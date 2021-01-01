Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR China: 2014
Korn Ferry Tour: 2020
PGA Tour China Series Victories (1)
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
(1-0)
2016 Defeated Alex Kang, Clearwater Bay Open
Personal
- Is close friends with PGA TOUR veteran Rod Pampling and stays withÂ the Pamplings in Dallas when he's in the United States.
- Started playing golf early as he grew up on a golf course–Caboolture GC.
- Is very interested in cars and enjoys working on engines.Â
- He first met his wife when they were 12 & 11 years old playing golf in a junior tournament. Seven years later they started dating and are now married.
- Is involved with Queensland Guide Dogs & Breast Cancer awareness charitable causes.
- He would like to do a complete a RestoMod on a muscle car one day.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Finished 15th on the Order of Merit. Didn't play in the season's final three tournaments after breaking through and winning the Clearwater Bay Open in Hong Kong. Had one additional top-10 to go with his victory and ¥280,188 in winnings.
Clearwater Bay Open: Broke through in a big way in Hong Kong in early November. Entered the final round of the inaugural Clearwater Bay Open five shots behind 54-hole leader Alex Kang. Started slowly, even-par through his first four holes Sunday before catching fire and birdieing four of his next five. Drew even with Kang at No. 13 when he birdied and Kang bogeyed. The two matched each other hole for hole for the final five holes, resulting in a sudden-death playoff. On the first extra hole, No. 18 at Clearwater Bay G&CC, he hit his second-shot approach into the par 5 to 10 feet, while Kang was off the green to the left. Before Kang ever had a chance to putt, he calmly rolled in the 10-foot eagle putt to secure his first PGA TOUR China title and only his second professional victory. Moved from No. 49 on the Order of Merit to No. 11.
Sunning Estate Nanjing Zhongshan Open: Entered the final round of the Sunning Estate Nanjing Zhongshan Open a stroke behind 54-hole leader Yi Keun Chang. Was 2-over on his front nine Sunday at Nanjing Zhongshan International GC and then double-bogeyed the 10th hole of the day to fall from contention. Rallied to shoot an even-par round on the back nine, good for a T6 with five others.
Holden New Zealand PGA Championship: Best finish of the season came at the Holden New Zealand PGA Championship. Fired a final-round 66 in Auckland to T20.
IPS Handa Perth International: Was T22 at the IPS Handa Perth International.
Victorian PGA Championship: Had three made cuts in a row on the PGA Tour of Australasia. Starting at the Victorian PGA Championship, was T28, thanks to a final-round 68.
First Global Qualifying Tournament: Re-qualified for the Ping An Bank China Tour – PGA TOUR China Series after taking a year off by finishing T5 at the First Global Qualifying Tournament in Kunming.
2015 Season
Had a solid PGA Tour of Australasia season, making nine cuts in 13 starts. Enjoyed a pair of top-10s, the two strong performances coming in back-to-back starts.
SK Telecom Open: Other worldwide cut was a T67 at the OneAsia Tour's SK Telecom Open.
Western Australia PGA Championship: At the Western Australia PGA Championship, opened 65-69 and held a share of the 36-hole lead with Minwoo Lee, Jason Norris and Brett Rumford. Closed the tournament 71-70 to eventually fall by three shots to Rumford.
-
Fiji International: Finished T10 at the Fiji International.
2014 Season
Web.com Tour Q-School: Made it to second stage Korn Ferry Tour qualifying. Played in the tournament in McKinney, Texas, in mid-November at TPC Craig Ranch but failed to move on to the finals.
Western Australia Open: At the Western Australia Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia in mid-October, shot four under-par rounds at Cottesloe GC in Perth to T3 with Rhein Gibson and Paul Spargo.
Fiji International: The following week, opened the Fiji International on the PGA Tour of Australasia with a 1-over first 36 holes. Shot consecutive 76s on the weekend to T35 at Natadola Bay Championship GC.
Earls Beijing Open: Shot weekend rounds of 67-69 in mid-June to T19 at the Earls Beijing Open.
Wuhan Investment Real Estate Lanhai Open: Added a T33 at the Wuhan Investment Real Estate Lanhai Open.
Buick Open: Was T23 in his next start, at the Buick Open.
Mission Hills Haikou Open: Played in the inaugural PGA TOUR China Series tournament–the Mission Hills Haikou Open. Fired rounds of 71-73-72-70 to T31.
Second Qualifying Tournament: Qualified as a conditional member of the PGA TOUR China Series, finishing T35 at the second Qualifying Tournament at Mission Hills GC's Sandbelt Trails Course. Was tied for 20th through 54 holes but stumbled to a 7-over 79 on the final day, still able to secure status in the Series.
Queensland PGA Championship: Finished 38th at the Queensland PGA Championship, opening with rounds of 69-66. Was 70-69 over his final 36 holes.
2013 Season
Made starts on the Adams Golf Pro Tour and the eGolf Pro Tour in the United States.
RBC Heritage: Received a sponsor's exemption to play in the PGA TOUR's RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island, S.C., based on his Players Amateur victory in nearby Bluffton, S.C., a year earlier. Shot rounds of 76-79 to miss the cut at Harbour Town GL.
Victoria PGA Championship: Added a sixth-place showing at the Victorian PGA Championship, including a final-round 68.
New Zealand PGA Championship: Posted rounds of 73-67-66-70 to finish eighth at the New Zealand PGA Championship.
2012 Season
Victoria PGA Championship: After turning pro, finished second at the Victoria PGA Championship on the PGA Tour of Australasia.
2010 Season
Perth International: Finished T67 at the Perth International, a PGA Tour of Australasia and European Tour co-sanctioned event in late-October.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the 2012 Players Amateur in South Carolina. In the weather-shortened event, he held the 54-hole lead and had grown his lead to six strokes when officials canceled play and gave him the title as the third-round leader. Defeated Bobby Wyatt to become th
- Won the 2012 Lake McQuarie Amateur in Australia, defeating Cameron Smith by three strokes.
- Finished runner-up at the 2012 Australian Amateur, losing in the final match, 3 and 2, to Marcel Schneider.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE