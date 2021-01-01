|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Nate Lashley
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
183 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
December 12, 1982
Birthday
38
AGE
Scottsbluff, Nebraska
Birthplace
Scottsdale, Arizona
Residence
Wife, Ashlie; Elise Charlene
Family
University of Arizona (2005)
College
2005
Turned Pro
$4,771,616
Career Earnings
Scottsdale, AZ, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (3)
Additional Victories (6)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (1-1)
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for a second straight season, finishing the season No. 96 in the FedExCup standings. Made nine cuts in 20 starts, highlighted by a pair of third-place finishes.
2019 Season
Earned first career PGA TOUR title at the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic after being the last player (third alternate) to get in the field and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career, ending the season at No. 57 in the FedExCup standings following the BMW Championship. Recorded two top-10s and made 14 cuts in 21 starts.
2018 Season
Made the cut in eight of 17 starts before a knee injury sidelined him for the rest of his rookie season following a T37 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Best of his two top-25 finishes was a T15 effort at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Entered the 2018-19 season playing out of the Minor Medical Extension category with eight available starts to earn 209 FedExCup points. Earned 168 points during the 2017-18 season (No. 125 Seamus Power collected 377).
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, one win, four additional top-10s and 19 cuts made. Was 22nd in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with an 11th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
2016 Season
Claimed PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year honors and full exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour following a strong season of three victories, one runner-up finish and four other top-fives in 12 starts. As the only multiple winner of the season, earned $140,897 in prize money to set a new single season earning record. Had the lowest scoring average at 69.34 strokes per round. Secured the Order of Merit title and the Roberto De Vicenzo Award with an impressive 10-shot win at the season-ending Shell Championship in Miami in December. Win set a Tour record for the largest margin of victory ever recorded. Started the second half of the season with two wins in consecutive weeks at the San Luis Championship, an event he won on the second hole of a four-man playoff in San Luis Potosi, Mexico and at the Copa Diners Club International, where he won by two strokes in Quito, Ecuador in September. Made the cut in 8 of 12 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. His best finish and only top-10 was T9 at the LECOM Health Challenge in July. Had two other top-25s on his way to finishing 105th on the money list.
2015 Season
Had a strong debut on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, collecting three top-fives in his first four starts. Finished solo-third at the season opening 68th Avianca Colombia Open, where he posted a 7-under 65 in round three. After missing the cut at the Mazatlán Open, he finished solo-fourth at the 84th Abierto OSDE del Centro playing in Sunday's last group for the second time in three starts. His other top-five was a T4 at the Lexus Panama Classic.
2011 Season
Won the Waterloo Open, the largest and longest-running professional tournament in Iowa, in back-to-back years in 2010-11.
Amateur Highlights