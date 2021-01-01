Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2022-23)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2009

PGA TOUR: 2011

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2016 Shell Houston Open

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2010 Moonah Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

2010 Defeated Chris Kirk, Moonah Classic

Personal

Started playing golf at age 9 by tagging along with father and brother, Tom, at the local municipal course. By age 12, after mom dropped him off at the course, he played from dawn until dusk, using an all-day youth ticket.

Favorite college team is the Cincinnati Bearcats. Favorite professional team is the Cincinnati Bengals.

Is perhaps best known for working as an assistant club pro at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey in 2006-07. Has played numerous rounds with Donald Trump and Trump's celebrity friends. Served as assistant pro from 2004-06 at the PGA GC and PGA CC in Port St. Lucie, Fla., and served as an assistant professional at Trump National in New Jersey.

Marks his ball on the green with Presidential dollar gold coins. Roommate from his assistant-pro days, Steven Wyder, a high school history teacher, picks the "lucky" coins each week depending on event locations and dates. Ball marker has its own Twitter handle, @POTUSBallMarker, so his fans can follow.

Special Interests

Spending time with wife and children, bowling, eating

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played his way into the FedExCup Playoffs with a victory at the Wyndham Championship and advanced to the BMW Championship, finishing the season No. 64 in the FedExCup standings. Win marked his third PGA TOUR title and second in as many seasons. Qualified for the Playoffs for the first time since 2017 and fourth overall, while the appearance at the BMW Championship was his first since the 2015-16 season. One of four players to improve over 100 positions in the FedExCup standings since the season resumed in June to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs and was the first player to jump at least 138 spots in the Regular Season finale during the FedExCup era. Win marked his only top-25 of the season. Made nine cuts in 21 starts.

Wyndham Championship: Won the Wyndham Championship by one stroke over Billy Horschel, his third PGA TOUR title in his 195th career start at age 42 years, 9 months, 11 days. Closing 36-hole score of 124 (61-63) was the second such score of 124 or better by a winner in PGA TOUR history. Moved from No. 192 to No. 54 in the FedExCup standings, becoming the first player to jump at least 138 spots in the Regular Season finale during the FedExCup era. Became the second player in his 40s to win during the season, joining Tiger Woods. Third-round 61 marked his first career 18-hole score of 61 or better. Co-led the field in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.77) and Eagles (3). Qualified for the 2020 U.S. Open as one of the top two players, not otherwise eligible, in the top 10 and ties.

2019 Season

Barbasol Championship: Captured his second PGA TOUR victory, winning the Barbasol Championship by one stroke over Kelly Kraft. Victory came in his 175th career TOUR start at the age of 41 years, 8 months, 16 days. Shot a third-round 62, his third career sub-63 score on TOUR. Successfully converted the 54-hole lead/co-lead for the second time in his second career attempt. Marked his first win since the 2016 Houston Open and first top-10 since the 2017 Valspar Championship (T3). 36-hole (130), 54-hole (192) and 72-hole (262) totals all topped his career-bests entering the week. Led the field in Scrambling (8/9).

2018 Season

Due to a foot injury, did not play after the Genesis Open in February. Ended the season with three made cuts in nine starts. Finished the season No. 233 in the FedExCup, seeing a streak of three consecutive FedExCup Playoffs appearances snapped. Lone top-10 in competition came on the Korn Ferry Tour in July, one of six Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2018. Entered the 2018-19 season playing out of the Major Medical Extension category, with 18 starts available to earn 364 points to equal No. 125 (Seamus Power/377) on the 2017-18 FedExCup points list to retain eligibility for the remainder of the season.

LECOM Health Challenge: Making his first start since recovering from toe surgery, posted four sub-70 rounds at the LECOM Health Challenge to finish T6.

2017 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 25 starts during the 2016-17 season. Ended the season No. 91 in the FedExCup standings, marking the third straight season he has advanced to the Playoffs.

Dell Technologies Championship: Ended the season with a T69 at the Dell Technologies Championship, the second FedExCup Playoffs event.

Ended the season with a T69 at the Dell Technologies Championship, the second FedExCup Playoffs event. Valspar Championship: Posted his best finish on the PGA TOUR since his 2016 victory in Houston with a T3 at the Valspar Championship. Tied the second-best round in tournament history with a first-round 9-under 62 to take the 18-hole lead by two shots. Following scores of even-par 71 in rounds two and three, closed with a 68 to claim the top-five finish at 12-under 272.

Posted his best finish on the PGA TOUR since his 2016 victory in Houston with a T3 at the Valspar Championship. Tied the second-best round in tournament history with a first-round 9-under 62 to take the 18-hole lead by two shots. Following scores of even-par 71 in rounds two and three, closed with a 68 to claim the top-five finish at 12-under 272. Sony Open in Hawaii: Earned his first top-10 since winning the 2016 Shell Houston Open at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing alone in 10th in his sixth start of the season.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive year, thanks to five top-25 finishes in 26 starts during the regular season. Kept himself alive through three of four Playoffs events with two additional top-25s before ending his season after the BMW Championship at No. 42 in the FedExCup standings.

BMW Championship: T24 at the BMW Championship.

T24 at the BMW Championship. The Barclays: T22 at The Barclays.

T22 at The Barclays. The Open Championship: Made starts in each major for the first time in his career, with The Open Championship his only made cut (T43).

Made starts in each major for the first time in his career, with The Open Championship his only made cut (T43). Masters Tournament: Missed the cut in his Masters debut.

Missed the cut in his Masters debut. Shell Houston Open: Earned his first career PGA TOUR title at the Shell Houston Open in his 106th TOUR start at the age of 38 years, 4 months, 29 days. Won by one stroke over Henrik Stenson. With the win, claimed the last spot in the following week's Masters Tournament, becoming the first player since Matt Jones in 2014 to play his way into the Masters via a win at the Shell Houston Open. With rounds of 69-69-67-68–273 (-15) in Houston, posted four rounds in the 60s for just the fourth time in his career. Became the 16th player in tournament history to make the Shell Houston Open his maiden PGA TOUR victory.

Earned his first career PGA TOUR title at the Shell Houston Open in his 106th TOUR start at the age of 38 years, 4 months, 29 days. Won by one stroke over Henrik Stenson. With the win, claimed the last spot in the following week's Masters Tournament, becoming the first player since Matt Jones in 2014 to play his way into the Masters via a win at the Shell Houston Open. With rounds of 69-69-67-68–273 (-15) in Houston, posted four rounds in the 60s for just the fourth time in his career. Became the 16th player in tournament history to make the Shell Houston Open his maiden PGA TOUR victory. CIMB Classic: Following a 72nd-place finish and missed cuts in first two starts of the 2015-16 PGA TOUR season, posted rounds of 70-66-68-67 to T10 at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia.

2015 Season

Seven top-25 finishes in 25 starts resulted in his first appearance in the FedExCup Playoffs. Ended his season, at No. 74 in the FedExCup standings.

Deutsche Bank Championship: A pair of 2-over 73s in the Deutsche Bank Championship resulted in a missed cut.

A pair of 2-over 73s in the Deutsche Bank Championship resulted in a missed cut. The Barclays: Began strong with a T13 finish at The Barclays.

Began strong with a T13 finish at The Barclays. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Second top-10 finish of the season came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in late April. Following rounds of 69-68-67 at TPC Louisiana, closed with a bogey-free, 7-under 65 to claim a T4 with Jason Day.

Second top-10 finish of the season came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in late April. Following rounds of 69-68-67 at TPC Louisiana, closed with a bogey-free, 7-under 65 to claim a T4 with Jason Day. The Honda Classic: With a bogey-free, 5-under 65, led by a stroke after the first round of The Honda Classic. Ensuing rounds of 72-71-69 resulted in a T7 with three others in the Monday finish. The performance was his first top-10 since claiming a T9 at the 2013 Sanderson Farms Championship.

2014 Season

Third full season on the PGA TOUR included 11 made cuts in 21 starts, concluding the year No. 182 in the FedExCup standings.

Web.com Tour Championship: Finished strong at the Web.com Tour Championship, firing 70-67-65-70 to grab another T4 and pick up $44,000.

Finished strong at the Web.com Tour Championship, firing 70-67-65-70 to grab another T4 and pick up $44,000. Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: At the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in his native Ohio, finished T14 and added $15,500 to his Finals' earnings, assuring him a return to the PGA TOUR.

At the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in his native Ohio, finished T14 and added $15,500 to his Finals' earnings, assuring him a return to the PGA TOUR. Chiquita Classic: Rounds of 72-67-69-67 in his second Finals start, Chiquita Classic, led to a T4 and check for $39,375.

Rounds of 72-67-69-67 in his second Finals start, Chiquita Classic, led to a T4 and check for $39,375. Hotel Fitness Championship: Opened the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a T50 in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Opened the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a T50 in Fort Wayne, Ind. Frys.com Open: Season-best T26 came at the season-opening Frys.com Open.

2013 Season

Played in 19 PGA TOUR events, recording two top-10s among his 10 made cuts. Finished No. 139 in the FedExCup. Both of his top-10s came in back-to-back starts. Played in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events. Finished 28th on the Korn Ferry Tour priority rankings to secure his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: His top showing was a T7 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Was tied for second through 54 holes, three shots behind leader Seung-Yul Noh. Opened with a 64 at the Ohio State University GC's Scarlet Course but finished with a 3-over 74 to fall back.

His top showing was a T7 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Was tied for second through 54 holes, three shots behind leader Seung-Yul Noh. Opened with a 64 at the Ohio State University GC's Scarlet Course but finished with a 3-over 74 to fall back. Wyndham Championship: Had a pair of 66s in his final TOUR start of the season, at the Wyndham Championship (second and final rounds) to T11 in Greensboro.

Had a pair of 66s in his final TOUR start of the season, at the Wyndham Championship (second and final rounds) to T11 in Greensboro. Sanderson Farms Championship: At the Sanderson Farms Championship, again enjoyed four under-par rounds, including an opening 66, to T9 in Mississippi.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship, again enjoyed four under-par rounds, including an opening 66, to T9 in Mississippi. John Deere Classic: At the John Deere Classic, parlayed a 66-68-67-67 performance at TPC Deere Run into a T10.

2012 Season

Finished 25th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to earn his 2013 PGA TOUR card. Edged the No. 26 player, Camilo Benedetti, by $940.

Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Finished T3 at the Cox Classic, thanks to a closing 64 that was highlighted by a hole-in-one at the par-3 eighth. The ace was the sixth of his career, his second in competition and first on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished at 20-under par, four back of winner Ben Kohles.

Finished T3 at the Cox Classic, thanks to a closing 64 that was highlighted by a hole-in-one at the par-3 eighth. The ace was the sixth of his career, his second in competition and first on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished at 20-under par, four back of winner Ben Kohles. Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Was the 36- and 54-hole leader at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, but eventually finished T2 along with Justin Hicks, two strokes back of Casey Wittenberg. Led by two at the turn Sunday but saw his chances slip away after going double bogey, bogey on Nos. 15-16. Came back with birdies on the final two holes to tie Hicks.

Was the 36- and 54-hole leader at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, but eventually finished T2 along with Justin Hicks, two strokes back of Casey Wittenberg. Led by two at the turn Sunday but saw his chances slip away after going double bogey, bogey on Nos. 15-16. Came back with birdies on the final two holes to tie Hicks. U.S. Open: Qualified for the U.S. Open at The Olympic Club but missed the 36-hole cut by two strokes after posting scores of 78-72. Both U.S. Open starts have come in Northern California (was T47 in 2010 at Pebble Beach).

Qualified for the U.S. Open at The Olympic Club but missed the 36-hole cut by two strokes after posting scores of 78-72. Both U.S. Open starts have come in Northern California (was T47 in 2010 at Pebble Beach). Stadion Classic at UGA: Shared the 36-hole lead at the Stadion Classic at UGA and wound up solo-sixth.

2011 Season

Claimed a pair of top-25 finishes in 22 starts in his rookie year on the PGA TOUR, and missed the cut in both of his Korn Ferry Tour starts.

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: His win at that Moonah Classic in Australia qualified him, via the Australasian Tour's money list, to play in his first World Golf Championships event, the HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China, where he entered the final round tied for 58th but shot a Sunday 68 at Sheshan International GC to move up 20 positions.

2010 Season

Entered 25 Korn Ferry Tour events and posted three top-10 finishes, including his first win on Tour. Ended the season No. 19 on the money list and earned his PGA TOUR card for 2011.

Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Closed the year with a T7 effort at the Web.com Tour Championship to assure a spot among the top-25 money winners.

Closed the year with a T7 effort at the Web.com Tour Championship to assure a spot among the top-25 money winners. Knoxville News Sentinel Open: In August, recorded his second top-10 finish, at the Knoxville News Sentinel Open. Posted all four rounds in the 60s, one of just two players to do so. Eagled the par-5 18th hole in the final round to finish T7.

In August, recorded his second top-10 finish, at the Knoxville News Sentinel Open. Posted all four rounds in the 60s, one of just two players to do so. Eagled the par-5 18th hole in the final round to finish T7. U.S. Open Championship: Also qualified for the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach where he finished T47 in his first-ever start on the PGA TOUR.

Also qualified for the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach where he finished T47 in his first-ever start on the PGA TOUR. Moonah Classic: Earned his first career title with a playoff win over Chris Kirk at the second event on the schedule, the Moonah Classic in Australia. After missing the cut at the season-opening Michael Hill New Zealand Open, he rebounded in Victoria with a course-record 10-under 62 in the opening round to grab a four-stroke lead. A second-day 70 gave him a three-shot advantage heading into the weekend at Moonah Links. Shot a 3-over 75 to drop into a tie for the 54-hole lead with Kirk, who carded a 7-under 65 to make up 10 strokes. Battled with Kirk on the windswept final day, both posting 70s to force overtime. Won the playoff with a short birdie putt on the first extra hole, capturing the $126,000 first-place check.

2009 Season

Started the Korn Ferry Tour season quickly but struggled as the season wore on and finished No. 65 on the money list. Had a pair of top-five finishes in the first four weeks but did not crack the top 10 after that. Missed the final six cuts of the year to fall out of the top 60.

Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Made five consecutive cuts in August, but a T17 in Wichita was his best finish.

Made five consecutive cuts in August, but a T17 in Wichita was his best finish. Michael Hill New Zealand Open: Earned his second top-five of the year with a solo-third at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open.

Earned his second top-five of the year with a solo-third at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open. Panama CLARO Championship: Finished T4 at the season-opening Panama CLARO Championship.

2008 Season

Made 11 of 28 cuts during his rookie season in 2008 to finish 92nd on the money list. He had a pair of top-15 finishes.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: At the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, he strung together six par-or-better rounds (71-72-69-70-67-71) to T62 and gain fully-exempt Korn Ferry Tour status for a second consecutive season.

At the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, he strung together six par-or-better rounds (71-72-69-70-67-71) to T62 and gain fully-exempt Korn Ferry Tour status for a second consecutive season. Miccosukee Championship: At the last full-field event of the season, the Miccosukee Championship, he had his best weekend of the season, firing rounds of 69-67 at Miccosukee G&CC to T11.

At the last full-field event of the season, the Miccosukee Championship, he had his best weekend of the season, firing rounds of 69-67 at Miccosukee G&CC to T11. Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet: Made back-to-back eagles on holes 5-6 during second-round 64 at the Cox Classic. One of just two players (Colt Knost) to do so that year.

Made back-to-back eagles on holes 5-6 during second-round 64 at the Cox Classic. One of just two players (Colt Knost) to do so that year. Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: In Canada, he had four under-par rounds to T14.

2007 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his 2008 Korn Ferry Tour eligibility with a T74 finish at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament in his first appearance at the final stage.

Earned his 2008 Korn Ferry Tour eligibility with a T74 finish at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament in his first appearance at the final stage. National Assistant's Championship: Finished runner-up at the 2005 National Assistant's Championship.

Finished runner-up at the 2005 National Assistant's Championship. New Jersey Assistant's Championship: Winner of the 2007 New Jersey Assistant's Championship.

2006 Season

New Jersey Assistant's Championship: Winner of the 2006 New Jersey Assistant's Championship.

2005 Season