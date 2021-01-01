JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012

2012 Korn Ferry Tour: 2016

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)

2019 Neuquen Argentina Classic

International Victories (4)

2007 Abierto Internacional de San Luis, Argentina [TLA]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (1-0)

2019 Defeated Tom Whitney, Neuquen Argentina Classic

Personal

Argentina's Olivos GC and Nordelta GC are his favorite golf courses to play.

River Plate is his favorite professional team.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jack Nicklaus would round out his dream foursome.

Bucket list includes raising a family. Personal motto: "Never let people tell you that there's something you can't do."

Cars are one of his biggest passions outside of golf.

Not many people know he is a big shoe fan.

Mar del Plata and San Luis, both in Argentina, and New York, are his favorite cities. The Argentine Coast and Punta del Este, Uruguay are his favorite vacation spots.

The Argentine style asado is his favorite meal.

Tiger Woods and Ángel Cabrera are his favorite athletes to watch.

Special Interests

Cars

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica year 24th on the Order of Merit, recording his first career title in his eighth season on Tour. It was his only top-10 in six starts.

Neuquen Argentina Classic: Playing in his home country in mid-November, got off to a slow start at Chapelco GC, shooting an even-par 72 in the first round. Made some putting adjustments overnight and came out firing in the second round, posting a 7-under 65. Followed that with a 68-67 finish, the 67 on the strength of a five-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole that forced a playoff with Tom Whitney. After the duo both made par on the first extra hole, he won the tournament on the second hole, capturing his first career PGA TOUR Latinoamerica title and the $31,500 first prize. Dedicated the victory to his wife and son, born four months earlier.

2018 Season

Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica conditional status with a T23 finish at Q-School in Argentina.

2017 Season

Entered the year dealing with a wrist injury that slowed him to only two cuts made in 15 starts as a Korn Ferry Tour rookie. Best finish was T60 on his second start of the season at the Panama Claro Championship. Made four cuts in nine PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, with a T18 finish as his only top-25, in Uruguay.

2016 Season

Finished the 2016 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked fourth on the Order of Merit with three runner-up finishes and two additional top-10s in 18 starts. Earned 2017 Korn Ferry Tour status.

Web.com Tour Q-School: Opened with rounds of 66-67 to share the second-round lead with Dan Woltman. Ended the week with rounds of 70-71 to finish T4 and earn exempt status through the Tour's third reshuffle of 2017.

Opened with rounds of 66-67 to share the second-round lead with Dan Woltman. Ended the week with rounds of 70-71 to finish T4 and earn exempt status through the Tour's third reshuffle of 2017. Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC: Posted his fifth and last top-10 of the season with a T10 in October. Highlight of the week was a third-round 64.

Posted his fifth and last top-10 of the season with a T10 in October. Highlight of the week was a third-round 64. Flor de Cana Open presented by The Mortgage Store: Recorded his third runner-up finish of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season with a T2 finish in Nicaragua. Rounds of 66-63-64-67 left him tied with Eric Steger, a shot shy of Augusto Nunez.

Recorded his third runner-up finish of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season with a T2 finish in Nicaragua. Rounds of 66-63-64-67 left him tied with Eric Steger, a shot shy of Augusto Nunez. Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: Playing on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, finished in a two-way T2, with Brock Mackenzie. At 18-under 270, the duo finished only one stroke behind winner Aaron Wise at Glendale G&CC in Edmonton.

Playing on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, finished in a two-way T2, with Brock Mackenzie. At 18-under 270, the duo finished only one stroke behind winner Aaron Wise at Glendale G&CC in Edmonton. Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Enjoyed a T5 in Honduras to claim the Order of Merit's top-spot for the first time in his career. Despite missing the cut in his previous two starts, managed to close the first half of the season as the Tour's No. 1 player.

Enjoyed a T5 in Honduras to claim the Order of Merit's top-spot for the first time in his career. Despite missing the cut in his previous two starts, managed to close the first half of the season as the Tour's No. 1 player. Guatemala Stella Artois Open: Finished T2 at La Reunion Resort after a slow start in the first round. Shot an opening, 3-over75 at La Reunion Golf Resort but was 16-under the rest of the say, his tournament punctuated with a Sunday 64 that left him tied with Corey Conners, two shots behind winner John Young Kim.

Finished T2 at La Reunion Resort after a slow start in the first round. Shot an opening, 3-over75 at La Reunion Golf Resort but was 16-under the rest of the say, his tournament punctuated with a Sunday 64 that left him tied with Corey Conners, two shots behind winner John Young Kim. Lexus Panama Classic: Finished solo second at Buenaventura GC. After an opening 73, peeled off rounds of 69-66-69 only to fall a stroke short of Derek Rende's winning score in Rio Hato.

2015 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 15 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, where he tied for the third-most top-10s (six). Finished the season ranked 22nd on the Order of Merit. Won the Argentine Tour's Abierto Norpatagónico in April, shooting 68-65-68-69 to win by one over veteran Rafael Gómez.

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Tour Championship presented by FirstBank: Was fifth with 18 holes to play at the season-ending event in Puerto Rico. Went on to finish T4 at TPC Dorado Beach Resort after opening and closing 71s sandwiched 70-67 middle rounds.

Was fifth with 18 holes to play at the season-ending event in Puerto Rico. Went on to finish T4 at TPC Dorado Beach Resort after opening and closing 71s sandwiched 70-67 middle rounds. Personal Classic presentado por NEC: Finished T4 in Argentina in November, a final-round, even-par 72 derailing his hopes at victory after entering the final round alone in third, three shots behind 54-hole leader Fabian Gomez.

2014 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 18th on the Order of Merit following four top-10s, 10 top-25s and 14 cuts made in 17 starts. Had a T15 finish at the SIGA Dakona Dunes Open on the Mackenzie Tour for his only top-25 finish in four starts in Canada.

Bridgestone America's Golf Cup: Sank a spectacular, 22-footer for eagle on the 72nd hole for a one-stroke win at the inaugural playing of the tournament at Olivos GC in Buenos Aires. Teamed with his countryman Rafael Echenique to win this unofficial PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event played under the format of fourball. The duo finished at 38-under.

Sank a spectacular, 22-footer for eagle on the 72nd hole for a one-stroke win at the inaugural playing of the tournament at Olivos GC in Buenos Aires. Teamed with his countryman Rafael Echenique to win this unofficial PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event played under the format of fourball. The duo finished at 38-under. Lexus Panama Classic: Best result of the year was a T3 in May in Rio Hato. Got in contention following a course-record-setting, 8-under 64 during the third round at the Buenaventura GC.

Best result of the year was a T3 in May in Rio Hato. Got in contention following a course-record-setting, 8-under 64 during the third round at the Buenaventura GC. Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC: Held the 36-hole lead in Montevideo, Uruguay, before settling for a T7.

Held the 36-hole lead in Montevideo, Uruguay, before settling for a T7. 83 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: In April, finished T4 in Cordoba, Argentina, featuring bookend 69s to open and close the event.

2013 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 19th on the Order of Merit. Collected five top 10s and made the cut in 10 of his 14 starts.

108 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Peugeot: Finished T7 at the season-ending event at Nordelta GC in Buenos Aires. Tied with Rafael Echenique, six shots behind winner Marcelo Rozo to finish with top-10s in three of his final five tournaments of the season.

Finished T7 at the season-ending event at Nordelta GC in Buenos Aires. Tied with Rafael Echenique, six shots behind winner Marcelo Rozo to finish with top-10s in three of his final five tournaments of the season. Lexus Peru Open: Only a third-round, 4-over 76 stopped him from contending at Los Inkas GC. Was 12-under through the other 54 holes to T8 in Lima.

Only a third-round, 4-over 76 stopped him from contending at Los Inkas GC. Was 12-under through the other 54 holes to T8 in Lima. 66 Arturo Calle Colombian Open Presentado por Diners Club: In November, finished T6, with four under-par rounds, three of them sub-70 efforts.

2012 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica inaugural season ranked 25th on the Order of Merit. Had two fifth-place finishes and three top-20s. Made the cut in seven of nine starts. During the first half of the year, finished T3 at the Tour de las Américas' 81st Abierto OSDE del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina. Had four top-15s to close that Tour's abbreviated final season. Was ranked 10th on the Order of Merit.

Puerto Rico Classic: A week after his T5 in the Dominican Republic, was back at it in Puerto Rico, shooting four under-par rounds to finish solo fifth.

A week after his T5 in the Dominican Republic, was back at it in Puerto Rico, shooting four under-par rounds to finish solo fifth. Dominican Republic Open: Finished T5, thanks to a final-round 67, tying for his low score of the season.

2011 Season

Won the Abierto del Nordeste in Chaco, Argentina, to collect his second career Tour de las Américas' win. Carded rounds of 71-66-66-71 to win by five shots at 274 (-14). Had three top-10 finishes and seven top-25 finishes to close the year ranked 13th on the TLA Order of Merit. His season-ending rank on the TLA secured him a full card for the 2012 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. Also won the Campeonato Abierto Norpatagónico on the Argentine Tour in April.

2010 Season

His best Tour de las Américas finish was T3 at the 84th Abierto de Chile. Had three top-10 finishes and six top-25s in 12 TLA starts.

2009 Season

Finished fourth at the Tour de las América's Abierto de Hacienda Chicureo in Chile. Had two top-10 finishes and five top-25 finishes in nine TLA starts.

2008 Season

Made five cuts in 17 European Challenge Tour starts, with a T27 at the II Club Colombia Masters his top outing. Missed the cut in two European Tour starts–in Austria and Russia.

2007 Season

Won on the Tour de las Americas at his hometown's Abierto de San Luis. It was his first career win as a professional. Posted rounds of 72-71-69-67 to win by one shot, 5-under. Claimed runner-up honors at the Abierto Telefónica de Guatemala, a Tour de las Americas-European Challenge Tour co-sanctioned event. Lost by one stroke to Welshman Jamie Donaldson. Made 12 Challenge Tour starts, but his runner-up finish in Guatemala was his only top 10.

