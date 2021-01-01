Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Winner, U.S. Open (thru 2024-25)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2009

PGA TOUR Victories (4)

2011 Transitions Championship

Transitions Championship 2013 Reno-Tahoe Open

Reno-Tahoe Open 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open

Waste Management Phoenix Open 2019 U.S. Open

Additional Victories (1)

2011 OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup [with Matt Kuchar]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-2)

2011 Lost to Bill Haas, Jhonattan Vegas, Bob Hope Classic

Lost to Bill Haas, Jhonattan Vegas, Bob Hope Classic 2014 Lost to Ryan Moore, CIMB Classic

Lost to Ryan Moore, CIMB Classic 2018 Defeated Chez Reavie, Waste Management Phoenix Open

National Teams

2019 Presidents Cup

2011 World Cup

Personal

Named all-state in basketball in high school, where his school won two state titles.

Doesn't eat anything that comes out of the sea.

Favorite college team is the Kansas Jayhawks and favorite professional team is the Kansas City Chiefs.

Marks his ball with a 1984 half-dollar coin given to him by his mother. The year 1984 signifies the year he was born.

Owns two ping-pong tables, having started to play regularly when he had left shoulder surgery during his rookie season in 2009. Ping-pong was one activity he could participate in with his left arm in a sling.

Supports junior golf through his namesake American Junior Golf Association event, the Gary Woodland Championship in his collegiate hometown, Lawrence, Kansas.

Special Interests

Basketball, working out, ping-pong

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Wells Fargo Championship: Finished solo-fifth at the Wells Fargo Championship, his second top-five in nine starts at the event.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs and advanced to the BMW Championship for the eighth consecutive season (ninth total), finishing the season No. 43 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded six top-10s, highlighted by a T3 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, and made the cut in 14 of 17 starts. Failed to record at least one top-two finish for the first time since 2012. Represented the United States at the Presidents Cup, making his debut at the event.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the inaugural ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP before finishing fifth, his second consecutive top-five on the PGA TOUR. Opening 64 was the fourth sub-65 first-round score of his career and first since the 2018 PGA Championship. Fell to 0-for-4 in his career in converting the 18-hole lead/co-lead to victory.

2019 Season

Won his first major championship and fourth PGA TOUR title at the U.S. Open and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the fourth consecutive season (seventh overall), finishing the season No. 15 in the FedExCup standings. Qualified for the Playoffs for the eighth time in his 11th season on TOUR. Recorded eight top-10s, collecting more than six in a single season for the first time in his career, and made 21 cuts in 24 starts.

U.S. Open: Won his first major championship with a three-stroke victory over Brooks Koepka at the U.S. Open. The victory, his fourth on the PGA TOUR, came in his 245th career start (31st at a major) at the age of 35 years, 26 days. Became the seventh first-time major winner since 2010 at the U.S. Open. At 271, tied the lowest 72-hole score at the U.S. Open since 2011 (other 271 in that stretch: Martin Kaymer/2014). Became the third player, joining Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth, to win a major by three or more shots since the start of the 2016-17 season (Koepka/4/2017 U.S. Open, Spieth/3/The 2017 Open Championship). Converted a 54-hole lead/co-lead for the first time in his eighth chance at stroke-play events. Played a 34-hole stretch without a bogey (No. 10/R1 thru No. 7/R3). Led the field in Scrambling (16/20) after entering the week ranked 169th in that category.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the seventh time in eight-season stretch and made third consecutive appearance in the TOUR Championship (sixth overall), finishing T11 at East Lake to end his season at No. 26 in the FedExCup. Victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open marked his third career PGA TOUR title and one of three top-10s in a season where he made 21 cuts in 27 starts.

PGA Championship: Held the 18- and 36-hole lead at the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club. Following a 1-over 71 in round three, was three shots back at 9-under 201. Closed with a 1-under 69 to finish T6, his first top-10 in a major in 28 starts.

2017 Season

Claimed five top-10 finishes in 22 starts through the Wyndham Championship to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for a sixth time. Made it through all four FedExCup Playoffs events for the second consecutive season before finishing 28th in the FedExCup standings.

TOUR Championship: Advanced to the TOUR Championship for the second straight season, where he posted scores of 67-67-71-74--271 (-1) to finish 19th and end his season ranked 28th in the FedExCup standings.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time in his career, making it to the TOUR Championship for the fourth time, entering the Playoffs finale in the No. 20 position in the FedExCup standings. Finished T10 at East Lake to end his season No. 20 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded 14 top-25 finishes (one shy of benchmark 15 in 2011) from 26 starts. Of those, three were top-five showings, led by a runner-up finish at the Barracuda Championship. Turned in an impressive Playoffs performance, with four top-25 finishes. Closed the Playoffs with a T15 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, T24 at the BMW Championship and T10 at the TOUR Championship, where he improved with each round (72-70-69-67).

The Barclays: Began final round of The Barclays four strokes back of leader Rickie Fowler and closed with 2-under 69 to finish T4 at 7-under 277, his second top-five finish at The Barclays (T2/2013).

2015 Season

Four top-10 finishes in 21 starts through the Wyndham Championship earned him a fourth return to the FedExCup Playoffs. Competed in the first three of four Playoffs events, before a troublesome, 4-over 75 in the final round of the BMW Championship resulted in a T60 finish, putting an end to his season at No. 41 in the FedExCup standings.

Wells Fargo Championship: Finished T4 at the Wells Fargo Championship for his first top-10 in five starts at Quail Hollow Club.

2014 Season

Made the cut a career-high 23 times in 25 starts, with a playoff loss at the CIMB Classic the best of his five top-10 finishes. Finished the season No. 22 in the FedExCup standings, marking the third time in four seasons he has advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Finished the season with solid play in the FedExCup Playoffs, finishing 22nd in the season-long competition. Playoffs finishes included T13 at The Barclays, T29 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, T23 at the BMW Championship and T9 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

HP Byron Nelson Championship: Recorded his fourth top-10 of the season when he T7 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship.

Held the third-round lead at the Farmers Insurance Open before a final-round 74 dropped him to T10. CIMB Classic: In second start of the season, finished second in a playoff to Ryan Moore at the CIMB Classic, the first FedExCup event held in Asia. Recorded rounds of 68-70-67-69 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, narrowly missing a birdie attempt from 15 feet on 72nd hole that would have clinched his third PGA TOUR title. Forced to return Monday due to darkness Sunday evening, Moore birdied the first playoff hole to take the title.

2013 Season

Made the cut in a career-high 22 events (out of 26 overall), with top-10 finishes at the Reno-Tahoe Open (won) and The Barclays (runner-up). Finished the year 23rd in the FedExCup.

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the second time in his career, finishing T22 at East Lake GC.

2012 Season

Finished No. 134 in the FedExCup standings to miss the FedExCup Playoffs a season after advancing to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola and finishing No. 17 in the FedExCup standings.

Frys.com Open: Making his first start since a missed cut at the Wyndham Championship, finished T9 at the Frys.com Open for his first top-10 finish since T4 at the 2011 Greenbrier Classic.

2011 Season

Outstanding year consisted of six top-10 finishes, highlighted by his first career win on TOUR. Was first in the Q-School/Korn Ferry Tour re-order after the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Finished no worse than 25th in his last six starts of the season.

OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Had a strong finish to his year by teaming with Matt Kuchar representing the U.S. at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup in China. In come-from-behind fashion, the duo shot a final-round 67 in foursomes to defeat the English team of Ian Poulter and Justin Rose by two strokes for the first U.S. victory since 2000.

Finished sixth at the Memorial Tournament in his first start at the event. Finish moved him into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time. Transitions Championship: Converted an 11-foot par putt on the 72nd hole to card a final round, 4-under-par 67 and win the Transitions Championship by one stroke over Webb Simpson in his 33rd career start. The par on No. 18 in the final round was his only par on the closing nine holes. He carded a 2-under 33 that featured five birdies and three bogeys. The win was his third top-10 of the season and moved him from No. 18 to No. 3 in the FedExCup standings. Converted 17 of 17 putts from inside 20 feet during the final round, including a 16-foot birdie putt to tie for the lead on No. 17. He needed just 23 putts on the day, 10 on the back nine. Made 22 birdies during the week, tied for most in the field. He became the first player to win the Transitions Championship in his first start since Retief Goosen in 2003 and the first to make the event his maiden PGA TOUR victory since Carl Pettersson in 2005.

Rounds of 71-68-68-71 at PGA National led to a T6 finish at The Honda Classic, his third top-10 in six starts. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Next top-10 finish came at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Four rounds in the 60s earned him T8 honors at TPC Scottsdale.

Next top-10 finish came at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Four rounds in the 60s earned him T8 honors at TPC Scottsdale. Bob Hope Classic: After holding a share of the 54- and 72-hole leads, lost on the second playoff hole (No. 10) to Jhonattan Vegas in his second career start at the Bob Hope Classic. Runner-up finish was first career top-10 in his 28th event on the PGA TOUR. Made a birdie-4 on the 90th and final hole in regulation at the Palmer Private Course at PGA West to force a playoff with Vegas and Bill Haas. After Haas was eliminated on first playoff hole, Vegas hit his drive in the water on the second playoff hole but rallied to make a 13-foot par putt for the win. Woodland was unable to get up and down for par from a greenside bunker.

2010 Season

Playing on a Major Medical Extension, returned from a long layoff with a missed cut at the Valero Texas Open, followed by a T32 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. He last competed in July 2009 at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee and then underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder on August 12. Began rehab the next day. Ended the season with three made cuts in eights starts, including his first-career top-25 finish (T21 at the John Deere Classic). Also competed in four Korn Ferry Tour events earlier in the season, missing the cut in all those starts.

2009 Season

Rookie season on the TOUR was cut short in July because of an injury to his left shoulder, which required surgery. Coupled with the $121,031 earned in 2009, had eight events in 2010 to equal that of No. 125 on the 2009 money list ($662,683) and gain a Major Medical Extension for the remainder of the year. Made eight cuts in 18 starts on TOUR in 2009, with a best finish of T28 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Finished fifth in Driving Distance (307.3-yard average) in 2009.

2008 Season

Earned his PGA TOUR card for the first time by finishing T11 at the Qualifying Tournament, giving him 2009 privileges. Made it through all three stages of the Qualifying Tournament. Posted six sub-par rounds in the final stage at PGA West, highlighted by a second-round, 8-under 64. For a second consecutive year, played primarily on the Hooters Tour. Did make four Korn Ferry Tour starts, with his only made cut a T32 at the Melwood Prince George's County Open.

2007 Season

Played on the Hooters Tour, while making two Korn Ferry Tour starts. Only made cut was a T58 at the Albertsons Boise Open.

Amateur Highlights

Won the 2005 Kansas Amateur and was second at the 2006 Western Amateur.

Played freshman year of college basketball at Washburn University in Topeka, Kan., before transferring to the University of Kansas to play golf. During that one season (2002-03), he averaged 6 points a game, was a 37-percent field goal shooter, making 87

Won four collegiate golf tournaments (the 2005 Cleveland State Invitational, the 2006 Kansas Invitational and the 2007 All-American Golf Classic and Louisiana Classics).

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE