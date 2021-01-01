|
Jeff Corr
Full Name
CORE
Pronunciation
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
March 19, 1979
Birthday
42
AGE
Monroe, Louisiana
Birthplace
Longwood, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Jacksonville State University
College
2002
Turned Pro
$91,214
Career Earnings
Apopka, FL, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played in 18 Korn Ferry Tour events, making six cuts. Had two top 25s. Finished 128th on the Regular Season money list.
2014 Season
Played in nine events on PGA TOUR Canada and recorded two top-10 finishes.
2012 Season
Played in 18 Korn Ferry Tour events, recording three top-25 finishes while making 10 cuts. Placed 142nd on the final money list.
2011 Season
Earned Hooters Tour Player of the Year honors. Has made the cut in all three prior Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2009 Season
Played in one Korn Ferry Tour event.
2007 Season