the strength of second- and third-round scores of 69-68, respectively. Was just two strokes off the lead after 54 holes, before the Sunday 75 left him eight strokes back. The par-3 12th hole, which caused his demise in the final round of 2016 (quadruple bogey), struck again in the 2017 final round (double bogey). The finish marked his first time at Augusta to finish outside the top two.

Despite opening- and closing-round scores of 3-over 75 in his fourth appearance at the Masters, managed to finish at 1-under 287 and T11 on the strength of second- and third-round scores of 69-68, respectively. Was just two strokes off the lead after 54 holes, before the Sunday 75 left him eight strokes back. The par-3 12th hole, which caused his demise in the final round of 2016 (quadruple bogey), struck again in the 2017 final round (double bogey). The finish marked his first time at Augusta to finish outside the top two. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Making his 100th professional PGA TOUR start (108 overall including amateur starts), finished 19-under 268 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for a four-stroke victory over Kelly Kraft. At the age of 23 years, 6 months, 16 days, joined Tiger Woods (23-5-7) as the only two players to win nine times before the age of 24 (since World War II). In addition, became the second youngest winner at the event, trailing only 1981 champion John Cook (23 years, 4 months). The AT&T sponsored athlete won in his fifth start in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where he finished inside the top 25 in every start: Won-2017, T21-2016, T7-2015, T4-2014 and T22-2013. With the win, Spieth extended the stretch of American-born players to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to 13, with the last international winner of the event being Vijay Singh in 2004. Improved to seven of 12 when carrying the lead/co-lead into the final round, including seven of his last eight attempts.

Making his 100th professional PGA TOUR start (108 overall including amateur starts), finished 19-under 268 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for a four-stroke victory over Kelly Kraft. At the age of 23 years, 6 months, 16 days, joined Tiger Woods (23-5-7) as the only two players to win nine times before the age of 24 (since World War II). In addition, became the second youngest winner at the event, trailing only 1981 champion John Cook (23 years, 4 months). The AT&T sponsored athlete won in his fifth start in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where he finished inside the top 25 in every start: Won-2017, T21-2016, T7-2015, T4-2014 and T22-2013. With the win, Spieth extended the stretch of American-born players to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to 13, with the last international winner of the event being Vijay Singh in 2004. Improved to seven of 12 when carrying the lead/co-lead into the final round, including seven of his last eight attempts. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Gradually worked his way up the leaderboard at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, opening with a 1-under 70 before shooting 68-67-67 to finish at 12-under 272 and in a tie for ninth place.

Gradually worked his way up the leaderboard at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, opening with a 1-under 70 before shooting 68-67-67 to finish at 12-under 272 and in a tie for ninth place. Sony Open in Hawaii: Having missed the cut in his only other Sony Open in Hawaii start (2014), shot a final-round 63 to finish third and eight shots behind winner Justin Thomas. Was paired with Thomas the first two days, getting a birds-eye view of Thomas' opening 11-under 59.

Having missed the cut in his only other Sony Open in Hawaii start (2014), shot a final-round 63 to finish third and eight shots behind winner Justin Thomas. Was paired with Thomas the first two days, getting a birds-eye view of Thomas' opening 11-under 59. SBS Tournament of Champions: Making his PGA TOUR season debut, closed with an 8-under 65 to finish T3 at the SBS Tournament of Champions in his attempt to become the first player to successfully defend at Kapalua since Geoff Ogilvy (2009-2010). Led the field with 26 birdies, one more than champion Justin Thomas. Marked his third top-three finish in as many starts at the winners-only event: 2nd-2014, 1st-2016, T3-2017.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, progressing to the TOUR Championship each time. Entered the season finale in the No. 7 position in the FedExCup standings and finished T17 at East Lake to end his season No. 9 in the FedExCup standings (the best finish by a defending FedExCup champion). Recorded 16 top-25 finishes from 21 starts. Of those, four were top-five showings, including wins at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions and the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational.

Australian Open: Added his name to a list that includes champions such as Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Greg Norman among players to win the Australian Open multiple times (2014, 2016), defeating Aussies Cameron Smith and Ash Hall on the first playoff hole (the par-4 18th at Royal Sydney Golf Club) with a birdie from 15 feet. Began the final round trailing Geoff Ogilvy by two strokes, but fought his way into the playoff with a birdie on the No. 16 and clutch par saves on the final two holes of regulation.

Added his name to a list that includes champions such as Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Greg Norman among players to win the Australian Open multiple times (2014, 2016), defeating Aussies Cameron Smith and Ash Hall on the first playoff hole (the par-4 18th at Royal Sydney Golf Club) with a birdie from 15 feet. Began the final round trailing Geoff Ogilvy by two strokes, but fought his way into the playoff with a birdie on the No. 16 and clutch par saves on the final two holes of regulation. Ryder Cup: Making his second Ryder Cup appearance, went 2-2-1 in his five matches in the United States' 17-11 victory in the biennial event. Played in all five matches at Hazeltine, tied for the most on the American side (along with Patrick Reed). Partnered with Reed in each of the first four sessions, going 2-1-1.

Making his second Ryder Cup appearance, went 2-2-1 in his five matches in the United States' 17-11 victory in the biennial event. Played in all five matches at Hazeltine, tied for the most on the American side (along with Patrick Reed). Partnered with Reed in each of the first four sessions, going 2-1-1. TOUR Championship: The defending FedExCup champion entered the TOUR Championship No. 7 in the FedExCup standings. Marked just the second time the defending FedExCup champion returned to the Playoffs finale (Brandt Snedeker).

The defending FedExCup champion entered the TOUR Championship No. 7 in the FedExCup standings. Marked just the second time the defending FedExCup champion returned to the Playoffs finale (Brandt Snedeker). BMW Championship: Opened the BMW Championship with a bogey-free, 4-under 68 en route to a ninth-place finish in the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Opened the BMW Championship with a bogey-free, 4-under 68 en route to a ninth-place finish in the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs. The Barclays: Hit 17 of 18 greens in a final-round 69 at The Barclays to finish T10 with Justin Thomas, his seventh top-10 of the season and 39th of his TOUR career.

Hit 17 of 18 greens in a final-round 69 at The Barclays to finish T10 with Justin Thomas, his seventh top-10 of the season and 39th of his TOUR career. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Finished T3 at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational despite middle rounds of 71-71. Was 2-over after hitting just two greens in regulation through 12 holes in first round before hitting last five greens in regulation to birdie final four holes and post opening 68. Third-round 71 included 8 (+3) at par-5 16th hole. Had most one-putts each round, except round two (13/R1, 12/R3, 11/R4), and required just 95 putts all week, the least number of putts for any player on TOUR in the 2015-16. T3 was best finish in three starts at Bridgestone Invitational and best finish in 12 World Golf Championships starts.

Finished T3 at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational despite middle rounds of 71-71. Was 2-over after hitting just two greens in regulation through 12 holes in first round before hitting last five greens in regulation to birdie final four holes and post opening 68. Third-round 71 included 8 (+3) at par-5 16th hole. Had most one-putts each round, except round two (13/R1, 12/R3, 11/R4), and required just 95 putts all week, the least number of putts for any player on TOUR in the 2015-16. T3 was best finish in three starts at Bridgestone Invitational and best finish in 12 World Golf Championships starts. DEAN & DELUCA Invitational: Came back the following week with a three-stroke victory over Harris English at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, delighting the Fort Worth crowd as he earned his first professional victory in his native Texas. With the victory, his eighth on the PGA TOUR, became the fifth Texan to win the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, joining Ben Hogan (1946, 1947, 1952, 1953, 1959), Homero Blancas (1970), Lee Trevino (1976, 1978) and Ben Crenshaw (1977, 1990). His eighth win moved him above Tiger Woods (7) for most wins on TOUR before the age of 23, trailing only Horton Smith who had 14. Entered the final round with a one-stroke lead over Colonial Country Club member Ryan Palmer and Webb Simpson, improving his record to six of 11 when holding the lead/co-lead going into the final round (including six of his last seven attempts). The victory also snapped a streak of seven consecutive come-from-behind winners at Colonial. Finished no worse than T14 in four starts at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational (T7-2013, T14-2014, T2-2015, 1-2016).

Came back the following week with a three-stroke victory over Harris English at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, delighting the Fort Worth crowd as he earned his first professional victory in his native Texas. With the victory, his eighth on the PGA TOUR, became the fifth Texan to win the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, joining Ben Hogan (1946, 1947, 1952, 1953, 1959), Homero Blancas (1970), Lee Trevino (1976, 1978) and Ben Crenshaw (1977, 1990). His eighth win moved him above Tiger Woods (7) for most wins on TOUR before the age of 23, trailing only Horton Smith who had 14. Entered the final round with a one-stroke lead over Colonial Country Club member Ryan Palmer and Webb Simpson, improving his record to six of 11 when holding the lead/co-lead going into the final round (including six of his last seven attempts). The victory also snapped a streak of seven consecutive come-from-behind winners at Colonial. Finished no worse than T14 in four starts at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational (T7-2013, T14-2014, T2-2015, 1-2016). AT&T Byron Nelson: With rounds of 64-65 at his hometown AT&T Byron Nelson, found himself one stroke back of the leader after each of the first two rounds. With a third-round 67, entered the final round in second place again, this time two strokes behind Brooks Koepka. Struggled to a final-round 4-over 74 to finish T18 and five strokes behind champion Sergio Garcia.

With rounds of 64-65 at his hometown AT&T Byron Nelson, found himself one stroke back of the leader after each of the first two rounds. With a third-round 67, entered the final round in second place again, this time two strokes behind Brooks Koepka. Struggled to a final-round 4-over 74 to finish T18 and five strokes behind champion Sergio Garcia. Masters Tournament: Making his title defense at the Masters Tournament, opened with a 6-under 66 to grab a two-shot lead over Danny Lee and Shane Lowry. With subsequent rounds of 74-73, also held the outright lead following the second and third rounds. Lost a five-shot lead on the back nine at Augusta National, with a quadruple bogey on the par-3 12th hole. Ended the week sharing second place with Lee Westwood, three strokes behind champion Danny Willett. Was seeking to win the Masters for the second consecutive season in wire-to-wire fashion.

Making his title defense at the Masters Tournament, opened with a 6-under 66 to grab a two-shot lead over Danny Lee and Shane Lowry. With subsequent rounds of 74-73, also held the outright lead following the second and third rounds. Lost a five-shot lead on the back nine at Augusta National, with a quadruple bogey on the par-3 12th hole. Ended the week sharing second place with Lee Westwood, three strokes behind champion Danny Willett. Was seeking to win the Masters for the second consecutive season in wire-to-wire fashion. World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play: Advanced out of Group Play at the WGC-Dell Match Play with wins over Jamie Donaldson (3 and 2), Victor Dubuisson (5 and 4) and good friend Justin Thomas (3 and 2) before losing to eventual runner-up Louis Oosthuizen (4 and 2) in the Round of 16 for a T9 result. Coming to the par-3 11th hole in his match against Oosthuizen, both players hit into the water off the tee. Oosthuizen was able to win the hole with bogey and lead 2-up, continuing that momentum to the conclusion of the match. Was one of six players to win all three matches in Group Play.

Advanced out of Group Play at the WGC-Dell Match Play with wins over Jamie Donaldson (3 and 2), Victor Dubuisson (5 and 4) and good friend Justin Thomas (3 and 2) before losing to eventual runner-up Louis Oosthuizen (4 and 2) in the Round of 16 for a T9 result. Coming to the par-3 11th hole in his match against Oosthuizen, both players hit into the water off the tee. Oosthuizen was able to win the hole with bogey and lead 2-up, continuing that momentum to the conclusion of the match. Was one of six players to win all three matches in Group Play. Back-to-back weeks overseas: Following a week off after winning in Maui, played back-to-back weeks overseas, finishing T5 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship and runner-up at the Singapore Open. In the latter event, was one of 13 players who failed to finish Sunday due to thunderstorms. Came back Monday morning to sink a five-foot birdie putt on the final hole to cap off a 5-under 66, taking the clubhouse lead at 11-under 273. South Korean Song Young-han closed with three pars Monday (including a clutch 12-foot putt on the 16th hole) to win the co-sanctioned Asian and Japan Tour event. With his regular caddie resting from an ankle injury suffered in Abu Dhabi, manager Jay Danzi filled in for caddie duties in Singapore. The former Dartmouth college golfer was also on the bag for Spieth at the 2014 Dunlop Phoenix, also resulting in a second-place finish.

Following a week off after winning in Maui, played back-to-back weeks overseas, finishing T5 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship and runner-up at the Singapore Open. In the latter event, was one of 13 players who failed to finish Sunday due to thunderstorms. Came back Monday morning to sink a five-foot birdie putt on the final hole to cap off a 5-under 66, taking the clubhouse lead at 11-under 273. South Korean Song Young-han closed with three pars Monday (including a clutch 12-foot putt on the 16th hole) to win the co-sanctioned Asian and Japan Tour event. With his regular caddie resting from an ankle injury suffered in Abu Dhabi, manager Jay Danzi filled in for caddie duties in Singapore. The former Dartmouth college golfer was also on the bag for Spieth at the 2014 Dunlop Phoenix, also resulting in a second-place finish. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Ran away from the field at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, winning by eight strokes (one shy of the tournament record for largest margin of victory) over defending champion Patrick Reed. At 30-under 262, became just the second player in TOUR history to win a 72-hole event with a 30-under-par score or better, with Ernie Els winning the 2003 Hyundai Tournament of Champions at 31-under 261. The win was the seventh of his career, tying him with Tiger Woods for the most wins at the age of 22 or younger. Only Horton Smith with 14, has more before reaching 23 years of age. Improved his record when holding the 54-hole lead/co-lead to five of nine, winning for the fifth consecutive time when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the final round of a TOUR event.

Ran away from the field at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, winning by eight strokes (one shy of the tournament record for largest margin of victory) over defending champion Patrick Reed. At 30-under 262, became just the second player in TOUR history to win a 72-hole event with a 30-under-par score or better, with Ernie Els winning the 2003 Hyundai Tournament of Champions at 31-under 261. The win was the seventh of his career, tying him with Tiger Woods for the most wins at the age of 22 or younger. Only Horton Smith with 14, has more before reaching 23 years of age. Improved his record when holding the 54-hole lead/co-lead to five of nine, winning for the fifth consecutive time when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the final round of a TOUR event. Hero World Challenge: Finished off the 2015 calendar year with a solo fourth-place showing in his title defense at the Hero World Challenge in December, five strokes behind champion Bubba Watson. Week included a hole-in-one on the par-3 second hole during the first round (6-iron).

Finished off the 2015 calendar year with a solo fourth-place showing in his title defense at the Hero World Challenge in December, five strokes behind champion Bubba Watson. Week included a hole-in-one on the par-3 second hole during the first round (6-iron). World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: In his season debut, carded 68-72 to open the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai. Climbed into contention with a third-round, bogey-free, 9-under 63, his lowest round on TOUR since a 10-under 61 in the third round of the 2015 John Deere Classic. Regained the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking with his T7 performance.

2015 Season

Capped off a historical five-win season that included two major victories by winning the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola to become the FedExCup champion. Made 21 of 25 cuts with 15 top-10s during a season where he earned Player of the Year honors.

Australian Open: At the Australian Open in late November, the defending champion had a chance to force sudden death with Matt Jones with an eagle-3 at the 72nd hole. Unable to convert, settled for birdie and a share of second place with Aussie Adam Scott at 7-under 277.

At the Australian Open in late November, the defending champion had a chance to force sudden death with Matt Jones with an eagle-3 at the 72nd hole. Unable to convert, settled for birdie and a share of second place with Aussie Adam Scott at 7-under 277. Presidents Cup: Went 3-2-0 in his five Presidents Cup matches in the American team's 15Â½-14Â½ victory in South Korea.

Went 3-2-0 in his five Presidents Cup matches in the American team's 15Â½-14Â½ victory in South Korea. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Entered East Lake GC for the season finale at No. 2 in the FedExCup standings before walking away with a four-shot win in the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Became the youngest winner of the FedExCup and of the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, at age 22 years, 2 months. Claimed his sixth PGA TOUR win in his 83rd PGA TOUR start and notched his fifth victory of the season, becoming the sixth player since 1980 to win five or more times in a season: Tom Watson (1980), Nick Price (1994), Vijay Singh (2004), Woods (1999-2003, 2005-07, 2009 and 2013) and Jason Day (2014-15). Became the youngest player since Horton Smith (turned 21 in the middle of the season) in 1929 to win five times in a season. Broke the PGA TOUR record for most money won in a season, with $12,030,465. Singh (2004) held the previous record ($10,905,166). Is the third player to win the U.S. Open and TOUR Championship in the same year, joining Curtis Strange (1988) and Retief Goosen (2004). Win in Atlanta returned him to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, marking the first time that the No. 1-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking has changed in six consecutive weeks.

Entered East Lake GC for the season finale at No. 2 in the FedExCup standings before walking away with a four-shot win in the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Became the youngest winner of the FedExCup and of the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, at age 22 years, 2 months. Claimed his sixth PGA TOUR win in his 83rd PGA TOUR start and notched his fifth victory of the season, becoming the sixth player since 1980 to win five or more times in a season: Tom Watson (1980), Nick Price (1994), Vijay Singh (2004), Woods (1999-2003, 2005-07, 2009 and 2013) and Jason Day (2014-15). Became the youngest player since Horton Smith (turned 21 in the middle of the season) in 1929 to win five times in a season. Broke the PGA TOUR record for most money won in a season, with $12,030,465. Singh (2004) held the previous record ($10,905,166). Is the third player to win the U.S. Open and TOUR Championship in the same year, joining Curtis Strange (1988) and Retief Goosen (2004). Win in Atlanta returned him to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, marking the first time that the No. 1-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking has changed in six consecutive weeks. PGA Championship: Finished second at the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits. By virtue of that performance and McIlroy finishing outside the top six (17th), overtook the world's No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking at age 22 years, 20 days. Claimed the world's top spot after 71 PGA TOUR starts, making him the 18th player to hold the No. 1 position and second-youngest, behind Woods, to ever achieve the feat. With his solo second at the year's final major championship, became just the third player since 2005 to claim top-five finishes in each of a season's four majors (Rickie Fowler in 2014 and Woods in 2005). With scores of 71-67-65-68 (17-under), played the season's 16 major championship rounds in a combined 54-under par. With his four sub-par scores in Wisconsin, completed the season's four majors with 14 rounds of sub-par scores, 11 of them in the 60s.

Finished second at the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits. By virtue of that performance and McIlroy finishing outside the top six (17th), overtook the world's No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking at age 22 years, 20 days. Claimed the world's top spot after 71 PGA TOUR starts, making him the 18th player to hold the No. 1 position and second-youngest, behind Woods, to ever achieve the feat. With his solo second at the year's final major championship, became just the third player since 2005 to claim top-five finishes in each of a season's four majors (Rickie Fowler in 2014 and Woods in 2005). With scores of 71-67-65-68 (17-under), played the season's 16 major championship rounds in a combined 54-under par. With his four sub-par scores in Wisconsin, completed the season's four majors with 14 rounds of sub-par scores, 11 of them in the 60s. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Turned in his 14th top-10 of the season after a final-round 66 left him T10 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.

Turned in his 14th top-10 of the season after a final-round 66 left him T10 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. The Open Championship: Made a gallant run but finished T4 and was just one stroke shy of the playoff at The Open Championship in his bid to win the first three legs of the Grand Slam. With three rounds in the 60s at St. Andrews, has posted 10 of 12 rounds under par in majors this season, with a third-round 1-over 71 at Chambers Bay and third-round 72 this week mark the only exceptions. The T4 finish came in his third Open Championship start.

Made a gallant run but finished T4 and was just one stroke shy of the playoff at The Open Championship in his bid to win the first three legs of the Grand Slam. With three rounds in the 60s at St. Andrews, has posted 10 of 12 rounds under par in majors this season, with a third-round 1-over 71 at Chambers Bay and third-round 72 this week mark the only exceptions. The T4 finish came in his third Open Championship start. John Deere Classic: Defeated Tom Gillis on the second playoff hole at the John Deere Classic to earn his second win at the tournament while claiming his fourth win of the season. Became the first player to win four times in a season before The Open Championship since Woods won five times in 2000. Converted the 54-hole lead in his last three wins, the Masters Tournament, the U.S. Open and John Deere Classic. Became the eighth different player to win four or more times in a season in the last 25 years, dating to the 1991 season. Recorded a career-low 10-under 61 Saturday at TPC Deere Run, including a personal best two eagles in one round.

Defeated Tom Gillis on the second playoff hole at the John Deere Classic to earn his second win at the tournament while claiming his fourth win of the season. Became the first player to win four times in a season before The Open Championship since Woods won five times in 2000. Converted the 54-hole lead in his last three wins, the Masters Tournament, the U.S. Open and John Deere Classic. Became the eighth different player to win four or more times in a season in the last 25 years, dating to the 1991 season. Recorded a career-low 10-under 61 Saturday at TPC Deere Run, including a personal best two eagles in one round. U.S. Open: Posted a 1-under 69 during the final round of the U.S. Open, bouncing back from a double bogey on the 71st hole with a two-putt birdie on the last to finish 5-under 275, one stroke clear of Louis Oosthuizen and Dustin Johnson. Had to wait for the final group to play before he could claim his fourth TOUR win after Dustin Johnson three-putted from just over 12 feet. Entered the final round in a four-way tie for the lead but emerged to become just the sixth player to win the Masters Tournament and U.S. Open in the same season, joining Woods (2002), Nicklaus (1972), Palmer (1960), Ben Hogan (1951, 1953) and Wood (1941). Overall, is the 16th to win the green jacket and U.S. Open in a career. In addition, became the youngest player to win two majors since Gene Sarazen in 1922, the youngest to win the U.S. Open since Bobby Jones in 1923 (ninth youngest overall) and the first player since Rory McIlroy (2014 Open Championship, 2014 PGA Championship) to win two majors in one year. Joined Woods as the only two players since 1940 with four wins before age 22 (21 years, 10 months, 25 days compared to Woods winning his fourth title at the Masters at age 21 years, 3 months, 14 days). With the victory, became the first U.S. Open champion from Texas since Tom Kite in 1992 and the first Texan to lead after 54 holes and win the U.S. Open since Hogan in 1953. Recorded the sixth consecutive win in a major by the 54-hole leader. Also held a share of the second-round lead. His victory marked the fifth consecutive major championship title by a player under 30, the best streak since 1924.

Posted a 1-under 69 during the final round of the U.S. Open, bouncing back from a double bogey on the 71st hole with a two-putt birdie on the last to finish 5-under 275, one stroke clear of Louis Oosthuizen and Dustin Johnson. Had to wait for the final group to play before he could claim his fourth TOUR win after Dustin Johnson three-putted from just over 12 feet. Entered the final round in a four-way tie for the lead but emerged to become just the sixth player to win the Masters Tournament and U.S. Open in the same season, joining Woods (2002), Nicklaus (1972), Palmer (1960), Ben Hogan (1951, 1953) and Wood (1941). Overall, is the 16th to win the green jacket and U.S. Open in a career. In addition, became the youngest player to win two majors since Gene Sarazen in 1922, the youngest to win the U.S. Open since Bobby Jones in 1923 (ninth youngest overall) and the first player since Rory McIlroy (2014 Open Championship, 2014 PGA Championship) to win two majors in one year. Joined Woods as the only two players since 1940 with four wins before age 22 (21 years, 10 months, 25 days compared to Woods winning his fourth title at the Masters at age 21 years, 3 months, 14 days). With the victory, became the first U.S. Open champion from Texas since Tom Kite in 1992 and the first Texan to lead after 54 holes and win the U.S. Open since Hogan in 1953. Recorded the sixth consecutive win in a major by the 54-hole leader. Also held a share of the second-round lead. His victory marked the fifth consecutive major championship title by a player under 30, the best streak since 1924. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Jumped 21 spots on the Memorial Tournament leaderboard on Sunday, thanks to a final-round 7-under 65, finishing solo third in his third Muirfield Village start. Finished his round just under two and a half hours before the final group completed play.

Jumped 21 spots on the Memorial Tournament leaderboard on Sunday, thanks to a final-round 7-under 65, finishing solo third in his third Muirfield Village start. Finished his round just under two and a half hours before the final group completed play. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Local favorite opened with a share of the first-round lead at the Crowne Plaza Invitational following a 6-under 64. Slipped to a 3-over 73 on day two but stormed back with weekend rounds of 67-65 (including a 19-foot birdie on the 72nd hole) to finish one stroke behind champion Chris Kirk. Only bogey of the final round came at the par-3 16th hole, where he saw a streak of 183 holes without a three-putt come to an end.

Local favorite opened with a share of the first-round lead at the Crowne Plaza Invitational following a 6-under 64. Slipped to a 3-over 73 on day two but stormed back with weekend rounds of 67-65 (including a 19-foot birdie on the 72nd hole) to finish one stroke behind champion Chris Kirk. Only bogey of the final round came at the par-3 16th hole, where he saw a streak of 183 holes without a three-putt come to an end. Masters Tournament: Led the Masters Tournament by four shots over Justin Rose entering the final round before shooting a 2-under 70 to win by four shots over Phil Mickelson and Rose to claim the fifth wire-to-wire victory in the event's history. Since 1900, joins Woods, Gene Sarazen, and Tom Creavy as players to win three PGA TOUR events, with at least one major, before turning age 22 since 1900. Became the third different player (Woods and Sergio Garcia) since 1940 to win three times on the PGA TOUR before reaching their 22nd birthdays. Also became the second-youngest winner of the Masters behind Woods (1997). Is the first player to reach 19-under at any point during any Masters' round. Is the first player to begin his Masters career with eight consecutive par-or-better rounds.Tied Woods (1997) for the best 72-hole score at the tournament (270, 18-under). Broke Raymond Floyd and Woods' 54-hole scoring record with a 16-under 200. Shot a 130 to break Floyd's (1976) Masters' record for low first 36 holes by one shot. Tied the lowest opening 36-hole score in a major championship, joining Martin Kaymer (2014 U.S. Open and 2014 Open Championship), Brandt Snedeker (2012 Open Championship) and Nick Faldo (1992 Open Championship). Matched the largest 36-hole lead at the Masters (five shots) originally set by Herman Keiser (1946), Jack Nicklaus (1975) and Floyd (1976). All four players went on to win. Is the youngest 18-hole leader (2015) and 54-hole leader (2014) in Masters' history. With 28, recorded the most birdies by any player at the Masters. Also became the fifth wire-to-wire winner, along with Craig Wood (1941), Arnold Palmer (1960), Nicklaus (1972) and Floyd (1976). Improved to one for five when holding the third-round lead/co-lead on TOUR. Has held at least a share of the lead after five (including final round) of his eight rounds at the Masters. Shot rounds of 71-70-70-72 in his first start at the Masters in 2014 (T2). Prior to his win, Ben Crenshaw was the last Texas native to win the Masters. Is the 13th-youngest major championship winner since 1900.

Led the Masters Tournament by four shots over Justin Rose entering the final round before shooting a 2-under 70 to win by four shots over Phil Mickelson and Rose to claim the fifth wire-to-wire victory in the event's history. Since 1900, joins Woods, Gene Sarazen, and Tom Creavy as players to win three PGA TOUR events, with at least one major, before turning age 22 since 1900. Became the third different player (Woods and Sergio Garcia) since 1940 to win three times on the PGA TOUR before reaching their 22nd birthdays. Also became the second-youngest winner of the Masters behind Woods (1997). Is the first player to reach 19-under at any point during any Masters' round. Is the first player to begin his Masters career with eight consecutive par-or-better rounds.Tied Woods (1997) for the best 72-hole score at the tournament (270, 18-under). Broke Raymond Floyd and Woods' 54-hole scoring record with a 16-under 200. Shot a 130 to break Floyd's (1976) Masters' record for low first 36 holes by one shot. Tied the lowest opening 36-hole score in a major championship, joining Martin Kaymer (2014 U.S. Open and 2014 Open Championship), Brandt Snedeker (2012 Open Championship) and Nick Faldo (1992 Open Championship). Matched the largest 36-hole lead at the Masters (five shots) originally set by Herman Keiser (1946), Jack Nicklaus (1975) and Floyd (1976). All four players went on to win. Is the youngest 18-hole leader (2015) and 54-hole leader (2014) in Masters' history. With 28, recorded the most birdies by any player at the Masters. Also became the fifth wire-to-wire winner, along with Craig Wood (1941), Arnold Palmer (1960), Nicklaus (1972) and Floyd (1976). Improved to one for five when holding the third-round lead/co-lead on TOUR. Has held at least a share of the lead after five (including final round) of his eight rounds at the Masters. Shot rounds of 71-70-70-72 in his first start at the Masters in 2014 (T2). Prior to his win, Ben Crenshaw was the last Texas native to win the Masters. Is the 13th-youngest major championship winner since 1900. Shell Houston Open: A week later, at the Shell Houston Open, picked up right where he left off in San Antonio, taking a three-stroke lead into the final round. En route to a 2-under 70 Sunday, sank a 12-foot par putt on the 72nd hole to join a playoff with J.B. Holmes and 2008 Shell Houston Open winner Johnson Wagner. When he couldn't salvage a par on the first extra hole, No. 18, dropped from the overtime session. Would head into the Masters the following week with a win and two runner-up finishes in his three starts leading up to Augusta. Had his parents and sister in the gallery for the first time when he had a real chance at victory.

A week later, at the Shell Houston Open, picked up right where he left off in San Antonio, taking a three-stroke lead into the final round. En route to a 2-under 70 Sunday, sank a 12-foot par putt on the 72nd hole to join a playoff with J.B. Holmes and 2008 Shell Houston Open winner Johnson Wagner. When he couldn't salvage a par on the first extra hole, No. 18, dropped from the overtime session. Would head into the Masters the following week with a win and two runner-up finishes in his three starts leading up to Augusta. Had his parents and sister in the gallery for the first time when he had a real chance at victory. Valero Texas Open: In his next start, at the Valero Texas Open, birdied four of his last five holes Sunday at TPC San Antonio, but the late charge wasn't enough to catch hometown favorite Jimmy Walker, who won by four strokes. His second-place finish moved the Texas native to No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

In his next start, at the Valero Texas Open, birdied four of his last five holes Sunday at TPC San Antonio, but the late charge wasn't enough to catch hometown favorite Jimmy Walker, who won by four strokes. His second-place finish moved the Texas native to No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Valspar Championship: Two years after his T7 finish at the Valspar Championship en route to earning Special Temporary Membership to the PGA TOUR, took it to the next level. In 2013, he holed a flop shot on the par-3 17th hole Sunday to help notch the T7. In 2015, that proved to be the pivotal hole to securing his second career PGA TOUR win. Began the final round trailing 54-hole leader Ryan Moore by a stroke at 8-under 205. His 2-under 69 Sunday was good enough to join a playoff with Patrick Reed and 2008 Valspar Championship winner Sean O'Hair. Following pars by the trio on the first two extra holes, sank a 28-foot birdie-2 on the third hole of sudden death, No. 17, to clinch the victory over O'Hair and Reed. Two years earlier, succumbed to Reed in a playoff at the Wyndham Championship. With the win, joined Woods, Sergio Garcia and Robert Gamez as the only players to claim two PGA TOUR titles before age 22.

Two years after his T7 finish at the Valspar Championship en route to earning Special Temporary Membership to the PGA TOUR, took it to the next level. In 2013, he holed a flop shot on the par-3 17th hole Sunday to help notch the T7. In 2015, that proved to be the pivotal hole to securing his second career PGA TOUR win. Began the final round trailing 54-hole leader Ryan Moore by a stroke at 8-under 205. His 2-under 69 Sunday was good enough to join a playoff with Patrick Reed and 2008 Valspar Championship winner Sean O'Hair. Following pars by the trio on the first two extra holes, sank a 28-foot birdie-2 on the third hole of sudden death, No. 17, to clinch the victory over O'Hair and Reed. Two years earlier, succumbed to Reed in a playoff at the Wyndham Championship. With the win, joined Woods, Sergio Garcia and Robert Gamez as the only players to claim two PGA TOUR titles before age 22. Northern Trust Open: Bogeyed the 72nd hole at the Northern Trust Open to finish one shot out of the James Hahn-Dustin Johnson-Paul Casey playoff, recording a T4 finish with three others at Riviera CC. It marked his third top-10 of the season.

Bogeyed the 72nd hole at the Northern Trust Open to finish one shot out of the James Hahn-Dustin Johnson-Paul Casey playoff, recording a T4 finish with three others at Riviera CC. It marked his third top-10 of the season. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Two weeks later, made a charge at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, posting four rounds in the 60s. Recorded back-to-back, 4-under 68s on the weekend at Pebble Beach to claim a T7 with Matt Jones and 54-hole leader Jim Furyk at 16-under 271.

Two weeks later, made a charge at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, posting four rounds in the 60s. Recorded back-to-back, 4-under 68s on the weekend at Pebble Beach to claim a T7 with Matt Jones and 54-hole leader Jim Furyk at 16-under 271. Waste Management Phoenix Open: In his first start at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, posted four sub-par scores (70-68-70-65) to finish at 11-under 273 at TPC Scottsdale, good for a T7 with Freddie Jacobson and Graham DeLaet. Immediately after signing his scorecard Sunday, hopped in a rented SUV with several other PGA TOUR players to attend the Super Bowl between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in nearby Glendale later that afternoon.

In his first start at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, posted four sub-par scores (70-68-70-65) to finish at 11-under 273 at TPC Scottsdale, good for a T7 with Freddie Jacobson and Graham DeLaet. Immediately after signing his scorecard Sunday, hopped in a rented SUV with several other PGA TOUR players to attend the Super Bowl between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in nearby Glendale later that afternoon. Hero World Challenge: The following week, maintained his momentum by overwhelming the field at the Hero World Challenge outside Orlando. Opened with a 6-under 66 at Isleworth G&CC to take the first-round lead and never looked back. Led by two at the halfway mark then took control of the event with a 9-under 63 in the third round. Coasted from there, shooting another 66 on the final day to defeat Henrik Stenson by a tournament-record-breaking 10 shots. His 26-under 262 was also a tournament record, and he became the first wire-to-wire winner in tournament history. The previous margin-of-victory record came courtesy of Tiger Woods in 2007, when he defeated Zach Johnson by seven strokes. Woods also watched his previous tournament 72-hole scoring record disappear (266 at Sherwood CC in 2007).

2014 Season

Extremely consistent sophomore season, making the cut in 24 of 27 starts and recording eight top-10 finishes (one shy of the nine he recorded in 2013). Campaign highlighted by a berth on the U.S. Ryder Cup team, as well as runner-up finishes at the Masters Tournament and Hyundai Tournament of Champions and a T4 outing at THE PLAYERS Championship.

Emirates Australian Open: Broke free from a crowded leaderboard after 54 holes of the Emirates Australian Open at The Australian GC to capture his first international victory. Shot a final-round 63 that included nine birdies and no bogeys to overwhelm the field and win by six shots. Defeated Rod Pampling after shooting rounds of 67-72-70-63 in Sydney.

Broke free from a crowded leaderboard after 54 holes of the Emirates Australian Open at The Australian GC to capture his first international victory. Shot a final-round 63 that included nine birdies and no bogeys to overwhelm the field and win by six shots. Defeated Rod Pampling after shooting rounds of 67-72-70-63 in Sydney. Dunlop Phoenix: Had four rounds in the 60s at the Japan Golf Tour's Dunlop Phoenix in late-November 2014. After opening 69-64-68 at Phoenix CC, trailed Hideki Matsuyama by two strokes. Dropped from his tie-for-second position on the final day when he shot a 2-under 69 to T3 with Brendan Jones, a stroke out of the Matsuyama-Hiroshi Iwata playoff that Matsuyama won.

Had four rounds in the 60s at the Japan Golf Tour's Dunlop Phoenix in late-November 2014. After opening 69-64-68 at Phoenix CC, trailed Hideki Matsuyama by two strokes. Dropped from his tie-for-second position on the final day when he shot a 2-under 69 to T3 with Brendan Jones, a stroke out of the Matsuyama-Hiroshi Iwata playoff that Matsuyama won. Ryder Cup: At the Ryder Cup, went 2-1-1 in his four matches in the European victory in the biennial event at Gleneagles in Scotland.

At the Ryder Cup, went 2-1-1 in his four matches in the European victory in the biennial event at Gleneagles in Scotland. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Closed the season with a T27 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola and a No. 15 finish in the FedExCup standings.

Closed the season with a T27 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola and a No. 15 finish in the FedExCup standings. BMW Championship: Finished T8 at the BMW Championship at Cherry Hills CC outside Denver with rounds of 67-70-68-67.

Finished T8 at the BMW Championship at Cherry Hills CC outside Denver with rounds of 67-70-68-67. THE PLAYERS Championship: Was tied for the lead with Martin Kaymer after 54 holes of THE PLAYERS Championship, his first start at TPC Sawgrass. It marked the eighth time in his short career that he began a final round inside the top five. En route to doing so, was the only player in the field to play his first 54 holes bogey-free. The streak ended with a bogey on the fifth hole Sunday, giving him a total of 58 holes (and 73 overall dating to the fourth hole of the final round of the RBC Heritage). After taking the lead at 14-under-par with a birdie on the fourth hole, posted five bogeys over the next 11 holes (Nos. 5, 9, 10, 14 and 15) without making a birdie. Fell out of contention and finished T4 with Justin Rose, good for his sixth top-10 of the season. Defending John Deere Classic champion returned to TPC Deere Run, where he followed an opening-round, even-par 71 with scores of 64-67-66 to finish at 16-under and T7. Began the third and final rounds five and six strokes back, respectively, exactly as he had done the year before in the event, before winning in sudden death.

Was tied for the lead with Martin Kaymer after 54 holes of THE PLAYERS Championship, his first start at TPC Sawgrass. It marked the eighth time in his short career that he began a final round inside the top five. En route to doing so, was the only player in the field to play his first 54 holes bogey-free. The streak ended with a bogey on the fifth hole Sunday, giving him a total of 58 holes (and 73 overall dating to the fourth hole of the final round of the RBC Heritage). After taking the lead at 14-under-par with a birdie on the fourth hole, posted five bogeys over the next 11 holes (Nos. 5, 9, 10, 14 and 15) without making a birdie. Fell out of contention and finished T4 with Justin Rose, good for his sixth top-10 of the season. Defending John Deere Classic champion returned to TPC Deere Run, where he followed an opening-round, even-par 71 with scores of 64-67-66 to finish at 16-under and T7. Began the third and final rounds five and six strokes back, respectively, exactly as he had done the year before in the event, before winning in sudden death. Masters Tournament: Finished T2 in his first career start in the Masters Tournament, with rounds of 71-70-70-72. Joined a list of five other players to open their Masters career with three consecutive sub-par rounds. Held a share of the third-round lead with eventual winner Bubba Watson. Watson closed with a 69 to his 72. Is the fifth first-year player to hold the third-round lead at the Masters. The others are Horton Smith (1934), Ralph Guldahl (1937), Bert Yancey (1967) and Brian Henninger (1995). Smith was the only to go on to victory.

Finished T2 in his first career start in the Masters Tournament, with rounds of 71-70-70-72. Joined a list of five other players to open their Masters career with three consecutive sub-par rounds. Held a share of the third-round lead with eventual winner Bubba Watson. Watson closed with a 69 to his 72. Is the fifth first-year player to hold the third-round lead at the Masters. The others are Horton Smith (1934), Ralph Guldahl (1937), Bert Yancey (1967) and Brian Henninger (1995). Smith was the only to go on to victory. Valero Texas Open: In March, returned to TPC San Antonio for his third consecutive start in the Valero Texas Open. Overcame bogeys on six of his first seven holes and a 3-over 75 in his opening round, with scores of 70-68-71 to claim a T6 with three others.

In March, returned to TPC San Antonio for his third consecutive start in the Valero Texas Open. Overcame bogeys on six of his first seven holes and a 3-over 75 in his opening round, with scores of 70-68-71 to claim a T6 with three others. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Posted rounds of 67-67-78-67 to finish at 8-under and T4 in his second start at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (T22 in 2013).

Posted rounds of 67-67-78-67 to finish at 8-under and T4 in his second start at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (T22 in 2013). Farmers Insurance Open: Held the second-round lead at the Farmers Insurance Open but finished T19 after weekend rounds of 75-75.

Held the second-round lead at the Farmers Insurance Open but finished T19 after weekend rounds of 75-75. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Finished runner-up at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, one stroke behind champion Zach Johnson. The runner-up performance was the fourth of his career, with three during the 2013 season, most recently at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

2013 Season

Turned in one of the top rookie performances in the history of the PGA TOUR, with highlights including a victory at the John Deere Classic (one of nine top-10 finishes) and his selection by captain Fred Couples to be on the U.S. Presidents Cup team. Finished the year No. 7 in the FedExCup, with 18 made cuts in 23 starts.

Presidents Cup: Was picked by U.S. team captain Fred Couples for his first Presidents Cup team. Became the first rookie to play for the U.S. team in the biennial event. Won two matches and lost two in his initial Presidents Cup appearance playing for the U.S. team.

Was picked by U.S. team captain Fred Couples for his first Presidents Cup team. Became the first rookie to play for the U.S. team in the biennial event. Won two matches and lost two in his initial Presidents Cup appearance playing for the U.S. team. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: FedExCup Playoffs season included a T19 finish at The Barclays, T4 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, T16 at the BMW Championship and T2 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. The latter included an electrifying 6-under 64 in the final round at East Lake, leading to a seventh-place finish in the FedExCup, the best performance by a rookie. Became the lone rookie and the youngest in TOUR history to qualify for the event (20 years, 1 month, 26 days).

FedExCup Playoffs season included a T19 finish at The Barclays, T4 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, T16 at the BMW Championship and T2 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. The latter included an electrifying 6-under 64 in the final round at East Lake, leading to a seventh-place finish in the FedExCup, the best performance by a rookie. Became the lone rookie and the youngest in TOUR history to qualify for the event (20 years, 1 month, 26 days). Deutsche Bank Championship: Highlighted by a career-low 9-under 62 in the final round, finished T4 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, five strokes behind Henrik Stenson. It equaled the lowest final-round score in the 11-year history at TPC Boston (Charley Hoffman in 2010). The performance also marked his eighth top-10 finish of the season.

Highlighted by a career-low 9-under 62 in the final round, finished T4 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, five strokes behind Henrik Stenson. It equaled the lowest final-round score in the 11-year history at TPC Boston (Charley Hoffman in 2010). The performance also marked his eighth top-10 finish of the season. Wyndham Championship: Lost to Patrick Reed in a playoff at the Wyndham Championship when Reed made a birdie-3 on the second extra hole (No. 10). On the first playoff hole (No. 18), he drained a putt from 26 feet to save par and force a second extra hole. Reed had a chance to win on the first playoff hole from just over 7 feet but missed.

Lost to Patrick Reed in a playoff at the Wyndham Championship when Reed made a birdie-3 on the second extra hole (No. 10). On the first playoff hole (No. 18), he drained a putt from 26 feet to save par and force a second extra hole. Reed had a chance to win on the first playoff hole from just over 7 feet but missed. John Deere Classic: Made history at the John Deere Classic when, at age 19 years, 11 months, 18 days, became the youngest winner on the PGA TOUR since Ralph Guldahl won the 1931 Santa Monica Open at age 19 years, 2 months, 4 days. Since 1900, is only the fourth player under age 20 to win on TOUR. Win came in 24th career PGA TOUR start, his 16th as a professional. Birdied his last three holes in the final round, highlighted by a holed 45-foot bunker shot on the 72nd hole to force sudden death with defending champion Zach Johnson and David Hearn. Won with a par-4 on the fifth extra hole (No. 18). With the win, earned full membership status on TOUR and became eligible for the FedExCup Playoffs. Had 614 Non-Member FedExCup points added to the 500 points earned for the win and moved to 11th in the FedExCup standings. The win also earned him the last invitation into The Open Championship at Muirfield.

Made history at the John Deere Classic when, at age 19 years, 11 months, 18 days, became the youngest winner on the PGA TOUR since Ralph Guldahl won the 1931 Santa Monica Open at age 19 years, 2 months, 4 days. Since 1900, is only the fourth player under age 20 to win on TOUR. Win came in 24th career PGA TOUR start, his 16th as a professional. Birdied his last three holes in the final round, highlighted by a holed 45-foot bunker shot on the 72nd hole to force sudden death with defending champion Zach Johnson and David Hearn. Won with a par-4 on the fifth extra hole (No. 18). With the win, earned full membership status on TOUR and became eligible for the FedExCup Playoffs. Had 614 Non-Member FedExCup points added to the 500 points earned for the win and moved to 11th in the FedExCup standings. The win also earned him the last invitation into The Open Championship at Muirfield. AT&T National: Notched his fifth top-10 finish of the season, with a sixth-place effort at the AT&T National. At 7-under, shared the lead at the midway point.

Notched his fifth top-10 finish of the season, with a sixth-place effort at the AT&T National. At 7-under, shared the lead at the midway point. U.S. Open: Shared medalist honors at the U.S. Open qualifying event at Dallas' Lakewood CC in early June. Tied with Edward Loar and Matt Weibring at 8-under 134. Shot rounds of 67-67 to earn his second consecutive U.S. Open invitation (T21 in 2012).

Shared medalist honors at the U.S. Open qualifying event at Dallas' Lakewood CC in early June. Tied with Edward Loar and Matt Weibring at 8-under 134. Shot rounds of 67-67 to earn his second consecutive U.S. Open invitation (T21 in 2012). Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Local favorite finished T7 in his first start at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. The last player to win the event in his first start at Colonial was Sergio Garcia in 2001.

Local favorite finished T7 in his first start at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. The last player to win the event in his first start at Colonial was Sergio Garcia in 2001. RBC Heritage: Earned his third top-10 finish in his seventh start of the season, finishing T9 at the RBC Heritage.

Earned his third top-10 finish in his seventh start of the season, finishing T9 at the RBC Heritage. Tampa Bay Championship presented by EverBank: A week later, kept the heat on at the Tampa Bay Championship. Following a 1-over 72 in the first round at the Copperhead Course, rallied with rounds of 68-69-70 to claim a share of seventh place with six others. The finish was highlighted by a chip-in birdie Sunday at the par-3 17th. With the top-10, earned Special Temporary Member status, making him eligible for unlimited sponsor exemptions for the remainder of the year in his attempt to earn his PGA TOUR card.

A week later, kept the heat on at the Tampa Bay Championship. Following a 1-over 72 in the first round at the Copperhead Course, rallied with rounds of 68-69-70 to claim a share of seventh place with six others. The finish was highlighted by a chip-in birdie Sunday at the par-3 17th. With the top-10, earned Special Temporary Member status, making him eligible for unlimited sponsor exemptions for the remainder of the year in his attempt to earn his PGA TOUR card. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished T2 at the Puerto Rico Open to record his first career top-10 on TOUR in only three starts as a professional (played eight as an amateur). Finished one shot behind Scott Brown, who made birdie-5 on the last hole to claim the win and avoid a playoff. Came close to becoming the second-youngest winner in TOUR history. During the third round, on No. 11, made his first career PGA TOUR hole-in-one.

Finished T2 at the Puerto Rico Open to record his first career top-10 on TOUR in only three starts as a professional (played eight as an amateur). Finished one shot behind Scott Brown, who made birdie-5 on the last hole to claim the win and avoid a playoff. Came close to becoming the second-youngest winner in TOUR history. During the third round, on No. 11, made his first career PGA TOUR hole-in-one. Colombia Championship: A week later, at the Colombia Championship, opened and closed with 67s to T4 in Bogota.

A week later, at the Colombia Championship, opened and closed with 67s to T4 in Bogota. Panama Claro Championship: Played in two early season Korn Ferry Tour events, turning in top-10s in both. Fired a final-round 66 at the Panama Claro Championship to T7.

Amateur Highlights