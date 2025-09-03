Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Winner, U.S. Open (thru 2025-26)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2008

FedExCup Champion

2020

PGA TOUR Victories (24)

2008 Turning Stone Resort Championship

Turning Stone Resort Championship 2009 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2010 BMW Championship, AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

BMW Championship, AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2011 The Barclays

The Barclays 2012 FedEx St. Jude Classic

FedEx St. Jude Classic 2013 Hyundai Tournament of Champions

Hyundai Tournament of Champions 2014 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions 2015 World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship

World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship 2016 U.S. Open, World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, BMW Championship

U.S. Open, World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, BMW Championship 2017 Genesis Open, World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, THE NORTHERN TRUST

Genesis Open, World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, THE NORTHERN TRUST 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic, RBC Canadian Open, Sentry Tournament of Champions

FedEx St. Jude Classic, RBC Canadian Open, Sentry Tournament of Champions 2019 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship 2020 Travelers Championship, THE NORTHERN TRUST, TOUR Championship

Travelers Championship, THE NORTHERN TRUST, TOUR Championship 2021 Masters Tournament (2020)

International Victories (2)

2019 Saudi International powered by SBIA [Eur]

Saudi International powered by SBIA [Eur] 2021 Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers

Additional Victories (1)

2010 Shark Shootout [with Ian Poulter]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-2)

2015 Lost to Paul Casey, James Hahn, Northern Trust Open

Lost to Paul Casey, James Hahn, Northern Trust Open 2017 Defeated Jordan Spieth, THE NORTHERN TRUST

Defeated Jordan Spieth, THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020 Lost to Jon Rahm, BMW Championship

National Teams

2011, 2015, 2017, 2019 Presidents Cup

2010, 2012, 2016, 2018 Ryder Cup

2007 Walker Cup

2007 Arnold Palmer Cup

Personal

Grandfather Art Whisnant played basketball at South Carolina and was a three-time all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection in the early 1960s.

Younger brother and caddie Austin played guard for the Charleston Southern University basketball team.

Launched the Dustin Johnson Foundation in 2010 for the purpose of supporting various youth initiatives with the primary focus of promoting and supporting youth and college golf programs.

Formed the Dustin Johnson Golf School, located at TPC of Myrtle Beach, with former Coastal Carolina University coach Allen Terrell, who recruited Johnson in college and remains his coach.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

The Open Championship: Finished T8 at The Open Championship, his fourth top-10 at the event and second at Royal St. George's Golf Club.

Finished T8 at The Open Championship, his fourth top-10 at the event and second at Royal St. George's Golf Club. Masters Tournament: Won the Masters Tournament in November by five strokes, collecting his second major championship title and 24th win on the PGA TOUR. At 20-under 268, became the first player with a 72-hole score lower than 270 in Masters history. Held at least a share of the lead after each round (T1/R1, T1/R2, 1st/R3). Represented his first win in a major championship when holding at least a share of the 54-hole lead (fifth attempt). Final-round 68 marked his 11th consecutive under-par score in the event, becoming the first player to reach that mark in tournament history. Became the first World No. 1 to win a major championship since Rory McIlroy at the 2014 PGA Championship and the first to win the Masters since Tiger Woods in 2002. Became the eighth player (ninth instance) to win the Masters after finishing runner-up the year prior.

Won the Masters Tournament in November by five strokes, collecting his second major championship title and 24th win on the PGA TOUR. At 20-under 268, became the first player with a 72-hole score lower than 270 in Masters history. Held at least a share of the lead after each round (T1/R1, T1/R2, 1st/R3). Represented his first win in a major championship when holding at least a share of the 54-hole lead (fifth attempt). Final-round 68 marked his 11th consecutive under-par score in the event, becoming the first player to reach that mark in tournament history. Became the first World No. 1 to win a major championship since Rory McIlroy at the 2014 PGA Championship and the first to win the Masters since Tiger Woods in 2002. Became the eighth player (ninth instance) to win the Masters after finishing runner-up the year prior. Vivint Houston Open: Finished T2 at the Vivint Houston Open, marking his sixth consecutive top-10 on TOUR and fifth time finishing first or second in that stretch. Collected his 16th career runner-up on TOUR. Co-led the field in Par-3 Scoring Average.

Finished T2 at the Vivint Houston Open, marking his sixth consecutive top-10 on TOUR and fifth time finishing first or second in that stretch. Collected his 16th career runner-up on TOUR. Co-led the field in Par-3 Scoring Average. U.S. Open: Finished T6 at the U.S. Open in September, his sixth top-10 at the event. Led the field in Driving Distance (333.8 yards).

Career Highlights

2021 Season

2020 Season

Won the FedExCup for the first time in his career, winning twice in the FedExCup Playoffs and three times total, and became the 27th player in PGA TOUR history to reach 23 career wins. Victories came at the Travelers Championship, THE NORTHERN TRUST and the TOUR Championship, marking his fourth season with at least three wins and first since 2017-18. Extended his streak of consecutive seasons with a win to start his career to 13, becoming the fourth player to reach that mark (others: Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods). Qualified for the TOUR Championship for the 12th consecutive season, the only player to finish in the top 30 in the FedExCup standings more than 10 times during the first 14 seasons of the FedExCup era. Took over the FedExCup lead for the first time after winning THE NORTHERN TRUST and held it throughout the Playoffs. Became the first player since Tiger Woods in 1999 to hold the 54-hole lead/co-lead in four consecutive starts (PGA Championship, THE NORTHERN TRUST, BMW Championship, TOUR Championship). Did not make a start in the fall portion of the season due to injury and did not rise above No. 100 in the FedExCup standings until winning the Travelers Championship. In all, recorded seven top-10s, with three wins and two runner-up finishes (T2/PGA Championship, P2/BMW Championship) and made 11 cuts in 14 starts. On average, made an eagle every 63 holes, the best rate on the PGA TOUR. Represented the United States at the Presidents Cup, making his third consecutive appearance at the event and fourth total. Ended the season No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

TOUR Championship: Won the TOUR Championship, his second win of the FedExCup Playoffs and third of the season, clinching the FedExCup title for the first time in his career. Marked his 23rd career win on the PGA TOUR.

Won the TOUR Championship, his second win of the FedExCup Playoffs and third of the season, clinching the FedExCup title for the first time in his career. Marked his 23rd career win on the PGA TOUR. BMW Championship: Fell to Jon Rahm in a playoff at the BMW Championship after making a 43-foot, 3-inch birdie putt on the 72nd hole to force extra holes. Held the 54-hole lead/co-lead for the third consecutive start, falling to 1-for-3 in that stretch. Became the first player since Justin Thomas in 2018 to win a tournament one week and lose in a playoff the next. Led the field in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.94).

Fell to Jon Rahm in a playoff at the BMW Championship after making a 43-foot, 3-inch birdie putt on the 72nd hole to force extra holes. Held the 54-hole lead/co-lead for the third consecutive start, falling to 1-for-3 in that stretch. Became the first player since Justin Thomas in 2018 to win a tournament one week and lose in a playoff the next. Led the field in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.94). THE NORTHERN TRUST: Earned his second win of the season and 22nd of his career, winning THE NORTHERN TRUST by 11 strokes with a 72-hole total of 30-under 254. Marked the third score of 254 or better in PGA TOUR history and third score of 30-under or better (first on a par-71 layout). Recorded the first sub-188 54-hole score (any consecutive rounds) in PGA TOUR history, carding scores of 60-64-63—187 in the second, third and final rounds. Total of 124 in the second and third rounds was the 14th 36-hole score (any consecutive rounds) of 124 or better in PGA TOUR history. Became the 30th player to reach the 22-win mark on the PGA TOUR. 11 strokes represented the largest margin of victory on TOUR since Phil Mickelson won the 2006 BellSouth Classic by 13. Shot an 11-under 60 in the second round, his first career 18-hole score of 60 or better on TOUR. Led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (90.28%), Eagles (5), Par-3 Scoring Average (2.63), Par-4 Scoring Average (3.73) and Par-5 Scoring Average (4.00).

Earned his second win of the season and 22nd of his career, winning THE NORTHERN TRUST by 11 strokes with a 72-hole total of 30-under 254. Marked the third score of 254 or better in PGA TOUR history and third score of 30-under or better (first on a par-71 layout). Recorded the first sub-188 54-hole score (any consecutive rounds) in PGA TOUR history, carding scores of 60-64-63—187 in the second, third and final rounds. Total of 124 in the second and third rounds was the 14th 36-hole score (any consecutive rounds) of 124 or better in PGA TOUR history. Became the 30th player to reach the 22-win mark on the PGA TOUR. 11 strokes represented the largest margin of victory on TOUR since Phil Mickelson won the 2006 BellSouth Classic by 13. Shot an 11-under 60 in the second round, his first career 18-hole score of 60 or better on TOUR. Led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (90.28%), Eagles (5), Par-3 Scoring Average (2.63), Par-4 Scoring Average (3.73) and Par-5 Scoring Average (4.00). PGA Championship: With a runner-up at the PGA Championship, became the first player to finish second at the event in consecutive years since Jack Nicklaus (1964, 1965). Marked his fifth career runner-up in a major championship and third in a five-major period (T2/2011 The Open Championship, T2/2015 U.S. Open, T2/2019 Masters Tournament, T2/2019 PGA Championship, 2nd/2020 PGA Championship). Fell to 0-for-4 with the 54-hole lead/co-lead in majors (2010 U.S. Open, 2015 U.S. Open, 2018 U.S. Open, 2020 PGA Championship) and 8-for-18 in 72-hole events on TOUR.

With a runner-up at the PGA Championship, became the first player to finish second at the event in consecutive years since Jack Nicklaus (1964, 1965). Marked his fifth career runner-up in a major championship and third in a five-major period (T2/2011 The Open Championship, T2/2015 U.S. Open, T2/2019 Masters Tournament, T2/2019 PGA Championship, 2nd/2020 PGA Championship). Fell to 0-for-4 with the 54-hole lead/co-lead in majors (2010 U.S. Open, 2015 U.S. Open, 2018 U.S. Open, 2020 PGA Championship) and 8-for-18 in 72-hole events on TOUR. Travelers Championship: Won the Travelers Championship by one stroke over Kevin Streelman, earning his 21st PGA TOUR title. Extended his streak of consecutive seasons with at least one win to 13. Marked his first win since the 2019 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. Third-round 61 marked his first career 18-hole score of 61 or better on TOUR. Led the field in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.71).

2019 Season

Earned his 20th career PGA TOUR title at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, winning on TOUR for the 12th consecutive season to begin his career, and qualified for the TOUR Championship for the 11th straight season, finishing tied for 29th in the FedExCup standings. Became the fourth player to win in each of his first 12 seasons on the PGA TOUR, joining Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus. Was the only player to advance to the TOUR Championship in each year from 2010 through 2019. Finished runner-up in two major championships and collected seven top-10s, missing just one cut in 19 starts.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Held the 36-hole lead at THE NORTHERN TRUST before finishing T24. Was the 18th 36-hole lead/co-lead of his career and just the second time he failed to finish inside the top 10.

Held the 36-hole lead at THE NORTHERN TRUST before finishing T24. Was the 18th 36-hole lead/co-lead of his career and just the second time he failed to finish inside the top 10. PGA Championship: Finished second at the PGA Championship, recording his fourth career runner-up in a major. Became the eighth player all-time with a runner-up in each of the four majors. With rounds of 69-67-69-69, was the only player in the field to record all four scores in the 60s. Had never previously carded four 60s at a major.

Finished second at the PGA Championship, recording his fourth career runner-up in a major. Became the eighth player all-time with a runner-up in each of the four majors. With rounds of 69-67-69-69, was the only player in the field to record all four scores in the 60s. Had never previously carded four 60s at a major. RBC Heritage: Entered the final round of the RBC Heritage with a one-stroke lead but closed with a 6-over 77 to finish T28, eight strokes behind champion C.T. Pan. 77 was his highest score since the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open. Led the field in Driving Distance (311.0 yards) as he sought to become the second South Carolinian to win the event (Wesley Bryan/2017).

Entered the final round of the RBC Heritage with a one-stroke lead but closed with a 6-over 77 to finish T28, eight strokes behind champion C.T. Pan. 77 was his highest score since the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open. Led the field in Driving Distance (311.0 yards) as he sought to become the second South Carolinian to win the event (Wesley Bryan/2017). Masters Tournament: Recorded fourth consecutive top-10 at the Masters Tournament, closing with birdies on four of his last six holes to tie Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele for second. Represented best result in a major championship since winning the 2016 U. S. Open. For the first time in nine starts at the event, posted four under-par scores.

Recorded fourth consecutive top-10 at the Masters Tournament, closing with birdies on four of his last six holes to tie Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele for second. Represented best result in a major championship since winning the 2016 U. S. Open. For the first time in nine starts at the event, posted four under-par scores. Valspar Championship: Playing in the final group in the final round with eventual champion Paul Casey, shot a 74 to finish T6 at the Valspar Championship. Closing 74 snapped a career-long streak of 14 consecutive scores in the 60s and was his first round without a birdie since the 2017 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions (R4). Made first start at the event since 2010.

Playing in the final group in the final round with eventual champion Paul Casey, shot a 74 to finish T6 at the Valspar Championship. Closing 74 snapped a career-long streak of 14 consecutive scores in the 60s and was his first round without a birdie since the 2017 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions (R4). Made first start at the event since 2010. THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T5 for first top-10 at TPC Sawgrass in his 11th start at THE PLAYERS Championship. Became first player since 1997 (Steve Elkington) to post four rounds in the 60s. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Approach The Green (9.613).

Finished T5 for first top-10 at TPC Sawgrass in his 11th start at THE PLAYERS Championship. Became first player since 1997 (Steve Elkington) to post four rounds in the 60s. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Approach The Green (9.613). World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Earned 20th career PGA TOUR victory at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, shooting a final-round 66 to win by five strokes over Rory McIlroy. Became the 38th player in history to reach the 20-win mark and the first to do so among players born since 1980. Earned sixth WGC title and third at the WGC-Mexico Championship, becoming the second player (joining Tiger Woods) to win one WGC event at least three times. Extended streak of winning at least one PGA TOUR event to 12 seasons, dating to his rookie season in 2008. Led the field in Greens in Regulation percentage (80.56) and Strokes Gained: Putting (2.116 per round). SG: Putting mark was his best in that category since the 2016 Houston Open (2.190).

Earned 20th career PGA TOUR victory at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, shooting a final-round 66 to win by five strokes over Rory McIlroy. Became the 38th player in history to reach the 20-win mark and the first to do so among players born since 1980. Earned sixth WGC title and third at the WGC-Mexico Championship, becoming the second player (joining Tiger Woods) to win one WGC event at least three times. Extended streak of winning at least one PGA TOUR event to 12 seasons, dating to his rookie season in 2008. Led the field in Greens in Regulation percentage (80.56) and Strokes Gained: Putting (2.116 per round). SG: Putting mark was his best in that category since the 2016 Houston Open (2.190). Genesis Open: With a T9 result at 7-under, recorded his eighth top-10 finish at the Genesis Open and his fifth in a six-start stretch.

With a T9 result at 7-under, recorded his eighth top-10 finish at the Genesis Open and his fifth in a six-start stretch. Saudi International powered by SBIA: Won the inaugural Saudi International powered by SBI on the European Tour with a 72-hole total of 19-under par. Birdied the last two holes for a closing 3-under 67 to win by two strokes over Haotong Li. The victory marked his first European Tour win outside major championships and World Golf Championships.

Won the inaugural Saudi International powered by SBI on the European Tour with a 72-hole total of 19-under par. Birdied the last two holes for a closing 3-under 67 to win by two strokes over Haotong Li. The victory marked his first European Tour win outside major championships and World Golf Championships. Sentry Tournament of Champions: In title defense at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, tied Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy for fourth place. Collected seventh consecutive top-10 at the event.

2018 Season

Qualified for the TOUR Championship for the 10th consecutive season, with his No. 4 finish in the standings marking his fifth top-five result in the FedExCup. Won three times, increasing his victory total on the PGA TOUR to 19 and extending his streak of seasons winning at least once to 11. Ended the season with only one missed cut in 20 starts, with a TOUR-leading 12 top-10s. Became the first player since Tiger Woods in 2005-09 to win at least three tournaments in three consecutive seasons. Had the best cumulative score on TOUR, totaling 189-under par, 34 strokes better than the next best player (Justin Thomas). Led the TOUR in Scoring Average and Par-3, Par-4 and Par-5 Scoring Average, just the second player to ever do so in a season (Tiger Woods, 2000 and 2009). Also led the TOUR in three of the six Strokes Gained categories (Off-the-Tee, Tee-to-Green and Total). Held the lead or co-lead after a round 15 times, the most of any player during the 2017-18 season. Led the TOUR in most rounds in the 60s (52). Held the No. 1 position in the Official World Golf Ranking at the conclusion of the season. Earned his way on to the United States Ryder Cup Team for the fourth time in his career.

Ryder Cup: Making his fourth appearance representing the United States at the Ryder Cup, went 1-4-0 at the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris, France, as the Europeans defeated the U.S., 17.5-10.5. Teamed with Rickie Fowler to win Friday's Four-ball match against Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen, 4-and-2.

Making his fourth appearance representing the United States at the Ryder Cup, went 1-4-0 at the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris, France, as the Europeans defeated the U.S., 17.5-10.5. Teamed with Rickie Fowler to win Friday's Four-ball match against Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen, 4-and-2. TOUR Championship: Posted par-or-better scores (69-70-67-67) all four days at the TOUR Championship to finish in third place. Represented his eighth top-three finish of the season among 12 top-10 finishes. Third-place finish marked his best result in nine starts at the TOUR Championship and his fifth top-10 at East Lake.

Posted par-or-better scores (69-70-67-67) all four days at the TOUR Championship to finish in third place. Represented his eighth top-three finish of the season among 12 top-10 finishes. Third-place finish marked his best result in nine starts at the TOUR Championship and his fifth top-10 at East Lake. Dell Technologies Championship: Finished T7 at the Dell Technologies Championship, the second FedExCup Playoffs event, marking his 17th top-10 in a Playoffs event.

Finished T7 at the Dell Technologies Championship, the second FedExCup Playoffs event, marking his 17th top-10 in a Playoffs event. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Shot a final-round 64, including a front-nine 29, to tie Thorbjorn Olesen for third place at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. The 29 matched his career-best entering the week (eighth instance; sixth on the front nine). Earned second-top 10 at the event and third at WGCs during the season.

Shot a final-round 64, including a front-nine 29, to tie Thorbjorn Olesen for third place at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. The 29 matched his career-best entering the week (eighth instance; sixth on the front nine). Earned second-top 10 at the event and third at WGCs during the season. RBC Canadian Open: Earned his 19th PGA TOUR victory and third of the season by winning the RBC Canadian Open by three strokes over Whee Kim and Byeong Hun An. Became the first player since Tiger Woods (2005-09) with at least three wins in three consecutive seasons. Entered the final round in a four-way tie for the lead before recording a 6-under 66. Earned his fourth top-10 in six starts at the event. Became the first American winner of the event since Brandt Snedeker in 2013.

Earned his 19th PGA TOUR victory and third of the season by winning the RBC Canadian Open by three strokes over Whee Kim and Byeong Hun An. Became the first player since Tiger Woods (2005-09) with at least three wins in three consecutive seasons. Entered the final round in a four-way tie for the lead before recording a 6-under 66. Earned his fourth top-10 in six starts at the event. Became the first American winner of the event since Brandt Snedeker in 2013. U.S. Open: Finished third at the U.S. Open, shooting a final-round 70 to end up two strokes shy of Brooks Koepka. Held at least a share of the lead each of the first three rounds and fell to 0-for-3 in majors when leading/co-leading through 54 holes (2018 U.S. Open/3rd, 2015 U.S. Open/T2, 2010 U.S. Open/T8). Became the 10th player to hold the lead in the first three rounds at the U.S. Open but not win (first since Phil Mickelson in 2013). At 4-under 136, held a four-stroke lead at the midway point. Marked his fourth top-five in last five U.S. Open starts.

Finished third at the U.S. Open, shooting a final-round 70 to end up two strokes shy of Brooks Koepka. Held at least a share of the lead each of the first three rounds and fell to 0-for-3 in majors when leading/co-leading through 54 holes (2018 U.S. Open/3rd, 2015 U.S. Open/T2, 2010 U.S. Open/T8). Became the 10th player to hold the lead in the first three rounds at the U.S. Open but not win (first since Phil Mickelson in 2013). At 4-under 136, held a four-stroke lead at the midway point. Marked his fourth top-five in last five U.S. Open starts. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Captured the FedEx St. Jude Classic title for his 18th career PGA TOUR victory and second of the season, holing his approach shot from 169 yards at the 72nd hole to win by six strokes. Became the first player to hole his final shot from off the green and win a TOUR event since Jordan Spieth holed a greenside-bunker shot in sudden death against Daniel Berger at the 2017 Travelers Championship. With the win at TPC Southwind, returned to the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking, a position he had lost to Justin Thomas four weeks prior. Claimed his second victory at the event (2018, 2012).

Captured the FedEx St. Jude Classic title for his 18th career PGA TOUR victory and second of the season, holing his approach shot from 169 yards at the 72nd hole to win by six strokes. Became the first player to hole his final shot from off the green and win a TOUR event since Jordan Spieth holed a greenside-bunker shot in sudden death against Daniel Berger at the 2017 Travelers Championship. With the win at TPC Southwind, returned to the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking, a position he had lost to Justin Thomas four weeks prior. Claimed his second victory at the event (2018, 2012). the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Finished T8 at 11-under 277 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide while ranking No. 1 in driving distance (315.4 yards). Collected his third top-10 in 11 starts at the event.

Finished T8 at 11-under 277 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide while ranking No. 1 in driving distance (315.4 yards). Collected his third top-10 in 11 starts at the event. Masters Tournament: En route to a T10 at the Masters, had his best weekend showing (71-69) in the seven times he has played the final two rounds at the event. Recorded his third consecutive top-10 at the Masters.

En route to a T10 at the Masters, had his best weekend showing (71-69) in the seven times he has played the final two rounds at the event. Recorded his third consecutive top-10 at the Masters. World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Carded four rounds in the 60s for a T7 finish in his title defense at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, a streak of seven consecutive sub-70 scores at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Added his fifth top-10 finish in the event.

Carded four rounds in the 60s for a T7 finish in his title defense at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, a streak of seven consecutive sub-70 scores at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Added his fifth top-10 finish in the event. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Started the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am sharing a three-shot lead with eventual-winner Ted Potter, Jr. Shot an even-par 72 in the final round to finish the tournament in a tie for second at 14-under 273. Marked his eighth top-10 in 11 starts at Pebble Beach.

Started the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am sharing a three-shot lead with eventual-winner Ted Potter, Jr. Shot an even-par 72 in the final round to finish the tournament in a tie for second at 14-under 273. Marked his eighth top-10 in 11 starts at Pebble Beach. Sentry Tournament of Champions: After entering the final round with a two-stroke lead over Brian Harman, carded an 8-under 65 to finish the Sentry Tournament of Champions at 24-under 268, good for an eight-stroke victory over Jon Rahm. Won for the second time at Kapalua (2013) and the 17th time on the PGA TOUR at the age of 33 years, 6 months, 16 days. Became the third player to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions while ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking (Tiger Woods/2000, Jordan Spieth/2016). His week included an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole and two eagles on the par-4 12th hole, tying him at the time with Ernie Els for the most eagles in a career at The Plantation Course at Kapalua (eight).

After entering the final round with a two-stroke lead over Brian Harman, carded an 8-under 65 to finish the Sentry Tournament of Champions at 24-under 268, good for an eight-stroke victory over Jon Rahm. Won for the second time at Kapalua (2013) and the 17th time on the PGA TOUR at the age of 33 years, 6 months, 16 days. Became the third player to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions while ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking (Tiger Woods/2000, Jordan Spieth/2016). His week included an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole and two eagles on the par-4 12th hole, tying him at the time with Ernie Els for the most eagles in a career at The Plantation Course at Kapalua (eight). World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Made his season debut at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions where he finished T2. Led by six shots entering the final round and shot 77 to finish two back of Justin Rose. His second-round 63 was the low score of the week, and his 68 in round three tied the low round of the day.

2017 Season

Finished the season No. 4 in the FedExCup standings, the fourth time he has finished inside the top five in the FedExCup. With a career-best four victories (bringing his total to 16 wins on the PGA TOUR), has now won at least once in his first 10 seasons on TOUR, the current best streak. After his win in L.A. at the Genesis Open, took over the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking, which he never relinquished for the remainder of the season. Led the United States to a dominating Presidents Cup victory over the Internationals with a flawless record.

Presidents Cup: Making his third Presidents Cup appearance, turned in a dominating 4-0-1 record in leading the United States to a 19-11 victory over the International squad. Teamed with Matt Kuchar in winning two Foursomes matches, and Brooks Koepka in winning two Four-ball matches. Closed out the matches by halving his Singles match with Branden Grace.

Making his third Presidents Cup appearance, turned in a dominating 4-0-1 record in leading the United States to a 19-11 victory over the International squad. Teamed with Matt Kuchar in winning two Foursomes matches, and Brooks Koepka in winning two Four-ball matches. Closed out the matches by halving his Singles match with Branden Grace. THE NORTHERN TRUST: Earned his fourth victory of the season at THE NORTHERN TRUST at Glen Oaks Club in New York, defeating Jordan Spieth with a birdie at the first playoff hole after both had tied at 13-under 267. Entered the final round trailing Spieth by three strokes before Spieth extended that lead to five after five holes. A double bogey at No. 6 by Spieth gave Johnson hope. With birdies at the 9th and 10th holes, tied the lead at 11-under. Two additional birdies by both players left them tied at 13-under 267. After a 341-yard tee shot on the playoff hole, prevailed with a stellar shot from 95 yards to inside four feet and made the putt to win, earning 2,000 FedExCup points and the the No. 1 position from Hideki Matsuyama in the FedExCup. Won his 16th PGA TOUR title in his 218th start at the age of 33 years, 2 months, 5 days. Playoff record improved to 1-1 while winning a playoff for the first time to claim a PGA TOUR title.

Earned his fourth victory of the season at THE NORTHERN TRUST at Glen Oaks Club in New York, defeating Jordan Spieth with a birdie at the first playoff hole after both had tied at 13-under 267. Entered the final round trailing Spieth by three strokes before Spieth extended that lead to five after five holes. A double bogey at No. 6 by Spieth gave Johnson hope. With birdies at the 9th and 10th holes, tied the lead at 11-under. Two additional birdies by both players left them tied at 13-under 267. After a 341-yard tee shot on the playoff hole, prevailed with a stellar shot from 95 yards to inside four feet and made the putt to win, earning 2,000 FedExCup points and the the No. 1 position from Hideki Matsuyama in the FedExCup. Won his 16th PGA TOUR title in his 218th start at the age of 33 years, 2 months, 5 days. Playoff record improved to 1-1 while winning a playoff for the first time to claim a PGA TOUR title. RBC Canadian Open: Posted scores of 67-69-68-67 to finish T8 in his fourth appearance in the RBC Canadian Open. Led the field in GIR with 57/72 and is a combined 28-under-par in his last eight rounds at Glen Abbey.

Posted scores of 67-69-68-67 to finish T8 in his fourth appearance in the RBC Canadian Open. Led the field in GIR with 57/72 and is a combined 28-under-par in his last eight rounds at Glen Abbey. U.S. Open: Missed the cut at the U.S. Open, his second-in-a-row on the back of the Memorial Tournament, along with Jason Day and Rory McIlroy, marking first time since ranking began in 1986 that the top three players in the Official World Golf Ranking failed to advance to the weekend at the U.S. Open.

Missed the cut at the U.S. Open, his second-in-a-row on the back of the Memorial Tournament, along with Jason Day and Rory McIlroy, marking first time since ranking began in 1986 that the top three players in the Official World Golf Ranking failed to advance to the weekend at the U.S. Open. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Coming into the Memorial Tournament, had made the most birdies at this event since 2009, with 134. Posted a birdie-free 6-over 78 to sit T109 in the first round and made two birdies during a second-round 74 that led to his second missed cut of the season. The opening round marked the first time since the first round of the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational that Johnson had played a round on TOUR without a birdie, a period of 3 years, 10 months (1,400 days).

Coming into the Memorial Tournament, had made the most birdies at this event since 2009, with 134. Posted a birdie-free 6-over 78 to sit T109 in the first round and made two birdies during a second-round 74 that led to his second missed cut of the season. The opening round marked the first time since the first round of the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational that Johnson had played a round on TOUR without a birdie, a period of 3 years, 10 months (1,400 days). Wells Fargo Championship: In his first competitive round since withdrawing prior to the Masters with a back injury, overcame rounds of 70-75, making the cut on the number, with weekend scores of 67-67 to finish 9-under at the Wells Fargo Championship, one shot behind winner Brian Harman. Finished runner-up with Pat Perez in his fourth start in the Wells Fargo Championship. Was the seventh player to compete in the Wells Fargo Championship while ranked No. 1 in the FedExCup.

In his first competitive round since withdrawing prior to the Masters with a back injury, overcame rounds of 70-75, making the cut on the number, with weekend scores of 67-67 to finish 9-under at the Wells Fargo Championship, one shot behind winner Brian Harman. Finished runner-up with Pat Perez in his fourth start in the Wells Fargo Championship. Was the seventh player to compete in the Wells Fargo Championship while ranked No. 1 in the FedExCup. Masters Tournament: Minutes before he was to tee off at Augusta National as the No. 1 player in the world, withdrew from the Masters after suffering a back injury due to a freak accident the day prior in his rental home. Slipped and fell on a small set of steps. Was the favorite to win after coming off three consecutive wins.

Minutes before he was to tee off at Augusta National as the No. 1 player in the world, withdrew from the Masters after suffering a back injury due to a freak accident the day prior in his rental home. Slipped and fell on a small set of steps. Was the favorite to win after coming off three consecutive wins. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Won his third consecutive title on the PGA TOUR with his victory at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Beat Jon Rahm, 1-up, in the final. Went undefeated all week, playing 112 holes over the competition and never trailing at any stage. Completed the "WGC Slam" with victories in all four World Golf Championships events. Became the first player to win three consecutive starts since Rory McIlroy in 2014.

Won his third consecutive title on the PGA TOUR with his victory at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Beat Jon Rahm, 1-up, in the final. Went undefeated all week, playing 112 holes over the competition and never trailing at any stage. Completed the "WGC Slam" with victories in all four World Golf Championships events. Became the first player to win three consecutive starts since Rory McIlroy in 2014. World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Two weeks after his victory at the Genesis Open, won in his next start at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. Began the final round one stroke behind Justin Thomas and posted a 68 to win by one over England's Tommy Fleetwood. Marked his fourth WGC title. Just two weeks into his reign atop the Official World Golf Ranking, became the fifth player, and first since Adam Scott in 2014, to win his first TOUR start as the No. 1 player in the world.

Two weeks after his victory at the Genesis Open, won in his next start at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. Began the final round one stroke behind Justin Thomas and posted a 68 to win by one over England's Tommy Fleetwood. Marked his fourth WGC title. Just two weeks into his reign atop the Official World Golf Ranking, became the fifth player, and first since Adam Scott in 2014, to win his first TOUR start as the No. 1 player in the world. Genesis Open: Converted a five-stroke lead into a five-shot victory at the Genesis Open, his 13th career win on TOUR. With the win, overtook the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking from Jason Day. Marked the 10th consecutive season he won a title on the PGA TOUR, joining Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer as player to have won at least once on TOUR in each of their first 10 seasons on TOUR. Marked his seventh top-10 in 10 starts at Riviera Country Club. Led the field in driving distance (315.3 yards) and GIR (56.72%).

Converted a five-stroke lead into a five-shot victory at the Genesis Open, his 13th career win on TOUR. With the win, overtook the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking from Jason Day. Marked the 10th consecutive season he won a title on the PGA TOUR, joining Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer as player to have won at least once on TOUR in each of their first 10 seasons on TOUR. Marked his seventh top-10 in 10 starts at Riviera Country Club. Led the field in driving distance (315.3 yards) and GIR (56.72%). AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Recorded his second top-10 of the season with a solo-third at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Posted a final-round 4-under 68 to finish five strokes behind winner Jordan Spieth.

Recorded his second top-10 of the season with a solo-third at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Posted a final-round 4-under 68 to finish five strokes behind winner Jordan Spieth. SBS Tournament of Champions: In his first start in the calendar year, finished T6 at the SBS Tournament of Champions in Maui, Hawaii.

In his first start in the calendar year, finished T6 at the SBS Tournament of Champions in Maui, Hawaii. Hero World Challenge: Opened with a pair of 66s en route to a T3 at the Hero World Challenge in December.

2016 Season

Recorded 19 top-25 finishes from 22 starts. Of those, 11 were top-five showings. Recorded 15 top-10 finishes, the most of any player in 2015-16, four more than the next best player (Patrick Reed/11). Has won at least once in each of his first nine seasons on the PGA TOUR, the TOUR's current best streak. Season was heralded with awards including the Jack Nicklaus Award (PGA TOUR Player of the Year), Arnold Palmer Award (for finishing first on Official Money List with $9,365,185) and the Byron Nelson Award (for leading the TOUR in Adjusted Scoring Average with a 69.17 average.)

Ryder Cup: Making his third Ryder Cup appearance, went 2-2 in his four matches in the United States' 17-11 victory in the biennial event against the European team. Ended the week at Hazeltine on a high note with a 1-up singles victory over Chris Wood.

Making his third Ryder Cup appearance, went 2-2 in his four matches in the United States' 17-11 victory in the biennial event against the European team. Ended the week at Hazeltine on a high note with a 1-up singles victory over Chris Wood. TOUR Championship: Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. Entered the TOUR Championship in the No. 1 position in the FedExCup standings and finished T6 at East Lake to end his season No. 2 in the FedExCup standings.

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. Entered the TOUR Championship in the No. 1 position in the FedExCup standings and finished T6 at East Lake to end his season No. 2 in the FedExCup standings. BMW Championship: Won his 12th career PGA TOUR title and second at the BMW Championship. Joined Tiger Woods as players who won a major championship crown, World Golf Championships title and a FedExCup Playoffs event in the same season. Played the 16 par-5s at Crooked Stick in 15-under and set a new course record of 63 in the second round. With the win, collected 2,000 FedExCup points and moved to No. 1. Came to the TOUR Championship as the No. 1 player in the FedExCup standings after a win in his last start at the BMW Championship. After holding at least a share of the lead for each of the first three rounds, finished T6 with a final-round 3-over 73. Upon finishing, waited to see the outcome of the three-way playoff with Rory McIlroy, Ryan Moore and Kevin Chappell. With his fate as prospective winner of the FedExCup in McIlroy's hands, he saw his chance to be FedExCup champion slip away when McIlroy was victorious. If McIlroy had failed to win the playoff for the TOUR Championship, would have become the FedExCup champion. Final-round 73 snapped a string of eight consecutive rounds in the 60s. Moved to second all-time in top-10 finishes at Playoffs events with 15, one back of Jim Furyk. With three victories this season (U.S. Open, World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, BMW Championship), joined Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott and Russell Knox as one of the six players to capture multiple victories this season.

Won his 12th career PGA TOUR title and second at the BMW Championship. Joined Tiger Woods as players who won a major championship crown, World Golf Championships title and a FedExCup Playoffs event in the same season. Played the 16 par-5s at Crooked Stick in 15-under and set a new course record of 63 in the second round. With the win, collected 2,000 FedExCup points and moved to No. 1. Came to the TOUR Championship as the No. 1 player in the FedExCup standings after a win in his last start at the BMW Championship. After holding at least a share of the lead for each of the first three rounds, finished T6 with a final-round 3-over 73. Upon finishing, waited to see the outcome of the three-way playoff with Rory McIlroy, Ryan Moore and Kevin Chappell. With his fate as prospective winner of the FedExCup in McIlroy's hands, he saw his chance to be FedExCup champion slip away when McIlroy was victorious. If McIlroy had failed to win the playoff for the TOUR Championship, would have become the FedExCup champion. Final-round 73 snapped a string of eight consecutive rounds in the 60s. Moved to second all-time in top-10 finishes at Playoffs events with 15, one back of Jim Furyk. With three victories this season (U.S. Open, World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, BMW Championship), joined Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott and Russell Knox as one of the six players to capture multiple victories this season. Deutsche Bank Championship: Offset a third-round, 4-over 75 at the Deutsche Bank Championship with scores of 68-66-66 in rounds one, two and four, respectively to finish T8 at TPC Boston with six others.

Offset a third-round, 4-over 75 at the Deutsche Bank Championship with scores of 68-66-66 in rounds one, two and four, respectively to finish T8 at TPC Boston with six others. RBC Canadian Open: Posted 6-under 66 to share 18-hole lead with Luke List at the RBC Canadian Open. Pair retained the co-lead through 36 holes at 137 (-7). Entered final round one stroke back of Brandt Snedeker but final-round 3-under 69 came up one stroke shy of Jhonattan Vegas' 12-under winning total. Ranked No. 1 in Driving Distance for the week with 334.9 yard average.

Posted 6-under 66 to share 18-hole lead with Luke List at the RBC Canadian Open. Pair retained the co-lead through 36 holes at 137 (-7). Entered final round one stroke back of Brandt Snedeker but final-round 3-under 69 came up one stroke shy of Jhonattan Vegas' 12-under winning total. Ranked No. 1 in Driving Distance for the week with 334.9 yard average. The Open Championship: Opened The Open Championship at Royal Troon with an even-par 71, ending his streak of six consecutive sub-par opening rounds on TOUR. Ensuing rounds of 69-72-70 resulted in a T9 finish, his fourth consecutive top-10 in the last four majors, dating to the 2015 PGA Championship.

Opened The Open Championship at Royal Troon with an even-par 71, ending his streak of six consecutive sub-par opening rounds on TOUR. Ensuing rounds of 69-72-70 resulted in a T9 finish, his fourth consecutive top-10 in the last four majors, dating to the 2015 PGA Championship. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Won in his next start at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational posting back-to-back victories for the first time in his career. Shot consecutive rounds of 66 on the weekend to rally from three strokes behind at start of final round for his third career World Golf Championships victory. Finished two groups ahead of 54-hole co-leader Jason Day who dropped four strokes in last four holes to finish T3 and three strokes back. Earned 550 points to overtake Jason Day at No. 1 in the FedExCup standings, the first time he has been ranked No. 1 in the standings since winning the 2013 Hyundai Tournament of Champions. Became first player since Spieth in 2015 to win next start after winning U.S. Open. Earned his 11th PGA TOUR title and his 10th top-10 finish of the season. Led Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee for the week.

Won in his next start at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational posting back-to-back victories for the first time in his career. Shot consecutive rounds of 66 on the weekend to rally from three strokes behind at start of final round for his third career World Golf Championships victory. Finished two groups ahead of 54-hole co-leader Jason Day who dropped four strokes in last four holes to finish T3 and three strokes back. Earned 550 points to overtake Jason Day at No. 1 in the FedExCup standings, the first time he has been ranked No. 1 in the standings since winning the 2013 Hyundai Tournament of Champions. Became first player since Spieth in 2015 to win next start after winning U.S. Open. Earned his 11th PGA TOUR title and his 10th top-10 finish of the season. Led Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee for the week. U.S. Open: Broke through with his first major championship with a three-stroke win over Jim Furyk, Shane Lowry and Scott Piercy at the 116th U.S. Open. Entered the final round trailing 54-hole leader Lowry by two strokes before a final-round 1-under 69 (which included a one-stroke penalty for his ball moving on the par-4 fifth green) led to his 10th PGA TOUR victory. The win came in his 193rd start at age 31 years, 11 months, 28 days. With the win, became the first player to follow a runner-up finish at the U.S. Open with a victory the next season since Tiger Woods (2007-08), with the others including Payne Stewart (1998-99), Jack Nicklaus (1971-72) and Bobby Jones (three times). Has now won at least one tournament in each of his first nine seasons on the PGA TOUR (the TOUR"s current best streak). By comparison, Woods won in his first 14 seasons (1996-2009). Sunday's final round marked the 12th consecutive U.S. Open round that he had been ranked sixth or better on the leaderboard, dating to the first round of the 2014 U.S. Open. Woods (1999-2000) and Stewart (1998-99) are next on the list, with eight straight rounds, with all three players winning during their respective stretch. Opened this week with rounds of 67-69, becoming just the second player (Hale Irwin, 1994) to open a U.S. Open at Oakmont with two rounds in the 60s. Went on to post a 4-under 276 winning score, the lowest score in the record nine U.S. Opens hosted by Oakmont Country Club. Owns eight top-10 finishes in his last 10 major championship starts, with 12 top-10s overall in majors. Joined Woods, Ernie Els, Geoff Ogilvy, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Martin Kaymer as players with victories at the U.S. Open and a World Golf Championships event, as well as becoming the ninth player with at least one major championship victory and multiple World Golf Championships wins.

Broke through with his first major championship with a three-stroke win over Jim Furyk, Shane Lowry and Scott Piercy at the 116th U.S. Open. Entered the final round trailing 54-hole leader Lowry by two strokes before a final-round 1-under 69 (which included a one-stroke penalty for his ball moving on the par-4 fifth green) led to his 10th PGA TOUR victory. The win came in his 193rd start at age 31 years, 11 months, 28 days. With the win, became the first player to follow a runner-up finish at the U.S. Open with a victory the next season since Tiger Woods (2007-08), with the others including Payne Stewart (1998-99), Jack Nicklaus (1971-72) and Bobby Jones (three times). Has now won at least one tournament in each of his first nine seasons on the PGA TOUR (the TOUR"s current best streak). By comparison, Woods won in his first 14 seasons (1996-2009). Sunday's final round marked the 12th consecutive U.S. Open round that he had been ranked sixth or better on the leaderboard, dating to the first round of the 2014 U.S. Open. Woods (1999-2000) and Stewart (1998-99) are next on the list, with eight straight rounds, with all three players winning during their respective stretch. Opened this week with rounds of 67-69, becoming just the second player (Hale Irwin, 1994) to open a U.S. Open at Oakmont with two rounds in the 60s. Went on to post a 4-under 276 winning score, the lowest score in the record nine U.S. Opens hosted by Oakmont Country Club. Owns eight top-10 finishes in his last 10 major championship starts, with 12 top-10s overall in majors. Joined Woods, Ernie Els, Geoff Ogilvy, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Martin Kaymer as players with victories at the U.S. Open and a World Golf Championships event, as well as becoming the ninth player with at least one major championship victory and multiple World Golf Championships wins. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Recorded his second top-five finish in as many weeks with a fifth-place finish in his next start at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Opened with rounds of 66-69, but moved down the leaderboard with a third-round 3-over 73. Closed with the low round of the tournament, a 7-under 63. Narrowly missed the water on his approach shot into the 72nd hole, then chipped in for birdie to get to 9-under 271 for the tournament. The performance marked his third top-10 in five starts at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, having won in 2012 and posting a T10 in 2013.

Recorded his second top-five finish in as many weeks with a fifth-place finish in his next start at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Opened with rounds of 66-69, but moved down the leaderboard with a third-round 3-over 73. Closed with the low round of the tournament, a 7-under 63. Narrowly missed the water on his approach shot into the 72nd hole, then chipped in for birdie to get to 9-under 271 for the tournament. The performance marked his third top-10 in five starts at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, having won in 2012 and posting a T10 in 2013. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Shot 8-under 64, which included 10 birdies to be first-round leader at the Memorial Tournament, eventually finishing solo third for his seventh top-10 this season. Was his ninth consecutive start at the Memorial Tournament and his second top-10 at Muirfield Village (fourth in 2011). Ranked third in Greens In Regulation (55 of 72) for the week (76.4 percent.)

Shot 8-under 64, which included 10 birdies to be first-round leader at the Memorial Tournament, eventually finishing solo third for his seventh top-10 this season. Was his ninth consecutive start at the Memorial Tournament and his second top-10 at Muirfield Village (fourth in 2011). Ranked third in Greens In Regulation (55 of 72) for the week (76.4 percent.) Masters Tournament: A week after Houston, claimed T4 at the Masters, with J.B. Holmes and Paul Casey, at 1-under 287. Offset two double bogeys in the final round at Nos. 5 and 17, par-4s, with five birdies to post a 1-under 71 and claim his best finish in seven starts at the Masters.

A week after Houston, claimed T4 at the Masters, with J.B. Holmes and Paul Casey, at 1-under 287. Offset two double bogeys in the final round at Nos. 5 and 17, par-4s, with five birdies to post a 1-under 71 and claim his best finish in seven starts at the Masters. Shell Houston Open: In his fifth start at the Shell Houston Open, collected his second top-five finish. Ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting (2.191). The third-place showing was his fifth top-10 in eight starts for the season.

In his fifth start at the Shell Houston Open, collected his second top-five finish. Ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting (2.191). The third-place showing was his fifth top-10 in eight starts for the season. World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play: Advanced out of group play of the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play after winning a sudden death playoff with Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat on the first extra hole when the two were tied with two points each. Defeated Patrick Reed, 3 and 2, in the fourth round then lost, 2 and 1, to Louis Oosthuizen in the quarterfinals.

Advanced out of group play of the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play after winning a sudden death playoff with Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat on the first extra hole when the two were tied with two points each. Defeated Patrick Reed, 3 and 2, in the fourth round then lost, 2 and 1, to Louis Oosthuizen in the quarterfinals. Northern Trust Open: Finished fourth at the Northern Trust Open, two shots behind winner Bubba Watson, continuing his strong play at Riviera CC. Marked the fourth time he finished in the top four in the last five years (T4 in 2012, missed the cut in 2013, second in 2014 and T2 in 2015).

Finished fourth at the Northern Trust Open, two shots behind winner Bubba Watson, continuing his strong play at Riviera CC. Marked the fourth time he finished in the top four in the last five years (T4 in 2012, missed the cut in 2013, second in 2014 and T2 in 2015). Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Recorded his fourth top-10 in last four starts at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, where he finished in a five-way T10, 15 strokes behind runaway winner Jordan Spieth.

Recorded his fourth top-10 in last four starts at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, where he finished in a five-way T10, 15 strokes behind runaway winner Jordan Spieth. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Made his season debut in Shanghai at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. Opened with a 7-under 65 and was just two back of first-round leader Branden Grace. After a 71 in the second round, fired a bogey-free 65 Saturday and stood one back of Kevin Kisner and Russell Knox through 54 holes. Was in the mix early Sunday before he spun his wedge-shot approach off the green and into the water on the par-5 eighth hole. The double bogey dropped him out of contention, and he failed to regain his standing. Carded a 71 Sunday for a T5, his third top-10 in his last three starts going back to the 2014-15 season.

2015 Season

Made 18 of 21 cuts, with 11 top-10s and a No. 7 finish in the FedExCup standings. Has qualified for the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for seven consecutive seasons.

Presidents Cup: Went 3-1-0 in his four Presidents Cup matches in the American team's 15Â½-14Â½ victory in South Korea.

Went 3-1-0 in his four Presidents Cup matches in the American team's 15Â½-14Â½ victory in South Korea. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Finished T5 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola on the strength of a final-round-best 64 for a career-best 11th top-10 of the season, shy of only Spieth's 15 top-10s.

Finished T5 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola on the strength of a final-round-best 64 for a career-best 11th top-10 of the season, shy of only Spieth's 15 top-10s. BMW Championship: Highlighted by a second-round, 9-under 62, finished T7 at the BMW Championship, nine strokes behind champion Jason Day. It marked his third top-10 finish in six starts at the event, including his win in 2010.

Highlighted by a second-round, 9-under 62, finished T7 at the BMW Championship, nine strokes behind champion Jason Day. It marked his third top-10 finish in six starts at the event, including his win in 2010. PGA Championship: Returned to Whistling Straits for the PGA Championship where, in 2010, he was assessed a two-stroke penalty on the 72nd hole to miss joining a playoff with Bubba Watson and eventual winner Martin Kaymer. Got off to a solid start, posting a 6-under 66 and taking the 18-hole lead by one over David Lingmerth. Was unable to keep the momentum going, posting a 1-over 73 in the second round. Added weekend rounds of 68-69 to finish T7, eight strokes back of Spieth.

Returned to Whistling Straits for the PGA Championship where, in 2010, he was assessed a two-stroke penalty on the 72nd hole to miss joining a playoff with Bubba Watson and eventual winner Martin Kaymer. Got off to a solid start, posting a 6-under 66 and taking the 18-hole lead by one over David Lingmerth. Was unable to keep the momentum going, posting a 1-over 73 in the second round. Added weekend rounds of 68-69 to finish T7, eight strokes back of Spieth. U.S. Open: Suffered a heartbreaking loss to Jordan Spieth at the U.S. Open, his 25th major championship appearance. Two superb shots on the par-5 72nd hole led to an eagle putt from just over 12 feet to win his first major, but when that putt slid by to the left he then missed the short return putt that would have forced an 18-hole playoff with Spieth on Monday. Settled for a runner-up finish with Louis Oosthuizen. Is now winless in four attempts when playing in the final pairing in a major championship. The others are the 2010 U.S. Open (T8), 2010 PGA Championship (T5) and the 2011 Open Championship (T2). The finish was his ninth top-10 in a major.

Suffered a heartbreaking loss to Jordan Spieth at the U.S. Open, his 25th major championship appearance. Two superb shots on the par-5 72nd hole led to an eagle putt from just over 12 feet to win his first major, but when that putt slid by to the left he then missed the short return putt that would have forced an 18-hole playoff with Spieth on Monday. Settled for a runner-up finish with Louis Oosthuizen. Is now winless in four attempts when playing in the final pairing in a major championship. The others are the 2010 U.S. Open (T8), 2010 PGA Championship (T5) and the 2011 Open Championship (T2). The finish was his ninth top-10 in a major. AT&T Byron Nelson: After rounds of 67-68-62, entered the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson in a tie for second place, trailing Steven Bowditch by two strokes. Playing in the last group with Bowditch, had moved into a share of the lead before a triple bogey-8 at the par-4 sixth hole derailed his title hopes. Ended up T8, seven strokes behind champion Bowditch.

After rounds of 67-68-62, entered the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson in a tie for second place, trailing Steven Bowditch by two strokes. Playing in the last group with Bowditch, had moved into a share of the lead before a triple bogey-8 at the par-4 sixth hole derailed his title hopes. Ended up T8, seven strokes behind champion Bowditch. Masters Tournament: Finished T6 to record his first top-10 at the Masters. Has made five cuts in six starts at the Augusta National event. Previous-best finish of T13 came in 2013.

Finished T6 to record his first top-10 at the Masters. Has made five cuts in six starts at the Augusta National event. Previous-best finish of T13 came in 2013. Valero Texas Open: In late-March, returned to the Valero Texas Open, where he made his PGA TOUR debut as a sponsor exemption in 2007 (missed the cut). Playing in the morning Thursday at TPC San Antonio, shot a 6-over 78 in very windy conditions but eventually rebounded to finish T6. His back-to-back, 4-under-par 68s were the best final 36-hole scores by any of the 75 players who played on the weekend in Texas.

In late-March, returned to the Valero Texas Open, where he made his PGA TOUR debut as a sponsor exemption in 2007 (missed the cut). Playing in the morning Thursday at TPC San Antonio, shot a 6-over 78 in very windy conditions but eventually rebounded to finish T6. His back-to-back, 4-under-par 68s were the best final 36-hole scores by any of the 75 players who played on the weekend in Texas. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Entered the final round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship trailing J.B. Holmes by five strokes before a final-round, 3-under 69 led to a one-stroke victory over Holmes, the largest comeback in Cadillac Championship history. The win was the ninth of his career and second in a World Golf Championships event (2013 HSBC Champions), making him one of eight players with at least two wins in the series. Has won in eight consecutive seasons, the best current streak on TOUR. Week included a hole-in-one on the par-3 fourth hole during the third round, making him the first player to have an ace and win that week since Steve Stricker at the 2011 Memorial Tournament. The win came in his 20th World Golf Championships start. With the victory, collected 550 points and moved to No. 3 in the FedExCup standings.

Entered the final round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship trailing J.B. Holmes by five strokes before a final-round, 3-under 69 led to a one-stroke victory over Holmes, the largest comeback in Cadillac Championship history. The win was the ninth of his career and second in a World Golf Championships event (2013 HSBC Champions), making him one of eight players with at least two wins in the series. Has won in eight consecutive seasons, the best current streak on TOUR. Week included a hole-in-one on the par-3 fourth hole during the third round, making him the first player to have an ace and win that week since Steve Stricker at the 2011 Memorial Tournament. The win came in his 20th World Golf Championships start. With the victory, collected 550 points and moved to No. 3 in the FedExCup standings. Northern Trust Open: Lost to James Hahn in a playoff at the Northern Trust Open on the third hole when Hahn made birdie. Finished regulation at 6-under and tied with Hahn and Paul Casey, who bowed out on the first extra hole. It was his second top-five in a row.

Lost to James Hahn in a playoff at the Northern Trust Open on the third hole when Hahn made birdie. Finished regulation at 6-under and tied with Hahn and Paul Casey, who bowed out on the first extra hole. It was his second top-five in a row. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: In just his second start on the PGA TOUR since taking time off, birdied his 71st and 72nd holes Sunday to post a 6-under 66 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am to finish T4. The 2009 and 2010 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am champion was aiming to become just the fifth player to win the event more than twice.

In just his second start on the PGA TOUR since taking time off, birdied his 71st and 72nd holes Sunday to post a 6-under 66 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am to finish T4. The 2009 and 2010 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am champion was aiming to become just the fifth player to win the event more than twice. Farmers Insurance Open: Missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in his first start back since a missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open at the end of July 2014.

2014 Season

Finished the season No. 30 in the FedExCup standings, highlighted by his win at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. It marked the eighth consecutive season with a victory, the longest active streak on TOUR. Took a leave of absence from professional golf starting with the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in late-July 2014.

U.S. Open: Bogeyed three of his last four holes en route to a 3-over 73 and a T4 finish at the U.S. Open. Finished inside the top 10 for just the second time in seven starts at the event (T8 in 2010). Week began with matching rounds of 1-under 69, marking the first time he has turned in back-to-back rounds in the 60s in seven U.S. Open starts.

Bogeyed three of his last four holes en route to a 3-over 73 and a T4 finish at the U.S. Open. Finished inside the top 10 for just the second time in seven starts at the event (T8 in 2010). Week began with matching rounds of 1-under 69, marking the first time he has turned in back-to-back rounds in the 60s in seven U.S. Open starts. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Finished T14 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial after holding a one-shot lead through 18 holes.

Finished T14 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial after holding a one-shot lead through 18 holes. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Finished T7 (six strokes behind champion Brendon Todd) for his third top-10 in five starts at the HP Byron Nelson Championship (T4 in 2009 and T7 in 2010).

Finished T7 (six strokes behind champion Brendon Todd) for his third top-10 in five starts at the HP Byron Nelson Championship (T4 in 2009 and T7 in 2010). World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: A T4 finish at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship represented his second top-10 in six starts at the event (finished runner-up in 2011). Has five top-10s in six starts this season.

A T4 finish at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship represented his second top-10 in six starts at the event (finished runner-up in 2011). Has five top-10s in six starts this season. Northern Trust Open: Finished second at the Northern Trust Open for his fourth top-10 in seven starts at the event. Finished two shots behind winner Bubba Watson. Held the first-round lead with a 66.

Finished second at the Northern Trust Open for his fourth top-10 in seven starts at the event. Finished two shots behind winner Bubba Watson. Held the first-round lead with a 66. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Two-time AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am champion (2009 and 2010) finished T2 at the same event on the strength of a final-round 66. It was his third top-10 in three starts for the season.

Two-time AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am champion (2009 and 2010) finished T2 at the same event on the strength of a final-round 66. It was his third top-10 in three starts for the season. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Finished T6, five strokes behind champion Zach Johnson at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in his attempt to join fairly recent repeat winners at event, including Geoff Ogilvy (2009-10) and Stuart Appleby (2004-06).

Finished T6, five strokes behind champion Zach Johnson at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in his attempt to join fairly recent repeat winners at event, including Geoff Ogilvy (2009-10) and Stuart Appleby (2004-06). World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: In first start of the PGA TOUR Season, claimed his first World Golf Championships title, at the HSBC Champions. During the final World Golf Championships event of the year, brother Austin served as caddie at Sheshan International GC in Shanghai, China. Victory was eighth career PGA TOUR title, at age 29 years, 4 months, 12 days. Posted rounds of 69-64-65-66 to defeat defending champion Ian Poulter by three strokes. The 24-under-par 264 total broke the tournament record of 267 set one year earlier by Poulter. In the final round, chipped in for eagle on the par-4 16th hole and birdied No. 17, giving him a three-shot cushion, cruising to victory with a par-5 on the 72nd hole. Has won at least one tournament for seven consecutive seasons since joining the TOUR in 2008.

2013 Season

Six top-10 finishes on the season led to a 13th-place showing in the FedExCup, his fifth consecutive top-15 finish in the season-long points race.

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Paired in the final group with eventual champion Henrik Stenson at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, shot a final-round, 1-under 69 that left him five strokes behind Stenson. One of three players with all four rounds in the 60s at East Lake GC.

Paired in the final group with eventual champion Henrik Stenson at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, shot a final-round, 1-under 69 that left him five strokes behind Stenson. One of three players with all four rounds in the 60s at East Lake GC. PGA Championship: Finished T8 at the PGA Championship for his third top-10 in five starts at that major.

Finished T8 at the PGA Championship for his third top-10 in five starts at that major. RBC Canadian Open: Notched his fourth top-10 finish of the season at the RBC Canadian Open in his second start in the event (WD in 2008). Opened with a 3-over 75 at Glen Abbey GC but jumped into contention with rounds of 67-63-70. His bid for victory ended Sunday when an errant tee shot at the par-4 17th wound up in the CBS Sports TV compound, resulting in a triple bogey. Settled for a T2 with three others.

Notched his fourth top-10 finish of the season at the RBC Canadian Open in his second start in the event (WD in 2008). Opened with a 3-over 75 at Glen Abbey GC but jumped into contention with rounds of 67-63-70. His bid for victory ended Sunday when an errant tee shot at the par-4 17th wound up in the CBS Sports TV compound, resulting in a triple bogey. Settled for a T2 with three others. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Finished T10 in his bid to join David Toms (2003-2004) as the only players to successfully defend their FedEx St. Jude Classic title.

Finished T10 in his bid to join David Toms (2003-2004) as the only players to successfully defend their FedEx St. Jude Classic title. Shell Houston Open: Posted the low round of the day, a 7-under 65, in the final round of the Shell Houston Open to claim a T4 with Ben Crane. Final round at Redstone GC consisted of seven birdies and an eagle.

Posted the low round of the day, a 7-under 65, in the final round of the Shell Houston Open to claim a T4 with Ben Crane. Final round at Redstone GC consisted of seven birdies and an eagle. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: After heavy wind and unusually hectic weather, overpowered his way to a four-stroke victory at the 54-hole Hyundai Tournament of Champions after a rare Monday-start-Tuesday-finish event. The tournament "started" twice during the regularly scheduled first round Friday and later Sunday, but both times PGA TOUR rules staff halted play due to unplayable windy conditions. Officials subsequently voided all scores that had taken place. The tournament officially began with 36 holes Monday that was originally scheduled to have been the final day of play. Playing in the final group with Steve Stricker, he double-bogeyed the 13th hole after hitting his drive into the bushes. The double bogey allowed Stricker to close within one stroke. On the 14th hole, he pulled his tee shot, nearly driving the green. He followed by chipping in for eagle to give him a three-shot cushion, an advantage he never relinquished. With the victory, he became the first player since Tiger Woods (1996-2001) to win in six consecutive years straight out of college (2008-13), and he trails only Phil Mickelson (nine) for current streak of consecutive years with a victory. The 54-hole win is the third such win of his career (2011 Barclays and 2009 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am). His victory was set up after playing six practice rounds at The Plantation Course before the start of the event. He finished last in Fairways Hit for the week (51 percent) but was second in Greens in Regulation (88.9 percent).

2012 Season

Was the only player to record a top-10 finish in all four FedExCup Playoffs events. Finished the season No. 8 in the FedExCup standings, his third consecutive top-10 showing in the season-long race.

Ryder Cup: In his second consecutive Ryder Cup appearance, went 3-0-0 at Medinah CC in the U.S. loss in the biennial competition. Made five birdies in a five-hole stretch on the inward nine in his singles match against Nicolas Colsaerts to win 3 and 2.

In his second consecutive Ryder Cup appearance, went 3-0-0 at Medinah CC in the U.S. loss in the biennial competition. Made five birdies in a five-hole stretch on the inward nine in his singles match against Nicolas Colsaerts to win 3 and 2. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Finished T10 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

Finished T10 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. BMW Championship: Closed out the Playoffs with a T6 at the BMW Championship (four shots off the winning score).

Closed out the Playoffs with a T6 at the BMW Championship (four shots off the winning score). Deutsche Bank Championship: Had a T4 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship (six strokes behind Rory McIlroy) to move to No. 6 in the FedExCup standings.

Had a T4 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship (six strokes behind Rory McIlroy) to move to No. 6 in the FedExCup standings. The Barclays: Making his title defense, finished T3 and four strokes behind Nick Watney at The Barclays to begin his 2012 Playoffs season.

Making his title defense, finished T3 and four strokes behind Nick Watney at The Barclays to begin his 2012 Playoffs season. The Open Championship: Recorded middle-36 scores of 68-68 for the second consecutive season at the British Open, with a T9 effort at Royal Lytham & St Annes that followed his 2011 runner-up finish.

Recorded middle-36 scores of 68-68 for the second consecutive season at the British Open, with a T9 effort at Royal Lytham & St Annes that followed his 2011 runner-up finish. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Carded a final-round 66 to claim the FedEx St. Jude Classic by one stroke over John Merrick (9-under 271) in just his second start since missing nearly three months with a back injury. Broke out of a tie for the lead at 8-under when he converted an 8-foot, 8-inch birdie putt on the 71st hole, becoming the first FedEx St. Jude Classic champion to birdie No. 17 in the final round since Woody Austin in 2007. Won in his first start at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and won for the fifth consecutive PGA TOUR season. Became the first player since Tiger Woods (1996-2000) to go directly from college and win in each of his first five seasons on the PGA TOUR. Became the first player in his 20s to win the FedEx St. Jude Classic since Notah Begay III in 2000 and the 13th American to win in Memphis in the last 14 years. Moved to No. 10 in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings with the victory.

Carded a final-round 66 to claim the FedEx St. Jude Classic by one stroke over John Merrick (9-under 271) in just his second start since missing nearly three months with a back injury. Broke out of a tie for the lead at 8-under when he converted an 8-foot, 8-inch birdie putt on the 71st hole, becoming the first FedEx St. Jude Classic champion to birdie No. 17 in the final round since Woody Austin in 2007. Won in his first start at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and won for the fifth consecutive PGA TOUR season. Became the first player since Tiger Woods (1996-2000) to go directly from college and win in each of his first five seasons on the PGA TOUR. Became the first player in his 20s to win the FedEx St. Jude Classic since Notah Begay III in 2000 and the 13th American to win in Memphis in the last 14 years. Moved to No. 10 in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings with the victory. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: In his first start since the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship while recovering from a back injury, posted rounds of 71-71-73-75 to finish T19 at the Memorial Tournament.

In his first start since the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship while recovering from a back injury, posted rounds of 71-71-73-75 to finish T19 at the Memorial Tournament. Northern Trust Open: Finished T4 at the Northern Trust Open. Was one of only five golfers to finish the week with all four rounds at par-or-better (71-70-67-71). Recorded a bogey-5 on the final hole when a birdie would have been enough to get in the playoff.

Finished T4 at the Northern Trust Open. Was one of only five golfers to finish the week with all four rounds at par-or-better (71-70-67-71). Recorded a bogey-5 on the final hole when a birdie would have been enough to get in the playoff. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: In his bid to join four players with three or more victories at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, finished T5 for his first top-10 of the season. Opened the event in spectacular fashion, with a 63, at Pebble Beach for his low round at the event, topping 64s at Pebble Beach GL and Spyglass Hill GC en route to victory in 2010.

2011 Season

Fourth full season on the PGA TOUR ended with a career-best fourth-place finish in the FedExCup.

Presidents Cup: One of six rookies on the victorious U.S. Presidents Cup team, he struggled to a 1-3-1 record at Royal Melbourne GC.

One of six rookies on the victorious U.S. Presidents Cup team, he struggled to a 1-3-1 record at Royal Melbourne GC. The Barclays: Carded a final-round 65, including a holed-bunker shot for eagle on the fourth hole, for a two-stroke come-from-behind win over Matt Kuchar at the Hurricane Irene-shortened Barclays. He moved from No. 19 to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings. With five career wins, including two in Playoffs events (2010 BMW Championship) and two in 54-hole fashion (2009 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am), he moved out of a tie with Sean O'Hair for most victories by a player currently in his 20s. Joined Tiger Woods (three), Steve Stricker (two), Camilo Villegas (two), Vijay Singh (two) and Phil Mickelson (two) as only players with multiple victories in Playoffs events. Win made him the first player since Woods (1996-99) to go directly from college and win in his first four years on the PGA TOUR. Counting 2011, joined Mickelson (eight years dating to 2004) as the only players with wins in each of the last four seasons on TOUR.

Carded a final-round 65, including a holed-bunker shot for eagle on the fourth hole, for a two-stroke come-from-behind win over Matt Kuchar at the Hurricane Irene-shortened Barclays. He moved from No. 19 to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings. With five career wins, including two in Playoffs events (2010 BMW Championship) and two in 54-hole fashion (2009 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am), he moved out of a tie with Sean O'Hair for most victories by a player currently in his 20s. Joined Tiger Woods (three), Steve Stricker (two), Camilo Villegas (two), Vijay Singh (two) and Phil Mickelson (two) as only players with multiple victories in Playoffs events. Win made him the first player since Woods (1996-99) to go directly from college and win in his first four years on the PGA TOUR. Counting 2011, joined Mickelson (eight years dating to 2004) as the only players with wins in each of the last four seasons on TOUR. Nordea Masters: Stayed in Europe for a second consecutive week, turning in another top-10. Finished T6 at the Nordea Masters at Bro Hof Slott GC in Stockholm, Sweden.

Stayed in Europe for a second consecutive week, turning in another top-10. Finished T6 at the Nordea Masters at Bro Hof Slott GC in Stockholm, Sweden. The Open Championship: Playing in the final group for the second time in 2011 (World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship) and just one stroke behind Darren Clarke at the British Open, carded a 2-over 72 to finish T2, three behind Clarke. A missed cut at Turnberry in 2009 and at the 2011 PGA Championship remain his only missed cuts in 13 major championship starts. Kicked off the week in fine fashion, holing a wedge from 160 yards on the par-3 16th hole for his third career ace and the 22nd at the British Open since 1981.

Playing in the final group for the second time in 2011 (World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship) and just one stroke behind Darren Clarke at the British Open, carded a 2-over 72 to finish T2, three behind Clarke. A missed cut at Turnberry in 2009 and at the 2011 PGA Championship remain his only missed cuts in 13 major championship starts. Kicked off the week in fine fashion, holing a wedge from 160 yards on the par-3 16th hole for his third career ace and the 22nd at the British Open since 1981. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Finished fourth at the Memorial Tournament to record his first top 10 in four starts at Muirfield Village. Final-round 65 matched the best round of the day.

Finished fourth at the Memorial Tournament to record his first top 10 in four starts at Muirfield Village. Final-round 65 matched the best round of the day. Ballantine's Championship: Traveled to South Korea to play in the Ballantine's Championship. Contended until two back-nine bogeys Sunday derailed his chances at victory. He came back strong to finish fourth on the strength of back-to-back birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 at Blackstone GC.

Traveled to South Korea to play in the Ballantine's Championship. Contended until two back-nine bogeys Sunday derailed his chances at victory. He came back strong to finish fourth on the strength of back-to-back birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 at Blackstone GC. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Opened with rounds of 69-69-65 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship to hold a two-stroke lead over Nick Watney, Matt Kuchar and Luke Donald. It was his fourth 54-hole lead on TOUR, and first since a final-round 11-over 82 at the 2010 U.S. Open led to a T8 finish. Final-round, 1-under 71 at TPC Blue Monster at Doral led to the first runner-up finish of his career, two strokes behind Watney. Tied for the lead with Watney through 15 holes, the turning point may have been a pulled drive into the left-fairway bunker and ensuing bogey that dropped him from the lead. His previous-best finish in a World Golf Championships event was a 15th-place showing at the 2010 Bridgestone Invitational.

Opened with rounds of 69-69-65 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship to hold a two-stroke lead over Nick Watney, Matt Kuchar and Luke Donald. It was his fourth 54-hole lead on TOUR, and first since a final-round 11-over 82 at the 2010 U.S. Open led to a T8 finish. Final-round, 1-under 71 at TPC Blue Monster at Doral led to the first runner-up finish of his career, two strokes behind Watney. Tied for the lead with Watney through 15 holes, the turning point may have been a pulled drive into the left-fairway bunker and ensuing bogey that dropped him from the lead. His previous-best finish in a World Golf Championships event was a 15th-place showing at the 2010 Bridgestone Invitational. Farmers Insurance Open: Finished third at the Farmers Insurance Open on the strength of a final-round 66.

Finished third at the Farmers Insurance Open on the strength of a final-round 66. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Kicked off the year with a T9 finish at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions.

2010 Season

Claimed his third and fourth PGA TOUR wins, with near misses at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship.

The Shark Shootout: Late in the year, teamed with Ian Poulter to win the Shark Shootout in Naples, Fla. The duo shot a final-round 59 in the scramble format to defeat the team of Darren Clarke-Graeme McDowell by two strokes.

Late in the year, teamed with Ian Poulter to win the Shark Shootout in Naples, Fla. The duo shot a final-round 59 in the scramble format to defeat the team of Darren Clarke-Graeme McDowell by two strokes. Ryder Cup: Finished with a 1-3 record in his first Ryder Cup. Dropped his first three matches, before defeating Martin Kaymer, 6 and 4, in singles matches as the United States nearly came back to win from a three-point deficit on the final day.

Finished with a 1-3 record in his first Ryder Cup. Dropped his first three matches, before defeating Martin Kaymer, 6 and 4, in singles matches as the United States nearly came back to win from a three-point deficit on the final day. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Entered the week as one of five players who could win the FedExCup with a victory at the TOUR Championship, but was T22 to place No. 5 in the final FedExCup standings.

Entered the week as one of five players who could win the FedExCup with a victory at the TOUR Championship, but was T22 to place No. 5 in the final FedExCup standings. BMW Championship: A steady, 2-under 69 in the final round was all he needed for the one-stroke win over Paul Casey at the BMW Championship, helping him jump to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings entering the TOUR Championship.

A steady, 2-under 69 in the final round was all he needed for the one-stroke win over Paul Casey at the BMW Championship, helping him jump to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings entering the TOUR Championship. The Barclays: In the first event of the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup, finished T9 at The Barclays on the strength of a 7-under-par 64 in the third round in first start since PGA Championship disappointment. Played in the last group during the final round alongside Martin Laird but struggled to a closing 72. Collected his seventh top-10 of the season and first in a PGA TOUR Playoffs event (five career starts.)

In the first event of the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup, finished T9 at The Barclays on the strength of a 7-under-par 64 in the third round in first start since PGA Championship disappointment. Played in the last group during the final round alongside Martin Laird but struggled to a closing 72. Collected his seventh top-10 of the season and first in a PGA TOUR Playoffs event (five career starts.) PGA Championship: Second near-miss in a major came at the PGA Championship in Wisconsin, posting rounds of 69-70-69-70–278. Playing around the lead all day Sunday, posted a birdie on the par-5 16th and another birdie on the par-3 17th to take the lead at 12-under-par, one better than Martin Kaymer and Bubba Watson. On the 72nd hole, inadvertently grounded his club in a bunker prior to his approach shot. After converting an up-and-down bogey to apparently join the Kaymer-Watson playoff, was informed of rules infraction, assessed a two-stroke penalty and was forced to settle for a share of fifth place.

Second near-miss in a major came at the PGA Championship in Wisconsin, posting rounds of 69-70-69-70–278. Playing around the lead all day Sunday, posted a birdie on the par-5 16th and another birdie on the par-3 17th to take the lead at 12-under-par, one better than Martin Kaymer and Bubba Watson. On the 72nd hole, inadvertently grounded his club in a bunker prior to his approach shot. After converting an up-and-down bogey to apparently join the Kaymer-Watson playoff, was informed of rules infraction, assessed a two-stroke penalty and was forced to settle for a share of fifth place. U.S. Open Championship: Returned to Pebble Beach in June for the U.S. Open. Carded a 5-under 66 in the third round to enter the final round with a three-stroke lead. After a par on the first hole, posted a triple bogey, double bogey and bogey on Nos. 2-4 to see his championship hopes derailed. Finished with an 11-over 82 to T8, the highest score by a 54-hole leader in the tournament since Fred McLeod's 83 in 1911.

Returned to Pebble Beach in June for the U.S. Open. Carded a 5-under 66 in the third round to enter the final round with a three-stroke lead. After a par on the first hole, posted a triple bogey, double bogey and bogey on Nos. 2-4 to see his championship hopes derailed. Finished with an 11-over 82 to T8, the highest score by a 54-hole leader in the tournament since Fred McLeod's 83 in 1911. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Finished T7 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship for his first top-10 since winning at Pebble Beach.

Finished T7 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship for his first top-10 since winning at Pebble Beach. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: First win of the season was a successful title defense at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am title. Birdied the par-5 18th hole at Pebble Beach to gain a one-stroke victory over David Duval and J.B. Holmes, making him the first player in 20 years to win back-to-back in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Closed with a 2-over 74, the highest final round by a Pebble Beach champion since Johnny Miller (74) in 1994. Became the first player since Tiger Woods to go straight from college and win in each of his first three years on the PGA TOUR. Hit a 3-iron second shot into the front-right bunker on No. 18 and blasted out to 3 feet for the winning putt. In earlier groups, Duval and Holmes failed to birdie the finishing hole. Finished at 16-under-par 270 on a day in which four players had a share of the lead at some point.

First win of the season was a successful title defense at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am title. Birdied the par-5 18th hole at Pebble Beach to gain a one-stroke victory over David Duval and J.B. Holmes, making him the first player in 20 years to win back-to-back in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Closed with a 2-over 74, the highest final round by a Pebble Beach champion since Johnny Miller (74) in 1994. Became the first player since Tiger Woods to go straight from college and win in each of his first three years on the PGA TOUR. Hit a 3-iron second shot into the front-right bunker on No. 18 and blasted out to 3 feet for the winning putt. In earlier groups, Duval and Holmes failed to birdie the finishing hole. Finished at 16-under-par 270 on a day in which four players had a share of the lead at some point. Northern Trust Open: Posted a T3 at Northern Trust Open, where he held first- and second-round leads after 64-67. Scored second career ace with hole-in-one at No. 6 during second round, the 34th ace at Northern Trust since 1979 (when record keeping began).

2009 Season

Won for the second time in his career and finished 14th in the FedExCup standings a year after placing 134th.

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Ranked No. 11 in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship to earn his first trip to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Finished 27th in his first appearance at the TOUR Championship, after opening with a first-round 69.

Ranked No. 11 in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship to earn his first trip to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. Finished 27th in his first appearance at the TOUR Championship, after opening with a first-round 69. Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished T4, two shots behind winner Steve Stricker, at Deutsche Bank Championship, jumping to No. 10 on the FedExCup standings. Ranked No. 1 in both Putts Per Round (25.2) and Driving Distance (317-yard average) for the week.

Finished T4, two shots behind winner Steve Stricker, at Deutsche Bank Championship, jumping to No. 10 on the FedExCup standings. Ranked No. 1 in both Putts Per Round (25.2) and Driving Distance (317-yard average) for the week. The Barclays: Shot a final-round, course-record 7-under 64 at Liberty National to improve from T51 after 54 holes to T15 at The Barclays. Much of his score was attributed to the two birdies and an eagle he made on the short par-4 16th hole. On Thursday, he made birdie, on Friday he chipped in for eagle and on Sunday he chipped in again for eagle from off the back of the green.

Shot a final-round, course-record 7-under 64 at Liberty National to improve from T51 after 54 holes to T15 at The Barclays. Much of his score was attributed to the two birdies and an eagle he made on the short par-4 16th hole. On Thursday, he made birdie, on Friday he chipped in for eagle and on Sunday he chipped in again for eagle from off the back of the green. PGA Championship: Shot a final-round 70 at the PGA Championship to finish T10, his first career top-10 in a major.

Shot a final-round 70 at the PGA Championship to finish T10, his first career top-10 in a major. The Open Championship: Also secured a spot in the British Open, moving from 48rd to 43rd on the Official World Golf Ranking that week.

Also secured a spot in the British Open, moving from 48rd to 43rd on the Official World Golf Ranking that week. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Four rounds in the 60s earned a T4 at HP Byron Nelson Championship.

Four rounds in the 60s earned a T4 at HP Byron Nelson Championship. Northern Trust Open: Opened with a 5-under 66 at the Northern Trust Open and went on to finish T10.

Opened with a 5-under 66 at the Northern Trust Open and went on to finish T10. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Picked up his second career victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Joined six other Americans under age 30 at the time with multiple PGA TOUR victories (J.B. Holmes, D.J. Trahan, Sean O'Hair, Anthony Kim, Nick Watney and Charles Howell III). Some 40 hours after hitting his last shot, won at Pebble Beach on Monday when rain created a small river through one fairway and flooded greens, forcing officials to cancel the final round. Built a four-shot lead Saturday with a 67 at Poppy Hills, holing a 7-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole that figured to give him a cushion going into the final round. But the final round was never played. Rain and wind strong enough to topple a 40-foot tree suspended the final round Sunday, and nearly 1.4 inches of rain and a forecast for more gloom along the Monterrey Peninsula left the PGA TOUR no choice but to declare Johnson the winner after 54 holes. At age 24 years, 7 months, the youngest player to win the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am since Woods (24 years, 1 month) in 2000.

2008 Season

Rookie made the cut in 17 of 30 starts, finishing No. 42 on the money list, and won for the first time. Posted two of his three top-10 finishes in his first four starts of the season.

Turning Stone Resort Championship: Birdied the last two holes to capture his first PGA TOUR victory at the Turning Stone Resort Championship. Made an eight-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole to beat Australian Robert Allenby by one stroke. His second shot on the hole cleared the green but he got up and down for the win. Allenby, seeking his fifth victory and first since 2001, had a chance to tie at 18, but his 12-foot putt for birdie stopped inches short of the hole. Second-youngest winner on TOUR in 2008, at age 24, behind Anthony Kim.

Birdied the last two holes to capture his first PGA TOUR victory at the Turning Stone Resort Championship. Made an eight-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole to beat Australian Robert Allenby by one stroke. His second shot on the hole cleared the green but he got up and down for the win. Allenby, seeking his fifth victory and first since 2001, had a chance to tie at 18, but his 12-foot putt for birdie stopped inches short of the hole. Second-youngest winner on TOUR in 2008, at age 24, behind Anthony Kim. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Made his fourth cut in four starts with a T7 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

Made his fourth cut in four starts with a T7 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Fired a 63 in the fourth round of the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic on the way to a T12 finish. Six of first eight rounds on TOUR were in the 60s.

Fired a 63 in the fourth round of the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic on the way to a T12 finish. Six of first eight rounds on TOUR were in the 60s. Sony Open in Hawaii: In just his second start on the PGA TOUR, fired three rounds in the 60s to claim a T10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the best finish among the 11 rookies in the field that week.

2007 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T14 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Went through all three stages of Q-School, winning the first stage by eight strokes at Auburn University Club.

Finished T14 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Went through all three stages of Q-School, winning the first stage by eight strokes at Auburn University Club. Valero Texas Open: After playing in his first Walker Cup in September, turned professional on September 28 and made his PGA TOUR debut at the 2007 Valero Texas Open. Missed the cut in San Antonio.

After playing in his first Walker Cup in September, turned professional on September 28 and made his PGA TOUR debut at the 2007 Valero Texas Open. Missed the cut in San Antonio. Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Made the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational, finishing T50 as an amateur.

Amateur Highlights

A first-team All-American at Coastal Carolina University (Conway, S.C.) for two season (2006 and 2007) and a third-team All-American selection in 2005. Won seven times during his career.

Three-time Big South Conference Player of the Year.

All-time scoring leader at Coastal Carolina (72.26) and holds the lowest season scoring average in school history (70.40).

Won the 2007 Northeast Amateur and the 2007 Monroe Invitational.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE