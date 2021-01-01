Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Major Medical Extension

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2011

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2016 the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

2016 Defeated Jon Curran, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

Personal

Got his start in the game because, in his own words, "My aunt had me on the golf course as soon as I could walk."

Only marks his ball with a quarter.

Favorite professional team is the Atlanta Braves and favorite college team is the Wofford Terriers.

Favorite book is Caddy for Life, the story of Tom Watson's caddie, by Bruce Edwards.

Received scholarship offers to play golf and baseball in college. Was all-conference in baseball twice in high school.

Special Interests

Fishing, watching TV

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Extended his streak of FedExCup Playoffs appearances to eight straight seasons. Recorded three top-10s, two of which came in the fall.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Following a missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events, ended his season at No. 116 in the FedExCup.

Following a missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events, ended his season at No. 116 in the FedExCup. Barracuda Championship: Following rounds +6/+2/+7 in the Modified Stableford scoring format at the Barracuda Championship, made eight birdies and an eagle en route to 20 points Sunday (the best total of the day) to finish sixth with 35 points. Finished 12 points behind champion Andrew Putnam. Required a birdie on the final hole to equal the single-round tournament record of +22 (Kyle Reifers/R4/2015, Chad Campbell/R3/2018) but failed to convert from 18 feet. Represented his first top-10 finish since back-to-back top-10s in November 2017.

2017 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 28 starts during the 2016-17 season, with a T3 at the RBC Heritage the best of his three top-10 finishes. Wrapped up the season No. 85 in the FedExCup standings, marking the seventh time in as many attempts that he has finished inside the top 100 in the FedExCup.

Dell Technologies Championship: Season ended following a T30 at the Dell Technologies Championship, the second FedExCup Playoffs event.

Season ended following a T30 at the Dell Technologies Championship, the second FedExCup Playoffs event. RBC Heritage: One week after a T22 finish in his inaugural Masters Tournament start, the South Carolina resident posted a T3 finish at the RBC Heritage. Posted four rounds in the 60s on his way to his third top-10 of the season. Has now finished in the top 10 three of the last four years at the RBC Heritage, with T9s in both 2016 and 2014.

Advanced out of Group Play at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play before losing to Soren Kjeldsen (5 and 4) in the round of 16 to finish T9. SBS Tournament of Champions: One of 11 players making their first appearance at the SBS Tournament of Champions, finished T9 and eight strokes behind champion Justin Thomas. Week was highlighted by a third-round, 7-under 66, marking his first top-10 since the 2016 PGA Championship. Tied with Tony Finau for best performance by a first-timer.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season, making it to the TOUR Championship for the first time, entering the Playoffs finale in the No. 23 position in the FedExCup standings. Finished T17 at East Lake to end his season a career-best No. 24 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded a career-high seven top-10 and 13 top-25 finishes from 28 starts, highlighted by his maiden PGA TOUR win at the Memorial Tournament.

TOUR Championship: Advanced through the first three Playoffs events for the third consecutive season, then qualified for his first TOUR Championship (T17).

Advanced through the first three Playoffs events for the third consecutive season, then qualified for his first TOUR Championship (T17). PGA Championship: Posted rounds of 70-67-66-70--273 (-7) to claim a share of 10th place at the PGA Championship with Tyrrell Hatton and Paul Casey. Birdied his 71st and 72nd holes in the final round to post even-par and claim the T10, his first top-10 showing in a major championship.

Posted rounds of 70-67-66-70--273 (-7) to claim a share of 10th place at the PGA Championship with Tyrrell Hatton and Paul Casey. Birdied his 71st and 72nd holes in the final round to post even-par and claim the T10, his first top-10 showing in a major championship. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Sixth top-10 of the season came at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational with T7. Held three-stroke lead with 6-under 64, the only bogey-free first round, in his first World Golf Championships start. Ranked T1 in Greens In Regulation for the week (47 of 72) and third in Driving Accuracy (33 of 56).

Sixth top-10 of the season came at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational with T7. Held three-stroke lead with 6-under 64, the only bogey-free first round, in his first World Golf Championships start. Ranked T1 in Greens In Regulation for the week (47 of 72) and third in Driving Accuracy (33 of 56). the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Claimed his first PGA TOUR title by defeating Jon Curran at the second extra hole of sudden death at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Began the final round tied for the 54-hole lead at 14-under with Matt Kuchar and Gary Woodland. Final round included 17 pars and one birdie (No. 5). A spectacular par-save from the front bunker on No. 18, the first playoff hole, kept him alive as Curran two-putted for par from 25 feet. On the second extra hole, No. 18 again, an up-and-down par from behind the green, as Curran made bogey, was good for his first career PGA TOUR win in his 165th start at the age of 36 years, 11 months and 15 days. It was his first playoff on the PGA TOUR. The victory carried a three-year exemption to the PGA TOUR, taking him through the 2018-19 PGA TOUR season. With 500 FedExCup points, he moved from No. 37 to No. 10 in the FedExCup standings with 1,183 points. Win earned starts at Quicken Loans National and PGA Championship as well as a spot in the field of the 2017 Tournament of Champions and 2017 Masters Tournament. Also jumped to No. 44 in the Official World Golf Ranking to earn a berth in the 2016 U.S. Open. Win came in his fourth start in the Memorial Tournament (1st/2016, T40/2015, MC/2014 and T37/2013). Joined three of the last seven winners, David Lingmerth (2015), Hideki Matsuyama (2014), and Justin Rose (2010), who made the Memorial Tournament their maiden victory on the PGA TOUR. Claimed his fifth top-10 finish of the season, surpassing his previous-best season of 2014.

With bookend 2-under 69s, finished T9 and six strokes behind champion Branden Grace at the RBC Heritage. Also finished T9 at Harbour Town in 2014, his only other top-10 finish in six starts at the event. The Honda Classic: Opened and closed with a 4-under 66 and 3-under 67, respectively, at The Honda Classic to claim a share of eighth place with Billy Horschel. On a challenging final round, his 67 was just a stroke off the low round of the day.

Opened and closed with a 4-under 66 and 3-under 67, respectively, at The Honda Classic to claim a share of eighth place with Billy Horschel. On a challenging final round, his 67 was just a stroke off the low round of the day. Sanderson Farms Championship: Finished T2 at the weather-delayed Sanderson Farms Championship. Due to delays, it took him three days to post a second-round, 6-under 66 and two days to post a third-round 66. It took just Monday afternoon for him to post a final-round, 4-under 68 and claim a share of second place with David Toms. Notched his third runner-up finish on the PGA TOUR. Wife Sarah delivered the couple's second child, Caroline James, on November 12.

2015 Season

Enjoyed another solid season, collecting six top-25 finishes in 27 starts, through the Wyndham Championship. As a result, advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a fifth consecutive season. Was outside the top 70 before the BMW Championship, but a top-15 showing at TPC Boston moved him on to the BMW Championship. Ended his season after Conway Farms GC outside Chicago. Placed No. 69 in the FedExCup standings. Claimed four top-10 finishes in 19 made cuts, including two in his last four starts of the season. For the fourth consecutive season, played his way into the FedExCup Playoffs, competing in the first three events. Finished his season ranked 61st in the FedExCup standings, following his second start in the BMW Championship

Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished T12 at the Deutsche Bank Championship to move from No. 88 to No. 68 in the FedExCup standings, advancing to the 70-player BMW Championship.

Finished T12 at the Deutsche Bank Championship to move from No. 88 to No. 68 in the FedExCup standings, advancing to the 70-player BMW Championship. Wyndham Championship: Held a share of the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship before settling for a T14.

Held a share of the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship before settling for a T14. Sanderson Farms Championship: Shot rounds of 68-70-66-72 to finish seventh at the Sanderson Farms Championship. The top-10 was his second in four starts at the Mississippi event.

2014 Season

Claimed four top-10 finishes in 19 made cuts, including two in his last four starts of the season. For the fourth consecutive season, played his way into the FedExCup Playoffs, competing in the first three events. Finished his season ranked 61st in the FedExCup standings, following his second start in the BMW Championship.

The Barclays: In the first FedExCup Playoffs event, The Barclays, birdied three of his last four holes Sunday en route to a 5-under 66 at Ridgewood CC and a T5 with Ernie Els and Matt Kuchar. Birdied the par-3 15th hole all four rounds. With the finish, moved to No. 35 in the FedExCup standings to qualify for the following week's Deutsche Bank Championship.

In the first FedExCup Playoffs event, The Barclays, birdied three of his last four holes Sunday en route to a 5-under 66 at Ridgewood CC and a T5 with Ernie Els and Matt Kuchar. Birdied the par-3 15th hole all four rounds. With the finish, moved to No. 35 in the FedExCup standings to qualify for the following week's Deutsche Bank Championship. Wyndham Championship: Finished T8 at the Wyndham Championship on the strength of opening and closing rounds of 64.

Finished T8 at the Wyndham Championship on the strength of opening and closing rounds of 64. RBC Heritage: Resident of Boiling Springs, S.C., finished T9 in his fourth RBC Heritage start (missed cut in 2011, missed cut in 2012 and T88 in 2013). Bookend, 5-under 66s led to a four-day total of 5-under 279, six strokes behind champion Matt Kuchar.

Resident of Boiling Springs, S.C., finished T9 in his fourth RBC Heritage start (missed cut in 2011, missed cut in 2012 and T88 in 2013). Bookend, 5-under 66s led to a four-day total of 5-under 279, six strokes behind champion Matt Kuchar. Northern Trust Open: Made eight birdies in the third round of the Northern Trust Open to get to 12-under through 54 holes, good for a two-stroke lead over George McNeill and Charlie Beljan. Struggled Sunday at Riviera CC, with a 2-over 73. Settled for a T6 with three others.

2013 Season

Made 14 of 24 TOUR cuts, with two top-10s. Finished No. 100 in the FedExCup standings. Missed the cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship to drop out of the Playoffs.

RBC Canadian Open: In July, returned to Canada, where he earned a T2 at the RBC Canadian Open in 2012 (Hamilton G&CC). Shot 71-69-67-68 at Glen Abbey GC to repeat the T2 finish, this time with Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar and Jason Bohn. With the finish, moved from No. 119 to No. 80 in the FedExCup standings.

In July, returned to Canada, where he earned a T2 at the RBC Canadian Open in 2012 (Hamilton G&CC). Shot 71-69-67-68 at Glen Abbey GC to repeat the T2 finish, this time with Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar and Jason Bohn. With the finish, moved from No. 119 to No. 80 in the FedExCup standings. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Overcame a 2-over 74 in the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with rounds of 70-70-68 to claim a T8.

2012 Season

Finished No. 50 in the FedExCup standings in his sophomore season.

The Barclays: After missing the cut at the PGA Championship and the Wyndham Championship, and despite a 3-over 74 during the second round at The Barclays, rallied to finish T10.

After missing the cut at the PGA Championship and the Wyndham Championship, and despite a 3-over 74 during the second round at The Barclays, rallied to finish T10. RBC Canadian Open: Entered the 71st hole at the RBC Canadian Open tied for the lead. He bogeyed the final hole at Hamilton G&CC to drop into a T2 with Robert Garrigus, a stroke behind winner Scott Piercy. Opened the tournament with a career-best, 7-under 63 and added three more sub-70 rounds to post his career-best TOUR finish. The runner-up performance also marked the first time he had posted back-to-back top-10s in a PGA TOUR event.

Entered the 71st hole at the RBC Canadian Open tied for the lead. He bogeyed the final hole at Hamilton G&CC to drop into a T2 with Robert Garrigus, a stroke behind winner Scott Piercy. Opened the tournament with a career-best, 7-under 63 and added three more sub-70 rounds to post his career-best TOUR finish. The runner-up performance also marked the first time he had posted back-to-back top-10s in a PGA TOUR event. True South Classic: Claimed the first top-10 of his career with a T5 at the True South Classic in July. Birdied his last three holes in the third round to post a bogey-free, 8-under 64, tying his career-low round (second round at the 2011 Wyndham Championship).

2011 Season

Four top-25 finishes helped the rookie earn a berth into the first two events in the FedExCup Playoffs–The Barclays (T24) and the Deutsche Bank Championship (T42).

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: In December, finished T13 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn sophomore status on TOUR in 2012.

In December, finished T13 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn sophomore status on TOUR in 2012. Wyndham Championship: Finished T52 at the Wyndham Championship to claim the No. 125 spot in FedexCup standings and qualify for the Playoffs for the first time.

2010 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T2 at the 2010 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, earning him his rookie TOUR card in 2011.

Finished T2 at the 2010 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, earning him his rookie TOUR card in 2011. Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Charged up the leaderboard in the final round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational with a 7-under 64 to finish T7. Began the last day at Ohio State University's Scarlet Course tied for 34th and seven shots out of the lead.

Charged up the leaderboard in the final round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational with a 7-under 64 to finish T7. Began the last day at Ohio State University's Scarlet Course tied for 34th and seven shots out of the lead. Stadion Classic at UGA: Kept his momentum going at the Stadion Athen Classic, where he improved his position after each round, eventually T7.

Kept his momentum going at the Stadion Athen Classic, where he improved his position after each round, eventually T7. South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: At the South Georgia Classic, posted his second top-10 of the year. Steady rounds of 70-70-71-71 led to a seventh-place finish.

At the South Georgia Classic, posted his second top-10 of the year. Steady rounds of 70-70-71-71 led to a seventh-place finish. Shell Houston Open: Missed the cut at the Shell Houston Open, just his second career start on the PGA TOUR.

Missed the cut at the Shell Houston Open, just his second career start on the PGA TOUR. Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open Presented by Samsung: In his first start of the season on the Korn Ferry Tour, at the Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open, he finished T3. After opening with rounds of 69-66, he was one stroke off the lead. Despite weekend rounds of 70-70, he wound up two strokes out of a Steve Pate-Aaron Watkins playoff that Pate won.

2009 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 18 starts on the eGolf Tour, with three top-10 finishes.

BMW Charity Pro-Am: Missed the cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 19 starts on the eGolf Tour, with eight top-10 finishes, including the first five tournaments of the season.

2007 Season

Won the Cabarrus Classic Championship on the eGolf Tour, a Tour he began competing on in 2005. Also played on the Hooters Tour (2007) and the Gateway Tour (2004).

Wyndham Championship: Missed the cut in his first PGA TOUR start at the Wyndham Championship.

Amateur Highlights

Was the 2001 Southern Conference champion and was a 2000 All-Southern Conference selection, as well as the 2000 Augusta State Invitational champion and Southern Conference Championship runner-up.

In 1997, was the Davidson College Invitational champion. Earned all-state high school honors in 1997 and all-conference honors in baseball.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE