Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2020-21)

PGA TOUR Victories (4)

2011 HP Byron Nelson Championship, PGA Championship

2012 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational

World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational 2018 BMW Championship

Additional Victories (7)

2011 PGA Grand Slam of Golf

2011 Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Brendan Steele]

Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Brendan Steele] 2015 CVS Health Charity Classic [with Jon Curran]

CVS Health Charity Classic [with Jon Curran] 2016 CVS Health Charity Classic [with Jon Curran]

CVS Health Charity Classic [with Jon Curran] 2017 CVS Health Charity Classic [with Billy Andrade and Brooke Henderson]

CVS Health Charity Classic [with Billy Andrade and Brooke Henderson] 2018 CVS Health Charity Classic [with Billy Andrade and Brooke Henderson]

CVS Health Charity Classic [with Billy Andrade and Brooke Henderson] 2019 CVS Health Charity Classic [with Billy Andrade and Brooke Henderson]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (3-1)

2011 Defeated Ryan Palmer, HP Byron Nelson Championship

2011 Defeated Jason Dufner, PGA Championship

2012 Lost to Phil Mickelson, Bill Haas, Northern Trust Open

Lost to Phil Mickelson, Bill Haas, Northern Trust Open 2018 Defeated Justin Rose, BMW Championship

National Teams

2013 Presidents Cup

2012, 2014 Ryder Cup

Personal

Is the nephew of LPGA great and World Golf Hall of Fame member Pat Bradley.

High school teammate and former roommate of fellow PGA TOUR player Jon Curran.

Hosted a tournament to benefit the Vermont Disaster Flood Relief Fund in August 2012, staged at The Woodstock Inn and Resort, the course where he first played as a child.

Was an all-state ski racer in his home state of Vermont.

Favorite professional teams are the Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Favorite entertainer is Howard Stern. Other favorites include Ben Hogan: An American Life, pizza and Tom Brady.

Superstitions include always marking his ball with the coin head's up.

Included in his dream foursome are his dad, Ben Hogan and Tom Brady.

Special Interests

Fishing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2021 Season

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, ending at No. 99 in the FedExCup standings. Failed to advance to the BMW Championship for the second time in his career and first since the 2015-16 season. Earned five top-25 finishes and made 14 of 20 cuts, but failed to record a top-10 finish in a season for the first time in his career.

Farmers Insurance Open: Shot a first-round 66 at the Farmers Insurance Open to hold a share of the 18-hole lead before finishing T16. Fell to 0-for-7 in his career converting the 18-hole lead/co-lead to victory.

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the ninth time in as many seasons on TOUR and advanced to the BMW Championship for the eighth time, ending the season at No. 66 in the FedExCup standings. Finished in the top-10 three times, including twice at World Golf Championships events, and made 20 cuts in 25 starts.

Travelers Championship: Finished T2 at the Travelers Championship. Cut the six-stroke deficit he faced entering the final round to one through 16 holes but made a double bogey at No. 17 and lost by four. His sixth runner-up on the PGA TOUR marked his second top-10 in ninth start at the Travelers Championship.

Finished T2 at the Travelers Championship. Cut the six-stroke deficit he faced entering the final round to one through 16 holes but made a double bogey at No. 17 and lost by four. His sixth runner-up on the PGA TOUR marked his second top-10 in ninth start at the Travelers Championship. World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Birdied three of his last four holes in the final round for a 6-under 65 and T10 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. Marked his second top-10 in a World Golf Championships event during the season.

Birdied three of his last four holes in the final round for a 6-under 65 and T10 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. Marked his second top-10 in a World Golf Championships event during the season. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: In his second start of the season, finished sixth at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. Marked his first time playing in the event in Shanghai, China since 2015, and just his second World Golf Championships start since the 2014-15 season.

2018 Season

Among 23 made cuts in 27 starts were five top-10 showings, highlighted by his fourth career PGA TOUR title. Won the BMW Championship to move from No. 52 in the FedExCup standings to No. 6 and into the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2013. Ended his season at No. 8 in the FedExCup after a T26 at East Lake.

BMW Championship: Defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to win the BMW Championship and earn fourth career PGA TOUR title in his 209th start at the age of 32 years, 3 months, 3 days. Win was first since 2012 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Made a par on the first extra hole to seal the victory. Entered the final round trailing Rose by three shots, coming from behind to win as he did in each of his first three wins. Entered the week outside the top 30 in the FedExCup standings, moving to No. 6 and qualifying for the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2013 and fourth time overall.

Defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to win the BMW Championship and earn fourth career PGA TOUR title in his 209th start at the age of 32 years, 3 months, 3 days. Win was first since 2012 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Made a par on the first extra hole to seal the victory. Entered the final round trailing Rose by three shots, coming from behind to win as he did in each of his first three wins. Entered the week outside the top 30 in the FedExCup standings, moving to No. 6 and qualifying for the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2013 and fourth time overall. RBC Canadian Open: En route to a fourth-place result at the RBC Canadian Open, became the first player since Derek Lamely at the 2011 CareerBuilder Challenge to make five or more eagles in a stroke-play event on the PGA TOUR. Made three eagles in round two, becoming the second player since the start of the 2015-16 season with three in one round (Tommy Fleetwood did so in round one of the event). Earned his best finish in three starts at the tournament (4th/2018, T14/2017, T22/2011).

En route to a fourth-place result at the RBC Canadian Open, became the first player since Derek Lamely at the 2011 CareerBuilder Challenge to make five or more eagles in a stroke-play event on the PGA TOUR. Made three eagles in round two, becoming the second player since the start of the 2015-16 season with three in one round (Tommy Fleetwood did so in round one of the event). Earned his best finish in three starts at the tournament (4th/2018, T14/2017, T22/2011). THE PLAYERS Championship: Posted his best result in eight starts at THE PLAYERS Championship, finishing T7. Recorded a final-round 66 to move up 19 spots on the leaderboard. Previous best result at TPC Sawgrass was T35 (2012, 2016)

Posted his best result in eight starts at THE PLAYERS Championship, finishing T7. Recorded a final-round 66 to move up 19 spots on the leaderboard. Previous best result at TPC Sawgrass was T35 (2012, 2016) Farmers Insurance Open: Shot a final-round 70 and finished fifth at the Farmers Insurance Open, his second straight top-five at the event (T4). Was the only player in the field to record four under-par rounds (70-69-71-70).

Shot a final-round 70 and finished fifth at the Farmers Insurance Open, his second straight top-five at the event (T4). Was the only player in the field to record four under-par rounds (70-69-71-70). CIMB Classic: Shot a 5-under 67 on Sunday at the CIMB Classic to record a runner-up finish to Pat Perez. The finish was his best on the PGA TOUR since coming in second at the 2014 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

2017 Season

Made the cut in a career-high 23 of 29 starts during the 2016-17 season, finishing with five top-10 finishes and led by a T4 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive season, finishing No. 47 in the standings.

BMW Championship: Made the cut in his final 10 starts of the season, with his season culminating with a T27 effort at the BMW Championship.

Made the cut in his final 10 starts of the season, with his season culminating with a T27 effort at the BMW Championship. Quicken Loans National: Finished 4-under 276 and T5 at the Quicken Loans National, three strokes shy of the Kyle Stanley-Charles Howell III playoff. Marked back-to-back top-10s, having finished T8 at the Travelers Championship. Had finished T57 (2016) and missed two cuts in his three prior starts at the Quicken Loans National.

Finished 4-under 276 and T5 at the Quicken Loans National, three strokes shy of the Kyle Stanley-Charles Howell III playoff. Marked back-to-back top-10s, having finished T8 at the Travelers Championship. Had finished T57 (2016) and missed two cuts in his three prior starts at the Quicken Loans National. Travelers Championship: In his seventh start in the Travelers Championship, the New England native finished T8. Marked his fourth top-10 of the season.

In his seventh start in the Travelers Championship, the New England native finished T8. Marked his fourth top-10 of the season. Farmers Insurance Open: In his seventh consecutive start at the Farmers Insurance Open, overcame a 2-over 74 in round three with a 5-under 67 Sunday to post a 9-under 279, good for a T4 with four others. En route to his T4 finish, holed his second shot on the par-4 14th for an eagle. Ended in style with a birdie at the 72nd hole to claim the top-five showing.

In his seventh consecutive start at the Farmers Insurance Open, overcame a 2-over 74 in round three with a 5-under 67 Sunday to post a 9-under 279, good for a T4 with four others. En route to his T4 finish, holed his second shot on the par-4 14th for an eagle. Ended in style with a birdie at the 72nd hole to claim the top-five showing. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished T7 in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for the first time since 2013 when he posted four consecutive top-10 finishes.

Finished T7 in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for the first time since 2013 when he posted four consecutive top-10 finishes. CIMB Classic: Opened the CIMB Classic with an 8-under 64 to claim a share of the 18-hole lead. Back-to-back scores of 68 in rounds three and four to finish at 16-under 272 resulted in solo possession of sixth place at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a sixth consecutive time, thanks to six top-25 finishes in 25 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Of those, two were top-10 showings. Kept himself alive through the first of four Playoffs events, before ending his season after The Barclays at No. 103 in the FedExCup standings.

Ryder Cup: Captain's pick for the U.S. Ryder Cup team by Tom Watson. At Gleneagles in Scotland, went 1-2-0 in his three matches in the European victory in the biennial event.

Captain's pick for the U.S. Ryder Cup team by Tom Watson. At Gleneagles in Scotland, went 1-2-0 in his three matches in the European victory in the biennial event. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Added another top-10 finish with four sub-par rounds at the Memorial Tournament, posting T8 for the second consecutive year at Muirfield Village. Posted four sub-par rounds for the first time since the 2015 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Delayed his departure to watch high school teammate and former roommate Jon Curran in his playoff against eventual-winner William McGirt.

Added another top-10 finish with four sub-par rounds at the Memorial Tournament, posting T8 for the second consecutive year at Muirfield Village. Posted four sub-par rounds for the first time since the 2015 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Delayed his departure to watch high school teammate and former roommate Jon Curran in his playoff against eventual-winner William McGirt. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Recorded his first top-10 finish in 13 starts (since the 2015 Memorial Tournament) with a T8 at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Fired a final-round 66 en route to a T8 finish in his first start in Mexico.

2015 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a fifth consecutive time, thanks to eight top-25 finishes in 21 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Of those, two were top-five showings. Kept himself alive through the first three of four Playoffs events, before ending his season after the BMW Championship at No. 60 in the FedExCup standings.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Finished T8 at the Memorial Tournament on the strength of a third-round, 7-under 65.

Finished T8 at the Memorial Tournament on the strength of a third-round, 7-under 65. Shell Houston Open: Posted four rounds of 70 or better at the Shell Houston Open to claim a T5 with three others. Played the par-4 12th in 5-under, making eagle, birdie, birdie, birdie during his four days at the GC of Houston.

Posted four rounds of 70 or better at the Shell Houston Open to claim a T5 with three others. Played the par-4 12th in 5-under, making eagle, birdie, birdie, birdie during his four days at the GC of Houston. Northern Trust Open: Recorded his first top-10 of the season at the Northern Trust Open in February. Finished T4 with four others, a stroke out of the James Hahn-Dustin Johnson-Paul Casey playoff at Riviera CC.

2014 Season

Among six top-10 finishes in 26 starts was a solo second-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. Reached the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth-consecutive year but season ended following his withdrawal from the BMW Championship over an embedded-ball ruling. His 33th-place finish in the FedExCup standings marked just the first time he has finished outside the top 30 since joining the PGA TOUR in 2011.

BMW Championship: Withdrew from the BMW Championship after rounds of 71-70 (T41) as he had lingering doubts about whether or not his ball in question had come to rest in its own pitch mark on No. 18 in the first round. Entered the week 28th in the FedExCup standings but dropped out of the top 30 (No. 33) and missed qualifying for the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

Withdrew from the BMW Championship after rounds of 71-70 (T41) as he had lingering doubts about whether or not his ball in question had come to rest in its own pitch mark on No. 18 in the first round. Entered the week 28th in the FedExCup standings but dropped out of the top 30 (No. 33) and missed qualifying for the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished T25 at the Deutsche Bank Championship to move from No. 71 to No. 63 in the FedExCup standings, advancing to the 70-player BMW Championship field.

Finished T25 at the Deutsche Bank Championship to move from No. 71 to No. 63 in the FedExCup standings, advancing to the 70-player BMW Championship field. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Finished T4 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational to record his third top-10 in four starts at Firestone CC.

Finished T4 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational to record his third top-10 in four starts at Firestone CC. The Greenbrier Classic: Finished T4 in his third Greenbrier Classic start (T43 in 2011 and T46 in 2012), marking just the third time he has posted four rounds in the 60s in 72-hole TOUR events (2012 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational and the 2014 Humana Challenge).

Finished T4 in his third Greenbrier Classic start (T43 in 2011 and T46 in 2012), marking just the third time he has posted four rounds in the 60s in 72-hole TOUR events (2012 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational and the 2014 Humana Challenge). U.S. Open: Prior to his 2014 U.S. Open appearance, his first- and second-round 73s at the 2012 U.S. Open marked his best scores in two starts at the event. Turned in rounds of 69-69-76-67 at Pinehurst's No. 2 to finish T4. Owns three top-five finishes in 11 major championship starts, including his win at the 2011 PGA Championship and a T3 at the 2012 PGA Championship.

Prior to his 2014 U.S. Open appearance, his first- and second-round 73s at the 2012 U.S. Open marked his best scores in two starts at the event. Turned in rounds of 69-69-76-67 at Pinehurst's No. 2 to finish T4. Owns three top-five finishes in 11 major championship starts, including his win at the 2011 PGA Championship and a T3 at the 2012 PGA Championship. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Improved on a second-round 6-under 66 with a 7-under 65 in the third round to join Seung-Yul Noh in the final round at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Struggled Sunday at TPC Louisiana to a 3-over 75 to drop into a T8 with Tommy Gainey and Justin Rose.

Improved on a second-round 6-under 66 with a 7-under 65 in the third round to join Seung-Yul Noh in the final round at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Struggled Sunday at TPC Louisiana to a 3-over 75 to drop into a T8 with Tommy Gainey and Justin Rose. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Playing in the final pairing with Adam Scott, carded an even-par 72 to finish runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational for the fourth time in his PGA TOUR career (2012 Northern Trust Open, 2013 HP Byron Nelson Championship and 2013 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational). Made his third start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with top-three finishes in his last two starts (T3 in 2013).

Playing in the final pairing with Adam Scott, carded an even-par 72 to finish runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational for the fourth time in his PGA TOUR career (2012 Northern Trust Open, 2013 HP Byron Nelson Championship and 2013 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational). Made his third start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with top-three finishes in his last two starts (T3 in 2013). CIMB Classic: In his season-opener, held the 36-hole lead at the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, after starting with rounds of 65-66. Holding a four-stroke lead entering the third round, struggled on the weekend, with a 76-72 finish to end in 10th place.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 21 of 25 starts, with runner-up finishes at the HP Byron Nelson Championship and World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational the best of his career-best seven top-10 finishes. Finished the season No. 18 in the FedExCup.

Presidents Cup: Was 2-2-1 in his five matches during the U.S.'s Presidents Cup victory. It was his first appearance in the biennial event.

Was 2-2-1 in his five matches during the U.S.'s Presidents Cup victory. It was his first appearance in the biennial event. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Finished T12 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

Finished T12 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: In defense of his World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational title, opened with a 4-under 66 at Firestone CC to stand T3 after 18 holes. Ensuing rounds of 68-71-67 resulted in a T2, with Henrik Stenson. At 8-under, finished seven strokes behind Tiger Woods. Had he successfully defended, would have joined only Woods as players to have achieved the feat.

In defense of his World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational title, opened with a 4-under 66 at Firestone CC to stand T3 after 18 holes. Ensuing rounds of 68-71-67 resulted in a T2, with Henrik Stenson. At 8-under, finished seven strokes behind Tiger Woods. Had he successfully defended, would have joined only Woods as players to have achieved the feat. HP Byron Nelson Championship: After missing the cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and THE PLAYERS Championship, finished runner-up at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, tying Brandt Snedeker for the most top-10 finishes on TOUR at the time (six). Shot an opening 60 Thursday with two bogeys in the round, becoming the first player in TOUR history to shoot a 60-or-better with two bogeys. Followed with rounds of 69-68 to hold the 36- and 54-hole leads. Failed in his attempt to become just the third wire-to-wire winner at the event with a final-round, 2-over 72, leaving him two strokes behind champion Sangmoon Bae (who began the day in second, trailing by one stroke).

After missing the cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and THE PLAYERS Championship, finished runner-up at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, tying Brandt Snedeker for the most top-10 finishes on TOUR at the time (six). Shot an opening 60 Thursday with two bogeys in the round, becoming the first player in TOUR history to shoot a 60-or-better with two bogeys. Followed with rounds of 69-68 to hold the 36- and 54-hole leads. Failed in his attempt to become just the third wire-to-wire winner at the event with a final-round, 2-over 72, leaving him two strokes behind champion Sangmoon Bae (who began the day in second, trailing by one stroke). Shell Houston Open: Came back the following week with a T10 finish at the Shell Houston Open, capping off four-consecutive top-10 finishes.

Came back the following week with a T10 finish at the Shell Houston Open, capping off four-consecutive top-10 finishes. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in just his second start at Bay Hill. Had a third-round 66 to move into contention.

Finished T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in just his second start at Bay Hill. Had a third-round 66 to move into contention. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Opened with three rounds in the 60s and closed with a 1-under 71 to finish solo seventh at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship, his second-consecutive top-10 finish in as many starts at the event (T8 in 2012).

Opened with three rounds in the 60s and closed with a 1-under 71 to finish solo seventh at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship, his second-consecutive top-10 finish in as many starts at the event (T8 in 2012). The Honda Classic: At The Honda Classic, in front of a home, South Florida crowd, opened with back-to-back, 2-under 68s at PGA National en route to a T4 finish with four others.

At The Honda Classic, in front of a home, South Florida crowd, opened with back-to-back, 2-under 68s at PGA National en route to a T4 finish with four others. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Began the year with a T4 finish at the weather-shortened Hyundai Tournament of Champions, improving significantly from his T16 finish the season before. It represented the 10th top-10 finish of his career.

2012 Season

World Challenge presented by Northwestern Mutual: Just one year after carding four rounds in the 70s and finishing nearly last (17th out of 18) at the World Challenge, came back with four rounds in the 60s for a runner-up finish in early December, just two strokes behind champion Graeme McDowell.

Just one year after carding four rounds in the 70s and finishing nearly last (17th out of 18) at the World Challenge, came back with four rounds in the 60s for a runner-up finish in early December, just two strokes behind champion Graeme McDowell. Ryder Cup: Making his first start in the Ryder Cup, turned into one of the team's emotional leaders en route to an overall 3-1-0 record. Teamed with Phil Mickelson to win their first three matches, highlighted by a Ryder Cup record 7-and-6 win over Luke Donald and Lee Westwood in Saturday's foursomes match.

Making his first start in the Ryder Cup, turned into one of the team's emotional leaders en route to an overall 3-1-0 record. Teamed with Phil Mickelson to win their first three matches, highlighted by a Ryder Cup record 7-and-6 win over Luke Donald and Lee Westwood in Saturday's foursomes match. The Barclays: Missed the cut at The Barclays and was unable to make a charge in the Playoffs, finishing the season No. 21 in the FedExCup, one spot lower than his finish during his rookie season in 2011.

Missed the cut at The Barclays and was unable to make a charge in the Playoffs, finishing the season No. 21 in the FedExCup, one spot lower than his finish during his rookie season in 2011. PGA Championship: Finished T3 in defense of his title at the PGA Championship on the strength of opening and closing rounds of 68. Was looking to become first player to win the PGA Championship in his first two starts.

Finished T3 in defense of his title at the PGA Championship on the strength of opening and closing rounds of 68. Was looking to become first player to win the PGA Championship in his first two starts. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Earned his third PGA TOUR victory, with a final-round, 6-under 64 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, erasing a tournament-record, four-stroke deficit to Jim Furyk (who double-bogeyed the 72nd hole) at the beginning of the final round to edge Furyk and Steve Stricker by one stroke. It marked the 11th come-from-behind win by at least four strokes on TOUR this season and was the 23rd comeback victory in the first 33 events. Added his name to the list of players under age 30 with three or more PGA TOUR victories (Dustin Johnson, six, Anthony Kim, three, Rory McIlroy, three and Webb Simpson, three) and became the third player (four times) to win the Bridgestone Invitational with four rounds in the 60s (Tiger Woods in 2000-01 and Vijay Singh in 2008). The victory made him the 10th player to capture both a World Golf Championships event and a major championship, joining Stewart Cink, Ernie Els, Martin Kaymer, Geoff Ogilvy, Singh, David Toms, Mike Weir and Woods. Led the field in Strokes Gained - Putting, with his 12.003 mark for the week nearly five strokes ahead of his nearest competitor in the category. The win came one year after he entered the final round of the Bridgestone Invitational in contention at the turn before a back-nine 41 left him with a T15 finish.

Earned his third PGA TOUR victory, with a final-round, 6-under 64 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, erasing a tournament-record, four-stroke deficit to Jim Furyk (who double-bogeyed the 72nd hole) at the beginning of the final round to edge Furyk and Steve Stricker by one stroke. It marked the 11th come-from-behind win by at least four strokes on TOUR this season and was the 23rd comeback victory in the first 33 events. Added his name to the list of players under age 30 with three or more PGA TOUR victories (Dustin Johnson, six, Anthony Kim, three, Rory McIlroy, three and Webb Simpson, three) and became the third player (four times) to win the Bridgestone Invitational with four rounds in the 60s (Tiger Woods in 2000-01 and Vijay Singh in 2008). The victory made him the 10th player to capture both a World Golf Championships event and a major championship, joining Stewart Cink, Ernie Els, Martin Kaymer, Geoff Ogilvy, Singh, David Toms, Mike Weir and Woods. Led the field in Strokes Gained - Putting, with his 12.003 mark for the week nearly five strokes ahead of his nearest competitor in the category. The win came one year after he entered the final round of the Bridgestone Invitational in contention at the turn before a back-nine 41 left him with a T15 finish. The Irish Open: Played in his first European Tour event not cosponsored by the PGA TOUR when he entered the Irish Open in late June. Missed the cut at Royal Portrush GC.

Played in his first European Tour event not cosponsored by the PGA TOUR when he entered the Irish Open in late June. Missed the cut at Royal Portrush GC. Shell Houston Open: In his second start at the Shell Houston Open, posted four sub-par rounds to claim a share of fourth place. Made five of his 22 birdies on his front nine in the first round en route to a 5-under 67

In his second start at the Shell Houston Open, posted four sub-par rounds to claim a share of fourth place. Made five of his 22 birdies on his front nine in the first round en route to a 5-under 67 World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Playing in just his second official World Golf Championships event, entered the final round of the Cadillac Championship three strokes behind Bubba Watson. A hot start (including an eagle on No. 1), coupled with Watson's struggles, moved him into the lead at one point, but he stumbled with his finish, going bogey-par-bogey-double bogey on the final four holes to finish T8, with a 3-over 75.

Playing in just his second official World Golf Championships event, entered the final round of the Cadillac Championship three strokes behind Bubba Watson. A hot start (including an eagle on No. 1), coupled with Watson's struggles, moved him into the lead at one point, but he stumbled with his finish, going bogey-par-bogey-double bogey on the final four holes to finish T8, with a 3-over 75. Northern Trust Open: Made a clutch birdie putt on the 72nd hole to get into a three-man playoff at the Northern Trust Open, with Bill Haas and Phil Mickelson, an extra session he lost on the second playoff hole to Haas. Dropped to 2-1 in playoffs on TOUR. Led the field in Strokes Gained - Putting, picking up 9.513 strokes on the field. Joined Haas and Cameron Tringale atop the Total Putts category, with 103 on the week. Also led the field in Putts (Greens in Regulation), at 1.550. Did not record a three-putt all week, a year after three-putting the final hole to miss the cut at the 2011 Northern Trust Open.

2011 Season

Enjoyed a spectacular rookie year, with two wins, including the PGA Championship. Named PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year in December by a vote of his peers.

Franklin Templeton Shootout: He picked up an unofficial victory late in the season with partner Brendan Steele at the Franklin Templeton Shootout. The duo was 32-under for the three-day event, winning by three strokes.

He picked up an unofficial victory late in the season with partner Brendan Steele at the Franklin Templeton Shootout. The duo was 32-under for the three-day event, winning by three strokes. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Opened with a 7-under 65 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai before settling for a T16 in only his second World Golf Championships start.

Opened with a 7-under 65 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai before settling for a T16 in only his second World Golf Championships start. PGA Championship: Won the PGA Championship in a three-hole aggregate playoff over Jason Dufner at Atlanta Athletic Club. First rookie to win two tournaments, including a major, since Todd Hamilton won The Honda Classic and The Open Championship in 2004. Improved to 2-0 in career PGA TOUR playoffs (defeated Ryan Palmer at 2011 HP Byron Nelson Championship. First player since Ben Curtis (2003 Open Championship) to win first start in a major championship. Francis Ouimet (1913 U.S. Open) was the other to win his first major championship start. First player since Shaun Micheel (2003) to win the PGA Championship in his first start at the event. A total of seven players have accomplished the feat–Micheel, Jim Barnes (1916), Tom Creavy (1931), Bob Hamilton (1944), Doug Ford (1955), Bob Tway (1986) and John Daly (1991). Won at the age of 25 years, 2 months, 7 days, joining John Daly (1991), Tiger Woods (1999 and 2000) and Martin Kaymer (2010) as the only winners of the event under age 30 since 1990. Is the first player to win a major championship the year after graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour.

Won the PGA Championship in a three-hole aggregate playoff over Jason Dufner at Atlanta Athletic Club. First rookie to win two tournaments, including a major, since Todd Hamilton won The Honda Classic and The Open Championship in 2004. Improved to 2-0 in career PGA TOUR playoffs (defeated Ryan Palmer at 2011 HP Byron Nelson Championship. First player since Ben Curtis (2003 Open Championship) to win first start in a major championship. Francis Ouimet (1913 U.S. Open) was the other to win his first major championship start. First player since Shaun Micheel (2003) to win the PGA Championship in his first start at the event. A total of seven players have accomplished the feat–Micheel, Jim Barnes (1916), Tom Creavy (1931), Bob Hamilton (1944), Doug Ford (1955), Bob Tway (1986) and John Daly (1991). Won at the age of 25 years, 2 months, 7 days, joining John Daly (1991), Tiger Woods (1999 and 2000) and Martin Kaymer (2010) as the only winners of the event under age 30 since 1990. Is the first player to win a major championship the year after graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Held a share of the second-round lead at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational before finishing T15.

Held a share of the second-round lead at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational before finishing T15. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Entered the final round of the HP Byron Nelson Championship four strokes behind tournament-leader Ryan Palmer, but posted a 2-under 68 Sunday to finish regulation tied with Palmer at 3-under 277. Went on to defeat Palmer on the first playoff hole with a par-4 on the 18th hole, becoming the third member of the 2010 Korn Ferry Tour graduating class to win this season. Winning score of 3-under 277 was the highest in relation to par at the event since Bruce Lietzke's 1-over par score in 1981 and the highest on TOUR in a non-major since David Duval's 3-under winning score at the 1999 PLAYERS Championship. With the victory, he became the TOUR's youngest winner in 2011 and the sixth first-time winner of the season and fourth rookie winner. Moved to No. 20 in the FedExCup standings. For his victory, his caddie (Steven Hale) won a new Cadillac.

Entered the final round of the HP Byron Nelson Championship four strokes behind tournament-leader Ryan Palmer, but posted a 2-under 68 Sunday to finish regulation tied with Palmer at 3-under 277. Went on to defeat Palmer on the first playoff hole with a par-4 on the 18th hole, becoming the third member of the 2010 Korn Ferry Tour graduating class to win this season. Winning score of 3-under 277 was the highest in relation to par at the event since Bruce Lietzke's 1-over par score in 1981 and the highest on TOUR in a non-major since David Duval's 3-under winning score at the 1999 PLAYERS Championship. With the victory, he became the TOUR's youngest winner in 2011 and the sixth first-time winner of the season and fourth rookie winner. Moved to No. 20 in the FedExCup standings. For his victory, his caddie (Steven Hale) won a new Cadillac. Valero Texas Open: Finished T9 at the Valero Texas Open for his second top-10 finish.

Finished T9 at the Valero Texas Open for his second top-10 finish. Bob Hope Classic: Finished T7 at the Bob Hope Classic in his second career PGA TOUR start.

2010 Season

Made 28 Korn Ferry Tour starts and had five top-10 finishes, ending the season No. 14 on the money list and earning a berth on the PGA TOUR in 2011.

Miccosukee Championship: Finished T4 in his next start at the Miccosukee Championship. Shot 29 on his front-nine Thursday en route to a 64. Held the 36-hole lead after a 67 in the second round. An even-par weekend led to his fifth top-10 of the season and put him 11th on the money list with two events to go.

Finished T4 in his next start at the Miccosukee Championship. Shot 29 on his front-nine Thursday en route to a 64. Held the 36-hole lead after a 67 in the second round. An even-par weekend led to his fifth top-10 of the season and put him 11th on the money list with two events to go. Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Kept his solid play going the next week at the Chattanooga Classic where he posted all four rounds in the 60s to finish T5.

Kept his solid play going the next week at the Chattanooga Classic where he posted all four rounds in the 60s to finish T5. Soboba Golf Classic: Had another T3 in his next start, the Soboba Golf Classic. Was tied for the first-round lead after a 6-under 65. Moved into sole possession of the 36-hole lead after a 66. Entered the final round two shots out of the lead but finished five back after shooting 71. Earned $58,000, which moved him to 15th on the money list and in very good position to earn his 2011 PGA TOUR card.

Had another T3 in his next start, the Soboba Golf Classic. Was tied for the first-round lead after a 6-under 65. Moved into sole possession of the 36-hole lead after a 66. Entered the final round two shots out of the lead but finished five back after shooting 71. Earned $58,000, which moved him to 15th on the money list and in very good position to earn his 2011 PGA TOUR card. Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Eventually fell to No. 34 on the list before running off a string of four straight top-5 finishes. The first was a T3 at the Albertsons Boise Open, which moved him to No. 22 with six events remaining.

Eventually fell to No. 34 on the list before running off a string of four straight top-5 finishes. The first was a T3 at the Albertsons Boise Open, which moved him to No. 22 with six events remaining. Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: Started his rookie season slowly and did not post a top-10 until his 14th start of the year at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic in July. Fired a course record 10-under 61 on Friday at the Georgian Bay Club to head into the weekend three strokes behind leader Kevin Chappell. Weekend rounds of 70-65 gave him sole possession of second place, one stroke back of winner Peter Tomasulo. The second-place check of $86,410 vaulted him from No. 95 to No. 17 on the money list at the time.

2009 Season

Made the cut in two career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished T55 at the South Georgia Classic and T21 at the Miccosukee Championship. Winner of the 2009 Texas Honing Open on the Hooters Tour.

2008 Season

Winner of the 2008 Southern Dunes on the Hooters Tour.

Amateur Highlights