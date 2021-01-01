Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2011

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2011 The Greenbrier Classic

The Greenbrier Classic 2012 True South Classic

True South Classic 2014 Farmers Insurance Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-1)

2011 Defeated Bob Estes, Bill Haas, The Greenbrier Classic

Defeated Bob Estes, Bill Haas, The Greenbrier Classic 2015 Lost to J.B. Holmes, Jason Day, Harris English, Farmers Insurance Open

Personal

Quit all sports at age 12 except golf after going to the 1997 Masters and watching Tiger Woods dominate the field.

Biggest thrill in golf was teaching the sport to wounded veterans in the Army.

Favorite college team is the Tennessee Volunteers and roots for the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and New England Patriots.

Says if he wasn't a professional golfer he'd want to be a pediatrician.

Is involved in the Wounded Warrior project, along with Pray with Africa and Knoxlife Church.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2021 Season

AT&T Byron Nelson: Posted a T3 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, his best result on TOUR since the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T3). Led the field in Birdies (30) and Strokes Gained: Putting (2.026 per round).

2020 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a fourth consecutive season and eighth overall, finishing the season No. 120 in the FedExCup standings. Posted a pair of top-10 finishes and made 15 cuts in 20 starts.

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic before finishing T39. Marked his third career 18-hole lead/co-lead (fell to 0-for-3).

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive season (seventh total), ending the season at No. 109 in the FedExCup standings. Earned two top-10 finishes and made 15 cuts in 26 starts.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Partnered with Trey Mullinax to share the 54-hole lead at Zurich Classic of New Orleans before posting final-round 77 at TPC Louisiana en route to T13 result

Partnered with Trey Mullinax to share the 54-hole lead at Zurich Classic of New Orleans before posting final-round 77 at TPC Louisiana en route to T13 result Valspar Championship: Tied three others for ninth at the Valspar Championship after opening with rounds of 69-68. Made 19 birdies for the week, tied with Sungjae Im for most in the field.

Tied three others for ninth at the Valspar Championship after opening with rounds of 69-68. Made 19 birdies for the week, tied with Sungjae Im for most in the field. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: At 15-under 272, finished solo-third and four strokes behind Phil Mickelson at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. After missing the cut in his first two starts at the event (2011, 2012), recorded third consecutive top-15. Began the final round six shots off the lead, but closed with a 6-under 66 to jump to from T7 to third. Led the field in par-4 scoring average (3.82). Marked first top-10 on TOUR since posting back-to-back top-10s at Pebble Beach (7th) and the Genesis Open (T4).

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth time, ending his season at No. 93 in the FedExCup following a T49 at the Dell Technologies Championship. Made 18 cuts in 30 starts in a season that included five top-25s and two top-10s.

Genesis Open: Placed T4 at the 2018 Genesis Open to finish inside the top 10 in back-to-back weeks for the first time since the 2017 John Deere Classic (T5) and Barbasol Championship (T3). Earned first top-10 in four starts at the Genesis Open (T45/2014, 66/2015, MC/2016, T4/2018).

Placed T4 at the 2018 Genesis Open to finish inside the top 10 in back-to-back weeks for the first time since the 2017 John Deere Classic (T5) and Barbasol Championship (T3). Earned first top-10 in four starts at the Genesis Open (T45/2014, 66/2015, MC/2016, T4/2018). AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Led by a bogey-free final-round 6-under 66, finished solo-seventh and five strokes behind champion Ted Potter, Jr. at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Improved his score each day with rounds of 72-69-68-66 – 275 (-12). Played his final 35 holes without a bogey. Marked his first top-10 finish on TOUR since back-to-back top-10s at the 2017 John Deere Classic (T5) and Barbasol Championship (T3).

2017 Season

Recorded six top-25s in 27 starts, highlighted by three top-10s. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time and first since 2014.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Ended his season at No. 101 in the FedExCup standings after a T43 in THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events.

Ended his season at No. 101 in the FedExCup standings after a T43 in THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events. Barbasol Championship: A day after Chad Collins tied the Barbasol Championship course record of 11-under 60 in round two, birdied his last three holes in round three to match the feat. With a one-stroke lead headed into the final round at 19-under 194, posted an even-par 71 Sunday, resulting in T3 honors.

A day after Chad Collins tied the Barbasol Championship course record of 11-under 60 in round two, birdied his last three holes in round three to match the feat. With a one-stroke lead headed into the final round at 19-under 194, posted an even-par 71 Sunday, resulting in T3 honors. John Deere Classic: Following an even-par 71 in round one of the John Deere Classic, posted back-to-back 64s in rounds two and three to get to 14-under 199 and just two strokes back headed into Sunday's final round. Could manage no better than a 1-under 70 at TPC Deere Run Sunday, finishing T5 at 15-under 269. The finish marked his best since a T2 at the 2015 Farmers Insurance Open.

Following an even-par 71 in round one of the John Deere Classic, posted back-to-back 64s in rounds two and three to get to 14-under 199 and just two strokes back headed into Sunday's final round. Could manage no better than a 1-under 70 at TPC Deere Run Sunday, finishing T5 at 15-under 269. The finish marked his best since a T2 at the 2015 Farmers Insurance Open. CareerBuilder Challenge: Played his last three holes in the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge eagle-birdie-birdie to post a 6-under 66 and claim solo possession of eighth place at 15-under 273. It marked his best finish since a playoff loss at the 2015 Farmers Insurance Open.

2016 Season

Ended his season at No. 128 in the FedExCup standings, three spots out of the top 125 who advance to the FedExCup Playoffs. It marked his second consecutive near miss, having finished No. 129 the season before. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, regained his PGA TOUR card with top-10 finishes at the DAP Championship (T6) and Albertsons Boise Open (T5) to finish 13th in the final priority-ranking order. Lone top-10 on the PGA TOUR came during the fall of 2015. Made 11 of 27 cuts.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Closed out the Finals with a T29 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

Closed out the Finals with a T29 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Moved into a share of the 54-hole lead with Michael Thompson after rounds of 66-65-66 at the Albertsons Boise Open. Double bogeyed the 72nd hole to close with an even-par 71 for a T5 finish. With back-to-back top-10 finishes to open the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, retained his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season.

Moved into a share of the 54-hole lead with Michael Thompson after rounds of 66-65-66 at the Albertsons Boise Open. Double bogeyed the 72nd hole to close with an even-par 71 for a T5 finish. With back-to-back top-10 finishes to open the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, retained his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season. DAP Championship: Opened with a 4-over 74 at the DAP Championship, the first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, but shot a 66 in the second round to make the cut on the number. Posted the best round of the day, a 5-under 66, in the final round to jump up 28 spots on the leaderboard for a T6 finish.

Opened with a 4-over 74 at the DAP Championship, the first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, but shot a 66 in the second round to make the cut on the number. Posted the best round of the day, a 5-under 66, in the final round to jump up 28 spots on the leaderboard for a T6 finish. The RSM Classic: Posted rounds of 66-70-69-67 to finish T9 at 10-under 272 at The RSM Classic. It marked his first top-10 since a playoff loss in early February at the Farmers Insurance Open.

2015 Season

Made 19 TOUR starts, the last coming at The Greenbrier Classic before he violated the PGA TOUR Anti-Doping Policy's ban on the use of performance-enhancing substances. Was suspended for three months. Self-reported this information after discovering that a supplement he was taking was on the prohibited list. Acknowledged his error and accepted his suspension. Eligible to return on October 7.

Wyndham Championship: Did not play in the Wyndham Championship due to suspension and was one of five players to drop out of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Did not play in the Wyndham Championship due to suspension and was one of five players to drop out of the FedExCup Playoffs. Farmers Insurance Open: The defending Farmers Insurance Open champion finished runner-up in his quest to become the first back-to-back winner of the Farmers Insurance Open since Tiger Woods (2005-08). Dropped to 1-1 in TOUR playoffs. Playoff loss marked his first TOUR top-10 since winning at Torrey Pines a year earlier.

2014 Season

Made 12 of 28 cuts, with his only top-10 a win at the Farmers Insurance Open. Finished No. 84 in the FedExCup standings, his worst showing in four years in the Playoffs.

Australian PGA Championship: In mid-December 2014, played in the Australian PGA Championship. Enjoyed four par-or-better rounds at RACV Royal Pines Resort Gold Coast to finish fifth, three shots out of the Greg Chalmers-Wade Ormsby-Adam Scott playoff that Chalmers won.

In mid-December 2014, played in the Australian PGA Championship. Enjoyed four par-or-better rounds at RACV Royal Pines Resort Gold Coast to finish fifth, three shots out of the Greg Chalmers-Wade Ormsby-Adam Scott playoff that Chalmers won. Farmers Insurance Open: Won his third career TOUR event with a one-shot victory at the Farmers Insurance Open in late-January. Picked up the title at age 28 years, 10 months, 1 day in his 88th career TOUR start. Three of his 10 top-10 finishes have been victories. Led the field in Strokes Gained – Putting (8.402). Credited victory to renting a house in Scottsdale for four months starting in November 2013 to work on his game.

2013 Season

Made only 13 of 27 cuts on TOUR but had a career-best four top-10s. Finished No. 63 in the final FedExCup standings.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Reeled off his third consecutive top-four finish, with a T2 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Entered the final round trailing Shawn Stefani by four strokes and appeared poised for his third career victory before a double bogey on No. 15 and a bogey on No. 18 derailed his title hopes. The second-place finish was the first of his career as he was attempting to become just the third Tennessean to win the event (Cary Middlecoff in 1961 and Gibby Gilbert in 1976).

Reeled off his third consecutive top-four finish, with a T2 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Entered the final round trailing Shawn Stefani by four strokes and appeared poised for his third career victory before a double bogey on No. 15 and a bogey on No. 18 derailed his title hopes. The second-place finish was the first of his career as he was attempting to become just the third Tennessean to win the event (Cary Middlecoff in 1961 and Gibby Gilbert in 1976). the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Made five straight birdies on hole Nos. 4-8 in the final round of the Memorial Tournament to claim a T4. His final-round 67 tied the low round of the day at Muirfield Village GC, with James Driscoll.

Made five straight birdies on hole Nos. 4-8 in the final round of the Memorial Tournament to claim a T4. His final-round 67 tied the low round of the day at Muirfield Village GC, with James Driscoll. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Was T4 at the Humana Challenge after beginning the final round with a five-stroke lead. His lead was essentially erased before making the turn. After his second shot on the par-5 18th went in the water hazard, he was unable to convert par and join a playoff with rookie David Lingmerth, Charles Howell III and Brian Gay. Did not record a bogey in the first three rounds. His first of three bogeys didn't come until the par-4 seventh hole in the final round. This marked his third start in the Humana Challenge. He missed the 72-hole cut in 2011 and was forced to withdraw after the first round in 2012 when he tore cartilage in five ribs. ..One of seven players to post all four rounds in the 60s at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial (69-65-69-66), finishing T4. Had a 29 on the front nine at Colonial CC en route to a final-round, 4-under 66, falling one shy of Wayne Levi's record 28 on that nine in 1993. First two starts at Colonial resulted in missed cuts in 2011 (76-73) and 2012 (72-75).

2012 Season

Finished No. 75 in the FedExCup standings, missing a return trip to the BMW Championship.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: Ended the season on a high note by posting four sub-par rounds at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic, good for a T5. Birdied half of his holes on the Palm Course in the first round, en route to a 6-under 66 in his second start in the Disney event.

Ended the season on a high note by posting four sub-par rounds at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic, good for a T5. Birdied half of his holes on the Palm Course in the first round, en route to a 6-under 66 in his second start in the Disney event. RBC Canadian Open: In Canada posted his PGA TOUR career-low round of 7-under 63 in the third round to claim a T7 at the RBC Canadian Open. On his way to the 63, holed a gap wedge from 103 yards for an eagle-2 on the 10th hole.

In Canada posted his PGA TOUR career-low round of 7-under 63 in the third round to claim a T7 at the RBC Canadian Open. On his way to the 63, holed a gap wedge from 103 yards for an eagle-2 on the 10th hole. True South Classic: Set the tournament scoring record at Annandale GC with a 24-under 264 to claim his second career PGA TOUR title, at the True South Classic in Madison, Miss., by two strokes over Jason Bohn. It was his first start in the event. The win moved him from No. 163 to No. 95 in FedExCup standings, putting him in prime position to make the Playoffs. En route to the win, posted back-to-back, 8-under 64s in the second and third rounds. Following the win, announced to television crews and the crowd the pregnancy of his wife with their first child. Stallings told his wife, Jennifer, that if he won, he was going to announce the news a week before originally planned.

2011 Season

In rookie year, enjoyed tremendous success with a win and a third-place showing in 28 starts.

The Greenbrier Classic: Played in the final pairing with third-round leader Anthony Kim at The Greenbrier Classic. Trailed by one at the beginning of the day and fell further behind with a 4-over 38 on his opening nine holes. Stormed back with six birdies on the final nine for a 1-under 69, placing him in his first career playoff, with Bob Estes and Bill Haas. Just a few minutes after making a birdie on the par-3 18th hole to finish 10-under, he sprinted to the tee box of the first extra hole (high-fiving fans along the way) before a perfectly struck 9-iron left him within 10 feet of the hole, which he calmly knocked in for his first win in his 21st start on the PGA TOUR. Became the TOUR's sixth rookie winner of the season–the most since 1970-and the 10th first-time winner. The victory was the 12th of the season by a player under age 30 and earned him an invitation into the following week's World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.

Played in the final pairing with third-round leader Anthony Kim at The Greenbrier Classic. Trailed by one at the beginning of the day and fell further behind with a 4-over 38 on his opening nine holes. Stormed back with six birdies on the final nine for a 1-under 69, placing him in his first career playoff, with Bob Estes and Bill Haas. Just a few minutes after making a birdie on the par-3 18th hole to finish 10-under, he sprinted to the tee box of the first extra hole (high-fiving fans along the way) before a perfectly struck 9-iron left him within 10 feet of the hole, which he calmly knocked in for his first win in his 21st start on the PGA TOUR. Became the TOUR's sixth rookie winner of the season–the most since 1970-and the 10th first-time winner. The victory was the 12th of the season by a player under age 30 and earned him an invitation into the following week's World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Transitions Championship: Competing on a sponsor exemption, notched his then career-best PGA TOUR finish with a solo third at the Transitions Championship. Vaulted into contention with a 5-under 66 in the third round, which featured a hole-in-one on No. 8 with a 6-iron from 214 yards, the first of his career in competition. Fired a then career-low 66 in the first and third rounds.

2010 Season

Played his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing No. 53 on the official money list. Made five of his first eight cuts. Posted his first top-10 finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, the ninth event of the year, finishing T7. Fired four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 63. Prior to that week, his best score of the year was a 68.

Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Added a T7 at the Cox Classic, where his third-round 67 included a 7-under 29 on the back nine.

Added a T7 at the Cox Classic, where his third-round 67 included a 7-under 29 on the back nine. Chiquita Classic: Recorded his second top-10 finish six starts later, at the Chiquita Classic. Shot four rounds in the 60s, including a third-round 65 and final-round-67 to T5.

2009 Season

Did not play a PGA TOUR event and made one Korn Ferry Tour start, missing the cut at the Chattanooga Classic. Was one of eight players to miss earning PGA TOUR status for 2010 by a stroke at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Played on the NGA Hooters Tour and the eGolf Tour. Made the cut in 11 of 14 starts on the Hooters Tour, with nine top-25 finishes.

2008 Season

Played on both NGA Hooters Tour and the eGolf Tour.

Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Finished T14 at the Chattanooga Classic, where he posted opening scores of 64-62 and was one shot off the 36-hole lead of Webb Simpson. His 126 score is tied for the third-lowest opening-36 hole score in Korn Ferry Tour history. Weekend rounds of 73-76 dropped him down the leaderboard.

Amateur Highlights

Two-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year. Won seven collegiate events. Was an All-America in 2006. Named to the dean's list four years.

Was named all-state in golf during his high school days at Oak Ridge High.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE