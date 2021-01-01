Exempt status

PGA TOUR : Major Medical Extension

: Major Medical Extension Korn Ferry Tour: Prior Year 151-200 FedExCup Points (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2011

PGA TOUR Victories (4)

2011 Viking Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)

2010 Fort Smith Classic, Knoxville News Sentinel Open

Fort Smith Classic, Knoxville News Sentinel Open 2020 The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-2)

2008 Lost to Jarrod Lyle, Knoxville Open Presented by Food City

Lost to Jarrod Lyle, Knoxville Open Presented by Food City 2010 Lost to Jim Herman, Moonah Classic

National Teams

2007 Walker Cup

2015 Presidents Cup

Personal

Loves to spend time at the beach and is an avid kayaker, paddleboarder and fisherman.

Bought a piano and taught himself how to play.

Had a 4.0 GPA in high school.

Special Interests

Paddle boarding, piano, skimboarding, fishing, kayaking

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished T2 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, earning enough FedExCup points to remain in the Major Medical Extension category for the rest of the season. Entered the week needing 148.934 points to do so (two-way T3 or better) and earned 245 with the two-way T2. Marked his best finish on TOUR since the 2016 Sanderson Farms Championship (T2). Co-led the field in Par-5 Scoring Average (3.75).

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Finished T2 at the Sony Open in Hawaii to satisfy his Major Medical Extension and remain in that category for the rest of the season.

2020 Season

The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village: Earned his third career Korn Ferry Tour title at 26-under 262 at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village. Birdied the final hole to edge Justin Lower by one stroke and win his first title on the Korn Ferry Tour since his breakthrough 2010 campaign that launched his PGA TOUR career.

2019 Season

Made the cut of six of 17 starts, earning one top-25 and finishing the season No. 199 in the FedExCup standings. Entered the 2019-20 season on a Major Medical Extension with 11 starts available to earn 280 points to equal No. 125 on the 2018-19 FedExCup points list (Pat Perez/376).

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the eighth consecutive season on the strength of nine top-25s, four of which were top-10s. Entered the Playoffs ranked No. 59 and did not crack the top 25 in the first three events. Ended his season No. 66 in the FedExCup. Made 24 cuts in 29 starts.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Finished T6 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, where after a first-round 66 he sat T2 with 10 other players, one stroke behind leader Seamus Power. Closed with 66-69 to finish 7-under 273.

Finished T6 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, where after a first-round 66 he sat T2 with 10 other players, one stroke behind leader Seamus Power. Closed with 66-69 to finish 7-under 273. Valero Texas Open: Overcame a 1-over 73 in round one with a 6-under 66 in the second round at the Valero Texas Open. Followed with sub-par scores on the weekend of 68-71 to finish at 10-under 278 and T8 with Kevin Streelman and Andrew Putnam.

Overcame a 1-over 73 in round one with a 6-under 66 in the second round at the Valero Texas Open. Followed with sub-par scores on the weekend of 68-71 to finish at 10-under 278 and T8 with Kevin Streelman and Andrew Putnam. Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished T10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii after opening with a bogey-free 7-under 63 to share the first-round lead with Zach Johnson. Marked his third top-10 in eight starts at the Sony Open.

Finished T10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii after opening with a bogey-free 7-under 63 to share the first-round lead with Zach Johnson. Marked his third top-10 in eight starts at the Sony Open. The RSM Classic: The 2013 RSM Classic champion entered the final round at Sea Island Golf Club trailing Austin Cook by three shots after a 6-under 64 in the third round. Closed with a 1-over par 71 to finish T4. Of the eight former University of Georgia golfers in the field, was one of three who finished tied for fourth, joining Brian Harman and Kevin Kisner.

2017 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 28 starts during the 2016-17 season, with a runner-up finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship the best of his three top-10 finishes. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the seventh time in as many attempts, but failed to advance to the third Playoffs event (BMW Championship) for the first time. Finished the year No. 92 in the FedExCup standings.

Dell Technologies Championship: Wrapped up the year with a T47 at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Wrapped up the year with a T47 at the Dell Technologies Championship. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: In Mexico, opened with a bogey-free, 8-under 63 to claim the 18-hole lead by a stroke at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Ensuing rounds of 70-68-67 resulted in T7 honors with Luke List and Charles Howell III at 16-under 268. One of three players with three top-10s through the first five weeks of the season.

In Mexico, opened with a bogey-free, 8-under 63 to claim the 18-hole lead by a stroke at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Ensuing rounds of 70-68-67 resulted in T7 honors with Luke List and Charles Howell III at 16-under 268. One of three players with three top-10s through the first five weeks of the season. Sanderson Farms Championship: In his next start at the Sanderson Farms Championship, the 2011 champion posted four sub-par scores in his first start at the Country Club of Jackson, highlighted by a 7-under 65 in round three, to claim a share of second place with Greg Owen and Luke List. The finish marked his fourth straight top-10 showing in the event.

In his next start at the Sanderson Farms Championship, the 2011 champion posted four sub-par scores in his first start at the Country Club of Jackson, highlighted by a 7-under 65 in round three, to claim a share of second place with Greg Owen and Luke List. The finish marked his fourth straight top-10 showing in the event. Safeway Open: Overcame a 1-over 73 in the first round of the season-opening Safeway Open with ensuing rounds of 65-70-66 to finish T8 with four others at 14-under 274.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season, finishing No. 54 in the final standings. Equaled the most top-25 finishes of his career (12) in 28 starts.

BMW Championship: T10 finish at the BMW Championship was not enough to move him into the top-30 players who advanced to the TOUR Championship. Ended his season at No. 56 in the FedExCup standings.

T10 finish at the BMW Championship was not enough to move him into the top-30 players who advanced to the TOUR Championship. Ended his season at No. 56 in the FedExCup standings. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: With a final-round 7-under 65 at the rain-shortened Zurich Classic of New Orleans, finished T5 while ranking No. 1 in proximity to the hole for the week with 28'.

With a final-round 7-under 65 at the rain-shortened Zurich Classic of New Orleans, finished T5 while ranking No. 1 in proximity to the hole for the week with 28'. World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play: At the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play, advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in his third appearance. Went 2-1 in group play with wins over Branden Grace and David Lingmerth before beating Bill Haas in the fourth round. Lost to Rory McIlroy in the quarterfinals, 3 and 2. The T5 was his first top-five finish since winning the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational in 2015.

At the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play, advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in his third appearance. Went 2-1 in group play with wins over Branden Grace and David Lingmerth before beating Bill Haas in the fourth round. Lost to Rory McIlroy in the quarterfinals, 3 and 2. The T5 was his first top-five finish since winning the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational in 2015. Hero World Challenge: Opened with rounds of 69-65-66 at the Hero World Challenge in December, but was unable to make a final-round charge, settling for an even-par 72 and T10 finish. At 16-under 272, finished nine strokes behind champion Bubba Watson.

2015 Season

On the strength of seven top-25 finishes in 18 starts through the Wyndham Championship, highlighted by his fourth career PGA TOUR title, advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a fifth consecutive season. Made it through three of the first four events before finishing 44th in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship. Was sidelined for six weeks in the summer after suffering a broken wrist playing with his kids at home. Last event before the injury was the U.S. Open and first back was The Barclays in the Playoffs. With a final-round, 4-under 66, came back from a three-stroke deficit to 54-hole leader Kevin Na to win the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, becoming the seventh consecutive come-from-behind winner at the event. Edged local favorite Jordan Spieth, Brandt Snedeker and Jason Bohn by one stroke to win for the fourth time on the PGA TOUR and first since the 2014 Deutsche Bank Championship. In addition to moving to No. 14 in the FedExCup standings, collected $1.17 million just three days before he was scheduled to close on a new house in Athens, Ga. Became the first former Ben Hogan Award winner (given annually to the nation's top collegiate player in a Heisman Award-type ceremony hosted at Colonial CC) to win the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Won the award in 2007. The win marked his second top-10 finish in six Colonial starts (T5 in 2012). Went 1-2-0 in his three Presidents Cup matches in the American team's 15Â½-14Â½ victory in South Korea.

Valero Texas Open: Birdied TPC San Antonio's par-4 17th hole all four rounds en route to a T8 at the Valero Texas Open with Scott Pinckney and Brendan Steele.

Birdied TPC San Antonio's par-4 17th hole all four rounds en route to a T8 at the Valero Texas Open with Scott Pinckney and Brendan Steele. The McGladrey Classic: Making his first start of the season, the defending McGladrey Classic champion finished T4 in his bid to become the first player to defend a title on TOUR since Tiger Woods won the 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Carded all four rounds in the 60s to finish two strokes out of the three-man playoff won by Robert Streb.

2014 Season

One of seven multiple winners on the season, winning The McGladrey Classic and Deutsche Bank Championship. Advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the first time, finishing T4 at East Lake GC and No. 2 in the FedExCup. Season included career-best numbers in cuts made (26), top-25 finishes (12; later tied during 2015-16 Season) and top-10 finishes (5). Finished T36 at the BMW Championship, good enough to carry the top ranking into the season-ending TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Would have won the FedExCup with a victory at East Lake. Made a valiant effort in Atlanta, carding rounds of 66-68-71-68 to finish T4, four strokes behind champion Billy Horschel) in the season finale. Was seeking to join Henrik Stenson (2013) and Vijay Singh (2008) as players to win the Deutsche Bank Championship and FedExCup in the same season.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Entered the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship trailing fellow former Georgia Bulldog Russell Henley by two strokes. Closed with a 5-under 66 for a two-stroke win over Henley, Geoff Ogilvy and Billy Horschel for his third-career PGA TOUR victory and second of the season (The McGladrey Classic). Final two rounds included 12 birdies and no bogeys while playing alongside World No. 1 Rory McIlroy. With the win, moved from No. 17 into the top spot in the FedExCup rankings heading into the BMW Championship. Secured a spot in the season-ending TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Began the week with a 2-over 73 (marking the highest opening round by an eventual winner in the 12-year history of the event) but closed with rounds of 66-64-66 for the victory, which including playing the last 37 holes in 14-under with no bogeys. It marked his first top-10 finish in 11 FedExCup Playoffs' starts. With the victory, became the sixth multiple winner of the 2013-2014 PGA TOUR Season, joining Rory McIlroy (three), Jimmy Walker (three), Patrick Reed (two), Martin Kaymer (two) and Bubba Watson (two). In addition, claimed the eighth win of the season by a former University of Georgia player. The others are Watson (two), Henley, English, Brendon Todd and Brian Harman. Became the first player to win an event in the Playoffs in his 20s since McIlroy won the 2012 BMW Championship (23 years, 4 months, 5 days). Became the eighth player in Deutsche Bank history (12 years) to come from behind starting the final round and win.

Finished T4 to record his first top-10 in four starts at the Memorial Tournament, with rounds of 66-70-74-68. Sony Open in Hawaii: With rounds of 64-69-65, entered the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii with a one-stroke lead over Will Wilcox and fellow Georgia Bulldog Harris English. Turned in a solid, 4-under 66 in the final round but it was no match for champion Jimmy Walker's 7-under 63. It was his second-consecutive top-10 at Waialae CC (T5 in 2013).

With rounds of 64-69-65, entered the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii with a one-stroke lead over Will Wilcox and fellow Georgia Bulldog Harris English. Turned in a solid, 4-under 66 in the final round but it was no match for champion Jimmy Walker's 7-under 63. It was his second-consecutive top-10 at Waialae CC (T5 in 2013). The McGladrey Classic: The former Sea Island resident claimed his second PGA TOUR victory (2011 Sanderson Farms Championship), taking The McGladrey Classic by one stroke over Tim Clark and Briny Baird. Jumped out to the second-round lead following a second-consecutive 4-under 66. Shared the 54-hole lead with Baird, who he later shared the lead with heading into the 72nd hole of the tournament. With Baird struggling to a bogey, a two-putt from 28 feet, 7 inches led to the victory for the local favorite, which helped him jump to No. 4 in the FedExCup standings. The victory came in his 91st TOUR start at age 28 years, 6 months, 2 days, extending his TOUR membership through the 2015-16 season. Became the first player in his 20s to win the event.

2013 Season

Equaled (then) career-best total in cuts made (20) in 24 starts during the 2013 season, with a runner-up finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am the best of his three top-10 finishes.

BMW Championship: Entered the BMW Championship ranked No. 37 in the FedExCup. Despite a final-round, 5-under 66 at Conway Farms, finished T24 for a final ranking of No. 34 in the FedExCup.

Entered the BMW Championship ranked No. 37 in the FedExCup. Despite a final-round, 5-under 66 at Conway Farms, finished T24 for a final ranking of No. 34 in the FedExCup. Sanderson Farms Championship: The 2011 Sanderson Farms Championship winner returned to Annandale GC in July and posted four sub-par rounds to claim a T9 with four others. Posted a 7-under 65 in the second round, which included seven birdies on his first nine holes.

The 2011 Sanderson Farms Championship winner returned to Annandale GC in July and posted four sub-par rounds to claim a T9 with four others. Posted a 7-under 65 in the second round, which included seven birdies on his first nine holes. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Finished runner-up by two strokes to Brandt Snedeker at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, despite closing with rounds of 64-66. It was his best finish since his victory at the 2011 Sanderson Farms Championship and his second career runner-up (2011 Shell Houston Open). Led the field with 24 birdies, and his third-round 64 at Monterey Peninsula CC gave him a share of low-round honors for the week.

Finished runner-up by two strokes to Brandt Snedeker at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, despite closing with rounds of 64-66. It was his best finish since his victory at the 2011 Sanderson Farms Championship and his second career runner-up (2011 Shell Houston Open). Led the field with 24 birdies, and his third-round 64 at Monterey Peninsula CC gave him a share of low-round honors for the week. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Made a PGA TOUR hole-in-one for a second consecutive year, with his ace at the Humana Challenge (made a hole in one at the 2012 Barclays).

Made a PGA TOUR hole-in-one for a second consecutive year, with his ace at the Humana Challenge (made a hole in one at the 2012 Barclays). Sony Open in Hawaii: Four rounds in the 60s, including a career-low, 8-under 62 during the second round, led to a T5 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, an event won by fellow Georgia Bulldog Russell Henley.

2012 Season

CIMB Classic: In his second start at the CIMB Classic (T13 in 2011), finished T4 with Tiger Woods and Brendon de Jonge at the Mines Resort and GC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In the third round, made eight birdies en route to a bogey-free 63. The 8-under tied his career-low, something he's done three previous times since his rookie year (2011).

In his second start at the CIMB Classic (T13 in 2011), finished T4 with Tiger Woods and Brendon de Jonge at the Mines Resort and GC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In the third round, made eight birdies en route to a bogey-free 63. The 8-under tied his career-low, something he's done three previous times since his rookie year (2011). RBC Canadian Open: Came back with four more rounds in the 60s a week later when he T4 at the RBC Canadian Open. Matched his career-low with a 7-under 63 in the third round at Hamilton G&CC.

Came back with four more rounds in the 60s a week later when he T4 at the RBC Canadian Open. Matched his career-low with a 7-under 63 in the third round at Hamilton G&CC. True South Classic: The True South Classic defending champion returned to Annandale GC in July, where he posted four rounds in the 60s (67-68-69-69) en route to a T10 finish with Hunter Hamrick and Ryuji Imada. It was the first time posting four sub-70 rounds since his win at Annandale GC in 2011.

The True South Classic defending champion returned to Annandale GC in July, where he posted four rounds in the 60s (67-68-69-69) en route to a T10 finish with Hunter Hamrick and Ryuji Imada. It was the first time posting four sub-70 rounds since his win at Annandale GC in 2011. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Next top-10 finish came 11 starts later, posting the best final round of the day with a 5-under 65 to finish T5 in his third start at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial (T74 in 2008 and T16 in 2011).

Next top-10 finish came 11 starts later, posting the best final round of the day with a 5-under 65 to finish T5 in his third start at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial (T74 in 2008 and T16 in 2011). Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Played well at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in his first trip to Kapalua. Had a T7 finish. Was forced to play the opening round alone after Lucas Glover withdrew. Opened with a 2-over 75 but regrouped to go 16-under over the final three days.

2011 Season

Enjoyed a banner year on the PGA TOUR, having claimed four top-10 finishes, highlighted by his first career TOUR win. For the first time since 2006, did not make a start on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Viking Classic: Parlayed a one-shot, third-round lead into his first victory on TOUR at the Viking Classic. Converted a clutch birdie on No. 17 to take a one-shot lead over George McNeill and Tom Pernice, Jr. Became the fifth rookie to win on TOUR. Since 1970, there has only been one season when five or more rookies won on TOUR (Todd Hamilton, Zach Johnson, Vaughn Taylor, Andre Stolz and Ryan Palmer, in 2004). Became the seventh player to make the Viking Classic his first win. Led the field with 23 birdies. Became the 13th winner of the Viking Classic to post all four rounds in the 60s and first since Heath Slocum in 2005. He made his professional debut at the 2007 Viking Classic (missed cut) via a sponsor's exemption.

Parlayed a one-shot, third-round lead into his first victory on TOUR at the Viking Classic. Converted a clutch birdie on No. 17 to take a one-shot lead over George McNeill and Tom Pernice, Jr. Became the fifth rookie to win on TOUR. Since 1970, there has only been one season when five or more rookies won on TOUR (Todd Hamilton, Zach Johnson, Vaughn Taylor, Andre Stolz and Ryan Palmer, in 2004). Became the seventh player to make the Viking Classic his first win. Led the field with 23 birdies. Became the 13th winner of the Viking Classic to post all four rounds in the 60s and first since Heath Slocum in 2005. He made his professional debut at the 2007 Viking Classic (missed cut) via a sponsor's exemption. AT&T National: Carded a career-best, 7-under 63 in the third round of the AT&T National en route to his third top 10 of the season, a T8, in his first appearance at the event.

Carded a career-best, 7-under 63 in the third round of the AT&T National en route to his third top 10 of the season, a T8, in his first appearance at the event. Shell Houston Open: Following four rounds in the 60s, claimed his then career-best TOUR finish with T2 honors at the Shell Houston Open in his last bid to earn a spot in the Masters field. His performance was just the third time on TOUR he had posted four consecutive rounds in the 60s.

Following four rounds in the 60s, claimed his then career-best TOUR finish with T2 honors at the Shell Houston Open in his last bid to earn a spot in the Masters field. His performance was just the third time on TOUR he had posted four consecutive rounds in the 60s. Bob Hope Classic: Finished T7 at the Bob Hope Classic for first PGA TOUR top 10 in 11th career start. Posted a career-best 64 in the third round.

2010 Season

Made 21 Korn Ferry Tour starts, earned two victories and finished second twice. Had seven top-10 finishes among his 17 made cuts to finish No. 2 on the final money list despite missing the final two events of the year with an injured wrist. Ended the season No. 1 in Scoring Average and All-Around, No. 2 in Greens in Regulation and No. 4 in Birdie Average. A playoff loss in the second event of the year put him No. 3 on the money list and he would remain in the top-6 for the remainder of the season. Led the money list a total of six weeks during the year. Season ended on a sour note when he injured his left wrist, forcing him to miss the final two events and derailed any chance he had of winning the money title.

Knoxville News Sentinel Open: Collected his second win of the year in August with a two-stroke victory at the Knoxville News Sentinel Open. Matched the course record with a 9-under 63 in the third round which propelled him to a one-stroke lead after 54 holes. Played the front nine Sunday in even par to lose the lead but fired a back nine 31, including birdies on his final two holes, to finish at 20-under 268 and defeat Travis Bertoni. First-place check of $90,000 vaulted him back to No. 1 on the money list and made him the first person in 2010 to go over the $400,000 mark. Victory also came on his one-year wedding anniversary.

Collected his second win of the year in August with a two-stroke victory at the Knoxville News Sentinel Open. Matched the course record with a 9-under 63 in the third round which propelled him to a one-stroke lead after 54 holes. Played the front nine Sunday in even par to lose the lead but fired a back nine 31, including birdies on his final two holes, to finish at 20-under 268 and defeat Travis Bertoni. First-place check of $90,000 vaulted him back to No. 1 on the money list and made him the first person in 2010 to go over the $400,000 mark. Victory also came on his one-year wedding anniversary. Chiquita Classic: Finished a season-best 21-under par at the inaugural Chiquita Classic but could do no better than a T5 near Cincinnati.

Finished a season-best 21-under par at the inaugural Chiquita Classic but could do no better than a T5 near Cincinnati. Fort Smith Classic: In June, fired a final-round 64 to win the Fort Smith Classic by one stroke for his first career Tour title. Took the lead on the front nine with four birdies in his first six holes but needed birdies at Nos. 11, 13 and 15 to reach 16-under, one better than runner-up Kyle Thompson, who posted a 7-under 63. The victory was worth $94,500 and pushed him to No. 1 on the money list.

In June, fired a final-round 64 to win the Fort Smith Classic by one stroke for his first career Tour title. Took the lead on the front nine with four birdies in his first six holes but needed birdies at Nos. 11, 13 and 15 to reach 16-under, one better than runner-up Kyle Thompson, who posted a 7-under 63. The victory was worth $94,500 and pushed him to No. 1 on the money list. BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Posted his second runner-up finish of the year three events later at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Did not shoot a score worse than 68 all week en route to T2, two strokes back of winner Fabian Gomez.

Posted his second runner-up finish of the year three events later at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Did not shoot a score worse than 68 all week en route to T2, two strokes back of winner Fabian Gomez. Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Posted another top-10 finish at the Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae. Despite a T47 standing after the first round, he came back with the low round of the day–and tournament–in the second round by shooting a 63. A pair of 68s on the weekend led to a T5 finish.

Posted another top-10 finish at the Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae. Despite a T47 standing after the first round, he came back with the low round of the day–and tournament–in the second round by shooting a 63. A pair of 68s on the weekend led to a T5 finish. Panama CLARO Championship: Continued his solid play at the Panama CLARO Championship two weeks later, when he finished T9. Entered the final round T43 but managed to equal the low round of the day, a 4-under 66 to record his second top-10 finish of the year.

Continued his solid play at the Panama CLARO Championship two weeks later, when he finished T9. Entered the final round T43 but managed to equal the low round of the day, a 4-under 66 to record his second top-10 finish of the year. Moonah Classic: Came close to winning the second event of the year when he finished regulation play tied for the lead with Jim Herman at the Moonah Classic in Australia. Lost the playoff on the first extra hole when Herman made a 6-foot birdie putt. Was 10 strokes off the lead after 36 holes, but a third-round 65, coupled with Herman's 3-over 75, gave him a share of the 54-hole lead. Battled with Herman over the windswept final round and held a two-stroke lead with three holes to go until he stumbled with bogeys at Nos. 16 and 17 to fall into a tie. Missed a 6-foot birdie putt for the win on 72nd hole. The playoff loss was the second of his career, with the other coming at the 2008 Knoxville Open.

2009 Season

Made the cut in four of 13 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Lone top-25 finish was a T24 at the Korn Ferry Tour Players Cup. Lost in a playoff on the eGolf Tour to Tom Gillis at Pine Needles in March.

2008 Season

Played his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing No. 77 on the money list. Made 10 cuts in 19 starts, including three top-25 finishes. Shot 66, making him one of the first-round leaders, with Arjun Atwal and Jarrod Lyle, at the Knoxville Open. Birdied the 72nd hole to force a playoff with Lyle, who defeated him with a birdie on the first extra hole. The runner-up finish (his only one of the season) and $54,000 check moved him to 42nd on the money list at the time.

2007 Season

Missed the cut as an amateur at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational, his only previous cut on Tour. Has made four of eight cuts during his career on the PGA TOUR, with a T52 at the 2008 AT&T Classic his best finish.

Amateur Highlights

Helped lead the Bulldogs to the 2005 NCAA Championship, which he calls his biggest thrill in golf.

Set a school record with seven individual victories, four of which came during his senior season. Earned first-team All-American honors his junior and senior seasons. Earned second-team All-American honors as a sophomore. Three-time first-team All-SEC sel

Winner of the 2007 Ben Hogan Award, given annually to the nation's top collegiate golfer.

Capped his amateur career by representing the U.S. at the 2007 Walker Cup at Royal County Down GC in Northern Ireland.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE