JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Began playing golf at age 20 when he moved in with his aunt, whose home was near a golf course. Is very athletic, and is an accomplished martial artist and an acrobat.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
In only nine starts, finished 42nd on the Order of Merit. The nine appearances were the fewest of his three-year PGA TOUR China career.
Clearwater Bay Open: Had an up-and-down Clearwater Bay Open but in the end recorded a top-10, his first of the season. Finished T7 in Hong Kong, with as many double bogeys (two) as eagles. Opened 65-66 then faltered Saturday with a 1-over 71. His final-round 68 earned him his first top-10 since he was runner-up at the 2015 Hainan Open.
2015 Season
Finished 20th on the final Order of Merit, playing in 11 of the 12 tournaments. Had two top-10s and three additional top-20s.
Hainan Open: Enjoyed his career-high finish on the Ping An Bank China Tour – PGA TOUR China Series when he was solo second at the Hainan Open. Unlike a week earlier, when he got off to a quick start at the Nine Dragons Open, started slowly at Dragon Valley GC–with rounds of 73-76 to open, sitting at 6-over through 36 holes. Played stellar golf on the weekend only to fall a stroke short of winner Huilin Zhang. His 69-69 third- and fourth-round scores tied him with Zhang for low weekend.
Nine Dragons Open: Added a T11 at the Nine Dragons Open in mid-November after holding the first-round lead. Shot a 6-under 66 Thursday–a score that included seven birdies and a bogey. Played the final 54 holes in 73-74-73.
Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open: After withdrawing from the previous week's Lushan Open, rounded into form at the Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open in mid-October when he T10 with six others. Never broke 70 but had four rounds of par or better (71-70-72-71) for his first top-10 since another T10 at the 2014 United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open.
2014 Season
Nanshan China Masters: After shooting a third-round, even-par 71 at the OneAsia Tour's Nanshan China Masters in mid-October, was 10 strokes worse on the final day during severely windy conditions at Nanshan International GC. Went on to finish T56.
Volvo China Open: Missed the cut at the Volvo China Open in Shenzhen (70-76).
Mission Hills Haikou Open: In the first event of the PGA TOUR China Series, the Mission Hills Haikou Open, fired an opening, 5-under 67 at Mission Hills GC's Sandbelt Trails Course and went on to a T31 performance.
Lanhai Open: Missed the cut at the Lanhai Open.
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Recorded his first top-10 of the campaign, again finishing with a final-round 69. Was T10 at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open, with only an opening, 2-over 74 his lone over-par round during the week.
Buick Open: Improved at the Buick Open in Guangzhou. Closed with a 3-under 69 to T17 at the Asian Games Course at Dragon Lake GC.
2013 Season
Foshan Open: Played on the weekend at the Foshan Open on the European Challenge Tour (T49).
China Masters: Played on the weekend at the China Masters on the OneAsia Tour (56th).
Volvo China Open: Missed the cut at the Volvo China Open.
2012 Season
China Open: Missed the cut at the China Open.
Ballentine's Championship: Missed the cut at the Ballantine's Championship.
S K Telecom Open: Missed the cut at the SK Telecom Open.
2011 Season
Volvo China Open: Thanks to a 72-67 start at the Volvo China Open, finished 73rd. Skied to a third-round, 5-over 77 before shooting a final-round 72.
2009 Season
Volvo China Open: Missed the cut at the Volvo China Open (85-79).
2007 Season
Sofitel Championship: In the China Tour's season-opening event, the Sofitel Championship, shot a final-round, 1-under 71 to T12.