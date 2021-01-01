Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

PGA TOUR: 2012

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2013 Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2017 Lost to Jonas Blixt, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Smith, Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Personal

Involved with the American Cancer Society and the Alzheimer's Association.

Favorite college team is the Georgia Bulldogs. Favorite professional team is the Atlanta Braves.

Never travels without shoe cleaner.

Would fill out his dream foursome with Tiger Woods, Bobby Jones and Ben Hogan.

Learned to play golf with his dad at age 3 at Goshen Plantation in Augusta, Ga.

Boating, fishing, yard work

John Deere Classic: Finished T4 at the John Deere Classic, his best result since a T2 at The Genesis Invitational in 2020. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (2.013 per round).

2021 Season

2020 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the eighth consecutive season, ending the season No. 114 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded just one top-10 in a season for the second time in his career and first since 2013. Made nine cuts in 22 starts, highlighted by a runner-up at The Genesis Invitational.

The Genesis Invitational: Finished T2 at The Genesis Invitational, his third career runner-up on TOUR and second at the event. Final-round 68 tied two others for best in the field and was his first sub-par final-round score since the 2019 3M Open.

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive time, ending the season at No. 112 in the FedExCup standings. Earned four top-10s and made 15 cuts in 27 starts.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Posted 20-under with rounds of 62-69-68-69 at TPC Louisiana to finish T5 at Zurich Classic of New Orleans while partnering with Kevin Kisner. Duo finished in the top 15 for the third time in the first three years of the team format at the event.

Posted 20-under with rounds of 62-69-68-69 at TPC Louisiana to finish T5 at Zurich Classic of New Orleans while partnering with Kevin Kisner. Duo finished in the top 15 for the third time in the first three years of the team format at the event. Valero Texas Open: Finished T7 at 12-under 276 in his sixth start at the Valero Texas Open. In his five previous starts in San Antonio, had never finished higher than T36.

Finished T7 at 12-under 276 in his sixth start at the Valero Texas Open. In his five previous starts in San Antonio, had never finished higher than T36. Farmers Insurance Open: Recorded his first top-10 of the season in his seventh start with a T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open. Marked first top-10 in six starts in the event.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive time, but with a missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four Playoffs events, ended his season at No. 122 in the FedExCup. Made 19 cuts from 32 starts in a season that included seven top-25s, with top-10s recorded in two of his first five starts.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: With Kevin Kisner, the team who lost in a Monday playoff in the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, shot 5-over 77 in the final round of the 2018 event to finish T15. Duo held the solo-lead at 20-under after 54 holes. Since the start of the 2017 event, team had played the previous seven rounds in a combined 47-under before the final-round 77.

With Kevin Kisner, the team who lost in a Monday playoff in the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, shot 5-over 77 in the final round of the 2018 event to finish T15. Duo held the solo-lead at 20-under after 54 holes. Since the start of the 2017 event, team had played the previous seven rounds in a combined 47-under before the final-round 77. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Posted four rounds in the 60s at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to finish T6 with Ryan Moore at 13-under 271.

Posted four rounds in the 60s at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to finish T6 with Ryan Moore at 13-under 271. THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: Opened THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES with three under-par rounds and ultimately finished T5. Entered the final round sharing the lead with eventual-champion Justin Thomas.

2017 Season

Sixth season on the PGA TOUR ended with 19 cuts made in 29 starts, highlighted by runner-up finishes at the Genesis Open and Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Finished the season with a career-best 55th place finish in the FedExCup standings.

BMW Championship: Wrapped up the season at the third FedExCup Playoffs event, finishing T20 at the BMW Championship (equaling his career-best eighth top-25 finish of the season).

Wrapped up the season at the third FedExCup Playoffs event, finishing T20 at the BMW Championship (equaling his career-best eighth top-25 finish of the season). Zurich Classic of New Orleans: While teamed with fellow Aiken, South Carolina resident Kevin Kisner, was defeated in his first playoff on the PGA TOUR after losing to Jonas Blixt/Cameron Smith at the fourth hole of sudden death at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after both teams finished at 27-under 261. Duo shot 70-64-67-60. In the new two-man team Foursomes/Four-ball format, Kisner chipped in for eagle from 95 feet as darkness fell on the final hole of regulation to force the playoff, which began Monday. Storms caused a six-hour suspension of play on Sunday, disrupting a final-round 12-under 60, tied for lowest round of the week. Round began with eight consecutive birdies in the Four-ball format to erase the four-stroke deficit they started with on Sunday. Additional birdie at No. 10 earned a brief lead in the tournament. Both teams made par at the first three playoff holes (18,18,9) before Smith pitched from 60 yards to within three feet of the hole on 18 and converted the birdie putt for victory.

While teamed with fellow Aiken, South Carolina resident Kevin Kisner, was defeated in his first playoff on the PGA TOUR after losing to Jonas Blixt/Cameron Smith at the fourth hole of sudden death at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after both teams finished at 27-under 261. Duo shot 70-64-67-60. In the new two-man team Foursomes/Four-ball format, Kisner chipped in for eagle from 95 feet as darkness fell on the final hole of regulation to force the playoff, which began Monday. Storms caused a six-hour suspension of play on Sunday, disrupting a final-round 12-under 60, tied for lowest round of the week. Round began with eight consecutive birdies in the Four-ball format to erase the four-stroke deficit they started with on Sunday. Additional birdie at No. 10 earned a brief lead in the tournament. Both teams made par at the first three playoff holes (18,18,9) before Smith pitched from 60 yards to within three feet of the hole on 18 and converted the birdie putt for victory. Genesis Open: Birdied two of his final three holes at Riviera Country Club to post a final-round 67 at the Genesis Open, moving into a tie for second with Thomas Pieters at 12-under 272 (five strokes behind runaway champion Dustin Johnson). One of just two (Ollie Schniederjans) players to post all four rounds in the 60s. Marked his first top-10 since a T5 at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a fourth consecutive time, thanks to seven top-25 finishes in 25 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Of those, two were top-five showings. Kept himself alive through the first two of four Playoffs events, before ending his season after the Deutsche Bank Championship at No. 80 in the FedExCup standings.

Wyndham Championship: For the second year in a row, aced No. 3 at Sedgefield Country Club during the final round of the Wyndham Championship. The ace marked his fifth career hole-in-one and second of the season.

For the second year in a row, aced No. 3 at Sedgefield Country Club during the final round of the Wyndham Championship. The ace marked his fifth career hole-in-one and second of the season. Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach: The 2013 Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach champion returned to Rio Grande in March where he claimed a share of fifth place with Andres Romero and Nick Taylor. Overcame a bogey at No. 16 in round three with back-to-back birdies at Nos. 17 and 18 to post a 5-under 67 en route to the top-five finish, his third top-five in five starts in the event.

The 2013 Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach champion returned to Rio Grande in March where he claimed a share of fifth place with Andres Romero and Nick Taylor. Overcame a bogey at No. 16 in round three with back-to-back birdies at Nos. 17 and 18 to post a 5-under 67 en route to the top-five finish, his third top-five in five starts in the event. Valspar Championship: Posted his second straight top-10 of the season with a T7 at the Valspar Championship.

Posted his second straight top-10 of the season with a T7 at the Valspar Championship. The Honda Classic: Recorded a T10 in his third start at The Honda Classic.

Recorded a T10 in his third start at The Honda Classic. Farmers Insurance Open: After holding a share of the 54-hole lead at the Farmers Insurance Open, bogeyed five of his first nine holes at the unscheduled Monday finish at Torrey Pines, posting a 15-over 87 to finish T49.

After holding a share of the 54-hole lead at the Farmers Insurance Open, bogeyed five of his first nine holes at the unscheduled Monday finish at Torrey Pines, posting a 15-over 87 to finish T49. OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Earned his first top-10 in his fourth start of the season at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Tied for fifth after rounds of 67-67-68-68 in his fourth start in Mexico.

Earned his first top-10 in his fourth start of the season at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Tied for fifth after rounds of 67-67-68-68 in his fourth start in Mexico. CIMB Classic: During the first round of the CIMB Classic, recorded a hole-in-one on the par-3 15th hole, the fourth of his career, and second in six events after an ace in the final round of the 2015 Wyndham Championship.

2015 Season

Amassed three top-10 finishes in 28 starts to earn his way into the FedExCup Playoffs for third consecutive season. Ended his season at No. 94 in the FedExCup standings.

Deutsche Bank Championship: T69 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

T69 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. The Barclays: Missed the cut at The Barclays.

Missed the cut at The Barclays. Wyndham Championship: Aced the third hole with an 8-iron from 162 yards while paired with Tiger Woods in the penultimate group during the final round of the Wyndham Championship. Went on to finish T3 in Greensboro. Ace was the second of his TOUR career (first came at the 2014 Colonial National Invitation Tournament). Missed the cut in his previous two starts in Greensboro (2012 and 2014). Entered the week at No. 96 in the FedExCup standings and moved to No. 71 after his third-place effort.

Aced the third hole with an 8-iron from 162 yards while paired with Tiger Woods in the penultimate group during the final round of the Wyndham Championship. Went on to finish T3 in Greensboro. Ace was the second of his TOUR career (first came at the 2014 Colonial National Invitation Tournament). Missed the cut in his previous two starts in Greensboro (2012 and 2014). Entered the week at No. 96 in the FedExCup standings and moved to No. 71 after his third-place effort. Puerto Rico Open: Finished T10 at the Puerto Rico Open. Took the lead after the third round, the first time he held the 54-hole lead since his victory at the 2013 Puerto Rico Open.

Finished T10 at the Puerto Rico Open. Took the lead after the third round, the first time he held the 54-hole lead since his victory at the 2013 Puerto Rico Open. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished T10 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, with rounds of 70-67-68-66. It was his first top-10 in three starts in Las Vegas.

2014 Season

Turned in career-highs in cuts made (21), starts (30), top-10s (four), top-25s (eight), money and FedExCup finish (85th). Was one of six players to start the Boston-area tournament inside the top 70 (70th) in the FedExCup standings only to drop out of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Season ended by missing the 54-hole cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Season ended by missing the 54-hole cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship. John Deere Classic: Career-low, 10-under 61 in the third round of the John Deere Classic resulted in a T5 with Tim Clark. Made nine birdies in his first 15 holes en route to the tournament's lowest 18-hole round. With playing partners Jhonattan Vegas and Daniel Summerhays, the group was a collective 24-under Saturday.

Career-low, 10-under 61 in the third round of the John Deere Classic resulted in a T5 with Tim Clark. Made nine birdies in his first 15 holes en route to the tournament's lowest 18-hole round. With playing partners Jhonattan Vegas and Daniel Summerhays, the group was a collective 24-under Saturday. RBC Heritage: North Augusta, S.C., resident and former standout at the University of South Carolina-Aiken closed with a 4-under 67 to finish T5 in his second start at the RBC Heritage (T64 in 2013). It marked his third top-10 finish of the season, tied for the most of his career (2012).

North Augusta, S.C., resident and former standout at the University of South Carolina-Aiken closed with a 4-under 67 to finish T5 in his second start at the RBC Heritage (T64 in 2013). It marked his third top-10 finish of the season, tied for the most of his career (2012). The McGladrey Classic: Three starts later, finished T4 at The McGladrey Classic, two strokes behind champion Chris Kirk. Only other start at Sea Island led to a T20 finish (2012).

Three starts later, finished T4 at The McGladrey Classic, two strokes behind champion Chris Kirk. Only other start at Sea Island led to a T20 finish (2012). Frys.com Open: Highlighted by a final-round, 7-under 64, finished T3 at the Frys.com Open for his first top-10 since winning the 2013 Puerto Rico Open (20 starts).

2013 Season

Thanks largely to his first career PGA TOUR win, made it to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his young career. Played in two Korn Ferry Tour events in Latin America.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Came into the Deutsche Bank Championship ranked 79th in FedExCup standings, needing to come away from the week ranked 70th or better to advance to the BMW Championship. A missed cut at TPC Boston dropped him to No. 88 in the standings and eliminated him from the Playoffs.

Came into the Deutsche Bank Championship ranked 79th in FedExCup standings, needing to come away from the week ranked 70th or better to advance to the BMW Championship. A missed cut at TPC Boston dropped him to No. 88 in the standings and eliminated him from the Playoffs. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Made birdie-5 on the last hole to card a final-round 70 and won the Puerto Rico Open by one shot over Fabian Gomez, who bogeyed the last hole to give away a one-stroke lead, and Jordan Spieth. First career title came in his 26th PGA TOUR start, at age 29 years, 9 months, 19 days. Entered the day in a tie for the lead with Gomez at 18-under. It was the first time he held the lead after any round on TOUR. Broke or tied three tournament records. His 72-hole score (268) was one stroke better than Derek Lamely's (2010). Set a new 54-hole score (199), along with Gomez. Carded a 63 (9-under) in the second round to tie the tournament's best 18-hole score, with Lamely (2010), Chris Tidland (2011) and James Driscoll (2011). Is the fourth first-time winner on TOUR this season. Moved into the top 40 in the FedExCup standings. Led the field in Total Putting, with 101 putts. With the win, earned a spot in the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut. Had previously never played in a major championship.

Made birdie-5 on the last hole to card a final-round 70 and won the Puerto Rico Open by one shot over Fabian Gomez, who bogeyed the last hole to give away a one-stroke lead, and Jordan Spieth. First career title came in his 26th PGA TOUR start, at age 29 years, 9 months, 19 days. Entered the day in a tie for the lead with Gomez at 18-under. It was the first time he held the lead after any round on TOUR. Broke or tied three tournament records. His 72-hole score (268) was one stroke better than Derek Lamely's (2010). Set a new 54-hole score (199), along with Gomez. Carded a 63 (9-under) in the second round to tie the tournament's best 18-hole score, with Lamely (2010), Chris Tidland (2011) and James Driscoll (2011). Is the fourth first-time winner on TOUR this season. Moved into the top 40 in the FedExCup standings. Led the field in Total Putting, with 101 putts. With the win, earned a spot in the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut. Had previously never played in a major championship. Colombia Championship: Finished T7 in Colombia.

Finished T7 in Colombia. Panama Claro Championship: Posted third at the Panama Claro Championship.

2012 Season

Finished his rookie season No. 163 in the FedExCup standing, with three top-10 finishes.

True South Classic: Third top-10 was at the True South Classic, where he closed with a final-round, 7-under 65. Birdied the par-5 18th hole all four days en route to a 18-under 270, good for T5 honors.

Third top-10 was at the True South Classic, where he closed with a final-round, 7-under 65. Birdied the par-5 18th hole all four days en route to a 18-under 270, good for T5 honors. John Deere Classic: PGA TOUR rookie claimed his second top-10 finish of the season, at the John Deere Classic, a solo seventh. Despite bogeys on two of his last six holes in the final round, put up six birdies en route to a 4-under 67.

PGA TOUR rookie claimed his second top-10 finish of the season, at the John Deere Classic, a solo seventh. Despite bogeys on two of his last six holes in the final round, put up six birdies en route to a 4-under 67. The Greenbrier Classic: Stood at 3-under 207 through three rounds of The Greenbrier Classic but withdrew prior to the final round as his wife, Allison, delivered their first baby–a baby girl they'll call Ellie.

Stood at 3-under 207 through three rounds of The Greenbrier Classic but withdrew prior to the final round as his wife, Allison, delivered their first baby–a baby girl they'll call Ellie. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished T5 at the Puerto Rico Open, with rounds of 69-72-65-70. It was his first top-10 on TOUR in his seventh career start.

2011 Season

Earned his PGA TOUR card for the 2012 season with a No. 8 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. His five top-10 finishes included two runner-up and three third-place finishes.

Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Dropped to No. 21 on the money list by missing the cut in four of his next six starts. Closed the season with a runner-up finish at the Web.com Tour Championship. Birdied two of his final four holes Sunday to break free from the pack and grab solo second at Daniel Island, S.C. Collected $108,000 for the week to wrap up his PGA TOUR card.

Dropped to No. 21 on the money list by missing the cut in four of his next six starts. Closed the season with a runner-up finish at the Web.com Tour Championship. Birdied two of his final four holes Sunday to break free from the pack and grab solo second at Daniel Island, S.C. Collected $108,000 for the week to wrap up his PGA TOUR card. Mylan Classic: Added a T3 at the Mylan Classic and moved up eight spots to No. 12 on the money list.

Added a T3 at the Mylan Classic and moved up eight spots to No. 12 on the money list. Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Had a T3 finish at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. A 3-under 68 on the final day at Crestview CC left him two shots back of winner Mathew Goggin but earned him enough money to move into the No. 9 spot on the money list through the schedule's first 10 events.

Had a T3 finish at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. A 3-under 68 on the final day at Crestview CC left him two shots back of winner Mathew Goggin but earned him enough money to move into the No. 9 spot on the money list through the schedule's first 10 events. The Rex Hospital Open: Was T2 at The Rex Hospital Open, one shot back of winner Kyle Thompson. Was one of six players tied for the lead late in the day but wound up playing the final six holes in 1-over par. Fired an 8-under 63 in the second round to take a one-stroke lead at the halfway point.

Was T2 at The Rex Hospital Open, one shot back of winner Kyle Thompson. Was one of six players tied for the lead late in the day but wound up playing the final six holes in 1-over par. Fired an 8-under 63 in the second round to take a one-stroke lead at the halfway point. Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open Presented by Samsung: Was T3 at the Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open, a tournament hampered by rain and ultimately reduced to a 36-hole tournament.

2010 Season

Played in 23 events and made 13 cuts, with three top-10s. Finished No. 70 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

Rib injury: A rib injury caused him to miss five tournaments in Sept. and Oct. and drop from 46th to 70th on the money list.

A rib injury caused him to miss five tournaments in Sept. and Oct. and drop from 46th to 70th on the money list. Mylan Classic presented by CONSOL Energy: Posted his third top-10 11 starts later, at the Mylan Classic, where he finished T9.

Posted his third top-10 11 starts later, at the Mylan Classic, where he finished T9. The Rex Hospital Open: Posted his second top-10 of the year, and career, at The Rex Hospital Open. Led after shooting a first-round 62 but followed it with a 72 Friday to drop to a tie for third. Despite firing a 68 on Saturday, he finished T6 when the tournament was shortened to 54 holes due to heavy rain.

Posted his second top-10 of the year, and career, at The Rex Hospital Open. Led after shooting a first-round 62 but followed it with a 72 Friday to drop to a tie for third. Despite firing a 68 on Saturday, he finished T6 when the tournament was shortened to 54 holes due to heavy rain. BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Missed the cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Missed the cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Stadion Classic at UGA: Missed the cut at the Stadion Classic at UGA.

Missed the cut at the Stadion Classic at UGA. South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: In his seventh start of the year, at the South Georgia Classic, posted his first top-10 by finishing eighth.

2009 Season

Made the cut in three of five starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Played on the eGolf Tour since 2006, collecting five wins. Was named that Tour's Player of the Year, leading the money list and posting three wins among his eight top-10 finishes.

Nationwide Tour Players Cup: Finished T24 at the Nationwide Tour Players Cup, his career-best finish.

