×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Shunyat Hak
Shunyat Hak

Shunyat Hak

Hong KongHong Kong
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
182 lbs
83 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
Georgia Tech
College
Hong Kong
Birthplace
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
182 lbs
83 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
Georgia Tech
College
Hong Kong
Birthplace
--
FEDEXCUP Rank
OWGR39
OWGR
71.53
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Shunyat Hak
Shunyat Hak
Hong KongHong Kong
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Shunyat Hak

Full Name

6  ft, 2  in

188 cm

Height

182 lbs

83 kg

Weight

January 22, 1994

Birthday

27

AGE

Hong Kong

Birthplace

Lake Mary, Florida

Residence

Single

Family

Georgia Tech

College

2013

Turned Pro

$526,196

Career Earnings

Personal

  • Favorite course he's played is Augusta National.
  • Favorite pro sports team is the Los Angeles Lakers.
  • Moved from China to Florida in 2005, at age 11. Began playing golf wen he was 9. English name is Jason.
  • Enjoyed playing soccer and basketball when he was younger. Likes listening to music.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Made 10 cuts in 14 PGA TOUR Series-China starts, claiming two top-10s and a 37th-place position on the final Order of Merit.

  • Clearwater Bay Open: Had a 15-shot swing over his final two rounds at the season-ending event. Fired a 6-over 76 Saturday and then followed that with the low 18-hole round of the year with his closing, 9-under 61 at The Clearwater Bay G&CC, his home course in Hong Kong. Eventually finished T25.
  • Chongqing Championship: Solid play on the weekend at the Poly GC included rounds of 69-66 to help fuel a fifth-place finish.
  • Chengdu Championship: Led the event for the first three rounds before stumbling in the final round, posting a 1-over-par 73 at the Luxehills International CC. Had opened with an 8-under-par 64 to seize a two-stroke margin. His lead remained at two through 54 holes before four bogeys on the front nine on Sunday doomed his chances.

2016 Season

  • Pingan Bank Open: Played solid golf all week at the Ping An Bank Open in Beijing, opening with a 64-66 to hold both the 18- and 36-hole leads at Topwin G&CC. Shot a third-round, 3-under 69 and held a one-shot advantage over Charlie Saxon with a round to play. Parred his first nine holes and then bogeyed No. 10 to fall back. Made a back-nine rally, with three birdies, but a bogey at No. 15 ended his chances. Shot a 1-under 71 to finish fourth, four shots behind Saxon. Was still able to record his third top-10 in a row, and his four sub-70 scores were his 11th under-par results in his last 12 rounds.
  • Chongqing Newtown King Run Open: Continued his remarkable season with a T2 at the Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open–for his career-best performance. Enjoyed four under-par rounds at KingRun Nanshan GC, including an opening-round 66. After starting the season with no exempt status, moved to No. 15 on the Order of Merit with five tournaments to play.
  • Yulongwan Yunnan Open: Again open-qualified in early September, into the Yulongwan Yunnan Open. Was alone in first after an opening-round 63 and shared the lead with Paul Imondi at the halfway mark following a second-round 65. Stayed in contention through 54 holes with a 2-under 69 before dropping into a T8 with a final-round, 3-over 74.
  • Ping An Private Bank Wanda Open: Next made cut was a T24 at the Ping An Private Bank Wanda Open. Held the outright, 36-hole lead after open-qualifying for stumbling on the weekend (78-75).
  • Lanhai Open: Began the season with no status and Monday-qualified his way into a 17th-place Order of Merit finish. Earned ¥251,305. Monday-qualified into his first Ping An Bank China Tour – PGA TOUR China Series' event and then went on to T21 in the weather-shortened tournament outside Shanghai.

2015 Season

Played in seven Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada events, missing the cut in all of them.

  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Florida: Finished T27 at the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada Florida Qualifying Tournament, shooting rounds of 67-70-69-70.
  • UBS Hong Kong Open: Lone European Tour appearance came at his hometown UBS Hong Kong Open (missed the cut).

2014 Season

Entered two Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada tournaments. Missed the cut in both of them.

2013 Season

Turned professional following his freshman season at Georgia Tech.