Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2010

Additional Victories (1)

2015 Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Jason Day]

National Teams

2009 Walker Cup

2009 Palmer Cup

Personal

Has a younger sister and an older brother, Jon, who played college golf at San Jose State.

Favorite college team is Georgia Tech. Favorite professional team is the Los Angeles Lakers.

Favorite vacation spot is any snowboarding destination.

Growing up, wanted to become an actor.

Bucket list includes skydiving and running a marathon.

Special Interests

Snowboarding, surfing, rock climbing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

3M Open: Held a one-stroke lead after the third round of the 3M Open before closing with a 3-over 74 to finish T16. Marked his second career 54-hole lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR (fell to 0-for-2).

Held a one-stroke lead after the third round of the 3M Open before closing with a 3-over 74 to finish T16. Marked his second career 54-hole lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR (fell to 0-for-2). Valspar Championship: Finished T3 at the Valspar Championship, earning second top-10 finish in nine starts at the event. Posted four rounds in the 60s (69-67-67-68). Led the field in Scrambling (86.67 percent).

Finished T3 at the Valspar Championship, earning second top-10 finish in nine starts at the event. Posted four rounds in the 60s (69-67-67-68). Led the field in Scrambling (86.67 percent). The RSM Classic: Shot a final-round 62 to finish third at The RSM Classic and one stroke out of the playoff won by Robert Streb. Collected his second top-three result in a nine-start stretch (T3/2020 3M Open, 3rd/2020 The RSM Classic). Led the field in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.10).

Career Highlights

2021 Season

3M Open: Held a one-stroke lead after the third round of the 3M Open before closing with a 3-over 74 to finish T16. Marked his second career 54-hole lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR (fell to 0-for-2).

Held a one-stroke lead after the third round of the 3M Open before closing with a 3-over 74 to finish T16. Marked his second career 54-hole lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR (fell to 0-for-2). Valspar Championship: Finished T3 at the Valspar Championship, earning second top-10 finish in nine starts at the event. Posted four rounds in the 60s (69-67-67-68). Led the field in Scrambling (86.67 percent).

Finished T3 at the Valspar Championship, earning second top-10 finish in nine starts at the event. Posted four rounds in the 60s (69-67-67-68). Led the field in Scrambling (86.67 percent). The RSM Classic: Shot a final-round 62 to finish third at The RSM Classic and one stroke out of the playoff won by Robert Streb. Collected his second top-three result in a nine-start stretch (T3/2020 3M Open, 3rd/2020 The RSM Classic). Led the field in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.10).

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season and eighth total, finishing the season No. 82 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his best final standing since finishing 36th in 2014-15. Earned one top-10, a T3 at the 3M Open, and made the cut in 14 of 18 of starts.

2019 Season

After missing the FedExCup Playoffs the two previous seasons, advanced to the Playoffs for the seventh time in his career and finished No. 106 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded two top-10s and made the cut in 16 of 21 starts.

John Deere Classic: At 16-under 197, stood T1 through three rounds of the John Deere Classic before finishing T16. Entered the week with a career-low 54-hole score of 198 (2017 Barbasol Championship) and had never previously held the 54-hole lead/co-lead.

At 16-under 197, stood T1 through three rounds of the John Deere Classic before finishing T16. Entered the week with a career-low 54-hole score of 198 (2017 Barbasol Championship) and had never previously held the 54-hole lead/co-lead. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Posted 20-under with rounds of 65-69-66-68 at TPC Louisiana to finish T5 at Zurich Classic of New Orleans while partnering with Roberto Castro.

2018 Season

Made seven cuts in 26 starts, highlighted by a T25 at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Finished No. 195 in the FedExCup standings. Played the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and recorded one top-10 in two made cuts. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season with a 23rd-place finish on the Finals money list. Was 42nd in the final priority-ranking order.

Web.com Tour Championship: Opened play at the Web.com Tour Championship with an 8-under 63. Finished the week T3.

2017 Season

Recorded three top-10s in 28 starts on TOUR. Entered the Wyndham Championship on the bubble, at No. 126 in the FedExCup standings. A missed cut in Greensboro resulted in a 133rd-place finish in the final standings. Failing to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs, opted to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals where he made three cuts and posted one top-10. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with an 18th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the 25). Was 37th in the final priority-ranking order.

Web.com Tour Championship: In the last event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, earned his PGA TOUR card with a tie for fifth at the Web.com Tour Championship.

In the last event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, earned his PGA TOUR card with a tie for fifth at the Web.com Tour Championship. Barbasol Championship: At the Barbasol Championship, with scores of 65-66-67-68–266 (-18), finished T6 with three others. Played the par-5 13th in 5-under for the week.

At the Barbasol Championship, with scores of 65-66-67-68–266 (-18), finished T6 with three others. Played the par-5 13th in 5-under for the week. AT&T Byron Nelson: Missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in 2010 and 2011 and did not make a start at the event again until 2017, finishing T9 with rounds of 66-68-67-72.

Missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in 2010 and 2011 and did not make a start at the event again until 2017, finishing T9 with rounds of 66-68-67-72. Genesis Open: Holed out for birdie from 82 yards on the final hole of the second round of the Genesis Open at Riviera CC to shoot a bogey-free 64. Never threatened Dustin Johnson for the lead in the final round, but did move into a tie for second at 12-under with a birdie at the 16th hole. Needing a final-hole par for a runner-up result, drove into the rough which led to a double bogey to drop to T8 at 10-under.

2016 Season

Claimed six top-25 finishes in 24 starts through the Wyndham Championship, highlighted by a runner-up finish, to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season. Missed the cut in the first Playoffs event to end his season after The Barclays at No. 112 in FedExCup points.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Failed to advance to the Deutsche Bank Championship, the second Playoffs event, for the first time in six FedExCup Playoffs appearances.

Failed to advance to the Deutsche Bank Championship, the second Playoffs event, for the first time in six FedExCup Playoffs appearances. PGA Championship: In his only major start of the season, finished 84th at the PGA Championship.

In his only major start of the season, finished 84th at the PGA Championship. Franklin Templeton Shootout: After partner Jason Day withdrew from the Franklin Templeton Shootout in their title defense, finished fifth with partner Camilo Villegas in December 2015.

After partner Jason Day withdrew from the Franklin Templeton Shootout in their title defense, finished fifth with partner Camilo Villegas in December 2015. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished T2 for first top-10 in six starts at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Marked his second top-10 finish in his last three starts on TOUR, having closed out the 2014-15 season with a T7 at the BMW Championship.

2015 Season

Earned his fifth consecutive start in the FedExCup Playoffs, coming up short of advancing to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, finishing No. 36 in the FedExCup standings.

BMW Championship: After opening with a 1-over 72, closed with rounds of 64-69-66 to finish T7 at the BMW Championship, nine strokes behind runaway winner Day, his Franklin Templeton Shootout partner. Despite birdies on his final two holes, finished outside the top 30 who advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

After opening with a 1-over 72, closed with rounds of 64-69-66 to finish T7 at the BMW Championship, nine strokes behind runaway winner Day, his Franklin Templeton Shootout partner. Despite birdies on his final two holes, finished outside the top 30 who advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Thanks to second- and final-round, 7-under 65s, finished second to Justin Rose at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in late-April, equaling his career-best finish. The runner-up finish at TPC Louisiana marked his fourth top-20 outing in six starts in the event.

Thanks to second- and final-round, 7-under 65s, finished second to Justin Rose at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in late-April, equaling his career-best finish. The runner-up finish at TPC Louisiana marked his fourth top-20 outing in six starts in the event. Shell Houston Open: Claimed his first top-10 finish of the season, a T5, thanks to three rounds in the 60s at the Shell Houston Open in early April. Birdied five holes in a six-hole stretch on the inward nine Sunday en route to a 4-under 68 at the GC of Houston.

Claimed his first top-10 finish of the season, a T5, thanks to three rounds in the 60s at the Shell Houston Open in early April. Birdied five holes in a six-hole stretch on the inward nine Sunday en route to a 4-under 68 at the GC of Houston. Franklin Templeton Shootout: Teamed with Jason Day in mid-December 2014 to win the Franklin Templeton Shootout and in the process became the 11th player in tournament history to win in his first appearance at the event. The duo finished at 32-under in the scramble-modified, alternate shot-better ball format, defeating the team of Harris English-Matt Kuchar by a shot.

2014 Season

Made the cut in 25 of 31 starts, with a T2 at The Barclays representing the best of his three top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 20 in the FedExCup standings.

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: At the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, finished 15th at East Lake GC.

At the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, finished 15th at East Lake GC. The Barclays: Opened and closed with 5-under 66s at Ridgewood CC to T2 at The Barclays, his career-best finish. The T2 performance with Jason Day and Stuart Appleby was his first top-10 in eight starts in the FedExCup Playoffs. Sunday's 66 came on his 27th birthday and helped vault him to No. 10 in the FedExCup standings, an improvement of 51 positions. Added a T69 at the Deutsche Bank Championship and a T31 at the BMW Championship to advance to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the first time in his career.

Opened and closed with 5-under 66s at Ridgewood CC to T2 at The Barclays, his career-best finish. The T2 performance with Jason Day and Stuart Appleby was his first top-10 in eight starts in the FedExCup Playoffs. Sunday's 66 came on his 27th birthday and helped vault him to No. 10 in the FedExCup standings, an improvement of 51 positions. Added a T69 at the Deutsche Bank Championship and a T31 at the BMW Championship to advance to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the first time in his career. PGA Championship: Disqualified himself from the PGA Championship the following week after he realized that he made a scoring error under rule 34.16 (III).

Disqualified himself from the PGA Championship the following week after he realized that he made a scoring error under rule 34.16 (III). The Greenbrier Classic: Finished T4 for his second top-five finish in five starts at The Greenbrier Classic (missed the cut in 2010, T4 in 2011, T56 in 2012 and T72 in 2013). Earned an invitation into The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool based on being one of the top-four qualifiers not otherwise qualified among the top 12 at The Greenbrier Classic. Following rounds of 74-74 missed the cut in his first Open Championship.

Finished T4 for his second top-five finish in five starts at The Greenbrier Classic (missed the cut in 2010, T4 in 2011, T56 in 2012 and T72 in 2013). Earned an invitation into The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool based on being one of the top-four qualifiers not otherwise qualified among the top 12 at The Greenbrier Classic. Following rounds of 74-74 missed the cut in his first Open Championship. Shell Houston Open: Was one of just four players to post four sub-par rounds at the Shell Houston Open in April. Opened with back-to-back, 4-under 68s, before weekend rounds of 69-71 resulted in a fourth-place finish. The top-10 was his first since he was third at the 2013 Valpsar Championship.

2013 Season

Made 16 of 24 TOUR cuts, with one top 10. Finished No. 79 in the FedExCup standings. Made the cut but could only muster a T67 at the Deutsche Bank Championship to drop out of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Tampa Bay Championship presented by EverBank: Only top-10 of the season came with a third-place showing, a career-best, at the Tampa Bay Championship presented by EverBank. Fired a bogey-free, 5-under 66 on the Copperhead Course on Sunday to claim the top-five finish.

2012 Season

Advanced to FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Finished No. 90 in the FedExCup standings.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Notched third consecutive top-10 and fourth of the season with a T7 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Shared the first-round lead after firing a 7-under 65.

Notched third consecutive top-10 and fourth of the season with a T7 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Shared the first-round lead after firing a 7-under 65. Valero Texas Open: Back in Texas birdied five of his first six holes in the second round of the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio en route to a bogey-free, 7-under 65. A year after a T5 at TPC San Antonio, finished T8 with Ryan Moore and Hunter Haas.

Back in Texas birdied five of his first six holes in the second round of the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio en route to a bogey-free, 7-under 65. A year after a T5 at TPC San Antonio, finished T8 with Ryan Moore and Hunter Haas. Shell Houston Open: Second top-10 finish of the season came with a T8 at the Shell Houston Open in his second start at Redstone GC. His 4-under 68 in the final round tied for the low score of the day.

Second top-10 finish of the season came with a T8 at the Shell Houston Open in his second start at Redstone GC. His 4-under 68 in the final round tied for the low score of the day. Farmers Insurance Open: Finished T4 at the Farmers Insurance Open, his first top-10 in three starts near San Diego.

2011 Season

Enjoyed a solid sophomore year on the PGA TOUR, with four top-10 finishes in 32 starts. Ended the season with a top-five showing in Malaysia, at the CIMB Classic. After making just five of 22 cuts on TOUR in 2010, made his eighth of 11 cuts on TOUR at the Valero Texas Open, in the form of T5 honors.

CIMB Asia Pacific Classic Malaysia: Tied for low round of the day Sunday at the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic. Came in with six birdies en route to a 7-under 64 to move up the leaderboard to a T4 in the unofficial event.

Tied for low round of the day Sunday at the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic. Came in with six birdies en route to a 7-under 64 to move up the leaderboard to a T4 in the unofficial event. The Greenbrier Classic: Opened The Greenbrier Classic with an even-par 70 and followed with 3-under 67s in his last three rounds to finish a career-best T4–his fourth top 10 of the season.

Opened The Greenbrier Classic with an even-par 70 and followed with 3-under 67s in his last three rounds to finish a career-best T4–his fourth top 10 of the season. John Deere Classic: Third top-10 came in July at the John Deere Classic, where he shot a 6-under 65 in the third round en route to T9 honors.

Third top-10 came in July at the John Deere Classic, where he shot a 6-under 65 in the third round en route to T9 honors. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Posted his second top-10 of the season with a T8 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

2010 Season

Qualified for TOUR via PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament for a second consecutive season. Failed to crack the top 10 in 22 starts during rookie season on the PGA TOUR. Best finishes were T11s at the Viking Classic and Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Made three cuts in four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a T8 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open his best finish.

2009 Season

Closed with rounds of 69-67 to earn rookie status on the 2010 PGA TOUR with a T19 finish at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Made two TOUR starts as an amateur, missing the cut at the 2009 U.S. Open and the 2009 Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational.

Amateur Highlights

Three-time South Coast League champion. Named Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year at Georgia Tech. A three-time All-America selection, including a first-team choice in 2009. ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2009. Two-time Academic All-America

Member of the winning United States team in the 2009 Walker Cup competition.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE