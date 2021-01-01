Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Major Medical Extension

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2011

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2017 Valero Texas Open

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2010 Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2016 Lost to Ryan Moore, Rory McIlroy, TOUR Championship

National Teams

2017 Presidents Cup

2008 Palmer Cup

Personal

Follows UCLA Bruins football and basketball and is a huge San Francisco Giants fan.

Believes a ball only has one birdie and therefore changes balls after each birdie.

Has a special place in his heart for the Special Olympics having volunteered at a summer program growing up.

Special Interests

Boating, fishing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Sanderson Farms Championship: Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship before finishing T23. Fell to 0-for-4 with the 18-hole lead/co-lead in his career.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

2020 Season

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Became the 10th player in PGA TOUR history (11th instance) with a sub-60 round, shooting a second-round 59 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier before finishing T47. Became the second player to record a birdie streak of at least nine, making nine consecutive birdies on holes 11-1 (first: Mark Calcavecchia/9). The Old White TPC, site of Stuart Appleby’s 59 in 2010, became the first course on TOUR to host multiple sub-60 scores. Was making his first start since the 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic as he recovered from back surgery.

2019 Season

Due to a back injury, limited to just three starts, making three cuts and finishing outside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings for the first time in nine seasons on TOUR (No. 194). Entered the 2019-20 season on a Major Medical Extension with 23 starts available to earn 268 points to equal No. 125 on the 2018-19 FedExCup points list (Pat Perez/376).

CIMB Classic: Closed with a 7-under 65 for a T10 at the CIMB Classic in first start of the season.

2018 Season

Finished No. 83 in the FedExCup, advancing to the Playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. Made 16 cuts in 23 starts while recording seven top-25s and four top-10s. Highlight of the season was T6 at The Open Championship where he played in the penultimate pairing on the final day.

The Open Championship: Finished T6 at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie to post his best result in The Open in his 18th major appearance. Began the final round two shots off the lead but finished with a 2-over 73.

2017 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive season, including his second straight trip to the FedExCup Playoffs finale, the TOUR Championship. With 21 made cuts in 27 starts, finished the season No. 27 in the FedExCup standings. Season highlighted by his first PGA TOUR victory (the Valero Texas Open) and first Presidents Cup appearance.

Presidents Cup: Posted a 1-1-1 record in his debut Presidents Cup appearance, helping lead the United States to a 19-11 win over the International Team. Was first out in Sunday singles, halving the match with Australian Marc Leishman. Teamed with Charley Hoffman in Four-ball competition on day two with a 6-and-5 win over Anirban Lahiri and Charl Schwartzel. Only loss during the competition came in the Saturday afternoon Four-ball competition, teaming again with Hoffman but coming up just short to Anirban Lahiri and Si Woo Kim, with the International team winning 1-up.

Played his last 13 holes with four birdies against no bogeys to close with a 69 in the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Finished T4 and two shots behind winner Daniel Berger. Valero Texas Open: In his 180th career start on the PGA TOUR, sank a clutch eight-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole of the Valero Texas Open to edge Brooks Koepka by a stroke and claim his first TOUR title. Took a one-stroke lead into the final round and closed with a 4-under 68 for the win at TPC San Antonio. With scores of 68-69-71-68--276 (-12), was the only player in the field to post a sub-par score each round. Victory was extra special, as his second-ever start on the PGA TOUR came at the 2008 Valero Texas Open (MC). Also, in 2011, finished T2 in the event to Brendan Steele.

In his 180th career start on the PGA TOUR, sank a clutch eight-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole of the Valero Texas Open to edge Brooks Koepka by a stroke and claim his first TOUR title. Took a one-stroke lead into the final round and closed with a 4-under 68 for the win at TPC San Antonio. With scores of 68-69-71-68--276 (-12), was the only player in the field to post a sub-par score each round. Victory was extra special, as his second-ever start on the PGA TOUR came at the 2008 Valero Texas Open (MC). Also, in 2011, finished T2 in the event to Brendan Steele. Masters Tournament: Opened with a 1-under 71 at the Masters, one of just 11 sub-par rounds on a windy Thursday. Followed a second-round, 4-over 76 with weekend scores of 70-68 to finish at 3-under 285 and T7 with Rory McIlroy in his second start at Augusta.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive time in his career, making it to the TOUR Championship for the first time. Entered the Playoffs finale at No. 15 in the FedExCup standings and was defeated in a three-way playoff by Rory McIlroy (along with Ryan Moore) at East Lake to end his season No. 8 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded a career-best eight top-10 finishes from 27 starts. Of those, four were runner-up showings. Finished in the top 10 of the final FedExCup standings for the first time in his career.

TOUR Championship: In his first start in the TOUR Championship, made a late bogey at No. 17 in the final round, only his third bogey for the week, to fall into a tie for the lead at 12-under. A par at the final hole of regulation led to a three-way playoff with Ryan Moore and eventual-winner Rory McIlroy, which he exited after a par at the first extra hole. Shared the first-round lead with Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama and again shared the 54-hole lead with Johnson. Was looking to join Chad Campbell (2003) as the only player to make the TOUR Championship his first career PGA TOUR victory. Recorded three holes over par (bogey on No. 11 Friday/bogeys on No. 2 and No. 17 Sunday) at East Lake for the week, better than three players with four bogeys at a TOUR Championship (Zach Johnson/2013, Vijay Singh/2007, Rory Sabbatini/2007).

Posted four sub-par scores in his seventh start at the Valero Texas Open to finish T4, his fourth top-10 of the season, marking a new career-high for most top-10s in a season. RBC Heritage: With opening rounds of 68-68, shared the 36-hole lead at the RBC Heritage. Went on to record rounds of 75-70 to finish T9 and six strokes behind champion Branden Grace. It marked his first top-10 in four starts at Harbour Town.

With opening rounds of 68-68, shared the 36-hole lead at the RBC Heritage. Went on to record rounds of 75-70 to finish T9 and six strokes behind champion Branden Grace. It marked his first top-10 in four starts at Harbour Town. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: With a runner-up finish (the fourth of his career) by one stroke to champion Jason Day, posted his best finish in five starts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: 2016 (2), 2015 (MC), 2014 (T14), 2013 (MC) and 2012 (T24). Closed with a bogey on the final hole to finish one behind Day, as he was looking to become the sixth player to make the Arnold Palmer Invitational his maiden TOUR win: Bob Byman (1979), Mike Nicolette (1983), Loren Roberts (1994), Paul Goydos (1996) and Matt Every (2014). Making his 150th PGA TOUR start, was the only player in the field to record four rounds in the 60s at Bay Hill (68-68-67-69).

2015 Season

Made his fifth consecutive start in the FedExCup Playoffs by virtue of eight top-25 finishes in 23 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Despite additional top-25 finishes in each of the first three events in the Playoffs, his season ended after the BMW Championship, where he finished No. 52 in the FedExCup standings.

John Deere Classic: Closed eagle-birdie to post a 7-under 64 in the third round of the John Deere Classic. Carded T8 for his second top-10 of the season.

Closed eagle-birdie to post a 7-under 64 in the third round of the John Deere Classic. Carded T8 for his second top-10 of the season. The McGladrey Classic: Closed with a 5-under 65 to T8 at The McGladrey Classic, three strokes shy of the three-man playoff featuring eventual champion Robert Streb, Will MacKenzie and Brendon de Jonge.

2014 Season

Collected nine top-25 finishes in 22 made cuts. For the fourth consecutive season, played his way into the FedExCup Playoffs, making it through the first three of four events. Season ended with a 55th-place finish in the final FedExCup standings.

BMW Championship: Second consecutive start in the BMW Championship.

Second consecutive start in the BMW Championship. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Season was highlighted by a top-10 in Texas. Finished T10 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial with rounds of 68-73-63-70. Made the cut on the number (1-over) before his Saturday 63 put him in contention.

2013 Season

Made 16 of 24 cuts on TOUR, with three top-10s. Finished No. 45 in the final FedExCup standings.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Claimed his career-best finish with a solo second at the Memorial Tournament in early June. After scores of 1-under 71 in the the first two rounds, posted 68-68 in his final 36 holes to finish two strokes behind Matt Kuchar. Finished in style with a stiff approach at the daunting par-4 18th Sunday for a near tap-in birdie to clear Kyle Stanley by three strokes. Made 12 straight pars to start Sunday's final round before carding four birdies on his last six holes to become the only player in the field to post a bogey-free round that week.

Had his first PGA TOUR hole-in-one, at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but went on to miss the cut. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Was T8 at the Humana Challenge, closing with a final-round 62. Had a shot at 59 after making birdie on eight of his first 11 holes (started round on No. 10). Thought of shooting a 59 did not sneak into his mind, he said, until he played No. 18 and his ball landed on the plaque commemorating David Duval's 59 at the same tournament, in 1999.

2012 Season

Entered the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup ranked No. 104 but missed the cut at The Barclays to fail to advance to the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: Clinching of the No. 125 spot on the money list to retain his 2013 playing privileges came down to the last few putts on the last day at the season's last event, the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic (T34).

Clinching of the No. 125 spot on the money list to retain his 2013 playing privileges came down to the last few putts on the last day at the season's last event, the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic (T34). U.S. Open: Posted the only bogey-free round of the U.S. Open with a third-round, 2-under 68, eventually finished T10 for his first top-10 finish of the season. Only other U.S. Open start also led to a top-10 (T3 in 2011).

2011 Season

Made 26 PGA TOUR starts, with three top-10 finishes, including a second and two third-place finishes.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: In his first start at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic, posted second- and third-round, 6-under 66s en route to T3 honors, his second of the season. His back-to-back 66s were a combined, career-low 36-hole stretch. His 66s matched his career-low, first posted in the final round of the 2011 U.S. Open.

In his first career start in a major, finished T3 at the U.S. Open at Congressional CC. Closed with three rounds in the 60s (67-69-66) after opening with a first-round 76. Valero Texas Open: In his 16th start of the season on TOUR, he claimed his first top-10 finish of the year, with T2 honors at the Valero Texas Open.

2010 Season

Made 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and had one win, a second-place showing and two third-place performances among his seven top-10s. Ended the year No. 9 on the money list and spent all but four weeks inside the top 10, including three at No. 1. Led Total Driving and set Tour record for Eagles with one every 58.7 holes. Struggled later in the season and made the cut in only three of his final seven starts but had a pair of top-15 finishes to maintain his position on the money list.

Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Added another top-10 with a T5 at the Cox Classic, where he shared the 54-hole lead with James Hahn. Played the final eight holes in 1-over par for a 2-under 69. Finished 19-under and four back of winner Martin Piller.

At the BMW Charity Pro-Am, was tied for the lead after shooting 64 in the first round. Three consecutive 68s left him two strokes back and T2. Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Earned his first career title in April with a one-stroke victory at the Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae. Started the final round one shot back of 54-hole leader David Hearn but moved to the front with birdies on his first three holes. The pair traded the lead on the back nine before Chappell rolled in birdie putts at Nos. 15 and 17. A Hearn bogey at No. 16 left Chappell two up with one hole to go. Hearn's approach to the par 4 nearly spun into the cup but settled inches away, leaving him with a tap-in birdie to get within one and forcing Chappell to make par. Chappell two-putted from 25 feet for the win and the $108,000 first-place check.

2009 Season

Finished No. 80 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list despite not having any status on Tour.

Soboba Classic: Was a Monday-qualifier at the Soboba Classic and finished T14 to gain entry into the Chattanooga Classic. Moved to No. 76 on the money list and gained Special Temporary membership.

Attempted to Monday-qualify several times early in the year before he made the field at the Cox Classic in late July. Northern Trust Open: T6 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am earned him a berth in Northern Trust Open at Riviera CC but missed the cut.

