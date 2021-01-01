|
Emilio Dominguez
Full Name
Puma
Nickname
eh-MEEH-li-oh dum-EEN-guz
Pronunciation
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
158 lbs
71 kg
Weight
June 21, 1985
Birthday
36
AGE
San Luis, Argentina
Birthplace
San Luis, Argentina
Residence
Wife, Victoria
Family
2005
Turned Pro
$269,566
Career Earnings
San Luis, Argentina
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
International Victories (4)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (1-0)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica year 24th on the Order of Merit, recording his first career title in his eighth season on Tour. It was his only top-10 in six starts.
2018 Season
Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica conditional status with a T23 finish at Q-School in Argentina.
2017 Season
Entered the year dealing with a wrist injury that slowed him to only two cuts made in 15 starts as a Korn Ferry Tour rookie. Best finish was T60 on his second start of the season at the Panama Claro Championship. Made four cuts in nine PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, with a T18 finish as his only top-25, in Uruguay.
2016 Season
Finished the 2016 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked fourth on the Order of Merit with three runner-up finishes and two additional top-10s in 18 starts. Earned 2017 Korn Ferry Tour status.
2015 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 15 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, where he tied for the third-most top-10s (six). Finished the season ranked 22nd on the Order of Merit. Won the Argentine Tour's Abierto Norpatagónico in April, shooting 68-65-68-69 to win by one over veteran Rafael Gómez.
2014 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 18th on the Order of Merit following four top-10s, 10 top-25s and 14 cuts made in 17 starts. Had a T15 finish at the SIGA Dakona Dunes Open on the Mackenzie Tour for his only top-25 finish in four starts in Canada.
2013 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 19th on the Order of Merit. Collected five top 10s and made the cut in 10 of his 14 starts.
2012 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica inaugural season ranked 25th on the Order of Merit. Had two fifth-place finishes and three top-20s. Made the cut in seven of nine starts. During the first half of the year, finished T3 at the Tour de las Américas' 81st Abierto OSDE del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina. Had four top-15s to close that Tour's abbreviated final season. Was ranked 10th on the Order of Merit.
2011 Season
Won the Abierto del Nordeste in Chaco, Argentina, to collect his second career Tour de las Américas' win. Carded rounds of 71-66-66-71 to win by five shots at 274 (-14). Had three top-10 finishes and seven top-25 finishes to close the year ranked 13th on the TLA Order of Merit. His season-ending rank on the TLA secured him a full card for the 2012 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. Also won the Campeonato Abierto Norpatagónico on the Argentine Tour in April.
2010 Season
His best Tour de las Américas finish was T3 at the 84th Abierto de Chile. Had three top-10 finishes and six top-25s in 12 TLA starts.
2009 Season
Finished fourth at the Tour de las América's Abierto de Hacienda Chicureo in Chile. Had two top-10 finishes and five top-25 finishes in nine TLA starts.
2008 Season
Made five cuts in 17 European Challenge Tour starts, with a T27 at the II Club Colombia Masters his top outing. Missed the cut in two European Tour starts–in Austria and Russia.
2007 Season
Won on the Tour de las Americas at his hometown's Abierto de San Luis. It was his first career win as a professional. Posted rounds of 72-71-69-67 to win by one shot, 5-under. Claimed runner-up honors at the Abierto Telefónica de Guatemala, a Tour de las Americas-European Challenge Tour co-sanctioned event. Lost by one stroke to Welshman Jamie Donaldson. Made 12 Challenge Tour starts, but his runner-up finish in Guatemala was his only top 10.
Amateur Highlights