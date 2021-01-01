Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Winner, THE PLAYERS Championship (thru 2022-23)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2010

PGA TOUR Victories (5)

2012 Wells Fargo Championship

Wells Fargo Championship 2015 THE PLAYERS Championship, Deutsche Bank Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship, Deutsche Bank Championship 2017 The Honda Classic

The Honda Classic 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open

International Victories (3)

2011 Kolon Korea Open [OneAsia]

Kolon Korea Open [OneAsia] 2015 Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open [Eur]

Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open [Eur] 2016 Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championshi [Eur]

Additional Victories (1)

2018 Hero World Challenge

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-2)

2009 Lost to Troy Matteson, Jamie Lovemark, Frys.com Open

Lost to Troy Matteson, Jamie Lovemark, Frys.com Open 2012 Defeated D.A. Points, Rory McIlroy, Wells Fargo Championship

Defeated D.A. Points, Rory McIlroy, Wells Fargo Championship 2015 Defeated Sergio Garcia, Kevin Kisner, THE PLAYERS Championship

Defeated Sergio Garcia, Kevin Kisner, THE PLAYERS Championship 2016 Lost to Hideki Matsuyama, Waste Management Phoenix Open

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2009 Lost to Derek Lamely, Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational

National Teams

2008 Arnold Palmer Cup

2015, 2017, 2019 Presidents Cup

2010, 2014, 2016, 2018 Ryder Cup

2016 Summer Olympics

2007, 2009 Walker Cup

2016 World Cup

Personal

Gave up serious dirt-bike riding after an accident prior to his freshman year in high school resulted in a couple of broken bones in his foot. His father, Rod, who owns a trucking company, enjoyed riding dirt bikes and won the 1986 Baja 1000 while racing for a Yamaha team.

His middle name comes from his grandfather, Taka Tanaka.

Started playing golf at age 3.

Special Interests

Fishing, motocross

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

PGA Championship: Finished T8 at the PGA Championship, his first top-10 on the PGA TOUR since 2020 The American Express (T10).

Career Highlights

2021 Season

PGA Championship: Finished T8 at the PGA Championship, his first top-10 on the PGA TOUR since 2020 The American Express (T10).

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 11th consecutive season to begin his career but failed to advance to the BMW Championship for the first time, finishing the season No. 94 in the FedExCup standings. Collected a pair of top-10s and made eight cuts in 14 starts.

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Finished T5 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in his season debut. Marked his fourth result of T6 or better at the event in his fourth start.

2019 Season

Picked up his fifth PGA TOUR title with a win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, advancing to the TOUR Championship for the sixth time and finishing the season tied for 19th in the FedExCup standings. Earned six top-10s and made the cut in 18 of 20 starts.

The Open Championship: Finished T6 at The Open Championship, his third top-10 in 10 starts at the event.

Finished T6 at The Open Championship, his third top-10 in 10 starts at the event. Wells Fargo Championship: Earned fourth top-10 in his eighth start at the Wells Fargo Championship, tying three others for fourth at 9-under 275. Third-round 66 tied his lowest score in 31 rounds at the event.

Earned fourth top-10 in his eighth start at the Wells Fargo Championship, tying three others for fourth at 9-under 275. Third-round 66 tied his lowest score in 31 rounds at the event. Masters Tournament: Recorded second consecutive and third career top-10 at the Masters Tournament, tying Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm for ninth. Had not previously carded four sub-par scores in eight starts at Augusta National Golf Club.

Recorded second consecutive and third career top-10 at the Masters Tournament, tying Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm for ninth. Had not previously carded four sub-par scores in eight starts at Augusta National Golf Club. The Honda Classic: Overcame a 2-over 72 in round two of The Honda Classic with weekend scores of 66-67 at PGA National to finish T2 with Brooks Koepka and one shot back of Keith Mitchell at 8-under 272. The share of second place marked his 14th runner-up finish on the PGA TOUR. Represented third top-10 in four years at the event.

Overcame a 2-over 72 in round two of The Honda Classic with weekend scores of 66-67 at PGA National to finish T2 with Brooks Koepka and one shot back of Keith Mitchell at 8-under 272. The share of second place marked his 14th runner-up finish on the PGA TOUR. Represented third top-10 in four years at the event. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Won fifth PGA TOUR title at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in his 220th career start at the age of 30 years, 1 month, 21 days. Began the final round with a four-shot lead and won by two strokes after recording a double bogey and triple bogey en route to a closing 3-over 74. Became the first player since 1983 to win with both a double bogey and triple bogey or worse in the final round. Triple bogey came at No. 11 at TPC Scottsdale after he chipped his ball into the water and received an additional penalty when the ball rolled back into the water after he had placed it back into play. Marked the second time of seven occasions he converted a 54-hole lead to victory.

Won fifth PGA TOUR title at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in his 220th career start at the age of 30 years, 1 month, 21 days. Began the final round with a four-shot lead and won by two strokes after recording a double bogey and triple bogey en route to a closing 3-over 74. Became the first player since 1983 to win with both a double bogey and triple bogey or worse in the final round. Triple bogey came at No. 11 at TPC Scottsdale after he chipped his ball into the water and received an additional penalty when the ball rolled back into the water after he had placed it back into play. Marked the second time of seven occasions he converted a 54-hole lead to victory. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished T4 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, his second top-10 at the event. Final-round 63 was fourth career 63-or-better and first in the final round.

2018 Season

Advanced to the TOUR Championship for the fifth time in nine seasons, finishing No. 17 in the FedExCup. Season included 17 made cuts in 20 starts, with runner-up finishes at the Masters Tournament and OHL Classic at Mayakoba highlighting six top-10 finishes. Earned a spot on the United States Ryder Cup Team for the fourth time.

Ryder Cup: In his fourth appearance representing the United States at the Ryder Cup, went 1-3-0 at Le Golf National in Paris, France, as the Europeans defeated the U.S., 17.5-10.5. Teamed with Dustin Johnson to win Friday Four-Ball match against Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen, 4&2

In his fourth appearance representing the United States at the Ryder Cup, went 1-3-0 at Le Golf National in Paris, France, as the Europeans defeated the U.S., 17.5-10.5. Teamed with Dustin Johnson to win Friday Four-Ball match against Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen, 4&2 TOUR Championship: Bookend 5-under 65s led to a T7 finish at the TOUR Championship, finishing six strokes behind champion Tiger Woods. Opening 65 led to a share of the first-round lead with Woods. Marked his second top-10 in five starts at East Lake.

Bookend 5-under 65s led to a T7 finish at the TOUR Championship, finishing six strokes behind champion Tiger Woods. Opening 65 led to a share of the first-round lead with Woods. Marked his second top-10 in five starts at East Lake. BMW Championship: After sitting out the first two FedExCup Playoffs events with an oblique injury, finished T8 at the BMW Championship. Opened with three scores of 65 or better for the first time in PGA TOUR career.

After sitting out the first two FedExCup Playoffs events with an oblique injury, finished T8 at the BMW Championship. Opened with three scores of 65 or better for the first time in PGA TOUR career. U.S. Open: Finished T20 at the U.S. Open, carding a final-round 5-under 65 for a 19-stroke differential from Saturday's 84 (largest improvement between rounds 3 and 4 in U.S. Open history).

Finished T20 at the U.S. Open, carding a final-round 5-under 65 for a 19-stroke differential from Saturday's 84 (largest improvement between rounds 3 and 4 in U.S. Open history). the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Finished T8 with 11-under 277 at the Memorial Tournament with rounds of 72-69-68-68. Now owns a stretch of nine consecutive rounds of par-or-better at Muirfield Village and three top-10s in nine appearances at the tournament (2nd/2010, T2/2017, T8/2018).

Finished T8 with 11-under 277 at the Memorial Tournament with rounds of 72-69-68-68. Now owns a stretch of nine consecutive rounds of par-or-better at Muirfield Village and three top-10s in nine appearances at the tournament (2nd/2010, T2/2017, T8/2018). Masters Tournament: Finished runner-up at the Masters, one stroke behind Patrick Reed, for his best result at the event. For the first time in eight starts at Augusta National, recorded four par-or-better rounds (70-72-65-67). Earned his third runner-up in a major (2nd/2018 Masters Tournament, T2/2014 The Open Championship, T2/2014 U.S. Open) and third top-five in the last four (2nd/2018 Masters Tournament, T5/2017 Open Championship, T5/2017 U.S. Open). With third-round 65, was one of just four players to post a bogey-free round during the week (Rory McIlroy/65, Jon Rahm/65, Si Woo Kim/65) with all four occurring in the final round.

Finished runner-up at the Masters, one stroke behind Patrick Reed, for his best result at the event. For the first time in eight starts at Augusta National, recorded four par-or-better rounds (70-72-65-67). Earned his third runner-up in a major (2nd/2018 Masters Tournament, T2/2014 The Open Championship, T2/2014 U.S. Open) and third top-five in the last four (2nd/2018 Masters Tournament, T5/2017 Open Championship, T5/2017 U.S. Open). With third-round 65, was one of just four players to post a bogey-free round during the week (Rory McIlroy/65, Jon Rahm/65, Si Woo Kim/65) with all four occurring in the final round. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Entered the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open with a one-shot lead. Closed with a 2-over 73 to finish T11, six strokes behind winner Gary Woodland. Marked his fifth (out of six) 54-hole lead/co-lead he was unable to convert to victory. Marked his 200th career start on the PGA TOUR.

Entered the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open with a one-shot lead. Closed with a 2-over 73 to finish T11, six strokes behind winner Gary Woodland. Marked his fifth (out of six) 54-hole lead/co-lead he was unable to convert to victory. Marked his 200th career start on the PGA TOUR. Sentry Tournament of Champions: Finished T4 in his second start of the season at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, marking his second top-four in two starts. Marked his third top-six finish in three starts in Kapalua (T6/2013, 5/2016, T4/2018).

Finished T4 in his second start of the season at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, marking his second top-four in two starts. Marked his third top-six finish in three starts in Kapalua (T6/2013, 5/2016, T4/2018). Hero World Challenge: After beginning the final round seven strokes out of the lead, closed with a tournament-record, personal-best 11-under 61 to win the Hero World Challenge by four strokes over Charley Hoffman. With a winning score of 18-under 270, won at the age of 28 years, 11 months and 20 days. His 61 topped the previous Hero World Challenge course record of 62, set by Albany resident Justin Rose during the final round in 2015. Prior to his 61, the previous low final-round score by a Hero World Challenge winner was 64, set on three occasions and most recently by Luke Donald in 2005. Opened his final round with seven birdies before making his first par on the par-4 eighth hole. No player has had as long a streak of birdies in an official PGA TOUR event to open a round since Joe Durant started round four of the 2005 Honda Classic with seven in a row. Added a birdie on the ninth hole to make the turn with an 8-under 28, turning a seven-stroke deficit into a two-stroke lead. His final round included 11 birdies, two more than his benchmark of nine birdies in official PGA TOUR events (final round of the Quicken Loans National in 2017). Finished the week at Albany Golf Club with 30 birdies, three more than his highest total in official PGA TOUR events (27 – 2017 Houston Open). Recorded his sixth top-six finish at the event in his sixth start (1/2017, T3/2016, 3/2015, T6/2014, T4/2012, T6/2011).

After beginning the final round seven strokes out of the lead, closed with a tournament-record, personal-best 11-under 61 to win the Hero World Challenge by four strokes over Charley Hoffman. With a winning score of 18-under 270, won at the age of 28 years, 11 months and 20 days. His 61 topped the previous Hero World Challenge course record of 62, set by Albany resident Justin Rose during the final round in 2015. Prior to his 61, the previous low final-round score by a Hero World Challenge winner was 64, set on three occasions and most recently by Luke Donald in 2005. Opened his final round with seven birdies before making his first par on the par-4 eighth hole. No player has had as long a streak of birdies in an official PGA TOUR event to open a round since Joe Durant started round four of the 2005 Honda Classic with seven in a row. Added a birdie on the ninth hole to make the turn with an 8-under 28, turning a seven-stroke deficit into a two-stroke lead. His final round included 11 birdies, two more than his benchmark of nine birdies in official PGA TOUR events (final round of the Quicken Loans National in 2017). Finished the week at Albany Golf Club with 30 birdies, three more than his highest total in official PGA TOUR events (27 – 2017 Houston Open). Recorded his sixth top-six finish at the event in his sixth start (1/2017, T3/2016, 3/2015, T6/2014, T4/2012, T6/2011). OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Birdied two of his last three holes at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to fire a final-round 67 and finish in 2nd place, one shot back of Patton Kizzire. In his first start at the event, opened with a bogey-free, 6-under 65 to sit three back of Kizzire's lead. Followed with three-consecutives rounds of 67 in rounds two through four, resulting in a score of 18-under 266. Due to inclement weather Saturday, played his final two rounds on Sunday.

2017 Season

Made the cut in 18 of 21 starts, with 10 top-10 finishes. Season highlighted by his fourth career PGA TOUR win and his second consecutive Presidents Cup appearance. Finished seventh in the FedExCup standings, the third out of the last four years he has finished inside the top 10 in the final FedExCup standings.

Presidents Cup: Closed out his second consecutive Presidents Cup appearance with a 6-and-4 victory over Emiliano Grillo, helping lead the United States to a 19-11 win over the International Team. Compiled a 3-0-1 overall record, highlighted by victories the first two days with teammate Justin Thomas in Foursomes (6 and 4 over Charl Schwartzel and Hideki Matsuyama) and Four-ball (3 and 2 over Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen).

Closed out his second consecutive Presidents Cup appearance with a 6-and-4 victory over Emiliano Grillo, helping lead the United States to a 19-11 win over the International Team. Compiled a 3-0-1 overall record, highlighted by victories the first two days with teammate Justin Thomas in Foursomes (6 and 4 over Charl Schwartzel and Hideki Matsuyama) and Four-ball (3 and 2 over Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen). BMW Championship: After entering the final round of the BMW Championship in a second-place tie with Jason Day (five strokes behind Marc Leishman), recorded a 4-under 67 to finish T2, his 11th career runner-up on the PGA TOUR. Week was highlighted by a career-best, six consecutive birdies in the first round on Nos. 12-17. Chipped in from 64 feet on the 17th.

After entering the final round of the BMW Championship in a second-place tie with Jason Day (five strokes behind Marc Leishman), recorded a 4-under 67 to finish T2, his 11th career runner-up on the PGA TOUR. Week was highlighted by a career-best, six consecutive birdies in the first round on Nos. 12-17. Chipped in from 64 feet on the 17th. PGA Championship: With his T5 finish at the PGA Championship, finishing three strokes behind champion Justin Thomas, continued to be a top-five machine in major championships, recording his seventh such finish in 32 starts. Made a furious Sunday rally, with six birdies, including four in a row on Nos 12-15, but pars on The Green Mile (Nos. 16-18) left him a few short of his friend, Justin Thomas.

With his T5 finish at the PGA Championship, finishing three strokes behind champion Justin Thomas, continued to be a top-five machine in major championships, recording his seventh such finish in 32 starts. Made a furious Sunday rally, with six birdies, including four in a row on Nos 12-15, but pars on The Green Mile (Nos. 16-18) left him a few short of his friend, Justin Thomas. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Was 3-over after four holes of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and sat T30 at the halfway mark after rounds of 70-71, but secured a top-10 finish (T9) with rounds of 67-66 on the weekend.

Was 3-over after four holes of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and sat T30 at the halfway mark after rounds of 70-71, but secured a top-10 finish (T9) with rounds of 67-66 on the weekend. Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open: Returned to the Scottish Open for the first time since his win in 2015. Finished T9.

Returned to the Scottish Open for the first time since his win in 2015. Finished T9. Quicken Loans National: Starting the final round of the Quicken Loans National seven shots back, the Quicken Loans ambassador recorded a career-best nine birdies to post his low round of the week, a 5-under 65 to finish T3. Marked his third top-five in his last four starts. Chances for victory took a serious hit with a double bogey (the only one of the final round) on No. 14, the easiest hole in the final round. Marked second top-three finish in six starts at the Quicken Loans National (2015-2nd).

Starting the final round of the Quicken Loans National seven shots back, the Quicken Loans ambassador recorded a career-best nine birdies to post his low round of the week, a 5-under 65 to finish T3. Marked his third top-five in his last four starts. Chances for victory took a serious hit with a double bogey (the only one of the final round) on No. 14, the easiest hole in the final round. Marked second top-three finish in six starts at the Quicken Loans National (2015-2nd). U.S. Open: Established the first-round lead at the U.S. Open with a 7-under 65 and was in the mix all week at Erin Hills. Followed with 73 to be one back through 36 holes. Third-round 68 had him two adrift headed into final round. Closed with even-par 72 to finish six back of Brooks Koepka at T5. In nine U.S. Open appearances, has advanced to the weekend five times and never broken par in the final round.

Established the first-round lead at the U.S. Open with a 7-under 65 and was in the mix all week at Erin Hills. Followed with 73 to be one back through 36 holes. Third-round 68 had him two adrift headed into final round. Closed with even-par 72 to finish six back of Brooks Koepka at T5. In nine U.S. Open appearances, has advanced to the weekend five times and never broken par in the final round. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Erased a five-stroke deficit in the final round and briefly held the lead before eventually shooting a final-round 70 to finish runner-up in the Memorial Tournament, three shots behind Jason Dufner. Hit a 350-yard drive on the 72nd hole and had just 136 yards to the pin when play was called for inclement weather for the second time during the final round. When play restarted, he made a costly bogey at the last to fall into a tie for second. Ranked No. 1 in fairways hit for the week with 45 of 56. Was also 8 of 11 in sand saves to rank first for the week.

Erased a five-stroke deficit in the final round and briefly held the lead before eventually shooting a final-round 70 to finish runner-up in the Memorial Tournament, three shots behind Jason Dufner. Hit a 350-yard drive on the 72nd hole and had just 136 yards to the pin when play was called for inclement weather for the second time during the final round. When play restarted, he made a costly bogey at the last to fall into a tie for second. Ranked No. 1 in fairways hit for the week with 45 of 56. Was also 8 of 11 in sand saves to rank first for the week. Shell Houston Open: After opening with an 8-under 64 for a one-stroke lead on day one, added rounds of 71-67-70 to finish T3 at the Shell Houston Open. Erased a seven-shot deficit in the third round and started the final round three shots behind 54-hole leader Sung Kang, but a final-round 70 saw him finish four strokes behind winner Russell Henley. With 27 birdies on the week (tied for most with Henley), marked his most birdies in a single event.

After opening with an 8-under 64 for a one-stroke lead on day one, added rounds of 71-67-70 to finish T3 at the Shell Houston Open. Erased a seven-shot deficit in the third round and started the final round three shots behind 54-hole leader Sung Kang, but a final-round 70 saw him finish four strokes behind winner Russell Henley. With 27 birdies on the week (tied for most with Henley), marked his most birdies in a single event. The Honda Classic: After beginning the final round of The Honda Classic with a four-stroke lead, posted a 1-over 71 to win by the same margin for his fourth career PGA TOUR title. It marked the first of five 54-hole leads he converted to victory. Opened with back-to-back 66s for the second consecutive year and posted a 65 in the third round to post the best 54-hole total since the event moved to PGA National in 2007 at 13-under 197. Seized the 54-hole lead with the widest margin of his career entering a final round. Turned in 2-over 37, but posted three birdies on the back nine to take command of the tournament. Despite bogeys on the 71st and 72nd holes, claimed his first victory since the 2015 Dell Technologies Championship. Finished the week second in Strokes Gained: Putting (7.392) and moved to 10th in the FedExCup standings and ninth in the Official World Golf Ranking, his first time in the top 10 since the 2016 BMW Championship.

After beginning the final round of The Honda Classic with a four-stroke lead, posted a 1-over 71 to win by the same margin for his fourth career PGA TOUR title. It marked the first of five 54-hole leads he converted to victory. Opened with back-to-back 66s for the second consecutive year and posted a 65 in the third round to post the best 54-hole total since the event moved to PGA National in 2007 at 13-under 197. Seized the 54-hole lead with the widest margin of his career entering a final round. Turned in 2-over 37, but posted three birdies on the back nine to take command of the tournament. Despite bogeys on the 71st and 72nd holes, claimed his first victory since the 2015 Dell Technologies Championship. Finished the week second in Strokes Gained: Putting (7.392) and moved to 10th in the FedExCup standings and ninth in the Official World Golf Ranking, his first time in the top 10 since the 2016 BMW Championship. Waste Management Phoenix Open: One year after his playoff loss at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, returned to TPC Scottsdale and opened with rounds of 67-68-69 to enter Sunday in a tie for 17th, then closed with a flawless 6-under 65 on Sunday to finish in a tie for fourth place.

One year after his playoff loss at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, returned to TPC Scottsdale and opened with rounds of 67-68-69 to enter Sunday in a tie for 17th, then closed with a flawless 6-under 65 on Sunday to finish in a tie for fourth place. ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf: Finished T2 at the ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf with Jimmy Walker at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia, in late-November.

Finished T2 at the ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf with Jimmy Walker at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia, in late-November. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: In his first start of the season, opened with a 65 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions en route to a T6 finish. A second-round 73 put him behind the pace, before closing with matching 68s to record the top-10 finish.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive year, thanks to 11 top-25 finishes in 20 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Of those, three were top-five showings.

Ryder Cup: Was a Captain's Pick for the United States Ryder Cup squad. Making his third Ryder Cup appearance, went 2-1 in his three matches in the United States' 17-11 victory over the European team at Hazeltine. Capped off the week with a 1-up singles victory over Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose.

Was a Captain's Pick for the United States Ryder Cup squad. Making his third Ryder Cup appearance, went 2-1 in his three matches in the United States' 17-11 victory over the European team at Hazeltine. Capped off the week with a 1-up singles victory over Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose. BMW Championship: At No. 22 in the FedExCup standings heading into the third Playoffs event, the BMW Championship, he bogeyed No. 17 in a final-round even-par 72 to miss advancing to the TOUR Championship by half a point, finishing the season No. 31 in the FedExCup standings. Charl Schwartzel fired a final-round 8-under 64 to claim the No. 30 position.

At No. 22 in the FedExCup standings heading into the third Playoffs event, the BMW Championship, he bogeyed No. 17 in a final-round even-par 72 to miss advancing to the TOUR Championship by half a point, finishing the season No. 31 in the FedExCup standings. Charl Schwartzel fired a final-round 8-under 64 to claim the No. 30 position. The Barclays: Held a one-stroke lead over Patrick Reed after 54 holes at The Barclays in the FedExCup Playoffs, before a double bogey-birdie-bogey finish on Nos. 16-18 resulted in a T7 at 6-under 278 with Jason Kokrak and Ryan Moore. Fowler went bogey free at Bethpage Black from the 10th hole in round one until the 11th hole in the final round, a span of 55 holes. His 55-consecutive holes without a bogey became a personal best on the PGA TOUR, besting 53 from the 2010 Memorial Tournament. This streak also marked the longest recorded in Barclays history since hole information began in 1983. Ian Poulter had the longest with 45 in 2010. The finish marked his third top-10 showing in his last four starts in the event (T9/2013, T9/2014).

Held a one-stroke lead over Patrick Reed after 54 holes at The Barclays in the FedExCup Playoffs, before a double bogey-birdie-bogey finish on Nos. 16-18 resulted in a T7 at 6-under 278 with Jason Kokrak and Ryan Moore. Fowler went bogey free at Bethpage Black from the 10th hole in round one until the 11th hole in the final round, a span of 55 holes. His 55-consecutive holes without a bogey became a personal best on the PGA TOUR, besting 53 from the 2010 Memorial Tournament. This streak also marked the longest recorded in Barclays history since hole information began in 1983. Ian Poulter had the longest with 45 in 2010. The finish marked his third top-10 showing in his last four starts in the event (T9/2013, T9/2014). Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented the United States when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T37 in 60-player field.

Represented the United States when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T37 in 60-player field. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Picked-up his seventh top-10 of the season at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational with a T10 in his seventh appearance at Firestone Country Club.

Picked-up his seventh top-10 of the season at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational with a T10 in his seventh appearance at Firestone Country Club. Quicken Loans National: Snapped a string of three missed cuts with a T44 at the Quicken Loans National.

Snapped a string of three missed cuts with a T44 at the Quicken Loans National. THE PLAYERS Championship: With scores of 72-71, missed the cut in his title defense at THE PLAYERS Championship.

With scores of 72-71, missed the cut in his title defense at THE PLAYERS Championship. Wells Fargo Championship: Held the 54-hole lead by one stroke over Roberto Castro at the Wells Fargo Championship, but a 2-over 74 in the final round led to a share of fourth. Played the "Green Mile" of Nos. 16-18 in 1-over.

Held the 54-hole lead by one stroke over Roberto Castro at the Wells Fargo Championship, but a 2-over 74 in the final round led to a share of fourth. Played the "Green Mile" of Nos. 16-18 in 1-over. Shell Houston Open: After being eliminated from the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play in group play, finished T10 at the Shell Houston Open with rounds of 69-70-70-70 to finish six shots behind winner Jim Herman. It was his fifth start in the event and second top-10 (2014/6th).

After being eliminated from the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play in group play, finished T10 at the Shell Houston Open with rounds of 69-70-70-70 to finish six shots behind winner Jim Herman. It was his fifth start in the event and second top-10 (2014/6th). World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Finished T8 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship for his fifth top-10 finish in his last six starts on TOUR.

Finished T8 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship for his fifth top-10 finish in his last six starts on TOUR. The Honda Classic: After back-to-back, opening rounds of 4-under 66 at The Honda Classic to take the 36-hole lead, the Jupiter, Fla., resident struggled on the weekend in Palm Beach Gardens with 74-71 to finish at 3-under 277 and T6 with Vijay Singh.

After back-to-back, opening rounds of 4-under 66 at The Honda Classic to take the 36-hole lead, the Jupiter, Fla., resident struggled on the weekend in Palm Beach Gardens with 74-71 to finish at 3-under 277 and T6 with Vijay Singh. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Two weeks after the win in Abu Dhabi, made his eighth consecutive start in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where he found himself three strokes off the lead after 54 holes. A final-round 4-under 67, capped off by a clutch birdie on the 72nd hole, forced sudden death with Hideki Matsuyama. On the fourth extra hole, the par-4 17th, an errant tee shot found the water hazard for the second time of the day. Matsuyama made par to win. Ranked second in Strokes Gained: Tee To Green and T1 in Strokes Gained: Total at TPC Scottsdale.

Two weeks after the win in Abu Dhabi, made his eighth consecutive start in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where he found himself three strokes off the lead after 54 holes. A final-round 4-under 67, capped off by a clutch birdie on the 72nd hole, forced sudden death with Hideki Matsuyama. On the fourth extra hole, the par-4 17th, an errant tee shot found the water hazard for the second time of the day. Matsuyama made par to win. Ranked second in Strokes Gained: Tee To Green and T1 in Strokes Gained: Total at TPC Scottsdale. Farmers Insurance Open: Missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Held off final-round charges from Thomas Pieters, Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, marking his second European Tour title. The victory was the first at the event by an American since Chris DiMarco won the inaugural event in 2006. Final-round highlights included a holed bunker shot on the eighth hole (which helped propel him to a three-stroke cushion at the turn), a chip-in for birdie on the 17th hole and then a par on the last to hold off Pieters by one stroke.

Held off final-round charges from Thomas Pieters, Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, marking his second European Tour title. The victory was the first at the event by an American since Chris DiMarco won the inaugural event in 2006. Final-round highlights included a holed bunker shot on the eighth hole (which helped propel him to a three-stroke cushion at the turn), a chip-in for birdie on the 17th hole and then a par on the last to hold off Pieters by one stroke. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Despite battling a head cold during the final round, closed with a 6-under 67 to finish solo fifth at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, a distant 10 strokes behind runaway-champion Jordan Spieth. It marked his second top-six finish in two starts at the event (T6 in 2013).

Despite battling a head cold during the final round, closed with a 6-under 67 to finish solo fifth at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, a distant 10 strokes behind runaway-champion Jordan Spieth. It marked his second top-six finish in two starts at the event (T6 in 2013). Hero World Challenge: Closed with an 8-under 64 to finish solo third at the Hero World Challenge, four strokes behind champion Bubba Watson. Has not finished worse than 6th in four starts in the 18-player field event (3rd-2015, T6-2014, T4-2012, T6-2011).

2015 Season

In the strongest year of his career, amassed two PGA TOUR victories and one on the European Tour. For the sixth consecutive season, advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs, where he claimed one of his two TOUR wins. Ended his season ranked fourth in the FedExCup standings.

Presidents Cup: Went 1-3-0 in his four Presidents Cup matches in the American team's 15Â½-14Â½ victory in South Korea.

Went 1-3-0 in his four Presidents Cup matches in the American team's 15Â½-14Â½ victory in South Korea. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: For a third season, made it through the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola on his way to a T12.

For a third season, made it through the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola on his way to a T12. BMW Championship: At the BMW Championship, posted rounds of 69-66-66-69 to finish at 14-under and claim a T4 with Rory McIlroy and J.B. Holmes, eight strokes behind runaway winner Jason Day. Marked the second consecutive season he has finished T4 at the BMW Championship, coming in his sixth start at the event.

At the BMW Championship, posted rounds of 69-66-66-69 to finish at 14-under and claim a T4 with Rory McIlroy and J.B. Holmes, eight strokes behind runaway winner Jason Day. Marked the second consecutive season he has finished T4 at the BMW Championship, coming in his sixth start at the event. Deutsche Bank Championship: Shot a final-round 3-under 68 to come from one shot back and defeat third-round leader Henrik Stenson at the Deutsche Bank Championship, good for his third career PGA TOUR victory. Earned the win at age 26 years, 8 months, 25 days in his 150th career start. Collected 2,000 points and moved from No. 22 to No. 3 in the FedExCup standings. Has come from behind to win all three of his PGA TOUR events, with his first two wins via playoffs (2012 Wells Fargo Championship and 2015 PLAYERS Championship). Became the sixth consecutive come-from-behind winner at TPC Boston.

Shot a final-round 3-under 68 to come from one shot back and defeat third-round leader Henrik Stenson at the Deutsche Bank Championship, good for his third career PGA TOUR victory. Earned the win at age 26 years, 8 months, 25 days in his 150th career start. Collected 2,000 points and moved from No. 22 to No. 3 in the FedExCup standings. Has come from behind to win all three of his PGA TOUR events, with his first two wins via playoffs (2012 Wells Fargo Championship and 2015 PLAYERS Championship). Became the sixth consecutive come-from-behind winner at TPC Boston. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Recorded his sixth top-10 of the campaign, a T10, at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Three of his top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR this season have come in World Golf Championships.

Recorded his sixth top-10 of the campaign, a T10, at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Three of his top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR this season have come in World Golf Championships. Quicken Loans National: The only Quicken Loans player ambassador on TOUR (a partnership which began the week of the Masters), finished solo second in his fourth start at Quicken Loans National. Entered the final round one shot off the lead. A final-round 69 left him three shots behind Troy Merritt's winning score of 18-under 266.

The only Quicken Loans player ambassador on TOUR (a partnership which began the week of the Masters), finished solo second in his fourth start at Quicken Loans National. Entered the final round one shot off the lead. A final-round 69 left him three shots behind Troy Merritt's winning score of 18-under 266. Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open: Earned his second international victory when he captured the Aberdeen Asset management Scottish Open in come-from-behind fashion at Gullane GC in July. After a bogey on the 14th hole Sunday, fell two shots off the lead. He responded with three birdies over his final four holes to catch and pass American Matt Kuchar, who shot a final-round 68 to post the clubhouse lead at 11-under. He made a 9-foot birdie putt at No. 15, made a two-putt birdie at the par-5 16th, parred the 17th then hit his approach shot on the par-4 finishing hole to 2 feet for the tap-in birdie and the title. Joined seven other players who made the Scottish Open their first European Tour win.

Earned his second international victory when he captured the Aberdeen Asset management Scottish Open in come-from-behind fashion at Gullane GC in July. After a bogey on the 14th hole Sunday, fell two shots off the lead. He responded with three birdies over his final four holes to catch and pass American Matt Kuchar, who shot a final-round 68 to post the clubhouse lead at 11-under. He made a 9-foot birdie putt at No. 15, made a two-putt birdie at the par-5 16th, parred the 17th then hit his approach shot on the par-4 finishing hole to 2 feet for the tap-in birdie and the title. Joined seven other players who made the Scottish Open their first European Tour win. THE PLAYERS Championship: After beginning the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship three strokes off the lead, at 7-under 209, played his last six holes in 6-under to post a 6-under 66 and join a three-hole aggregate playoff with 2008 PLAYERS champion Sergio Garcia and Kevin Kisner. Finished birdie-par-birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie on Nos. 13-18 in regulation. Played Nos. 15-18 in a 5-under total of 11 strokes. The four-hole score of 11 set a new single-round low for the final four holes at TPC Sawgrass. Previously, seven players had finished with a score of 12 on the final four holes. When Garcia was eliminated after the aggregate playoff, Fowler and Kisner returned to the famed, par-3 17th for sudden death. Fowler converted a 4-foot, 8-inch putt for birdie to claim the title. Before his back-nine charge, his mother had made her way to the airport to leave town. A text message alerting her to her son's rally resulted in her immediate return to TPC Sawgrass in time to witness the win. With the victory, moved to ninth in the Official World Golf Ranking and No. 7 in The Presidents Cup standings.

After beginning the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship three strokes off the lead, at 7-under 209, played his last six holes in 6-under to post a 6-under 66 and join a three-hole aggregate playoff with 2008 PLAYERS champion Sergio Garcia and Kevin Kisner. Finished birdie-par-birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie on Nos. 13-18 in regulation. Played Nos. 15-18 in a 5-under total of 11 strokes. The four-hole score of 11 set a new single-round low for the final four holes at TPC Sawgrass. Previously, seven players had finished with a score of 12 on the final four holes. When Garcia was eliminated after the aggregate playoff, Fowler and Kisner returned to the famed, par-3 17th for sudden death. Fowler converted a 4-foot, 8-inch putt for birdie to claim the title. Before his back-nine charge, his mother had made her way to the airport to leave town. A text message alerting her to her son's rally resulted in her immediate return to TPC Sawgrass in time to witness the win. With the victory, moved to ninth in the Official World Golf Ranking and No. 7 in The Presidents Cup standings. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Came to the 72nd hole in need of a birdie to get into a playoff with Tim Clark and Bubba Watson at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. Hit a 5-wood from the fairway that came up short and went in the water on the par-5. Made par after taking a penalty and finished T3 after a final-round 70 at Sheshan International GC in Shanghai.

2014 Season

Made the cut in 19 of 26 starts during the campaign, recording career-best totals in top-10 (10) and top-25 (14) finishes. Season highlighted by four top-five finishes in the four major championships, becoming the first player to perform the feat since Tiger Woods in 2005. Earned a berth on the U.S. Ryder Cup team for the second time (2010).

Ryder Cup: At the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland, went 0-2-3 in his five matches in the European victory in the biennial event in Scotland.

At the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland, went 0-2-3 in his five matches in the European victory in the biennial event in Scotland. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Was eighth the following week at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, six strokes behind Billy Horschel, to finish a career-best ninth in the FedExCup.

Was eighth the following week at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, six strokes behind Billy Horschel, to finish a career-best ninth in the FedExCup. BMW Championship: Finished T4 at the BMW Championship, with rounds of 71-66-66-68 at Cherry Hills CC outside Denver.

Finished T4 at the BMW Championship, with rounds of 71-66-66-68 at Cherry Hills CC outside Denver. The Barclays: Overcame a 2-over 73 in the second round of The Barclays with back-to-back 67s on the weekend to claim a T9 at 9-under 275, five back of winner Hunter Mahan. The top-10 finish at Ridgewood CC moved him to No. 9 in the FedExCup standings heading into the following week's Deutsche Bank Championship.

Overcame a 2-over 73 in the second round of The Barclays with back-to-back 67s on the weekend to claim a T9 at 9-under 275, five back of winner Hunter Mahan. The top-10 finish at Ridgewood CC moved him to No. 9 in the FedExCup standings heading into the following week's Deutsche Bank Championship. PGA Championship: Finished T3 and two strokes behind McIlroy at the PGA Championship in his 20th major championship start, with T19 in 2013 the previous-best finish in four prior PGA Championship starts. Became the first to claim top-five finishes in all four majors since Woods in 2005. Since 1934, is just the third player to perform the feat, joining Woods in 2000 and 2005 and Jack Nicklaus in 1971 and 1973. Played all four majors in 32-under, with McIlroy second on the list, at 27-under.

Finished T3 and two strokes behind McIlroy at the PGA Championship in his 20th major championship start, with T19 in 2013 the previous-best finish in four prior PGA Championship starts. Became the first to claim top-five finishes in all four majors since Woods in 2005. Since 1934, is just the third player to perform the feat, joining Woods in 2000 and 2005 and Jack Nicklaus in 1971 and 1973. Played all four majors in 32-under, with McIlroy second on the list, at 27-under. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Finished T8 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational for his second top-10 in five starts at Firestone CC.

Finished T8 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational for his second top-10 in five starts at Firestone CC. The Open Championship: Playing in the final group Sunday for the second straight time in a major championship, made a solid bid for the title, at The Open Championship, with a final-round, 5-under 67. Along with Garcia, finished second to Rory McIlroy by two strokes. With his finish at Royal Liverpool GC, became the only player of the season to claim top-five finishes in the year's first three major championships. He also became the first player to claim top-10 finishes in a season's first three majors since Woods achieved the feat in 2005. His T2 at Royal Liverpool supplanted his previous-best Open Championship finish (in four starts) of T5 in 2011. Rounds of 69-69-68-67 made him the only player in the field to post all four rounds in the 60s.

Playing in the final group Sunday for the second straight time in a major championship, made a solid bid for the title, at The Open Championship, with a final-round, 5-under 67. Along with Garcia, finished second to Rory McIlroy by two strokes. With his finish at Royal Liverpool GC, became the only player of the season to claim top-five finishes in the year's first three major championships. He also became the first player to claim top-10 finishes in a season's first three majors since Woods achieved the feat in 2005. His T2 at Royal Liverpool supplanted his previous-best Open Championship finish (in four starts) of T5 in 2011. Rounds of 69-69-68-67 made him the only player in the field to post all four rounds in the 60s. Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open: Overcame a double bogey and two bogeys to still shoot a 6-under 65 (10 birdies) at the Scottish Open in mid-July. Finished T8 with two others.

Overcame a double bogey and two bogeys to still shoot a 6-under 65 (10 birdies) at the Scottish Open in mid-July. Finished T8 with two others. U.S. Open: Playing alongside eventual-champion Martin Kaymer in the final pairing Sunday, followed up his career-best round (3-under 67) in a U.S. Open with a final-round, 2-over 72 to remain T2 (the sixth runner-up finish of his career). It was his best performance in six U.S. Open starts (previous-best finish was a T10 in 2013). It was also his top major championship showing among his 18 starts (previous-best finishes were T5s at the 2011 Open Championship and the 2014 Masters). His pairing with the 29-year-old Kaymer was just the third final grouping at the U.S. Open since 1965 with two players in their 20s. The others were John Mahaffey (28) and Jerry Pate (22) in 1976 and Woods (26) and Sergio Garcia (22) in 2002.

Playing alongside eventual-champion Martin Kaymer in the final pairing Sunday, followed up his career-best round (3-under 67) in a U.S. Open with a final-round, 2-over 72 to remain T2 (the sixth runner-up finish of his career). It was his best performance in six U.S. Open starts (previous-best finish was a T10 in 2013). It was also his top major championship showing among his 18 starts (previous-best finishes were T5s at the 2011 Open Championship and the 2014 Masters). His pairing with the 29-year-old Kaymer was just the third final grouping at the U.S. Open since 1965 with two players in their 20s. The others were John Mahaffey (28) and Jerry Pate (22) in 1976 and Woods (26) and Sergio Garcia (22) in 2002. Masters Tournament: Finished T5 in his fourth start at the Masters, with rounds of 71-75-67-73. Was two shots off the lead entering the final round.

Finished T5 in his fourth start at the Masters, with rounds of 71-75-67-73. Was two shots off the lead entering the final round. Shell Houston Open: In his third start at the Shell Houston Open, was one of four players to post four sub-par rounds at the GC of Houston. Scores of 70-70-68-71 were good for sixth place. In his two previous starts in the event (2010 and 2012) had not been able to post a weekend score better than 74.

In his third start at the Shell Houston Open, was one of four players to post four sub-par rounds at the GC of Houston. Scores of 70-70-68-71 were good for sixth place. In his two previous starts in the event (2010 and 2012) had not been able to post a weekend score better than 74. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: In his fourth consecutive start at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, fought his way to the semifinals Sunday morning against Ernie Els. Got off to a hot start, leading for seven of the first nine holes. With a shift of momentum, Els battled back and won three consecutive holes (Nos. 10-12) to gain a 2-up lead. Following an eagle and par on Nos. 13 and 14, he squared up the match. An Els birdie-3 at No. 18 sent the match to extra holes. A birdie-3 at the 19th hole (No. 1) gave him the upset win over Els.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 18 of 22 starts. Had five top-10 finishes. Closed the season No. 38 in the FedExCup.

Thailand Golf Championship: Following a second-round, 6-under 66, offset four bogeys with six birdies in the final round of the Thailand Golf Championship in mid-December to post a 2-under 70 and claim a T8 with Thailand's Chapchai Nirat.

Following a second-round, 6-under 66, offset four bogeys with six birdies in the final round of the Thailand Golf Championship in mid-December to post a 2-under 70 and claim a T8 with Thailand's Chapchai Nirat. Australian PGA Championship: Had a strong showing at the Australian PGA Championship in early November 2013 along Australia's Gold Coast. Opened with an 8-under 63 to take the first-round lead. Followed with rounds of 72-71-68 to finish four shots behind winner Adam Scott.

Had a strong showing at the Australian PGA Championship in early November 2013 along Australia's Gold Coast. Opened with an 8-under 63 to take the first-round lead. Followed with rounds of 72-71-68 to finish four shots behind winner Adam Scott. BMW Championship: Entered the BMW Championship No. 36 in the FedExCup standings, with his T39 finish at Conway Farms outside Chicago leading to a final ranking of No. 38. Advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola in 2012 (finished No. 28 in the FedExCup), but other three seasons led to near misses of cracking the top 30 in the FedExCup (No. 43 in 2011 and No. 32 in 2010).

Entered the BMW Championship No. 36 in the FedExCup standings, with his T39 finish at Conway Farms outside Chicago leading to a final ranking of No. 38. Advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola in 2012 (finished No. 28 in the FedExCup), but other three seasons led to near misses of cracking the top 30 in the FedExCup (No. 43 in 2011 and No. 32 in 2010). The Barclays: Finished T9 at The Barclays, marking his first top-10 finish in 11 FedExCup Playoffs starts. Week was highlighted by a second-round, 7-under 64. Loaned playing partner Jonas Blixt an identical orange pair of pants and shirt so the two would be dressed alike for the final round.

Finished T9 at The Barclays, marking his first top-10 finish in 11 FedExCup Playoffs starts. Week was highlighted by a second-round, 7-under 64. Loaned playing partner Jonas Blixt an identical orange pair of pants and shirt so the two would be dressed alike for the final round. U.S. Open: Was T10 at the U.S. Open for his second major championship top-10 finish (T5 at the 2011 Open Championship).

Was T10 at the U.S. Open for his second major championship top-10 finish (T5 at the 2011 Open Championship). Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational while playing in the final grouping with eventual-champion Tiger Woods. Shot a final-round 73 to complete the tournament five strokes off Woods' winning score.

Finished T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational while playing in the final grouping with eventual-champion Tiger Woods. Shot a final-round 73 to complete the tournament five strokes off Woods' winning score. Farmers Insurance Open: Followed an opening-round, 5-over 77 with a 7-under 65 in the second round at the Farmers Insurance Open to claim a T6 in the Monday finish. His 77 was the highest first-round score of any player to make the 36-hole cut, and the finish was his fourth top-20 in each of his starts at Torrey Pines.

Followed an opening-round, 5-over 77 with a 7-under 65 in the second round at the Farmers Insurance Open to claim a T6 in the Monday finish. His 77 was the highest first-round score of any player to make the 36-hole cut, and the finish was his fourth top-20 in each of his starts at Torrey Pines. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Finished T6 in a Monday-start-Tuesday-finish event, the season-opening, 54-hole Hyundai Tournament of Champions. The event "started" twice during the regularly scheduled first round Friday and later Sunday, but both times PGA TOUR rules staff halted play due to unplayable windy conditions and subsequently voided all scores that had taken place. As the first player off the tee, he ended up hitting three "opening" shots of the season.

2012 Season

Finished the season at No. 28 in the FedExCup standings.

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: T23 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

T23 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. PGA Championship: A missed cut at the PGA Championship represented his only missed cut in his next nine events following Colonial.

A missed cut at the PGA Championship represented his only missed cut in his next nine events following Colonial. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Earned his fourth-consecutive top-10, a T5 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial.

Earned his fourth-consecutive top-10, a T5 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. THE PLAYERS Championship: A week after collecting his first PGA TOUR victory, nearly became the first player since David Duval (1997) to post first two TOUR victories in back-to-back weeks, finishing T2 at THE PLAYERS, two strokes behind winner Matt Kuchar. Holed a birdie attempt from 21 feet, 7 inches on the par 3 17th in the final round to move to 11-under but couldn't convert a 7-foot, 7-inch birdie on No. 18 that would have given him the clubhouse lead at 12-under. Recorded his fifth career runner-up finish on TOUR in his 73rd start. His T2 performance came in his third start at THE PLAYERS and first in which he made the 36-hole cut. Moved into contention with a 66 in the third round, a career low at TPC Sawgrass. Entered the final round three shots off the 54-hole pace.

A week after collecting his first PGA TOUR victory, nearly became the first player since David Duval (1997) to post first two TOUR victories in back-to-back weeks, finishing T2 at THE PLAYERS, two strokes behind winner Matt Kuchar. Holed a birdie attempt from 21 feet, 7 inches on the par 3 17th in the final round to move to 11-under but couldn't convert a 7-foot, 7-inch birdie on No. 18 that would have given him the clubhouse lead at 12-under. Recorded his fifth career runner-up finish on TOUR in his 73rd start. His T2 performance came in his third start at THE PLAYERS and first in which he made the 36-hole cut. Moved into contention with a 66 in the third round, a career low at TPC Sawgrass. Entered the final round three shots off the 54-hole pace. Wells Fargo Championship: Made birdie-3 on the first extra hole (No. 18) to defeat Rory McIlroy and D.A. Points at the Wells Fargo Championship for his first TOUR win. Improved to 1-1 in playoffs (lost to Troy Matteson, 2009 Frys.com Open). The playoff was the fifth at the Wells Fargo Championship. At the age of 23 years, 4 months, 23 days, became the third player to make the Wells Fargo Championship his first PGA TOUR win (Anthony Kim in 2008 and McIlroy in 2010). Became the third-youngest winner of the event, behind McIlroy (20 years, 11 months, 28 days) and Kim (22, 10, 15). His win came in his 72nd start on TOUR and was his 16th top-10 finish. Opening-round 66 is the lowest start by a winner of the Wells Fargo Championship. Won in his third start at the Wells Fargo Championship (T6 in 2010 and T16 in 2011).

Made birdie-3 on the first extra hole (No. 18) to defeat Rory McIlroy and D.A. Points at the Wells Fargo Championship for his first TOUR win. Improved to 1-1 in playoffs (lost to Troy Matteson, 2009 Frys.com Open). The playoff was the fifth at the Wells Fargo Championship. At the age of 23 years, 4 months, 23 days, became the third player to make the Wells Fargo Championship his first PGA TOUR win (Anthony Kim in 2008 and McIlroy in 2010). Became the third-youngest winner of the event, behind McIlroy (20 years, 11 months, 28 days) and Kim (22, 10, 15). His win came in his 72nd start on TOUR and was his 16th top-10 finish. Opening-round 66 is the lowest start by a winner of the Wells Fargo Championship. Won in his third start at the Wells Fargo Championship (T6 in 2010 and T16 in 2011). Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Second top-10 of the season came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T10).

Second top-10 of the season came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T10). The Honda Classic: Despite a double bogey on the par-4 sixth hole in the final round of The Honda Classic, managed six birdies for a 4-under 66 en route to a T7 with Dicky Pride.

2011 Season

Kolon Korea Open: Won his first tournament as a professional, the Kolon Korea Open on the OneAsia Tour, when he rolled to a six-stroke win over Rory McIlroy at Woo Jeong Hills CC in early October. He took control of the tournament in the third round when he shot an 8-under 63. He followed that with a 3-under 68 Sunday. The victory was worth a little under $250,000.

Won his first tournament as a professional, the Kolon Korea Open on the OneAsia Tour, when he rolled to a six-stroke win over Rory McIlroy at Woo Jeong Hills CC in early October. He took control of the tournament in the third round when he shot an 8-under 63. He followed that with a 3-under 68 Sunday. The victory was worth a little under $250,000. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Finished T2 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational for his third top-10 in five World Golf Championships starts. Led the field with only 100 putts. He was one of five players to record all four rounds in the 60s. Held a share of the second-round lead with three other players.

Finished T2 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational for his third top-10 in five World Golf Championships starts. Led the field with only 100 putts. He was one of five players to record all four rounds in the 60s. Held a share of the second-round lead with three other players. The Open Championship: Enjoyed his best finish among seven major championship starts, with a T5 at The Open Championship at Royal St. George's. Opened with three par-or-better rounds to enter the final round three strokes behind Darren Clarke. Closed with a 2-over 72 in windy conditions to finish tied with fellow Americans Chad Campbell and Anthony Kim.

Enjoyed his best finish among seven major championship starts, with a T5 at The Open Championship at Royal St. George's. Opened with three par-or-better rounds to enter the final round three strokes behind Darren Clarke. Closed with a 2-over 72 in windy conditions to finish tied with fellow Americans Chad Campbell and Anthony Kim. AT&T National: Entered the final round of the AT&T National tied for the lead with Nick Watney at 9-under but struggled to a closing, 4-over 74 to finish T13. Marked the second time in his PGA TOUR career he has carried the 54-hole lead/co-lead into the final round and failed to win.

Entered the final round of the AT&T National tied for the lead with Nick Watney at 9-under but struggled to a closing, 4-over 74 to finish T13. Marked the second time in his PGA TOUR career he has carried the 54-hole lead/co-lead into the final round and failed to win. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Along with Tiger Woods, turned in the round of the day Sunday of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship with a 6-under 66 to finish eighth.

Along with Tiger Woods, turned in the round of the day Sunday of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship with a 6-under 66 to finish eighth. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Posted first of four top-10s on the season in his fourth start in his World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship debut, finishing T9. Defeated Peter Hanson (1-up) and Phil Mickelson (6 and 5) before losing to Matt Kuchar (2 and 1) in the third round.

2010 Season

Enjoyed a stellar rookie season, with seven top-10 finishes and a 32nd-place finish in the FedExCup standings that led to him winning PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year honors. Finished inside the top 30 on the money list to qualify for the Masters and the U.S. Open. Played in first three Playoff events, slipping from 21st to 32nd and out of the TOUR Championship.

Children's Miracle Network Classic: Finished T3 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic, four shots behind the winner.

Finished T3 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic, four shots behind the winner. Kodak Challenge: Lost to Troy Merritt on the first extra playoff hole (par-4 17th) in the Kodak Challenge.

Lost to Troy Merritt on the first extra playoff hole (par-4 17th) in the Kodak Challenge. Frys.com Open: Following his runner-up playoff loss at the 2009 Frys.com Open, returned this season and posted four rounds in the 60s to place fourth.

Following his runner-up playoff loss at the 2009 Frys.com Open, returned this season and posted four rounds in the 60s to place fourth. Ryder Cup: Selected as captain's pick for the United States Ryder Cup team and responded with an electric singles match against Edoardo Molinari, posting birdies on final four holes to come from 4-down to halve the match.

Selected as captain's pick for the United States Ryder Cup team and responded with an electric singles match against Edoardo Molinari, posting birdies on final four holes to come from 4-down to halve the match. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Added another runner-up finish at the Memorial Tournament. Led or shared the lead after the first three rounds. Entered the final round holding a three-shot lead but shot a final-round, 1-over 73, including a double bogey on the par-3 12th hole, to drop to solo second.

Added another runner-up finish at the Memorial Tournament. Led or shared the lead after the first three rounds. Entered the final round holding a three-shot lead but shot a final-round, 1-over 73, including a double bogey on the par-3 12th hole, to drop to solo second. Quail Hollow Championship: A final-round 67 helped propel him to a sixth-place finish at the Quail Hollow Championship.

A final-round 67 helped propel him to a sixth-place finish at the Quail Hollow Championship. Verizon Heritage: Three rounds in the 60s led to a T8 finish at the Verizon Heritage. Made an early final-round charge, playing his first seven holes in 6-under and carding a 6-under 30 on Harbour Town's front nine. Cooled off for a 4-under 67 for his fifth career top-10 finish.

Three rounds in the 60s led to a T8 finish at the Verizon Heritage. Made an early final-round charge, playing his first seven holes in 6-under and carding a 6-under 30 on Harbour Town's front nine. Cooled off for a 4-under 67 for his fifth career top-10 finish. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Claimed his second runner-up finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, one shot behind Hunter Mahan. Had birdie opportunities on the last three holes but unable to catch Mahan. Previously lost in a playoff to Troy Matteson just down the road at Grayhawk GC in the 2009 Frys.com Open. Had he won at TPC Scottsdale, would have become the first Sponsor Exemption to do so since Jason Gore (2005 84 Lumber Classic). Lee Westwood later won in June as a Sponsor Exemption at the St. Jude Classic presented by Smith & Nephew.

Claimed his second runner-up finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, one shot behind Hunter Mahan. Had birdie opportunities on the last three holes but unable to catch Mahan. Previously lost in a playoff to Troy Matteson just down the road at Grayhawk GC in the 2009 Frys.com Open. Had he won at TPC Scottsdale, would have become the first Sponsor Exemption to do so since Jason Gore (2005 84 Lumber Classic). Lee Westwood later won in June as a Sponsor Exemption at the St. Jude Classic presented by Smith & Nephew. Farmers Insurance Open: After missing cuts in the first two starts of his season, posted a T5 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open with four sub-par rounds. Two behind leader Ben Crane until a double bogey on the 17th hole eliminated him from contention.

2009 Season

Frys.com Open: At the Frys.com Open in Scottsdale, Ariz., reached a three-way playoff with Jamie Lovemark and eventual-winner Troy Matteson. Began the final round four strokes behind Matteson, but played his first five holes in 5-under, punctuated by a hole-in-one from 211 yards at the par-3 fifth hole. After finishing T2 in the playoff, he had recorded all eight of his professional rounds in the 60s. Thanks to the T7 in Las Vegas at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and T2 finish at Grayhawk GC, he surpassed No. 150 from the 2008 money list, earning special temporary membership on TOUR for the remainder of the season.

At the Frys.com Open in Scottsdale, Ariz., reached a three-way playoff with Jamie Lovemark and eventual-winner Troy Matteson. Began the final round four strokes behind Matteson, but played his first five holes in 5-under, punctuated by a hole-in-one from 211 yards at the par-3 fifth hole. After finishing T2 in the playoff, he had recorded all eight of his professional rounds in the 60s. Thanks to the T7 in Las Vegas at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and T2 finish at Grayhawk GC, he surpassed No. 150 from the 2008 money list, earning special temporary membership on TOUR for the remainder of the season. Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: In his first start as a professional on the PGA TOUR at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, birdied the final hole to finish T7 and earn a start at the following week's Frys.com Open. He ranked third in Putts Per Round (27.2) for the week and earned $113,700.

In his first start as a professional on the PGA TOUR at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, birdied the final hole to finish T7 and earn a start at the following week's Frys.com Open. He ranked third in Putts Per Round (27.2) for the week and earned $113,700. Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Turned pro at the Korn Ferry Tour's Albertsons Boise Open, where he missed the cut by three strokes.

Turned pro at the Korn Ferry Tour's Albertsons Boise Open, where he missed the cut by three strokes. Nationwide Tour Players Cup: Playoff runner-up to Derek Lamely at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational. Started the final round five shots behind 54-hole leader Dave Schultz. Held the lead during much of the final round but suffered a bogey at the 72nd hole of regulation to drop into a tie with Lamely and force a playoff. Lost to Lamely when he failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker on the second extra hole, missing his par putt of 12 feet. Lamely rolled in a three-foot par putt to win.

Playoff runner-up to Derek Lamely at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational. Started the final round five shots behind 54-hole leader Dave Schultz. Held the lead during much of the final round but suffered a bogey at the 72nd hole of regulation to drop into a tie with Lamely and force a playoff. Lost to Lamely when he failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker on the second extra hole, missing his par putt of 12 feet. Lamely rolled in a three-foot par putt to win. FBR Open: Made five TOUR starts as an amateur, with a T58 at the 2009 FBR Open his best finish.

2008 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Made the cut at the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines GC, where he T60.

Amateur Highlights

Two-time All-America at Oklahoma State University. Named winner of the Ben Hogan Award as the nation's top collegian after his first year. Also won the Phil Mickelson Award as the nation's top freshman. Won the CIF Southern California Golf Association Reg

Was unbeaten in four matches and helped the United States defeat Great Britain at the 2009 Walker Cup. He had a 3-1 record in the 2007 Walker Cup in Northern Ireland, where he was the youngest player on the victorious U.S. team.

Winner of the Sunnehanna Amateur in 2007 and 2008, becoming only the fourth player to successfully defend a title.

Won the 2007 California Interscholastic Federation Southern California Regional for the second time by posting a 6-under 66.

Reached the quarterfinals of the 2006 U.S. Amateur.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE