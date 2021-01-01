Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2015

International Victories (18)

2009 Haryana Open [India]

Haryana Open [India] 2009 BILT Open [India]

BILT Open [India] 2010 Players Championship [India]

Players Championship [India] 2010 Players Championship [India]

Players Championship [India] 2010 BILT Open [India]

BILT Open [India] 2011 Players Championship [India]

Players Championship [India] 2011 Players Championship [India]

Players Championship [India] 2011 Panasonic Open [Asia]

Panasonic Open [Asia] 2012 SAIL-SBI Open [Asia]

SAIL-SBI Open [Asia] 2013 SAIL-SBI Open [Asia]

SAIL-SBI Open [Asia] 2013 Players Championship [India]

Players Championship [India] 2013 Eagleburg Open [India]

Eagleburg Open [India] 2013 Tour Championship [India]

Tour Championship [India] 2014 PGTI Ahmedabad Masters [Ind]

PGTI Ahmedabad Masters [Ind] 2014 CIMB Niaga Indonesian Masters [Asia]

CIMB Niaga Indonesian Masters [Asia] 2014 Venetian Macau Open [Asia]

Venetian Macau Open [Asia] 2015 Maybank Malaysian Open [Eur]

Maybank Malaysian Open [Eur] 2015 Hero Indian Open [Eur]

National Teams

2015, 2017 Presidents Cup

2013, 2018 World Cup

2016 Summer Olympics

2016 Eurasia Cup

Personal

At age 8, his father, an Army officer, introduced him to the game.

Practices Vipassana meditation.

Speaks Bengali, Hindi and Punjabi, in addition to English.

Special Interests

Gaming on PS4, cooking and listening to music.

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Finished T3 at the Barbasol Championship in his tournament debut. Marked his best result on TOUR since a runner-up at the 2017 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Valero Texas Open: Recorded four under-par scores (71-69-69-69) to finish solo-fifth at the Valero Texas Open. Marked his first top-five on TOUR since the 2017 THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES (T5).

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Finished T3 at the Barbasol Championship in his tournament debut. Marked his best result on TOUR since a runner-up at the 2017 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Valero Texas Open: Recorded four under-par scores (71-69-69-69) to finish solo-fifth at the Valero Texas Open. Marked his first top-five on TOUR since the 2017 THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES (T5).

2019 Season

Collected one top-10 and 14 made cuts in 23 starts to finish No. 178 in the FedExCup standings, but earned one of the 25 PGA TOUR cards available through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 10 on the Finals points list. Entered the 2019-20 season 21st in the final priority ranking. Best result of the season came at the Mayakoba Golf Classic (T10).

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Carded a final-round 66 en route to a T5 finish at 16-under at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco. The finish secured his return to the PGA TOUR for the 2019-20 season.

Carded a final-round 66 en route to a T5 finish at 16-under at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco. The finish secured his return to the PGA TOUR for the 2019-20 season. Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Fired four rounds under-par to finish T7 at Ohio State University Golf Club's Scarlet Course.

Fired four rounds under-par to finish T7 at Ohio State University Golf Club's Scarlet Course. Mayakoba Golf Classic: Shot four sub-70 rounds for a T10 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Marked second time in 87th start posting four sub-70 rounds in a tournament.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive time but after a T71 at THE NORTHERN TRUST, missed the cut at the Dell Technologies Championship to end his season at No. 99 in the FedExCup. Made 17 cuts in 24 starts in a season that included six top-25s and four top-10s. Second-round 61 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier marked his first score of 61 or better on TOUR.

World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Earned first career top-10 in a World Golf Championships event with a T6 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Earned first career top-10 in a World Golf Championships event with a T6 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Travelers Championship: Posted 67-67-65-69 to finish T9 at the Travelers Championship. Marked the first time in his PGA TOUR career (76 starts) posting four sub-70 rounds in a tournament.

Posted 67-67-65-69 to finish T9 at the Travelers Championship. Marked the first time in his PGA TOUR career (76 starts) posting four sub-70 rounds in a tournament. THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: Was in contention on the back nine at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, but struggled down the stretch and finished T5.

Was in contention on the back nine at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, but struggled down the stretch and finished T5. CIMB Classic: Recorded a second-straight top-10 finish at the CIMB Classic, his first start of the season. Was bogey-free in the third round on his way to an 8-under 64.

2017 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Progressed to the third Playoffs event, the BMW Championship, on the bubble at No. 70 in the standings before a T9 result in Chicago saw him finish the season at No. 51 in the FedExCup. Made 14 cuts in 22 starts, posting seven top-25 finishes, including three top-10s and a season-best T2 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Capped the season with a second appearance for the International Team at the Presidents Cup.

Presidents Cup: Selected by Captain Nick Price, along with Argentina's Emiliano Grillo, to represent the International Team at the Presidents Cup at Liberty National where he posted a 1-1-1 record. After sitting out the first day, suffered a 6-and-5 loss while paired with Charl Schwartzel against Charley Hoffman/Kevin Chappell in day two Four-ball match. Sat out Saturday's morning session before pairing with rookie Si Woo Kim in the afternoon Four-ball match, defeating Kevin Chappell/Charley Hoffman 1-up to earn the only full point of the day for the International Team. Halved his match with Kevin Kisner in Sunday's Singles to bring his overall record to 1-4-1.

Selected by Captain Nick Price, along with Argentina's Emiliano Grillo, to represent the International Team at the Presidents Cup at Liberty National where he posted a 1-1-1 record. After sitting out the first day, suffered a 6-and-5 loss while paired with Charl Schwartzel against Charley Hoffman/Kevin Chappell in day two Four-ball match. Sat out Saturday's morning session before pairing with rookie Si Woo Kim in the afternoon Four-ball match, defeating Kevin Chappell/Charley Hoffman 1-up to earn the only full point of the day for the International Team. Halved his match with Kevin Kisner in Sunday's Singles to bring his overall record to 1-4-1. BMW Championship: Finished T9 at the BMW Championship. Ended his season at No. 51 in the FedExCup standings.

Finished T9 at the BMW Championship. Ended his season at No. 51 in the FedExCup standings. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Shot a bogey-free, final-round 7-under 65 to finish T2 at the Memorial Tournament for his best finish to date on the PGA TOUR. With 27' 9", ranked No. 1 in approach shot proximity to the hole for the week and improved from No. 22 to No. 15 in his bid to qualify for his second Presidents Cup International Team. It was his fourth top-10 finish in 51 career starts on the PGA TOUR.

Shot a bogey-free, final-round 7-under 65 to finish T2 at the Memorial Tournament for his best finish to date on the PGA TOUR. With 27' 9", ranked No. 1 in approach shot proximity to the hole for the week and improved from No. 22 to No. 15 in his bid to qualify for his second Presidents Cup International Team. It was his fourth top-10 finish in 51 career starts on the PGA TOUR. CIMB Classic: Took a four-stroke lead into the final round of the CIMB Classic at 19-under 197, before a quadruple bogey-9 on the third hole erased his lead. Followed the quadruple bogey at the third hole with a birdie at No. 4 and an eagle-3 at the fifth. Would finish the day with an even-par 72 to finish four strokes behind winner and defending champion Justin Thomas at 19-under 269.

2016 Season

With 16 made cuts in 21 starts, advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs where he eventually finished 119th in the standings.

Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented India when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished 57th in 60-player field.

Represented India when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished 57th in 60-player field. DEAN & DELUCA Invitational: Finished T6 (his lone top-10 finish on TOUR this season) at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, eight strokes behind champion Jordan Spieth. Was seeking to become the first player to win at Colonial in his first start since Sergio Garcia in 2001.

Finished T6 (his lone top-10 finish on TOUR this season) at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, eight strokes behind champion Jordan Spieth. Was seeking to become the first player to win at Colonial in his first start since Sergio Garcia in 2001. Hero Indian Open: Making his title defense at the Hero Indian Open in March (an event he won in a playoff in 2015 over S.S.P. Chawrasia), finished runner-up by two strokes to Chawrasia.

Making his title defense at the Hero Indian Open in March (an event he won in a playoff in 2015 over S.S.P. Chawrasia), finished runner-up by two strokes to Chawrasia. Eurasia Cup: Was one of just two Asia Team members to win singles match while being defeated 18Â½-5Â½ by Europe in the Eurasia Cup in Kuala Lumpur in January, posting a 2-and-1 result over Shane Lowry.

2015 Season

Highlight of his year came in August when he was named a member of The Presidents Cup International squad, becoming the first player from India to make the team.

UBS Hong Kong Open: Finished T7 at the UBS Hong Kong Open with Y.E. Yang, Matt Ford and Wen Tang Lin, a distant seven strokes behind winner Justin Rose.

Finished T7 at the UBS Hong Kong Open with Y.E. Yang, Matt Ford and Wen Tang Lin, a distant seven strokes behind winner Justin Rose. Ventian Macau Open: At the Ventian Macau Open on the Asian Tour, recorded four rounds in the 60s at Macau G&CC, including a final-round 66 to finish T2 with countryman Chiragh Kumar, three shots behind winner Scott Hend. A pair of eagles, at No. 18 in the second round and on No. 8 in the third round, helped his cause.

At the Ventian Macau Open on the Asian Tour, recorded four rounds in the 60s at Macau G&CC, including a final-round 66 to finish T2 with countryman Chiragh Kumar, three shots behind winner Scott Hend. A pair of eagles, at No. 18 in the second round and on No. 8 in the third round, helped his cause. Presidents Cup: Went 0-3-0 in his three Presidents Cup matches in the International team's 15Â½-14Â½ loss in South Korea.

Went 0-3-0 in his three Presidents Cup matches in the International team's 15Â½-14Â½ loss in South Korea. Small Business Connection Championship at River Run: At the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run, recorded a T16 in North Carolina, upping his Finals earnings to $49,750. Feeling he was comfortably above the minimum threshold to secure his PGA TOUR card, elected to not play the last two Finals events to return home and prepare for The Presidents Cup. Finished 32nd in the final priority-ranking order.

At the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run, recorded a T16 in North Carolina, upping his Finals earnings to $49,750. Feeling he was comfortably above the minimum threshold to secure his PGA TOUR card, elected to not play the last two Finals events to return home and prepare for The Presidents Cup. Finished 32nd in the final priority-ranking order. Hotel Fitness Championship: In early September, competed in his first career Korn Ferry Tour event, the Hotel Fitness Championship, having earned enough non-member FedExCup points to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in an attempt to secure PGA TOUR status for the 2015-16 season. Found himself in the final pairing on Sunday at Sycamore Hills GC. A final-round 71 resulted in a T6 in the first of the four Finals events.

In early September, competed in his first career Korn Ferry Tour event, the Hotel Fitness Championship, having earned enough non-member FedExCup points to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in an attempt to secure PGA TOUR status for the 2015-16 season. Found himself in the final pairing on Sunday at Sycamore Hills GC. A final-round 71 resulted in a T6 in the first of the four Finals events. Wyndham Championship: Could not play in the Wyndham Championship despite his top-10 at PGA Championship since he did not qualify for Special Temporary Membership (had 301 FedExCup points and needed 323).

Could not play in the Wyndham Championship despite his top-10 at PGA Championship since he did not qualify for Special Temporary Membership (had 301 FedExCup points and needed 323). PGA Championship: In his 16th PGA TOUR start, posted a 4-under 68 in the final round of the PGA Championship to claim a T5. The finish at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin marked his first top-20 finish on TOUR and is the top showing in a major championship by a native of India. PGA Championship was his 12th start of the season (maximum for a non-member).

In his 16th PGA TOUR start, posted a 4-under 68 in the final round of the PGA Championship to claim a T5. The finish at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin marked his first top-20 finish on TOUR and is the top showing in a major championship by a native of India. PGA Championship was his 12th start of the season (maximum for a non-member). Omega European Masters: Was superb in the final round of the European Tour-Asian Tour co-sanctioned Omega European Masters, shooting a 6-under 64 to finish fifth in Switzerland, five shots behind winner Danny Willett.

Was superb in the final round of the European Tour-Asian Tour co-sanctioned Omega European Masters, shooting a 6-under 64 to finish fifth in Switzerland, five shots behind winner Danny Willett. Hero Indian Open: Won his second European Tour title when he captured the Hero Indian Open in playoff fashion in mid-February, defeating countryman S.S.P. Chawrasia with a birdie on the first extra hole. The duo finished regulation at Delhi GC tied at 7-under after Chawrasia shot a final-round, 5-over 76, to relinquish his two-shot, 54-hole lead. After a slow start, shooting a 2-over 73 on the first day, came back with rounds of 65-70-69. Moved to second in the Race to Dubai standings at the time.

Won his second European Tour title when he captured the Hero Indian Open in playoff fashion in mid-February, defeating countryman S.S.P. Chawrasia with a birdie on the first extra hole. The duo finished regulation at Delhi GC tied at 7-under after Chawrasia shot a final-round, 5-over 76, to relinquish his two-shot, 54-hole lead. After a slow start, shooting a 2-over 73 on the first day, came back with rounds of 65-70-69. Moved to second in the Race to Dubai standings at the time. Maybank Malaysian Open: After winning 13 times worldwide, earned his first European Tour title when he captured the Maybank Malaysian Open in early February. Shot a 10-under 62 in the third round that put him in fifth place, five shots behind 54-hole leader Bernd Wiesberger. Made six front-nine birdies at Kuala Lumpur G&CC and added four more on his back nine. On Sunday, immediately made his presence felt by birdieing four of his first five holes. Was even-par the rest of the way (two birdies and two bogeys) as he overtook Wiesberger to win by a shot.

2014 Season

Ended the Asian Tour season No. 2 on the Order of Merit, approximately U.S. $112,000 behind winner David Lipsky. Made three PGA TOUR appearances, including his second and third major championship starts (missed the cut at The Open Championship and the PGA Championship). Lone made cut was a T35 in Malaysia, at the CIMB Classic. Also added three international runner-up finishes.

King's Cup Golf Hua Hin: First top-10 of the season came at the King's Cup Golf Hua Hin in Thailand. Shot a final-round 68 to T3 with Prom Meesawat, three shots behind winner Prayad Marksaeng.

First top-10 of the season came at the King's Cup Golf Hua Hin in Thailand. Shot a final-round 68 to T3 with Prom Meesawat, three shots behind winner Prayad Marksaeng. Venetian Macau Open: Second victory of the season came in come-from-behind fashion at the Venetian Macau Open in late-October. Began the final round two shots behind 54-hole leader Scott Hend and trailed Hend by as many as four strokes during the last day of play at the Macau G&CC. Shot a 5-under 66 and watched as Hend lipped out a 4-foot par putt on the 72nd hole that would have forced a playoff. It was a reversal of fortune as he finished second at this tournament in 2013 with Hend winning the title. Was in position to grab the victory, thanks to an opening-round, 10-under 61. The victory solidfied his No. 2 position on the Asian Tour Order of Merit. Concluded his Asian Tour season with a T6 at the Thailand Golf Championship. Shot a third-round 68 to move into contention but then dropped on the final day after shooting a 1-over 73.

Second victory of the season came in come-from-behind fashion at the Venetian Macau Open in late-October. Began the final round two shots behind 54-hole leader Scott Hend and trailed Hend by as many as four strokes during the last day of play at the Macau G&CC. Shot a 5-under 66 and watched as Hend lipped out a 4-foot par putt on the 72nd hole that would have forced a playoff. It was a reversal of fortune as he finished second at this tournament in 2013 with Hend winning the title. Was in position to grab the victory, thanks to an opening-round, 10-under 61. The victory solidfied his No. 2 position on the Asian Tour Order of Merit. Concluded his Asian Tour season with a T6 at the Thailand Golf Championship. Shot a third-round 68 to move into contention but then dropped on the final day after shooting a 1-over 73. The Championship at Laguna National: A week later, finished T6 at The Championship at Laguna National, thanks to four under-par rounds. Opened with a 67 then followed with rounds of 70-68-66 to earn the top-10, five shots behind winner Felipe Aguilar.

A week later, finished T6 at The Championship at Laguna National, thanks to four under-par rounds. Opened with a 67 then followed with rounds of 70-68-66 to earn the top-10, five shots behind winner Felipe Aguilar. CIMB Niaga Indonesian Masters: Won his fourth Asian Tour title when he captured the CIMB Niaga Indonesian Masters. Opened with a 70 and then followed with rounds of 69-64-68 to finish a stroke ahead of South Korea's Seuk Hyun Baek and Australia's Cameron Smith at Royale Jakarta GC. The victory was worht US $135,000, his career-high payday.

Won his fourth Asian Tour title when he captured the CIMB Niaga Indonesian Masters. Opened with a 70 and then followed with rounds of 69-64-68 to finish a stroke ahead of South Korea's Seuk Hyun Baek and Australia's Cameron Smith at Royale Jakarta GC. The victory was worht US $135,000, his career-high payday. SAIL-SBI Open: In his next Asian Tour start, was T8 in defense of his 2013 SAIL-SBI Open title.

In his next Asian Tour start, was T8 in defense of his 2013 SAIL-SBI Open title. ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf: Represented India at the ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf in late-November. In the individual competition, finished T25 with four others at Royal Melbourne GC in Australia.

Represented India at the ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf in late-November. In the individual competition, finished T25 with four others at Royal Melbourne GC in Australia. CIMB Classic: Played in his second PGA TOUR event when he received an invitation to the CIMB Classic in Malaysia. Finished T35 at Kuala Lumpur G&CC, thanks to a final-round 68.

2013 Season

Four wins and two additional top-10s internationally. After going winless on the Professional Golf Tour of India in 2012, returned with three titles on that circuit. First triumph came at the Players Championship, a playoff win over Shamim Khan.

Tour Championship: Final win of the season was at the Tour Championship, a four-shot win over Rahil Gangjee.

Final win of the season was at the Tour Championship, a four-shot win over Rahil Gangjee. Hero Indian Open: Two weeks later, was again in the mix, this time at the Hero Indian Open in his home country. Sandwiched a pair of 67s in the second and third rounds around an opening 71 and a closing 70 to T2 with S.S.P Chawrasia, a stroke behind winner Siddikur Rahman for his third close call of the season.

Two weeks later, was again in the mix, this time at the Hero Indian Open in his home country. Sandwiched a pair of 67s in the second and third rounds around an opening 71 and a closing 70 to T2 with S.S.P Chawrasia, a stroke behind winner Siddikur Rahman for his third close call of the season. Venetian Macau Open: After two missed cuts and a T17 in his previous three starts, he lurked around the top-10 at the Venetian Macau Open then made a strong push at victory, shooting a final-round 62 on the island outside Hong Kong. He eventually finished three shots behind winner Scott Hend for his second runner-up performance of the campaign.

After two missed cuts and a T17 in his previous three starts, he lurked around the top-10 at the Venetian Macau Open then made a strong push at victory, shooting a final-round 62 on the island outside Hong Kong. He eventually finished three shots behind winner Scott Hend for his second runner-up performance of the campaign. Eagleburg Open: The following week, he took the title at the Eagleburg Open, a five-shot win helped by middle rounds of 62-64.

The following week, he took the title at the Eagleburg Open, a five-shot win helped by middle rounds of 62-64. SAIL-SBI Open: Successfully defended his SAIL-SBI Open while making his first Asian Tour start of the season. Again won in a playoff, this time against Rashid Khan. Trailed by one shot through 54 holes then fired a final-round 68 to finish regulation deadlocked.

2012 Season

Won his second Asian Tour title in as many years and added four additional top-10s.

CIMB Classic: Also played in the PGA TOUR's unofficial CIMB Classic in Malaysia. Finished T26 after opening with an even-par 71 then reeling off rounds of 66-68-69.

Also played in the PGA TOUR's unofficial CIMB Classic in Malaysia. Finished T26 after opening with an even-par 71 then reeling off rounds of 66-68-69. Hero Indian Open: Final Asian Tour top-10 came at the Hero Indian Open in October, where weekend rounds of 66-67 led to a T5

Final Asian Tour top-10 came at the Hero Indian Open in October, where weekend rounds of 66-67 led to a T5 The Open Championship: Made his PGA TOUR and major championship debut when he T31 at The Open Championship at Royal Lytham St. Annes.

Made his PGA TOUR and major championship debut when he T31 at The Open Championship at Royal Lytham St. Annes. Back-to-back top-10s: Added back-to-back top-10s, at the Indonesian Masters (fifth) and the Queen's Cup (T6).

Added back-to-back top-10s, at the Indonesian Masters (fifth) and the Queen's Cup (T6). Panasonic Open: The following week, was T8 at the Panasonic Open India. Was out of contention after a third-round 74 but recovered nicely on the final day with a 65 jump inside the top 10.

2011 Season

Broke through for victory for the first time on the Asian Tour when he captured the Panasonic Open in early April. Opened with a 65 and then battled Manav Jaini and Mardan Mamat the rest of the way, the trio eventually finishing regulation play deadlocked. Defeated Jaini and Mamat in sudden-death. Two weeks earlier, at the SAIL Open, began the tournament with a 66 and closed with a 69 to finish solo sixth. Final top-10 of the year came at the Queen's Cup, where he T8.

Handa Singapore Classic,: At the Handa Singapore Classic, shot a pair of 66s (second round and final round) to T8 with nine others.

At the Handa Singapore Classic, shot a pair of 66s (second round and final round) to T8 with nine others. Players Championship at Panchkula: At the Players Championship at Panchkula, faced a tighter battle but used a final-round 67 to defeat Mukesh Kumar by two shots.

At the Players Championship at Panchkula, faced a tighter battle but used a final-round 67 to defeat Mukesh Kumar by two shots. Players Championship in Tollygunge: Won his sixth Professional Golf Tour of India title, capturing the Players Championship in Tollygunge, shooting rounds of 65-65-65 over his final 54 holes to defeat Rashid Khan and Hyoti Randhawa by eight strokes.

2010 Season

Johnnie Walker Cambodian Open: Final top-10 was a T4 at the Johnnie Walker Cambodian Open in mid-December. Played his fiinal 54 holes in 67-65-69.

Final top-10 was a T4 at the Johnnie Walker Cambodian Open in mid-December. Played his fiinal 54 holes in 67-65-69. BILT Open: Earned his fifth victory in India, successfully defending his BILT Open by four shots over Amardip Singh Malik.

Earned his fifth victory in India, successfully defending his BILT Open by four shots over Amardip Singh Malik. Players Championship: In May, on the Professional Golf Tour of India, won the Players Championship in dominating fashion, defeating Shamin Khan by six shots.

2009 Season

Added three Asian Tour top-10s. The first came at the Black Mountain Masters (fourth), followed by a ninth-place showing at the Queen's Cup in August and a T9 at the Iskandar Johor Open in October.

Naman Dawar: Won the BILT Open by a whopping seven strokes over Naman Dawar. Opened 66-65-66 in the first three rounds and coasted to victory on the final day.

Won the BILT Open by a whopping seven strokes over Naman Dawar. Opened 66-65-66 in the first three rounds and coasted to victory on the final day. Haryana Open: Was victorious in his homeland, defeating Chinnaswamy Muniyappa by a stroke at the Haryana Open in September.

2008 Season

Played his first full Asian Tour slate, recording two top-25s among his eight made cuts (in 12 starts). Was T25 at the Midea China Classic and T22 at the Macau Open in consecutive weeks in October.

2007 Season

Made his Asian Tour debut, missing the cut at the Hero Honda Indian Open.