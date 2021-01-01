Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Past Champion 3-4 Years (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2018 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation
Personal
- Attended West Orange-Stark High School in Orange, Texas.
- Biggest thrill in golf was winning the 2004 Labor Day Golf Tournament in his hometown.
- Met Wayne Gretzky at his golf tournament in 2009 and still considers that a thrill.
- Would love to host the "Dan Patrick Show" for a day.
- Non-golf jobs held since college include Assistant Pro, Waiter and TV/Movie extra.
- Cousin, Davy Arnaud played MLS soccer and is currently a coach. Uncle, Randy, was involved with Houston Open for 20 years.
- Only played one year of collegiate golf.
- Earliest/best memory of a professional golf event as a fan is attending the '86 Masters.
- Most people don't know that basketball was his first love before golf.
- Supports the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center as well as Walk to End Alzheimer's.
- Has participated in the St. Tammany Humane society fundraiser, "Unleashed." Wife is a board member.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Opened the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper with rounds of 65-66 en route to a T9 finish.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 142 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25 finishes in 23 starts, including a season-best T9 finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation.
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Looking to defend his 2018 title, carded rounds of 67-65-68 to finish T9 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation, his first top-10 of the season.
2018 Season
Made 17 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, picking up a win and one additional top-25 finish in seven made cuts. Win at BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation came after second-round 60. Finished the Regular Season at No. 36 on the money list to advance to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals for the second time in his career. Ended the Finals at No. 97 on the Finals money list.
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Earned his first Tour win in his 50th career start at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Jumped into a share of the lead with a second-round course-record-tying 60 at Thornblade Golf Club, including a 9-hole score of 27 which tied the Tour's all-time mark. Entered the final round one back of the lead after a 65 at Furman Golf Club. Took the lead with a 28 on the front nine at Thornblade on Sunday. Carded a back-nine 35 for an 8-under 63, good for a five-stroke victory. Started the season with conditional status. Was scheduled to play a mini-tour event but opted to fly to Greenville, S.C. when he found out he was first alternate. Became the last man in the field after Kent Bulle withdrew on Wednesday of tournament week.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 17 starts, two top 10s, three top 25s and 11 cuts made. Was 82nd on the combined final money list. Made the cut in the first two Finals' events in Fort Wayne, Ind. and Davidson, N.C., but missed in Columbus, Ohio and Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Entered the season-ending WinCo Foods Portland Open 73rd on the money list. Rebounded from a third-round 74 with a final-round 66, which included three birdies and no bogeys on the incoming nine. It enabled him to grab the 75th and final money-list position by $4,600 to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Picked up his second top 10 of the season, at the Albertsons Boise Open in July. Posted three 66s and a 67 on Sunday en route to a T5 in Idaho.
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Earned his first top 10 in just his 11th start on Tour, at the Air Capital Classic in June. After a first-round 71, bounced-back and fired scores of 68-66 on Friday-Saturday. A final-round 67 moved him to T9.
Chile Classic: Early-season highlight was making back-to-back eagles in the second round of the Chile Classic on hole Nos. 18 and 1. Was one of just three players to do so in 2015.
2014 Season
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T54 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.