Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Winner, PGA Championship (thru 2025-26)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

2014 PGA TOUR: 2015

FedExCup Champion

2017

PGA TOUR Victories (14)

2016 CIMB Classic

CIMB Classic 2017 CIMB Classic, SBS Tournament of Champions, Sony Open in Hawaii, PGA Championship, Dell Technologies Championship

The Honda Classic, World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES 2019 BMW Championship

BMW Championship 2020 THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, Sentry Tournament of Champions, World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, Sentry Tournament of Champions, World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2021 THE PLAYERS Championship

THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, Sentry Tournament of Champions, World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2021 THE PLAYERS Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2014 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship

Additional Victories (1)

2020 PNC Championship [with Mike Thomas]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (3-2)

2018 Defeated Marc Leishman, THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES

Defeated Luke List, The Honda Classic 2018 Lost to Phil Mickelson, World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

Lost to Phil Mickelson, World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship 2020 Defeated Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Sentry Tournament of Champions

Defeated Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020 Lost to Collin Morikawa, Workday Charity Open

Defeated Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020 Lost to Collin Morikawa, Workday Charity Open

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

2014 Defeated Richard Sterne, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship

National Teams

2012, 2013 Arnold Palmer Cup

2012 Eisenhower Trophy

2017, 2019 Presidents Cup

2018 Ryder Cup

2013 Walker Cup

2012 World Amateur Team Championship

Personal

Son of Mike and Jani Thomas, he became the eighth son of a PGA of America Professional to win the PGA Championship. Mike is a PGA professional at Harmony Landing in Louisville, Kentucky, while Justin's grandfather, Paul, was a 60-year member of the PGA of America.

Avid shoe collector.

The three-time AJGA junior champion returned to the American Junior Golf Association as a tournament host, hosting the inaugural Justin Thomas Junior Championship in Kentucky in 2016.

Collects golf balls from all of his wins for his dad.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Valspar Championship: Made three eagles en route to a T13 at the Valspar Championship, becoming the second player with three eagles in a week at the event, joining Rod Pampling (2006). Led the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (1.054 per round) and SG: Tee To Green (3.298).

Made three eagles en route to a T13 at the Valspar Championship, becoming the second player with three eagles in a week at the event, joining Rod Pampling (2006). Led the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (1.054 per round) and SG: Tee To Green (3.298). THE PLAYERS Championship: Won THE PLAYERS Championship by one stroke over Lee Westwood, earning his 14th PGA TOUR title in his 165th career start at the age of 27 years, 10 months, 13 days. Became the fourth player since 1960 to win 14 times on TOUR before turning 28, joining Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller. Trailed by seven strokes after 36 holes and became the third player in PLAYERS Championship history to record a score of 132 or better over the final two rounds, joining Rocco Mediate (132/1996) and Fred Couples (132/1996). Played the par 5s in 14-under for the week, becoming the second player in tournament history to play the par 5s in 14-under or better and first since Geoff Ogilvy in 2004 (-14).

Won THE PLAYERS Championship by one stroke over Lee Westwood, earning his 14th PGA TOUR title in his 165th career start at the age of 27 years, 10 months, 13 days. Became the fourth player since 1960 to win 14 times on TOUR before turning 28, joining Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller. Trailed by seven strokes after 36 holes and became the third player in PLAYERS Championship history to record a score of 132 or better over the final two rounds, joining Rocco Mediate (132/1996) and Fred Couples (132/1996). Played the par 5s in 14-under for the week, becoming the second player in tournament history to play the par 5s in 14-under or better and first since Geoff Ogilvy in 2004 (-14). Sentry Tournament of Champions: Shot a final-round 66 to finish solo-third in his title defense at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Finished one stroke out of the playoff between Harris English and Joaquin Niemann.

Shot a final-round 66 to finish solo-third in his title defense at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Finished one stroke out of the playoff between Harris English and Joaquin Niemann. Masters Tournament: Held a share of the 36-hole lead at the Masters Tournament before finishing fourth, his first top-10 in five starts at the event. Marked his 12th career 36-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR (fell to 6-for-12) and first in a major championship.

Held a share of the 36-hole lead at the Masters Tournament before finishing fourth, his first top-10 in five starts at the event. Marked his 12th career 36-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR (fell to 6-for-12) and first in a major championship. U.S. Open: Held a one-stroke lead after the first round of the U.S. Open in September before finishing T8. Fell to 4-for-8 converting the 18-hole lead/co-lead to victory on the PGA TOUR and 0-for-1 in major championships. Marked his fourth top-10 in a major and first since the 2018 PGA Championship. Led the field in Birdies (15).

2020 Season

Won three times and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the fifth consecutive season, tying Xander Schauffele for No. 2 in the FedExCup standings. Victories came at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, Sentry Tournament of Champions and World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, all tournaments he had previously won on TOUR. Claimed the top spot in the Comcast Business TOUR Top 10 by leading the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the Regular Season. Held the FedExCup lead for 15 weeks total, the most of any player, including a streak of nine weeks from the Sentry Tournament of Champions through The Honda Classic. Became the third player since 1960 to win 13 times by age 27 years, 3 months, 4 days, joining Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Became one of two players to win in each season from 2015-16 through 2019-20 (other: Dustin Johnson). In all, recorded a TOUR-best 10 top-10s, with three wins and two runner-up finishes (P2/Workday Charity Open, T2/TOUR Championship), and made 15 cuts in 18 starts. Led the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green (1.741 per round) and Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (0.997). Made birdie or better on 57.73 percent of par 5s played, the highest rate on TOUR since Tiger Woods in 2003 (59.55 percent). Led that statistical category for the second consecutive season and third time in his career. Made his second consecutive appearance in the Presidents Cup, going 3-1-1 in five matches. Moved to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the second time in his career following the win at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and held the position for one week.

World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Won the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Inivtational for the second time, earning his 13th PGA TOUR title and third of the season. At 27 years, 3 months, 4 days, became the third player since 1960 to win 13 times by that age, joining Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Moved to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the second time in his career and first since the week of June 3, 2018. Became the second consecutive FedExCup leader to win the event and fifth consecutive to enter the week No. 3 or better in both the FedExCup standings and OWGR (entered No. 1 and No. 3, respectively). Entered the final round trailing by four strokes, his largest comeback since the 2016 CIMB Classic (four strokes).

Won the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Inivtational for the second time, earning his 13th PGA TOUR title and third of the season. At 27 years, 3 months, 4 days, became the third player since 1960 to win 13 times by that age, joining Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Moved to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the second time in his career and first since the week of June 3, 2018. Became the second consecutive FedExCup leader to win the event and fifth consecutive to enter the week No. 3 or better in both the FedExCup standings and OWGR (entered No. 1 and No. 3, respectively). Entered the final round trailing by four strokes, his largest comeback since the 2016 CIMB Classic (four strokes). Workday Charity Open: Lost to Collin Morikawa in a playoff at the Workday Charity Open, his first runner-up of the season and fourth of his career. Made a 50-foot, 6-inch birdie putt on the first extra hole before falling to Morikawa with a bogey on the third hole. Held a two-stroke lead entering the final round, falling to 8-for-13 with the 54-hole lead/co-lead in his career. Did not make a bogey through three rounds, accomplishing the feat for the first time in his career.

Lost to Collin Morikawa in a playoff at the Workday Charity Open, his first runner-up of the season and fourth of his career. Made a 50-foot, 6-inch birdie putt on the first extra hole before falling to Morikawa with a bogey on the third hole. Held a two-stroke lead entering the final round, falling to 8-for-13 with the 54-hole lead/co-lead in his career. Did not make a bogey through three rounds, accomplishing the feat for the first time in his career. World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Finished T6 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. Held the 54-hole lead before shooting a final-round 73, falling to 4-for-7 for his career with the outright 54-hole lead and 0-for-2 at the event. Earned second career birdie/eagle streak of at least five holes (Nos. 15-1/R2).

Finished T6 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. Held the 54-hole lead before shooting a final-round 73, falling to 4-for-7 for his career with the outright 54-hole lead and 0-for-2 at the event. Earned second career birdie/eagle streak of at least five holes (Nos. 15-1/R2). Waste Management Phoenix Open: Shot a final-round 65 to finish T3 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, his second consecutive third-place result at the event. Marked his fourth top-five in six starts on the season.

Shot a final-round 65 to finish T3 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, his second consecutive third-place result at the event. Marked his fourth top-five in six starts on the season. Sentry Tournament of Champions: Defeated Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele in a playoff to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions for the second time, earning his 12th PGA TOUR title at age 26 years, 251 days. Became the third player since 1960 to win 12 times before turning 27, joining Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Represented his third win in a six-start stretch on TOUR. Joined Stuart Appleby (3), Geoff Ogilvy (2) and Dustin Johnson (2) as players to win the event multiple times since it moved to The Plantation Course at Kapalua in 1999. Led the field in Birdies (24) and Par-3 Scoring Average (2.75). Improved to 3-1 in his career in playoffs.

Defeated Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele in a playoff to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions for the second time, earning his 12th PGA TOUR title at age 26 years, 251 days. Became the third player since 1960 to win 12 times before turning 27, joining Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Represented his third win in a six-start stretch on TOUR. Joined Stuart Appleby (3), Geoff Ogilvy (2) and Dustin Johnson (2) as players to win the event multiple times since it moved to The Plantation Course at Kapalua in 1999. Led the field in Birdies (24) and Par-3 Scoring Average (2.75). Improved to 3-1 in his career in playoffs. THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: Won for the 11th time on the PGA TOUR, winning THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES by two shots over Danny Lee. Earned second victory at the event and fourth in Asia since the start of the 2015-16 season (2015 CIMB Classic, 2016 CIMB Classic, 2017 THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, 2019 THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES). Became the fifth player to win 11 times before turning 27, joining Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. Made 27 birdies, most in the field. Played the par-4s in 13-under, five shots better than anyone else in the field. Converted the 54-hole lead/co-lead to victory for the eighth time in his 11th attempt. Marked fourth straight top-five on the PGA TOUR, reaching that mark for the first time in his career.

Won for the 11th time on the PGA TOUR, winning THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES by two shots over Danny Lee. Earned second victory at the event and fourth in Asia since the start of the 2015-16 season (2015 CIMB Classic, 2016 CIMB Classic, 2017 THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, 2019 THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES). Became the fifth player to win 11 times before turning 27, joining Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. Made 27 birdies, most in the field. Played the par-4s in 13-under, five shots better than anyone else in the field. Converted the 54-hole lead/co-lead to victory for the eighth time in his 11th attempt. Marked fourth straight top-five on the PGA TOUR, reaching that mark for the first time in his career. Safeway Open: Earned his third consecutive top-five (dating to his win at the 2019 BMW Championship) with a T4 at the Safeway Open, accomplishing the feat for the second time in his career.

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time in his fifth season and won his 10th PGA TOUR title at the BMW Championship, advancing to the TOUR Championship for the fourth consecutive season and finishing tied for third in the FedExCup standings. Became the ninth player to win 10 TOUR titles, including a major, before turning 27. Was one of two players to finish each season from 2016-17 to 2018-19 in the top 10 of the FedExCup standings, joining Brooks Koepka. Led the TOUR in Par-5 Scoring Average, and at 4.42, recorded the best mark in that statistic since Tiger Woods in 2003 (4.38). Earned seven top-10s and made 18 cuts in 20 starts.

TOUR Championship: Entering the TOUR Championship in the No. 1 position in the FedExCup and a 10-under score, tied Brooks Koepka for third, his fourth top-10 in four starts at the event. Led the field in Scrambling (73.08%).

Entering the TOUR Championship in the No. 1 position in the FedExCup and a 10-under score, tied Brooks Koepka for third, his fourth top-10 in four starts at the event. Led the field in Scrambling (73.08%). BMW Championship: Recorded first win in 2018-19 at the BMW Championship, the penultimate event of the season. Marked 10th career PGA TOUR victory at the age of 26 years, 3 months, 20 days in his 136th career start, and second FedExCup Playoffs title. Set course record at Medinah Country Club Course No. 3 with a third-round 61, his fourth round of 61 or better on TOUR. Entered the final round with a six-shot lead, which at one point, shrunk to two. Won by three shots over Patrick Cantlay. Marked the seventh of 10 54-hole leads/co-leads on TOUR he converted to victory. Claimed the top spot in the FedExCup standings heading to the TOUR Championship.

Recorded first win in 2018-19 at the BMW Championship, the penultimate event of the season. Marked 10th career PGA TOUR victory at the age of 26 years, 3 months, 20 days in his 136th career start, and second FedExCup Playoffs title. Set course record at Medinah Country Club Course No. 3 with a third-round 61, his fourth round of 61 or better on TOUR. Entered the final round with a six-shot lead, which at one point, shrunk to two. Won by three shots over Patrick Cantlay. Marked the seventh of 10 54-hole leads/co-leads on TOUR he converted to victory. Claimed the top spot in the FedExCup standings heading to the TOUR Championship. World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Equaled his own 18-hole tournament record at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship with a final-round 62, his second 62 at Club de Golf Chapultepec in two years, en route to a ninth-place result. Began the final round 16 strokes off the lead before recording 10 birdies. Hit a 457-yard tee shot on No. 10 in the third round, the longest drive of the season on the PGA TOUR. Marked his third top-10 in three starts at the event.

Equaled his own 18-hole tournament record at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship with a final-round 62, his second 62 at Club de Golf Chapultepec in two years, en route to a ninth-place result. Began the final round 16 strokes off the lead before recording 10 birdies. Hit a 457-yard tee shot on No. 10 in the third round, the longest drive of the season on the PGA TOUR. Marked his third top-10 in three starts at the event. Genesis Open: Entering the final round with a four-shot lead, recorded a 4-over 75 to finish runner-up at the Genesis Open, one stroke behind J.B. Holmes. 54-hole score of 196 matched the tournament record (Mike Weir/2004, Dustin Johnson/2017). Marked the first time he failed to win after posting a 54-hole score of 196 or better (2015 CIMB Classic/196/Won, 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii/188/Won, 2018 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational/196/Won, 2019 Genesis Open/196/2nd). Led the field in birdies with 23.

Entering the final round with a four-shot lead, recorded a 4-over 75 to finish runner-up at the Genesis Open, one stroke behind J.B. Holmes. 54-hole score of 196 matched the tournament record (Mike Weir/2004, Dustin Johnson/2017). Marked the first time he failed to win after posting a 54-hole score of 196 or better (2015 CIMB Classic/196/Won, 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii/188/Won, 2018 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational/196/Won, 2019 Genesis Open/196/2nd). Led the field in birdies with 23. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Recorded first top-10 in five starts at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, placing third at 14-under 270. Held a share of the first-round lead with Harold Varner III and eventual champion Rickie Fowler after opening with a 64.

Recorded first top-10 in five starts at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, placing third at 14-under 270. Held a share of the first-round lead with Harold Varner III and eventual champion Rickie Fowler after opening with a 64. Sentry Tournament of Champions: In his fourth start at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, shot a final-round 65 to finish third. Tied Gary Woodland for most birdies in the field with 25.

In his fourth start at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, shot a final-round 65 to finish third. Tied Gary Woodland for most birdies in the field with 25. CIMB Classic: Recorded first top-10 of the season with a T5 at the CIMB Classic. Tied the round of the day in the final round with an 8-under 64.

2018 Season

Season highlighted by three wins and a seventh-place finish in his FedExCup title defense. Made the cut in 21 of 23 starts, earning double-digit top-10s (10) for the second consecutive season and reaching 20 top-25s for the first time in his career. Became the first player since Tiger Woods in 2006 and 2007 to lead the TOUR in earnings in consecutive seasons. Accumulated a score of 155-under-par for the season, second-best on TOUR (Dustin Johnson, 189-under). Earned inaugural appearance on the United States Ryder Cup team.

Ryder Cup: Made his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National in Paris, France and finished the week with a 4-1-0 record, as the Europeans defeated the U.S., 17.5-10.5. Earned four points in the 2018 Ryder Cup and was the leading scorer for the United States Team. Was paired with Jordan Spieth in all four of the team sessions and the duo went on to win three of the four matches. Defeated Rory McIlroy 1-up in the opening Singles match on Sunday.

Made his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National in Paris, France and finished the week with a 4-1-0 record, as the Europeans defeated the U.S., 17.5-10.5. Earned four points in the 2018 Ryder Cup and was the leading scorer for the United States Team. Was paired with Jordan Spieth in all four of the team sessions and the duo went on to win three of the four matches. Defeated Rory McIlroy 1-up in the opening Singles match on Sunday. TOUR Championship: Posted four par-or-better rounds to finish T7 at the TOUR Championship, six strokes behind champion Tiger Woods. The finish also led to a seventh-place finish in his title defense of the FedExCup. Has three top-10 finishes in as many starts at East Lake (T7/2018, 2/2017, T6/2016).

Posted four par-or-better rounds to finish T7 at the TOUR Championship, six strokes behind champion Tiger Woods. The finish also led to a seventh-place finish in his title defense of the FedExCup. Has three top-10 finishes in as many starts at East Lake (T7/2018, 2/2017, T6/2016). THE NORTHERN TRUST: Snuck into the top 10 (T8) at THE NORTHERN TRUST with four rounds in the 60s in his first time playing The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey.

Snuck into the top 10 (T8) at THE NORTHERN TRUST with four rounds in the 60s in his first time playing The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey. PGA Championship: Angling to become just the second player to successfully defend a PGA Championship crown (Tiger Woods, 2000 and 2007), posted back-to-back 67s on the weekend at the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club. At 10-under 270, finished T6. Was tied for the lead at one point Sunday, before two bogeys on his last five holes resulted in the T6 showing. Had he won, he would have become the first player to win the week before winning a major championship title since Rory McIlroy in 2014 (WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, PGA Championship).

Angling to become just the second player to successfully defend a PGA Championship crown (Tiger Woods, 2000 and 2007), posted back-to-back 67s on the weekend at the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club. At 10-under 270, finished T6. Was tied for the lead at one point Sunday, before two bogeys on his last five holes resulted in the T6 showing. Had he won, he would have become the first player to win the week before winning a major championship title since Rory McIlroy in 2014 (WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, PGA Championship). World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Converted a three-stroke lead after 54 holes lead into a four-stroke win at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Recorded his ninth career PGA TOUR victory – and first at a World Golf Championships event – in his 112th career start at the age of 25 years, 3 months, 7 days. Became the fifth player and youngest of the five to win the FedExCup, a major championship and a World Golf Championships event (Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, Vijay Singh, Tiger Woods). Became the third player with three wins during the 2017-18 season (Justin Thomas/3, Bubba Watson/3, Dustin Johnson/3).

Converted a three-stroke lead after 54 holes lead into a four-stroke win at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Recorded his ninth career PGA TOUR victory – and first at a World Golf Championships event – in his 112th career start at the age of 25 years, 3 months, 7 days. Became the fifth player and youngest of the five to win the FedExCup, a major championship and a World Golf Championships event (Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, Vijay Singh, Tiger Woods). Became the third player with three wins during the 2017-18 season (Justin Thomas/3, Bubba Watson/3, Dustin Johnson/3). the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Posted a T8 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, his second consecutive top-10 at the event (T8/2018, T4/2017). Finished his final round eagle-birdie-par-birdie for a 4-under 68 and an 11-under total.

Posted a T8 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, his second consecutive top-10 at the event (T8/2018, T4/2017). Finished his final round eagle-birdie-par-birdie for a 4-under 68 and an 11-under total. THE PLAYERS Championship: With a T11-result at THE PLAYERS Championship, ascended to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Became the 21st player to be No. 1 since the OWGR began in 1986.

With a T11-result at THE PLAYERS Championship, ascended to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Became the 21st player to be No. 1 since the OWGR began in 1986. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced to the semifinals of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play before being defeated in the consolation match by Alex Noren. Won five matches on the week, having claimed just one victory out of six matches in two prior starts at the event.

Advanced to the semifinals of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play before being defeated in the consolation match by Alex Noren. Won five matches on the week, having claimed just one victory out of six matches in two prior starts at the event. World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Lost to Phil Mickelson with a bogey on the first playoff hole at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. Sat 11 strokes back after 36 holes before firing a course-record 62 in round three at Club de Golf Chapultepec to pull within four of the lead, then a final-round 64 that was capped by a 119-yard hole-out from the 18th fairway to post 16-under. His weekend score of 16-under 126 matched the best 36-hole score (any rounds) in the WGC-Mexico Championship. Became the first player since Russell Knox in 2015-16 (Won/WGC-HSBC Champions, P2/OHL Classic at Mayakoba) to win one week and lose in a playoff the next.

Lost to Phil Mickelson with a bogey on the first playoff hole at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. Sat 11 strokes back after 36 holes before firing a course-record 62 in round three at Club de Golf Chapultepec to pull within four of the lead, then a final-round 64 that was capped by a 119-yard hole-out from the 18th fairway to post 16-under. His weekend score of 16-under 126 matched the best 36-hole score (any rounds) in the WGC-Mexico Championship. Became the first player since Russell Knox in 2015-16 (Won/WGC-HSBC Champions, P2/OHL Classic at Mayakoba) to win one week and lose in a playoff the next. The Honda Classic: Won for the seventh time in his last 31 starts with his second win of the 2017-18 PGA TOUR Season via playoff at The Honda Classic. Defeated 54-hole leader Luke List with a birdie-4 on the first extra hole, improving his playoff record to 2-0. Reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the FedExCup for the first time since winning the 2016-17 FedExCup. Moved to No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking, the highest position of his career to date. Became the second multiple-season winner, joining Patton Kizzire.

Won for the seventh time in his last 31 starts with his second win of the 2017-18 PGA TOUR Season via playoff at The Honda Classic. Defeated 54-hole leader Luke List with a birdie-4 on the first extra hole, improving his playoff record to 2-0. Reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the FedExCup for the first time since winning the 2016-17 FedExCup. Moved to No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking, the highest position of his career to date. Became the second multiple-season winner, joining Patton Kizzire. Genesis Open: Recorded a final-round 1-under 70 to finish T9 at the Genesis Open, his best outing in four starts at the event (T41/2015, T54/2016, T39/2017, T9/2018).

Recorded a final-round 1-under 70 to finish T9 at the Genesis Open, his best outing in four starts at the event (T41/2015, T54/2016, T39/2017, T9/2018). THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: Started THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES with a 9-under 63 and held on to win in his second start of the season. In the first playoff of his career, defeated Marc Leishman on the second extra hole after halving the first. Missed an eagle putt on the 72nd hole to win in regulation, but made birdie to earn a spot in the playoff.

2017 Season

Earned 2017 PGA TOUR Player of the Year honors, as voted on by the TOUR's membership, after capturing the FedExCup following a five-win season that included his first major championship victory at the PGA Championship. Other victories came at the CIMB Classic, SBS Tournament of Champions, Sony Open in Hawaii and Dell Technologies Championship. Joined Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth as the only players since 1960 to capture five wins in a season, including a major, before the age of 25. Became the seventh player on TOUR to shoot a 59. In 25 starts, tallied a TOUR-best 12 top-10 finishes (tied with Spieth) with 19 made cuts. Also took home the Arnold Palmer Award as the TOUR's leading money-winner ($9,921,560) and finished third in Adjusted Scoring Average (69.359). Capped off the season by helping lead the United States to an eight-point victory over the International Team at the Presidents Cup.

Presidents Cup: Making his Presidents Cup debut, went 3-1-1 for the United States en route to a 19-11 victory over the International Team at Liberty National. Teamed with Rickie Fowler three times en route to two victories and a halve and then with Daniel Berger for a 3-and-2 victory over Jhonattan Vegas and Hideki Matsuyama in the Saturday afternoon Four-ball session.

Making his Presidents Cup debut, went 3-1-1 for the United States en route to a 19-11 victory over the International Team at Liberty National. Teamed with Rickie Fowler three times en route to two victories and a halve and then with Daniel Berger for a 3-and-2 victory over Jhonattan Vegas and Hideki Matsuyama in the Saturday afternoon Four-ball session. TOUR Championship: Came from five strokes behind in the final round of the TOUR Championship with a 4-under 66 to finish one stroke behind winner Xander Schauffele. With the solo-second showing, claimed the FedExCup title, surpassing Jordan Spieth by 660 points.

Came from five strokes behind in the final round of the TOUR Championship with a 4-under 66 to finish one stroke behind winner Xander Schauffele. With the solo-second showing, claimed the FedExCup title, surpassing Jordan Spieth by 660 points. Dell Technologies Championship: With rounds of 71-67-63, entered the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship tied with Marc Leishman at 12-under 201. Went on to record a 5-under 66 on Labor Day for a three-stroke victory over Jordan Spieth, relegating his friend to his second consecutive runner-up finish to start the FedExCup Playoffs. With his fifth victory of the season (the most on TOUR since Spieth and Jason Day had the same number in 2015), moved from No. 3 to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings, just 27 points behind Spieth. Overall, marked his sixth PGA TOUR victory in his 92nd start at the age of 24 years, 4 months, 6 days. Moved to four of six when carrying the lead/co-lead into the final round on TOUR. Week included a third-round 63 (his eighth round of 63 or better on TOUR), which featured 12 3s, the most ever recorded in a single FedExCup Playoffs event. Win was the 11th in the last 13 FedExCup Playoffs events won by a player under the age of 30. The victory was his TOUR-leading 11th top-10 finish of the season, staying one clear of Spieth.

With rounds of 71-67-63, entered the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship tied with Marc Leishman at 12-under 201. Went on to record a 5-under 66 on Labor Day for a three-stroke victory over Jordan Spieth, relegating his friend to his second consecutive runner-up finish to start the FedExCup Playoffs. With his fifth victory of the season (the most on TOUR since Spieth and Jason Day had the same number in 2015), moved from No. 3 to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings, just 27 points behind Spieth. Overall, marked his sixth PGA TOUR victory in his 92nd start at the age of 24 years, 4 months, 6 days. Moved to four of six when carrying the lead/co-lead into the final round on TOUR. Week included a third-round 63 (his eighth round of 63 or better on TOUR), which featured 12 3s, the most ever recorded in a single FedExCup Playoffs event. Win was the 11th in the last 13 FedExCup Playoffs events won by a player under the age of 30. The victory was his TOUR-leading 11th top-10 finish of the season, staying one clear of Spieth. THE NORTHERN TRUST: Retained his position in the top five of the FedExCup with a T6 result at THE NORTHERN TRUST. Marked his 10th top-10 finish for the season, leader in that category.

Retained his position in the top five of the FedExCup with a T6 result at THE NORTHERN TRUST. Marked his 10th top-10 finish for the season, leader in that category. PGA Championship: With a final-round 3-under 68 (including six birdies and three bogeys) leading to a 72-hole score of 8-under 276, finished two strokes clear of Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen to win his first major championship title (in 10 major starts) at the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club. While his round included multiple highlights – including a 36-foot birdie putt on No. 9, a 40-foot chip in for birdie on No. 13 and a perfectly struck 7 iron from 221 yards to 15 feet for birdie on the par-3 17th hole – it was the 10th hole that will be the most memorable moment of his victory. His eight-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole somehow failed to go in, hanging on the lip for 12 seconds before finally falling in. Won for the fifth time on the PGA TOUR, with four of those victories coming during the 2016-17 season. Coupled with Jordan Spieth's victory at The Open Championship, marked the first time since 1923 (Bobby Jones/U.S. Open, Gene Sarazen/PGA Championship) that different players aged 25 or younger won in back-to-back majors. The son of Mike and Jani Thomas, his victory marked the eighth time the son of a PGA of America Professional won the PGA Championship, most recently by Keegan Bradley in 2011. Winning in his 90th career start at the age of 24 years, 3 months and 15 days, notched the 26th win by a player in his 20s on TOUR during the season. Collected 600 points to move from No. 4 to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings. In addition, earned a five-year exemption on the PGA TOUR. Entered the final round trailing Kevin Kisner by two strokes, marking the 15th come-from-behind victory in the last 17 PGA TOUR events.

With a final-round 3-under 68 (including six birdies and three bogeys) leading to a 72-hole score of 8-under 276, finished two strokes clear of Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen to win his first major championship title (in 10 major starts) at the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club. While his round included multiple highlights – including a 36-foot birdie putt on No. 9, a 40-foot chip in for birdie on No. 13 and a perfectly struck 7 iron from 221 yards to 15 feet for birdie on the par-3 17th hole – it was the 10th hole that will be the most memorable moment of his victory. His eight-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole somehow failed to go in, hanging on the lip for 12 seconds before finally falling in. Won for the fifth time on the PGA TOUR, with four of those victories coming during the 2016-17 season. Coupled with Jordan Spieth's victory at The Open Championship, marked the first time since 1923 (Bobby Jones/U.S. Open, Gene Sarazen/PGA Championship) that different players aged 25 or younger won in back-to-back majors. The son of Mike and Jani Thomas, his victory marked the eighth time the son of a PGA of America Professional won the PGA Championship, most recently by Keegan Bradley in 2011. Winning in his 90th career start at the age of 24 years, 3 months and 15 days, notched the 26th win by a player in his 20s on TOUR during the season. Collected 600 points to move from No. 4 to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings. In addition, earned a five-year exemption on the PGA TOUR. Entered the final round trailing Kevin Kisner by two strokes, marking the 15th come-from-behind victory in the last 17 PGA TOUR events. U.S. Open: Became the fifth player in U.S. Open history to record a round of 63 in the championship, with a 9-under at the par-72 Erin Hills course, marking the 31st 63 recorded in major championship history. Posted a 3-over 75 in the final round to finish T9, becoming one of 16 players who followed a major championship 63 with an over-par round. Also become the fourth of five players who recorded 63 in a U.S. Open to produce an over-par round to follow (Vijay Singh/2003/72, Jack Nicklaus/1980/71, Tom Weiskopf/1980/75, Johnny Miller/1973/final-round). T9 was his first top-10 result in a major championship in his eighth major start.

Became the fifth player in U.S. Open history to record a round of 63 in the championship, with a 9-under at the par-72 Erin Hills course, marking the 31st 63 recorded in major championship history. Posted a 3-over 75 in the final round to finish T9, becoming one of 16 players who followed a major championship 63 with an over-par round. Also become the fourth of five players who recorded 63 in a U.S. Open to produce an over-par round to follow (Vijay Singh/2003/72, Jack Nicklaus/1980/71, Tom Weiskopf/1980/75, Johnny Miller/1973/final-round). T9 was his first top-10 result in a major championship in his eighth major start. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Holed more than 407 feet of putts to rank No. 1 in that category while finishing T4 at the Memorial Tournament with 9-under 279. His seventh top-10 result of the season marked the third consecutive season where he earned at least seven top-10s.

Holed more than 407 feet of putts to rank No. 1 in that category while finishing T4 at the Memorial Tournament with 9-under 279. His seventh top-10 result of the season marked the third consecutive season where he earned at least seven top-10s. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teamed with Bud Cauley to finish T5 at 19-under, helped by a final-round 61, in Foursomes/Four-ball format at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Teamed with Bud Cauley to finish T5 at 19-under, helped by a final-round 61, in Foursomes/Four-ball format at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Seized the 54-hole lead at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship by one stroke after rounds of 69-66-66, but faltered on Sunday with a 1-over 72 to finish three back of winner Dustin Johnson. Highlight in round three was a hole-in-one with a 6-iron at the 232-yard, par-3 13th hole. It marked his second ace on the PGA TOUR, following his first at The Greenbrier Classic in 2015.

Seized the 54-hole lead at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship by one stroke after rounds of 69-66-66, but faltered on Sunday with a 1-over 72 to finish three back of winner Dustin Johnson. Highlight in round three was a hole-in-one with a 6-iron at the 232-yard, par-3 13th hole. It marked his second ace on the PGA TOUR, following his first at The Greenbrier Classic in 2015. Sony Open in Hawaii: Opened the Sony Open in Hawaii with an 11-under 59, becoming the youngest player to record a sub-60 round on the PGA TOUR (23 years, 8 months, 14 days). Added rounds of 64-65-65 for a runaway seven-stroke victory over Justin Rose, earning his fourth PGA TOUR victory (third of the season) in his 74th start at the age of 23 years, 8 months and 17 days. With a 72-hole total of 253, established a PGA TOUR record, eclipsing Tommy Armour III at the 2003 Valero Texas Open (254). History-making week included lowest opening 54-hole score (188; tied with Steve Stricker) and lowest opening 36-hole score (123). With the victory, became the fourth player to win the Sony Open in wire-to-wire fashion (no ties), joining K.J. Choi (2008), Paul Azinger (2000) and Howard Twitty (1993). Became the first player to win the SBS Tournament of Champions and Sony Open in Hawaii in the same season since Ernie Els in 2003, and the 10th to win both Hawaii events at least once during a career.

Opened the Sony Open in Hawaii with an 11-under 59, becoming the youngest player to record a sub-60 round on the PGA TOUR (23 years, 8 months, 14 days). Added rounds of 64-65-65 for a runaway seven-stroke victory over Justin Rose, earning his fourth PGA TOUR victory (third of the season) in his 74th start at the age of 23 years, 8 months and 17 days. With a 72-hole total of 253, established a PGA TOUR record, eclipsing Tommy Armour III at the 2003 Valero Texas Open (254). History-making week included lowest opening 54-hole score (188; tied with Steve Stricker) and lowest opening 36-hole score (123). With the victory, became the fourth player to win the Sony Open in wire-to-wire fashion (no ties), joining K.J. Choi (2008), Paul Azinger (2000) and Howard Twitty (1993). Became the first player to win the SBS Tournament of Champions and Sony Open in Hawaii in the same season since Ernie Els in 2003, and the 10th to win both Hawaii events at least once during a career. SBS Tournament of Champions: Became the season's first multiple winner with a three-stroke win over Hideki Matsuyama at the SBS Tournament of Champions. Opened with three consecutive 67s to carry a two-stroke lead into the final round, closing with a 69 to secure this third PGA TOUR victory in his 73rd start at the age of 23 years, 8 months and 10 days. With the win, moved within 36 points of Matsuyama's FedExCup lead and in the process, became the seventh consecutive American-born winner in Kapalua. Popular victory among his peers, with Jimmy Walker and Jordan Spieth hanging around to watch him claim the victory on the final hole.

Became the season's first multiple winner with a three-stroke win over Hideki Matsuyama at the SBS Tournament of Champions. Opened with three consecutive 67s to carry a two-stroke lead into the final round, closing with a 69 to secure this third PGA TOUR victory in his 73rd start at the age of 23 years, 8 months and 10 days. With the win, moved within 36 points of Matsuyama's FedExCup lead and in the process, became the seventh consecutive American-born winner in Kapalua. Popular victory among his peers, with Jimmy Walker and Jordan Spieth hanging around to watch him claim the victory on the final hole. CIMB Classic: In defense of his CIMB Classic title in Malaysia, opened and closed with 8-under 64s to claim a three-stroke victory over Hideki Matsuyama at 23-under 265. Began the final round at TPC Kuala Lumpur trailing 54-hole leader Anirban Lahiri by four strokes. When Lahiri took a quadruple bogey-9 at No. 3, Thomas took the lead with six birdies in his first 10 holes. With the win, joined Ryan Moore (2013-14) as players to successfully defend a CIMB Classic title. Became the first player to have his first two PGA TOUR victories come at the same event since Matt Every at the 2014 and 2015 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Made 29 birdies for the week, bringing his total through the first two events of the season to 52 birdies and one eagle, a value of $13,250 to the Hurricane Matthew relief efforts.

In defense of his CIMB Classic title in Malaysia, opened and closed with 8-under 64s to claim a three-stroke victory over Hideki Matsuyama at 23-under 265. Began the final round at TPC Kuala Lumpur trailing 54-hole leader Anirban Lahiri by four strokes. When Lahiri took a quadruple bogey-9 at No. 3, Thomas took the lead with six birdies in his first 10 holes. With the win, joined Ryan Moore (2013-14) as players to successfully defend a CIMB Classic title. Became the first player to have his first two PGA TOUR victories come at the same event since Matt Every at the 2014 and 2015 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Made 29 birdies for the week, bringing his total through the first two events of the season to 52 birdies and one eagle, a value of $13,250 to the Hurricane Matthew relief efforts. Safeway Open: In the season-opening Safeway Open, overcame a 3-over 75 in round one with scores of 66-66-67 to finish T8 with four others at 14-under 274. Marked his second consecutive top-10 in the event having finished T3 in 2015. Before play began, announced that he would be donating $250 for every birdie or eagle made in his first three events of the 2016-17 PGA TOUR season to Convoy of Hope, a disaster-response, non-profit organization providing aid to those impacted by Hurricane Matthew which brought devastation to Haiti, the Bahamas and the southeastern United States. At the Safeway Open, made 23 birdies and one eagle, totaling $6,000 in donations.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive time in his career, making it to the TOUR Championship for the first time. Entered the Playoffs finale in the No. 12 position in the FedExCup standings and finished T6 at East Lake to end his season No. 12 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded 10 top-25 finishes from 28 starts. Of those, five were top-five showings, including his maiden PGA TOUR victory at the CIMB Classic.

TOUR Championship: Wrapped up his season with a T6 in his TOUR Championship debut.

Wrapped up his season with a T6 in his TOUR Championship debut. The Barclays: Broke up three scores of even-par 71 at The Barclays in rounds one, two and four with a third-round, 5-under 66 to claim a share of 10th place with Jordan Spieth. Marked his first top-10 showing in his fourth FedExCup Playoffs event.

Broke up three scores of even-par 71 at The Barclays in rounds one, two and four with a third-round, 5-under 66 to claim a share of 10th place with Jordan Spieth. Marked his first top-10 showing in his fourth FedExCup Playoffs event. Travelers Championship: In his third start in the Travelers Championship, finished T3 after a final-round 8-under 62. Round was highlighted by five consecutive birdies on Nos. 5-9.

In his third start in the Travelers Championship, finished T3 after a final-round 8-under 62. Round was highlighted by five consecutive birdies on Nos. 5-9. THE PLAYERS Championship: Posted final-round 7-under 65 at THE PLAYERS to jump 20 positions on the leaderboard and finish T3 at 10-under.

Posted final-round 7-under 65 at THE PLAYERS to jump 20 positions on the leaderboard and finish T3 at 10-under. The Honda Classic: On a challenging PGA National layout, was the only player in The Honda Classic field to post all four rounds in the 60s. The former University of Alabama standout finished T3, along with playing partner and friend, Blayne Barber, an Auburn Tiger.

On a challenging PGA National layout, was the only player in The Honda Classic field to post all four rounds in the 60s. The former University of Alabama standout finished T3, along with playing partner and friend, Blayne Barber, an Auburn Tiger. CIMB Classic: Captured first career PGA TOUR event at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia in late-October. Playing in 39th career PGA TOUR event, entered the final round tied with Brendan Steele at the top of the leaderboard after opening 68-61-67. Second-round 61 matched career low (2015 Sony Open, Round 2). Overcame a double bogey on the 14th hole on Sunday, responding with three consecutive birdies on Nos. 15-17 to post a 6-under-par 66 and win by one stroke over Adam Scott, becoming the youngest winner of the event at the age of 22 years, 6 months and 3 days. Also marked fourth consecutive winner on TOUR under the age of 24 dating back to the 2015 TOUR Championship (Jordan Spieth).

Captured first career PGA TOUR event at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia in late-October. Playing in 39th career PGA TOUR event, entered the final round tied with Brendan Steele at the top of the leaderboard after opening 68-61-67. Second-round 61 matched career low (2015 Sony Open, Round 2). Overcame a double bogey on the 14th hole on Sunday, responding with three consecutive birdies on Nos. 15-17 to post a 6-under-par 66 and win by one stroke over Adam Scott, becoming the youngest winner of the event at the age of 22 years, 6 months and 3 days. Also marked fourth consecutive winner on TOUR under the age of 24 dating back to the 2015 TOUR Championship (Jordan Spieth). Frys.com Open: Following his rookie season on TOUR, opened the 2015-16 season with a T3 at the Frys.com Open. Closed with a 69 and narrowly missed a 30-foot birdie on the final hole to finish one shot out of the Grillo-Na playoff.

2015 Season

PGA TOUR rookie claimed seven top-10 finishes in 27 starts to earn a berth into the FedExCup Playoffs. At the BMW Championship, the third of four Playoffs events, finished T13 at Conway Farms GC, but came up just five points shy of finishing 30th in the FedExCup standings and moving on to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Ended the season ranked 32nd in the FedExCup standings.

Quicken Loans National: Finished T4 at the Quicken Loans National in his first start in the event. Fired rounds of 66-71-68-67 to finish six shots behind winner Troy Merritt.

Finished T4 at the Quicken Loans National in his first start in the event. Fired rounds of 66-71-68-67 to finish six shots behind winner Troy Merritt. Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished birdie-birdie-eagle on Nos. 7-9 in the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii en route to a career-best, 9-under 61 (one shy of Davis Love III's tournament record at Waialae CC). Shared the second-round lead with Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson. Added scores of 70-70 to finish T6.

Finished birdie-birdie-eagle on Nos. 7-9 in the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii en route to a career-best, 9-under 61 (one shy of Davis Love III's tournament record at Waialae CC). Shared the second-round lead with Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson. Added scores of 70-70 to finish T6. Sanderson Farms Championship: Finished T4 at the Sanderson Farms Championship for his first top-five PGA TOUR finish.

2014 Season

Finished an impressive rookie year on the Korn Ferry Tour, making 20 starts, which resulted in a win, a runner-up showing, and a third-place finish, a T4, two T5s and a T6. Overall, he had 13 top-25s and missed just two cuts. Was No. 1 on Tour in the All-Around category, first in Birdie Average (4.55), third in Scoring Average (69.08) and fifth in Driving Distance (311.5). Completed South American swing with a T12 in Chile and T15 in Panama. Officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card for the first time at the conclusion of the Regular Season in late August as No. 5 on the money list. During the Regular Season, only missed two cuts in 13 starts and had nine top-15s. Started the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with T26 and T25 finishes in Fort Wayne, Ind., and Charlotte, respectively.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: After finishes of second, third, T4, T5 (twice) and T6, finally broke through with a win at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship on the Tour's toughest course of the year. His winning score was 6-under 278, with the field's average score 1.59-over par. Trailed South Africa's Richard Sterne by three shots with four holes to play only to find himself in a playoff after Sterne bogeyed Nos. 15, 16 and 17. A wedge from 75 yards to three feet on the 18th hole at Ohio State University GC's Scarlet Course sealed the victory with both his parents and grandparents in his Sunday gallery. Became the fourth-youngest winner in Tour history, trailing only Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay and Danny Lee.

After finishes of second, third, T4, T5 (twice) and T6, finally broke through with a win at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship on the Tour's toughest course of the year. His winning score was 6-under 278, with the field's average score 1.59-over par. Trailed South Africa's Richard Sterne by three shots with four holes to play only to find himself in a playoff after Sterne bogeyed Nos. 15, 16 and 17. A wedge from 75 yards to three feet on the 18th hole at Ohio State University GC's Scarlet Course sealed the victory with both his parents and grandparents in his Sunday gallery. Became the fourth-youngest winner in Tour history, trailing only Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay and Danny Lee. Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: His sixth top-10 came at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, where he closed with 66-64 to grab a T6, in early August.

His sixth top-10 came at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, where he closed with 66-64 to grab a T6, in early August. Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: In July, carded weekend scores of 64-65 at the Albertsons Boise Open for a third-place performance.

In July, carded weekend scores of 64-65 at the Albertsons Boise Open for a third-place performance. United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: In late June, started the final round of the United Leasing Championship five strokes off the lead. Got within one shot of the lead with an eagle on No. 15. Bogeyed the final hole for a T4.

In late June, started the final round of the United Leasing Championship five strokes off the lead. Got within one shot of the lead with an eagle on No. 15. Bogeyed the final hole for a T4. U.S. Open: Shot rounds of 67 (Scioto CC) and 70 (Brookside G&CC) at U.S. Open sectional qualifying to finish as a tri-medalist, with Justin Leonard and Seung-Yul Noh, to not only earn his first U.S. Open start but his first in any major championship. Missed the cut at Pinehurst No. 2.

Shot rounds of 67 (Scioto CC) and 70 (Brookside G&CC) at U.S. Open sectional qualifying to finish as a tri-medalist, with Justin Leonard and Seung-Yul Noh, to not only earn his first U.S. Open start but his first in any major championship. Missed the cut at Pinehurst No. 2. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: In late-May, received an invitation to play in the PGA TOUR's Memorial Tournament, where he shot 3-under-par 285 to finish T37.

In late-May, received an invitation to play in the PGA TOUR's Memorial Tournament, where he shot 3-under-par 285 to finish T37. El Bosque Mexico Championship: In April, fired 66 in the first round of the El Bosque Mexico Championship for a share of the lead. Carded 70-72 over the next two rounds. Birdied last two holes of his final round for a runner-up performance and moved to No. 5 on the money list.

In April, fired 66 in the first round of the El Bosque Mexico Championship for a share of the lead. Carded 70-72 over the next two rounds. Birdied last two holes of his final round for a runner-up performance and moved to No. 5 on the money list. Chitimacha Louisiana Open Presented by NACHER: Followed those strong finishes with a T5 at the first domestic event, the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, which featured four rounds in the 60s.

Followed those strong finishes with a T5 at the first domestic event, the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, which featured four rounds in the 60s. Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: Shot a first-round 65 at the Korn Ferry Tour's season-opening Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship to take the lead. Rounds of 69-71, at the weather-shortened event, resulted in a T5 finish in his first start as a Tour member.

Shot a first-round 65 at the Korn Ferry Tour's season-opening Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship to take the lead. Rounds of 69-71, at the weather-shortened event, resulted in a T5 finish in his first start as a Tour member. The McGladrey Classic: Second TOUR start of the season came at The McGladrey Classic (missed cut). Made subsequent west coast TOUR starts in January and February at the Humana Challenge (missed cut), Farmers Insurance Open (first TOUR top-10, T10) and AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (missed cut).

Second TOUR start of the season came at The McGladrey Classic (missed cut). Made subsequent west coast TOUR starts in January and February at the Humana Challenge (missed cut), Farmers Insurance Open (first TOUR top-10, T10) and AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (missed cut). Frys.com Open: After completing a storied amateur and collegiate career in September 2013, made his debut as a professional at age 20 at the PGA TOUR's Frys.com Open in October 2013, finishing T72 and earning his first check ($9,600).

2013 Season

Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Advanced to Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament Finals by finishing T5 at the second-stage qualifier at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. At Q-School Finals in December, opened with a 67 then slipped to 73-78 in the second and third of six rounds. Rebounded with a 69 the fourth day before firing the third-best set of scores over the last two days, 66-65, which secured him solid eligibility status for the 2014 season.

Advanced to Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament Finals by finishing T5 at the second-stage qualifier at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. At Q-School Finals in December, opened with a 67 then slipped to 73-78 in the second and third of six rounds. Rebounded with a 69 the fourth day before firing the third-best set of scores over the last two days, 66-65, which secured him solid eligibility status for the 2014 season. John Deere Classic: Missed the cut at the John Deere Classic, one of two PGA TOUR starts in 2013 as an amateur.

Missed the cut at the John Deere Classic, one of two PGA TOUR starts in 2013 as an amateur. Travelers Championship: Finished T30 as an amateur at the Travelers Championship, where he recorded rounds of 72-66-66-73.

2012 Season

Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Missed the cut in the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in July, playing as an All-American invitee.

Missed the cut in the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in July, playing as an All-American invitee. The Greenbrier Classic: Earned an exemption into the 2012 Greenbrier Classic on the PGA TOUR as a result of winning the Haskins Award that June. Finished T46.

2009 Season

Wyndham Championship: As a 16-year-old amateur, received an invitation to play in his first PGA TOUR event, the 2009 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. Shot 65 in his TOUR debut, adding rounds of 72-71 to make the cut and finish T78. Became the third-youngest player to make a PGA TOUR cut.

Amateur Highlights