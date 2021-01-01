Exempt status

International Victories (6)

2011 Kazakhstan Open [EurChall]

Kazakhstan Open [EurChall] 2013 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles [Eur]

Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles [Eur] 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship [Eur]

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship [Eur] 2017 HNA Open de France [Eur]

HNA Open de France [Eur] 2018 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA [Eur]

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA [Eur] 2019 Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player

Additional Victories (2)

2011 Formby Hall Classic [PGA EuroPro]

Formby Hall Classic [PGA EuroPro] 2013 Farmfoods British Par-3 Championship

National Teams

2013 Seve Trophy

2009 Walker Cup

2018 Ryder Cup

2018 EurAsia Cup

2007, 2008 Jacques Leglise Trophy

Personal

When he was a child, he and his father, Pete, used to sneak on to Royal Birkdale. Would later make his first cut in an Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

His wife Clare is also his manager. Along with Clare's two children, the couple have a boy, Franklin, born in October 2017.

Reads a lot of books including detective stories, historical books and biographies.

Loves yoga and meditation and uses the Headspace app.

Watches lots of other sports including football, rugby, darts and loves following Everton Football Club.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third time in his third season as a member but missed the TOUR Championship for the first time, finishing the season No. 92 in the FedExCup standings. Made nine cuts in 11 starts, highlighted by a solo-third at The Honda Classic.

The Honda Classic: Finished solo-third at The Honda Classic after holding a one-stroke 54-hole lead, the first 54-hole lead/co-lead of his career. Marked his best result since a runner-up at The Open Championship in 2019.

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the second time in his second season as a member, finishing the season in a tie for 16th in the FedExCup standings. Made the cut in all 18 starts, extending his made cuts streak to 28, the longest active streak on the PGA TOUR at the time the season ended. Recorded six top-10s for the second consecutive season, including two runner-up finishes, and led the TOUR in Scrambling (67.98%).

NedBank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player: Earned his fifth European Tour title at the NedBank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player with a playoff victory over Marcus Kinhult. Made three eagles in the final round for a 7-under 65 to overcome a six-shot deficit and force the playoff. After finishing 12-under 276, went on to par the first extra hole (par-4 18th) to defeat Kinhult. Earned his second Rolex Series title and his first worldwide victory since January 2018.

World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Shot a final-round 66 to finish T4 at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green (1.904 per round). Marked his third top-five in his 16th start in WGCs.

The Open Championship: Earned a runner-up at The Open Championship, his second career solo-second at a major championship (first: 2018 U.S. Open). At 12-under 201, became the first player in the history of The Open to be trailing after 54 holes with a score of 201 or better.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teamed with fellow Zurich ambassador Sergio Garcia to finish runner-up at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, three strokes behind Jon Rahm/Ryan Palmer at TPC Louisiana. Made second start in the event since it became a team event, having finished T4 in 2018 with fellow Englishman Chris Paisley.

THE PLAYERS Championship: Held a share of the 18- and 36-hole leads at THE PLAYERS Championship. Played in the final group on Sunday, one shot behind 54-hole leader Jon Rahm. Made four bogeys, one birdie and an eagle to close with a 1-over 73, finishing T5 in his third start at TPC Sawgrass. Marked his second consecutive top-10 in the event, following a T7 in 2018.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Finished T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, three strokes behind champion Francesco Molinari. As the 36-hole co-leader, posted 76-68 on the weekend for his best result after any 36-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR (4th/2017 U.S. Open, T14/2018 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, T3/2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational).

World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Started second round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship with consecutive eagle 2s at No.1 (18'11â€ putt) and No. 2 (holed out from 39 yards) en route to 6-under 65 at Club de Golf Chapultepec, becoming the first player in the ShotLink era (since 1983) to open a round on TOUR with back-to-back eagles on par-4 holes. Eventually finished T19 in the tournament. The last time a player started a round on TOUR with consecutive eagles was Sean O'Hair in 2009 at WGC-Mexico Championship (at Doral Resort & Spa).

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: In his first start of the season, finished T7 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China.

2018 Season

After missing just one cut in 15 Regular Season starts on the PGA TOUR, advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his first season eligible. Season was highlighted by six top-10 finishes, including a season-best, solo-second at the U.S. Open. Advanced through all four events in the Playoffs, before ending his season ranked 19th in the standings. Represented Europe on his first Ryder Cup team.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: At 14-under 274, finished in a tie for second at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and just one stroke behind champion Lucas Bjerregaard. Missed a birdie putt on the 72nd hole to force a playoff and carded a final-round 3-under 69 on Sunday. Moved up to second in the Race to Dubai rankings presented by Rolex with the finish.

Ryder Cup: In his Ryder Cup debut, won four of his five matches at Le Golf National in Paris, France and helped the Europeans to a 17.5-10.5 victory over the United States. Partnered with Francesco Molinari in the opening four matches and was undefeated in the Four-ball and Foursomes format. The duo became the first European pairing to go 4-0 in team matches. Fell 6-and-4 to Tony Finau in Singles.

BMW Championship: Recorded back-to-back 62s in rounds two and three en route to a T8 at the BMW Championship. Became the 10th player with a 36-hole total of 124 or better in consecutive rounds in PGA TOUR history and his 54-hole total of 195 was his first sub-200 score through three rounds on the PGA TOUR.

RBC Canadian Open: Finished T6 at the RBC Canadian Open in his first start at the event. Recorded three eagles in the first round, becoming the first player on TOUR since Eric Axley at the 2015 RBC Canadian Open to accomplish the feat. Played the front nine 4-over and the back 20-under for the week, including a 7-under 30 on the back in the first round (previous best on TOUR: 31, 2018 U.S. Open/R4/back nine).

The Open Championship: Second-round 6-under 65 was the only bogey-free round in the first 36 holes of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie, helping him to a T12 finish.

U.S. Open: Placed second at the U.S. Open at 2-over 282, one stroke behind champion Brooks Koepka. In the final round, became the sixth player to post a 63 at the U.S. Open, joining Justin Thomas (2017), Vijay Singh (2003), Tom Weiskopf (1980), Jack Nicklaus (1980) and Johnny Miller (1973). Equaled Miller (1973) for the lowest final round in U.S. Open history. Final-round heroics moved him from T23 to 2nd, marking the largest move up the leaderboard into a runner-up finish in the history of the U.S. Open. Runner-up finish came in his third start at the U.S. Open.

THE PLAYERS Championship: Shot 68 in each of the last two rounds to finish T7 at THE PLAYERS Championship in his second start at the event. Made 11 birdies and no bogeys on the par 5s at TPC Sawgrass.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teamed with fellow Englishman Chris Paisley to make an eagle-3 at No. 18 and shoot final-round 3-under 69 in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to finish T4. The top-five came in his tournament debut.

The Honda Classic: Earned a fourth-place result in his debut at The Honda Classic. With scores of 70-68-67-69–274 (-6), was the only player in the field to post par-or-better scores in each round at PGA National. Played the par-5 18th hole in 4-under for the week and made a pair of eagles in round three (18th, par-4 fourth).

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA: Closed with a final-round 65 to successfully defend his Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA title, winning by two strokes over fellow Englishman Ross Fisher with 22-under total. Was five behind Fisher at the turn in the final round. Marked his fourth European Tour victory.

Closed with a final-round 65 to successfully defend his Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA title, winning by two strokes over fellow Englishman Ross Fisher with 22-under total. Was five behind Fisher at the turn in the final round. Marked his fourth European Tour victory. Hero World Challenge: Tied Jordan Spieth for third place in his first start at the Hero World Challenge. At 12-under 276, finished six strokes behind champion Rickie Fowler. Week highlighted by an opening-round 66 and final-round 67, two of just six bogey-free rounds posted during the week at Albany Golf Club. Led by one over Matt Kuchar and Fowler after the first-round 66.

2017 Season

Made eight cuts in 10 starts on the PGA TOUR, with three top-10 finishes. After a runner-up result to Dustin Johnson in his first start of the 2016-17 season at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, followed up with T10 at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard to secure enough FedExCup points to be eligible for Special Temporary Membership. T4 finish at Erin Hills in U.S. Open was PGA TOUR highlight of the season, along with two European Tour victories in Abu Dhabi and France. Will play out of the Top 125 Non-Member category for the 2017-18 PGA TOUR Season.

HNA Open de France: Won the 2017 HNA Open de France, the second Rolex Series event. Arrived at Le Golf National riding some recent good form but with a poor record on the course, host of the 2018 Ryder Cup. Had never made the cut or even broken par in Paris. Produced a closing bogey-free 66 that gave him a 12-under total and a one-shot victory over Peter Uihlein.

U.S. Open: Finished T4 at the U.S. Open in his 19th career PGA TOUR start, earning a spot in the 2018 Masters and a return trip to the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. One of four co-leaders through 36 holes (Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Brian Harman). Advanced to the weekend for the second time in eight major championship appearances. Before T4 finish at Erin Hills, his T27 at the 2015 U.S. Open was the only time he'd advanced to the weekend at any major championship.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Comprehensively secured the required four FedExCup points at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a T10 finish. After opening with a 6-over 78 in the first round, posted rounds of 66-70-68 to be eligible for Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR, going from 315 to 388 points. Accepted Special Temporary Membership making him eligible for unlimited sponsor exemptions for the remainder of the 2016-17.

World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Posted a final-round 5-under 66, including a final-hole birdie, to snatch solo-second at 13-under 271 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, his 13th start on the PGA TOUR. His 9-under total over the back nine for the week included just one bogey, coming at the par-3 13th hole in the opening round. Earned largest check ever ($1,045,000) and 315 non-member FedExCup points leaving him four points short of seeking Special Temporary Membership of the PGA TOUR.

ABU Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Making his second start of the season, celebrated his 26th birthday with an opening-round 5-under 67, adding rounds of 67-70-67 to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship by one stroke over Dustin Johnson and Pablo Larrazabal. It marked his first win on Tour since the 2013 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles. Entered the final round trailing 54-hole leader Tyrrell Hatton by one stroke, closing with a 67 (including a 31 on his final nine holes) at a windy Abu Dhabi Golf Club for the come-from-behind win. Final round was highlighted by a chip-in for eagle on the 10th hole. The victory was a continuation of his fine form of late, including 10 top-20 finishes in his last 14 starts and 42 of his last 43 rounds at par or better.

2016 Season

Finished the European Tour season No. 41 in the Race to Dubai standings, with five top-10 finishes. Managed just one top-10 finish in his first 18 starts of the season, but closed with four top-10s in his final nine starts of the season (including eight of nine top-25 finishes). Made just two starts on the PGA TOUR.

UBS Hong Kong Open: Opened the European Tour season with an impressive T3 at the UBS Hong Kong Open, finishing two strokes behind champion Sam Brazel.

DP World Tour Championship: Closed the campaign with a T9 effort at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

British Masters supported by Sky Sports: Finished a season-best T4 at the British Masters.

The Open Championship: Missed the cut at the Open Championship.

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: T7 at the Qatar Masters.

T7 at the Qatar Masters. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Finished T30 at the WGC-HSBC Champions.

2015 Season

Finished No. 24 in the final European Tour standings.

Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open: Finished T10 at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open with six others at Gullane GC in July. Failed to record another top 10 in his final 13 starts of the season.

BMW PGA Championship: Enjoyed a top-10 in late-May at the BMW PGA Championship, thanks to a third-round 65 that led to a T6 with Shane Lowery.

Shenzhen International: In mid-April, at the European Tour's inaugural Shenzhen International, opened with a 2-under 70 then reeled off three consecutive 69s at Genzon GC to finish solo third, a stroke out of the Kiradech Aphibarnrat-Hao Tong Li playoff. Had a chance to join the playoff with a birdie on No. 18 Sunday, but his putt missed.

In mid-April, at the European Tour's inaugural Shenzhen International, opened with a 2-under 70 then reeled off three consecutive 69s at Genzon GC to finish solo third, a stroke out of the Kiradech Aphibarnrat-Hao Tong Li playoff. Had a chance to join the playoff with a birdie on No. 18 Sunday, but his putt missed. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: In his first appearance at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Match Play, finished T5 at TPC Harding Park. Lost in the quarterfinals to fellow Englishman, Danny Willett (3 and 2), after a winning performance in the round of 16 against Branden Grace (2 and 1).

2014 Season

Made both his PGA TOUR and World Golf Championships debut. Concluded the European Tour season ranked 19th in the final Race to Dubai standings.

Thailand Golf Championship: Had a nice showing in December 2014 at the Thailand Golf Championship. Shot a final-round 70 at Amata Spring CC to finish fourth, three shots behind winner Lee Westwood.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Made a strong run at victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October. Jumped into contention with a third-round 62 at St. Andrews' Old Course. Played bogey-free and had a run of six consecutive birdies from Nos. 5 to 10. Trailed Oliver Wilson by three shots with 18 holes to play. Shot a second consecutive bogey-free round, again at St. Andrews, a 4-under 68 only to fall a stroke short of Wilson. Finished T2 with Richie Ramsay and Rory McIlroy. Played his final 39 holes bogey-free, his last bogey coming at No. 15 at Kingsbarns on Friday.

ISPS Handa Wales Open: Continued his solid play, at the ISPS Handa Wales Open. Opened with three consecutive 68s at Celtic Manor and was five shots behind 54-hole leader Joost Luiten. Shot a final-round, 4-under 67 but came up a stroke short of Luiten.

Omega European Masters: In early September, opened with a 6-under 64 at the Omega European Masters. Followed that with three more under-70 rounds, including a third-round, 7-under 63, that led to a T5 finish at Crans-sur-Sierre GC.

D+D Real Czech Masters: Had a nice showing in late-August at the Czech Masters. Shot a second-round, 7-under 65, the low round of the day and parlayed that into a T5 with Eddie Pepperell, six shots behind winner Jamie Donaldson at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague.

Volvo Golf Champions: Was poised to win the Volvo Golf Champions in mid-January on the European Tour. Opened with rounds of 70-67-69 at Durban CC in Durban, South Africa. Could only match par with a 72 on his final round, eventually settling for a T3 with Joost Luiten, two shots behind winner Louis Oosthuizen.

Was poised to win the Volvo Golf Champions in mid-January on the European Tour. Opened with rounds of 70-67-69 at Durban CC in Durban, South Africa. Could only match par with a 72 on his final round, eventually settling for a T3 with Joost Luiten, two shots behind winner Louis Oosthuizen. World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: T18 at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai in November 2013. It was his only made cut in three TOUR appearances.

2013 Season

In the middle of the summer, was ranked as low as No. 272 in the Official World Golf Ranking after a 65th place showing at the European Tour's Russian Open. In his next start, a month later, broke through for his first title.

Dunlop Phoenix: In lone Japan Golf Tour start, was T36 at the Dunlop Phoenix.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Final top-10 of the year came at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Four rounds in the 60s in Scotland, at St. Andrews' Old COurse, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, led to a T5, two shots behind winner David Howell, who edged Peter Uihlein in a playoff.

Omega European Masters: Added another top-10 at the Omega European Masters, when he finished T9 after opening with a 6-under 65.

Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles: At the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles, finished regulation tied with Ricardo Gonzalez and Stephen Gallacher. In the overtime session, he made a par-4 to Gonzalez and Gallacher's bogeys to secure the championship at The Gleneagles Hotel in Pertshire, Scotland. Moved up 110 positions in the OWGR.

At the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles, finished regulation tied with Ricardo Gonzalez and Stephen Gallacher. In the overtime session, he made a par-4 to Gonzalez and Gallacher's bogeys to secure the championship at The Gleneagles Hotel in Pertshire, Scotland. Moved up 110 positions in the OWGR. Avantha Masters: T9 at the Avantha Masters in India.

T9 at the Avantha Masters in India. Joburg Open: On the Sunshine Tour, was T14 at the Joburg Open.

On the Sunshine Tour, was T14 at the Joburg Open. Omega Dubai Desert Classic: T10 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

2012 Season

SA Open Championship: Top European Tour finish came in the final event of the year, at the South African Open. Shot a final-round 69 at Serengeti Golf and Wildlife Estate to T6 with Darren Fichardt and Magnus Carlsson.

Top European Tour finish came in the final event of the year, at the South African Open. Shot a final-round 69 at Serengeti Golf and Wildlife Estate to T6 with Darren Fichardt and Magnus Carlsson. ISPS HANDA Perth International: In one start on the Australasian Tour, was T28 at the Handa Perth International.

In one start on the Australasian Tour, was T28 at the Handa Perth International. KLM Open: T17 at the KLM Open in the Netherlands.

T17 at the KLM Open in the Netherlands. Africa Open: His T18 at the Africa Open was his top effort in three Sunshine Tour starts.

2011 Season

Split his time between the European Challenge Tour and the European Tour.

Apulia San Domenico Grand Final: Second runner-up effort came at the Apulia San Domenico Grand Final, in Italy. Through 54 holes, was a stroke behind Andrea Pavan and finished in that same position when both players shot identical 71s on the last day. The victory secured his No. 1 position on that Tour's order of merit.

Second runner-up effort came at the Apulia San Domenico Grand Final, in Italy. Through 54 holes, was a stroke behind Andrea Pavan and finished in that same position when both players shot identical 71s on the last day. The victory secured his No. 1 position on that Tour's order of merit. Kazakhstan Open: Earned his first professional title when he captured the Kazakhstan Open on the Challenge Tour. Opened 68-69-66 to hold a two-shot lead over Simon Thornton with 18 holes to play. Fired a final-round 70 at Nurtau GC, which was enough to hold off Knut Borsheim by two shots.

Earned his first professional title when he captured the Kazakhstan Open on the Challenge Tour. Opened 68-69-66 to hold a two-shot lead over Simon Thornton with 18 holes to play. Fired a final-round 70 at Nurtau GC, which was enough to hold off Knut Borsheim by two shots. Rolex Trophy: Just missed on earning his first title when he T2 at the Challenge Tour's Rolex Trophy in Geneva, Switzerland. Began the final round four shots behind after a third-round 74 came on the heels of his 66-65 start. Shot his second 65 of the week only to fall a stroke short of winner Benjamin Hebert.

2010 Season

Turned pro and made the cut in his first start.

M2M Russian Challange Cup: On European Challenge Tour, he flirted with victory again, finishing T2 at the Russian Challenge Cup. After a third-round 72 left him four shots behind leader Jamie McLeary, came back with a final-round 67 at Tseleevo Golf and Polo Club only to fall a stroke shy of winner Carlos Del Moral..

On European Challenge Tour, he flirted with victory again, finishing T2 at the Russian Challenge Cup. After a third-round 72 left him four shots behind leader Jamie McLeary, came back with a final-round 67 at Tseleevo Golf and Polo Club only to fall a stroke shy of winner Carlos Del Moral.. Czech Open 2010: At the European Tour's Czech Open, a final-round 78 left him T67.

At the European Tour's Czech Open, a final-round 78 left him T67. English Challenge: Came close to victory at the 2010 English Challenge in July in his European Challenge Tour debut. Shot rounds of 66-69-68-69 to T2 with Craig Lee, a stroke behind winner Daniel Gaunt.

Amateur Highlights