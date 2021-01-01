JOINED TOUR
- Following his father's death, the family moved from Jiangxi to Guangzhou, where he was a cement worker to help support his family. Became a caddie at Chung Shan Hot Spring GC, China's first golf course, in 2002. Began playing the gameÂ after accepting a caddie job at The Masters G&CC in Guangzhou.
2019 Season
Dongguan Open: At the 36-hole, weather-shortened tournament in Dongguan, carded rounds of 70-66 to finish T7, at 4-under, with three other players.
Chongqing Championship: Thrilled the crowd during the second round when he shot a 10-under 63 at the par-73 Poly GC. Made 11 birdies and a bogey during his career-low round. Followed with a 3-under weekend (72-71) to finish T7 with five others.
2018 Season
Played in all PGA TOUR Series-China tournaments, a career-high 14 starts. Made 12 cuts and finished the year 46th on the final Order of Merit. Added eight China Tour starts, with one top-10.
Asia-Pacific Classic: Strung together 1-under 71s to open and close the event at St. Andrews GC in Henan to T8 with Joshua Younger in mid-May.
2016 Season
Made nine cuts in 10 PGA TOUR Series-China starts. Failed to post a top-10 but was remarkably consistent, with four top-25 finishes. Closed the year 52nd on the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Finished 28th on the final Order of Merit. Played in 11 tournaments, making the cut in every one and never finishing worse than 47th. Enjoyed one top-10.
Shenzhen International: In mid-April, played in the European Tour's inaugural event, at Genzon GC. Opened with a 6-under 66 to take the 18-hole lead. Dropped into a tie for 11th at the halfway point, after a 2-over 74. Recovered nicely on the weekend with scores of 70-68 (6-under) to T4 with Marco Crespi, Tom Lewis, Julien Quesne, Peter Uihlein and Y.E. Yang, two strokes out of the Kiradech Aphibarnrat-Haotong Li playoff that Aphibarnrat won. Still enjoyed a nice payday of euro 74,410.
Nine Dragons Open: Got off to a tremendous start at the Nine Dragons Open in mid-November. Shot scores of 68-69 and held a one-shot lead over Zihao Chen and James Gibellini at the halfway mark. An even-par 72 in the third round dropped him into a T2 with Jarin Todd with 18 holes remaining. Stumbled out of the gate in the final round, with a bogey on his opening hole. Finished his first nine at 1-over. Moved back to even-par through 12 holes but then fell from contention with consecutive bogeys on Nos. 13 and 14. Ended T5 with four others.
Mainland China QT: Cruised to a seven-shot win at the Mainland China Qualifying Tournament in early March to capture medalist honors, shooting rounds of 70-69-73-73 in cold, rainy conditions at Wolong Lake GC in Liuzhou.
2014 Season
Played on the European Tour, the OneAsia Tour and also made two PGA TOUR Series-China appearances, playing in the inaugural event.
2013 Season
Made two Japan Golf Tour starts, missing the cut at the Thailand Open and the Indonesia PGA Championship. Ended the campaign 75th on the OneAsia order of merit.
BMW International Open: Had an impressive showing at the BMW International Open on the European Tour. Began with a 1-under 71 then reeled off rounds of 69-69-65 over his final 54 holes at Munchen Eichenried GC in Munich, Germany, to T7, four shots behind winner Ernie Els.