Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Past Champion (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012

2012 Korn Ferry Tour: 2013

2013 PGA TOUR: 2014

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2013 Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC

International Victories (2)

2011 85th Chile Open [TLA]

85th Chile Open [TLA] 2011 Toyota Peru Open [TLA]

Special Interests

Tennis, Motocross

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Played in 14 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments. Made 10 cuts and posted five top-10s. Finished 27th on the Order of Merit.

65 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Had a solid outing in Brazil, with four under-par rounds, including a closing 66 Sunday at Fazenda Boa Vista. Finished T9 with Ricardo Celia, Seth Fair, Andrew Gallegos and Jared Wolfe.

Had a solid outing in Brazil, with four under-par rounds, including a closing 66 Sunday at Fazenda Boa Vista. Finished T9 with Ricardo Celia, Seth Fair, Andrew Gallegos and Jared Wolfe. Bupa Match Play: Went 2-1 in his three matches in Riviera Maya, Mexico, in June, defeating Chase Hanna and Leandro Marelli in the first two rounds before dropping a 2-dcown decision to Santiago Gomez in the round of 16.

Went 2-1 in his three matches in Riviera Maya, Mexico, in June, defeating Chase Hanna and Leandro Marelli in the first two rounds before dropping a 2-dcown decision to Santiago Gomez in the round of 16. Puerto Plata DR Open: Four consecutive rounds in the 60s led to a fifth-place finish at Playa Dorada GC. Posted consecutive rounds of 2-under-par 69 on the weekend.

Four consecutive rounds in the 60s led to a fifth-place finish at Playa Dorada GC. Posted consecutive rounds of 2-under-par 69 on the weekend. Molino Cañuelas Championship: Solo leader at the Molino Cañuelas Championship after an opening 64, joined a trio of co-leaders after a second round 70 and shot 71 in the third and final round to finish T5 at the rain-shortened tournament in April. Reached the final hole, a 546-yard par-5, needing a birdie to join the clubhouse leaders at 13-under, but instead carded a bogey to finish two strokes outside the playoff for the title.

2017 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 68th on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in five of 13 starts and recorded two top-10s. Best finishes were T6 at the San Luis Championship in San Luis Potosi, Mexico and T9 at the Abierto OSDE del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina. His tie for first with Horatio Leon at the Il Malinalco Classic Dev Series Final in Mexico secured his exempt status for the 2018 season on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.

II Malinalco Classic presentado por CIEL Final Dev Series: Closed the year with a playoff loss at the Malinalco Classic Dev Series Final in Mexico, where his countryman Horacio León recorded an eagle on the second playoff hole to secure the title. The tie at 14-under secured him exempt status for the 2018 season on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.

Closed the year with a playoff loss at the Malinalco Classic Dev Series Final in Mexico, where his countryman Horacio León recorded an eagle on the second playoff hole to secure the title. The tie at 14-under secured him exempt status for the 2018 season on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T16 in the finish in January.

2016 Season

Finished 150th on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list with three made cuts in 12 starts. Recorded a season-best T14 at the Brasil Champions presented by Embrase in his first start of the season. Made one cut in two starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

2015 Season

Played four events as part of a Medical Extension but made only one cut (T22 at the Puerto Rico Open) to lose his PGA TOUR status. Missed the cut in all five of his Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2015.

2014 Season

Sidelined for most of his rookie season, playing in only six events between March and July. Injured knee during the 2013 Korn Ferry Tour season, which delayed the start of his first PGA TOUR campaign. Made only one of six cuts to rank No. 240 in the FedExCup standings. Qualified to use a Major Medical Extension to play in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

2013 Season

Played in 12 Korn Ferry Tour events and earned $157,304 on the strength of one win and a T4. Dealing with a knee injury much of the year, made five cuts. Was No. 2 on the money list after his Brazil win and into May. Knee inflamation curtalied the second half of his season. Hoped to return to play in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals but was unable to. With no starts in August and September, fell to 19th in Regular Season earnings, but it was good enough to secure his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card, becoming the first Chilean to earn PGA TOUR membership.

Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC: Secured first Korn Ferry Tour title, firing four consecutive rounds in the 60s, including a second-round 63 at Sao Paulo GC, to edge Dawie van der Walt by one shot. The win also gave him his largest career payday, $121,500.

Secured first Korn Ferry Tour title, firing four consecutive rounds in the 60s, including a second-round 63 at Sao Paulo GC, to edge Dawie van der Walt by one shot. The win also gave him his largest career payday, $121,500. 55 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Finished T3 in the season-opening national open in Mexico.

Finished T3 in the season-opening national open in Mexico. Chile Classic: Began his Korn Ferry Tour season in Chile. Held a share of the 54-hole lead with Kevin Kisner and Edward Loar after three sub-70 rounds (69-64-66). Shot a 1-under 71 at Prince of Wales CC to fall to T4.

2012 Season

Made three Korn Ferry Tour cuts in six starts. Had his first career top-10 with his T9 at the Chile Classic.

Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: Finished T39 at the Mexico Open.

Finished T39 at the Mexico Open. Chile Classic Presented by Pacific Rubiales: Had his first career top-10 with a T9 at the Chile Classic.

Had his first career top-10 with a T9 at the Chile Classic. Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship presented by Samsung: Finished T50 at the Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship.

2011 Season

Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card after finishing second on the Tour de las Americas' Order of Merit. Collected two TLA wins and two runner-up finishes. His strong showing on the Canadian Tour allowed him to finish third on that Tour's Order of Merit that earned him his PGA TOUR debut, at the RBC Canadian Open.

Abierto Internacional de Golf Copa Claro: Finished alone in third, a distant eight shots behind winner Paulo Pinto at Hacienda Chicureo in Santiago.

Finished alone in third, a distant eight shots behind winner Paulo Pinto at Hacienda Chicureo in Santiago. The Players Cup: Battled all week in Winnipeg, closing with a 67-65 showing on the weekend to finish second, two shots behind winner Tom Hoge.

Battled all week in Winnipeg, closing with a 67-65 showing on the weekend to finish second, two shots behind winner Tom Hoge. Syncrude Boreal Open: Three 70s and a third-round 69 led to a solo-sixth finish on the Canadian Tour. Finished seven shots behind winner Danny Sahl.

Three 70s and a third-round 69 led to a solo-sixth finish on the Canadian Tour. Finished seven shots behind winner Danny Sahl. Toyota Peru Open: In late-May, used a 7-under 65 in the third round at Los Inkas CC to take control of the tournament. Shot a final-round 69 to defeat Julian Etulain by two shots.

In late-May, used a 7-under 65 in the third round at Los Inkas CC to take control of the tournament. Shot a final-round 69 to defeat Julian Etulain by two shots. Mexican PGA Championship: Opened with a 72 at the Canadian Tour event then reeled off rounds of 66-69-68 to just come up short, a stroke out of the Roger Sloan-José de Jesús Rodríguez playoff that Sloan won. Settled for a T3 with Rafael Claux.

Opened with a 72 at the Canadian Tour event then reeled off rounds of 66-69-68 to just come up short, a stroke out of the Roger Sloan-José de Jesús Rodríguez playoff that Sloan won. Settled for a T3 with Rafael Claux. ATB Financial Classic: Opened with a 66 and closed with a 69 to secure seventh place at the Canadian Tour tournament.

Opened with a 66 and closed with a 69 to secure seventh place at the Canadian Tour tournament. Pacific Colombia Tour Championship: Had second- and final-round 65s on the Canadian Tour to secure a another runner-up finish, this time a T2 in Colombia, with Tomas Argonz, six shots behind winner Adam Hadwin.

Had second- and final-round 65s on the Canadian Tour to secure a another runner-up finish, this time a T2 in Colombia, with Tomas Argonz, six shots behind winner Adam Hadwin. Barranquilla Colombia Challenge: Never broke 70 all week but parlayed a 71-70 weekend into a solo-second finish in Colombia at the Canadian Tour tournament, finishing a stroke behind winner Cody Slover.

Never broke 70 all week but parlayed a 71-70 weekend into a solo-second finish in Colombia at the Canadian Tour tournament, finishing a stroke behind winner Cody Slover. Abierto de Chile: Was a runaway winner at Prince of Wales CC in Santiago. Opened with a 66 and took a two-shot lead into the weekend after a 67. Replicated those scores on the weekend, coasting to a 22-under total and an eight-shot triumph over Mauricio Molina.

2010 Season

Did not play due to knee surgery.

2009 Season

Had his season cut short when he elected to have surgery on both knees.

Panama CLARO Championship: Missed the cut in his lone Korn Ferry Tour start, in Panama.

2008 Season

Made two Korn Ferry Tour starts, making the cut at both the Panama Movistar Championship (T24) and the Mexico Open (24th).

Amateur Highlights