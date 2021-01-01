JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2013 TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open
International Victories (5)
-
2008 Abierto de Colombia in Bogota
-
2008 Colombian Open
-
2009 Máster Profesional in Bogota
-
2009 Colombia [Colombia]
-
2010 Woodcreek Classic [NGA]
Additional Victories (1)
-
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-1)
-
2013 Lost to José de Jesús Rodríguez, Arturo Calle Colombian Classic presentado por Avianca
National Teams
Personal
- Bungee jumping is high on his bucket list.
- His older brother Camilo is a three-time PGA TOUR champion.
- His father was a trial Pan American Championship runner-up.
- Names Rogelio González as his golf instructor.
- Loves music and never travels without a pillow and his tennis rackets.
- Does not like white tees and never cuts his nails during a tournament.
- Considers himself a huge sports fan, with the Atlético Nacional de Medellin from the Colombian football (soccer) league as his favorite professional team.
- His favorite movie is Shawshank Redemption and his favorite book Open by Andre Agassi.
- Loves Peruvian food and sea food in general.
- His favorite quote: "Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment."
- Favorite charity is Circo Momo Foundation from Medellin.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, making five cuts.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Best finish was a T18 at the Utah Championship in August.
2014 Season
Played in 22 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 12 cuts. Had one top-10 and five top-25s. Finished the Regular Season 52nd in earnings. Opened the year with finishes of T14, T34, 4th and T11. Had two more top-25s. Was 6th in Sand Save Percentage (61.11).
-
Lexus Peru Open: Made two PGA TOUR Latinoamérica appearances, with a T13 at the Lexus Peru Open his best showing.
-
Chiquita Classic: Had disappointing Korn Ferry Tour Finals, with his only cut made, a T38, at the Chiquita Classic.
-
Nova Scotia Open: Finished T23 in July, in Nova Scotia.
-
Rex Hospital Open: Finished T22 in May, in Raleigh.
-
Brasil Champions Presented by HSBC: The 4th came at the Brasil Champions, where he carded 67-66-67-66. His 18-under 266 resulted in a career-best finish and propelled him to No. 8 on the money list.
-
Chile Classic: Was T2 and one off the lead after rounds of 73-67-64 at the Chile Classic in March. Shot 76 Sunday to finish T34.
-
Colombian Golf Federation: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica full exempt status by finishing second in a local qualifier organized by the Colombian Golf Federation in August.
2013 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked No. 5 in the Order of Merit to join "Los Cinco" who earned Korn Ferry Tour status for the 2014 season. Collected a victory, three top-3 finishes and four top-10 finishes in 14 starts this season. Earned his Tour card through a Regional Exemption awarded to the Colombian Golf Federation. Made four cuts in five Korn Ferry Tour starts to finish 106th on the Money List.
-
Arturo Calle Colombian Classic presentado por Avianca: Lost a sudden death playoff for the title of the Arturo Calle Colombian Classic presented by Avianca in October. Was defeated by José de Jesús Rodríguez after making a bogey on the second playoff hole in Bogota's San Andrés GC's par-three No. 9. Held the tournament's 36-hole lead after carding a 64 in the second round and had the chance of winning in the 72nd hole, but missed a five footer for birdie to finish tied with Rodríguez at 14-under par.
-
Puerto Rico Classic presented by Merrill Lynch: Finished T11 at the Puerto Rico Classic, an event he led following an opening round of 65 in October.
-
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Finished T16 at the Cox Classic.
-
Mundo Maya Open: Finished T3 at the Mundo Maya Open in Merida, Mexico, where he held the tournament lead for the first 36 holes in May.
-
TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open: Making his second start of the season and his tenth Tour start overall, he went on to win the TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open at Atlas CC in Guadalajara, Mexico in March. Shot 66, 69, 74 and 67 to win at 8-under par 276. Had led the tournament for the first 36 holes and entered the final round trailing Oscar Serna by one. Made eagle on 15 and birdie on 18 to defeat José de Jesús Rodríguez by one. At the time, the $27,000 check helped him move into the second spot of the Order of Merit.
-
Chile Classic: Strong showing in his native country earned him a start the following week, at the Chile Classic in Santiago.
-
Colombia Championship: His best Korn Ferry Tour finish was a T7 at the Colombia Championship.
2012 Season
In May he suffered a fracture of his fourth metacarpal in his right hand that keep him off the golf course for three months, a factor that limited his play during the inaugural season of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Had two top-25 finishes and made six cuts in eight starts to finish 58th on the Order of Merit.
-
Lexus Peru Open: His best finish was T14 at the Lexus Peru Open in November.
-
Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship presented by Samsung: His best finish in two Korn Ferry Tour starts was T33 at the Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship.
2011 Season
Made two cuts in four Korn Ferry Tour starts.
-
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Represented Colombia at the 2011 OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup in China, with his brother, Camilo, as his partner, with the duo finishing T23.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Missed the cut at the Puerto Rico in his only PGA TOUR start this season.
-
Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open Presented by Samsung: A T19 finish at the Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open was his best.
-
Iskandar Johor Open: Had a T38 finish at the European Tour's Iskandar Johor Open.
2010 Season
Made three of 11 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Followed that with a T45 at the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open, where he received a sponsor exemption.
-
Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open Presented by Samsung: Used a final-day 67 to move up to a T15 finish at the Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open, in his home country of Colombia.
-
Moonah Classic: Fired a final-round 67 to wind up solo sixth at the Moonah Classic in Australia.
-
Woodcreek Classic: Won the Woodcreek Classic on the NGA Hooters Tour.
2009 Season
Missed the cut on both of his starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Finished T44 at the Puerto Rico Open on his career start on the PGA TOUR.
-
JBWere Masters: His best finish in two European Tour starts was T32 at the JBWere Masters.
-
Club Colombia Masters: Finished T11 at the Club Colombia Masters, an event co-sanctioned by the Tour de las Americas and the European Challenge Tour.
-
Máster Profesional: Held off his countryman and former PGA TOUR member Eduardo Herrera to win the Máster Profesional in Colombia by two shots at the Club Campestre Guaymaral in Bogota. His winning total on that second career win was 280 (-8).
2008 Season
-
Club Los Lagartos in Bogota: Won that tournament by two strokes at 8-under par 272 at the Club Los Lagartos in Bogota. Considers that victory as his biggest thrill in golf.
-
Colombian Open: Made his professional debut with a victory at the Colombian Open on August 3, 2008.
Amateur Highlights
- As an amateur and while at the University of Florida he claimed top individual honors at the SunTrust Gator Invitational during the 2006-07 season.
- From 1998-02, he finished in the top-10 in 40 National Open tournaments in Colombia, taking top honors in nine of those events.
- Took second at the 1999 South America Amateur in Asuncion, Paraguay.
- In his early teens won two National Championships in Colombia: Boys 12-14 in 1998 and Boys 10-12 in 1996.