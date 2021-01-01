Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

International Victories (3)

2014 Rolex Trophy [EurChall]

Rolex Trophy [EurChall] 2015 BMW PGA Championship [Eur]

BMW PGA Championship [Eur] 2015 Shinhan Donghae Open [Kor]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-2)

2016 Lost to Jamie Lovemark, Brian Stuard, Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Lost to Jamie Lovemark, Brian Stuard, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2018 Lost to Kyle Stanley, Bryson DeChambeau, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

National Teams

2019 Presidents Cup

2016 Olympic Games

2016, 2018 World Cup

Personal

English name is Ben. Parents are Jae Hyung Ahn and Zhimin Jiao, who represented South Korea and China, respectively in table tennis, with both parents earning medals.

Moved to the U.S. in 2005 to attend the David Leadbetter Golf Academy in Florida.

Special Interests

Soccer, Computer Games, Manchester United

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, advancing to the BMW Championship for the third time and finishing the season No. 33 in the FedExCup standings, the first top-40 final standing of his career. Recorded five top-10s, collecting more than four for the first time in his career, and made the cut in 15 of 22 starts. Competed for the International Team at the Presidents Cup, making his debut at the event.

The Honda Classic: Finished T4 at The Honda Classic despite opening with a 76 that placed him T132 after 18 holes. Was the only player in the field to finish with three consecutive scores in the 60s.

Finished T4 at The Honda Classic despite opening with a 76 that placed him T132 after 18 holes. Was the only player in the field to finish with three consecutive scores in the 60s. THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: Finished T6 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, the best result of any of the 16 Korean players in the field. Held the first-round lead after an opening 64, the second 18-hole lead/co-lead of his career (fell to 0-for-2).

Finished T6 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, the best result of any of the 16 Korean players in the field. Held the first-round lead after an opening 64, the second 18-hole lead/co-lead of his career (fell to 0-for-2). Sanderson Farms Championship: Earned the seventh top-five of his career at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing alone in third place at 17-under 271. Opened with back-to-back 66s to hold a two-shot second-round lead, the third 36-hole lead/co-lead of his career (fell to 0-for-3). Played the par-4s in 14-under, the best mark in the field.

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the third time in as many seasons on TOUR and advanced to the BMW Championship for the second straight season, finishing No. 53 in the FedExCup standings. Earned three top-10s and made the cut in 19 of 22 starts, highlighted by a third-place result at the Wyndham Championship.

Wyndham Championship: After holding at least a share of the lead each of the first three rounds of the Wyndham Championship (including a one-stroke lead entering the final round), closed with a 3-under 67 to finish solo-third and two strokes behind J.T. Poston. After no bogeys on his first 68 holes, had two down the stretch (Nos. 15 and 18). Fell to 0/3 when carrying the lead/co-lead into the final round on TOUR (2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open/6th, 2018 RBC Canadian Open/T2, 2019 Wyndham Championship/3).

After holding at least a share of the lead each of the first three rounds of the Wyndham Championship (including a one-stroke lead entering the final round), closed with a 3-under 67 to finish solo-third and two strokes behind J.T. Poston. After no bogeys on his first 68 holes, had two down the stretch (Nos. 15 and 18). Fell to 0/3 when carrying the lead/co-lead into the final round on TOUR (2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open/6th, 2018 RBC Canadian Open/T2, 2019 Wyndham Championship/3). Valero Texas Open: Recorded a bogey-free 66 in the final round of the Valero Texas Open to finish T7, his first top-10 at the event in his second start.

Recorded a bogey-free 66 in the final round of the Valero Texas Open to finish T7, his first top-10 at the event in his second start. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: After opening with matching even-par 72s, closed 69-68 to finish T10 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, five strokes behind champion Francesco Molinari. Marked his first top-10 finish since a runner-up showing at the 2018 RBC Canadian Open.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second time, ending his season at No. 42 in the FedExCup. Season included 19 made cuts in 24 starts, led by a playoff loss to Bryson DeChambeau at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Ended the season following Playoffs starts at THE NORTHERN TRUST (T40), Dell Technologies Championship (T31) and BMW Championship (T29).

RBC Canadian Open: In his first start at the RBC Canadian Open, tied for second place to earn his second runner-up of the season (T2/RBC Canadian Open, P2/the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide). Entered the final round in a four-way tie for first place, the second 54-hole lead/co-lead of his career (solo/2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open; finished sixth). Moved into the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking (40th) to qualify for the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational the following week.

In his first start at the RBC Canadian Open, tied for second place to earn his second runner-up of the season (T2/RBC Canadian Open, P2/the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide). Entered the final round in a four-way tie for first place, the second 54-hole lead/co-lead of his career (solo/2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open; finished sixth). Moved into the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking (40th) to qualify for the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational the following week. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Tied for second at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, falling in playoff to Bryson DeChambeau on the second extra hole. Entering the final round two shots off the lead, shot a 3-under 69 to play his way into a three-way playoff at 15-under with DeChambeau and Kyle Stanley. Was the lone player in the field to post four sub-70 rounds (68-67-69-69). The P2 matched his previous-best result on TOUR (P2/2016 Zurich Classic of New Orleans).

Tied for second at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, falling in playoff to Bryson DeChambeau on the second extra hole. Entering the final round two shots off the lead, shot a 3-under 69 to play his way into a three-way playoff at 15-under with DeChambeau and Kyle Stanley. Was the lone player in the field to post four sub-70 rounds (68-67-69-69). The P2 matched his previous-best result on TOUR (P2/2016 Zurich Classic of New Orleans). RBC Heritage: Posted a 2-under 69 in the final round of the RBC Heritage to finish T7 with six other players at 9-under 275. His round was highlighted by an eagle-3 on the par-5 fifth hole, where he stuck his second shot to six feet and made the putt for eagle. In his only other appearance at the RBC Heritage, finished T59 at 1-over 285 in 2010.

Posted a 2-under 69 in the final round of the RBC Heritage to finish T7 with six other players at 9-under 275. His round was highlighted by an eagle-3 on the par-5 fifth hole, where he stuck his second shot to six feet and made the putt for eagle. In his only other appearance at the RBC Heritage, finished T59 at 1-over 285 in 2010. The Honda Classic: Following rounds of 70-72-69-65–276 (-4) at The Honda Classic, claimed a share of fifth place with Webb Simpson. His 5-under 65 in Sunday's final round at PGA National, highlighted by birdies on two of his last three holes, tied Derek Fathauer for the day's lowest score.

2017 Season

Collected four top-25 finishes in 21 starts through the Wyndham Championship, highlighted by a top-five showing in Texas. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time, but was eliminated after missing the cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST. Ended his season just outside the top 100 in the FedExCup standings, coming in at No. 102.

AT&T Byron Nelson: With four rounds in the 60s, finished T5 in his first-ever start at the AT&T Byron Nelson, four strokes out of the Billy Horschel-Jason Day playoff. Represented a career-high third top-10 finish of the season. Also marked the first time in his career he recorded back-to-back top-10s in consecutive starts, having come into the week off a T8 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship.

With four rounds in the 60s, finished T5 in his first-ever start at the AT&T Byron Nelson, four strokes out of the Billy Horschel-Jason Day playoff. Represented a career-high third top-10 finish of the season. Also marked the first time in his career he recorded back-to-back top-10s in consecutive starts, having come into the week off a T8 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship. Wells Fargo Championship: Following a missed cut in 2016, finished T8 in his second appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship. Posted rounds of 72-70-69-71 at Eagle Point.

Following a missed cut in 2016, finished T8 in his second appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship. Posted rounds of 72-70-69-71 at Eagle Point. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Continued his stellar record of play at desert golf courses at the Waste Management Phoenix Open by shooting a bogey-free, 5-under 66 in round one at TPC Scottsdale. Earned a share of the 36-hole lead with another 66 in round two, then took the solo lead headed to Sunday with a flawless 6-under 65 in round three. Held a three-shot lead on Sunday after birdie at the ninth hole, but struggled to a 4-over 40 on the back nine to settle for a sixth-place finish.

2016 Season

Claimed five top-25 finishes in 14 starts on the PGA TOUR, of which two were top-10 showings, to earn 2016-17 TOUR card through the Non-member Money List. With the 245 Non-member FedExCup points earned for the finish in New Orleans, took up Special Temporary Membership. As such, became eligible for unlimited sponsor exemptions for the remainder of the 2015-16 Season in his bid to earn his 2016-17 PGA TOUR card through the Non-member Money List or Non-member FedExCup Points List through the Wyndham Championship.

Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented South Korea when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T11 in the 60-man field.

Represented South Korea when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T11 in the 60-man field. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Came close to capturing his first PGA TOUR win in his 20th career start on TOUR at the rain-shortened Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the third (final) round to finish 15-under, a score matched by Jamie Lovemark and Brian Stuard. Bogeyed the first playoff hole to be eliminated before Stuard went on to defeat Lovemark at the second extra hole.

Came close to capturing his first PGA TOUR win in his 20th career start on TOUR at the rain-shortened Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the third (final) round to finish 15-under, a score matched by Jamie Lovemark and Brian Stuard. Bogeyed the first playoff hole to be eliminated before Stuard went on to defeat Lovemark at the second extra hole. World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play: As the No. 27 seed, began group play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play halving his match with Scott Piercy in round one, defeating Jason Dufner, 2-up, in round two, then halving with Rickie Fowler in round three. Tied with Piercy with 2 points each at the conclusion of group play, won a sudden-death playoff with a birdie at the first extra hole to advance to the round of 16 where he lost to eventual consolation match winner Rafa Cabrera Bello, conceding the match at the 12th hole after suffering a neck injury for a T9 result.

2015 Season

DP World Tour Championship: Closed the season with a T4 at the DP World Tour Championship to finish seventh in the Race to Dubai, the third highest showing by a rookie.

Closed the season with a T4 at the DP World Tour Championship to finish seventh in the Race to Dubai, the third highest showing by a rookie. BMW Masters: Had a strong tournament in mid-November at the BMW Masters in Shanghai, China, but still walked away disappointed when his 16-under total of 272 was one short of the Kristoffer Broberg-Patrick Reed playoff that Broberg won. Entered the final round trailing 54-hole leader Thongchai Jaidee by a shot after opening 65-71-66 at Lake Malaren GC. Recorded a Sunday 70 to T3 with Lucas Bjerregaard, Jaidee and Henrik Stenson.

Had a strong tournament in mid-November at the BMW Masters in Shanghai, China, but still walked away disappointed when his 16-under total of 272 was one short of the Kristoffer Broberg-Patrick Reed playoff that Broberg won. Entered the final round trailing 54-hole leader Thongchai Jaidee by a shot after opening 65-71-66 at Lake Malaren GC. Recorded a Sunday 70 to T3 with Lucas Bjerregaard, Jaidee and Henrik Stenson. Turkish Airlines Open: Contended all week at the Turkish Airlines Open in late-October, early November. Began the final round tied for fifth, three shots behind leaders Victor Dubuisson and Jaco Van Zyl at The Montgomerie Maxx Royal in Antalya. Made a move early, recording four birdies over his first seven holes Sunday. An up-and-down, four-hole stretch ended his chances. Double-bogeyed the ninth hole, birdied No. 10 and eagled No. 11 before making bogey at No. 12. Birdies on two of his last three holes gave him a wild 66, leaving him in fourth, three shots behind Dubuisson.

Contended all week at the Turkish Airlines Open in late-October, early November. Began the final round tied for fifth, three shots behind leaders Victor Dubuisson and Jaco Van Zyl at The Montgomerie Maxx Royal in Antalya. Made a move early, recording four birdies over his first seven holes Sunday. An up-and-down, four-hole stretch ended his chances. Double-bogeyed the ninth hole, birdied No. 10 and eagled No. 11 before making bogey at No. 12. Birdies on two of his last three holes gave him a wild 66, leaving him in fourth, three shots behind Dubuisson. BMW Championship: Won his first European Tour title in style, capturing the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in late-May by six strokes over the duo of Thongchai Jaidee and Miguel Angel Jimenez. Opened with a 1-under 71 then made his move in the second round, shooting a tournament-best 64 to move into solo second, a stroke behind 36-hole leader Francesco Molinari. Caught Molinari in the third round with a 5-under 67, then coasted Sunday with a final-round-best 65. The victory moved him from No. 132 to a then career-high 54th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Won his first European Tour title in style, capturing the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in late-May by six strokes over the duo of Thongchai Jaidee and Miguel Angel Jimenez. Opened with a 1-under 71 then made his move in the second round, shooting a tournament-best 64 to move into solo second, a stroke behind 36-hole leader Francesco Molinari. Caught Molinari in the third round with a 5-under 67, then coasted Sunday with a final-round-best 65. The victory moved him from No. 132 to a then career-high 54th in the Official World Golf Ranking. Volvo China Open: Added his third top-10 of the season when he recovered from a third-round 76 at the Volvo China Open to post a final-round 68 to T8 at Tomson Shanghai Pudong GC, five shots behind winner Ashun Wu.

Added his third top-10 of the season when he recovered from a third-round 76 at the Volvo China Open to post a final-round 68 to T8 at Tomson Shanghai Pudong GC, five shots behind winner Ashun Wu. Joburg Open: Was in the top 10, with a T7 in Africa at the Joburg Open. Opened with a 65 and closed with a 67 to finish at 14-under.

Was in the top 10, with a T7 in Africa at the Joburg Open. Opened with a 65 and closed with a 67 to finish at 14-under. Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: Earned his first top-10 of the European Tour season when he shot a final-round 65 to T5 at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Earned his first top-10 of the European Tour season when he shot a final-round 65 to T5 at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. European Tour's Rookie of the Year: Was named the European Tour's Rookie of the Year to become the first Korean winner of the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year Award.

2014 Season

Finished his Challenge Tour season with three top-fives in four starts.

Dubai Festival City Challenge Tour Grand Final hosted by Al Badia GC: Was fourth at the Dubai Festival City Challenge Tour Grand Final.

Was fourth at the Dubai Festival City Challenge Tour Grand Final. National Bank of Oman Golf Classic: T5 at the National Bank of Oman Golf Classic.

T5 at the National Bank of Oman Golf Classic. Kazakhstan Open: Was third at the Kazakhstan Open.

Was third at the Kazakhstan Open. Rolex Trophy: Broke through for his first victory as a professional when he won the Rolex Trophy on the European Challenge Tour in August. Entered the final round in Geneva, Switzerland, tied for fifth, trailing Lasse Jensen by seven shots. Posted a sterling, 8-under 64 to pull away from the field and defeat Benjamin Hebert by three shots.

Broke through for his first victory as a professional when he won the Rolex Trophy on the European Challenge Tour in August. Entered the final round in Geneva, Switzerland, tied for fifth, trailing Lasse Jensen by seven shots. Posted a sterling, 8-under 64 to pull away from the field and defeat Benjamin Hebert by three shots. Vacon Open: Finished T4 at the Vacon Open in Finland, five strokes short of winner Mark Tullo.

Finished T4 at the Vacon Open in Finland, five strokes short of winner Mark Tullo. Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge: Was again in the hunt, this time at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge in France in July. Four under-par rounds, including a 66-67 weekend at Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil left him T2 with Connor Arendell, Jens Fahrbring and amateur Clement Sordent, four shots behind winner Andrew Johnston of England.

Was again in the hunt, this time at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge in France in July. Four under-par rounds, including a 66-67 weekend at Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil left him T2 with Connor Arendell, Jens Fahrbring and amateur Clement Sordent, four shots behind winner Andrew Johnston of England. The Open Championship: Made the cut in his first major championship, finishing T26 at The Open Championship in July.

Made the cut in his first major championship, finishing T26 at The Open Championship in July. Karnten Golf Open presented by Mazda: Came close to breaking through into the victory column in May when he was runner-up at the Karnten Golf Open in Godersdorf, Austria. Shot four rounds in the 60s at Golfclub Schloss Finkenstein (67-69-64-66) only to come up a stroke short of winner Moritz Lampert of Germany.

Came close to breaking through into the victory column in May when he was runner-up at the Karnten Golf Open in Godersdorf, Austria. Shot four rounds in the 60s at Golfclub Schloss Finkenstein (67-69-64-66) only to come up a stroke short of winner Moritz Lampert of Germany. Challenge de Catalunya: First top-10 of the campaign came at the Challenge de Catalunya in Spain. Finished T8 at the weather-shortened, 54-hole event.

2013 Season

Had a consistent season, making 17 cuts in 21 starts. Three top-10s including top-10 at the National Bank of Oman Golf Classic and a T6 in late-October at Almouj Golf's The Wave Course.

Scottish Hydro Challenge: Initial top-10 came at the Scottish Hydro Challenge that almost resulted in a victory. Entered the final round at the event at Macdonald Spey Valley GC tied with Steven Tiley, a stroke ahead of Brooks Koepka and Andrea Pavan. Could only muster a Sunday, 1-over 72 to T2 with Pavan, Tiley and Sam Walker, three behind winner Koepka.

Initial top-10 came at the Scottish Hydro Challenge that almost resulted in a victory. Entered the final round at the event at Macdonald Spey Valley GC tied with Steven Tiley, a stroke ahead of Brooks Koepka and Andrea Pavan. Could only muster a Sunday, 1-over 72 to T2 with Pavan, Tiley and Sam Walker, three behind winner Koepka. Volvo China Open: T33 in his lone European Tour start, at the Volvo China Open.

2012 Season

Spent his first full season as a professional on the European Challenge Tour, with three European Tour starts also to his credit. Enjoyed two top-10s.

Norwegian Challenge: The first top-10 of the season came at the Norwegian Challenge, a T9, after four sub-70 rounds.

The first top-10 of the season came at the Norwegian Challenge, a T9, after four sub-70 rounds. ALLIANZ Challenge de France: Closed his season with a T8 at the Allianz Open de Lyon in Monthieux, France.

2011 Season

Defended his U.S. Amateur title in 2011, making it to the semifinals before falling to David Chung, 1-down, in the semifinals.

2010 Season

In 2010, made eight PGA TOUR starts, including an invitation to the U.S. Open. Missed the cut at Pebble Beach GL.

Verizon Heritage: Lone made-cut in 2010 was at the Verizon Heritage on Hilton Head Island a week after the Masters. Finished T59 after opening 69-70.

Lone made-cut in 2010 was at the Verizon Heritage on Hilton Head Island a week after the Masters. Finished T59 after opening 69-70. Masters Tournament: In his first major championship appearance, played in the 2010 Masters as an amateur.

Amateur Highlights