×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Juan Pablo Luna
Juan Pablo Luna

Juan Pablo Luna

ColombiaColombia
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
154 lbs
69 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2009
Turned Pro
Bogota, Colombia
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
154 lbs
69 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2009
Turned Pro
Bogota, Colombia
Birthplace
52
Points Rank
132
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
70.55
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Juan Pablo Luna
Juan Pablo Luna
ColombiaColombia
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Juan Pablo Luna

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

154 lbs

69 kg

Weight

September 12, 1991

Birthday

29

AGE

Bogota, Colombia

Birthplace

Bogota, Colombia

Residence

Single

Family

2009

Turned Pro

$114,161

Career Earnings

Bogota, Colombia

City Plays From

Personal

  • Plays out of San Andrés GC in Bogota, a course he considers his favorite. Won several ping-pong tournaments while in high school. Is a big soccer fan. Favorite professional teams are Spain's Real Madrid and Colombia's Atlético Nacional
  • Carries sugar-free cookies in his golf bag to eat as snacks during a round. Bucket list includes visiting Africa. Personal motto: "Hard work always pays off. Never give up."

Special Interests

  • Soccer, tennis, ping-pong

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made one of three cuts and posted a top-20 performance.

2019 Season

Played in 14 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made four cuts and posted one top-10 to finish his year 90th on the Order of Merit.

  • Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Alex Rocha, 3 and 2.
  • BMW Jamaica Classic: Three 67s left him in the mix on Sunday in his 100th career PGA TOUR Latinoamerica start. Could never get any momentum going, shooting a final-round 72 to T8 with Jose Toledo, Rowin Caron, Mario Beltran and Dawson Armstrong.

2018 Season

  • Bupa Match Play: At the first match-play event in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica history, lost his first-round match to Colombia's Santiago Gómez, 3 and 2.

2017 Season

Entered five PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments with only three made cuts. Finished 115th on the Order of Merit.

2016 Season

Had a disappointing year, making only six PGA TOUR Latinoamerica cuts in 17 starts. Recorded only one top-25 and saw his Order of Merit position drop to 111th.

2015 Season

In 18 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, enjoyed his career-best season, with 11 made cuts and four top-10s. Broke into the top 30 on the Order of Merit for the first time, finishing 29th.

2014 Season

Saw action in 17 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, with 10 made cuts and his first top-10. Had an additional two top-25s to finish 54th on the Order of Merit.

2013 Season

Made 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica appearances. Played on the weekend nine times, with three top-25s. Ended 48th on the Order of Merit.

2012 Season

Played in 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making the cut in two events. Finished 121st on the Order of Merit.