×
Grant Sturgeon
Grant Sturgeon

Grant Sturgeon

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 11  in
--
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
43
AGE
2002
Turned Pro
University of Louisville
College
Cave City, Kentucky
Birthplace
5  ft, 11  in
 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
43
AGE
2002
Turned Pro
University of Louisville
College
Cave City, Kentucky
Birthplace
--
FEDEXCUP Rank (2015)
OWGR--
OWGR
73.461
Scoring Average (2015)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Grant Sturgeon
Grant Sturgeon
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Grant Sturgeon

Full Name

STIR-jun

Pronunciation

5  ft, 11  in

 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

July 07, 1978

Birthday

43

AGE

Cave City, Kentucky

Birthplace

Port Chester, New York

Residence

University of Louisville

College

2002

Turned Pro

$13,300

Career Earnings

Additional Victories (3)

  • 2002 Kentucky Open
  • 2014 National Car Rental PGA Assistants' Championship
  • 2014 Metropolitan Open

Personal

  • Is an assistant pro at Winged Foot GC in Mamaroneck, N.Y.
  • Has made six holes-in-one, with four of them coming during compeition.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2015 Season

  • PGA Professional National Championship: Finished T3 at the PGA Professional National Championship.

2014 Season

Named the Metropolitan PGA Player of the Year.

  • Metropolitan Open: Won the Metropolitan Open at Trump National GC in Bedminster, N.J.
  • National Car Rental PGA Assistants' Championship: Captured the National Car Rental PGA Assistants' Championship.

2009 Season

Was the Tri-State Player of the Year.

  • PGA Championship: At the year's final major championship, at Hazeltine National GC in Minnesota, finished T76.
  • PGA Professional National Championship: Won the PGA Professional National Championship to earn an invitation to the PGA Championship.

2007 Season

Named the Kentucky Section PGA Assistant Player of the Year for a second time.

2005 Season

Earned Kentucky Assistant Player of the Year honors from the Kentucky Section PGA.

2002 Season

  • Kentucky Open: Won the Kentucky Open.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played collegiately at the University of Louisville. Won the 2000 San Diego State Aztec Invitational.