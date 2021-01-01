Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2023-24)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2012

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

2021 THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Charles Schwab Challenge

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2011 Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft, Miccosukee Championship

Personal

Was inducted into the Xavier University Athletic Hall of Fame in December 2015.

Favorite course is Oakmont Country Club.

Favorite teams are the Ohio State Buckeyes and the professional teams in Cleveland.

Was born in Canada when his mother was visiting family, but moved to the U.S. a couple weeks after being born.

Special Interests

All sports

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Charles Schwab Challenge: Earned his second career PGA TOUR title and second of the season, winning the Charles Schwab Challenge by two strokes over Jordan Spieth. The win came 16 starts after his first career victory and in his 249th career TOUR start at the age of 36 years, 8 days. Became the first player to win his first two TOUR titles in the same season at age 35 or older since Francesco Molinari in 2018. Became the third multiple winner of the season, joining Stewart Cink and Bryson DeChambeau. Began the final round trailing Spieth by one stroke. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (1.540 per round).

Earned his second career PGA TOUR title and second of the season, winning the Charles Schwab Challenge by two strokes over Jordan Spieth. The win came 16 starts after his first career victory and in his 249th career TOUR start at the age of 36 years, 8 days. Became the first player to win his first two TOUR titles in the same season at age 35 or older since Francesco Molinari in 2018. Became the third multiple winner of the season, joining Stewart Cink and Bryson DeChambeau. Began the final round trailing Spieth by one stroke. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (1.540 per round). THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T9 at THE PLAYERS Championship, earning his first top-10 at TPC Sawgrass in his eighth start. Posted par-or-better scores in all four rounds.

Finished T9 at THE PLAYERS Championship, earning his first top-10 at TPC Sawgrass in his eighth start. Posted par-or-better scores in all four rounds. Sony Open in Hawaii: Held a share of the lead after the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii before finishing T56. Fell to 0-for-3 with the 18-hole lead/co-lead in his career.

Held a share of the lead after the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii before finishing T56. Fell to 0-for-3 with the 18-hole lead/co-lead in his career. THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK: Won THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK by two strokes over Xander Schauffele, earning his first PGA TOUR victory in his 233rd career start. Became the third consecutive winner on TOUR aged 35 or older, following Sergio Garcia and Martin Laird. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (2.573 per round) for the first time in his career. Made 14 putts outside of 10 feet on the week, making more than 13 such putts for the first time in his career.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Charles Schwab Challenge: Earned his second career PGA TOUR title and second of the season, winning the Charles Schwab Challenge by two strokes over Jordan Spieth. The win came 16 starts after his first career victory and in his 249th career TOUR start at the age of 36 years, 8 days. Became the first player to win his first two TOUR titles in the same season at age 35 or older since Francesco Molinari in 2018. Became the third multiple winner of the season, joining Stewart Cink and Bryson DeChambeau. Began the final round trailing Spieth by one stroke. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (1.540 per round).

Earned his second career PGA TOUR title and second of the season, winning the Charles Schwab Challenge by two strokes over Jordan Spieth. The win came 16 starts after his first career victory and in his 249th career TOUR start at the age of 36 years, 8 days. Became the first player to win his first two TOUR titles in the same season at age 35 or older since Francesco Molinari in 2018. Became the third multiple winner of the season, joining Stewart Cink and Bryson DeChambeau. Began the final round trailing Spieth by one stroke. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (1.540 per round). THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T9 at THE PLAYERS Championship, earning his first top-10 at TPC Sawgrass in his eighth start. Posted par-or-better scores in all four rounds.

Finished T9 at THE PLAYERS Championship, earning his first top-10 at TPC Sawgrass in his eighth start. Posted par-or-better scores in all four rounds. Sony Open in Hawaii: Held a share of the lead after the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii before finishing T56. Fell to 0-for-3 with the 18-hole lead/co-lead in his career.

Held a share of the lead after the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii before finishing T56. Fell to 0-for-3 with the 18-hole lead/co-lead in his career. THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK: Won THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK by two strokes over Xander Schauffele, earning his first PGA TOUR victory in his 233rd career start. Became the third consecutive winner on TOUR aged 35 or older, following Sergio Garcia and Martin Laird. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (2.573 per round) for the first time in his career. Made 14 putts outside of 10 feet on the week, making more than 13 such putts for the first time in his career.

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the eighth consecutive season, advancing to the BMW Championship and finishing the season No. 42 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his third consecutive season qualifying for the BMW Championship and fifth total. Recorded three top-10s, highlighted by a T3 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and made 11 cuts in 20 starts.

Charles Schwab Challenge: Shot a final-round 64, tied for the best in the field, to finish T3 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Marked his best result on TOUR since a runner-up at the 2019 Valspar Championship.

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive season and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the first time in his career, finishing the season No. 14 in the FedExCup standings. Earned five top-10s, highlighted by a T2 at the Valspar Championship, and missed just one cut in 24 starts.

BMW Championship: Birdied the 72nd hole at the BMW Championship to finish T19 and secure the 30th spot in the FedExCup standings, earning his fist trip to the TOUR Championship. Was one of three players to move inside the top 30.

Birdied the 72nd hole at the BMW Championship to finish T19 and secure the 30th spot in the FedExCup standings, earning his fist trip to the TOUR Championship. Was one of three players to move inside the top 30. Valero Texas Open: After making the Valero Texas Open cut on the number at 1-under 143, posted a bogey-free 7-under 65 in round three and a 4-under 68 in the final round to finish T7 at 12-under 276. Marked his first top-10 in eight starts at the Valero Texas Open.

After making the Valero Texas Open cut on the number at 1-under 143, posted a bogey-free 7-under 65 in round three and a 4-under 68 in the final round to finish T7 at 12-under 276. Marked his first top-10 in eight starts at the Valero Texas Open. Valspar Championship: Tied Louis Oosthuizen for second at the Valspar Championship, his second consecutive and third career top-10 at the event. Third-round 66, which tied the low round of the week, included an ace at the par-3 15th, the second hole-in-one of his PGA TOUR career. Represented third career runner-up result on TOUR (2012 Safeway Open, 2016 Genesis Open, 2019 Valspar Championship).

Tied Louis Oosthuizen for second at the Valspar Championship, his second consecutive and third career top-10 at the event. Third-round 66, which tied the low round of the week, included an ace at the par-3 15th, the second hole-in-one of his PGA TOUR career. Represented third career runner-up result on TOUR (2012 Safeway Open, 2016 Genesis Open, 2019 Valspar Championship). Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: At 7-under 281, finished T10 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, his third top-10 in seven starts at Bay Hill. Hit 52 of 72 greens for the week, tied with Jhonattan Vegas for best in the field.

At 7-under 281, finished T10 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, his third top-10 in seven starts at Bay Hill. Hit 52 of 72 greens for the week, tied with Jhonattan Vegas for best in the field. The Honda Classic: Closed with a pair of 68s to finish T9 at The Honda Classic. Had not previously placed in the top 40 in five starts at the event.

2018 Season

Made 21 cuts in 26 starts to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for a sixth straight season. Among four top-10 finishes was a season-best T3 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. Following a T19 finish at the BMW Championship, the third of four FedExCup Playoffs events, ended his season at No. 52 in the final standings.

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Making his fifth start at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, finished T3 with rounds of 65-64-71-67. Best finish in four prior starts at the event was T41/2013. With the result, earned a berth into the 2018 Open Championship as one of the leading four players who finished in the top 12 and ties not already exempt.

Making his fifth start at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, finished T3 with rounds of 65-64-71-67. Best finish in four prior starts at the event was T41/2013. With the result, earned a berth into the 2018 Open Championship as one of the leading four players who finished in the top 12 and ties not already exempt. Valspar Championship: Earned his second top-10 in eight starts at the Valspar Championship, tying three others for eighth place.

Earned his second top-10 in eight starts at the Valspar Championship, tying three others for eighth place. CareerBuilder Challenge: Finished T8 at the CareerBuilder Challenge in his sixth start at the event. Opening-round 63 was one stroke shy of his career low.

Finished T8 at the CareerBuilder Challenge in his sixth start at the event. Opening-round 63 was one stroke shy of his career low. Sanderson Farms Championship: Overcame a 1-over 73 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship with a 5-under 67 in the final round to finish T7 at 9-under 279. Birdied three of his last five holes in the final round to help clinch the top-10.

2017 Season

Made the cut in 20 of 28 starts during the 2016-17 season, with his lone top-10 finish coming at the AT&T Byron Nelson (4th). After missing out during his rookie season in 2012, has advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs five consecutive seasons, ending the year No. 77 in the standings.

Dell Technologies Championship: Season concluded following a T53 finish in the second FedExCup Playoffs event at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Season concluded following a T53 finish in the second FedExCup Playoffs event at the Dell Technologies Championship. AT&T Byron Nelson: With rounds of 66-62, carried a five-stroke lead into the final 36 holes of the AT&T Byron Nelson. Closed 72-70 to finish solo-fourth, two strokes out of the Billy Horschel-Jason Day playoff. Had missed the cut in his only other start at the event (2012). The 62 on Friday marked his lowest career round on TOUR, with his previous low of 63 coming during the first round of the 2013 CareerBuilder Challenge, where he finished T8. In addition, his five-shot lead through 36 holes set a new tournament record (previously held by Davis Love III in 2000/four strokes) and his 36-hole score of 128 tied the tournament record, set on five occasions by four players: Ben Crane/2016, Steve Pate/1999, Tiger Woods/1999 & 1997, Lee Rinker/1997.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a fourth consecutive time, thanks to six top-25 finishes in 25 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Of those, two were top-10 showings. Kept himself alive through the first three of four Playoffs events, with top-10s at The Barclays (T7) and Deutsche Bank Championship (T8), before ending his season after a T17 at the BMW Championship at a career-best No. 33 in the FedExCup standings.

Deutsche Bank Championship: At the Deutsche Bank Championship, closed with a 5-under 66 at TPC Boston to finish T8 with six others. Marked just the second time of his career to collect top-10 finishes in back-to-back starts on TOUR (T7/2015 Valspar Championship, T6/2015 Arnold Palmer Invitational).

At the Deutsche Bank Championship, closed with a 5-under 66 at TPC Boston to finish T8 with six others. Marked just the second time of his career to collect top-10 finishes in back-to-back starts on TOUR (T7/2015 Valspar Championship, T6/2015 Arnold Palmer Invitational). The Barclays: Overcame an opening-round 3-over 74 at The Barclays with a 5-under 66 in round two. Added a pair of 69s on the weekend at Bethpage Black to finish T7 with Ryan Moore and Rickie Fowler. The finish marked his second top-10 in four starts in the event (T9/2013).

Overcame an opening-round 3-over 74 at The Barclays with a 5-under 66 in round two. Added a pair of 69s on the weekend at Bethpage Black to finish T7 with Ryan Moore and Rickie Fowler. The finish marked his second top-10 in four starts in the event (T9/2013). RBC Heritage: With rounds of 71-68-68, earned a final pairing with 54-hole leader Luke Donald at the RBC Heritage. Was one behind Donald at the beginning of the day, but posted a 2-over 73 on the final day (including a double bogey on the final hole) to finish T6 and five strokes behind champion Branden Grace. It marked his third consecutive top-20 finish at Harbour Town, having finished T12 in 2014, T18 in 2015 and T6 in 2016.

With rounds of 71-68-68, earned a final pairing with 54-hole leader Luke Donald at the RBC Heritage. Was one behind Donald at the beginning of the day, but posted a 2-over 73 on the final day (including a double bogey on the final hole) to finish T6 and five strokes behind champion Branden Grace. It marked his third consecutive top-20 finish at Harbour Town, having finished T12 in 2014, T18 in 2015 and T6 in 2016. Northern Trust Open: Matched his career-best finish on the PGA TOUR with a T2 performance at the Northern Trust Open in February, one shot behind winner Bubba Watson. His other T2 finish came at the Frys.com Open in 2012. Missed his birdie attempt on the 72nd hole to force sudden death with Watson.

2015 Season

Eight top-25 finishes in 26 starts resulted in his third consecutive trip to the FedExCup Playoffs. Missed cuts at The Barclays and Deutsche Bank Championship ended his season at No. 100 in the FedExCup standings.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, posted a bogey-free, 7-under 65 in the third round en route to a T6 with Kevin Na and Kiradech Aphibarnrat. The back-to-back top-10 finishes marked a first in his career.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, posted a bogey-free, 7-under 65 in the third round en route to a T6 with Kevin Na and Kiradech Aphibarnrat. The back-to-back top-10 finishes marked a first in his career. Valspar Championship: A year after earning a T14, opened and closed with 3-under 68s at the Valspar Championship to claim a T7 with Danny Lee and Luke Guthrie in his fifth consecutive start in the event.

2014 Season

Made 13 of 19 cuts, with two top-10s on TOUR. Finished T16 at the Deutsche Bank Championship but missed advancing to the third FedExCup Playoffs event. Finished 36 FedExCup points behind Jerry Kelly, who took the final spot (No. 70) for entrance into the BMW Championship.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished fourth in his second start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (missed the cut in 2013).

Finished fourth in his second start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (missed the cut in 2013). The McGladrey Classic: Came back two starts later with this first top-10 of the year, carding all four rounds in the 60s to finish T10 at The McGladrey Classic. Week at Sea Island GC began in the pro-am when he aced the 409-yard, par-4 fifth hole with a driver.

Came back two starts later with this first top-10 of the year, carding all four rounds in the 60s to finish T10 at The McGladrey Classic. Week at Sea Island GC began in the pro-am when he aced the 409-yard, par-4 fifth hole with a driver. Frys.com Open: Kicked off the season with a solid T12 finish at the Frys.com Open.

2013 Season

Made 15 of 25 cuts on PGA TOUR, with four top-10s. Placed 62nd in the final FedExCup standings.

The Barclays: Making his first start in the FedExCup Playoffs, finished T9 at The Barclays, three strokes behind winner Adam Scott. It marked his fourth top-10 of the season.

Making his first start in the FedExCup Playoffs, finished T9 at The Barclays, three strokes behind winner Adam Scott. It marked his fourth top-10 of the season. FedEx St. Jude Classic: After missing the cut at the Memorial and FedEx St. Jude Classic, finished T3 at the AT&T National for his third top-10 finish of the season. Finished four strokes behind champion Bill Haas.

After missing the cut at the Memorial and FedEx St. Jude Classic, finished T3 at the AT&T National for his third top-10 finish of the season. Finished four strokes behind champion Bill Haas. Shell Houston Open: Posted eight birdies in the opening round of the Shell Houston Open, good for a 6-under 66 en route to his second top-10 finish of the season. Began the final round just one stroke back at 10-under before a costly doublebogey-6 at the 72nd hole at Redstone GC resulted in a ninth-place finish.

Posted eight birdies in the opening round of the Shell Houston Open, good for a 6-under 66 en route to his second top-10 finish of the season. Began the final round just one stroke back at 10-under before a costly doublebogey-6 at the 72nd hole at Redstone GC resulted in a ninth-place finish. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Finished T8 at the Humana Challenge after holding a share of the first-round lead.

2012 Season

Of 10 made cuts in 23 starts in the PGA TOUR's season, he managed his first career top-10 performance and finished No. 178 on the FedExCup points list.

Frys.com Open: Was one of four players with all four rounds in the 60s at the Frys.com Open, finishing a career-best T2. With the performance, moved from No. 167 to No. 117 on the official money list (completed the season No. 119).

Was one of four players with all four rounds in the 60s at the Frys.com Open, finishing a career-best T2. With the performance, moved from No. 167 to No. 117 on the official money list (completed the season No. 119). AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Finished T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, after four rounds of par or better. Was the lone rookie to finish in the top 10 that week.

2011 Season

Managed five top-10s in 16 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing the season No. 4 on the money list and wrapping up his PGA TOUR card for the first time.

Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Posted opening 67s to share the 36-hole lead with Daniel Chopra at the Web.com Tour Championship in Charleston, S.C. Battled through windy conditions on Saturday and posted a 3-over 75 but managed to hang onto the lead heading into Sunday's closer. Never got untracked on the final day and carded another 75 to fall six off the pace and tied for fifth. Ended the season at No. 4 on the money list.

Posted opening 67s to share the 36-hole lead with Daniel Chopra at the Web.com Tour Championship in Charleston, S.C. Battled through windy conditions on Saturday and posted a 3-over 75 but managed to hang onto the lead heading into Sunday's closer. Never got untracked on the final day and carded another 75 to fall six off the pace and tied for fifth. Ended the season at No. 4 on the money list. Miccosukee Championship: He won his second title, the Miccosukee Championship, by a convincing seven shots over Mark Anderson after leading by three strokes through the first three rounds. Rounds of 63-66-69-66-264 (20-under) gave him the second-largest winning margin of the year and fifth best in Tour history. Jumped seven spots on the money list to No. 4.

He won his second title, the Miccosukee Championship, by a convincing seven shots over Mark Anderson after leading by three strokes through the first three rounds. Rounds of 63-66-69-66-264 (20-under) gave him the second-largest winning margin of the year and fifth best in Tour history. Jumped seven spots on the money list to No. 4. Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: In September, he captured his first Tour title, at the Albertsons Boise Open, in his 11th start of the year. Shot rounds of 68-68-63-67 (18-under) to defeat John Mallinger by two strokes. Did not secure a spot in the field until Tuesday of tournament week. Played the final 59 holes with only one bogey. Moved from 70th on the money list to 13th.

In September, he captured his first Tour title, at the Albertsons Boise Open, in his 11th start of the year. Shot rounds of 68-68-63-67 (18-under) to defeat John Mallinger by two strokes. Did not secure a spot in the field until Tuesday of tournament week. Played the final 59 holes with only one bogey. Moved from 70th on the money list to 13th. Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Finished T13 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship and T4 at the Midwest Classic in Kansas City in successive weeks.

Finished T13 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship and T4 at the Midwest Classic in Kansas City in successive weeks. Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: In only his fifth start of the season, finished T9 in late July at the Utah Championship on the strength of four under-par rounds, highlighted by a third-round, 7-under 64.

In only his fifth start of the season, finished T9 in late July at the Utah Championship on the strength of four under-par rounds, highlighted by a third-round, 7-under 64. Transitions Championship: In his first start as a professional on the PGA TOUR, and just the second overall, missed the cut at the Transitions Championship.

2010 Season

Made two of three Korn Ferry Tour cuts, with his best finish a T13 at the South Georgia Classic.

2007 Season

Played on the eGolf Tour in 2010 and won twice.

Legend Financial Group Classic Presented by Cynergies Solutions: Made just one start on the Korn Ferry Tour as an amateur, resulting in a T44 at the 2007 Legend Financial Group Classic.

Made just one start on the Korn Ferry Tour as an amateur, resulting in a T44 at the 2007 Legend Financial Group Classic. U.S. Open Championship: In his first start in a PGA TOUR event, missed the cut as an amateur at the 2007 U.S. Open at Oakmont CC.

Amateur Highlights