Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Winner, World Golf Championships (thru 2023-24)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2011

FedExCup Champion

2014

PGA TOUR Victories (6)

2013 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

2014 BMW Championship, TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola

2017 AT&T Byron Nelson

2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-1)

2017 Lost to Camilo Villegas, Henrik Norlander, Mackenzie Hughes, Blayne Barber, The RSM Classic

2017 Defeated Jason Day, AT&T Byron Nelson

National Teams

2007, 2008 Arnold Palmer Cup

2007 Walker Cup

Personal

Loves real estate and watching the trends in the housing market. Would love to get into selling real estate or flipping houses one day.

Favorite professional sports teams are the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Superstitions include carrying four tees and a 1936 quarter in his right-front pocket.

Special Interests

Sports, riding his Peloton bike, hiking in Aspen with his wife, American history

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Defeated Scottie Scheffler, 2 and 1, in the Championship Match of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play to earn his sixth career PGA TOUR title and first in a WGC. Victory came in his 266th start at the age of 34 years, 3 months, 21 days. Held a 2-1-0 record in group play, with wins coming against Max Homa and Collin Morikawa, before defeating Homa in a playoff to advance to the Round of 16. En route to the Championship Match, also defeated Kevin Streelman, Tommy Fleetwood and Victor Perez.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Defeated Scottie Scheffler, 2 and 1, in the Championship Match of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play to earn his sixth career PGA TOUR title and first in a WGC. Victory came in his 266th start at the age of 34 years, 3 months, 21 days. Held a 2-1-0 record in group play, with wins coming against Max Homa and Collin Morikawa, before defeating Homa in a playoff to advance to the Round of 16. En route to the Championship Match, also defeated Kevin Streelman, Tommy Fleetwood and Victor Perez.

2020 Season

Finished No. 30 in the FedExCup standings after qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. Reached the TOUR Championship for the fourth time overall and first time since the 2017-18 season. Recorded six top-10s, highlighted by a runner-up at the Wyndham Championship, and made 17 cuts in 22 starts.

Wyndham Championship: Shot a final-round 65 to finish solo-second at the Wyndham Championship, the sixth runner-up of his career and first since the 2018 TOUR Championship. Held a share of the second-round lead, falling to 1-for-6 with the 36-hole lead/co-lead in his career. Carded three scores of 65 or better for the first time in his career (64/R2, 65/R3, 65/R4) and recorded first career 72-hole score of 260 or better (260). Co-led the field in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.77).

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive season and advanced to the BMW Championship for the seventh time, ending the season No. 43 in the FedExCup standings. Earned four top-10s and missed just two cuts in 26 starts.

World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Finished T9 at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational for his first career top-10 in a WGC.

Finished T9 at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational for his first career top-10 in a WGC. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Posted four under-par scores at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide to finish in the top 10 (T9) for the first time in six appearances at Muirfield Village.

Posted four under-par scores at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide to finish in the top 10 (T9) for the first time in six appearances at Muirfield Village. Farmers Insurance Open: Recorded first top-10 of the season in his sixth start with a solo-eighth at the Farmers Insurance Open. Was his second top-10 in nine starts in the event.

2018 Season

Finished the season No. 5 in the FedExCup standings following a runner-up finish to Tiger Woods at the TOUR Championship in his first trip to East Lake since winning the 2014 FedExCup. Season highlighted by his fifth PGA TOUR victory, teaming with Scott Piercy to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Made 17 cuts in 27 starts, concluding the season with six top-10 finishes, his most since 2013 (8).

TOUR Championship: After opening the TOUR Championship with a 1-over 71, closed with rounds of 65-69-66 to finish runner-up to Tiger Woods by two strokes. Led the field in Fairways Hit (36/56) and Greens in Regulation (55/72). Marked his third top-10 finish in three starts at the TOUR Championship (T7/2013, Won/2014, 2nd/2018), with second-round 65 his best score at East Lake.

BMW Championship: Collected second top-five of the FedExCup Playoffs at the BMW Championship, finishing T3 at 19-under 261. Earned third top-10 at the event (T3/2018, T10/2016, Won/2014). Made five birdies on the front nine in the final round en route to a 6-under 64.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Tied Cameron Smith for third place at THE NORTHERN TRUST, earning best result in the FedExCup Playoffs since winning the TOUR Championship in 2014. Had a T13 (2016) and four missed cuts in five starts at the event prior to the top-five.

Barbasol Championship: In his first start at the Barbasol Championship, posted scores of 65-66-68-67–266 (-22) to finish T2 with Richy Werenski and Tom Lovelady. Played Keene Trace Golf Club's 16 par-5 holes for the week in a collective 13-under par. Was on the first tee Sunday when inclement weather forced suspension of play for the remainder of the day. Returned Monday to post a 5-under 67 and claim the T2 finish.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teamed with Scott Piercy to shoot a final-round 5-under 67 (Foursomes) to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans by one stroke over Jason Dufner/Pat Perez at TPC Louisiana. Team shot 65-73-61-67-266 (-22) using Four-ball (R1/R3) and Foursomes (R2/R4) formats, including a bogey-free final round. Win marked the fifth of his career in his 191st start at the age of 31 years, 4 months, 22 days. The Zurich ambassador previously won the event in 2013. Became the 10th player to claim multiple victories at the event and first to win in both the individual and team formats. Became the first past FedExCup champion to win the event (won FedExCup title in 2014) and third to win during the 2017-18 season (Justin Thomas/THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, The Honda Classic; Rory McIlroy/Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard).

Teamed with Scott Piercy to shoot a final-round 5-under 67 (Foursomes) to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans by one stroke over Jason Dufner/Pat Perez at TPC Louisiana. Team shot 65-73-61-67-266 (-22) using Four-ball (R1/R3) and Foursomes (R2/R4) formats, including a bogey-free final round. Win marked the fifth of his career in his 191st start at the age of 31 years, 4 months, 22 days. The Zurich ambassador previously won the event in 2013. Became the 10th player to claim multiple victories at the event and first to win in both the individual and team formats. Became the first past FedExCup champion to win the event (won FedExCup title in 2014) and third to win during the 2017-18 season (Justin Thomas/THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, The Honda Classic; Rory McIlroy/Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard). RBC Heritage: Making his sixth start at the RBC Heritage, posted rounds of 66-69-67-72--274 (-10) to finish T5. Marked his first top-10 at Harbour Town since a T9 in his tournament debut in 2013.

2017 Season

Claimed four top-10 finishes in 28 starts, highlighted by his fourth career PGA TOUR title at the AT&T Byron Nelson and a runner-up finish at The RSM Classic. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

BMW Championship: Posted scores of 68-74-71-70--283 (-1) to finish 62nd at the BMW Championship and end his season ranked 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Tied the low round of the tournament with the low final round, a 64, to finish T4 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

AT&T Byron Nelson: Parred the first playoff hole (No. 18) to defeat Jason Day (who three putted for bogey) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, winning the second consecutive playoff at the event and 21st overall. Birdied two of his final five holes of regulation to shoot a final-round 69 and match Day at 12-under 268. Final round highlighted by a 60-foot putt for birdie at No. 14 and two-putt birdie on the par-5 16th. The victory marked his first win in a playoff on the PGA TOUR, having been the first player eliminated in a six-man playoff earlier this season at The RSM Classic, eventually won by Mackenzie Hughes. His fourth PGA TOUR victory, which moved the 2014 FedExCup champion to No. 15 in the FedExCup standings, came in his 166th PGA TOUR start at the age of 30 years, 5 months and 14 days. Had missed the cut in his two prior starts at the TPC Four Seasons (2011, 2012). Entered this week on the heels of four consecutive missed cuts. The last time he missed at least four consecutive cuts came in 2011, his rookie year, when he missed five cuts from the AT&T Byron Nelson through the John Deere Classic.

The Honda Classic: For the second straight year, finished inside the top 10 at The Honda Classic. With scores of 70-68-67-68–273 (-7), improved on a T8 in 2016 at PGA National with a T4 showing.

Franklin Templeton Shootout: Teamed with Charley Hoffman for a third-place finish at the Franklin Templeton Shootout in December

The RSM Classic: In just his third start of the season, posted four rounds in the 60s to finish 17-under 265 at The RSM Classic to earn a spot in a five-way playoff. Making his first-ever appearance in a playoff, was eliminated after a missed a putt just outside three feet for par on the first extra hole. In three starts in the event, posted his first final-round score in the event not over par

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, finishing No. 50 in the standings. Marked the second straight season his season ended at the 70-player BMW Championship. Ended his season at No. 50 in the FedExCup standings.

BMW Championship: The 2014 BMW Championship winner finished T10 at the BMW Championship, contested at Crooked Stick. Finish was not enough to move into the top-30 players who advance to the TOUR Championship.

The Barclays: Opened the Playoffs with a T13 at The Barclays.

Opened the Playoffs with a T13 at The Barclays. Wyndham Championship: Closed the regular season with a T5 finish at the Wyndham Championship. Week was highlighted by a bogey-free 64 in the third round. Marked his first top-10 in five starts in the Wyndham Championship.

Closed the regular season with a T5 finish at the Wyndham Championship. Week was highlighted by a bogey-free 64 in the third round. Marked his first top-10 in five starts in the Wyndham Championship. THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T28 at 3-under while donating $23,000 to Feeding NE Florida after pledging $1,000 per birdie (18) and $5,000 per eagle (1) during THE PLAYERS Championship.

Finished T28 at 3-under while donating $23,000 to Feeding NE Florida after pledging $1,000 per birdie (18) and $5,000 per eagle (1) during THE PLAYERS Championship. Valero Texas Open: A year after finishing alone in third place a the Valero Texas Open, returned to TPC San Antonio in April, where he finished at 9-under 279 and tied for fourth with four others. It marked his third top-five finish in the event in his last four San Antonio starts.

A year after finishing alone in third place a the Valero Texas Open, returned to TPC San Antonio in April, where he finished at 9-under 279 and tied for fourth with four others. It marked his third top-five finish in the event in his last four San Antonio starts. The Honda Classic: Overcame a 3-over 73 in the first round of The Honda Classic with weekend rounds of 66-69 to finish at 2-under 278 with William McGirt (T8). Opened round three with four-consecutive birdies en route to the 4-under 66 at PGA National.

Overcame a 3-over 73 in the first round of The Honda Classic with weekend rounds of 66-69 to finish at 2-under 278 with William McGirt (T8). Opened round three with four-consecutive birdies en route to the 4-under 66 at PGA National. Farmers Insurance Open: In his second official start of the 2015-16 season, following a missed cut at the CareerBuilder Challenge presented by the Clinton Foundation, finished T8 at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in late January. It was his first top-10 finish since a T8 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic the previous June.

In his second official start of the 2015-16 season, following a missed cut at the CareerBuilder Challenge presented by the Clinton Foundation, finished T8 at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in late January. It was his first top-10 finish since a T8 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic the previous June. Franklin Templeton Shootout: Finished T4 with partner Hunter Mahan at the Franklin Templeton Shootout in December. Has not finished worse than T4 in three appearances in the event (2013/T3, 2014/T3, 2015/T4).

2015 Season

The defending FedExCup champion wasn't able to return to East Lake GC to defend his TOUR Championship title, but on the strength of nine top-25 finishes in 25 starts through the Wyndham Championship, advanced through the BMW Championship before ending his season at No. 66 in the FedExCup standings.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: After only one sub-par score in three rounds, closed with a 5-under 65 in the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic to move into the top 10, finishing T8 with three other players at TPC Southwind.

After only one sub-par score in three rounds, closed with a 5-under 65 in the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic to move into the top 10, finishing T8 with three other players at TPC Southwind. Valero Texas Open: Birdied his final three holes in the third round of the Valero Texas Open to get within six shots of 54-hole leader Jimmy Walker, who was four strokes clear of the field. Closed with a 1-under 71 in the final round at TPC San Antonio to claim third.

2014 Season

In one of the best closing stretches in PGA TOUR history, won the FedExCup with a furious rally including one T2 and two victories.

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: The stage was set for an epic battle during between him and Rory McIlroy in the final round of the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, marking the first time in FedExCup history that the final pairing during the final round consisted of two players who were both inside the top five in the standings. With a victory by either guaranteeing the FedExCup, he carded a 2-under 68 for a three-stroke win over McIlroy and Jim Furyk, adding his name to the list of FedExCup winners. The victory came in his second career TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola start (T7 in 2013). Among the perks of winning were a $1,440,000 first-place check for winning the tournament, a $10 million bonus for winning the FedExCup and a five-year, PGA TOUR exemption. The win (the third of his career) came in his 102nd PGA TOUR start. At age 27 years, 9 months, 7 days, became the youngest FedExCup champion in history (previous youngest was Bill Haas in 2011; 29 years, 4 months and 1 day) and the fifth-youngest TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola winner in the 28-year history of the event. Became the seventh multiple winner of the season and the second to win back-to-back PGA TOUR events (McIlroy, at the 2014 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational and PGA Championship). Also became the fifth player to win consecutive FedExCup Playoffs events, joining McIlroy (2012), Camilo Villegas (2008), Vijay Singh (2008) and Woods (2007). Final-round 2-under 68 marked his 12th consecutive round in the 60s in the FedExCup Playoffs (the longest streak by any player in the eight-year history of the Playoffs) and the longest streak of the season on the PGA TOUR. With his second victory, trails only three-time winner Woods for most wins in the FedExCup Playoffs. Joined Woods (2007 and 2009) as the only players to win the BMW Championship and the FedExCup in the same season. During the FedExCup era (dating to 2007), became the fourth winner of the TOUR Championship to record all four rounds in the 60s. The others are Woods (2007), Haas (2011) and Stenson (2013).

BMW Championship: One day after a third-round, bogey-free, 7-under 63, carded a final-round 1-under 69 for a two-stroke victory over Bubba Watson at the BMW Championship at Cherry Hills CC outside Denver. Recorded his second TOUR victory (2013 Zurich Classic of New Orleans) in his 101st TOUR start at age 27 years, 9 months. Won his first FedExCup Playoffs event in seventh start. Only previous third-round lead came at the 2013 Valero Texas Open, where he finished T3. Moved from No. 20 to No. 2 in the FedExCup. A week earlier, he jumped from No. 82 to No. 20 in the standings. Made 146 feet worth of putts in the second round, followed by 139 feet of putts in the third round. Tiger Woods (2014 World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship) is the only other player in the last three years to make at least 139 feet worth of putts in back-to-back rounds (146 and 147 feet in the second and third rounds, respectively).

Deutsche Bank Championship: Entered the Deutsche Bank Championship with only two top-10s during the season and in the 82nd position in the standings in danger of elimination from the FedExCup Playoffs. Finished T2 at TPC Boston to jump 62 spots to No. 20 to secure a spot in the BMW Championship, marking the second-largest move of the week behind only Geoff Ogilvy. Posted four consecutive rounds in the 60s in an event for the first time since the 2013 Waste Management Phoenix Open (T11). The runner-up finish, which came in his sixth start in a FedExCup Playoffs event, marked his second top-10 finish (T7 at the 2013 TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola) in the Playoffs.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: With scores of 67-68-68-70, was one of just five players in the field to post all four rounds at par or better at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, resulting in a T6 with four others.

With scores of 67-68-68-70, was one of just five players in the field to post all four rounds at par or better at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, resulting in a T6 with four others. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Another final-round 66, this time at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, tied champion Zach Johnson for low finishing round. His 66 was bogey-free and moved him to a T6 finish for his 12th career top-10 performance.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 22 events of 26 starts, with a career-best eight top-10 finishes and his first career PGA TOUR victory. Finished 16th in the FedExCup.

Dunlop Phoenix: Began his year by making his Japan Golf Tour debut in November 2013. Shot a final-round 66 to T14 at the Dunlop Phoenix at the Phoenix CC.

Began his year by making his Japan Golf Tour debut in November 2013. Shot a final-round 66 to T14 at the Dunlop Phoenix at the Phoenix CC. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: With a T7 finish at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, his eighth top-10 finish of the season, finished 16th in the FedExCup.

With a T7 finish at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, his eighth top-10 finish of the season, finished 16th in the FedExCup. U.S. Open: His TOUR-leading seventh top-10 finish came, sharing the 36-hole lead with Phil Mickelson at the U.S. Open before weekend rounds of 72-74 led to a T4 in his second start in a major championship (missed the cut as an amateur at the 2006 U.S. Open).

His TOUR-leading seventh top-10 finish came, sharing the 36-hole lead with Phil Mickelson at the U.S. Open before weekend rounds of 72-74 led to a T4 in his second start in a major championship (missed the cut as an amateur at the 2006 U.S. Open). FedEx St. Jude Classic: Notched his sixth top-10 finish of the season, a T10, at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, moving into a tie with Keegan Bradley, Bill Haas, Brandt Snedeker and Matt Kuchar for most on TOUR.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: A week later at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, told Martin Senn, Zurich CEO on Wednesday of tournament week, "I'll see you Sunday from the winner's circle." Had six consecutive birdies in the final round (Nos. 7-12) en route to an 8-under 64 that led to the win. Sank a 26-foot, 8-inch putt for birdie on the 72nd hole, following two weather delays, to edge D.A. Points by a stroke and claim his first career TOUR win. His 20-under 268 topped the previous-best 72-hole score at TPC Louisiana by a stroke (Jason Dufner and Ernie Els in 2012). With the win, took advantage of his last chance to earn a spot into THE PLAYERS Championship field in his backyard of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., by virtue of his FedExCup standings position. Became the 13th player since 1990 to make the Zurich Classic of New Orleans his maiden TOUR win. By playing on the weekend in New Orleans, he extended his PGA TOUR-leading cuts-made streak to 23.

RBC Heritage: Like Charley Hoffman, saw his then-current PGA TOUR-best mark of 11 consecutive rounds snapped with a final-round, 3-over 74 at the RBC Heritage. Still managed to earn his fourth top-10 of the season and third consecutive.

Like Charley Hoffman, saw his then-current PGA TOUR-best mark of 11 consecutive rounds snapped with a final-round, 3-over 74 at the RBC Heritage. Still managed to earn his fourth top-10 of the season and third consecutive. Valero Texas Open: Took a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. A 1-under 71 in the final round proved no match for Martin Laird's 9-under 63, resulting in a T3 for Horschel. The 71 Sunday at TPC San Antonio was his eighth consecutive round of par or better.

Took a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. A 1-under 71 in the final round proved no match for Martin Laird's 9-under 63, resulting in a T3 for Horschel. The 71 Sunday at TPC San Antonio was his eighth consecutive round of par or better. Shell Houston Open: Extended his PGA TOUR-leading, consecutive cuts-made streak to 20 when he played the weekend at the Shell Houston Open en route to his career-best finish, a T2 with Henrik Stenson. Closed with a 6-under 66 at Redstone GC Sunday to take a share of the clubhouse lead with Stenson. Watched as D.A. Points sank a clutch, 10-foot par putt at the 72nd hole for the one-stroke win.

Extended his PGA TOUR-leading, consecutive cuts-made streak to 20 when he played the weekend at the Shell Houston Open en route to his career-best finish, a T2 with Henrik Stenson. Closed with a 6-under 66 at Redstone GC Sunday to take a share of the clubhouse lead with Stenson. Watched as D.A. Points sank a clutch, 10-foot par putt at the 72nd hole for the one-stroke win. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Finished T10 at the Humana Challenge, with rounds of 67-68-65-67.

2012 Season

Missed just two cuts in 17 starts on the PGA TOUR, which included his first career, top-five finish.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T4 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to regain his TOUR card for 2013. Was two shots off the winning score.

Finished T4 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to regain his TOUR card for 2013. Was two shots off the winning score. True South Classic: Holed a 91-yard wedge on the par-5 18th for an eagle-3 at the True South Classic. The eagle pushed him to 19-under and within one stroke of Scott Stallings after three rounds of the Mississippi event. A final-round, 1-under 71 was good for solo third at 20-under 268, a career-best finish. It was his second start in the event, where he has eight sub-par scores in his eight rounds.

2011 Season

Started the season on a Major Medical Extension, with 19 events to equal No. 125 from the 2010 PGA TOUR money list ($786,977). Collected six top-25 finishes, of which two were top-10s. Both top-10 finishes came in his last six starts of the season.

The McGladrey Classic: In the opening two rounds of the McGladrey Classic, with matching 6-under 64s, leading to a two-stroke lead at the halfway point of the TOUR's third Fall Series event, entered the final round one stroke behind Michael Thompson but struggled to a 5-over 75 to finish T20. It was his fifth top-25 performance in his last eight TOUR starts.

In the opening two rounds of the McGladrey Classic, with matching 6-under 64s, leading to a two-stroke lead at the halfway point of the TOUR's third Fall Series event, entered the final round one stroke behind Michael Thompson but struggled to a 5-over 75 to finish T20. It was his fifth top-25 performance in his last eight TOUR starts. Frys.com Open: Tied his career-low round of 65 in the final round of the Frys.com Open in the Fall Series to claim T7 honors.

Tied his career-low round of 65 in the final round of the Frys.com Open in the Fall Series to claim T7 honors. Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: In his only Korn Ferry Tour start, finished T6 at the Albertsons Boise Open.

In his only Korn Ferry Tour start, finished T6 at the Albertsons Boise Open. Reno-Tahoe Open: Earned first career PGA TOUR top-10 in the 20th start of his rookie campaign–a T10 at the Reno-Tahoe Open.

2010 Season

Rookie season on PGA TOUR was cut short in late February by a tendon injury to his left wrist that required surgery. Wrist started bothering him in late 2009. Made four starts, with no made cuts. Earned a Major Medical Extension for 2011, with 19 events to equal No. 125 from the 2010 PGA TOUR money list ($786,977).

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Improved his status with a T27 finish at the 2010 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

2009 Season

Prior to rookie season, had missed the cut in all three career starts on the PGA TOUR, as an amateur at the 2006 U.S. Open and professional starts at the 2009 St. Jude Classic and the AT&T National. Has played four events on the eGolf Tour, winning the 2009 Columbia Championship.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned rookie status on the PGA TOUR after successfully advancing through the 2009 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at Bear Lakes CC.

Earned rookie status on the PGA TOUR after successfully advancing through the 2009 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at Bear Lakes CC. Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Only made cut in five career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour was a T9 at the 2009 Cox Classic.

Amateur Highlights

Three-time first-team All-American (2006, 2007 and 2009) at Florida and second-team selection in 2008.

Collegiate victory at the 2006 West Regional.

Collegiate victory at the Ping Preview.

Collegiate victory at the East Regional.

Collegiate victory at the Southeastern Conference Championship.

