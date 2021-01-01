|
Colt Knost
Full Name
NOAST
Pronunciation
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
215 lbs
98 kg
Weight
June 26, 1985
Birthday
36
AGE
Garrettsville, Ohio
Birthplace
Dallas, Texas
Residence
Single
Family
Southern Methodist University (2007, Sociology)
College
2007
Turned Pro
$5,197,899
Career Earnings
Scottsdale, AZ, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Made the cut in three of seven starts, finishing the season No. 230 in the FedExCup standings. Entered the 2019-20 season on a Major Medical Extension with three starts available to earn 322 points to equal No. 125 on the 2016-17 FedExCup points list (J.J. Henry/365).
2018 Season
Limited to 10 starts while continuing a comeback from a wrist injury. Made the cut in three of those events, with a T54 at the CIMB Classic his best outing. Entered the 2018-19 season playing out of the Major Medical Extension category with 13 events available to earn 349 points. Earned three points in 2016-17 and 13 in 2017-18 (No. 125 J.J. Henry collected 365 in 2016-17).
2017 Season
Limited to just five starts due to a wrist injury, with a T72 at the CIMB Classic his only made cut. Will play the 2017-18 season on a Major Medical Extension, with 23 events available to earn 362 points (combined with three points from 2016-17) to equal No. 125 J.J. Henry's 365 points from the 2017 points list. Should he do so, will remain eligible through the end of the season.
2016 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third time in his career, finishing a career-best 79th in the final standings. Season included eight top-25 finishes (equaling his career-high from the previous season) in 26 starts, including three top-five performances. Entered the Playoffs at No. 54 in the standings. Missed the cut in The Barclays and Deutsche Bank Championship to end the season at No. 79 in the final FedExCup standings.
2015 Season
Four top-10 finishes in 27 starts gave him a second berth into the FedExCup Playoffs and first appearance since 2012. A missed cut at The Barclays was followed by a T44 finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship a week later, ending his season at No. 91 in the FedExCup standings.
2014 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season having made 22 starts, which resulted in a 2nd, a 4th, a 5th and seven top-25s. Made 17 cuts. Opened the season with four cuts made, with finishes ranging from T20 to T70. Had only one top-15 (T13 at the Mexico Championship in April) between the end of March and the end of July but did make eight cuts during this stretch, putting him 77th in earnings and in jeopardy of even making the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Was second on Tour in Driving Accuracy (76.03 percent).
2012 Season
Had his first career top-10, coming in his 65th career PGA TOUR start. Shot weekend rounds of 67-66 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic to finish T3, two strokes out of the John Huh-Robert Allenby playoff. Previous-best TOUR finish was a T15 at the 2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic.
2011 Season
Made 27 PGA TOUR starts, with one top-15 finish, a T15 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Made three Korn Ferry Tour starts, with two made cuts.
2010 Season
Made 26 starts and had four top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour, highlighted by a playoff runner-up at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship in South Carolina. Shot a final-round 68 to erase a five-stroke deficit and force a playoff with 54-hole leader and eventual winner Brendan Steele, who birdied the fourth extra hole for the win. A payday of $108,000 was enough to vault him from No. 36 to No. 15 on the money list and give him a return trip to the PGA TOUR, where he played in 2009.
2009 Season
Played his rookie season on the PGA TOUR after graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour. He made the cut in 11 of 24 starts. Lone top-25 finish was a T25 at The 50th Bob Hope Classic hosted by Arnold Palmer.
2008 Season
Earned his PGA TOUR card after placing sixth on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $329,509. Picked up his first career win in come-from-behind fashion at the Fort Smith Classic. Fired a final-round 65 to overcome a six-stroke deficit on the final day and win by one over Darron Stiles. Finished at 12-under and collected a $99,000 first-place check, which moved him to No. 7 on the money list at the time. Finished T29 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic and won the pro-am team competition with his partner, hockey legend Brett Hull. Collected his second win of the year with a four-stroke win at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Grabbed the first-round lead with an 8-under 64 at Highland Springs CC and never looked back. Held the lead after the second and third rounds. Temporarily lost the lead to newcomer Webb Simpson and was two shots back in the final round when he made the turn. Holed out from the fairway for an eagle-2 at the par-4 10th and then eagled the par-5 11th to regain the lead. Added several more birdies on the back nine and pulled away down the stretch for the only wire-to-wire win on Tour that year. First-place check propelled him to No. 2 on the money list and sewed up his 2009 PGA TOUR card. Became second of four multiple winners on Tour (Jarrod Lyle, Scott Piercy and Matt Bettencourt). Closed the season with strong play in his hometown at the Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch near Dallas. Finished T3 at the season-ending event, advancing from 11th to sixth on the money list. Played five PGA TOUR events, making the cut in one, finishing T36 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
2007 Season
First career appearance on the PGA TOUR came as an amateur at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship, where a second-round 64 led to a T67 finish. Made the cut in his next two starts, including in his professional debut at the Valero Texas Open (T49) and the Frys.com Open (T39).
Amateur Highlights