JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2009

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2012 Lost to Ted Potter, Jr., The Greenbrier Classic

Personal

Said he started playing golf when "my dad put a club in my hand as soon as I could walk."

Golf career began at age 6 when he was the youngest player to start competing in Washington State Junior Golf Association Tournaments. Played WJGA events a record 12 years. He was the WJGA state champion at age 11 and 13. Compiled more than 40 junior golf tournament titles, with his first win coming at age 7.

Cites Fred Couples and Michael Jordan as his heroes.

Non-golf-related jobs held include home remodeling.

At West Sound Academy in Poulsbo, Wash., was a first-team all-league selection in basketball.

Special Interests

Traveling

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Playing on a Major Medical Extension, did not compete on the PGA TOUR. For 2016-17, has three available events to earn 304 FedExCup points or $495,586 to remain exempt for the remainder of the season.

2015 Season

Entered the PGA TOUR season on a Major Medical Extension. Made three cuts in just nine starts, with a T39 at the U.S. Open his best showing.

2014 Season

Had 14 events during the season to earn $563,133 under a Major Medical Extension stemming from right-knee surgery. Missed the cut in the only two starts made on TOUR. Gained entry into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals as part of the Medical Extension. Made nine starts on the Korn Ferry Tour as part of his rehab, making only two cuts.

2013 Season

Made three of 10 PGA TOUR cuts before his season ended in April after having right-knee surgery. Made last start of the season at the Valero Texas Open (missed cut). Will have 14 events in the 2013-14 season to earn $563,133 under a Major Medical Extension.

2012 Season

Carded a final-round, 4-under 66 but came up short against Ted Potter, Jr. on the third extra hole at The Greenbrier Classic. The runner-up finish came in his 34th start on TOUR and was his first career top-25 finish, topping his previous-best effort of T37 earlier in the season at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Gained a ticket to the upcoming Open Championship by being the leading player not otherwise exempt among the top-five finishers at The Greenbrier Classic. Only other major championship start was a missed cut at the 2005 U.S. Open.

2011 Season

Finished No. 11 on the the Korn Ferry Tour in his third-consecutive season on that Tour. Had two runner-up finishes.

Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Posted a 10-under 62 in the third round of the Cox Classic to move into contention. Eventually finished T9, his fourth top-10 of the season.

Posted a 10-under 62 in the third round of the Cox Classic to move into contention. Eventually finished T9, his fourth top-10 of the season. Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Came back with a T3 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Was one stroke off the lead after 54 holes but managed a 1-under 70 on the final day at Crestview CC and finished 16-under for the week, two back of winner Mathew Goggin.

Came back with a T3 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Was one stroke off the lead after 54 holes but managed a 1-under 70 on the final day at Crestview CC and finished 16-under for the week, two back of winner Mathew Goggin. The Rex Hospital Open: Had several chances for birdie down the stretch but couldn't capitalize and wound up T2 at The Rex Hospital Open. Was part of a six-way tie for the lead late in the day but finished one shot back of winner Kyle Thompson, who birdied the 72nd hole for the win. Earned enough money to move to No. 2 on the season money list.

Had several chances for birdie down the stretch but couldn't capitalize and wound up T2 at The Rex Hospital Open. Was part of a six-way tie for the lead late in the day but finished one shot back of winner Kyle Thompson, who birdied the 72nd hole for the win. Earned enough money to move to No. 2 on the season money list. Stadion Classic at UGA: Playing on a medical exemption, he finished runner-up to University of Georgia senior Russell Henley at the Stadion Classic at UGA, where he shared the 54-hole lead. Posted 5-under 66 in Saturday's third round to tie Henley for first. Final-round 70 left him two shots back but collected first-place money of $99,000 due to Henley's amateur status.

Playing on a medical exemption, he finished runner-up to University of Georgia senior Russell Henley at the Stadion Classic at UGA, where he shared the 54-hole lead. Posted 5-under 66 in Saturday's third round to tie Henley for first. Final-round 70 left him two shots back but collected first-place money of $99,000 due to Henley's amateur status. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Finished T57 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in his only TOUR start of the year.

2010 Season

Made four cuts in 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour while hobbled with an arthritic hip. Best efforts came in back to back weeks when he finished T11 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Posted his first top-10 finish, a T6, the following week at the rain-shortened (54 holes) Rex Hospital Open. Was forced to end his season prematurely when he had hip-replacement surgery in early Sept.

2009 Season

Strugged during his rookie season on the PGA TOUR, making just three cuts in 17 starts, with a T51 at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open his best outing. Made the cut in five of 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Earned his first career top-10 with a T5 at the Albertsons Boise Open. Finish came on the heels of a T23 at the Utah Championship, running his consecutive sub-par streak at eight rounds in a row. Shot 65 in final round to finish solo-second at the Chattanooga Classic. Finished 67th on the Korn Ferry Tour final money list despite playing in only 10 events, earning an average of more than $9,200 per start.

2008 Season

Played part of season on the Canadian Tour and the Golden State Tour.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Successfully made it through all three stages of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn a spot on TOUR in 2009. As the only La Quinta, Calif., resident to make it to the final stage at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., posted all six rounds in no worse than 2-under 70.

2007 Season

Played on the Korn Ferry Tour and the Golden State Tour. Of the six Korn Ferry Tour starts he made, posted a season-best T25 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.

2005 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Qualified for the 2005 U.S. Open, where he missed the cut at Pinehurst No. 2. Shot 83-67. Older brother Ryan, an accomplished amateur and a former pro, caddied for him at the U.S. Open.

Qualified for the 2005 U.S. Open, where he missed the cut at Pinehurst No. 2. Shot 83-67. Older brother Ryan, an accomplished amateur and a former pro, caddied for him at the U.S. Open. California Open: Won the 2006 California Open on the AG Spanos Tour. Also played on the Gateway Tour.

2003 Season

Played primarily on the Gateway Tour.

Amateur Highlights

As a freshman playing for the University of Washington, he was T2 at the 1999 NCAA Championship at Hazeltine National GC. He finished at 1-under, tied with Georgia's Ryuji Imada, three strokes behind Northwestern's Luke Donald. Went on to win first-team A

Won the 2000 Topy Cup in Japan, featuring collegiate men's and women's players from the United States and Japan.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE