Troy Kelly
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
225 lbs
--
Weight
August 02, 1978
Birthday
42
AGE
Tacoma, Washington
Birthplace
Tacoma, Washington
Residence
Jennifer; Maddilyn (4/14/99)
Family
University of Washington (2003, Sociology)
College
2003
Turned Pro
$1,333,145
Career Earnings
Tacoma, WA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Playing on a Major Medical Extension, did not compete on the PGA TOUR. For 2016-17, has three available events to earn 304 FedExCup points or $495,586 to remain exempt for the remainder of the season.
2015 Season
Entered the PGA TOUR season on a Major Medical Extension. Made three cuts in just nine starts, with a T39 at the U.S. Open his best showing.
2014 Season
Had 14 events during the season to earn $563,133 under a Major Medical Extension stemming from right-knee surgery. Missed the cut in the only two starts made on TOUR. Gained entry into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals as part of the Medical Extension. Made nine starts on the Korn Ferry Tour as part of his rehab, making only two cuts.
2013 Season
Made three of 10 PGA TOUR cuts before his season ended in April after having right-knee surgery. Made last start of the season at the Valero Texas Open (missed cut). Will have 14 events in the 2013-14 season to earn $563,133 under a Major Medical Extension.
2012 Season
Carded a final-round, 4-under 66 but came up short against Ted Potter, Jr. on the third extra hole at The Greenbrier Classic. The runner-up finish came in his 34th start on TOUR and was his first career top-25 finish, topping his previous-best effort of T37 earlier in the season at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Gained a ticket to the upcoming Open Championship by being the leading player not otherwise exempt among the top-five finishers at The Greenbrier Classic. Only other major championship start was a missed cut at the 2005 U.S. Open.
2011 Season
Finished No. 11 on the the Korn Ferry Tour in his third-consecutive season on that Tour. Had two runner-up finishes.
2010 Season
Made four cuts in 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour while hobbled with an arthritic hip. Best efforts came in back to back weeks when he finished T11 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Posted his first top-10 finish, a T6, the following week at the rain-shortened (54 holes) Rex Hospital Open. Was forced to end his season prematurely when he had hip-replacement surgery in early Sept.
2009 Season
Strugged during his rookie season on the PGA TOUR, making just three cuts in 17 starts, with a T51 at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open his best outing. Made the cut in five of 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Earned his first career top-10 with a T5 at the Albertsons Boise Open. Finish came on the heels of a T23 at the Utah Championship, running his consecutive sub-par streak at eight rounds in a row. Shot 65 in final round to finish solo-second at the Chattanooga Classic. Finished 67th on the Korn Ferry Tour final money list despite playing in only 10 events, earning an average of more than $9,200 per start.
2008 Season
Played part of season on the Canadian Tour and the Golden State Tour.
2007 Season
Played on the Korn Ferry Tour and the Golden State Tour. Of the six Korn Ferry Tour starts he made, posted a season-best T25 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
2005 Season
2003 Season
Played primarily on the Gateway Tour.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE