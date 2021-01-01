Exempt status

PGA TOUR : Past champion beyond 150 in 2018-19 FedExCup (thru 2020-21)

: Past champion beyond 150 in 2018-19 FedExCup (thru 2020-21) Korn Ferry Tour: Next 25 / Floor of 5 from 151-200 (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2011

2011 PGA TOUR: 2012

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2016 Quicken Loans National

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2013 Lost to Joe Affrunti, Ben Martin, Ashley Hall, United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI

National Teams

2004 Arnold Palmer Cup

2005 Walker Cup

Personal

A graduate from the United States Naval Academy in 2004, he served as a Naval officer from 2004-09. Was a lieutenant aboard a U.S. Navy destroyer from 2007-09, serving in the Persian Gulf to protect Iraqi oil platforms. Also spent time on the Red Sea and the South China Sea. Served on the USS Chung-Hoon, a 10,000-ton guided-missile destroyer. Also worked on a cruiser in Jacksonville, Florida, and a destroyer in Pearl Harbor in Hawaii during his five-year obligation.

Not many people know that he won two ship-driving awards during his Naval career and also navigated the Suez Canal.

Superstitions include marking his ball with a 1960s dime.

Has one brother, who played golf at George Mason University, and two sisters.

Charity work includes Ark Children's House (an orphanage in Ecuador), Birdies For the Brave, Love 146 and Young Life.

Special Interests

Hiking with his family, reading, Bible study

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Made eight cuts in 27 starts with one top-25 to finish No. 201 in the FedExCup. Entered the 2018-19 season competing out of the Past Champion category.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: While partnering with Peter Malnati in the two-man team event, used a 5-iron from 223 yards at No. 17 for a hole-in-one during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Duo missed the 36-hole cut.

2017 Season

Claimed four top-25 finishes in 25 starts, highlighted by a T8 at the Wells Fargo Championship. Unable to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs, ended his season after the Wyndham Championship ranked 135th in the FedExCup standings.

Wells Fargo Championship: His lone top-10 of the 2016-17 season came at the Wells Fargo Championship where he finished T8 at Eagle Point in Wilmington.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second time in his career, finishing a career-best 55th in the final standings. Season highlighted by his first victory on the PGA TOUR.

Deutsche Bank Championship: In his second start at the Deutsche Bank Championship, posted four sub-par scores to finish T8 at TPC Boston with six others. The top-10 showing elevated him from No. 77 to No. 51 in the FedExCup standings and into the 70-player field the following week at the BMW Championship. Despite four rounds at par or better the following week at Crooked Stick, season ended following a T42 finish.

In his second start at the Deutsche Bank Championship, posted four sub-par scores to finish T8 at TPC Boston with six others. The top-10 showing elevated him from No. 77 to No. 51 in the FedExCup standings and into the 70-player field the following week at the BMW Championship. Despite four rounds at par or better the following week at Crooked Stick, season ended following a T42 finish. Quicken Loans National: Playing on a sponsor exemption, posted four rounds in the 60s at the Quicken Loans National to claim his first career win by three strokes over Vijay Singh. Overcame a bogey at the second and 12th in the final round with a stretch on the back nine that included a 10-foot, 2-inch putt for par at the par-3 13th, a hole-out for birdie from 35 yards on the par-4 15th and a 27-foot, 3-inch putt for birdie at the par-5 16th. The last player to win on the PGA TOUR playing on a sponsor exemption was Padraig Harrington at the 2015 Honda Classic.

2015 Season

Made 14 of 28 PGA TOUR cuts, with one top-10 while finishing No. 136 in the FedExCup standings.

Web.com Tour Championship: At the Web.com Tour Championship, three consecutive 69s over his final 54 holes led to a T43 finish at TPC Sawgrass. Finished the four Finals events ranked 34th on the money list.

At the Web.com Tour Championship, three consecutive 69s over his final 54 holes led to a T43 finish at TPC Sawgrass. Finished the four Finals events ranked 34th on the money list. Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Was well back of the lead after a first-round 74 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Fought back and carded 71-69-69 for a T9.

Was well back of the lead after a first-round 74 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Fought back and carded 71-69-69 for a T9. Small Business Connection Championship at River Run: Missed the cut at the Small Busines Connection Championship at River Run.

Missed the cut at the Small Busines Connection Championship at River Run. Hotel Fitness Championship: In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, was T35 at the Hotel Fitness Championship.

In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, was T35 at the Hotel Fitness Championship. CIMB Classic: Lone top-10 outing came at the CIMB Classic (T8) in Malaysia. Entered the final round one shot off the lead (tied for third) before a final round 73 dropped him down the leaderboard.

2014 Season

Had a breakout season on the PGA TOUR, with 17 of 26 made cuts and four top-10s. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career where his season ended with a T57 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

The Greenbrier Classic: Came back the next week with rounds of 68-63-67-73 to finish T4 at The Greenbrier Classic. Held the outright second- and third-round leads at Old White TPC but struggled to a 3-over 73 on the final day to finish T4, five strokes behind playing partner Angel Cabrera.

Came back the next week with rounds of 68-63-67-73 to finish T4 at The Greenbrier Classic. Held the outright second- and third-round leads at Old White TPC but struggled to a 3-over 73 on the final day to finish T4, five strokes behind playing partner Angel Cabrera. Quicken Loans National: Finished T8 at the Quicken Loans National at Congressional CC.

Finished T8 at the Quicken Loans National at Congressional CC. The Honda Classic: In his second start at The Honda Classic, posted rounds of 70-67-67-69–273 to miss joining the four-man playoff by a shot. His 7-under total was good for fifth and marked his best finish since a T4 at the 2012 AT&T National.

In his second start at The Honda Classic, posted rounds of 70-67-67-69–273 to miss joining the four-man playoff by a shot. His 7-under total was good for fifth and marked his best finish since a T4 at the 2012 AT&T National. Frys.com Open: Making his first PGA TOUR start since missing the cut at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic during his rookie season in 2012, finished T9 at the Frys.com Open. Was one of just four players with all four rounds in the 60s at CordeValle.

2013 Season

Ended the season making the cut in 15 of 24 Korn Ferry Tour starts and had one second-place finish among seven top-25 efforts. Playoff runner-up to Ben Martin at the rain-delayed United Leasing Championship. Held two-shot leads after both the second and third rounds at Victoria National GC. Was tied with playing partner Joe Affrunti atop the leaderboard when both made double bogeys at the 17th hole. Wound up at 11-under 277 and tied with Affrunti, Martin and Ashley Hall. Darkness prevented the start of the playoff, which was pushed to Monday morning. Stumbled with a bogey on the first playoff hole when his tee shot landed in the water on the right side. Scrambled for the bogey-5, but Martin two-putted for par from 22 feet for the win.

Web.com Tour Championship: Was on the outside looking in at the Web.com Tour Championship, but a final-round 68 moved him into a T8, which earned him enough money to earn his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card. Wound up No. 26 on the Finals' priority list.

Was on the outside looking in at the Web.com Tour Championship, but a final-round 68 moved him into a T8, which earned him enough money to earn his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card. Wound up No. 26 on the Finals' priority list. Hotel Fitness Championship: Missed the cut at the Hotel Fitness Championship in the first of the four Finals events before finishing T30 at the Chiquita Classic and T22 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

Missed the cut at the Hotel Fitness Championship in the first of the four Finals events before finishing T30 at the Chiquita Classic and T22 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Mylan Classic: Finished T10 at the Mylan Classic in early August after opening with a 5-under 66 that put him one shot off the lead.

2012 Season

PGA TOUR rookie made eight cuts in 27 starts. Parlayed two of his last six season starts into top-10 finishes.

John Deere Classic: Two weeks later, added a second top-10 showing, a T8 at the John Deere Classic. Played the par-5 second hole in 5-under for the week and birdied the par-4 10th hole all four rounds to claim the top-10.

Two weeks later, added a second top-10 showing, a T8 at the John Deere Classic. Played the par-5 second hole in 5-under for the week and birdied the par-4 10th hole all four rounds to claim the top-10. AT&T National: Finished T4 at the AT&T National for his first career TOUR top-10 finish, coming near Annapolis, Md., where he attended the Naval Academy.

2011 Season

Finished No. 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, earning the last spot among the 25 who advanced to the PGA TOUR for the 2012 season. His year included four top-10 finishes among 20 starts. Also made three PGA TOUR starts (has 11 overall during career), with only made cut a T62 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Children's Hospital Classic: Was T6 at the Children's Hospital Classic in Chattanooga, where he was 18-under par after 54 holes and trailed leader John Mallinger by two strokes. Held a share of the lead after nine holes and was in a battle for the title until he made an 8 at the par-3, 17th hole. His quintuple bogey included a two-stroke penalty, which he called on himself when his club made contact with some leaves in a hazard. Birdied the final hole to earn another top-10 and moved up one spot on the money list, to No. 22.

Was T6 at the Children's Hospital Classic in Chattanooga, where he was 18-under par after 54 holes and trailed leader John Mallinger by two strokes. Held a share of the lead after nine holes and was in a battle for the title until he made an 8 at the par-3, 17th hole. His quintuple bogey included a two-stroke penalty, which he called on himself when his club made contact with some leaves in a hazard. Birdied the final hole to earn another top-10 and moved up one spot on the money list, to No. 22. Mylan Classic: Added another top-10 to his resume with a T5 effort at the Mylan Classic near Pittsburgh.

Added another top-10 to his resume with a T5 effort at the Mylan Classic near Pittsburgh. Chiquita Classic: Was solo second at the Chiquita Classic in July, his best Tour finish to date, when he closed with the low round Sunday, a 64.

Was solo second at the Chiquita Classic in July, his best Tour finish to date, when he closed with the low round Sunday, a 64. Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Posted four rounds in the 60s at Crestview CC and finished a solo fifth at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. His 5-under 66 was the best score on the final day and moved him to 14-under, four shots back of winner Mathew Goggin.

2010 Season

Making his eighth career PGA TOUR start, finished T61 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship, his only start on the PGA TOUR.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T127 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

2006 Season

Made two of six cuts on the PGA TOUR, including a T43 at the Bay Hill Invitational, his first career start.

Amateur Highlights