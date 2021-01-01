|
Chris Brown
Full Name
5 ft, 7 in
170 cm
Height
190 lbs
--
Weight
August 24, 1989
Birthday
31
AGE
Adelaide, Australia
Birthplace
Adelaide, Australia
Residence
Married
Family
2014
Turned Pro
$209,032
Career Earnings
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Earned his first top-10 of the campaign and his first since a T9 at the 2015 Lanhai Open when he finished T6 at the Sunning Estate Nanjing Zhongshan Open. Began the tournament 70-70-67 and was tied for third, only two shots behind 54-hole leader Yi Keun Chang. Was unable to make a charge, shooting a final-round, 1-over 73 that included a pair of bogeys on Nos. 17 and 18 that kept him from finishing inside the top five.
2015 Season
Finished 43rd on the final Order of Merit, with one top-10 among his 12 starts.
2014 Season
Earned conditional-exempt stats on the PGA TOUR China Series. Was in tenuous position standing on the 16th green at the first qualifying tournament but finished birdie-birdie-par to shoot a 74 and T32. Made the cut at the Mission Hills Haikou Open (T59) and the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open (T44). Earned his best finish of the season when he strung together three par-or-better rounds over his final 54 holes (72-70-71) to T21 at the Lanhai Open. After a T41 at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open, posted his second top-25 of the season, a T25 at the Nine Dragons Open in mid-November.
Amateur Highlights