Fernando Mechereffe
Full Name
metch-ur-EFF-ay
Pronunciation
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
March 06, 1983
Birthday
38
AGE
Pelotas, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
Birthplace
Memphis, TN
Residence
Wife, Christy; Charlotte - March 2017
Family
North Carolina State University (2004, Business Finance)
College
2004
Turned Pro
$267,853
Career Earnings
Memphis, TN, Brazil
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2014 Season
In 21 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, made seven cuts and recorded three top 25s.
2013 Season
Made the cut in half of his 20 starts during his second full season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished the Regular Season 48th on the money list to secure a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Made the cut in two of four Finals' starts.
2012 Season
Played a full schedule on the Korn Ferry Tour for the first time, making 24 starts, and had three finishes among the top 15.
2011 Season
Lone start on the Korn Ferry Tour was a missed cut at the News Sentinel Open. Made 15 starts on the eGolf Tour.
2010 Season
Had three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made 14 starts on the eGolf Tour.
2009 Season
Played in 14 events on the eGolf Tour.
2008 Season
Made 13 starts on the eGolf Tour.
Amateur Highlights