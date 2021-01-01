×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Jeff Corr
Jeff Corr

Jeff Corr

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
42
AGE
2002
Turned Pro
Jacksonville State University
College
Monroe, Louisiana
Birthplace
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
42
AGE
2002
Turned Pro
Jacksonville State University
College
Monroe, Louisiana
Birthplace
128
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2015)
$27,218
Official Money (2015)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2015)
70.96
Scoring Average (2015)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Jeff Corr
Jeff Corr
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Jeff Corr

Full Name

CORE

Pronunciation

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

March 19, 1979

Birthday

42

AGE

Monroe, Louisiana

Birthplace

Longwood, Florida

Residence

Single

Family

Jacksonville State University

College

2002

Turned Pro

$91,214

Career Earnings

Apopka, FL, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2012

Personal

  • Has worked as a golf shop assistant since college.
  • Is a self-taught player.
  • Favorite courses played are Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando and TPC Sawgrass.
  • Never travels without an xBox.
  • Uses a 1965 quarter to mark his ball.
  • Favorite food are fajitas. Favorite vacation spot is the Florida Keys.
  • Carries Uncrustables in his golf bag for a snack.
  • Dream foursome would include Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
  • Not many know he owns a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Special Interests

  • Hunting, fishing, riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Played in 18 Korn Ferry Tour events, making six cuts. Had two top 25s. Finished 128th on the Regular Season money list.

  • El Bosque Mexico Championship: T23 at the Mexico Championship in April.
  • Brasil Champions presented by HSBC: T19 at the Brasil Champions in March.

2014 Season

Played in nine events on PGA TOUR Canada and recorded two top-10 finishes.

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T21 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
  • Wildfire Invitational presented by PC Financial: Earned second top-10 with a T7 at the Wildfire Invitational to move into the top 25 in the season-long Order of Merit.
  • Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: First top-10 finish of the season came at the Staal Foundation Open. He was third, with rounds of 66-72-67-69 to finish three strokes behind champion Wes Homan's 271 total.
  • PC Financial Open: After missing the cut at PC Financial Open, went on to card rounds of 68-67-71-67 at Bayview Place Island Savings Open for a T17 finish.

2012 Season

Played in 18 Korn Ferry Tour events, recording three top-25 finishes while making 10 cuts. Placed 142nd on the final money list.

  • WNB Golf Classic: Top finish was a T20 at the WNB Golf Classic in Midland, Texas, thanks to weekend rounds of 70-67 (7-under).
  • News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Finished T24 at the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville.
  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Was T22 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.

2011 Season

Earned Hooters Tour Player of the Year honors. Has made the cut in all three prior Korn Ferry Tour starts. Earned Hooters Tour Player of the Year honors. Has made the cut in all three prior Korn Ferry Tour starts.

  • Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Made the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Classic.

2009 Season

Played in one Korn Ferry Tour event.

  • Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Made the cut at the Knoxville Open after opening with a 6-under 66 and closing with a 69.

2007 Season

  • Miccosukee Championship: Turned in his best Korn Ferry Tour finish, a T10 at the Miccosukee Championship.