Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2008

2008 PGA TOUR: 2010

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2016 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

2016 Defeated Jamie Lovemark, Byeong Hun An, Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Personal

Lists his parents as his heroes. Got started in golf in the eighth grade because he wanted to play for his high school golf team.

Special Interests

Spending time with family, boating, water sports

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Held a share of the first-round lead at the Barbasol Championship before finishing T18. Safeway Open: Finished T3 at the Safeway Open, his best result on TOUR since winning the 2016 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Held a share of the lead after three rounds, falling to 1-for-2 with the 54-hole lead/co-lead in his career.

2020 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a third consecutive season and sixth overall, ending the season No. 87 in the FedExCup standings. Earned two top-10s, highlighted by a T4 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and made 16 made cuts in 25 starts.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished T4 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open with a 72-hole score of 264, the third sub-265 score of his career and first since The 2014 American Express (264). Held a share of the 36-hole lead, his third career 36-hole lead/co-lead (fell to 1-for-3).

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season and fifth overall, finishing the season at No. 82 in the FedExCup standings. Claimed three top-10s and made 20 cuts in 29 starts.

Valero Texas Open: In his sixth start at the Valero Texas Open, recorded a 15-under 273 total to finish T4. In the five previous starts in the event, had never finished better than T36 (2018).

In his sixth start at the Valero Texas Open, recorded a 15-under 273 total to finish T4. In the five previous starts in the event, had never finished better than T36 (2018). Sony Open in Hawaii: Making his seventh start at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finished T8 to earn his fourth top-10 finish at Waialae Country Club. Led the field in Scrambling for the week (16/18).

2018 Season

Entered the FedExCup Playoffs at No. 118 before recording a T25 at THE NORTHERN TRUST and a T31 at the Dell Technologies Championship to end his season No. 86 in the FedExCup. Made 19 cuts in 32 starts, with his three top-10s for the season all coming in his first six starts.

Sony Open in Hawaii: With four rounds in the 60s, finished T4 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. At 15-under, finished just two strokes shy of the Patton Kizzire-James Hahn playoff. Represented his third top-six finish in six starts at Waialae Country Club (T5/2013, 6/2014, T4/2018). Was his third top-10 in his first six starts of the season.

With four rounds in the 60s, finished T4 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. At 15-under, finished just two strokes shy of the Patton Kizzire-James Hahn playoff. Represented his third top-six finish in six starts at Waialae Country Club (T5/2013, 6/2014, T4/2018). Was his third top-10 in his first six starts of the season. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Following scores of 69-70-69 to open the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, closed with a bogey-free, 6-under 65 at El Camaleon Golf Club to finish T9 with four others at 11-under 273. Was one of just four players to play bogey-free in the final round.

Following scores of 69-70-69 to open the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, closed with a bogey-free, 6-under 65 at El Camaleon Golf Club to finish T9 with four others at 11-under 273. Was one of just four players to play bogey-free in the final round. Sanderson Farms Championship: Finished in a tie for fourth place at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Was under par in every round, including an opening 5-under 67 to position himself one shot off the 18-hole lead. Subsequent scores of 70-71-70 in rounds two through four, respectively, resulted in the top-five finish.

2017 Season

Claimed four top-25 finishes in 31 starts. Ended his season after the Wyndham Championship at No. 145 in the FedExCup standings.

DEAN & DELUCA Invitational: Aced the par-3 16th hole with a 5-iron from 189 yards, representing his first ace on TOUR. Marked the 24th hole-in-one in DEAN & DELUCA Invitational history and the seventh at No. 16. Went on to post a final-round 6-under 65 for a T24.

Aced the par-3 16th hole with a 5-iron from 189 yards, representing his first ace on TOUR. Marked the 24th hole-in-one in DEAN & DELUCA Invitational history and the seventh at No. 16. Went on to post a final-round 6-under 65 for a T24. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Season was highlighted by a T11 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with teammate Chris Stroud.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third time, thanks to his first career win on TOUR. Kept himself alive through the first three of four Playoffs events, before ending his season after the BMW Championship at No. 60 in the FedExCup standings. Following his win, earned two top-25 finishes.

Deutsche Bank Championship: T21 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

T21 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: T16 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.

T16 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Claimed his maiden PGA TOUR win in his 120th start on TOUR with a birdie on the second playoff hole of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to defeat Jamie Lovemark in the rain-shortened event at TPC Louisiana. Byeong-Hun An also finished at 15-under 201, earning a spot in the playoff, but was eliminated at the first extra hole. Rounds of 64-68-69 saw him share the first-round lead with Jhonattan Vegas and take the solo 36-hole lead. Earning 500 FedExCup points, jumped from 184th to No. 38 in the FedExCup standings. The win also earned a spot in THE PLAYERS later the same month, an event for which he was not previously eligible. Was the 16th player since 1990, and the eighth of the last 12, to make the Zurich Classic of New Orleans his maiden TOUR victory. Was the only player to go bogey free in New Orleans. Coincidentally, the last player to win on TOUR with no bogeys was Lee Trevino at this event in 1974 (72 holes). Was a perfect 46 for 46 from putting inside 10 feet and ranked No. 1 in Strokes Gained: Putting with 2.883, however, ranked 79th (of 82) in driving distance with 265.1 yards.

2015 Season

Made 17 of 31 PGA TOUR cuts, with only one top-10. Finished just outside the FedExCup Playoffs, at No. 128. Made all four starts in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals but tied for 117th on that money list.

Wyndham Championship: Missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship and became one of five player to miss out on the FedExCup Playoffs (dropped form No. 119 to No. 128 in the standings).

Missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship and became one of five player to miss out on the FedExCup Playoffs (dropped form No. 119 to No. 128 in the standings). Waste Management Phoenix Open: Posted back-to-back, 4-under 67s on the weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open to finish T10 with four others, marking his first top-10 since a T5 at the 2014 RBC Heritage.

2014 Season

Collected three of his four top-10 finishes in consecutive starts early in the season, highlighted by a career-best, solo-second finish in Mexico, site of his previous-best career finish on the PGA TOUR. Played his way into three of the four FedExCup Playoffs events before finishing 51st in the final FedExCup standings following the BMW Championship.

U.S. Open: Shot rounds of 64-65 at Springfield CC in Springfield, Ohio, during U.S. Open sectional qualifying to earn medalist honors. Defeated amateur Will Grimmer by six shots for his second consecutive U.S. Open invitation. Went on to miss the cut at Pinehurst's No. 2 Course (75-73).

Shot rounds of 64-65 at Springfield CC in Springfield, Ohio, during U.S. Open sectional qualifying to earn medalist honors. Defeated amateur Will Grimmer by six shots for his second consecutive U.S. Open invitation. Went on to miss the cut at Pinehurst's No. 2 Course (75-73). RBC Heritage: Making his third start at the RBC Heritage, finished T5 for his fourth top-10 of the season, tying 2013 for the most of his career. Closed with weekend rounds of 3-under 68 to finish four strokes behind champion Matt Kuchar.

Making his third start at the RBC Heritage, finished T5 for his fourth top-10 of the season, tying 2013 for the most of his career. Closed with weekend rounds of 3-under 68 to finish four strokes behind champion Matt Kuchar. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Finished fifth at the Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation (24-under).

Finished fifth at the Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation (24-under). Sony Open in Hawaii: Opened with rounds of 65-65 at the Sony Open in Hawaii to hold a one-stroke lead at the midway point over Marc Leishman and Hideto Tanihara. The 130 total through two rounds was a PGA TOUR personal-best. Followed with rounds of 71-67 to finish in solo sixth, five strokes behind Jimmy Walker. Dating to a final-round 66 at the 2010 Sony Open in Hawaii, has posted eight of his last nine rounds in the 60s at Waialae CC.

Opened with rounds of 65-65 at the Sony Open in Hawaii to hold a one-stroke lead at the midway point over Marc Leishman and Hideto Tanihara. The 130 total through two rounds was a PGA TOUR personal-best. Followed with rounds of 71-67 to finish in solo sixth, five strokes behind Jimmy Walker. Dating to a final-round 66 at the 2010 Sony Open in Hawaii, has posted eight of his last nine rounds in the 60s at Waialae CC. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Was second at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, four shots behind champion Harris English. Has two runner-up finishes in two starts at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Also T2 in 2010.

2013 Season

Made 15 of 25 TOUR cuts, with four top 10s. Finished No. 92 in the final FedExCup standings.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished T67 at the Deutsche Bank Championship but failed to advance in the FedExCup Playoffs.

Finished T67 at the Deutsche Bank Championship but failed to advance in the FedExCup Playoffs. The Greenbrier Classic: Opened with a 1-over 71 before three rounds in the 60s led to a T6 finish at The Greenbrier Classic–his fourth top-10 finish of the season. Finished four strokes behind tournament winner Jonas Blixt.

Opened with a 1-over 71 before three rounds in the 60s led to a T6 finish at The Greenbrier Classic–his fourth top-10 finish of the season. Finished four strokes behind tournament winner Jonas Blixt. U.S. Open: Was the medalist at U.S. Open qualifying at Springfield CC in Springfield, Ohio, in early June. Shot rounds of 65-64 to roll to a six-shot triumph over Brandon Brown.

Was the medalist at U.S. Open qualifying at Springfield CC in Springfield, Ohio, in early June. Shot rounds of 65-64 to roll to a six-shot triumph over Brandon Brown. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished T4 at the Puerto Rico Open, with rounds of 67-69-66-68. Was two shots off Scott Brown's winning score.

Finished T4 at the Puerto Rico Open, with rounds of 67-69-66-68. Was two shots off Scott Brown's winning score. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Finished T10 at the Humana Challenge to start the season off with back-to-back top 10s. Shot the best third-round score (62 on the Nicklaus Course).

Finished T10 at the Humana Challenge to start the season off with back-to-back top 10s. Shot the best third-round score (62 on the Nicklaus Course). Sony Open in Hawaii: Making his first start on TOUR since his rookie season in 2010, carded four rounds in the 60s, including closing 5-under 65s on the weekend (one shy of career-low round), to finish T5 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2012 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry TOUR season with four cuts made to secure his PGA TOUR card for the second time (2010), finishing 20th on the money list.

Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Added another top-10 in mid-July with a T9 at the Utah Championship, on the strength of four under-par rounds at Willow Creek CC.

Added another top-10 in mid-July with a T9 at the Utah Championship, on the strength of four under-par rounds at Willow Creek CC. Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: Picked up a second top-10 of the season, at the Mexico Open. Opened and closed with 5-under 67s at El Bosque CC to T6 in Leon.

Picked up a second top-10 of the season, at the Mexico Open. Opened and closed with 5-under 67s at El Bosque CC to T6 in Leon. South Georgia Classic Presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Fired a bogey-free, 6-under 66 on the last day to finish runner-up at the South Georgia Classic. His 14-under 274 total left him two back of winner Luke List. Was one off the pace after the first and second rounds but fell four behind with a third-round 72.

Fired a bogey-free, 6-under 66 on the last day to finish runner-up at the South Georgia Classic. His 14-under 274 total left him two back of winner Luke List. Was one off the pace after the first and second rounds but fell four behind with a third-round 72. Chile Classic Presented by Pacific Rubiales: First top-10 came at Chile Classic, a T7.

2011 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Thirteen starts later he added another top-10 when he finished sixth at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open. His second-round 64 tied for low round of the week at Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass and gave him a share of the 36-hole lead with eventual champion Gavin Coles. Jumped from No. 77 to 66 on the money list but missed qualifying for the Web.com Tour Championship by six places on the earnings chart.

Thirteen starts later he added another top-10 when he finished sixth at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open. His second-round 64 tied for low round of the week at Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass and gave him a share of the 36-hole lead with eventual champion Gavin Coles. Jumped from No. 77 to 66 on the money list but missed qualifying for the Web.com Tour Championship by six places on the earnings chart. Chiquita Classic: First top-10 was a T3 at the Chiquita Classic, where he finished 20-under par for the week.

2010 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 28 starts on the PGA TOUR and ended the season No. 154 on the money list. Also made three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The McGladrey Classic: Added a T15 at The McGladrey Classic.

Added a T15 at The McGladrey Classic. Knoxville News Sentinel Open: Finished T5 at the Knoxville News Sentinel Open.

Finished T5 at the Knoxville News Sentinel Open. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Was T2 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Was T2 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Sony Open in Hawaii: Started his rookie season with a T25 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2009 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour campaign No. 26 on the money list. Ended the year No. 5 in Total Birdies.

Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Was bumped at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship from what looked to be a PGA TOUR card. Entered the week at No. 23 on the money list but dropped three places despite a T14 finish, his 11th top-25 of the year. Stumbled with a 76 in the opening round at Daniel Island, SC, but rallied with rounds of 67-69-68 to wind up $2,844 behind No. 25 Fran Quinn.

Was bumped at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship from what looked to be a PGA TOUR card. Entered the week at No. 23 on the money list but dropped three places despite a T14 finish, his 11th top-25 of the year. Stumbled with a 76 in the opening round at Daniel Island, SC, but rallied with rounds of 67-69-68 to wind up $2,844 behind No. 25 Fran Quinn. Soboba Classic: Added a T3 at the Soboba Classic where he shared the 54-hole lead. Struggled on the windy final day at The CC at Soboba Springs and did not make a birdie until the final hole. Finished four shots back of winner Jerod Turner but earned enough money to propel him from No. 48 to 23 on the money list with three events remaining. Skipped the Chattanooga Classic the following week but added a T17 at the Miccosukee Championshp to hold his place on the money list.

Added a T3 at the Soboba Classic where he shared the 54-hole lead. Struggled on the windy final day at The CC at Soboba Springs and did not make a birdie until the final hole. Finished four shots back of winner Jerod Turner but earned enough money to propel him from No. 48 to 23 on the money list with three events remaining. Skipped the Chattanooga Classic the following week but added a T17 at the Miccosukee Championshp to hold his place on the money list. Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Collected his first career top-10 with a T8 at the Knoxville Open where he was one of only three players to post all four rounds in the 60s.

2008 Season

Made the cut in half of his 14 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a pair of top-25 finishes.

Utah Championship Presented by Zions Bank: Became part of Korn Ferry Tour history when he was one of a record four players (Peter Tomasulo, Chris Stroud and Jonathan Fricke) to record a hole-in-one during the opening round of the Utah Championship. His was the third ace when he holed a 7-iron at the seventh hole.

Became part of Korn Ferry Tour history when he was one of a record four players (Peter Tomasulo, Chris Stroud and Jonathan Fricke) to record a hole-in-one during the opening round of the Utah Championship. His was the third ace when he holed a 7-iron at the seventh hole. Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Finished T17 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.

Finished T17 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic. Xerox Classic: Was T24 at the Xerox Classic.

2007 Season

Played on the NGA and Hooters Tours.

Hooters Winter Series Tour Championship: His career was highlighted by a win at the Hooters Winter Series Tour Championship.

2006 Season

Played on the NGA and Hooters Tours.

Amateur Highlights

Earned individual medalist honors at the 2005 Mid-Continent Conference Championship, the first player in Oakland University history to do so. The win was one of four during his senior season. Also named the conference's Player of Year in 2005.

Graduated from Oakland University as the most-decorated golfer in school history after winning nine career events. Was inducted into the Oakland University Hall of Honor (competed from 2001-2005) in April 2016.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE