Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2011

PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2011 Valero Texas Open

Valero Texas Open 2017 Safeway Open

Safeway Open 2018 Safeway Open

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2010 Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island

Additional Victories (1)

2011 Franklin Templeton Shootout [with Keegan Bradley]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2020 Lost to Cameron Smith, Sony Open in Hawaii

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

2010 Defeated Colt Knost, Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island

Personal

Got his start in golf at the late age of 13.

Uncle, Anthony Geary, played Luke on "General Hospital."

Grew up in a small town (Idyllwild, Calif.) that didn't have a golf course or a driving range.

Favorite pro team is the Los Angeles Kings but will watch any hockey game, any team.

Other sport favorites include the Tour de France, Fantasy Football and Olympics.

Made his TV acting debut on an episode of Bones in 2015.

Special Interests

Hockey, music

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

The Honda Classic: Finished T3 at The Honda Classic, his fifth top-15 at PGA National in a six-start stretch.

Finished T3 at The Honda Classic, his fifth top-15 at PGA National in a six-start stretch. Sony Open in Hawaii: Held the 54-hole lead for the second consecutive year at the Sony Open in Hawaii before going on to finish T4. Fell to 1-for-6 converting the 54-hole lead/co-lead to victory in his career.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

The Honda Classic: Finished T3 at The Honda Classic, his fifth top-15 at PGA National in a six-start stretch.

Finished T3 at The Honda Classic, his fifth top-15 at PGA National in a six-start stretch. Sony Open in Hawaii: Held the 54-hole lead for the second consecutive year at the Sony Open in Hawaii before going on to finish T4. Fell to 1-for-6 converting the 54-hole lead/co-lead to victory in his career.

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the eighth time in 10 seasons on TOUR, advancing to the BMW Championship for the seventh time and finishing the season No. 47 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his best result in the FedExCup since the 2016-17 season. Made 14 cuts in 20 starts, with playoff loss at the Sony Open in Hawaii his best of three top-10 finishes.

The Honda Classic: Finished T4 at The Honda Classic, recording his second top-five of the season. Held the outright 36-hole lead, falling to 1-for-7 in his career converting the 36-hole lead/co-lead to victory.

Finished T4 at The Honda Classic, recording his second top-five of the season. Held the outright 36-hole lead, falling to 1-for-7 in his career converting the 36-hole lead/co-lead to victory. Sony Open in Hawaii: Held a three-shot 54-hole lead at the Sony Open in Hawaii before falling in a playoff to Cameron Smith. Played the final six holes of regulation in 2-over and made a bogey on the first extra hole (par-4 10th). Marked his second career runner-up on TOUR and first top-10 in an individual stroke-play event since the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Held the 54-hole lead/co-lead for the fifth time (fell to 1-for-5).

2018 Season

Collected his third career PGA TOUR title by successfully defending his Safeway Open title en route to 16 made cuts in 22 starts. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a sixth straight season (seventh total) before finishing his season after the BMW Championship at No. 56 in the final standings.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Partnered Jamie Lovemark to shoot 16-under at TPC Louisiana and post a T10 finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. One of 12 teams to avoid an over-par round at TPC Louisiana during the week. With rounds of 71-71, the duo were one of three teams to shoot both Foursomes rounds (R2 and R4) under-par (Patrick Reed/Patrick Cantlay, Chad Campbell/Matt Jones).

Partnered Jamie Lovemark to shoot 16-under at TPC Louisiana and post a T10 finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. One of 12 teams to avoid an over-par round at TPC Louisiana during the week. With rounds of 71-71, the duo were one of three teams to shoot both Foursomes rounds (R2 and R4) under-par (Patrick Reed/Patrick Cantlay, Chad Campbell/Matt Jones). Waste Management Phoenix Open: Finished T3 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, his fourth top-10 in Phoenix. Has never missed a cut in eight starts in the event.

Finished T3 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, his fourth top-10 in Phoenix. Has never missed a cut in eight starts in the event. Safeway Open: In defense of his Safeway Open title, overcame a two-stroke deficit in the final round with a 3-under 69 to claim a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau. With the win at 15-under 273, became the first player to successfully defend his title at the Silverado Resort and Spa. Became the first player to successfully defend a PGA TOUR title since Jhonattan Vegas at the RBC Canadian Open (2016, 2017). Since the event moved to the Silverado Resort and Spa in 2015, his collective, 50-under-par total gave him the distinction of being the most-under-par player in the first three years of the event.

2017 Season

Recorded 10 top-25s in 25 starts, highlighted by four top-10s. Won on TOUR for the first time since 2011, winning the season-opening Safeway Open in Napa. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth time, ending his season at the third Playoffs event, the BMW Championship.

BMW Championship: Posted scores of 68-66-72-72--278 (-6) to finish T44 at the BMW Championship and end his season ranked 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

Posted scores of 68-66-72-72--278 (-6) to finish T44 at the BMW Championship and end his season ranked 33rd in the FedExCup standings. THE PLAYERS Championship: Tied with Dustin Johnson for the lowest final-round score at THE PLAYERS Championship, closing with a 4-under 68 to finish T6. Marked his first top-10 in seven starts at TPC Sawgrass.

Tied with Dustin Johnson for the lowest final-round score at THE PLAYERS Championship, closing with a 4-under 68 to finish T6. Marked his first top-10 in seven starts at TPC Sawgrass. CareerBuilder Challenge: Posted a 2-under 70 in the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to finish T6 with 2006 tournament winner Chad Campbell. With the T6 finish in the Coachella Valley, finished in the top 10 six of his last nine rounds at the event, dating to the final round of 2015.

Posted a 2-under 70 in the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to finish T6 with 2006 tournament winner Chad Campbell. With the T6 finish in the Coachella Valley, finished in the top 10 six of his last nine rounds at the event, dating to the final round of 2015. SBS Tournament of Champions: Week in Kapalua highlighted by middle rounds of 6-under 67, finishing T6 and seven strokes behind champion Justin Thomas at the SBS Tournament of Champions. It marked just his second appearance at the winners-only event, finishing 25th in 2012.

Week in Kapalua highlighted by middle rounds of 6-under 67, finishing T6 and seven strokes behind champion Justin Thomas at the SBS Tournament of Champions. It marked just his second appearance at the winners-only event, finishing 25th in 2012. Safeway Open: Won the first event of the 2016-17 PGA TOUR season, the Safeway Open, after birdieing his last three holes in Sunday's final round to post a 7-under 65 and claim his second career PGA TOUR victory by a stroke at 18-under 270. He began the final round trailing by four strokes. Posted the clubhouse lead at Silverado Spa and Resort 45 minutes before 54-hole leader Patton Kizzire finished. When Kizzire wasn't able to make birdie at the par-5 18th, emerged victorious. In the event a year earlier, held the outright lead after each of the first three rounds, before a 4-over 76 Sunday resulted in a T17 finish.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time, thanks to 10 top-25 finishes in 22 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Of those, two were top-five showings. Kept himself alive through the first three of four Playoffs events, before ending his season after the BMW Championship at No. 63 in the FedExCup standings.

Barracuda Championship: Rebounded from zero points in the third round at the Barracuda Championship with a 12-point total in the final round to secure his second top-10 of the season with a T5 finish. Marked his fourth top-10 in five starts at the Barracuda Championship.

Rebounded from zero points in the third round at the Barracuda Championship with a 12-point total in the final round to secure his second top-10 of the season with a T5 finish. Marked his fourth top-10 in five starts at the Barracuda Championship. CIMB Classic: Two starts later, at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, entered the final round tied for the lead with eventual-champion Justin Thomas, but finished T3, two shots back.

Two starts later, at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, entered the final round tied for the lead with eventual-champion Justin Thomas, but finished T3, two shots back. Frys.com Open: Held sole possession of the lead through 54 holes at the season-opening Frys.com Open, but a final-round, 4-over 76 resulted in a T17.

2015 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a fourth time on the strength of 10 top-25 finishes in 21 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Despite a T13 finish at the BMW Championship, the third of the four Playoffs' events, ended his season at Conway Farms GC ranked 50th in the FedExCup standings.

Barracuda Championship: In the Modified Stableford Format Barracuda Championship, finished T7 with a total of 40 points. Was his third top-10 in four starts in the event. He was T8 in 2012 and 4th in 2013.

In the Modified Stableford Format Barracuda Championship, finished T7 with a total of 40 points. Was his third top-10 in four starts in the event. He was T8 in 2012 and 4th in 2013. Open de France: Finished T6 at the Open de France, his first European Tour start since the 2012 Open de France. Finished T6, three years after turning in a T7 at the same event. Was also T7 at the Open de France in 2011.

Finished T6 at the Open de France, his first European Tour start since the 2012 Open de France. Finished T6, three years after turning in a T7 at the same event. Was also T7 at the Open de France in 2011. Wells Fargo Championship: Finished T9 at the Wells Fargo Championship for his first top-10 in five starts at Quail Hollow Club.

Finished T9 at the Wells Fargo Championship for his first top-10 in five starts at Quail Hollow Club. Valero Texas Open: In late-March, the 2011 Valero Texas Open champion returned to TPC San Antonio, where he started his final round with three consecutive bogeys. Managed to rebound with three birdies to eventually finish T8 with Chris Kirk and Scott Pinckney.

In late-March, the 2011 Valero Texas Open champion returned to TPC San Antonio, where he started his final round with three consecutive bogeys. Managed to rebound with three birdies to eventually finish T8 with Chris Kirk and Scott Pinckney. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Finished T2 at the Humana Challenge for his first top-10 in five starts at the La Quinta event. Closed with a 64 to climb the leaderboard, finishing one shot behind winner Bill Haas.

2014 Season

Had a solid season, making 18 of 26 cuts and recording a career-best four top-10 finishes. Season ended at the second FedExCup Playoffs event outside Boston after finishing T50 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Quicken Loans National: Finished T5 at the Quicken Loans National at Congressional CC. Ended at 2-over 282. A double bogey-6 on his final hole dropped him out of the Justin Rose-Shawn Stefani playoff, at 4-under. Qualified for The Open Championship via his finish at the Quicken Loans National as part of the new Open Qualifying Series.

Finished T5 at the Quicken Loans National at Congressional CC. Ended at 2-over 282. A double bogey-6 on his final hole dropped him out of the Justin Rose-Shawn Stefani playoff, at 4-under. Qualified for The Open Championship via his finish at the Quicken Loans National as part of the new Open Qualifying Series. Travelers Championship: Held a one-shot lead after a first-round 62 at the Travelers Championship before finishing T5.

Held a one-shot lead after a first-round 62 at the Travelers Championship before finishing T5. Northern Trust Open: Finished T10 at the Northern Trust Open, with rounds of 68-71-67-69.

Finished T10 at the Northern Trust Open, with rounds of 68-71-67-69. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Turned in a career-low, 9-under 62 in the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, leading to a third consecutive top-six finish at the event (T5 in 2012 and T6 in 2013).

2013 Season

Came on strong in the second half of the season, resulting in starts in the first three events in the FedExCup Playoffs. After six consecutive missed cuts in May and June, claimed top-20 finishes in five of his next nine starts.

BMW Championship: Finished 61st at the BMW Championship at Conway Farms GC to end the season ranked 70th in FedExCup standings.

Finished 61st at the BMW Championship at Conway Farms GC to end the season ranked 70th in FedExCup standings. Deutsche Bank Championship: Thanks to four rounds in the 60s at the Deutsche Bank Championship, the performance was good for a T20, jumping him from 89th to 69th in FedExCup standings and earning a spot into the 70-man BMW Championship field.

Thanks to four rounds in the 60s at the Deutsche Bank Championship, the performance was good for a T20, jumping him from 89th to 69th in FedExCup standings and earning a spot into the 70-man BMW Championship field. Reno-Tahoe Open: Finished solo fourth and 11 points behind champion Gary Woodland at the Reno-Tahoe Open, his second top 10 in as many appearances at the Modified Stableford scoring event (T8 in 2012). Week was highlighted by a six-hole performance of 7-under (B-B-B-B-B-E) to finish the third round, marking the best six-hole stretch of the season.

Finished solo fourth and 11 points behind champion Gary Woodland at the Reno-Tahoe Open, his second top 10 in as many appearances at the Modified Stableford scoring event (T8 in 2012). Week was highlighted by a six-hole performance of 7-under (B-B-B-B-B-E) to finish the third round, marking the best six-hole stretch of the season. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Collected his second consecutive top-10 finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open (T5 in 2012), thanks to back-to-back, 6-under 65s in the second and third rounds at TPC Scottsdale. Finished T6 with Brendon de Jonge and Bill Haas in his third straight start in the Arizona event.

2012 Season

Finished No. 130 in the FedExCup standings to miss the FedExCup Playoffs in his sophomore season.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Posted second PGA TOUR top-10 of the season, with a T8 in his first appearance at the Reno-Tahoe Open, the first PGA TOUR event to use the Modified Stableford scoring format since 2006. Finished with 30 points, 13 behind winner J.J. Henry.

Posted second PGA TOUR top-10 of the season, with a T8 in his first appearance at the Reno-Tahoe Open, the first PGA TOUR event to use the Modified Stableford scoring format since 2006. Finished with 30 points, 13 behind winner J.J. Henry. Alstom Open de France: Again played in the Alstom Open de France, and for a second consecutive year he T7. Shot rounds of 70-70-71-69 at Le Golf National in Paris.

Again played in the Alstom Open de France, and for a second consecutive year he T7. Shot rounds of 70-70-71-69 at Le Golf National in Paris. Valero Texas Open: Returned to TPC San Antonio in April in defense of his Valero Texas Open title, where he felt so certain his opening-rounds of 73-74 would lead to a missed cut he changed his flight out of San Antonio from Sunday to Friday. Eventually made the 4-over cut by a stroke and then rallied on the weekend with rounds of 3-under 69 Saturday and a bogey-free, 5-under 67 Sunday to move up 52 spots on the leaderboard to finish T4.

Returned to TPC San Antonio in April in defense of his Valero Texas Open title, where he felt so certain his opening-rounds of 73-74 would lead to a missed cut he changed his flight out of San Antonio from Sunday to Friday. Eventually made the 4-over cut by a stroke and then rallied on the weekend with rounds of 3-under 69 Saturday and a bogey-free, 5-under 67 Sunday to move up 52 spots on the leaderboard to finish T4. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Tied the final-round low of 7-under 64 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open to claim a T5 at TPC Scottsdale. The top-15 finish was his fourth at a TPC course since his rookie year. After winning the 2011 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio, he finished T13 at the Travelers Championship on the TPC River Highlands layout and T10 at the TPC Boston in the Deutsche Bank Championship.

2011 Season

Enjoyed a tremendous rookie year on the PGA TOUR with eight top-25 finishes, of which one was a win.

Franklin Templeton Shootout: Picked up an unofficial victory late in the season with partner Keegan Bradley at the Franklin Templeton Shootout. The duo was 32-under for the three-day event, winning by three strokes.

Picked up an unofficial victory late in the season with partner Keegan Bradley at the Franklin Templeton Shootout. The duo was 32-under for the three-day event, winning by three strokes. Frys.com Open: His third top-10 of the season came outside of San Jose, Calif., in the Fall Series at the Frys.com Open. Three rounds in the 60s gave him a T7.

His third top-10 of the season came outside of San Jose, Calif., in the Fall Series at the Frys.com Open. Three rounds in the 60s gave him a T7. Deutsche Bank Championship: Entered the final round just one stroke behind Bubba Watson at the Deutsche Bank Championship, but carded a 1-over 72 to finish T10, his second top 10 of the season.

Entered the final round just one stroke behind Bubba Watson at the Deutsche Bank Championship, but carded a 1-over 72 to finish T10, his second top 10 of the season. Alstom Open de France: Played in his first European tour event and made the most of his opportunity, finishing T7 at the Alstom Open de France in Paris.

Played in his first European tour event and made the most of his opportunity, finishing T7 at the Alstom Open de France in Paris. Valero Texas Open: In 12th start of his rookie season, at the Valero Texas Open, made a clutch, 5-foot putt on the 72nd hole to claim his first career TOUR win by a shot over Charley Hoffman and Kevin Chappell. With the win, became 16th first-time winner of the Valero Texas Open.

2010 Season

Made 26 Korn Ferry Tour starts and earned his first career win to highlight a season that saw him finish No. 6 on the money list and earn his PGA TOUR card for 2011. Had four top-10 finishes, with three of them coming in his final six starts.

Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Saved his best for last when he nearly went wire to wire to win the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship at Daniel Island. Shared the first- and second-round leads and moved to a five-stroke lead after 54 holes, thanks to his third-round 65. Struggled during the final round, shooting a 1-over 73 to finish at 13-under 275, tied with former U.S. Amateur champion Colt Knost. The duo matched pars on the first two playoff holes and birdies on the third before he birdied the fourth extra hole to edge Knost for the win. He joined Steve Flesch (1997), Nick Watney (2004) and Matt Every (2009) as the only players to have their first career win come at the Web.com Tour Championship. Victory was worth $180,000 and propelled him from No. 30 to No. 6 on the final money list.

Saved his best for last when he nearly went wire to wire to win the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship at Daniel Island. Shared the first- and second-round leads and moved to a five-stroke lead after 54 holes, thanks to his third-round 65. Struggled during the final round, shooting a 1-over 73 to finish at 13-under 275, tied with former U.S. Amateur champion Colt Knost. The duo matched pars on the first two playoff holes and birdies on the third before he birdied the fourth extra hole to edge Knost for the win. He joined Steve Flesch (1997), Nick Watney (2004) and Matt Every (2009) as the only players to have their first career win come at the Web.com Tour Championship. Victory was worth $180,000 and propelled him from No. 30 to No. 6 on the final money list. Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Notched his third top-10 at the Chattanooga Classic, where he finished fourth, matching his best career performance on Tour.

Notched his third top-10 at the Chattanooga Classic, where he finished fourth, matching his best career performance on Tour. Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Next top-10 was a T9 at the Albertsons Boise Open.

Next top-10 was a T9 at the Albertsons Boise Open. Chiquita Classic: Posted his first top-10, at the Chiquita Classic in July. Carded four rounds in the 60s, including a second-round 65, to finish T10.

2009 Season

Finished the season No. 70 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with three top-10s to his credit. Had a T10 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, only the second top 10 of his career. The first came at the 2008 Price Cutter Charity Championship, where he T4. Was within two strokes of the 54-hole lead at the WNB Golf Classic but managed only a 1-under 71 on the final day at Midland CC and dropped into a T7. Was T8 the following week at the Soboba Classic, where he was playing in front of family and friends. Grew up in Idlywild, Calif., and played high school golf on The CC at Soboba Springs course.

2008 Season

Played his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, registering his only top-10 finish of the year with a T4 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, shooting all four rounds in the 60s. Made 11 cuts in 21 starts, including four top-15 finishes to end the season No. 82 on the money list.

2007 Season

Played on the Canadian Tour. Made the cut in 10 of 13 starts, with three top-10 finishes.

2006 Season

In his rookie year on the Canadian Tour, made seven of eight cuts, with three top-10 finishes. Had a runner-up finish at the Telus Edmonton Open, falling in a playoff to Stephen Gangluff.

2005 Season

Played primarily on the Golden State Tour, where he won four titles.

California State Open: Finished second at the California State Open.

Amateur Highlights