Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Winner, THE PLAYERS Championship (thru 2025-26)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2009

PGA TOUR Victories (7)

2011 Deutsche Bank Championship, Wyndham Championship

Deutsche Bank Championship, Wyndham Championship 2012 U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2014 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2018 THE PLAYERS Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, RBC Heritage

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (2-5)

2011 Lost to Bubba Watson, Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Lost to Bubba Watson, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2011 Defeated Chez Reavie, Deutsche Bank Championship

Defeated Chez Reavie, Deutsche Bank Championship 2011 Lost to Ben Crane, The McGladrey Classic

Lost to Ben Crane, The McGladrey Classic 2013 Lost to Graeme McDowell, RBC Heritage

Lost to Graeme McDowell, RBC Heritage 2017 Lost to Hideki Matsuyama, Waste Management Phoenix Open

Lost to Hideki Matsuyama, Waste Management Phoenix Open 2020 Lost to Tyler Duncan, The RSM Classic

Lost to Tyler Duncan, The RSM Classic 2020 Defeated Tony Finau, Waste Management Phoenix Open

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2008 Lost to Arjun Atwal, Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek

National Teams

2011, 2013, 2019 Presidents Cup

2012, 2014, 2018 Ryder Cup

2007 Walker Cup

2007 Palmer Cup

Personal

Attended the same high school (Raleigh Broughton) and college (Wake Forest) as PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions winner Scott Hoch.

Grew up playing against Brendon Todd, another PGA TOUR rookie in 2009, during their youth in the Raleigh, N.C., area.

One of six children.

Special Interests

Sony Open in Hawaii: Shot a final-round 64 to finish T4 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (2.259 per round).

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Sony Open in Hawaii: Shot a final-round 64 to finish T4 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (2.259 per round).

2020 Season

Won twice and finished the season tied with Harris English for 12th in the FedExCup standings, advancing to the TOUR Championship for the fourth consecutive season and eighth total. Victories came at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the RBC Heritage, marking his second multi-win season on the PGA TOUR and first since 2011. Won the Byron Nelson Award for the PGA TOUR’s lowest Scoring Average (68.978). Was recognized through the Comcast Business TOUR Top 10, holding the No. 3 position in the FedExCup standings entering the Playoffs. Marks in Scoring Average – Actual (68.06), Back-Nine Scoring Average (33.96) and Par-4 Scoring Average (3.89) were all lower than any recorded from 1983 (when the PGA TOUR began tracking hole-by-hole data) through 2019. Took over the lead in the FedExCup standings following the win at the RBC Heritage and held it for a total of three weeks. In total, recorded eight top-10s, including five finishes of T3 or better, and made the cut in 12 of 14 starts. Led the PGA TOUR in Scoring Average (68.978), Scoring Average – Actual (68.06), Birdie Average (4.67), Par Breakers (26.50 percent), Front-Nine Scoring Average (34.10), Back-Nine Scoring Average (33.96), Par-4 Scoring Average (3.89) and Putting Average (1.691). Represented the United States at the Presidents Cup, making his third appearance at the event and first since 2013.

Wyndham Championship: Finished T3 at the Wyndham Championship, his fourth consecutive top-three result at the event. Shot a 66 or better in all four rounds (66-66-65-65).

Finished T3 at the Wyndham Championship, his fourth consecutive top-three result at the event. Shot a 66 or better in all four rounds (66-66-65-65). RBC Heritage: Won the RBC Heritage by one stroke over Abraham Ancer to earn his seventh PGA TOUR title and second of the season. Became the third player with multiple wins on the season, joining Brendon Todd and Justin Thomas, and moved to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Recorded three scores of 65 or better for the second time in his career (had four such scores at the 2019 Wyndham Championship). Held the second-round lead and a share of the third-round lead.

Won the RBC Heritage by one stroke over Abraham Ancer to earn his seventh PGA TOUR title and second of the season. Became the third player with multiple wins on the season, joining Brendon Todd and Justin Thomas, and moved to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Recorded three scores of 65 or better for the second time in his career (had four such scores at the 2019 Wyndham Championship). Held the second-round lead and a share of the third-round lead. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Made birdie on each of the last two holes in the final round and the first extra hole to defeat Tony Finau in a playoff and win the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Marked his sixth PGA TOUR victory and first since THE PLAYERS Championship in 2018. Win came in his 287th start at age 34 years, 178 days. Recorded his third career hole-in-one in the third round (No. 12), becoming the first player since Francesco Molinari at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard to make an ace and go on to win. Improved to 2-5 for his career in playoffs. Notched his fifth top-10 in 10 starts at the event.

Made birdie on each of the last two holes in the final round and the first extra hole to defeat Tony Finau in a playoff and win the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Marked his sixth PGA TOUR victory and first since THE PLAYERS Championship in 2018. Win came in his 287th start at age 34 years, 178 days. Recorded his third career hole-in-one in the third round (No. 12), becoming the first player since Francesco Molinari at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard to make an ace and go on to win. Improved to 2-5 for his career in playoffs. Notched his fifth top-10 in 10 starts at the event. Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished third at the Sony Open in Hawaii, his third top-10 at the event and first since 2018 (T4). Co-led the field in Birdies (21). Missed a 14-foot, 8-inch birdie putt at the 72nd hole and missed the playoff by one stroke.

Finished third at the Sony Open in Hawaii, his third top-10 at the event and first since 2018 (T4). Co-led the field in Birdies (21). Missed a 14-foot, 8-inch birdie putt at the 72nd hole and missed the playoff by one stroke. The RSM Classic: Fell to Tyler Duncan in a playoff at The RSM Classic, earning his second runner-up and fourth top-10 in his eighth start at the event. Dropped to 1-5 all-time in playoffs. Held the first-round lead after opening with a 7-under 65, the 10th 18-hole lead/co-lead of his career (fell to 1-for-10) and second at the event. Led the field in Birdies (25).

Fell to Tyler Duncan in a playoff at The RSM Classic, earning his second runner-up and fourth top-10 in his eighth start at the event. Dropped to 1-5 all-time in playoffs. Held the first-round lead after opening with a 7-under 65, the 10th 18-hole lead/co-lead of his career (fell to 1-for-10) and second at the event. Led the field in Birdies (25). Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Recorded four scores in the 60s to finish T7 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Marked his fourth top-10 in nine starts at the event.

2019 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 11th consecutive season, earning his seventh trip to the TOUR Championship and finishing the season in a tie for 16th in the FedExCup standings. Finished second three times (RBC Canadian Open, World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Wyndham Championship), one of only two players to collect three or more runner-up finishes on the season, joining Brooks Koepka. Ended the Regular Season inside the Comcast Business TOUR Top 10 (No. 9). Led the TOUR in Third-Round Scoring Average (68.32). Earned six top-10s and missed just one cut in 21 starts.

Wyndham Championship: At 21-under 259, finished one stroke shy of fellow North Carolinian J.T. Poston at the Wyndham Championship. Was hoping to become the 11th multiple winner of the event. By finishing second, picked up the 10th runner-up finish of his career, including the 2018 and 2019 Wyndham Championships. His third runner-up finish in his five most recent starts helped boost him to the ninth spot in the Comcast Business TOUR Top 10. Marked the second straight year he moved into the top 10 in the FedExCup standings at the final regular season event of the season. Made his 11th consecutive start in the event, with top-3 finishes the last three starts (3rd/2017, T2/2018, 2nd/2019).

At 21-under 259, finished one stroke shy of fellow North Carolinian J.T. Poston at the Wyndham Championship. Was hoping to become the 11th multiple winner of the event. By finishing second, picked up the 10th runner-up finish of his career, including the 2018 and 2019 Wyndham Championships. His third runner-up finish in his five most recent starts helped boost him to the ninth spot in the Comcast Business TOUR Top 10. Marked the second straight year he moved into the top 10 in the FedExCup standings at the final regular season event of the season. Made his 11th consecutive start in the event, with top-3 finishes the last three starts (3rd/2017, T2/2018, 2nd/2019). World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Highlighted by a final-round 6-under 64, finished solo-second at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational to claim his best result on TOUR since winning THE PLAYERS Championship in 2018. Represented second career top-five in a WGC and first since the 2013 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (T5).

Highlighted by a final-round 6-under 64, finished solo-second at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational to claim his best result on TOUR since winning THE PLAYERS Championship in 2018. Represented second career top-five in a WGC and first since the 2013 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (T5). Masters Tournament: Tied three others for fifth at the Masters Tournament, his best result in a major championship since winning the 2012 U.S. Open. Had not finished better than T20 in seven prior starts at the event. Third-round 64 tied Tony Finau (R3) and Patrick Cantlay (R3) for the low score of the week.

Tied three others for fifth at the Masters Tournament, his best result in a major championship since winning the 2012 U.S. Open. Had not finished better than T20 in seven prior starts at the event. Third-round 64 tied Tony Finau (R3) and Patrick Cantlay (R3) for the low score of the week. The RSM Classic: Finished third in The RSM Classic, one shot out of the Charles Howell III-Patrick Rodgers playoff. Marked the one-year anniversary of withdrawing from The RSM Classic to tend to his father who later passed away. Week was highlighted by a third-round, 7-under 63 to move within three strokes of the 54-hole lead held by Howell. Made six birdies and one bogey in the final round for the third-place showing, his third top-10 in seven starts at The RSM Classic.

2018 Season

Won THE PLAYERS Championship and finished the season No. 11 in the FedExCup, tied for his best result in the season-long race since 2011 (No. 2). Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the 10th consecutive season and to the TOUR Championship for the sixth time in his career. Season included 23 made cuts in 26 starts, highlighted by the win at TPC Sawgrass (the fifth win of his career) and a runner-up at the Wyndham Championship. Led the TOUR in scores of 63 or better (5) and Scrambling (66.93%). Earned a spot on the United States Ryder Cup Team for the third time.

Ryder Cup: Played in his third Ryder Cup for the United States Team at Le Golf National in Paris, France and finished with a 2-1-0 record for the week. The Europeans defeated the U.S., 17.5-10.5 in the biennial team event. Teamed with Bubba Watson to win the Saturday Foursomes match against Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren, 3 and 2, and won his Singles match against Justin Rose, 1-up.

Played in his third Ryder Cup for the United States Team at Le Golf National in Paris, France and finished with a 2-1-0 record for the week. The Europeans defeated the U.S., 17.5-10.5 in the biennial team event. Teamed with Bubba Watson to win the Saturday Foursomes match against Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren, 3 and 2, and won his Singles match against Justin Rose, 1-up. TOUR Championship: Posted par-or-better scores all four rounds at the TOUR Championship for the first time in six appearances at the event, finishing five strokes behind champion Tiger Woods. Birdied two of his last three holes for a final-round 67 to move to T4, his third top-10 result in six starts at the TOUR Championship.

Posted par-or-better scores all four rounds at the TOUR Championship for the first time in six appearances at the event, finishing five strokes behind champion Tiger Woods. Birdied two of his last three holes for a final-round 67 to move to T4, his third top-10 result in six starts at the TOUR Championship. BMW Championship: Posted back-to-back 65s in the final two rounds of the BMW Championship to tie Tiger Woods for sixth. Recorded four under-par scores and third top-10 at the event.

Posted back-to-back 65s in the final two rounds of the BMW Championship to tie Tiger Woods for sixth. Recorded four under-par scores and third top-10 at the event. Dell Technologies Championship: Held a one-shot lead after opening with rounds of 68-63 at the Dell Technologies Championship, but finished T49 after rounds of 76-74.

Held a one-shot lead after opening with rounds of 68-63 at the Dell Technologies Championship, but finished T49 after rounds of 76-74. Wyndham Championship: Shot a final-round 62 to tie C.T. Pan for second place at the Wyndham Championship. Recorded his sixth top-10 in his 10th start at the event and second consecutive top-five.

Shot a final-round 62 to tie C.T. Pan for second place at the Wyndham Championship. Recorded his sixth top-10 in his 10th start at the event and second consecutive top-five. U.S. Open: At 7-over 287, finished T10 at the U.S. Open. Represented his second top-10 in eight starts at the event, having won in 2012.

At 7-over 287, finished T10 at the U.S. Open. Represented his second top-10 in eight starts at the event, having won in 2012. THE PLAYERS Championship: Won THE PLAYERS Championship by four strokes for his fifth career PGA TOUR title in his 250th start. Was tied for the lead with five others at the end of first round before setting tournament records for largest 36-hole lead (5 strokes) and 54-hole lead (7 strokes). In addition, tied the following tournament records: low 18-hole score (9-under 63/R2), low 36-hole score (15-under 129), low 54-hole score (19-under 197), most consecutive birdies (6/Nos. 11-16/R2). Recorded a 1-over 73 in the final round to tie the high finish by a winner at TPC Sawgrass (David Duval/1999). Best previous result at the event was T15/2013. Moved to No. 8 in the FedExCup standings following the victory, his fourth top-five of the season.

Won THE PLAYERS Championship by four strokes for his fifth career PGA TOUR title in his 250th start. Was tied for the lead with five others at the end of first round before setting tournament records for largest 36-hole lead (5 strokes) and 54-hole lead (7 strokes). In addition, tied the following tournament records: low 18-hole score (9-under 63/R2), low 36-hole score (15-under 129), low 54-hole score (19-under 197), most consecutive birdies (6/Nos. 11-16/R2). Recorded a 1-over 73 in the final round to tie the high finish by a winner at TPC Sawgrass (David Duval/1999). Best previous result at the event was T15/2013. Moved to No. 8 in the FedExCup standings following the victory, his fourth top-five of the season. RBC Heritage: With rounds of 69-68-69-68, was the only player with all four rounds in the 60s at the RBC Heritage. Finished T5 and two strokes out of the playoff won by Satoshi Kodaira. Marked his second top-10 finish in nine starts at the RBC Heritage.

With rounds of 69-68-69-68, was the only player with all four rounds in the 60s at the RBC Heritage. Finished T5 and two strokes out of the playoff won by Satoshi Kodaira. Marked his second top-10 finish in nine starts at the RBC Heritage. Masters Tournament: While shooting a final-round 5-under 67 to finish T20, became the fourth player in Masters history to score eagles on consecutive holes. Eagles occurred at Nos. 7 and 8, while Dan Pohl (R3/1982), Dustin Johnson (R4/2009) and Phil Mickelson (R3/2010) each scored consecutive eagles on Nos. 13 and 14.

While shooting a final-round 5-under 67 to finish T20, became the fourth player in Masters history to score eagles on consecutive holes. Eagles occurred at Nos. 7 and 8, while Dan Pohl (R3/1982), Dustin Johnson (R4/2009) and Phil Mickelson (R3/2010) each scored consecutive eagles on Nos. 13 and 14. Valspar Championship: Finished T8 at the Valspar Championship, his best result in six starts at the event since finishing runner-up in 2011.

Finished T8 at the Valspar Championship, his best result in six starts at the event since finishing runner-up in 2011. The Honda Classic: Claimed a T5 at The Honda Classic, topping his best of three previous results at the event. Shot a 4-under 66 in the first round to share the 18-hole lead with Alex Noren.

Claimed a T5 at The Honda Classic, topping his best of three previous results at the event. Shot a 4-under 66 in the first round to share the 18-hole lead with Alex Noren. Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished T4 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, marking his ninth made cut in as many starts at the event. Was his first top-10 finish in four starts on the season.

2017 Season

Claimed four top-10 finishes in 24 starts through the Wyndham Championship, where he finished third. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a ninth consecutive season, where he collected top-10 showings in two of the four Playoffs events. Ended his season ranked 17th in the FedExCup standings.

TOUR Championship: Posted rounds of 66-67-72-70--275 (-5) to finish T13 at the TOUR Championship and end his season at No. 17 in the FedExCup standings.

Posted rounds of 66-67-72-70--275 (-5) to finish T13 at the TOUR Championship and end his season at No. 17 in the FedExCup standings. BMW Championship: Fashioned a 3-under 68 in the final round to finish T9, his second top-10 in seven starts at the BMW Championship.

Fashioned a 3-under 68 in the final round to finish T9, his second top-10 in seven starts at the BMW Championship. THE NORTHERN TRUST: Sat T95 in the 125-player field at THE NORTHERN TRUST after first-round 3-over 73. Hit 14 of 18 greens in the final round, his best effort of the week in that category, to produce a 5-under 65 for a T6 result. Marked his third top-10 result in nine appearances at THE NORTHERN TRUST, and his second consecutive on TOUR following a third-place finish at the Wyndham Championship a week earlier.

Sat T95 in the 125-player field at THE NORTHERN TRUST after first-round 3-over 73. Hit 14 of 18 greens in the final round, his best effort of the week in that category, to produce a 5-under 65 for a T6 result. Marked his third top-10 result in nine appearances at THE NORTHERN TRUST, and his second consecutive on TOUR following a third-place finish at the Wyndham Championship a week earlier. Wyndham Championship: A final-round 3-under 67 led to a solo third-place finish at the Wyndham Championship (site of his 2011 victory), four strokes behind champion Henrik Stenson. In search of his fifth career PGA TOUR victory and first since the 2013 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, moved from No. 37 to No. 25 as he earned his ninth consecutive trip to the FedExCup Playoffs.

A final-round 3-under 67 led to a solo third-place finish at the Wyndham Championship (site of his 2011 victory), four strokes behind champion Henrik Stenson. In search of his fifth career PGA TOUR victory and first since the 2013 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, moved from No. 37 to No. 25 as he earned his ninth consecutive trip to the FedExCup Playoffs. Travelers Championship: Earned his third top-10 of the season with a T8 in the Travelers Championship. Marked his second top-10 in his last three starts at TPC River Highlands.

Earned his third top-10 of the season with a T8 in the Travelers Championship. Marked his second top-10 in his last three starts at TPC River Highlands. DEAN & DELUCA Invitational: The 54-hole leader made two bogeys and one birdie on Sunday at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational and posted a final-round, 1-over 71 to finish solo-fifth, two strokes behind champion Kevin Kisner. Had entered the final round with a two-stroke cushion, falling to two of six when carrying the lead/co-lead into the final round.

The 54-hole leader made two bogeys and one birdie on Sunday at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational and posted a final-round, 1-over 71 to finish solo-fifth, two strokes behind champion Kevin Kisner. Had entered the final round with a two-stroke cushion, falling to two of six when carrying the lead/co-lead into the final round. Waste Management Phoenix Open: In his seventh start of the season, suffered a playoff loss at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Birdied three of the final four holes to post a final-round, 7-under 64 and get in at 17-under, then waited 40 minutes to see Hideki Matsuyama match his 17-under 267 total. Marked his fifth playoff appearance and fourth loss (1-4 record).

2016 Season

Made 15 cuts (the fewest of his career) in 20 starts and recorded two top-10s, while advancing to the FedExCup Playoffs for an eighth consecutive season. Ended his season at No. 84 in the FedExCup standings after missing the cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

The Barclays: Entered the FedExCup Playoffs at No. 78. Finished T48 at The Barclays and missed the cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship to end his season at No. 84 in the standings, marking the first time since 2010 he failed to advance past the first two Playoffs events.

Entered the FedExCup Playoffs at No. 78. Finished T48 at The Barclays and missed the cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship to end his season at No. 84 in the standings, marking the first time since 2010 he failed to advance past the first two Playoffs events. Quicken Loans National: Entered the final round of the Quicken Loans National five strokes back of eventual-champion Billy Hurley III. Posted an even-par 71 in the final round to finish sixth. Made the cut in all five starts at the Quicken Loans National, with the sixth place his best showing. With rounds of 67-68-68-71, marked the first time at the Quicken Loans National he posted three rounds in the 60s.

Entered the final round of the Quicken Loans National five strokes back of eventual-champion Billy Hurley III. Posted an even-par 71 in the final round to finish sixth. Made the cut in all five starts at the Quicken Loans National, with the sixth place his best showing. With rounds of 67-68-68-71, marked the first time at the Quicken Loans National he posted three rounds in the 60s. DEAN & DELUCA Invitational: Entered the final round of the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational one stroke behind Jordan Spieth, going on to card a 2-under 68 for a T3 finish (four behind Spieth). It marked the first time he had played the weekend at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, having missed the cut in 2009 and 2010. It marked his first top-10 since the 2015 Wyndham Championship (T6). Began the week with rounds of 65-67, sharing the lead at 8-under with Martin Piller.

2015 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a seventh consecutive season, thanks to five top-10 finishes in 19 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Made it to the FedExCup Playoffs and stayed in contention through the BMW Championship before ending his season at No. 48 in the FedExCup standings.

Wyndham Championship: Finished T6 at the Wyndham Championship to notch his fourth top-10 in seven starts in Greensboro.

Finished T6 at the Wyndham Championship to notch his fourth top-10 in seven starts in Greensboro. Wells Fargo Championship: Playing with Rory McIlroy for just the second time in a PGA TOUR weekend round, the Charlotte resident was unable to mount much of a charge Sunday, posting an even-par 72 to T2 at the Wells Fargo Championship. Held a share of the second-round lead and was four shots behind McIlroy entering the final round at Quail Hollow Club.

Playing with Rory McIlroy for just the second time in a PGA TOUR weekend round, the Charlotte resident was unable to mount much of a charge Sunday, posting an even-par 72 to T2 at the Wells Fargo Championship. Held a share of the second-round lead and was four shots behind McIlroy entering the final round at Quail Hollow Club. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Finished T7 in third start at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship (T14 in 2013 and T31 in 2014), with his only other top-10s in World Golf Championships' events coming at the Cadillac Match Play, a T5 in 2013 and a T9 in 2014.

Finished T7 in third start at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship (T14 in 2013 and T31 in 2014), with his only other top-10s in World Golf Championships' events coming at the Cadillac Match Play, a T5 in 2013 and a T9 in 2014. Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Finished T7 at the Humana Challenge on the strength of a closing-round 64.

Finished T7 at the Humana Challenge on the strength of a closing-round 64. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished fourth in defense of his title at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Four rounds in the 60s were highlighted by a second-round 65. Made a late charge, with birdies on Nos. 13, 15 and 17 and an eagle-3 on No. 16.

2014 Season

Made the cut in 19 of 25 starts, finishing the season No. 25 in the FedExCup standings. Season highlighted by nine top-10 finishes (second only to the 12 he posted in 2011), including his fourth career victory (Shriners Hospitals for Children Open). Captain Tom Watson chose him to represent the U.S. at the Ryder Cup.

Ryder Cup: At the Ryder Cup, went 0-1-1 in his two matches in the European victory in the biennial event at Gleneagles in Scotland.

At the Ryder Cup, went 0-1-1 in his two matches in the European victory in the biennial event at Gleneagles in Scotland. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Finished T53 at the BMW Championship to advance to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the fourth consecutive season, finishing T23 at East Lake GC.

Finished T53 at the BMW Championship to advance to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the fourth consecutive season, finishing T23 at East Lake GC. Deutsche Bank Championship: Opened with a 5-under 66 at the Deutsche Bank Championship to finish T9, six strokes behind champion Chris Kirk at the second FedExCup Playoffs event.

Opened with a 5-under 66 at the Deutsche Bank Championship to finish T9, six strokes behind champion Chris Kirk at the second FedExCup Playoffs event. Wyndham Championship: Finished T5 at the Wyndham Championship, with all four rounds in the 60s.

Finished T5 at the Wyndham Championship, with all four rounds in the 60s. The Greenbrier Classic: Final-round, 7-under 63 at The Greenbrier Classic equaled the low round of his PGA TOUR career, leading to a solo-third place finish, six strokes behind champion Angel Cabrera. Was his third top-10 performance in five starts at The Old White TPC (missed the cut in 2010, T9 in 2011, T7 in 2012 and T41 in 2013).

Final-round, 7-under 63 at The Greenbrier Classic equaled the low round of his PGA TOUR career, leading to a solo-third place finish, six strokes behind champion Angel Cabrera. Was his third top-10 performance in five starts at The Old White TPC (missed the cut in 2010, T9 in 2011, T7 in 2012 and T41 in 2013). FedEx St. Jude Classic: Following a 1-over 71 in the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic, rallied with rounds of 66-69-66 to claim a T3 at TPC Southwind with Matt Every and Carl Pettersson. Came to Memphis without much momentum, having missed the cut in two of his previous starts, the Masters and THE PLAYERS Championship.

Following a 1-over 71 in the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic, rallied with rounds of 66-69-66 to claim a T3 at TPC Southwind with Matt Every and Carl Pettersson. Came to Memphis without much momentum, having missed the cut in two of his previous starts, the Masters and THE PLAYERS Championship. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Closed with rounds of 67-66 for a 10th-place finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, marking his fourth top-10 in five starts to begin the season. It was his third-consecutive top-10 showing at TPC Scottsdale, following T8 performances in 2011 and 2012.

Closed with rounds of 67-66 for a 10th-place finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, marking his fourth top-10 in five starts to begin the season. It was his third-consecutive top-10 showing at TPC Scottsdale, following T8 performances in 2011 and 2012. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: With a T3, collected his second top-10 finish at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in his third start (T3 in 2012 and T11 in 2013), two strokes behind champion Zach Johnson.

With a T3, collected his second top-10 finish at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in his third start (T3 in 2012 and T11 in 2013), two strokes behind champion Zach Johnson. Northwestern Mutual World Challenge: In his third consecutive start at the Northwestern Mutual World Challenge, finished fifth at 7-under 281. Overcame a 1-over 73 in the first round with three sub-par rounds to post the best finish of his previous starts at Sherwood CC.

In his third consecutive start at the Northwestern Mutual World Challenge, finished fifth at 7-under 281. Overcame a 1-over 73 in the first round with three sub-par rounds to post the best finish of his previous starts at Sherwood CC. The McGladrey Classic: Followed his victory in Las Vegas with a T7 finish at The McGladrey Classic. In three starts at the event, has yet to finish worse than the T12 he turned in in 2010. Was runner-up in 2011.

Followed his victory in Las Vegas with a T7 finish at The McGladrey Classic. In three starts at the event, has yet to finish worse than the T12 he turned in in 2010. Was runner-up in 2011. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Carried the second- and third-round leads to a comfortable six-shot victory over Ryo Ishikawa and Jason Bohn at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in October 2013. Shot a 5-under 66 in the final round, giving him a score of 260 that matched Ryan Moore (2012) for the 72-hole tournament record. Marked the fourth victory of his career (and first since winning the 2012 U.S. Open), trailing only Dustin Johnson (seven) and Rory McIlroy (six) for most wins by current PGA TOUR players in their 20s. With rounds of 64-63-67-66 for the week, recorded rounds of 67 or better in seven of his last eight rounds at TPC Summerlin. The other was a 68 (final round, 2010). Just as Jimmy Walker did in winning the season's first event the week before, at the Frys.com Open, led the field in Strokes Gained – Putting. Victory came just three years after he missed the three-player playoff by one shot at the 2010 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. In the final round that year, double-bogeyed the par-3 17th hole to drop out of the lead. That playoff was later won with a hole-in-one by Jonathan Byrd on No. 17.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 21 of 25 events, with an 11th-place finish in the FedExCup (the second-best performance of his career). Season highlighted by a runner-up finish at the RBC Heritage.

Presidents Cup: Was chosen as a captain's pick by Fred Couples for the U.S. team in The Presidents Cup. Finished No. 11 in The Presidents Cup points list to just miss on an automatic qualifying spot. Turned in a 2-1-2 record in five Presidents Cup matches in the U.S.'s three-point triumph over the International team.

Was chosen as a captain's pick by Fred Couples for the U.S. team in The Presidents Cup. Finished No. 11 in The Presidents Cup points list to just miss on an automatic qualifying spot. Turned in a 2-1-2 record in five Presidents Cup matches in the U.S.'s three-point triumph over the International team. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Finished solo-fourth, including a final-round, 7-under 63 (the low round of the week), at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. It was his fifth top-10 finish of the year.

Finished solo-fourth, including a final-round, 7-under 63 (the low round of the week), at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. It was his fifth top-10 finish of the year. PGA Championship: Tied the Oak Hill CC record with a 64 in the morning wave of the second round at the PGA Championship, but Jason Dufner shot a 63 in the afternoon to take over the course record. The competitive course record of 64 on the East Course at Oak Hill was also held by Ben Hogan in the 1942 Rochester Open and by Curtis Strange in the 1989 U.S. Open. Previous-best round in a major was a 66 at both the 2011 U.S. Open (T14) and 2011 Open Championship (T16). Went on to finish T25 at the PGA Championship.

Tied the Oak Hill CC record with a 64 in the morning wave of the second round at the PGA Championship, but Jason Dufner shot a 63 in the afternoon to take over the course record. The competitive course record of 64 on the East Course at Oak Hill was also held by Ben Hogan in the 1942 Rochester Open and by Curtis Strange in the 1989 U.S. Open. Previous-best round in a major was a 66 at both the 2011 U.S. Open (T14) and 2011 Open Championship (T16). Went on to finish T25 at the PGA Championship. Travelers Championship: Finished T5 at the Travelers Championship with rounds of 65-69-72-65. It was his first top-10 in six career Hartford starts.

Finished T5 at the Travelers Championship with rounds of 65-69-72-65. It was his first top-10 in six career Hartford starts. RBC Heritage: Fell to 1-3 in playoffs on the PGA TOUR when his 7-foot, 1-inch par putt on the first playoff hole at the RBC Heritage missed and led to Graeme McDowell's second PGA TOUR victory. The runner-up finish was the fourth of his career, with the three previous all coming in 2011.

Fell to 1-3 in playoffs on the PGA TOUR when his 7-foot, 1-inch par putt on the first playoff hole at the RBC Heritage missed and led to Graeme McDowell's second PGA TOUR victory. The runner-up finish was the fourth of his career, with the three previous all coming in 2011. World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Second top-10 of the year came the following week, at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. After finishing T33 in 2012 in his only other start in the event, improved to T5 after losing to defending champion Hunter Mahan, 1-up, in the quarterfinals.

Second top-10 of the year came the following week, at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. After finishing T33 in 2012 in his only other start in the event, improved to T5 after losing to defending champion Hunter Mahan, 1-up, in the quarterfinals. Northern Trust Open: Finished T6 at the Northern Trust Open for his first top-10 of the season.

2012 Season

Finished No. 16 in the FedExCup standings.

Ryder Cup: Finished 2-2 in his first Ryder Cup appearance for the U.S. team. Lost, 2 and 1, to Ian Poulter in his singles match as the European team won the biennial competition.

Finished 2-2 in his first Ryder Cup appearance for the U.S. team. Lost, 2 and 1, to Ian Poulter in his singles match as the European team won the biennial competition. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: A 4-under 66 equaled the best final round at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, giving him a career-best T5 finish at the event and a 16th-place showing in the FedExCup.

A 4-under 66 equaled the best final round at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, giving him a career-best T5 finish at the event and a 16th-place showing in the FedExCup. BMW Championship: Jumped out to a share of the first-round lead at the BMW Championship with a 64, but finished T51 after three over-par closing rounds.

Jumped out to a share of the first-round lead at the BMW Championship with a 64, but finished T51 after three over-par closing rounds. The Open Championship: Did not play in The Open Championship due to the pending birth of his daughter Willow. Also missed the RBC Canadian Open and World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational after daughter was born.

Did not play in The Open Championship due to the pending birth of his daughter Willow. Also missed the RBC Canadian Open and World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational after daughter was born. The Greenbrier Classic: Held the second- and third-round leads at The Greenbrier Classic and entered the final nine holes with a one-stroke lead for a second consecutive year. Again struggled on the closing nine, carding a 4-over 40 to finish T7. Played his first 65 holes with just one bogey but had four in his final seven holes. Recorded his 13th top-10 since last year's Greenbrier Classic, the most on TOUR.

Held the second- and third-round leads at The Greenbrier Classic and entered the final nine holes with a one-stroke lead for a second consecutive year. Again struggled on the closing nine, carding a 4-over 40 to finish T7. Played his first 65 holes with just one bogey but had four in his final seven holes. Recorded his 13th top-10 since last year's Greenbrier Classic, the most on TOUR. U.S. Open: Entered the final round of the U.S. Open trailing Jim Furyk and Graeme McDowell by four strokes but carded a 2-under 68 to finish 1-over 281, good enough for a one-stroke win over McDowell and Michael Thompson. It was his first major championship title. Joined Jack Fleck, Billy Casper, Scott Simpson and Lee Janzen as come-from-behind winners of the five U.S. Opens held at The Olympic Club. After two early bogeys, tallied three consecutive birdies on Nos. 6-8 and another on No. 10 before closing with eight pars to win for the third time on the PGA TOUR. Added his name to the list of Dustin Johnson (six), Sean O'Hair (four), Anthony Kim (three) and Rory McIlroy (three) as players in their 20s with three or more TOUR wins. His win is the sixth in the last eight majors by a player under age 30. Became just the third American winner of the U.S. Open since 2004, joining 2008 champion Tiger Woods and 2009 winner Lucas Glover. Also became the first player to win the U.S. Open in his second start (T14 in 2011) since Jerry Pate in 1976. The win, his first top-10 in his fifth major championship appearance, gives him a 10-year exemption into the U.S. Open, five-year exemptions to the Masters, PGA Championship, The Open Championship and PLAYERS, as well as a five-year exemption on the PGA TOUR.

Entered the final round of the U.S. Open trailing Jim Furyk and Graeme McDowell by four strokes but carded a 2-under 68 to finish 1-over 281, good enough for a one-stroke win over McDowell and Michael Thompson. It was his first major championship title. Joined Jack Fleck, Billy Casper, Scott Simpson and Lee Janzen as come-from-behind winners of the five U.S. Opens held at The Olympic Club. After two early bogeys, tallied three consecutive birdies on Nos. 6-8 and another on No. 10 before closing with eight pars to win for the third time on the PGA TOUR. Added his name to the list of Dustin Johnson (six), Sean O'Hair (four), Anthony Kim (three) and Rory McIlroy (three) as players in their 20s with three or more TOUR wins. His win is the sixth in the last eight majors by a player under age 30. Became just the third American winner of the U.S. Open since 2004, joining 2008 champion Tiger Woods and 2009 winner Lucas Glover. Also became the first player to win the U.S. Open in his second start (T14 in 2011) since Jerry Pate in 1976. The win, his first top-10 in his fifth major championship appearance, gives him a 10-year exemption into the U.S. Open, five-year exemptions to the Masters, PGA Championship, The Open Championship and PLAYERS, as well as a five-year exemption on the PGA TOUR. Wells Fargo Championship: Finished fourth at the Wells Fargo Championship after holding a share of the first-round lead and sole possesion of the third-round lead. Just missed a long putt on No. 18 for birdie to join the playoff. Made his fourth start at the Wells Fargo Championship (missed cut in 2009, missed cut in 2010 and T21 in 2011). Had gone 220 consecutive holes on TOUR without recording a three-putt until he did so at the par-4 11th hole at Quail Hollow Club in the final round.

Finished fourth at the Wells Fargo Championship after holding a share of the first-round lead and sole possesion of the third-round lead. Just missed a long putt on No. 18 for birdie to join the playoff. Made his fourth start at the Wells Fargo Championship (missed cut in 2009, missed cut in 2010 and T21 in 2011). Had gone 220 consecutive holes on TOUR without recording a three-putt until he did so at the par-4 11th hole at Quail Hollow Club in the final round. Transitions Championship: Posted his third top-10 of the season with a T10 at the Transitions Championship despite having to withdraw from the pro-am with food poisoning. Carded four rounds in the 60s at the Copperhead Course for the second-consecutive year and has posted 10 sub-70 scores in 14-career rounds.

Posted his third top-10 of the season with a T10 at the Transitions Championship despite having to withdraw from the pro-am with food poisoning. Carded four rounds in the 60s at the Copperhead Course for the second-consecutive year and has posted 10 sub-70 scores in 14-career rounds. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Opened with a 6-under 65 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open as the highest-ranked player in the field at the time (No. 6). Went on to T8.

Opened with a 6-under 65 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open as the highest-ranked player in the field at the time (No. 6). Went on to T8. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Opened his season in a similar way to the previous year. The No. 2 man in the 2011 FedExCup shot a final-round, 5-under 68 for a T3 finish at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions.

2011 Season

Turned in a career year with his first two TOUR wins and No. 2 finishes in the FedExCup standings and money list. Made 23 of 26 cuts with 21 top-25 finishes and 12 top-10 finishes. Three runner-up finishes included two playoff losses. Made the largest one-season earnings jump in TOUR history when he went from $972,962 in 2010 to $6,683,214, an increase of $5,374,391.

Presidents Cup: One of six rookies on U.S. Presidents Cup team, posting a 3-2-0 record for the victorious squad captained by Fred Couples.

One of six rookies on U.S. Presidents Cup team, posting a 3-2-0 record for the victorious squad captained by Fred Couples. Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: Despite four rounds in the 60s at the Disney World event, a last-minute addition to his schedule, he couldn't hold off a hard-charging Luke Donald, who claimed the victory and the money title. Rounds of 68-69-69-69 was good enough for T6 honors, his sixth top-10 finish in his last seven starts. He played with Donald for all four rounds.

Despite four rounds in the 60s at the Disney World event, a last-minute addition to his schedule, he couldn't hold off a hard-charging Luke Donald, who claimed the victory and the money title. Rounds of 68-69-69-69 was good enough for T6 honors, his sixth top-10 finish in his last seven starts. He played with Donald for all four rounds. The McGladrey Classic: Jumped out to the first-round lead at the McGladrey Classic with a 7-under 63, equaling his career-low round. Added rounds of 67-69-66 to finish regulation tied with Ben Crane at 15-under. Missed a 4-foot par putt on the second extra hole, leading to his third runner-up finish of the season. His record fell to 1-2 in career playoffs. Entered the week $68,971 behind Luke Donald for the top spot on the official money list (which guarantees a five-year exemption on the PGA TOUR), but with his runner-up performance moved ahead of Donald by $363,029 as both players headed to the season-ending Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic.

Jumped out to the first-round lead at the McGladrey Classic with a 7-under 63, equaling his career-low round. Added rounds of 67-69-66 to finish regulation tied with Ben Crane at 15-under. Missed a 4-foot par putt on the second extra hole, leading to his third runner-up finish of the season. His record fell to 1-2 in career playoffs. Entered the week $68,971 behind Luke Donald for the top spot on the official money list (which guarantees a five-year exemption on the PGA TOUR), but with his runner-up performance moved ahead of Donald by $363,029 as both players headed to the season-ending Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic. BMW Championship: Finished fifth at the BMW Championship in his second career start at the event (T61 in 2009). Retained the No. 1 spot in the FedExCup standings heading into the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, where he would eventually finish second in the season-long race.

Finished fifth at the BMW Championship in his second career start at the event (T61 in 2009). Retained the No. 1 spot in the FedExCup standings heading into the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, where he would eventually finish second in the season-long race. Deutsche Bank Championship: Birdied the second-extra hole to defeat Chez Reavie at the Deutsche Bank Championship, becoming the first player since Ernie Els in 2010 to win twice in a three-week span. Took over the top spot in the FedExCup standings (moving from No. 4) with four rounds in the 60s and a 72-hole total of 15-under 269. Final round consisted of a front-nine, 6-under 30, tying the front-nine scoring record at TPC Boston. Closed with a birdie on No. 18 to finish regulation and then birdied both playoff holes.

Birdied the second-extra hole to defeat Chez Reavie at the Deutsche Bank Championship, becoming the first player since Ernie Els in 2010 to win twice in a three-week span. Took over the top spot in the FedExCup standings (moving from No. 4) with four rounds in the 60s and a 72-hole total of 15-under 269. Final round consisted of a front-nine, 6-under 30, tying the front-nine scoring record at TPC Boston. Closed with a birdie on No. 18 to finish regulation and then birdied both playoff holes. The Barclays: Came back after his win in Greensboro with a T10 at The Barclays. After opening with a 71, he closed with rounds of 66-63 to fall just one spot to No. 4 in the FedExCup standings. Finish at The Barclays was his eighth top-10 and 16th top-25 finish of the season (21 starts), more than his combined career totals in each category entering the season (six top-10 and 15 top-25 finishes).

Came back after his win in Greensboro with a T10 at The Barclays. After opening with a 71, he closed with rounds of 66-63 to fall just one spot to No. 4 in the FedExCup standings. Finish at The Barclays was his eighth top-10 and 16th top-25 finish of the season (21 starts), more than his combined career totals in each category entering the season (six top-10 and 15 top-25 finishes). Wyndham Championship: Won his first TOUR event by three shots at the Wyndham Championship, with rounds of 66-65-64-67. The Wake Forest graduate moved to No. 3 in the FedExCup standings entering the Playoffs. Is the 16th first-time winner in the 71-year history of the Wyndham Championship. He became the third straight first-time winner in Greensboro, joining Ryan Moore in 2009 and Arjun Atwal in 2010. He was 13-under-par on Nos. 10-18 and 10-under on the par-5s during the week. He finished first in Strokes Gained–Putting, gaining 8.411 strokes on the field. He led after the third round and went onto victory. His only other previous 54-hole lead/co-lead was a tie for first with eventual champion Bubba Watson at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans earlier in the season. He won in his third start at the Wyndham Championship: 2009 (missed cut) and 2010 (T8). Became the seventh different winner of the Wyndham Championship from an ACC school. He was the third Wake Forest graduate to win the Wyndham Championship. Lanny Wadkins in 1983 and Scott Hoch in 2001 also won there.

Won his first TOUR event by three shots at the Wyndham Championship, with rounds of 66-65-64-67. The Wake Forest graduate moved to No. 3 in the FedExCup standings entering the Playoffs. Is the 16th first-time winner in the 71-year history of the Wyndham Championship. He became the third straight first-time winner in Greensboro, joining Ryan Moore in 2009 and Arjun Atwal in 2010. He was 13-under-par on Nos. 10-18 and 10-under on the par-5s during the week. He finished first in Strokes Gained–Putting, gaining 8.411 strokes on the field. He led after the third round and went onto victory. His only other previous 54-hole lead/co-lead was a tie for first with eventual champion Bubba Watson at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans earlier in the season. He won in his third start at the Wyndham Championship: 2009 (missed cut) and 2010 (T8). Became the seventh different winner of the Wyndham Championship from an ACC school. He was the third Wake Forest graduate to win the Wyndham Championship. Lanny Wadkins in 1983 and Scott Hoch in 2001 also won there. The Greenbrier Classic: Continued to add to his top-10 performances with a T9 at The Greenbrier Classic, just two strokes out of a three-man playoff won by Scott Stallings. Shared the second-round lead with Brendon de Jonge at 7-under before rounds of 69-70 led to his 14th top-25 in 16 weekend appearances.

Continued to add to his top-10 performances with a T9 at The Greenbrier Classic, just two strokes out of a three-man playoff won by Scott Stallings. Shared the second-round lead with Brendon de Jonge at 7-under before rounds of 69-70 led to his 14th top-25 in 16 weekend appearances. AT&T National: Fired a season-best, 6-under 64 in the third round of the AT&T National en route to collecting his fifth top-10 of the season, a career best.

Fired a season-best, 6-under 64 in the third round of the AT&T National en route to collecting his fifth top-10 of the season, a career best. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Finished T7 at the Memorial Tournament for his first top-10 in three starts at the Memorial. Final-round 68 was his first round in the 60s at Muirfield Village GC out of 10 career rounds.

Finished T7 at the Memorial Tournament for his first top-10 in three starts at the Memorial. Final-round 68 was his first round in the 60s at Muirfield Village GC out of 10 career rounds. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Second runner-up finish of the year came after a two-hole playoff loss to Bubba Watson at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Eagled the par-5 second hole in the final round in the final group with Watson, who also eagled the hole. Was assessed a one-stroke penalty on the 15th green. He had missed his 40-foot birdie putt and walked to tap in par putt from 1 foot. After taking his stance and grounding his putter, he started his stroke when the ball moved, a violation of Rule 18-2.B. After consulting with rules officials, he was required to replace the ball in its original position and add one stroke to his score. Was at 16-under at the time and leading Watson by one shot. The penalty resulted in a bogey-5 and dropped him into a tie with Watson at 15-under, before the playoff ensued.

Second runner-up finish of the year came after a two-hole playoff loss to Bubba Watson at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Eagled the par-5 second hole in the final round in the final group with Watson, who also eagled the hole. Was assessed a one-stroke penalty on the 15th green. He had missed his 40-foot birdie putt and walked to tap in par putt from 1 foot. After taking his stance and grounding his putter, he started his stroke when the ball moved, a violation of Rule 18-2.B. After consulting with rules officials, he was required to replace the ball in its original position and add one stroke to his score. Was at 16-under at the time and leading Watson by one shot. The penalty resulted in a bogey-5 and dropped him into a tie with Watson at 15-under, before the playoff ensued. Transitions Championship: At the Transitions Championship, he recorded the best result of his PGA TOUR career and first runner-up finish, ending one-shot behind Gary Woodland. Arrived at the 72nd hole tied with Woodland at 15-under but carded a bogey when his approach shot from a fairway bunker landed over the green and was unable to convert the up-and-down, a 20-foot par putt. One of only two players in the field to post four-consecutive sub-70 rounds, he led the field in Putting, with 24.2 per round.

At the Transitions Championship, he recorded the best result of his PGA TOUR career and first runner-up finish, ending one-shot behind Gary Woodland. Arrived at the 72nd hole tied with Woodland at 15-under but carded a bogey when his approach shot from a fairway bunker landed over the green and was unable to convert the up-and-down, a 20-foot par putt. One of only two players in the field to post four-consecutive sub-70 rounds, he led the field in Putting, with 24.2 per round. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Closed with a pair of 4-under 67s at the TPC Scottsdale to earn T8 honors at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in his fourth start of the season.

2010 Season

Finished inside the top 100 on the money list in sophomore year on TOUR, recording two top-10s. Played in the first two Playoff events.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Recorded his second top-10 of the season with a T4 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, aided by a third-round 64. Took the lead on back nine Sunday after back-to-back birdies on No. 15 and No. 16 to get to 22-under, before hitting tee shot into water hazard and recording a double-bogey at the par-3 17th hole to finish one stroke out of a playoff.

Recorded his second top-10 of the season with a T4 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, aided by a third-round 64. Took the lead on back nine Sunday after back-to-back birdies on No. 15 and No. 16 to get to 22-under, before hitting tee shot into water hazard and recording a double-bogey at the par-3 17th hole to finish one stroke out of a playoff. Wyndham Championship: Just down the road from alma mater Wake Forest, his first top-10 finish came in the form of a T8 at the Wyndham Championship on the strength of a final-round, career-low 63.

2009 Season

Recorded four top-10s in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR and placed 70th on the money list.

Turning Stone Resort Championship: Final-round 65 earned him his fourth top-10 of the year, a T7 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship.

Final-round 65 earned him his fourth top-10 of the year, a T7 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship. The Barclays: Next top-10 finish came at The Barclays where he finished eighth after holding the 36-hole lead (by two strokes) for the first time in his TOUR career. Jumped from No. 85 to No. 41 in the FedExCup standings after The Barclays to be the leading rookie in the PGA TOUR Playoffs, eventually finishing 62nd in the standings.

Next top-10 finish came at The Barclays where he finished eighth after holding the 36-hole lead (by two strokes) for the first time in his TOUR career. Jumped from No. 85 to No. 41 in the FedExCup standings after The Barclays to be the leading rookie in the PGA TOUR Playoffs, eventually finishing 62nd in the standings. The 50th Bob Hope Classic hosted by Arnold Palmer: Came back the following week with five rounds in the 60s, including a 64 in the third round, to finish T5 at the 50th Bob Hope Classic hosted by Arnold Palmer.

Came back the following week with five rounds in the 60s, including a 64 in the third round, to finish T5 at the 50th Bob Hope Classic hosted by Arnold Palmer. Sony Open in Hawaii: Began his season with a 4-under 66, just one off the first-round lead at the Sony Open in Hawaii, on his way to a T9 finish.

2008 Season

Played eight events on the Korn Ferry Tour, with two runner-up finishes, four behind Colt Knost at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in late July and losing a playoff to Arjun Atwal at the Chattanooga Classic in mid-October. Finished T11 at the Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch to finish 45th on the money list with $148,991.

Travelers Championship: Also T37 at the Travelers Championship.

Also T37 at the Travelers Championship. Stanford St. Jude Championship: Turned pro in June and T64 in his professional debut at the Stanford St. Jude Championship.

Turned pro in June and T64 in his professional debut at the Stanford St. Jude Championship. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Made three of six cuts on the PGA TOUR, with a best finish of T31 as an amateur in his PGA TOUR debut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Received Sponsor Exemption for his amateur record.

Amateur Highlights

Three-time All-American for Wake Forest and four-time All-ACC. ACC Player of the Year as a senior in 2008. Set a new ACC Tournament record of 14-under 202 in 2008, bettering the mark of 204 set by former Wake Forest star and PGA TOUR veteran Gary Hallberg

Member of the victorious Walker Cup team in 2007 that defeated Great Britain and Ireland at Royal County Down GC in Newcastle, Northern Ireland. Also a member of the Palmer Cup Team.

Won the 2007 Southern Amateur at Pinehurst and the Dogwood Amateur in Atlanta.

