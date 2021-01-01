Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Major Medical Extension

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2013

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

2015 Northern Trust Open

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2012 The Rex Hospital Open

Forme Tour Victories (2)

2009 Riviera Nayarit Classic, TELUS Edmonton Open

International Victories (2)

2009 Edmonton Open [Can]

Additional Victories (2)

2009 TELUS Edmonton Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-1)

2015 Defeated Paul Casey, Dustin Johnson, Northern Trust Open

Lost to Patton Kizzire, Sony Open in Hawaii

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

2012 Defeated Scott Parel, The Rex Hospital Open

FORME TOUR (1-0)

2009 Defeated Jim Rutledge, TELUS Edmonton Open

Personal

Non-golf related jobs held include assistant account executive with an advertising company and shoe salesman at Nordstrom.

Lucky charm is a car-wash coin used to mark his ball.

Loves art and visiting art galleries and museums.

Not many people know that he cuts his own hair.

Has aspirations to own his own business.

Special Interests

Poker, fantasy football

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Barbasol Championship: Shot a third-round 60 at the Barbasol Championship, the 41st 60 in PGA TOUR history, and went on to finish T5. Marked the lowest score on TOUR since Scottie Scheffler's 59 at THE NORTHERN TRUST in 2020.

Shot a third-round 60 at the Barbasol Championship, the 41st 60 in PGA TOUR history, and went on to finish T5. Marked the lowest score on TOUR since Scottie Scheffler's 59 at THE NORTHERN TRUST in 2020. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished T5 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open to earn 100 FedExCup points towards his Major Medical Extension. Became one of two players to finish in the top 10 in at least three of the first five tournaments of the season, joining Will Zalatoris.

Finished T5 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open to earn 100 FedExCup points towards his Major Medical Extension. Became one of two players to finish in the top 10 in at least three of the first five tournaments of the season, joining Will Zalatoris. Safeway Open: Held a share of the 54-hole lead at the Safeway Open before finishing T9. Marked the third 54-hole lead/co-lead of his career (fell to 0-for-3).

2019 Season

Made the cut in seven of 10 starts, finishing the season No. 209 in the FedExCup standings. Entered the 2019-20 season on a Major Medical Extension with 17 starts available to earn 305 points to equal No. 125 on the 2018-19 FedExCup points list (Pat Perez/376).

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season but missed the BMW Championship for the first time since 2014, ending his season at No. 84 in the FedExCup. Made 17 cuts in 26 starts with three top-25s. Lone top-10 of the season was a playoff loss at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Travelers Championship: Recorded his first ace on the PGA TOUR, holing an 8-iron at No. 11 in the third round at the Travelers Championship (T36). Marked the 42nd hole-in-one in tournament history.

Recorded his first ace on the PGA TOUR, holing an 8-iron at No. 11 in the third round at the Travelers Championship (T36). Marked the 42nd hole-in-one in tournament history. Sony Open in Hawaii: Shot 62 in the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii and lost in a sudden death playoff to Patton Kizzire after entering the day seven shots off the lead. Made a bogey on the sixth extra hole, the par-3 17th, while Kizzire made par. The 62 tied his career-best round and included nine birdies. Runner-up finish moved him to 18th in the FedExCup standings.

2017 Season

Made the cut in 20 of 28 starts during the 2016-17 season, with four top-10 finishes and a season-best third-place finish at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

BMW Championship: For the third consecutive season, advanced to the third FedExCup Playoffs event, finishing T33 at the BMW Championship and ending the season No. 68 in the FedExCup standings.

For the third consecutive season, advanced to the third FedExCup Playoffs event, finishing T33 at the BMW Championship and ending the season No. 68 in the FedExCup standings. RBC Canadian Open: Stormed home with a birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle finish in the final round at Glen Abbey to slide into a T10 result at the RBC Canadian Open.

Stormed home with a birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle finish in the final round at Glen Abbey to slide into a T10 result at the RBC Canadian Open. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Reeled off five consecutive birdies on two occasions (Nos. 3-7 and 11-15) in the third round of the Memorial Tournament. Along with three bogeys (Nos. 2, 16 and 17), he posted a 7-under 65 to match the low round of the week. With final-round 69, finished T6 at 8-under 280.

Reeled off five consecutive birdies on two occasions (Nos. 3-7 and 11-15) in the third round of the Memorial Tournament. Along with three bogeys (Nos. 2, 16 and 17), he posted a 7-under 65 to match the low round of the week. With final-round 69, finished T6 at 8-under 280. AT&T Byron Nelson: Opened the AT&T Byron Nelson with a 6-under 64, sharing the lead with Ricky Barnes. Closed with rounds of 70-64-71 to finish solo-third, one stroke out of the Billy Horschel-Jason Day playoff. Both 64s in rounds one and three were bogey-free, helping him carry a one-stroke lead into the final round. Made a valiant effort on the final hole, almost holing his approach from 121 yards, with the ball spinning back to catch the hole and finish four feet away. He holed the putt to finish 11-under and miss the playoff by a single stroke. Had entered the final round with a one-stroke lead, marking the sixth time in the last 10 years that the 54-hole leader/co-leader failed to win the event. Represented his second top-five finish in Las Colinas, having finished T5 in his inaugural start in 2014.

Opened the AT&T Byron Nelson with a 6-under 64, sharing the lead with Ricky Barnes. Closed with rounds of 70-64-71 to finish solo-third, one stroke out of the Billy Horschel-Jason Day playoff. Both 64s in rounds one and three were bogey-free, helping him carry a one-stroke lead into the final round. Made a valiant effort on the final hole, almost holing his approach from 121 yards, with the ball spinning back to catch the hole and finish four feet away. He holed the putt to finish 11-under and miss the playoff by a single stroke. Had entered the final round with a one-stroke lead, marking the sixth time in the last 10 years that the 54-hole leader/co-leader failed to win the event. Represented his second top-five finish in Las Colinas, having finished T5 in his inaugural start in 2014. CIMB Classic: In his second start of the season, made nine birdies in round two of the CIMB Classic to post an 8-under 64 en route to claiming solo possession of ninth place at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a fourth consecutive time, thanks to three top-25 finishes in 23 starts, including a playoff win at the Wells Fargo Championship. Kept himself alive through the first three of four Playoffs events, thanks to a T5 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Ended his season after the BMW Championship at No. 39 in the FedExCup standings.

Deutsche Bank Championship: In his fourth consecutive FedExCup Playoffs appearance, opened with a 6-under 65 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, before struggling to a 3-over 74 in round two. Rebounded with rounds of 66-69 for a T5 finish with Fabian Gomez and Patrick Reed.

In his fourth consecutive FedExCup Playoffs appearance, opened with a 6-under 65 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, before struggling to a 3-over 74 in round two. Rebounded with rounds of 66-69 for a T5 finish with Fabian Gomez and Patrick Reed. Wells Fargo Championship: Coming off eight consecutive missed cuts, earned his second career PGA TOUR title in his 97th PGA TOUR start at the age of 34 years, 6 months, 6 days at the Wells Fargo Championship. Began the final round trailing leader Rickie Fowler by two strokes at 7-under 209. Posted a final-round 2-under 70 to enter a playoff with Roberto Castro at 9-under 279. Parred the first extra hole, No. 18 to secure the win against Castro's bogey. His first two PGA TOUR victories came via playoff. Won in his fourth start at Quail Hollow.

Coming off eight consecutive missed cuts, earned his second career PGA TOUR title in his 97th PGA TOUR start at the age of 34 years, 6 months, 6 days at the Wells Fargo Championship. Began the final round trailing leader Rickie Fowler by two strokes at 7-under 209. Posted a final-round 2-under 70 to enter a playoff with Roberto Castro at 9-under 279. Parred the first extra hole, No. 18 to secure the win against Castro's bogey. His first two PGA TOUR victories came via playoff. Won in his fourth start at Quail Hollow. CIMB Classic: Finished sixth at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, his first top-10 since the 2015 Greenbrier Classic (T6).

Finished sixth at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, his first top-10 since the 2015 Greenbrier Classic (T6). Frys.com Open: T41 in the season-opening Frys.com Open.

2015 Season

On the strength of his first career PGA TOUR win, advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a third consecutive season. Made it through the first three events, before ending his season at No. 51 in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship.

The Greenbrier Classic: Over the Independence Day weekend, opened and closed with 4-under 66s The Greenbrier Classic en route to a T6 with six others, at 11-under 269.

Over the Independence Day weekend, opened and closed with 4-under 66s The Greenbrier Classic en route to a T6 with six others, at 11-under 269. Northern Trust Open: Won the Northern Trust Open in a three-way playoff with Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey on the third hole with a birdie to Johnson's par (Casey was eliminated on the second playoff hole). The win was his first career PGA TOUR victory, and he was the fourth consecutive player to come from behind to win the Northern Trust Open in the final round. Shot weekend rounds of 69-69 at Riviera CC to overcome a struggle in the second round when he shot a 3-over 74. Opened the round with a 5-under 66.

2014 Season

In second year on TOUR, made 14 of 27 cuts, with two top-10s. Ended his season at No. 123 in the FedExCup standings.

The Barclays: Missed the cut at The Barclays.

Missed the cut at The Barclays. FedEx St. Jude Classic: On the strength of four par-or-better rounds, claimed a T6, with four others, at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. With a 3-under 67, was the only player in the field to play bogey-free in the final round.

On the strength of four par-or-better rounds, claimed a T6, with four others, at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. With a 3-under 67, was the only player in the field to play bogey-free in the final round. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Finished T5 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, five strokes behind champion Brendon Todd. It marked his third career top-10 on TOUR and first since the 2013 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (T3) and 2013 Humana Challenge (T4).

Finished T5 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, five strokes behind champion Brendon Todd. It marked his third career top-10 on TOUR and first since the 2013 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (T3) and 2013 Humana Challenge (T4). Sony Open in Hawaii: Had the shot of the day in second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Holed a 6–iron approach shot from 193 yards for an albatross at the par-5 9th hole at Waialae, the first double eagle at the Sony Open since 1978 when Terry Mauney turned the trick at the ninth hole in the second round. His double eagle was the first on the PGA TOUR since Charl Schwartzel at the 2013 RBC Canadian Open. It was also the second double eagle in his professional career. He made an albatross on the 18th hole during the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour's 2011 Mexico Open.

2013 Season

Made 13 cuts in 26 starts, highlighted by a pair of top-10 finishes in his first five starts. Finished the PGA TOUR Season inside the top-125 in FedExCup standings (101st).

The Barclays: Earned a spot into the field at The Barclays, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events. A missed cut at Liberty National GC dropped him to No. 110 in the standings, eliminating him from the Playoffs and ending his season.

Earned a spot into the field at The Barclays, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events. A missed cut at Liberty National GC dropped him to No. 110 in the standings, eliminating him from the Playoffs and ending his season. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Finished a career-best T3 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, with rounds of 71-65-66-70. Entered the final round tied with Brandt Snedeker at 12-under, but his 2-under 70 left him five strokes behind the eventual champion.

Finished a career-best T3 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, with rounds of 71-65-66-70. Entered the final round tied with Brandt Snedeker at 12-under, but his 2-under 70 left him five strokes behind the eventual champion. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Made the biggest move of the final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, vaulting 42 spots into a T16 after carding a 9-under 62.

Made the biggest move of the final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, vaulting 42 spots into a T16 after carding a 9-under 62. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Recorded his first top-10 on TOUR with a T4 finish at the Humana Challenge. Shot a final-round 62, highlighted by a eagle on No. 18, to move within one shot of the playoff. Held a share of the first- and second-round leads. His career story of giving up on golf and working side jobs, including selling women's shoes at Nordstrom's, stole headlines the entire week of the Palm Springs-area tournament.

2012 Season

Finished No. 5 on the 2012 money list.

Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Closed his year with a solo-second at the Web.com Tour Championship to move up from No. 13 to No. 5 on the final 2012 money list. Tapped in a short birdie putt on the 72nd hole at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, to finish at 14-under 270, two shots back of winner Justin Bolli. His final birdie dropped Canada's Adam Hadwin and rookie Morgan Hoffmann into a T3. The difference in prize money cost Hadwin his PGA TOUR card for 2013, dropping him from a possible 25th spot down to No. 30 on the money list.

Closed his year with a solo-second at the Web.com Tour Championship to move up from No. 13 to No. 5 on the final 2012 money list. Tapped in a short birdie putt on the 72nd hole at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, to finish at 14-under 270, two shots back of winner Justin Bolli. His final birdie dropped Canada's Adam Hadwin and rookie Morgan Hoffmann into a T3. The difference in prize money cost Hadwin his PGA TOUR card for 2013, dropping him from a possible 25th spot down to No. 30 on the money list. Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Entered the final round of the Utah Championship nine strokes behind Michael Putnam. Briefly held the lead outright. Went to Willow Creek CC's final hole at 15-under but bogeyed the hole to fall into a T2 with three other players, a stroke behind winner Doug LaBelle II.

Entered the final round of the Utah Championship nine strokes behind Michael Putnam. Briefly held the lead outright. Went to Willow Creek CC's final hole at 15-under but bogeyed the hole to fall into a T2 with three other players, a stroke behind winner Doug LaBelle II. U.S. Open: Following his win at the Korn Ferry Tour's Rex Hospital Open, he took a late-night flight to the west coast, where he played in the 36-hole U.S. Open qualifier in San Francisco. Posted rounds of 66-70 and was co-medalist to earn a berth in the Open at The Olympic Club. Posted scores of 73-80 in San Francisco and missed the cut in what was his PGA TOUR debut.

Following his win at the Korn Ferry Tour's Rex Hospital Open, he took a late-night flight to the west coast, where he played in the 36-hole U.S. Open qualifier in San Francisco. Posted rounds of 66-70 and was co-medalist to earn a berth in the Open at The Olympic Club. Posted scores of 73-80 in San Francisco and missed the cut in what was his PGA TOUR debut. The Rex Hospital Open: At The Rex Hospital Open, earned his first career title with a playoff win over Scott Parel. Got up and down for birdie on the second playoff hole to win. Shot a 4-under 67 in the final round at TPC Wakefield Plantation to finish at 13-under 271. Missed a downhill, 15-foot birdie putt on his last hole of regulation and then had to wait for the final three groups to finish. Parel also missed a birdie putt on his final hole of regulation. He collected a first-place check for $99,000, which moved him to No. 5 on the season money list.

At The Rex Hospital Open, earned his first career title with a playoff win over Scott Parel. Got up and down for birdie on the second playoff hole to win. Shot a 4-under 67 in the final round at TPC Wakefield Plantation to finish at 13-under 271. Missed a downhill, 15-foot birdie putt on his last hole of regulation and then had to wait for the final three groups to finish. Parel also missed a birdie putt on his final hole of regulation. He collected a first-place check for $99,000, which moved him to No. 5 on the season money list. Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship presented by Samsung: Finished T4 in the season-opening Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship, two strokes behind champion Skip Kendall. Was his first top-10 since July 2011 (T4 at 2011 Utah Championship).

2011 Season

Was steady during the year and made 16 cuts in 25 starts. Had eight top-25 finishes but only one top-10. Was never higher than No. 46 and never lower than No. 78 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Finished T4 at the Utah Championship. Fired opening rounds of 65-66 and was in third place, two strokes behind the leader and eventual winner J.J. Killeen.

2010 Season

In his rookie season made the cut in 18 of 28 starts and wound up No. 29 on the final money list. Had 11 top-25 finishes and five top-10s during the year. Also finished No. 11 in Total Birdies and T10 in Total Eagles for the season.

Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Contended for the title and finished T11 at the season-ending Tour Championship at Daniel Island but failed to move up on the money list.

Contended for the title and finished T11 at the season-ending Tour Championship at Daniel Island but failed to move up on the money list. Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Recorded his fifth top-10 of the year with a T3 at the Cox Classic, where he shared the 54-hole lead at 17-under par. Fired a final-round 68 but chances at victory were dashed by three bogeys and a double bogey. Managed to close with back-to-back birdies to move into T3. Improved six places to No. 12 on the money list.

Recorded his fifth top-10 of the year with a T3 at the Cox Classic, where he shared the 54-hole lead at 17-under par. Fired a final-round 68 but chances at victory were dashed by three bogeys and a double bogey. Managed to close with back-to-back birdies to move into T3. Improved six places to No. 12 on the money list. Chiquita Classic: Solid play continued the next week at the Chiquita Classic where he posted four rounds in the 60s and a T10, his fourth top-10 of the year.

Solid play continued the next week at the Chiquita Classic where he posted four rounds in the 60s and a T10, his fourth top-10 of the year. Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: At the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic in July, posted his third top-10 finish of the year. Fired a career-best, 9-under 63 in the first round. His final-round 65 left him five shots back of his college teammate and winner, Peter Tomasulo. A career-best T4 finish moved him from No. 33 on the money list to No. 19.

At the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic in July, posted his third top-10 finish of the year. Fired a career-best, 9-under 63 in the first round. His final-round 65 left him five shots back of his college teammate and winner, Peter Tomasulo. A career-best T4 finish moved him from No. 33 on the money list to No. 19. Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Finished T5 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. After firing a 74 in the opening round, he rallied with rounds of 66-68-68. It was his fifth consecutive made cut to begin the season.

Finished T5 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. After firing a 74 in the opening round, he rallied with rounds of 66-68-68. It was his fifth consecutive made cut to begin the season. Michael Hill New Zealand Open: Finished T9 in his first career Korn Ferry Tour start, the Michael Hill New Zealand Open.

2009 Season

Finished third on the Canadian Tour Order of Merit, having won twice.