Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2007

2007 PGA TOUR: 2011

2011 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

2015 FedEx St. Jude Classic

FedEx St. Jude Classic 2016 Sony Open in Hawaii

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2010 Chitimacha Louisiana Open

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (3)

2013 Personal Classic presented by BlackBerry

Personal Classic presented by BlackBerry 2014 Personal Classic

Personal Classic 2015 Personal Classic presentado por NEC

Forme Tour Victories (1)

2009 Argentine Masters

International Victories (5)

2006 Venezuela Open

Venezuela Open 2008 Torneo de Maestros de Argentina [Can]

Torneo de Maestros de Argentina [Can] 2009 78 Campeonato Abierto del Centro [Arg]

78 Campeonato Abierto del Centro [Arg] 2009 V Roberto De Vicenzo Classic Copa NEC [Arg]

V Roberto De Vicenzo Classic Copa NEC [Arg] 2009 Argentine Masters

Additional Victories (4)

2009 Argentine Masters

Argentine Masters 2013 Personal Classic presented by BlackBerry

Personal Classic presented by BlackBerry 2014 Personal Classic

Personal Classic 2015 Personal Classic presentado por NEC

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

2016 Defeated Brandt Snedeker, Sony Open in Hawaii

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2009 Lost to Michael Sim, BMW Charity Pro-Am

National Teams

2013 World Cup

2016 Summer Olympics

Personal

Grew up playing the same course, Chaco GC, as Jose Coceres and Emiliano Grillo.

Hosts the Fabian Gomez Classic at Chaco Golf Club in September to benefit charity in Argentina.

Favorite professional team is Boca Juniors, a soccer team from Argentina.

Lists Tiger Woods and legendary Argentine soccer player Diego Maradona as his heroes.

Got started in the game by serving as a caddie at age 8.

Special Interests

Soccer, movies, music

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Recorded two top-10s, his most in a season since 2015-16, and finished the season No. 126 in the FedExCup standings, two points outside of the FedExCup Playoffs. Made 10 cuts in 19 starts, highlighted by a T3 at the Barracuda Championship.

Barracuda Championship: Recorded a bogey-free, 16-point final round at the Barracuda Championship to finish T3, his best finish on TOUR since winning the 2016 Sony Open in Hawaii.

2019 Season

Collected four top-25s and 11 made cuts in 20 starts to finish No. 169 in the FedExCup standings, but earned one of the 25 PGA TOUR cards available through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 5 on the Finals points list. Entered the 2019-20 season 11th in the final priority ranking. Best results of the season were T13s at the 3M Open and Wyndham Championship.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: Used four rounds in the 60s at Victoria National Golf Club to finish solo-second at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. With the finish, secured a spot in The Finals 25 and a return to the PGA TOUR for the 2019-20 season.

Used four rounds in the 60s at Victoria National Golf Club to finish solo-second at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. With the finish, secured a spot in The Finals 25 and a return to the PGA TOUR for the 2019-20 season. WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz: Carded back-to-back 66s on the weekend to finish T7 at 15-under at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz.

Carded back-to-back 66s on the weekend to finish T7 at 15-under at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz. Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS: Finished T3 at 18-under at the 2019 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS with a final-round 62, the low 18-hole score of the week.

2018 Season

Made 16 cuts in 28 starts on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by four top-25s. Did not qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive year. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour Season with five starts, one top-10 and three made cuts. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season after finishing 24th on the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list. Was 48th on the final priority-ranking order.

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Finished T9 at the 2018 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco at 13-under 271.

2017 Season

Claimed three top-25 finishes in 21 starts. After withdrawing from the Quicken Loans National in early July, did not compete again for the rest of the season. Finished 171st in the FedExCup standings.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive year, thanks to five top-25 finishes, including a playoff victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Kept himself alive through first three of four Playoffs events, before ending his season after the BMW Championship at No. 40 in the FedExCup standings.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Opened the Deutsche Bank Championship with six birdies and one bogey, good for a 5-under 66 at TPC Boston, one stroke off the first-round lead. Finished T5 with Patrick Reed and James Hahn.

Opened the Deutsche Bank Championship with six birdies and one bogey, good for a 5-under 66 at TPC Boston, one stroke off the first-round lead. Finished T5 with Patrick Reed and James Hahn. Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented Argentina when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T15 in 60-player field.

Represented Argentina when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T15 in 60-player field. Wells Fargo Championship: Having missed the cut in three previous appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship (2011, 2013, 2015), finished T9 after rounds of 75-69-69-70.

Having missed the cut in three previous appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship (2011, 2013, 2015), finished T9 after rounds of 75-69-69-70. Sony Open in Hawaii: Earned his second-career victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii defeating Brandt Snedeker on the second playoff hole with a birdie on the par-5 18th and became the first international winner of the event since K.J. Choi in 2008. His final-round 62 was the lowest final round for a winner of the Sony Open, and tied the lowest final round score in tournament history. The 62 included seven-straight birdies, the longest birdie streak of the year on the PGA TOUR at the time. Became the fourth player from Argentina to record multiple victories on the PGA TOUR, joining Roberto De Vicenzo (five), Angel Cabrera (three) and Jose Coceres (two). The playoff was the first of his career. As a result of the victory, moved from No. 19 to No. 5 in the FedExCup at the time.

Earned his second-career victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii defeating Brandt Snedeker on the second playoff hole with a birdie on the par-5 18th and became the first international winner of the event since K.J. Choi in 2008. His final-round 62 was the lowest final round for a winner of the Sony Open, and tied the lowest final round score in tournament history. The 62 included seven-straight birdies, the longest birdie streak of the year on the PGA TOUR at the time. Became the fourth player from Argentina to record multiple victories on the PGA TOUR, joining Roberto De Vicenzo (five), Angel Cabrera (three) and Jose Coceres (two). The playoff was the first of his career. As a result of the victory, moved from No. 19 to No. 5 in the FedExCup at the time. Hyundai Tournament of Champions: Notched his first top-10 finish of the season at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions where he finished T6 in his first appearance. Was in a three-way tie for second through 36 holes at Kapalua with Kevin Kisner and Patrick Reed, four shots behind eventual-winner Jordan Spieth. Hit 50 of 60 greens for the week, tying him for the lead in driving accuracy for the week.

2015 Season

In a season highlighted by his first career win, advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time. Played his way through the Playoffs third event, the BMW Championship, before ending his season at No. 64 in the FedExCup standings.

Personal Classic presentado por NEC: Won on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica for a third consecutive year, winning the Personal Classic for a third time. Opened with a 1-over 73 then took the 36-hole lead after an 11-under 72 Friday. Round included a front-nine 29 (seven birdies). Maintained a two-stroke cushion over Kent Bulle through 54 holes then used a second consecutive 69 to defeat Bulle by three shots.

Won on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica for a third consecutive year, winning the Personal Classic for a third time. Opened with a 1-over 73 then took the 36-hole lead after an 11-under 72 Friday. Round included a front-nine 29 (seven birdies). Maintained a two-stroke cushion over Kent Bulle through 54 holes then used a second consecutive 69 to defeat Bulle by three shots. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Parlayed a share of the 54-hole lead into his first career PGA TOUR title at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, winning by four strokes over England's Greg Owen. Only needed 106 putts during the week at TPC Southwind, his career-low in that category in a TOUR event. With the victory, joined Roberto De Vicenzo, Angel Cabrera, Jose Coceres and Andres Romero as players from Argentina to win on the PGA TOUR.

Parlayed a share of the 54-hole lead into his first career PGA TOUR title at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, winning by four strokes over England's Greg Owen. Only needed 106 putts during the week at TPC Southwind, his career-low in that category in a TOUR event. With the victory, joined Roberto De Vicenzo, Angel Cabrera, Jose Coceres and Andres Romero as players from Argentina to win on the PGA TOUR. The McGladrey Classic: Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T8 at The McGladrey Classic, just the third top-10 finish of his PGA TOUR career and first since a T2 effort at the 2013 Puerto Rico Open.

2014 Season

Finished the year with 18 Korn Ferry Tour appearances, three top-10s, eight top-25s and 13 cuts made. Made it to the weekend in his first five events. Officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card at the conclusion of the Regular Season in late-August (23rd on the money list), setting up his return to the PGA TOUR, where he was a member in 2011 and 2013. Played in four PGA TOUR events, making two of four cuts.

Personal Classic: In defense of his Personal Classic title on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, fired a final-round 62 in the weather-shortened event at Las Praderas Club in Buenos Aires to cruise to a seven-stroke triumph over Gustavo Acosta.

In defense of his Personal Classic title on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, fired a final-round 62 in the weather-shortened event at Las Praderas Club in Buenos Aires to cruise to a seven-stroke triumph over Gustavo Acosta. Stonebrae Classic: In early August, held a one-stroke lead after second round of the Stonebrae Classic, thanks to a Friday 60 when he fired a 28 on the front nine. The score was his career low on the Korn Ferry Tour. Posted 67-68 over the weekend for a T2, three strokes behind winner Tony Finau.

In early August, held a one-stroke lead after second round of the Stonebrae Classic, thanks to a Friday 60 when he fired a 28 on the front nine. The score was his career low on the Korn Ferry Tour. Posted 67-68 over the weekend for a T2, three strokes behind winner Tony Finau. Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: T10 came at the Albertsons Boise Open in July, which was buoyed by an opening 65 and a closing 66.

T10 came at the Albertsons Boise Open in July, which was buoyed by an opening 65 and a closing 66. United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: T4 came in June at the United Leasing Championship where he made four consecutive birdies during a first-round 69. Carded 70-72 and was six back after 54 holes. Birdied No. 15 to get to within one of the lead on the final day, but a bogey at No. 16 ended his chances at victory despite a birdie on the 72nd hole.

T4 came in June at the United Leasing Championship where he made four consecutive birdies during a first-round 69. Carded 70-72 and was six back after 54 holes. Birdied No. 15 to get to within one of the lead on the final day, but a bogey at No. 16 ended his chances at victory despite a birdie on the 72nd hole. South Georgia Classic presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Missed the cut at the South Georgia Classic, then reeled off six made cuts in a row, which included a T4 and a T10.

Missed the cut at the South Georgia Classic, then reeled off six made cuts in a row, which included a T4 and a T10. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: One of two best finishes was T62 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans).

One of two best finishes was T62 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans). Chitimacha Louisiana Open Presented by NACHER: One of two top finishes was a T11 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

One of two top finishes was a T11 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Panama Claro Championship: One of two top finishes was a T11 in March at the Panama Claro Championship.

One of two top finishes was a T11 in March at the Panama Claro Championship. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: One of two best finishes was T64 (AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am).

2013 Season

Made 10 cuts in 23 PGA TOUR starts, highlighted by a share of second place in his sixth start of the season. After missed cuts in the first three (of four) events in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, claimed a share of 32nd place at the Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Personal Classic presented by BlackBerry: In his first start of the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season, he put together rounds of 67-69-66-67 to edge Christian Espinoza at the Personal Classic at La Reserva Cardales.

In his first start of the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season, he put together rounds of 67-69-66-67 to edge Christian Espinoza at the Personal Classic at La Reserva Cardales. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished T2 at the Puerto Rico Open for his second career TOUR top-10. Entered the day in a tie for the lead with Scott Brown, at 18-under. It was the first time he held the lead after any round on TOUR. Previous-best career finish on TOUR was a T7 at the Puerto Rico Open in 2011. That was his only other start in the Puerto Rico Open. In the second round, his 64 bettered his lowest career round on TOUR by two strokes.

2012 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 23 starts and had five top-25 finishes, including three top-10s. Closed the year with four straight made cuts.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T10 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to regain his TOUR card for 2013.

Finished T10 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to regain his TOUR card for 2013. Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: T10 at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open. Carded three consecutive rounds of 70 after an opening-round 69 at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course. Started his final round with bogeys at the first and fifth holes before fininshing the round with a birdie on No. 18 and an even-par 70.

T10 at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open. Carded three consecutive rounds of 70 after an opening-round 69 at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course. Started his final round with bogeys at the first and fifth holes before fininshing the round with a birdie on No. 18 and an even-par 70. BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Teamed with amateur Bryan Todd to win the pro-am portion of the BMW Charity Pro-Am by 12 strokes. Finished T33 in the tournament on his own ball.

Teamed with amateur Bryan Todd to win the pro-am portion of the BMW Charity Pro-Am by 12 strokes. Finished T33 in the tournament on his own ball. South Georgia Classic Presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Was T7 at the South Georgia Classic, thanks to four sub-par scores and a 9-under total.

Was T7 at the South Georgia Classic, thanks to four sub-par scores and a 9-under total. Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Fired a 6-under 65 in the final round at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open to T2, eight shots back of winner Casey Wittenberg. Bogeyed the par-3 16th hole in the second and third rounds, for his only bogeys of the week. Vaulted up the board Sunday and was the first to post a 16-under total after birdies on final two holes. Climbed to the runner-up position when several players stumbled down the stretch.

2011 Season

As a rookie on the PGA TOUR, finished No. 157 on the money list.

Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Lone top-10 came at the Puerto Rico Open, a T7 after three consecutive 70s over his final 54 holes.

2010 Season

Made 26 Korn Ferry Tour starts and had a win and a runner-up among his five top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 12 on the money list and earned a berth on the 2011 PGA TOUR as a rookie.

WNB Golf Classic: Picked up his fifth top-10 at the WNB Golf Classic. Entered the weekend T34 before firing back-to-back 66s to finish T2.

Picked up his fifth top-10 at the WNB Golf Classic. Entered the weekend T34 before firing back-to-back 66s to finish T2. Mexico Open Bicentenary: Finished T9 at the Mexico Open Bicentenary.

Finished T9 at the Mexico Open Bicentenary. BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Finished sixth at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Was tied for the lead after a 64 in the first round. A second-round 69 and another 64 in the third round put him one stroke ahead going into the final round. A 72 Sunday left him three strokes back, a year after losing in a playoff at the same tournament to Michael Sim.

Finished sixth at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Was tied for the lead after a 64 in the first round. A second-round 69 and another 64 in the third round put him one stroke ahead going into the final round. A 72 Sunday left him three strokes back, a year after losing in a playoff at the same tournament to Michael Sim. Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Earned his first career title in March at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, where he fired a final-round, 7-under 64 to win by six strokes, the largest winning margin in the tournament's 19-year history. Was two shots off the pace heading into the last round at Le Triomphe. Grabbed the lead midway through the front nine and never relinquished it. Pulled away during the back nine, eventually increasing his lead to the winning margin with birdies at Nos. 16 and 17. Joined Miguel Carballo, winner of the 2007 Panama Movistar Championship, as the only players from Argentina to win on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Earned his first career title in March at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, where he fired a final-round, 7-under 64 to win by six strokes, the largest winning margin in the tournament's 19-year history. Was two shots off the pace heading into the last round at Le Triomphe. Grabbed the lead midway through the front nine and never relinquished it. Pulled away during the back nine, eventually increasing his lead to the winning margin with birdies at Nos. 16 and 17. Joined Miguel Carballo, winner of the 2007 Panama Movistar Championship, as the only players from Argentina to win on the Korn Ferry Tour. Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open Presented by Samsung: First top-10 of the year was a T10 at the Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open. Going into the weekend in Colombia, he was tied for 49th. Back-to-back 68s gave him his best finish since a T7 at the 2009 Web.com Tour Championship at Daniel Island.

First top-10 of the year was a T10 at the Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open. Going into the weekend in Colombia, he was tied for 49th. Back-to-back 68s gave him his best finish since a T7 at the 2009 Web.com Tour Championship at Daniel Island. Argentine Masters: Played well down the stretch at the Tour de Las Americas' Torneo de Maestros Copa Personal to finish second to Andres Romero.

2009 Season

Ended the Korn Ferry Tour year No. 27 on the money list despite a pair of top-10 finishes in the year's final two events.

Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Moved up three spots, from No. 30, with a T7 at the Web.com Tour Championship at Daniel Island.

Moved up three spots, from No. 30, with a T7 at the Web.com Tour Championship at Daniel Island. Abierto del Centro: Won the 78 Campeonato Abierto del Centro.

Won the 78 Campeonato Abierto del Centro. Roberto de Vicenzo Classic: Won the V Roberto De Vicenzo Classic Copa NEC in his native Argentina.

2008 Season

Made 13 cuts in 26 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including five top-25 finishes. Ended the season No. 70 on the money list.

WNB Golf Classic: Had a T8 finish at the WNB Golf Classic.

Had a T8 finish at the WNB Golf Classic. Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Finished T7 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, where he has recorded seven consecutive rounds in the 60s.

Finished T7 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, where he has recorded seven consecutive rounds in the 60s. Moonah Classic: Was 3-under 285 at the Moonah Classic, good for a T5.

2007 Season

Finished his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour with nine made cuts in 16 starts, including five top-25 finishes and a No. 58 position on the money list, with $108,026. Was one of the top-ranked players statistically, finishing the year third in Putting Average, fifth in Scoring Average and ninth in the All-Around.

Utah EnergySolutions Championship: Posted the last of his two top-10 finishes with a T5 effort at the Utah EnergySolutions Championship.

Posted the last of his two top-10 finishes with a T5 effort at the Utah EnergySolutions Championship. Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Turned in a career-best, runner-up finish at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, finishing four strokes behind Brad Elder. Collected $54,000.

Turned in a career-best, runner-up finish at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, finishing four strokes behind Brad Elder. Collected $54,000. Rochester Area Charities Showdown at Somerby presented by Think: Began the campaign with a T11 finish at the Rochester Area Charities Showdown at Somerby but then missed the weekend in his next four starts.

2006 Season

Venezuela Open: Winner of the 2006 Venezuela Open. Followed his Venezuela Open victory on the Tour de las Americas a month later with a win on the Gateway Tour at Bear Lakes CC. Equaled a course record with a 10-under 62 and then held on with a 2-over 74 in the final round for the one-shot victory over Jeremy Pope.

