JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2008

2008 PGA TOUR: 2009

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2008 Fort Smith Classic Presented by Stephens Inc., Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2010 Lost to Brendan Steele, Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island

National Teams

2007 Walker Cup

Personal

Won the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship in 2007 before participating in the winning Walker Cup team later that year, rising to the No. 1 amateur in the world

Favorite college team is the Texas Longhorns and favorite professional team is the Dallas Cowboys.

Nicknamed the "Big Gravy."

Special Interests

Dallas sports teams, movies, card games

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Made the cut in three of seven starts, finishing the season No. 230 in the FedExCup standings. Entered the 2019-20 season on a Major Medical Extension with three starts available to earn 322 points to equal No. 125 on the 2016-17 FedExCup points list (J.J. Henry/365).

2018 Season

Limited to 10 starts while continuing a comeback from a wrist injury. Made the cut in three of those events, with a T54 at the CIMB Classic his best outing. Entered the 2018-19 season playing out of the Major Medical Extension category with 13 events available to earn 349 points. Earned three points in 2016-17 and 13 in 2017-18 (No. 125 J.J. Henry collected 365 in 2016-17).

2017 Season

Limited to just five starts due to a wrist injury, with a T72 at the CIMB Classic his only made cut. Will play the 2017-18 season on a Major Medical Extension, with 23 events available to earn 362 points (combined with three points from 2016-17) to equal No. 125 J.J. Henry's 365 points from the 2017 points list. Should he do so, will remain eligible through the end of the season.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third time in his career, finishing a career-best 79th in the final standings. Season included eight top-25 finishes (equaling his career-high from the previous season) in 26 starts, including three top-five performances. Entered the Playoffs at No. 54 in the standings. Missed the cut in The Barclays and Deutsche Bank Championship to end the season at No. 79 in the final FedExCup standings.

Barracuda Championship: Posted a solo-third at the Barracuda Championship, tying his career-best showing on the PGA TOUR (it marked his fourth-career third-place finish). Marked his third top-five in his last five starts. Was his second consecutive top-10 in the event (2015/T10).

Posted a solo-third at the Barracuda Championship, tying his career-best showing on the PGA TOUR (it marked his fourth-career third-place finish). Marked his third top-five in his last five starts. Was his second consecutive top-10 in the event (2015/T10). AT&T Byron Nelson: Came back with a T4 finish at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Closed with a 5-under 65 to finish just two strokes out of the Sergio Garcia-Brooks Koepka playoff. Also carded a second-round 63, the same score he posted in Ponte Vedra Beach the week before in round two. Marked the first time since last year's consecutive Texas events that Knost has posted back-to-back top-10 finishes (T10-DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, T10-AT&T Byron Nelson).

Came back with a T4 finish at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Closed with a 5-under 65 to finish just two strokes out of the Sergio Garcia-Brooks Koepka playoff. Also carded a second-round 63, the same score he posted in Ponte Vedra Beach the week before in round two. Marked the first time since last year's consecutive Texas events that Knost has posted back-to-back top-10 finishes (T10-DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, T10-AT&T Byron Nelson). THE PLAYERS Championship: Led the field in Greens in Regulation (58 of 72) with a T3 finish at THE PLAYERS Championship. After opening with even-par 72, nine strokes back of leader Jason Day, hit all 18 Greens in Regulation for the first time in his TOUR career, making 10 birdies to tie the course record with a 9-under 63 in the second round, including a three-putt on the final green. Joined Day, who had posted 63 in round one, and Fred Couples (1992), Greg Norman (1994), Roberto Castro (2013) and Martin Kaymer (2014) as other players with the course record.

2015 Season

Four top-10 finishes in 27 starts gave him a second berth into the FedExCup Playoffs and first appearance since 2012. A missed cut at The Barclays was followed by a T44 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship a week later, ending his season at No. 91 in the FedExCup standings.

Barracuda Championship: Playing under the Modified Stableford Format at the Barracuda Championship, finished T10 with 38 points.

Playing under the Modified Stableford Format at the Barracuda Championship, finished T10 with 38 points. AT&T Byron Nelson: Earned his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Turned in rounds of 68-65-66-68 for a T10 showing (one of three players to finish in the top 10 at both the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial and the AT&T Byron Nelson).

Earned his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Turned in rounds of 68-65-66-68 for a T10 showing (one of three players to finish in the top 10 at both the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial and the AT&T Byron Nelson). Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Other than a second-round 3-over 73, carded three rounds of 4-under 66 to finish T10 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, three strokes behind champion Chris Kirk to make his first cut in five starts at the event.

Other than a second-round 3-over 73, carded three rounds of 4-under 66 to finish T10 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, three strokes behind champion Chris Kirk to make his first cut in five starts at the event. Wells Fargo Championship: Aced the 17th hole with a 3-iron from 227 yards and then birdied the 18th hole to make the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship. Went on to finish T66. His ace was the second in tournament history (Jay Williamson had the first at No. 6 in 2008).

Aced the 17th hole with a 3-iron from 227 yards and then birdied the 18th hole to make the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship. Went on to finish T66. His ace was the second in tournament history (Jay Williamson had the first at No. 6 in 2008). Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Starting on the back nine in the final round, fired the best round of the day, a 63, to finish T10 at the Humana Challenge in La Quinta.

2014 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season having made 22 starts, which resulted in a 2nd, a 4th, a 5th and seven top-25s. Made 17 cuts. Opened the season with four cuts made, with finishes ranging from T20 to T70. Had only one top-15 (T13 at the Mexico Championship in April) between the end of March and the end of July but did make eight cuts during this stretch, putting him 77th in earnings and in jeopardy of even making the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Was second on Tour in Driving Accuracy (76.03 percent).

Web.com Tour Championship: Added a T14 at the Web.com Tour Championship.

Added a T14 at the Web.com Tour Championship. Chiquita Classic: Posted a T9 at the Chiquita Classic.

Posted a T9 at the Chiquita Classic. Hotel Fitness Championship: Locked up a return to the PGA TOUR with his runner-up performance at the Hotel Fitness Championship in late August. Held a one-stroke advantage after 54 holes. Missed a 15-foot putt on the 72nd hole that would have forced a playoff with winner Bud Cauley at the first of the four Finals' events.

Locked up a return to the PGA TOUR with his runner-up performance at the Hotel Fitness Championship in late August. Held a one-stroke advantage after 54 holes. Missed a 15-foot putt on the 72nd hole that would have forced a playoff with winner Bud Cauley at the first of the four Finals' events. WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft: After a missed cut, he finished fourth at the Regular Season-ending WinCo Foods Portland Open. Entered the weekend there T47, then fired a 63 on Saturday to jump to T4. A final-round 70 placed him inside the top five and 34th on the money list.

After a missed cut, he finished fourth at the Regular Season-ending WinCo Foods Portland Open. Entered the weekend there T47, then fired a 63 on Saturday to jump to T4. A final-round 70 placed him inside the top five and 34th on the money list. Stonebrae Classic: His first top-10 came in early August at the Stonebrae Classic, where he carded rounds of 65-65-64-68 to finish T5. He improved 24 spots on the money list to 53.

2012 Season

Had his first career top-10, coming in his 65th career PGA TOUR start. Shot weekend rounds of 67-66 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic to finish T3, two strokes out of the John Huh-Robert Allenby playoff. Previous-best TOUR finish was a T15 at the 2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic.

RBC Heritage: Was tied for the lead after the first round of the RBC Heritage with a 4-under 67 and then moved into solo-possession of the second-round lead with a 5-under 66. Entered the final round one stroke behind Carl Pettersson, but a triple bogey on the par-4 third hole derailed his chances for victory, with him eventually finishing solo third for his second top-10 finish of the season. Entered the final round as the only player with a chance for all four rounds in the 60s but carded a final-round 3-over 74.

2011 Season

Made 27 PGA TOUR starts, with one top-15 finish, a T15 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Made three Korn Ferry Tour starts, with two made cuts.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: In December, successfully made his way through the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, finishing T27, good for a return trip to the TOUR in 2012.

2010 Season

Made 26 starts and had four top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour, highlighted by a playoff runner-up at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship in South Carolina. Shot a final-round 68 to erase a five-stroke deficit and force a playoff with 54-hole leader and eventual winner Brendan Steele, who birdied the fourth extra hole for the win. A payday of $108,000 was enough to vault him from No. 36 to No. 15 on the money list and give him a return trip to the PGA TOUR, where he played in 2009.

Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Fell to No. 40 on the money list before closing the season with a T11 at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open and a playoff runner-up at the Tour Championship to earn his TOUR card.

Fell to No. 40 on the money list before closing the season with a T11 at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open and a playoff runner-up at the Tour Championship to earn his TOUR card. Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Continued his strong play at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Finished third at Crestview CC to move inside "The 25" to No. 21.

Continued his strong play at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Finished third at Crestview CC to move inside "The 25" to No. 21. Chiquita Classic: Recorded his second top-10 finish two starts later at the Chiquita Classic. Fired a 64 in the third round for sole possession of second place, putting him four strokes back going into Sunday. Shot a final-round 70 to fall back into a T3. He jumped from No. 62 to No. 38 on the money list.

Recorded his second top-10 finish two starts later at the Chiquita Classic. Fired a 64 in the third round for sole possession of second place, putting him four strokes back going into Sunday. Shot a final-round 70 to fall back into a T3. He jumped from No. 62 to No. 38 on the money list. Mexico Open Bicentenary: First top-10 of the year was a T5 at the Mexico Open Bicentenary. Birdied the last two holes during the final round to get to 9-under, three shots shy of joining a playoff.

2009 Season

Played his rookie season on the PGA TOUR after graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour. He made the cut in 11 of 24 starts. Lone top-25 finish was a T25 at The 50th Bob Hope Classic hosted by Arnold Palmer.

2008 Season

Earned his PGA TOUR card after placing sixth on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $329,509. Picked up his first career win in come-from-behind fashion at the Fort Smith Classic. Fired a final-round 65 to overcome a six-stroke deficit on the final day and win by one over Darron Stiles. Finished at 12-under and collected a $99,000 first-place check, which moved him to No. 7 on the money list at the time. Finished T29 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic and won the pro-am team competition with his partner, hockey legend Brett Hull. Collected his second win of the year with a four-stroke win at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Grabbed the first-round lead with an 8-under 64 at Highland Springs CC and never looked back. Held the lead after the second and third rounds. Temporarily lost the lead to newcomer Webb Simpson and was two shots back in the final round when he made the turn. Holed out from the fairway for an eagle-2 at the par-4 10th and then eagled the par-5 11th to regain the lead. Added several more birdies on the back nine and pulled away down the stretch for the only wire-to-wire win on Tour that year. First-place check propelled him to No. 2 on the money list and sewed up his 2009 PGA TOUR card. Became second of four multiple winners on Tour (Jarrod Lyle, Scott Piercy and Matt Bettencourt). Closed the season with strong play in his hometown at the Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch near Dallas. Finished T3 at the season-ending event, advancing from 11th to sixth on the money list. Played five PGA TOUR events, making the cut in one, finishing T36 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

2007 Season

First career appearance on the PGA TOUR came as an amateur at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship, where a second-round 64 led to a T67 finish. Made the cut in his next two starts, including in his professional debut at the Valero Texas Open (T49) and the Frys.com Open (T39).

Amateur Highlights