|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Juan Pablo Luna
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
154 lbs
69 kg
Weight
September 12, 1991
Birthday
29
AGE
Bogota, Colombia
Birthplace
Bogota, Colombia
Residence
Single
Family
2009
Turned Pro
$114,161
Career Earnings
Bogota, Colombia
City Plays From
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made one of three cuts and posted a top-20 performance.
2019 Season
Played in 14 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made four cuts and posted one top-10 to finish his year 90th on the Order of Merit.
2018 Season
2017 Season
Entered five PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments with only three made cuts. Finished 115th on the Order of Merit.
2016 Season
Had a disappointing year, making only six PGA TOUR Latinoamerica cuts in 17 starts. Recorded only one top-25 and saw his Order of Merit position drop to 111th.
2015 Season
In 18 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, enjoyed his career-best season, with 11 made cuts and four top-10s. Broke into the top 30 on the Order of Merit for the first time, finishing 29th.
2014 Season
Saw action in 17 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, with 10 made cuts and his first top-10. Had an additional two top-25s to finish 54th on the Order of Merit.
2013 Season
Made 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica appearances. Played on the weekend nine times, with three top-25s. Ended 48th on the Order of Merit.
2012 Season
Played in 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making the cut in two events. Finished 121st on the Order of Merit.