Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2023-24)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2008

2008 PGA TOUR: 2012

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2014 HP Byron Nelson Championship

Mayakoba Golf Classic, Bermuda Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2008 Utah Championship Presented by Zions Bank

Stadion Classic at UGA

Personal

Moved from Pittsburgh to North Carolina at age 11. Attended high school in Cary, N.C.

Grew up playing against PGA TOUR pro Webb Simpson in the Raleigh, N.C., area.

Favorite teams include the Georgia Bulldogs, Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Braves.

Special Interests

Football, movies, ping-pong

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Won in back-to-back starts and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the second time in his career after entering the season with 43 missed cuts in 55 starts over the previous four seasons. Finished the season tied for No. 20 in the FedExCup standings with Viktor Hovland, advancing to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season and to the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2013-14. Victories came in consecutive starts (Bermuda Championship, Mayakoba Golf Classic), becoming the first player to accomplish the feat since Bryson DeChambeau in the 2017-18 season. Recorded 12 straight rounds of 68 or better (R4/Houston Open through R3/The RSM Classic), becoming the second player on record (since 1983) with a streak of at least 12 such rounds (first: Tiger Woods). Was recognized through the Comcast Business TOUR Top 10, holding the No. 9 position in the FedExCup standings entering the Playoffs. In all, recorded four top-10s and made the cut in 18 of 25 starts. Held the outright 54-hole lead in four different events (Mayakoba Golf Classic, The RSM Classic, Travelers Championship, World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational), the most on the PGA TOUR.

PGA Championship: Held the first-round lead at the PGA Championship, the first 18-hole lead/co-lead of his PGA TOUR career, before finishing T17.

Held the 36- and 54-hole leads at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational before finishing T15. Marked his fourth 54-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR during the season and fifth of his career.

Held the 54-hole lead at The RSM Classic in search of his third consecutive victory on TOUR before finishing fourth. Led the field in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.76) and co-led in Driving Accuracy Percentage (94.64%).

Won for the second consecutive week on the PGA TOUR schedule, following up his victory at the Bermuda Championship with a one-stroke win at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Represented third career victory on TOUR. Became the first player since Bryson DeChambeau in 2017-18 to win back-to-back tournaments and the first since Xander Schauffele in 2018-19 to win back-to-back starts. Became the first player to win twice in the fall portion of the schedule in a single season since the TOUR went to a wraparound schedule in 2013-14. Moved to No. 1 in the FedExCup for the first time in his career. Co-led the field in Birdies (24) and Par-4 Scoring Average (3.80).

Won for the second consecutive week on the PGA TOUR schedule, following up his victory at the Bermuda Championship with a one-stroke win at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Represented third career victory on TOUR. Became the first player since Bryson DeChambeau in 2017-18 to win back-to-back tournaments and the first since Xander Schauffele in 2018-19 to win back-to-back starts. Became the first player to win twice in the fall portion of the schedule in a single season since the TOUR went to a wraparound schedule in 2013-14. Moved to No. 1 in the FedExCup for the first time in his career. Co-led the field in Birdies (24) and Par-4 Scoring Average (3.80). Bermuda Championship: Shot a final-round 62 to win the Bermuda Championship by four strokes over Harry Higgs, earning his second career PGA TOUR victory and first since the 2014 AT&T Byron Nelson. Held a share of the 36-hole lead, improving to 2-for-2 in his career converting the 36-hole lead/co-lead to victory. Trailed by two strokes entering the final round, the largest deficit faced by a winner with one round to play since J.T. Poston at the 2019 Wyndham Championship (3). Final-round 62 represented the lowest final-round score by a winner since Rory McIlroy at the 2019 RBC Canadian Open (61). Made seven consecutive birdies in the final round, the longest such streak on TOUR since Kevin Chappell at 2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier (9).

2019 Season

Collected four top-25s and seven made cuts in 11 starts to finish No. 183 in the FedExCup standings, but earned one of the 25 PGA TOUR cards available through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 7 on the Finals points list. Entered the 2019-20 season 15th in the final priority ranking. Best results of the season were T18s at the Wells Fargo Championship and John Deere Classic.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Earned a T2 finish in his first Korn Ferry Tour start of the season. The result was good enough to clinch a PGA TOUR return and a spot in The Finals 25.

2017 Season

Made one cut in nine starts on the PGA TOUR in the 2016-17 season. Will compete on TOUR in the 2017-18 season out of the Past Champion category.

AT&T Byron Nelson: Finished T70 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, site of his lone PGA TOUR win in 2014, in his only made cut in 2016-17.

2016 Season

Struggled to a 212th-place finish in the FedExCup standings, with a career-low four made cuts in 29 starts. Failed to record a top-25 finish for the first time in his PGA TOUR career. Ended the season missing the cut in 20 of his last 21 starts.

Frys.com Open: A T26 at the season-opening Safeway Open was his best finish.

2015 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season, thanks to 10 top-25 finishes in 24 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Despite two additional top-25 finishes in the Playoffs, ended the season ranked 46th in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship.

BMW Championship: In the third of four FedExCup Playoffs events, the BMW Championship, posted a second-round, 8-under 63 that was highlighted by a walk-off eagle-three at the 18th hole from 81 yards. Finished T23 at Conway Farms GC.

T24 at The Barclays.

Over the Independence Day weekend, opened with a 5-under 65 at The Greenbrier Classic en route to a T6 with six others, at 11-under 269.

Third top-10 of the season came at the RBC Heritage, finishing fourth at Harbour Town GL. Ended three strokes out of the Jim Furyk-Kevin Kisner playoff. Week included a third-round, 8-under 63, equaling his career-low PGA TOUR round, set during the second round of the 2014 Humana Challenge.

Next top-10 came at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, where rounds of 68-71-68-65 led to a T10 performance, seven strokes behind champion Brandt Snedeker. His final-round 65 at Pebble Beach equaled the round of the day (J.B. Holmes).

Next top-10 came at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, where rounds of 68-71-68-65 led to a T10 performance, seven strokes behind champion Brandt Snedeker. His final-round 65 at Pebble Beach equaled the round of the day (J.B. Holmes). Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Making his first start at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, carded rounds of 69-67-69-71 to T8, five strokes behind champion Patrick Reed.

2014 Season

Entered the campaign with just one top-10 finish in his career but added seven to that total, highlighted by his win at the HP Byron Nelson Championship (one of six former University of Georgia Bulldogs to win on TOUR this season). Ended the year with 25 made cuts in 29 starts and No. 27 in the FedExCup standings.

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Closed the season by advancing all the way to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, finishing T46 at The Barclays, missing the cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship, T36 at the BMW Championship and T17 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Early in the week, he and Danny Shoy (president of the East Lake Foundation) toured the new Charles R. Drew Charter School Junior and Senior Academy. During the visit, he pledged to donate $500 to the East Lake Foundation for each birdie he made at that week's tournament. Posted 14 birdies during the week for a $7,000 donation.

Closed the season by advancing all the way to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, finishing T46 at The Barclays, missing the cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship, T36 at the BMW Championship and T17 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Early in the week, he and Danny Shoy (president of the East Lake Foundation) toured the new Charles R. Drew Charter School Junior and Senior Academy. During the visit, he pledged to donate $500 to the East Lake Foundation for each birdie he made at that week's tournament. Posted 14 birdies during the week for a $7,000 donation.

Came back the next week to finish T4 in his second Greenbrier Classic start, marking his fifth top-10 finish in last six starts on TOUR.

Finished T5 at the Quicken Loans National in his third Quicken Loans National start (72nd in 2012 and T13 in 2013).

Recorded a third consecutive top-10 finish when he T8 at the Memorial Tournament in his first start at Muirfield Village GC.

Finished T5 at Colonial in his bid to become just the second player to win the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial and HP Byron Nelson Championship in the same year (Ben Hogan in 1946). He was the only player in the field to record top-10 finishes at both Dallas-Fort Worth stops.

Won his first PGA TOUR event, at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. Entered the final round with a share of the lead before recording a bogey-free, final-round 66 to win by two shots over Mike Weir. Dominating performance during the week included four rounds in the 60s (including a second-round 64) and leading the field in Fairways Hit, Total Putts (99) and Strokes Gained – Putting. The win came in his 77th PGA TOUR start, at age 28 years, 9 months, 26 days. It was his fourth start at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. Missed the cut in 2009 and 2012 and T17 in 2013. Prior to the week, had never led following a round on the TOUR, but held sole possession of the second-round lead and a share of the third-round lead that week. Joined the large contingent of winners from universities in the state of Georgia this season, including the University of Georgia (two-time winner Bubba Watson, Russell Henley, Chris Kirk and Harris English), Georgia Tech (Matt Kuchar and Chesson Hadley) and Augusta State University (two-time winner Patrick Reed). Also became the ninth former Bulldog to win on TOUR, but the first to win the HP Byron Nelson Championship. Became the 12th player to claim his first TOUR win at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, and the fourth in five years, joining Jason Day (2010), Keegan Bradley (2011) and Sangmoon Bae (2013).

Matched that T6 finish at the Valero Texas Open in March, thanks to weekend rounds of 4-under 68 on a windy, TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course. His 68 Sunday was the low round of the day, with wind gusting to nearly 30 mph.

2013 Season

Finished the year making the cut in nine of 10 Korn Ferry Tour starts and had a win and a T2 while earning his PGA TOUR card. Made 10 PGA TOUR starts, recording five finishes of T18 or better. Top performances were a pair of T13s. Only missed two cuts. Was 145th in FedExCup points and earned $473,220.

Web.com Tour Championship: Finished the Regular Season 20th in earnings to secure his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card. Posted a final-day-best of 5-under 65 at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship to finish at 8-under 272 and a T2, two shots back of winner Chesson Hadley. Payday moved him to No. 12 on the Finals priority ranking as he regained his TOUR privileges.

Finished the Regular Season 20th in earnings to secure his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card. Posted a final-day-best of 5-under 65 at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship to finish at 8-under 272 and a T2, two shots back of winner Chesson Hadley. Payday moved him to No. 12 on the Finals priority ranking as he regained his TOUR privileges.

T13 at the Reno-Tahoe Open.

T13 at the AT&T National.

Last Regular Season start came at the Mid-Atlantic Championship in early June (T15). Was fifth on the money list when he returned to the PGA TOUR.

Earned his second career title in early May when he captured the rain-shortened Stadion Classic at UGA, his alma mater. Fired a 2-under 69 in the third round to take a one-stroke lead over Tim Wilkinson. Collected the win when tournament officials canceled the final round after a soaking rain Saturday night and early Sunday made the University of Georgia GC unplayable. Collected a check for $108,000 and moved to No. 4 on the money list after eight events. Also became the third consecutive Bulldog to win the tournament, joining Russell Henley (2011) and Hudson Swafford (2012) as champions.

Finished T6 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, where he was one of a handful of players to post four sub-70 scores at the Le Triomphe CC course.

2012 Season

Finished No. 146 in the standings to miss the FedExCup Playoffs in his second year on TOUR.

WNB Golf Classic: Added another T10 finish to his resume in October at the WNB Golf Classic in Midland, Texas.

Collected his first top-10 of the season, with a T10 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Effort was his best since the 2008 season when he had seven top-10s.

Earned the first top-10 finish of his career, with a T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

2011 Season

Earned medalist honors at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament in Palm Springs, Calif. In 24 Korn Ferry Tour starts, claimed a pair of top-10 finishes.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Shot a 4-under 68 on the final day of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn his card for the 2012 TOUR season. He was the only player in the field to post all six rounds under-par.

Shot a 4-under 68 on the final day of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn his card for the 2012 TOUR season. He was the only player in the field to post all six rounds under-par.

Finished T10 at the WNB Golf Classic, following an opening-round, 5-under 67.

2010 Season

Made 13 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour but did not make a cut.

2009 Season

Played his rookie season on the PGA TOUR, but failed to retain status after finishing No. 186 on the official money list. Made the cut in five of 21 starts, with one top-25 finish.

St. Jude Classic presented by FedEx: Lone top-25 finish coming at the St. Jude Classic (T12).

Became the first player in Korn Ferry Tour history to make a hole-in-one on the same hole twice in the same event. Aces took place at the 17th hole in the first and second rounds of the Athens Regional Foundation Classic.

2008 Season

Finished 20th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, just 56 cents behind 19th position.

Web.com Tour Championship finish of T37 dropped him from 18th to 20th on the final money list.

Earned his seventh top-10 of the year, with a T8 at the Miccosukee Championship.

Was T8 at the WNB Golf Classic.

Former Georgia All-America earned his first Tour victory at the Utah Championship, winning by six shots and setting the tournament record in the process (22-under, 262). He jumped from 53rd to 15th on the money list.

Finished T9 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic for his fourth top-10 of the season.

Finished T8 at The Rex Hospital Open in his hometown of Raleigh, N.C.

Second top-10 finish came at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, where he T6.

Making his fourth career start, recorded his first top-10 with a T9 at the South Georgia Classic.

Held the second-round lead and shared the third-round lead at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic, where he was playing in front of friends and family.

2007 Season

Missed the cut at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational in his only previous Korn Ferry Tour start. Also played on the Tarheel Tour and the Hooters Tour. Winner of the Musgrove Mill Classic on the Tarheel Tour. Winner of the Dothan Classic on the Hooters Tour. Won the pre-qualifier in Athens, Ga., for the PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament. Then was low medalist at the first-stage event held in Durham, N.C.

