Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2018-19 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2010

2010 PGA TOUR: 2011

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

2012 Waste Management Phoenix Open

Waste Management Phoenix Open 2017 Quicken Loans National

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-2)

Lost to Brandt Snedeker, Farmers Insurance Open 2017 Defeated Charles Howell III, Quicken Loans National

National Teams

2007 Walker Cup

2018 World Cup

Personal

Favorite college teams are the Clemson Tigers and Gonzaga University basketball team. Favorite professional team is the Seattle Seahawks.

Superstitions include wearing the color blue.

Special Interests

Music, movies, cars, clothes

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Finished the season No. 133 in the FedExCup standings, ending a streak of four consecutive appearances in the FedExCup Playoffs. Made eight cuts in 20 starts, with his best finish of the season coming at the Puerto Rico Open (T3).

Puerto Rico Open: Finished T3 at the Puerto Rico Open, his best result on TOUR since a runner-up at the 2018 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Shot a first-round 64 to hold a two-stroke lead and was tied for the lead after two rounds, falling to 0-for-4 with the 18-hole lead/co-lead and 0-for-5 with the 36-hole lead/co-lead. Made nine birdies in the first round, recording nine or more for the third time in his career (first since 2017 THE NORTHERN TRUST). Hit every green in regulation in round one, doing so for the fourth time in his career (first since 2019 The RSM Classic). Led the field in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.75).

2019 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and seventh time in nine seasons, finishing No. 103 in the FedExCup standings. Made the cut in 16 of 25 starts, with his lone top-10 coming at the Wells Fargo Championship.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth time in eight seasons, reaching the TOUR Championship for the second consecutive season and finishing No. 27 in the FedExCup. Recorded five top-10s, including a playoff loss at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide and three top-five results at World Golf Championships events. In all, made 20 cuts in 26 starts.

World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Opened with a 63 en route to a solo-second at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. Recorded his third top-five at a WGC event during the season (T5/WGC-HSBC Champions, T5/WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, 2nd/WGC-Bridgestone Invitational).

2017 Season

Collected five top-10 finishes in 25 starts through the Wyndham Championship, highlighted by his second career victory at the Quicken Loans National. Advanced to each of the four FedExCup Playoffs events for the first time, where he ended his season ranked a career-best 24th in the FedExCup standings.

TOUR Championship: Made it to the TOUR Championship for the first time in his career. Opened with a 64 to lead by two after the opening round. A pair of 73s and an even-par 70 in the third round led to a T20 finish.

Made it to the TOUR Championship for the first time in his career. Opened with a 64 to lead by two after the opening round. A pair of 73s and an even-par 70 in the third round led to a T20 finish. Quicken Loans National: Starting the final round of the Quicken Loans National four shots back, made his only bogey on the opening hole, then recorded five birdies en route to a 4-under 66 to join playing partner Charles Howell III at 7-under 283 (the highest winning score in a non-major of the season). In just the second playoff in tournament history, defeated Howell with a par on the first extra hole, the par-4 No. 18. Earned second PGA TOUR title in his 179th start at the age of 29 years, 7 months, 13 days, 135 starts since his inaugural victory at the 2012 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Improved to 1-1 in playoffs on the PGA TOUR (previously lost to Brandt Snedeker in the 2012 Farmers Insurance Open, a week before he went on to win the Waste Management Phoenix Open). Victory marked the best come-from-behind win at the Quicken Loans National, with his four-shot comeback surpassing Justin Rose (2014) and Anthony Kim (2008) who both came back from three. The win was his career-high fifth top-10 of the season, after having not recorded a top-10 the past two seasons. Won in his fifth start at the Quicken Loans National, with previous-best finish a T22 in 2012 at Congressional. With the victory, earned one of four spots for The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Opened the Shell Houston Open with a 6-under 66. Ensuing rounds of 71-71-70 resulted in a T8 finish. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: In his second start of the season, finished T7 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for his first top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR since a T8 at the 2014 Barracuda Championship (43 starts) in Reno, Nev.

2016 Season

For the second consecutive season, failed to post a top-10, but advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time since 2013, on the strength of five top-25s. Eighteen made cuts marked the second-highest total of his career (22 in 2011).

Wyndham Championship: Entered the final event of the season, the Wyndham Championship, at No. 127, outside of the top 125 players who advance to the FedExCup Playoffs. Posted four rounds in the 60s at the Wyndham Championship to finish T14 and move to No. 116 in the standings. Ended his season at No. 116 after a T74 at The Barclays.

2015 Season

After advancing to the FedExCup Playoffs in his first three seasons on TOUR, missed postseason action for the second consecutive season, finishing No. 181 in the FedExCup standings. Made the cut in eight of 12 starts, with three top-25 finishes. Failed to record a top-10 performance for the first time since joining the TOUR in 2011, with a T18 at the John Deere Classic his best outing. Missed the cut in four of his first six starts but closed the year with six consecutive made cuts. Played in six Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season events, with a T11 at The Rex Hospital Open in May and a T9 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open in late-August his best showings.

Web.com Tour Championship: Four rounds in the 60s at the Web.com Tour Championship led to a T5 at TPC Sawgrass and a 22nd position in the final priority-ranking order.

In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, opened with a T16 at the Hotel Fitness Championship, which he followed up the next week with a T7 at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run. A third-round 65 put him T3, two off the lead. Bogeys on Nos. 15, 17 and 18 Sunday cost him a chance at the title. Rex Hospital Open: Played in six Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season events, with a T11 at The Rex Hospital Open in May and a T9 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open in late-August his best showings.

2014 Season

Finished the season No. 158 in the FedExCup standings, marking the first time in four seasons as a PGA TOUR member he failed to advance at least to the 100-member Deutsche Bank Championship field. Season included 16 made cuts in 28 starts, with his lone top-finish coming at the Barracuda Championship under the Modified Stableford scoring format. Point totals of 5-11-6-12 resulted in a T8 with three others. Made 20 birdies and an eagle on the week en route to his best finish since a third-place performance at the 2013 Memorial Tournament.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Played in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, missing the cut at the Web.com Tour Championship. Best finish was a T27 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

2013 Season

Ended the season No. 77 in the FedExCup. Season highlighted by third-place finishes at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Memorial Tournament.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Offset a double bogey with eight birdies in the first round of the Memorial Tournament to post a 5-under 67 en route to third-place honors at Muirfield Village GC.

Offset a double bogey with eight birdies in the first round of the Memorial Tournament to post a 5-under 67 en route to third-place honors at Muirfield Village GC. Wells Fargo Championship: Finished T6 at the Wells Fargo Championship in his third start at the event.

Finished T6 at the Wells Fargo Championship in his third start at the event. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: After an opening-round, even-par 72 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, rallied with rounds of 67-65-67 to finish third at TPC Louisiana. Birdied the seventh and 18th holes, both par-5s, all four days to get to 17-under, three strokes shy of Billy Horschel's winning total. The finish was his first top-10 since winning the 2012 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Performance came in just his second TPC Louisiana start. He missed the cut in 2011.

2012 Season

Finished a career-best No. 31 in the FedExCup standings, missing qualifying for the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola by one shot at the BMW Championship.

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Was one of two players who dropped out of qualifying for the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola after finishing T34 at the BMW Championship. Was No. 30 in the FedExCup standings entering the BMW Championship and finished No. 31.

Was one of two players who dropped out of qualifying for the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola after finishing T34 at the BMW Championship. Was No. 30 in the FedExCup standings entering the BMW Championship and finished No. 31. Waste Management Phoenix Open: One week and, as he puts it, "6,000 new Facebook friends" later, rallied from eight strokes back in the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open with a 6-under 65 to claim his first PGA TOUR win by a stroke over Ben Crane. The come-from-behind win matched the third-largest in TOUR history and was the largest in tournament history. Was cheered on by a gallery all week who affectionately dubbed him "The Comeback Kid." Choking back tears at the trophy presentation, credited and dedicated the win to his parents.

2011 Season

Got his rookie year off to a solid start, netting four top-30 finishes in his first seven starts en route to four top-10s.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished T10 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for his fourth top-10 in last eight starts. Carded all four rounds in the 60s at TPC Summerlin.

2010 Season

Finished T5 in his next start, the Soboba Classic. Finished T27 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial for his best finish among three PGA TOUR starts.

Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Was T9 at the Albertsons Boise Open.

2009 Season

Turned professional after finishing 53rd at the U.S. Open. Was T19 the following week in his first pro start, the Travelers Championship. Made the cut in four of five PGA TOUR starts in 2009 and was one for two on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Amateur Highlights

Won four AJGA tournaments and was named Washington Junior Golf Association Player of the Year. Helped his Bellarmine Prep team win state championships his junior and senior years, finishing second overall in both tournaments. Three-time first-team All-ACC

Winner of the 2009 Ben Hogan Award. Runner-up in 2007 and 2009 at the NCAA Championship, losing by two shots to USC's Jamie Lovemark in 2007 and by two to North Carolina State's Matt Hill in 2009. Had 20 top-10 and 28 top-20 finishes in his 32 career starts.

Two-time winner of the Southern Amateur.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE