PGA TOUR Victories (3)

2016 The RSM Classic

The RSM Classic 2017 DEAN & DELUCA Invitational

DEAN & DELUCA Invitational 2019 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2010 Mylan Classic presented by CONSOL Energy

Mylan Classic presented by CONSOL Energy 2013 Chile Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-5)

2015 Lost to Jim Furyk, RBC Heritage

Lost to Jim Furyk, RBC Heritage 2015 Lost to Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler, THE PLAYERS Championship

Lost to Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler, THE PLAYERS Championship 2015 Lost to David Hearn, Danny Lee, Robert Streb, The Greenbrier Classic

Lost to David Hearn, Danny Lee, Robert Streb, The Greenbrier Classic 2017 Lost to Jonas Blixt, Scott Brown, Cameron Smith, Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Lost to Jonas Blixt, Scott Brown, Cameron Smith, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2021 Lost to Robert Streb, The RSM Classic

National Teams

2017 Presidents Cup

Personal

First car was a Chevrolet Blazer.

Favorite college team is the Georgia Bulldogs, and favorite professional team is the Carolina Panthers.

Always uses the head side of a coin to mark his golf ball.

Puts Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer and his dad in his dream foursome.

Is involved with The First Tee.

Formed the Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation to assist organizations in the Aiken, South Carolina-area that promote children's fitness, health, education and opportunities to participate in sports.

Special Interests

Hunting, fishing, enjoying friends and family

The RSM Classic: Lost to Robert Streb in a playoff at The RSM Classic, collecting his fourth top-five in 10 starts at the event. Fell to 0-for-5 in playoffs in his PGA TOUR career. Led the field in Scrambling (100 percent) and Par-4 Scoring Average (3.74).

Career Highlights

2021 Season

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive season and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the fifth time, finishing the season No. 23 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded four top-10s, including a T4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST, and made 15 cuts in 21 starts.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Finished T4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST, his second career top-five in the FedExCup Playoffs and first since the 2017 TOUR Championship. Led the field in Scrambling (88.89%).

Finished T3 at the Wyndham Championship, his third top-10 in six starts at the event. Carded three scores of 65 or better for the second time in his career (64/R2, 65/R3, 64/R4) and the first since winning The RSM Classic in 2015. Rocket Mortgage Classic: Finished solo-third at the Rocket Mortgage Classic to earn his second top-five of the season. Held a share of the 18-hole lead, the fifth first-round lead/co-lead of his career (fell to 1-for-5). Final-round 66 marked his lowest closing score since 2018 The RSM Classic (65).

2019 Season

Won the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season, advancing to the TOUR Championship for the fourth time and finishing the season No. 9 in the FedExCup standings. Collected five top-10s and made 22 cuts in 25 starts.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Posted 20-under with rounds of 62-69-68-69 at TPC Louisiana to finish T5 at Zurich Classic of New Orleans while partnering Scott Brown. Highlight was hole-in-one with a 5-iron at the 201-yard third hole in the opening round (unofficial due to team format). Finished in the top 15 for the third time in the first three years of the team format at the event.

Posted 20-under with rounds of 62-69-68-69 at TPC Louisiana to finish T5 at Zurich Classic of New Orleans while partnering Scott Brown. Highlight was hole-in-one with a 5-iron at the 201-yard third hole in the opening round (unofficial due to team format). Finished in the top 15 for the third time in the first three years of the team format at the event. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: After losing the Championship Match a year earlier to Bubba Watson, advanced to the final match of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play for the second consecutive year, emerging victorious after defeating Matt Kuchar, 3 and 2, for his first career World Golf Championships title and third PGA TOUR victory in his 196th start at the age of 35 years, 1 month, 16 days. Lost his Opening Match to Ian Poulter (2-up), becoming the first player to lose his opening match and go on to win the title. Became only the fifth player in tournament history to advance to the Championship Match in back-to-back years, but first runner-up to win the following season. Beat Poulter on the third extra playoff hole to advance out of Group Play. Took out HaoTong Li in the Round of 16 (6 and 5), Louis Oosthuizen in the Quarterfinals (2 and 1) and Francesco Molinari (1-up) in the Semifinals.

2018 Season

Made 18 cuts in 25 starts, highlighted by four top-10 finishes. Lost in the championship match of the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play and finished T2 at the The Open Championship for his best results of the season. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, making it through the first three of four events. Ended his season at No. 47 in the FedExCup.

The Open Championship: With an opening-round 5-under 66 at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie, held the first-round lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR for the fourth time, and second time in a major championship. Held at least a share of the lead in each of the first three rounds while attempting to join Jordan Spieth (2017), Rory McIlroy (2014), Tiger Woods (2005), Gary Player (1974), Tom Weiskopf (1973) and Lee Trevino (1971) as players in the last 50 years who held at least a share of the lead after every round and went on to win The Open. Closed with a 3-over 74 to finish T2, besting his previous-best finish in a major, a T7 at the 2017 PGA Championship, where he also led/co-led after every round. Led field with fewest number of putts for the week (107), including 22 in round one.

With Scott Brown, the team who lost in a Monday playoff in the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, shot 5-over 77 in the final round of the 2018 event to finish T15. Duo held the solo lead at 20-under after 54 holes. Since the start of the 2017 event, team had played the previous seven rounds in a combined 47-under before the final-round 77. RBC Heritage: Closed with eight consecutive pars for a 1-over 72 and T7 finish at the RBC Heritage. Was his second top-10 at Harbour Town in six starts, including a playoff loss to Jim Furyk in 2015.

Closed with eight consecutive pars for a 1-over 72 and T7 finish at the RBC Heritage. Was his second top-10 at Harbour Town in six starts, including a playoff loss to Jim Furyk in 2015. World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced to the championship match of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, where he fell to Bubba Watson, 7 and 6. Finished runner-up for the seventh time since the start of the 2014-15 season, the second-most of any player in that stretch (Jordan Spieth/8). Advanced out of group play, which included a 4-and-3 victory over defending champion Dustin Johnson, for the first time in three trips to the event. In the quarterfinals, defeated Ian Poulter 8 and 6, matching the third-largest margin of victory in tournament history.

2017 Season

Advanced to the TOUR Championship for the third consecutive season, finishing a career-best No. 12 in the FedExCup season. Banner season included career-best numbers in top-10s (8), top-25s (12) and made cuts (25 in 28 starts). Won for the second consecutive season on TOUR, taking top honors at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational. Closed out the year by helping lead the United States to a runaway victory in his first Presidents Cup appearance.

Presidents Cup: Posted a 2-0-2 record in his inaugural Presidents Cup appearance, helping lead the United States to a 19-11 victory over the International Team. Teamed with Phil Mickelson three times, winning twice and halving another match. Closed out the week by halving in his Singles match with Anirban Lahiri, accumulating three points in his debut appearance.

Posted a 2-0-2 record in his inaugural Presidents Cup appearance, helping lead the United States to a 19-11 victory over the International Team. Teamed with Phil Mickelson three times, winning twice and halving another match. Closed out the week by halving in his Singles match with Anirban Lahiri, accumulating three points in his debut appearance. TOUR Championship: Following a third-round, 6-under 64 at the TOUR Championship, the lowest score of the week, was just two strokes off the lead headed into the final round at 10-under 200. An even-par 70 on Sunday at East Lake resulted in a T3 finish with Russell Henley at 10-under 270.

Entered the final round of the PGA Championship (his 500th round on TOUR) with a one-stroke lead over Hideki Matsuyama and Chris Stroud, but a 3-over 74 led to a T7 finish, four strokes behind champion Justin Thomas. Was seeking to become just the 10th player since the PGA Championship became a stroke play event in 1958 to hold at least a share of the lead each round and go on to win. The last to do so was Jimmy Walker in 2016. Prior to his start at Quail Hollow, previous-best outing in a major was T12 at the 2015 U.S. Open. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: With a T6 at the Memorial Tournament, shooting 8-under 280 at Muirfield Village, earned (at least) six top-10 finishes for the third consecutive season. Rounds of 70-69-70-71 made him the only player with four sub-par rounds for the week of the tournament.

With a T6 at the Memorial Tournament, shooting 8-under 280 at Muirfield Village, earned (at least) six top-10 finishes for the third consecutive season. Rounds of 70-69-70-71 made him the only player with four sub-par rounds for the week of the tournament. DEAN & DELUCA Invitational: Beginning the final round of the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational three back of Webb Simpson, carded a final-round 4-under-par 66 for a 10-under-par 270 total, good for a one-stroke victory over Jordan Spieth (denying the local favorite back-to-back victories at Colonial), Sean O'Hair and Jon Rahm. After turning in 34, made four birdies, including three in a row on Nos. 10-12, and one bogey coming in for a back-nine 32. Needed to get up and down from behind the green on the 72nd hole, draining a putt from five feet for par to secure the second PGA TOUR victory of his career. Victory came in his 148th TOUR start, moving him to No. 7 in the FedExCup and in great shape to eventually make the TOUR Championship for the third straight season. Began the week with matching rounds of 3-under 67 and was one of a DEAN & DELUCA Invitational record four co-leaders after 36 holes. The victory, coming in his 16th start of the season, marked his fifth top-10 and ninth top-25 of the season.

Beginning the final round of the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational three back of Webb Simpson, carded a final-round 4-under-par 66 for a 10-under-par 270 total, good for a one-stroke victory over Jordan Spieth (denying the local favorite back-to-back victories at Colonial), Sean O'Hair and Jon Rahm. After turning in 34, made four birdies, including three in a row on Nos. 10-12, and one bogey coming in for a back-nine 32. Needed to get up and down from behind the green on the 72nd hole, draining a putt from five feet for par to secure the second PGA TOUR victory of his career. Victory came in his 148th TOUR start, moving him to No. 7 in the FedExCup and in great shape to eventually make the TOUR Championship for the third straight season. Began the week with matching rounds of 3-under 67 and was one of a DEAN & DELUCA Invitational record four co-leaders after 36 holes. The victory, coming in his 16th start of the season, marked his fifth top-10 and ninth top-25 of the season. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: While paired with fellow Aiken, South Carolina resident Scott Brown in the new two-man team Foursomes/Four-ball format, fell to 0-4 in playoffs on the PGA TOUR after losing to Jonas Blixt/Cameron Smith at the fourth hole of sudden death at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after both teams finished at 27-under 261. Duo shot 70-64-67-60. Chipped in for eagle from 95 feet as darkness fell on the final hole of regulation to force the playoff, which began Monday. Storms caused a six-hour suspension of play on Sunday, disrupting a final-round 12-under 60, tied for lowest round of the week. Round began with eight consecutive birdies in the Four-ball format to erase the four-stroke deficit they started with on Sunday. Additional birdie at No. 10 earned a brief lead in the tournament. Both teams made par at first three playoff holes (18,18,9) before Smith pitched from 60 yards to within three feet of the hole on 18 and converted the birdie putt for victory.

In search of his second PGA TOUR title, posted his only over-par round of the week, a 1-over 73 in the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational to finish T2 with his 54-hole co-leader Charley Hoffman. Had entered the final round tied with Charley Hoffman, falling to one for three when holding at least a share of the 54-hole lead. Runner-up came in his third start at Bay Hill. In his two previous starts, he finished T49 in 2015 and missed the cut in 2016. Marked his fifth-career runner-up finish. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Making his fifth career start at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, cracked the top 10 for the first time with a T10 finish, highlighted by a 5-under 67 during the second round at Spyglass Hill.

Making his fifth career start at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, cracked the top 10 for the first time with a T10 finish, highlighted by a 5-under 67 during the second round at Spyglass Hill. Sony Open in Hawaii: In his fourth start of the season, fired a final-round 65 to finish T4 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Week highlighted by a third-round, 10-under 60, just missing a 10'4" putt for eagle that would have made him the eighth player to record a 59 on the PGA TOUR. Previous best round on the PGA TOUR was 63, set twice and most recently during the final round of the 2016 Wyndham Championship. Had he made the putt, would have marked the first time in history two sub-60 scores were posted in a single PGA TOUR event, following Justin Thomas' 59 in round one.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive season, making it to the TOUR Championship for the second time. Entered the Playoffs finale in the No. 19 position in the FedExCup standings and finished 26th at East Lake to end his season No. 23 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded 10 top-25 finishes from 27 starts. Of those, three were top-five showings, including his maiden PGA TOUR title.

Wyndham Championship: Picked up his sixth top-10 of the season at the Wyndham Championship, finishing T10. Posted six birdies, one eagle and a bogey (at the last) to close with a 63. Tied his (then) career-best six top-10s in a season.

Picked up his sixth top-10 of the season at the Wyndham Championship, finishing T10. Posted six birdies, one eagle and a bogey (at the last) to close with a 63. Tied his (then) career-best six top-10s in a season. DEAN & DELUCA Invitational: Carded a final-round 4-under 66 to finish T10 and nine strokes behind champion Jordan Spieth at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational. It marked his second consecutive top-10 at Colonial, having finished T5 the year before.

Carded a final-round 4-under 66 to finish T10 and nine strokes behind champion Jordan Spieth at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational. It marked his second consecutive top-10 at Colonial, having finished T5 the year before. Sony Open in Hawaii: Maintained his lead in the FedExCup with a T5 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, his fourth consecutive top-10 finish of the season. Finished five strokes behind champion Fabian Gomez following a final-round even-par 70. Held a five-way share of the first-round lead with a 7-under 63 and after matching middle rounds of 4-under 66, was paired in Sunday's final group just one behind co-leaders Zac Blair and Brandt Snedeker.

Maintained his lead in the FedExCup with a T5 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, his fourth consecutive top-10 finish of the season. Finished five strokes behind champion Fabian Gomez following a final-round even-par 70. Held a five-way share of the first-round lead with a 7-under 63 and after matching middle rounds of 4-under 66, was paired in Sunday's final group just one behind co-leaders Zac Blair and Brandt Snedeker. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Finished ninth at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in his first appearance at the winners-only event. The showing was good enough to hold the No. 1 ranking in the FedExCup. Played with eventual-champion Jordan Spieth in the final pairing on Saturday.

Finished ninth at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in his first appearance at the winners-only event. The showing was good enough to hold the No. 1 ranking in the FedExCup. Played with eventual-champion Jordan Spieth in the final pairing on Saturday. The RSM Classic: Opened with the first-round lead at The RSM Classic with a bogey-free 7-under 65, then followed with rounds of 67-64-64 to finish with a tournament-record 22-under 260, winning on the PGA TOUR for the first time by a tournament-record six strokes over Kevin Chappell. Previously, one shot (three times) was the largest margin of victory at Sea Island to go with two playoffs. The win marked the sixth out of the first seven of the 2015-16 season to be won by a first-time winner, with OHL Classic at Mayakoba champion Graeme McDowell the exception. Collected 500 points for the win (which came in his 109th career PGA TOUR start at the age of 31 years, 9 months, 7 days) to lead the FedExCup Standings through the fall series. Other highlights of the week included an opening 54-hole total of 196, marking the lowest 54-hole score at the event. With the victory, became the 11th former Georgia Bulldog to win on the PGA TOUR joining Chip Beck, Harris English, Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Ryuji Imada, Chris Kirk, Billy Kratzert, Tim Simpson, Brendon Todd and Bubba Watson. Began the week by "coaching" the PGA TOUR players to a 7-6 victory over their wives Tuesday night in the annual PGA TOUR Wives Association Wiffle Ball Classic.

2015 Season

Enjoyed a career season during the campaign, with his six top-10s doubling his previous career-best from 2013-14. Season also included a 21st-place finish in the FedExCup standings, advancing to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the first time. Came close to his first PGA TOUR victory on several occasions, losing three heartbreaking playoffs. The Georgia Bulldog became the first player to lose three playoffs in a season since Horton Smith in 1937. Was no worse than 19th in the FedExCup standings at any point all the way until the FedExCup Playoffs, which he entered ranked No. 17 and finished No. 21. Following a T38 at the Wells Fargo Championship, finished T5 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial for his third top-five finish in five starts on TOUR (including two playoff losses). Capped off four rounds in the 60s at Colonial with a bogey-free, 3-under 67, finishing two strokes behind champion Chris Kirk. Playoffs' season included a T20 at The Barclays, T12 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, T41 at the BMW Championship and 28th at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola.

The Greenbrier Classic: At The Greenbrier Classic, posted a final-round, 6-under 64 to find himself in his third playoff since April. Unable to convert for a birdie-2 on the first extra hole, No. 18, he fell from the playoff with Robert Streb. David Hearn and eventual champion Danny Lee advanced to a second hole, before Lee won with a par at No. 17. The West Virginia finish still marked his sixth top-10 of the season and fifth in his last eight starts. With the finish in White Sulphur Springs, he moved to No. 11 in FedExCup standings and No. 36 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Finished in a three-way T8 in his second career Memorial Tournament start. THE PLAYERS Championship: Later in his first start at THE PLAYERS Championship, again played his way into extra holes, this time with 2008 PLAYERS champion Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler. Overcame a 1-over 73 in the opening round with back-to-back 67s in rounds two and three. His 3-under 69 Sunday was good enough to join the three-hole aggregate playoff. When Garcia was eliminated after the first three holes, Kisner and Fowler returned to the famed, par-3 17th hole for sudden death. When he wasn't able to match Fowler's birdie, settled for a share of second with Garcia.

Later in his first start at THE PLAYERS Championship, again played his way into extra holes, this time with 2008 PLAYERS champion Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler. Overcame a 1-over 73 in the opening round with back-to-back 67s in rounds two and three. His 3-under 69 Sunday was good enough to join the three-hole aggregate playoff. When Garcia was eliminated after the first three holes, Kisner and Fowler returned to the famed, par-3 17th hole for sudden death. When he wasn't able to match Fowler's birdie, settled for a share of second with Garcia. RBC Heritage: Came from three shots behind third-round leader Troy Merritt at the RBC Heritage to force, but then lose, a playoff to Jim Furyk. The second-place effort is his best career finish on TOUR. Was looking for his first PGA TOUR victory in his 90th start and was hoping to become the first South Carolinian to win in the 47-year history of the RBC Heritage. The runner-up showing came in his third start at Hilton Head, missing the cut in 2011 and finishing T38 in 2014. Was seeking to become the 11th former Georgia Bulldog to win on the PGA TOUR. No former Bulldog has won the RBC Heritage.

2014 Season

Made 17 of 26 cuts on TOUR, with a then-career-best three top-10s to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time. Missed the cut at The Baclays to end his season at No. 104 in the FedExCup standings.

Wyndham Championship: Finished T8 at the Wyndham Championship for his first top-10 in three starts in Greensboro.

Finished T8 at the Wyndham Championship for his first top-10 in three starts in Greensboro. RBC Canadian Open: Equaled his (then) career-low round on the TOUR, closing with a 64 to finish T9 at the RBC Canadian Open.

Equaled his (then) career-low round on the TOUR, closing with a 64 to finish T9 at the RBC Canadian Open. John Deere Classic: Also carded a final-round 64 in his last start, finishing T20 at the John Deere Classic. Only other 64 came during the second round of the 2011 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Also carded a final-round 64 in his last start, finishing T20 at the John Deere Classic. Only other 64 came during the second round of the 2011 Sanderson Farms Championship. Wells Fargo Championship: Playing the Wells Fargo Championship just a couple hours north of his hometown of Aiken, S.C., carded rounds of 72-66-68-73 to finish a (then) career-best T6 (five strokes behind champion J.B. Holmes). It was his second top-10 in 64 PGA TOUR starts, the other a T10 at the 2012 RBC Canadian Open.

2013 Season

Ended the campaign making the cut in 11 of his 22 Korn Ferry Tour starts, posting one win and third-place finish among six top-25 outings. Captured his second career win, a one-stroke victory at the Chile Classic in Santiago, after missing the cut in his first two starts of the season. Moved into contention with a course-record, 11-under 61 in the third round at the Prince of Wales CC and gained a share of the 54-hole lead at 17-under par. Posted a 4-under 68 on the final day to finish 21-under and edged Edward Loar and Brice Garnett. Was up by three shots when he birdied the 13th hole but then gave one back with a bogey at the par-5 14th, which was the second-easiest hole for the week. Was steady down the stretch, with four consecutive pars to close out the win. Victory was worth $117,000 and moved him to No. 2 on the money list after three weeks into the season. Finished the Regular Season 13th in earnings to secure his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card.

Web.com Tour Championship: Missed the cut in the next two Finals tournaments and finished T52 at the Web.com Tour Championship. Dropped two spots and finished No 15 on the priority rankings.

Recorded a T3 in the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, the Hotel Fitness Championship. A third-round, course-record-tying 63 put him in second place entering the final day, three shots back of Patrick Cantlay. Shot 70 Sunday to finish two back of winner Trevor Immelman, collecting $58,000. News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Was in position to pick up his second win of the campaign when he shot 65-66 in the second and third rounds of the News Sentinel Open. Was a stroke off Aron Price's 54-hole lead and took a share of the lead late in his final round at Fox Den CC. Hit his approach shot on the par-5 18th into the water and bogeyed, falling into a T6.

Was in position to pick up his second win of the campaign when he shot 65-66 in the second and third rounds of the News Sentinel Open. Was a stroke off Aron Price's 54-hole lead and took a share of the lead late in his final round at Fox Den CC. Hit his approach shot on the par-5 18th into the water and bogeyed, falling into a T6. Sanderson Farms Championship: Made one PGA TOUR start, finishing at T65 in the Sandersons Farms Championship. Opened with a 65, then shot 73-71-74.

2012 Season

Made 10 cuts in 24 starts on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by a T10 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he posted rounds of 69-65-67-69. Following the top-10 in Canada, moved to No. 155 in the FedExCup standings but was unable to capitalize enough on his last two season starts to move inside the top 125 and earn his way into the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup. Made the cut in two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and finished T14 at the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville and followed that up with a T7 at the Mylan Classic.

2011 Season

In addition to his 24 PGA TOUR starts, the rookie made four Korn Ferry Tour starts, where he finished T5 at the Mylan Classic for his top performance. Posted the tournament-low, 9-under 62 in the second round at Southpointe GC after five birdies and two eagles, one of which came at the par-4 18th hole. Held the 36-hole lead in the event and was attempting to become the first player in Tour history to successfully defend a title.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: In December, finished T11 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn fully-exempt status as a sophomore on TOUR in 2012.

Saved his best for last, claiming his lone top-15 finish, a T12, in the season's final event, the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic. Mylan Classic: Finished T5 at the Mylan Classic in suburban Pittsburgh where he was attempting to become the first player in Tour history to successfully defend a title. Opening rounds of 67-62 gave him a two-shot lead after 36 holes. Shared the 54-hole lead with John Mallinger and eventual-champion Gary Christian.

2010 Season

Made 26 Korn Ferry Tour starts and had a win and a T2 among his six top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 11 on the money list and earned his 2011 PGA TOUR playing privileges.

Miccosukee Championship: Notched his sixth top-10 performance five starts later at the Miccosukee Championship. Finished four strokes back of tournament winner Jason Gore despite firing 67s in the last three rounds.

Notched his sixth top-10 performance five starts later at the Miccosukee Championship. Finished four strokes back of tournament winner Jason Gore despite firing 67s in the last three rounds. Mylan Classic presented by CONSOL Energy: Earned his first career win at the inaugural Mylan Classic near Pittsburgh. Rolled in a four-foot par putt on the final hole to finish 13-under par about the same time leader Geoffrey Sisk was suffering a double-bogey at the 17th hole, dropping him to 12-under. Kisner was not aware he was leading the tournament until after he had completed his round. The first-place check of $108,000 was enough to vault him from No. 50 to No. 14 on the money list. The victory gave the University of Georgia back-to-back wins on Tour. College teammate Chris Kirk had captured the Knoxville News Sentinel Open the week before. Both players were members of the Bulldogs' 2005 NCAA Championship squad.

Added a T7 at the Fort Smith Classic, thanks to rounds of 66-66 on the final two days. Stadion Classic at UGA: Enjoyed another top-10 finish, at the Stadion Athens Classic, with a T10. Fired a stellar 65 in the second round after being T76 after the first round.

At the Panama CLARO Championship, he found himself alone at the top of the leaderboard after 36 holes. His second-round, 6-under 64 equaled the low round of the day. His front-nine, 7-under 28 was the lowest front-nine score in the seven-year history of the event. Despite rounds of 70-72 on the weekend, he still managed to finish T9, recording his second top-10 showing of the year. Michael Hill New Zealand Open: Finished T7 in his first start as a Korn Ferry Tour member at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open.

2009 Season

Through sponsor exemptions, top-25 finishes and open qualifying to play in six Korn Ferry Tour events. Made the cut in his first two starts, with a T15 at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic and a T20 at the South Georgia Classic. Best round was an opening 66 in Athens. Also played on the eGolf Tour and the NGA Hooters Tour. Finished No. 22 on the eGolf Tour money list, with 11 made cuts in 15 starts and five top-10 finishes.

2008 Season

Wrapped up the eGolf Tour season No. 3 on the money list, with seven top-10 finishes and a victory at the Bermuda Run Open.

Amateur Highlights