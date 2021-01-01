Personal
- Favorite course he's played is Augusta National.
- Favorite pro sports team is the Los Angeles Lakers.
- Moved from China to Florida in 2005, at age 11. Began playing golf wen he was 9. English name is Jason.
- Enjoyed playing soccer and basketball when he was younger. Likes listening to music.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Made 10 cuts in 14 PGA TOUR Series-China starts, claiming two top-10s and a 37th-place position on the final Order of Merit.
Clearwater Bay Open: Had a 15-shot swing over his final two rounds at the season-ending event. Fired a 6-over 76 Saturday and then followed that with the low 18-hole round of the year with his closing, 9-under 61 at The Clearwater Bay G&CC, his home course in Hong Kong. Eventually finished T25.
Chongqing Championship: Solid play on the weekend at the Poly GC included rounds of 69-66 to help fuel a fifth-place finish.
Chengdu Championship: Led the event for the first three rounds before stumbling in the final round, posting a 1-over-par 73 at the Luxehills International CC. Had opened with an 8-under-par 64 to seize a two-stroke margin. His lead remained at two through 54 holes before four bogeys on the front nine on Sunday doomed his chances.
2016 Season
Pingan Bank Open: Played solid golf all week at the Ping An Bank Open in Beijing, opening with a 64-66 to hold both the 18- and 36-hole leads at Topwin G&CC. Shot a third-round, 3-under 69 and held a one-shot advantage over Charlie Saxon with a round to play. Parred his first nine holes and then bogeyed No. 10 to fall back. Made a back-nine rally, with three birdies, but a bogey at No. 15 ended his chances. Shot a 1-under 71 to finish fourth, four shots behind Saxon. Was still able to record his third top-10 in a row, and his four sub-70 scores were his 11th under-par results in his last 12 rounds.
Chongqing Newtown King Run Open: Continued his remarkable season with a T2 at the Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open–for his career-best performance. Enjoyed four under-par rounds at KingRun Nanshan GC, including an opening-round 66. After starting the season with no exempt status, moved to No. 15 on the Order of Merit with five tournaments to play.
Yulongwan Yunnan Open: Again open-qualified in early September, into the Yulongwan Yunnan Open. Was alone in first after an opening-round 63 and shared the lead with Paul Imondi at the halfway mark following a second-round 65. Stayed in contention through 54 holes with a 2-under 69 before dropping into a T8 with a final-round, 3-over 74.
Ping An Private Bank Wanda Open: Next made cut was a T24 at the Ping An Private Bank Wanda Open. Held the outright, 36-hole lead after open-qualifying for stumbling on the weekend (78-75).
Lanhai Open: Began the season with no status and Monday-qualified his way into a 17th-place Order of Merit finish. Earned ¥251,305. Monday-qualified into his first Ping An Bank China Tour – PGA TOUR China Series' event and then went on to T21 in the weather-shortened tournament outside Shanghai.
2015 Season
Played in seven Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada events, missing the cut in all of them.
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Florida: Finished T27 at the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada Florida Qualifying Tournament, shooting rounds of 67-70-69-70.
UBS Hong Kong Open: Lone European Tour appearance came at his hometown UBS Hong Kong Open (missed the cut).
2014 Season
Entered two Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada tournaments. Missed the cut in both of them.
2013 Season
Turned professional following his freshman season at Georgia Tech.