Fernando Mechereffe
Fernando Mechereffe

Fernando Mechereffe

BrazilBrazil
Performance
RESULTS

Fernando Mechereffe

Full Name

metch-ur-EFF-ay

Pronunciation

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2012

Personal

  • His mom and dad won amateur golf events in Brazil.
  • Sirius - Allan Parsons Project would be his first tee song.
  • Biggest thrill in golf was qualifying for the 2009 Wyndham Championship on the PGA TOUR and making the cut with his dad caddying.
  • Favorite course he has played is Quail Hollow Club, host site of the PGA TOUR's Wells Fargo Championship.
  • Never travels without his phone.
  • Favorite websites are pgatour.com and espn.com. Favorite pro teams are the New York Yankees and the Carolina Panthers. Favorite TV show is "Seinfeld," and his top movies are "Ironman" and "Avatar" and the "Bourne" series. Enjoys listening to DMB and James Taylor. Favorite book is the Bible. Enjoys watching Roger Federer and Peyton Manning. Favorite cities to visit are Rio de Janeiro and Las Vegas. Favorite gadget is his iPhone. Favorite apps are ESPN, Pandora and the Bible.
  • Has reached speeds of 140 mph in a stock car at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
  • Bucket list includes winning the Masters, getting married and having kids.

Special Interests

  • Movies, fishing, snowboarding

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2014 Season

In 21 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, made seven cuts and recorded three top 25s.

  • Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Posted a T10 at the Albertsons Boise Open. Opened with an even-par 71 and played the next 54 holes in 16-under par, including a second-round 64. Played in three Adams Pro Tour events.

2013 Season

Made the cut in half of his 20 starts during his second full season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished the Regular Season 48th on the money list to secure a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Made the cut in two of four Finals' starts.

  • Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: His best week in the Finals was a T58 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
  • Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: First top-10 did not come until his 14th event, the Price Cutter Charity Championship, where he posted rounds of 66-69-67-67 to finish runner-up to champion Andrew Svoboda. Collected a career-best check of $72,900 to leap from 133rd in earnings to 42nd.
  • United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Also T14 at the United Leasing Championship.

2012 Season

Played a full schedule on the Korn Ferry Tour for the first time, making 24 starts, and had three finishes among the top 15.

  • Chiquita Classic: Late in the season, was on the leaderboard after three rounds of the Chiquita Classic. Following a Sunday 71, placed T7 near his home in Charlotte, his top career performance on the circuit.
  • Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Was also T14 at the Children's Invitational.
  • BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Was T12 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, thanks to four straight rounds in the 60s.
  • Oldfield Open: Scored a T7 at the Oldfield Open.
  • River Run Classic: Played three events on the eGolf Tour, registering two top 10s–first a T5 at the River Run Classic.

2011 Season

Lone start on the Korn Ferry Tour was a missed cut at the News Sentinel Open. Made 15 starts on the eGolf Tour.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned conditional status for the 2012 Korn Ferry Tour after finishing T102 at the PGA TOUR National Q-School.
  • Bolle Classic: Placed T2 the Bolle Classic.
  • Cowans Ford Open: Also T2 at the Cowans Ford Open.
  • HGM Hotels Classic: Was second at the HGM Hotels Classic.

2010 Season

Had three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made 14 starts on the eGolf Tour.

  • Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Season highlighted by a T22 at the Price Cutter Charity Classic.
  • Caddy For A Cure Classic: Was T2 at the Caddy For A Cure Classic.

2009 Season

Played in 14 events on the eGolf Tour.

  • Wyndham Championship: Was T57 at the Wyndham Championship in his only PGA TOUR start.
  • Cabarrus Classic: Was second at the Cabarrus Classic.

2008 Season

Made 13 starts on the eGolf Tour.

  • TPGG Classic: Was T2 at the TPGG Classic.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was the No. 1-ranked golfer in Brazil at age 14.
  • All-ACC selection while at NC State in 2003-04.