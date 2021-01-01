JOINED TOUR
National Teams
Personal
- Has worked as a transporter at an Autocraft store in Wichita since college.
- If he were not a golfer, would want to be a comedian or actor.
- Always gets rid of his ball after a bogey.
- Is an Oklahoma City Thunder fan.
- Loves playing video games.
- Supports the Salvation Army.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 21 starts with three top-25s. Ended the Regular Season at No. 94 on the money list.
-
United Leasing & Finance Championship: Recorded a season-best T20 at the United Leasing & Finance Championship.
2015 Season
Played in all 25 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 19 cuts, with a runner-up, two top 10s and six top 25s. Finished 38th on the combined Regular Season/Finals' money list. Made cuts in four of his first seven starts. Led the Driving Accuracy Percentage stat (76.62) during the Regular Season.
-
Web.com Tour Championship: Entered the Web.com Tour Championship 21st on the Finals' money list only to miss the cut by four shots, which would bump him seven spots down the list to No. 28. Finished $927 behind Rob Oppenheim at No. 25.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made the first three cuts, with his best finish a T9 at the third event, the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
-
Small Business Connection Championship at River Run: Was T4 at the halfway point of the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run, the second Finals' event, but was derailed by a 75-74 finish on the weekend, resulting in a T30.
-
United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: First top-10 and best finish of the year came in May at the United Leasing Championship at the difficult Victoria National GC. Was solo second through three rounds, four behind Smylie Kaufman. Final-round 74 resulted in a T2 finish, five behind winner Kaufman. It was his career-best finish on Tour and moved him to 24th on the money list.
2014 Season
Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, recording one top-10 and four top-25s. Made 10 cuts. Finished 80th on the money list. Competed hard over the last three weeks in an attempt to make the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with finishes of T22 (Knoxville) and T26 (Portland) to improve from 113th to 80th, only to come up five shy of the mark.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T16 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December. Closed with a 67 to jump from T40 and improve his status considerably.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Top-10 came at Price Cutter Charity Championship in August after three missed cuts in a row. A third-round 63 propelled him to a T6, two shots off winner Cameron Percy's 21-under-par pace.
2013 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 23 starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour and had one top-10 finish. Posted two more Regular Season top 20s. Made the cut in two of four Finals events.
-
Hotel Fitness Championship: A T11 at the Hotel Fitness Championship was his best effort.
-
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: T18 at the Utah Championship.
-
Rex Hospital Open: T13 at the Rex Hospital Open.
-
South Georgia Classic Presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Earned his first career top-10 finish with a T5 at the South Georgia Classic. Opened with a bogey-free, 6-under 66 to take the first-round lead at Kinderlou Forest GC.
-
Chile Classic: Was 11th at the Chile Classic.
-
Colombia Championship: In his second start of the season he ran off a tournament-record six birdies in a row during the second round of the Colombia Championship. Started his streak at No. 14 and continued it as he made the turn to the front nine. Saved par from 12 feet at No. 2 and then added another birdie at No. 3, giving him eight consecutive one-putt greens. Was tied for fifth headed into the final round but stumbled with a 3-over 74 and dropped to T19.
2012 Season
-
Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Missed the cut at the Midwest Classic after gaining entry as a Monday qualifier.
2011 Season
Was named the Hooters Tour Rookie of the Year.
-
Children's Hospital Classic: Was T66 at the Children's Hospital Classic, where he received a sponsor exemption into the field.
2009 Season
-
U.S. Open Championship: Qualified for the U.S. Open at Bethpage State Park to get his first PGA TOUR start but missed the cut.
Amateur Highlights
- Four-time All-Missouri Valley Conference golfer.
- Won the 2006 MVC championship.
- Member of the 2008 U.S.-Japan Cup team.
- Second-team All-American in 2008.
- MVC Conference Player of the Year in 2008.