|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Grant Sturgeon
Full Name
STIR-jun
Pronunciation
5 ft, 11 in
cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
July 07, 1978
Birthday
43
AGE
Cave City, Kentucky
Birthplace
Port Chester, New York
Residence
University of Louisville
College
2002
Turned Pro
$13,300
Career Earnings
2015 Season
2014 Season
Named the Metropolitan PGA Player of the Year.
2009 Season
Was the Tri-State Player of the Year.
2007 Season
Named the Kentucky Section PGA Assistant Player of the Year for a second time.
2005 Season
Earned Kentucky Assistant Player of the Year honors from the Kentucky Section PGA.
2002 Season
Amateur Highlights