Benjamín Alvarado
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
September 02, 1985
Birthday
35
AGE
Santiago, Chile
Birthplace
Santiago, Chile
Residence
Arizona State University
College
2007
Turned Pro
$380,236
Career Earnings
Chile, Chile
City Plays From
http://www.benjaminalvarado.cl
Website
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
International Victories (2)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Played in 14 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments. Made 10 cuts and posted five top-10s. Finished 27th on the Order of Merit.
2017 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 68th on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in five of 13 starts and recorded two top-10s. Best finishes were T6 at the San Luis Championship in San Luis Potosi, Mexico and T9 at the Abierto OSDE del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina. His tie for first with Horatio Leon at the Il Malinalco Classic Dev Series Final in Mexico secured his exempt status for the 2018 season on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.
2016 Season
Finished 150th on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list with three made cuts in 12 starts. Recorded a season-best T14 at the Brasil Champions presented by Embrase in his first start of the season. Made one cut in two starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
2015 Season
Played four events as part of a Medical Extension but made only one cut (T22 at the Puerto Rico Open) to lose his PGA TOUR status. Missed the cut in all five of his Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2015.
2014 Season
Sidelined for most of his rookie season, playing in only six events between March and July. Injured knee during the 2013 Korn Ferry Tour season, which delayed the start of his first PGA TOUR campaign. Made only one of six cuts to rank No. 240 in the FedExCup standings. Qualified to use a Major Medical Extension to play in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
2013 Season
Played in 12 Korn Ferry Tour events and earned $157,304 on the strength of one win and a T4. Dealing with a knee injury much of the year, made five cuts. Was No. 2 on the money list after his Brazil win and into May. Knee inflamation curtalied the second half of his season. Hoped to return to play in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals but was unable to. With no starts in August and September, fell to 19th in Regular Season earnings, but it was good enough to secure his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card, becoming the first Chilean to earn PGA TOUR membership.
2012 Season
Made three Korn Ferry Tour cuts in six starts. Had his first career top-10 with his T9 at the Chile Classic.
2011 Season
Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card after finishing second on the Tour de las Americas' Order of Merit. Collected two TLA wins and two runner-up finishes. His strong showing on the Canadian Tour allowed him to finish third on that Tour's Order of Merit that earned him his PGA TOUR debut, at the RBC Canadian Open.
2010 Season
Did not play due to knee surgery.
2009 Season
Had his season cut short when he elected to have surgery on both knees.
2008 Season
Made two Korn Ferry Tour starts, making the cut at both the Panama Movistar Championship (T24) and the Mexico Open (24th).
