Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2012

2012 PGA TOUR: 2015

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2017 Valspar Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2014 Chiquita Classic, Chile Classic

Forme Tour Victories (2)

2010 Desert Dunes Classic

Desert Dunes Classic 2011 Pacific Colombia Tour Championship

International Victories (2)

2010 Desert Dunes Classic [Can]

Desert Dunes Classic [Can] 2011 Pacific Colombia Tour [Can]

Additional Victories (2)

2010 Desert Dunes Classic

Desert Dunes Classic 2011 Pacific Colombia Tour Championship

PLAYOFF RECORD

FORME TOUR (1-0)

2010 Defeated Richard Lee, Desert Dunes Classic

National Teams

2017, 2019 Presidents Cup

2016, 2018 World Cup

Personal

Grew up playing several sports, including golf, but baseball was his favorite. Despite being a Vancouver Canucks hockey fan, did not play hockey growing up.

Bucket list includes skydiving, bungee jumping and visiting the Great Wall of China.

Supports the C.H.I.L.D Foundation, supporting Crohn's disease research, an ailment his brother has.

If he was not a professional golfer, would be a chef. Loves trying new things in the kitchen and creating new things to eat.

Favorite college team is the Louisville Cardinals. From the professional ranks, he follows the Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Blue Jays and New England Patriots.

Most people don't know that he is a Kentucky Colonel.

Special Interests

Cooking, cars, finance

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season to begin his career, advancing to the BMW Championship and finishing No. 54 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his fourth straight appearance in the BMW Championship. Claimed three top-10s, highlighted by a solo-second at the Safeway Open, and made 15 cuts in 17 starts. Followed the runner-up with a T4 at Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, recording consecutive top-10s to start a season for the first time in his career. Competed for the International Team at the Presidents Cup, making his second consecutive appearance at the event.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Recorded his second consecutive top-five on TOUR with a T4 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Led the field in Greens in Regulation for the second consecutive week, becoming the first player to accomplish the feat since Charles Howell III at The 2019 American Express and 2019 Farmers Insurance Open. Greens in Regulation Percentage of 90.28% tied best percentage in an event on TOUR since Aaron Wise at the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson.

Recorded his second consecutive top-five on TOUR with a T4 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Led the field in Greens in Regulation for the second consecutive week, becoming the first player to accomplish the feat since Charles Howell III at The 2019 American Express and 2019 Farmers Insurance Open. Greens in Regulation Percentage of 90.28% tied best percentage in an event on TOUR since Aaron Wise at the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson. Safeway Open: In his season debut, shot a final-round 67 at the Safeway Open to finish solo-second and one shot behind winner Cameron Champ. Birdied the last three holes to tie the lead before Champ birdied the 72nd hole for the victory. Runner-up result marked his best finish on TOUR since winning the 2017 Valspar Championship. Recorded 22 birdies, tied for most in the field with Xinjun Zhang and fellow Canadian Corey Conners, and led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (80.56%).

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time in as many seasons on TOUR and qualified for the BMW Championship for the third consecutive season, finishing No. 52 in the FedExCup standings. Earned five top-10s, collecting five or more for the second time in his career, and 19 made cuts in 24 starts, highlighted by a runner-up at the Desert Classic.

3M Open: Carded four rounds in the 60s to finish fourth at the 3M Open, his 20th career top-10 on the PGA TOUR. Made 26 birdies, tied for the most in the field.

Carded four rounds in the 60s to finish fourth at the 3M Open, his 20th career top-10 on the PGA TOUR. Made 26 birdies, tied for the most in the field. RBC Canadian Open: With a sixth-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open, won the Rivermead Cup as the low Canadian while seeking to become the first Canadian to win his national open since Pat Fletcher in 1954. Earned a spot in The 2019 Open Championship through The Open Qualifying Series.

With a sixth-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open, won the Rivermead Cup as the low Canadian while seeking to become the first Canadian to win his national open since Pat Fletcher in 1954. Earned a spot in The 2019 Open Championship through The Open Qualifying Series. Desert Classic: Recorded third consecutive top-three result at the Desert Classic, tying Phil Mickelson for second, one shot short of champion Adam Long. Led the field in par-5 scoring average (4.13). Improved to 96-under-par through his first five starts at the event.

Recorded third consecutive top-three result at the Desert Classic, tying Phil Mickelson for second, one shot short of champion Adam Long. Led the field in par-5 scoring average (4.13). Improved to 96-under-par through his first five starts at the event. ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf: Finished T4 representing Canada at the ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf with fellow British Columbian Nick Taylor. Carded a final-round 6-under 66 in the Foursomes format at The Metropolitan Golf Club to move inside the top five after beginning the final round tied for 15th.

Finished T4 representing Canada at the ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf with fellow British Columbian Nick Taylor. Carded a final-round 6-under 66 in the Foursomes format at The Metropolitan Golf Club to move inside the top five after beginning the final round tied for 15th. Mayakoba Golf Classic: Shot four sub-70 rounds for a T10 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Also finished T10 at the event in 2017.

Shot four sub-70 rounds for a T10 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Also finished T10 at the event in 2017. THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: Closed with an 8-under 64 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES to tie three others for 10th.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, finishing No. 36 in the FedExCup. Season included 22 made cuts in 25 starts, equaling his total of top-25 finishes from the season prior (10). Best result was a third-place finish at the CareerBuilder Challenge. Closed out the season with three top-25s in the FedExCup Playoffs, with a T11 at THE NORTHERN TRUST, T21 at the Dell Technologies Championship and T19 at the BMW Championship. Posted par-or-better scores in all 12 rounds.

World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: After opening with rounds of 70-71 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, rebounded on the weekend with 67-66 to finish T9. Secured his second career top-10 in three World Golf Championships appearances. Ranked No. 1 in proximity to the hole on approach shots for the week (28'11").

After opening with rounds of 70-71 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, rebounded on the weekend with 67-66 to finish T9. Secured his second career top-10 in three World Golf Championships appearances. Ranked No. 1 in proximity to the hole on approach shots for the week (28'11"). Genesis Open: Finished T6 at the Genesis Open following a pair of 5-under 66s in the final two rounds. Was one of only five players with a bogey-free round at the event (R3/66).

Finished T6 at the Genesis Open following a pair of 5-under 66s in the final two rounds. Was one of only five players with a bogey-free round at the event (R3/66). CareerBuilder Challenge: Posted his third consecutive top-10 at the CareerBuilder Challenge with a T3 finish (T6/2016, 2nd/2017). Finished two shots outside of the Jon Rahm-Andrew Landry playoff.

2017 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a third consecutive season, making it to the season-finale TOUR Championship for the first time in his career, finishing No. 26 in the FedExCup. Made 21 cuts in 28 starts, including his first PGA TOUR victory at the Valspar Championship and a runner-up finish at the CareerBuilder Challenge, where he posted a 13-under 59 at La Quinta Country Club in the third round. Surpassed $3 million in a season for the first time.

Presidents Cup: Made his Presidents Cup debut for the International Team at Liberty National after qualifying in the No. 10 and final position. Sat out the first day, but paired with Hideki Matsuyama in the day two Four-ball session to earn a half point against Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed. Paired with Adam Scott for a 3-and-2 loss to Matt Kuchar/Dustin Johnson in Saturday morning Foursomes. Faced Phil Mickelson in the Sunday singles penultimate match, suffering a 2-and-1 defeat for a 0-2-1 record in a 19-11 loss for the International Team.

Made his Presidents Cup debut for the International Team at Liberty National after qualifying in the No. 10 and final position. Sat out the first day, but paired with Hideki Matsuyama in the day two Four-ball session to earn a half point against Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed. Paired with Adam Scott for a 3-and-2 loss to Matt Kuchar/Dustin Johnson in Saturday morning Foursomes. Faced Phil Mickelson in the Sunday singles penultimate match, suffering a 2-and-1 defeat for a 0-2-1 record in a 19-11 loss for the International Team. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: As one of nine players in the field who made their World Golf Championships debut, finished T5 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational Moved from No. 12 to No. 10 in the Presidents Cup International Team standings with his performance at Firestone CC while seeking to become the third Canadian to play in the Presidents Cup (Mike Weir, Graham DeLaet). One of five players with four sub-70 rounds at Firestone.

As one of nine players in the field who made their World Golf Championships debut, finished T5 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational Moved from No. 12 to No. 10 in the Presidents Cup International Team standings with his performance at Firestone CC while seeking to become the third Canadian to play in the Presidents Cup (Mike Weir, Graham DeLaet). One of five players with four sub-70 rounds at Firestone. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Finished sixth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, three strokes behind champion Marc Leishman. Was attempting to become the first player since Camilo Villegas (2008 BMW Championship/TOUR Championship) to win his first two tournaments in back-to-back weeks. The finish marked his fourth top-10 of the season, tying him for second-most this season through the first 18 events.

Finished sixth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, three strokes behind champion Marc Leishman. Was attempting to become the first player since Camilo Villegas (2008 BMW Championship/TOUR Championship) to win his first two tournaments in back-to-back weeks. The finish marked his fourth top-10 of the season, tying him for second-most this season through the first 18 events. Valspar Championship: Entered the 72nd hole at the Valspar Championship tied for the lead with Patrick Cantlay, but two-putted for par for his first career PGA TOUR victory. Became the 15th different Canadian to win on the PGA TOUR and only the second player in TOUR history to win on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR, joining Mackenzie Hughes. Followed a first-round 3-under 68 with a 64 to take the 36-hole lead outright by one shot. Built his lead up to four shots after 54 holes with a third-round 67. Tied K.J. Choi for the 54-hole tournament record with a 10-under 199. In the final round, entered the Snake Pit with a two-shot lead over Cantlay, before his tee shot found the water on the 16th hole. A double bogey dropped him into a share of the lead. Made consecutive pars on 17 and 18 for the win after Cantlay bogeyed the 72nd hole. Finished the week second in Strokes Gained: Approach-The-Green (8.215) and fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting (6.864). Jumped to fourth in the FedExCup standings and inside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career.

Entered the 72nd hole at the Valspar Championship tied for the lead with Patrick Cantlay, but two-putted for par for his first career PGA TOUR victory. Became the 15th different Canadian to win on the PGA TOUR and only the second player in TOUR history to win on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR, joining Mackenzie Hughes. Followed a first-round 3-under 68 with a 64 to take the 36-hole lead outright by one shot. Built his lead up to four shots after 54 holes with a third-round 67. Tied K.J. Choi for the 54-hole tournament record with a 10-under 199. In the final round, entered the Snake Pit with a two-shot lead over Cantlay, before his tee shot found the water on the 16th hole. A double bogey dropped him into a share of the lead. Made consecutive pars on 17 and 18 for the win after Cantlay bogeyed the 72nd hole. Finished the week second in Strokes Gained: Approach-The-Green (8.215) and fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting (6.864). Jumped to fourth in the FedExCup standings and inside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career. CareerBuilder Challenge: Playing La Quinta Country Club in round three of the CareerBuilder Challenge, reeled off 13 birdies and no bogeys to become part of history with a 13-under 59. In doing so, he became the first Canadian to achieve the feat, the second to do so at the CareerBuilder Challenge (David Duval/1999), fourth to post the score on a par-72 and eighth different player to post a score of sub-60. As a result of his third-round 59, took a one-stroke lead into the final round at 17-under 199. Closed with a 2-under 70 to finish alone in second, one stroke behind Hudson Swafford.

Playing La Quinta Country Club in round three of the CareerBuilder Challenge, reeled off 13 birdies and no bogeys to become part of history with a 13-under 59. In doing so, he became the first Canadian to achieve the feat, the second to do so at the CareerBuilder Challenge (David Duval/1999), fourth to post the score on a par-72 and eighth different player to post a score of sub-60. As a result of his third-round 59, took a one-stroke lead into the final round at 17-under 199. Closed with a 2-under 70 to finish alone in second, one stroke behind Hudson Swafford. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: After missing the cut in both previous starts at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in 2014 and 2015, returned to El Camaleon GC in November where he posted scores of 67-66-70-67--270 (-14) to finish T10 with Emiliano Grillo and Jhonattan Vegas

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season, finishing No. 85 in the FedExCup standings, surpassing $1 million in season earnings for the first time.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished T46 at Deutsche Bank Championship.

Finished T46 at Deutsche Bank Championship. The Barclays: Posted T64 at The Barclays.

Posted T64 at The Barclays. John Deere Classic: Posted a final-round, 7-under 64 at the John Deere Classic to claim a share of eighth place with five others. Overcame an early bogey at No. 4 at TPC Deere Run with consecutive birdies on Nos. 5-8.

Posted a final-round, 7-under 64 at the John Deere Classic to claim a share of eighth place with five others. Overcame an early bogey at No. 4 at TPC Deere Run with consecutive birdies on Nos. 5-8. RBC Canadian Open: With T49 finish at RBC Canadian Open, was awarded Rivermead Cup as best performing Canadian professional in the National Open.

With T49 finish at RBC Canadian Open, was awarded Rivermead Cup as best performing Canadian professional in the National Open. CareerBuilder Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Opened the CareerBuilder Challenge with a pair of 66s to head into the third round three strokes off the lead. Despite a third-round 64 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course, he couldn't make up ground on the leader, Jason Dufner, with whom he was paired in the final round. While Dufner went on to victory, Hadwin posted even-par 72 in the final round to finish T6 at 20-under 268.

2015 Season

Amassed three top-10 finishes in 29 starts to finish 95th in the FedExCup standings after the Wyndham Championship to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs. Ended his season at No. 107 in the FedExCup standings after missing the cut in the first Playoffs' event, The Barclays.

RBC Canadian Open: The Canadian overcame an opening 1-over 73 with scores of 67-67-68 to finish T7 at the RBC Canadian Open. Started birdie-eagle in the final round en route to the 68.

The Canadian overcame an opening 1-over 73 with scores of 67-67-68 to finish T7 at the RBC Canadian Open. Started birdie-eagle in the final round en route to the 68. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Next top-10 came, sinking a 23-foot, 8-inch birdie putt on the 72nd hole to finish T5 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, two strokes behind champion Chris Kirk. Posted four rounds in the 60s for the first time in 31 PGA TOUR starts.

Next top-10 came, sinking a 23-foot, 8-inch birdie putt on the 72nd hole to finish T5 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, two strokes behind champion Chris Kirk. Posted four rounds in the 60s for the first time in 31 PGA TOUR starts. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished T10 in his first appearance in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Shot up the leaderboard with a TOUR career-best 63 in the final round.

2014 Season

Played his way to the PGA TOUR on the strength of two wins, a runner-up and a third-place performance in 21 starts. Collected nine top-10s and made 16 cuts. His earnings of $529,792 were the third-highest single-season total in Tour history. Trailed Ortiz by $15,736 going into the final event of the season. Became fully-exempt for the 2014-15 PGA TOUR season, while also securing an invitation to May's PLAYERS Championship.

Web.com Tour Championship: Cruised to a T7 at the Web.com Tour Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., in September to overtake Ortiz for the top spot on the Tour's money list.

Cruised to a T7 at the Web.com Tour Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., in September to overtake Ortiz for the top spot on the Tour's money list. Chiquita Classic: Earned his second win of the season with a two-stroke victory at the Chiquita Classic, the second of four Finals events. Jumped into the lead on the first day with a course-record, 9-under 63 that included six consecutive birdies starting on his back nine. Was three shots back after an even-par 72 on the second day at River Run CC and was only one off the pace after 54 holes. Birdied his first two holes in the final round and added another at No. 6 to take the lead for good. Offset a bogey at No. 8 with a birdie at No. 11, giving him a two-stroke lead over playing partner John Peterson. Maintained the lead the rest of the way and birdied No. 16 along with Peterson to preserve the win. Final-round 68 put him at 18-under par. Victory was worth $180,000 and moved him up two spots to No. 2 on the overall money list, behind three-time winner Carlos Ortiz, who took the week off. He became the year's only other multiple winner (Carlos Ortiz, with three wins).

Earned his second win of the season with a two-stroke victory at the Chiquita Classic, the second of four Finals events. Jumped into the lead on the first day with a course-record, 9-under 63 that included six consecutive birdies starting on his back nine. Was three shots back after an even-par 72 on the second day at River Run CC and was only one off the pace after 54 holes. Birdied his first two holes in the final round and added another at No. 6 to take the lead for good. Offset a bogey at No. 8 with a birdie at No. 11, giving him a two-stroke lead over playing partner John Peterson. Maintained the lead the rest of the way and birdied No. 16 along with Peterson to preserve the win. Final-round 68 put him at 18-under par. Victory was worth $180,000 and moved him up two spots to No. 2 on the overall money list, behind three-time winner Carlos Ortiz, who took the week off. He became the year's only other multiple winner (Carlos Ortiz, with three wins). WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft: Officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card for the first time at the conclusion of the Regular Season in late August (fourth on the money list). Narrowly missed a 25-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to tie Carlos Ortiz and force a playoff at the WinCo Foods Portland Open. Jumped into contention with middle rounds of 65-63 before recording a 70 on Sunday. His check for $70,400 jumped him from No. 10 on the money list to No. 4 heading into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card for the first time at the conclusion of the Regular Season in late August (fourth on the money list). Narrowly missed a 25-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to tie Carlos Ortiz and force a playoff at the WinCo Foods Portland Open. Jumped into contention with middle rounds of 65-63 before recording a 70 on Sunday. His check for $70,400 jumped him from No. 10 on the money list to No. 4 heading into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Nova Scotia Open: In early July, opened the Nova Scotia Open with a 66. Struggled over the next 36 holes with rounds of 73-74. Was tied for 42nd after 54 holes but bounced back with a 65 the last day for a T7 finish.

In early July, opened the Nova Scotia Open with a 66. Struggled over the next 36 holes with rounds of 73-74. Was tied for 42nd after 54 holes but bounced back with a 65 the last day for a T7 finish. Cleveland Open: Got his fourth top-10 in early June at the Cleveland Open with a strong weekend (66-67), leading to a T8.

Got his fourth top-10 in early June at the Cleveland Open with a strong weekend (66-67), leading to a T8. El Bosque Mexico Championship: Fired 69-68 over the last two rounds at the El Bosque Mexico Championship, after opening with 73-71. The T3 was his third top-10 of the year.

Fired 69-68 over the last two rounds at the El Bosque Mexico Championship, after opening with 73-71. The T3 was his third top-10 of the year. Chile Classic: Birdied four of the final six holes at the Chile Classic, including Nos. 17 and 18, to earn his first Tour title in early March. Held the 54-hole lead at 13 under at Prince of Wales CC in Santiago. Was in a final-round battle with several challengers, and at one point shared the lead with four others midway through the back nine. Was 14 under with two to play, telling his caddie on the 17th tee that no one would catch him if he birdied the last two holes. He proceed to roll in a 6-foot birdie putt on No. 17 to get to 15-under and into a tie with Alistair Presnell, who had canned an 18-foot eagle putt (his third eagle of the round) on the final hole to finish at 15-under 273. Hit driver, 4-iron on the par-5 18th and was pin high, leaving a challenging pitch which he hit to 4 feet. He canned the birdie putt for a 3-under 69 and a one-stroke victory, worth $117,000. Became the 13th Canadian-born player to win on the Korn Ferry Tour and the first since Chris Baryla at the 2009 Chattanooga Classic. The win came in his 49th career Tour start.

Birdied four of the final six holes at the Chile Classic, including Nos. 17 and 18, to earn his first Tour title in early March. Held the 54-hole lead at 13 under at Prince of Wales CC in Santiago. Was in a final-round battle with several challengers, and at one point shared the lead with four others midway through the back nine. Was 14 under with two to play, telling his caddie on the 17th tee that no one would catch him if he birdied the last two holes. He proceed to roll in a 6-foot birdie putt on No. 17 to get to 15-under and into a tie with Alistair Presnell, who had canned an 18-foot eagle putt (his third eagle of the round) on the final hole to finish at 15-under 273. Hit driver, 4-iron on the par-5 18th and was pin high, leaving a challenging pitch which he hit to 4 feet. He canned the birdie putt for a 3-under 69 and a one-stroke victory, worth $117,000. Became the 13th Canadian-born player to win on the Korn Ferry Tour and the first since Chris Baryla at the 2009 Chattanooga Classic. The win came in his 49th career Tour start. Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: In February's season opener in Bogota, carded rounds of 69-71 on Thursday and Friday at the Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship. Jumped up the leaderboard with a 66 in the third round. When the final round was canceled due to bad weather, he would be credited with a T8 finish.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 21 starts during his second full season on the Korn Ferry Tour and had six top-10 finishes.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Made the cut in one of the four Finals' events, with a T37 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

Made the cut in one of the four Finals' events, with a T37 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. RBC Canadian Open: Also received a sponsor exemption into the RBC Canadian Open but missed the 36-hole cut.

Also received a sponsor exemption into the RBC Canadian Open but missed the 36-hole cut. Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Was T7 in his next start, at the Utah Championship.

Was T7 in his next start, at the Utah Championship. United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Was solo fifth at the rain-delayed United Leasing Championship in Indiana. Finished 9-under, two shots out of the four-man playoff.

Was solo fifth at the rain-delayed United Leasing Championship in Indiana. Finished 9-under, two shots out of the four-man playoff. U.S. Open: Was one of the medalists at U.S. Open qualifying in early June at Woodmont CC in Rockville, Md. Shot rounds of 65-67 at Woodmont's North Course and South Course to tie with Randall Hutchison and Russell Knox, at 9-under.

Was one of the medalists at U.S. Open qualifying in early June at Woodmont CC in Rockville, Md. Shot rounds of 65-67 at Woodmont's North Course and South Course to tie with Randall Hutchison and Russell Knox, at 9-under. U.S. Open: Missed the cut at the U.S. Open at Merion in mid-June.

Missed the cut at the U.S. Open at Merion in mid-June. Farmers Insurance Open: Monday qualifier at the PGA TOUR's Farmers Insurance Open in January and was T9 after 54 holes of the rain-delayed event but withdrew prior to the completion of the final round Monday.

2012 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 25 starts on Tour and ended the year No. 30 on the final money list, thanks to four top-10 finishes. Also ended the year No. 3 in Third-Round Scoring Average.

Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Entered the final week of the season No. 48 on the money list. Posted four rounds in the 60s at the Web.com Tour Championship near Dallas to T3. Was tied for second after posting a 6-under 65 in the final round at TPC Craig Ranch, which would have moved him to No. 25 on the money list, earning him his 2013 PGA TOUR card. Lost out on his card as he fell into his T3 when third-round co-leader James Hahn birdied the 72nd hole (the last stroke of the year). The difference in prize money resulted in him winding up No. 30 on the money list instead of No. 25.

Entered the final week of the season No. 48 on the money list. Posted four rounds in the 60s at the Web.com Tour Championship near Dallas to T3. Was tied for second after posting a 6-under 65 in the final round at TPC Craig Ranch, which would have moved him to No. 25 on the money list, earning him his 2013 PGA TOUR card. Lost out on his card as he fell into his T3 when third-round co-leader James Hahn birdied the 72nd hole (the last stroke of the year). The difference in prize money resulted in him winding up No. 30 on the money list instead of No. 25. Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Was T3 at the Cox Classic in August, finishing at 20-under par and four shots back of winner Ben Kohles. Moved into contention with an 8-under 63 in the third round at Champions Run and fired a bogey-free 66 on the final day. Tied for first in Putting for the week.

Was T3 at the Cox Classic in August, finishing at 20-under par and four shots back of winner Ben Kohles. Moved into contention with an 8-under 63 in the third round at Champions Run and fired a bogey-free 66 on the final day. Tied for first in Putting for the week. RBC Canadian Open: Made a PGA TOUR start in his native Canada, missing the cut at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time after making back-to-back cuts in 2010 and 2011. Opened with a 4-under 66 at Hamilton G&CC but stumbled to a second-round 74 to miss the weekend.

Made a PGA TOUR start in his native Canada, missing the cut at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time after making back-to-back cuts in 2010 and 2011. Opened with a 4-under 66 at Hamilton G&CC but stumbled to a second-round 74 to miss the weekend. Soboba Golf Classic Presented by Hub International: Was T5 at the Soboba Golf Classic in early April, where he moved into contention with a 6-under 65 in the third round. Was only two off the lead after 54 holes but stumbled with a 73 in the final round to finish at 4-under 280, four back of winner Andres Gonzales.

2011 Season

Made the cut in all five PGA TOUR starts and had two top-10 showings.

Frys.com Open: Was T7 at the Frys.com Open in October on the strength of a third-round 64.

Was T7 at the Frys.com Open in October on the strength of a third-round 64. RBC Canadian Open: Finished T4 at the RBC Canadian Open.

Finished T4 at the RBC Canadian Open. Pacific Colombia Tour Championship: At Guaymoral CC in Bogota, a Canadian Tour-Tour de las Americas co-sanctioned event, was superb all week, opening 66-66 to open a 36-hole lead. Fired a third-round 62 to take control of the tournament. Enjoyed a Sunday, 3-under 69 to defeat Benjamin Alvarado and Tomas Argonz by six shots. In his third-round 62, he had eight birdies and an eagle.

2010 Season

Played primarily on the Canadian Tour, winning once, finishing second on the Order of Merit and earning Rookie of the Year honors.

RBC Canadian Open: Played in the RBC Canadian Open for the first time and won the Rivermead Trophy awarded to the low Canadian (T37).

Played in the RBC Canadian Open for the first time and won the Rivermead Trophy awarded to the low Canadian (T37). Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: Was T27 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic, his first Korn Ferry Tour start.

Was T27 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic, his first Korn Ferry Tour start. ATB Financial Classic: Posted his second consecutive runner-up finish, again shooting four rounds in the 60s, this time at Edmonton CC. Finished at 13-under after three 68s and a third-round 67, ending four shots behinbd winner Dustin Risdon.

Posted his second consecutive runner-up finish, again shooting four rounds in the 60s, this time at Edmonton CC. Finished at 13-under after three 68s and a third-round 67, ending four shots behinbd winner Dustin Risdon. Times Colonist Open: On the Canadian Tour, opened with an even-par 70 then peeled off rounds of 69-65-63 at Uplands GC in Victoria only to fall a stroke short of winner Brock Mackenzie, settling for a T2 with Aaron Goldberg.

2009 Season

Made his professional debut, playing on the Canadian Tour.

Amateur Highlights