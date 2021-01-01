×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Chris Brown
Chris Brown

Chris Brown

AustraliaAustralia
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 7  in
170 cm
Height
190 lbs
--
Weight
31
AGE
2014
Turned Pro
Adelaide, Australia
Birthplace
5  ft, 7  in
170 cm
Height
190 lbs
--
Weight
31
AGE
2014
Turned Pro
Adelaide, Australia
Birthplace
--
FEDEXCUP Rank
OWGR36
OWGR
76.09
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Chris Brown
Chris Brown
AustraliaAustralia
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Chris Brown

Full Name

5  ft, 7  in

170 cm

Height

190 lbs

--

Weight

August 24, 1989

Birthday

31

AGE

Adelaide, Australia

Birthplace

Adelaide, Australia

Residence

Married

Family

2014

Turned Pro

$209,032

Career Earnings

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2014

Special Interests

  • Cricket

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Earned his first top-10 of the campaign and his first since a T9 at the 2015 Lanhai Open when he finished T6 at the Sunning Estate Nanjing Zhongshan Open. Began the tournament 70-70-67 and was tied for third, only two shots behind 54-hole leader Yi Keun Chang. Was unable to make a charge, shooting a final-round, 1-over 73 that included a pair of bogeys on Nos. 17 and 18 that kept him from finishing inside the top five.

2015 Season

Finished 43rd on the final Order of Merit, with one top-10 among his 12 starts.

  • Cadillac Championship: Became the fourth player this season with two eagles in one round when he made a hole-in-one in the final round at the par-3 sixth hole at the Cadillac Championship. Two holes later, eagled the par-5 eighth hole. The ace was the sixth of the season and 14th in the Series' history. Went on to T34 in Beijing.
  • Lanhai Open: Picked up his first career Ping An Bank China Tour – PGA TOUR China Series' top-10 when he finished T9 at the Lanhai Open outside Shanghai in late-May. After opening 73-76 at Lanhai International GC, fired rounds of 69-70 on the weekend to earn the top-10 and exceed his previous-best finish–a T18 earlier in the month at The Eternal Courtyard Open.

2014 Season

Earned conditional-exempt stats on the PGA TOUR China Series. Was in tenuous position standing on the 16th green at the first qualifying tournament but finished birdie-birdie-par to shoot a 74 and T32. Made the cut at the Mission Hills Haikou Open (T59) and the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open (T44). Earned his best finish of the season when he strung together three par-or-better rounds over his final 54 holes (72-70-71) to T21 at the Lanhai Open. After a T41 at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open, posted his second top-25 of the season, a T25 at the Nine Dragons Open in mid-November.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won several amateur events, taking the Golf SA Amateur Classic and the South Australian Amateur Medal.
  • Represented Australia at the Sujana and Malaysian Amateur in May 2013.
  • Was the South Australia state captain for the 2013 Interstate Series.