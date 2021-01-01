Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2021-22)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015

2015 Korn Ferry Tour: 2016

2016 PGA TOUR: 2018

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2017 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (3)

2016 San Luis Championship, Copa Diners Club International, Shell Championship

Additional Victories (6)

2009 Utah Open

Utah Open 2010 Waterloo Open

Waterloo Open 2010 Wyoming Open

Wyoming Open 2010 Colorado Open

Colorado Open 2011 Waterloo Open

Waterloo Open 2015 Utah Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (1-1)

2016 Defeated David Vanegas, Robert Rohanna, Andrés Echavarría, San Luis Championship

Defeated David Vanegas, Robert Rohanna, Andrés Echavarría, San Luis Championship 2016 Lost to Kent Bulle, Jimmy Beck, 111 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE

Personal

An outstanding high school student, he was an academic letter winner, won the United States National Mathematics Award and was a U.S. Army Scholar Athlete Award winner.

His hidden talent is basketball. He earned all-state honors in basketball three times during his high school career in Nebraska.

Got his start in golf from his parents at the age of 8.

Worked as a real estate agent after college.

Steak and sushi are his top food choices.

Enjoys sporting events (especially Nebraska Huskers football) and outdoor activities like boating, hiking, hunting and snowboarding.

While a college junior at the University of Arizona, his parents and girlfriend were killed in a plane crash on their trip home after flying to see him compete in a tournament.

Special Interests

Water sports, skiing, hunting

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Finished solo-fourth at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, a tournament he won when it was sanctioned by the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Finished solo-fourth at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, a tournament he won when it was sanctioned by the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017.

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for a second straight season, finishing the season No. 96 in the FedExCup standings. Made nine cuts in 20 starts, highlighted by a pair of third-place finishes.

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Earned his second T3 of the season at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Recorded four scores in the 60s for the second time in his career.

Earned his second T3 of the season at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Recorded four scores in the 60s for the second time in his career. A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Finished T3 and seven strokes behind champion Joaquin Niemann in his first start at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. Marked his second career top-five and first time recording four scores in the 60s in a stroke-play event on the PGA TOUR.

2019 Season

Earned first career PGA TOUR title at the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic after being the last player (third alternate) to get in the field and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career, ending the season at No. 57 in the FedExCup standings following the BMW Championship. Recorded two top-10s and made 14 cuts in 21 starts.

Rocket Mortgage Classic: After being the last player to get into the field (third alternate), won the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic by six shots over Doc Redman to earn first PGA TOUR victory in wire-to-wire fashion. Became the first alternate to win on TOUR since Vaughn Taylor at the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Became the seventh player since the start of the 2016-17 season to win by six shots or more, joining Dustin Johnson (2), Michael Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Francesco Molinari, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. Prior to final-round 70, the last two players to win after shooting 70 or higher in the final round were Tiger Woods (Masters Tournament) and Brooks Koepka (PGA Championship). Failed to advance from the Monday Qualifier and got in as an alternate when David Berganio, Jr. withdrew on Wednesday.

After being the last player to get into the field (third alternate), won the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic by six shots over Doc Redman to earn first PGA TOUR victory in wire-to-wire fashion. Became the first alternate to win on TOUR since Vaughn Taylor at the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Became the seventh player since the start of the 2016-17 season to win by six shots or more, joining Dustin Johnson (2), Michael Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Francesco Molinari, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. Prior to final-round 70, the last two players to win after shooting 70 or higher in the final round were Tiger Woods (Masters Tournament) and Brooks Koepka (PGA Championship). Failed to advance from the Monday Qualifier and got in as an alternate when David Berganio, Jr. withdrew on Wednesday. Puerto Rico Open: Earned first career top-10 at the Puerto Rico Open with a T8. Held a share of the 36-hole lead, his first lead/co-lead after any round on the PGA TOUR.

2018 Season

Made the cut in eight of 17 starts before a knee injury sidelined him for the rest of his rookie season following a T37 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Best of his two top-25 finishes was a T15 effort at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Entered the 2018-19 season playing out of the Minor Medical Extension category with eight available starts to earn 209 FedExCup points. Earned 168 points during the 2017-18 season (No. 125 Seamus Power collected 377).

Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Carded rounds of 67-67-67-65–266 (-14) at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae to finish the week T10.

2017 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, one win, four additional top-10s and 19 cuts made. Was 22nd in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with an 11th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.

Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Posted a T3 finish at the Ellie Mae Classic, finishing three shots back of winner Martin Piller.

Posted a T3 finish at the Ellie Mae Classic, finishing three shots back of winner Martin Piller. Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Finished two shots back of Brice Garnett at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank with his fourth top-10 of the season (T5).

Finished two shots back of Brice Garnett at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank with his fourth top-10 of the season (T5). Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Started the final round of the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship two back of Rafael Campos, but carded a flawless 66 to pick up his first Tour win in his 35th career start. Opened the week at 2-over par through six holes, then played his next 66 holes bogey-free to finish at 20-under par for a one-shot victory over Augusto Núñez. Moved up to second on the Regular Season money list with his victory.

Started the final round of the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship two back of Rafael Campos, but carded a flawless 66 to pick up his first Tour win in his 35th career start. Opened the week at 2-over par through six holes, then played his next 66 holes bogey-free to finish at 20-under par for a one-shot victory over Augusto Núñez. Moved up to second on the Regular Season money list with his victory. El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: After opening with a 74 at the El Bosque Mexico Championship, carded rounds of 69-65-71 for a T8.

After opening with a 74 at the El Bosque Mexico Championship, carded rounds of 69-65-71 for a T8. The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Posted a T5 finish at the Korn Ferry Tour's season-opening event, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. Opened with a 79 but finished with rounds of 70-70-73 to post the second top-10 of his career.

2016 Season

Claimed PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year honors and full exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour following a strong season of three victories, one runner-up finish and four other top-fives in 12 starts. As the only multiple winner of the season, earned $140,897 in prize money to set a new single season earning record. Had the lowest scoring average at 69.34 strokes per round. Secured the Order of Merit title and the Roberto De Vicenzo Award with an impressive 10-shot win at the season-ending Shell Championship in Miami in December. Win set a Tour record for the largest margin of victory ever recorded. Started the second half of the season with two wins in consecutive weeks at the San Luis Championship, an event he won on the second hole of a four-man playoff in San Luis Potosi, Mexico and at the Copa Diners Club International, where he won by two strokes in Quito, Ecuador in September. Made the cut in 8 of 12 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. His best finish and only top-10 was T9 at the LECOM Health Challenge in July. Had two other top-25s on his way to finishing 105th on the money list.

111 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE: Made par on the second hole of a three-man playoff to lose the 111th playing of the VISA Open de Argentina to Kent Bulle in November.

2015 Season

Had a strong debut on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, collecting three top-fives in his first four starts. Finished solo-third at the season opening 68th Avianca Colombia Open, where he posted a 7-under 65 in round three. After missing the cut at the Mazatlán Open, he finished solo-fourth at the 84th Abierto OSDE del Centro playing in Sunday's last group for the second time in three starts. His other top-five was a T4 at the Lexus Panama Classic.

PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica by finishing T17 at the Q-School played in Lima, Peru, early in the year.

2011 Season

Won the Waterloo Open, the largest and longest-running professional tournament in Iowa, in back-to-back years in 2010-11.

Amateur Highlights