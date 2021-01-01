International Victories (9)

2007 Allianz Golf Open de Toulouse [EurChall]

Allianz Golf Open de Toulouse [EurChall] 2007 Vodafone Challenge [EurChall]

Vodafone Challenge [EurChall] 2009 Circolo Rapallo Golf Open [Alps]

Circolo Rapallo Golf Open [Alps] 2011 Iskandar Johor Open [Asia]

Iskandar Johor Open [Asia] 2013 Lyoness Open [Eur]

Lyoness Open [Eur] 2013 KLM Open [Eur]

KLM Open [Eur] 2014 ISPS Handa Wales Open [Eur]

ISPS Handa Wales Open [Eur] 2016 KLM Open [Eur]

KLM Open [Eur] 2018 NBO Oman Open [Eur]

National Teams

2011, 2016, 2018 World Cup

2014 Eurasia Cup

2016 Summer Olympics

2013 Seve Trophy

2006 Eisenhower Trophy

Special Interests

Ping-pong, cycling, skiing, European soccer, computers

Career Highlights

2018 Season

NBO Oman Open: Won the inaugural NBO Oman Open on the European Tour at Al Mouj Golf Course by two strokes over England's Chris Wood. Held a share of the 54-hole lead, then shot a final-round 68 to reach 16-under 272 good for his sixth career European Tour title.

2017 Season

Recorded two top-10s on the European Tour. Best finish in five starts on the PGA TOUR was a T16 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions.

2016 Season

Phenomenal start to the European Tour season, with eight top-15 finishes in his first nine starts. Began the season with matching T5 finishes at the Alfred Dunhill Championship and Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship. Later added top-10 finishes at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic (T8) and True Thailand Classic (sixth). Came close to notching his fifth European Tour victory (and first since the 2014 ISPS Handa Wales Open) with back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Real Club Valderrama Open de España and Shenzhen International, finishing one stroke behind Andrew Johnston and two strokes behind Soomin Lee, respectively. Later added his seventh and eighth top-10 finishes of the season, with a T6 effort at the Lyoness Open and T9 at the French Open. Delighted the hometown fans by picking up his fifth European Tour victory, closing with a course-record tying 63 to make up a three-stroke deficit to win the KLM Open by three strokes over Bernd Wiesberger. The 63 equaled the best closing score by a winner this season joining Henrik Stenson (Open Championship) and Charl Schwartzel (Tshwane Open). At 19-under 265, became the first Dutch player to win the event twice (2013) since it joined the European Tour schedule in 1972. During that stretch, joined KLM Open multiple winners Seve Ballesteros, Bob Byman, Graham Marsh, Bernhard Langer, Stephen Leaney and Simon Dyson. Luiten and Wiesberger went toe-to-toe during the final round, but birdies on three of his final holes propelled Luiten to the winner's circle in the midst of a stellar season – now including nine top-10 finishes (the most on Tour). His fifth European Tour win came in his 201st start.

Rio 2016 Olympic Games: Represented Netherlands when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T27 in 60-player field.

2015 Season

Made his first U.S. Open cut in only his second appearance in the event, finishing T39 at Chambers Bay after opening 68-69 and T5 through 36 holes.

Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open: A second-round 63 was the highlight of his T4 at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open in July. Shot weekend rounds of 66-70 to tie with Eddie Pepperell and Marc Warren, two shots behind winner Rickie Fowler.

2014 Season

Played in nine PGA TOUR events, including appearances in all four major championships and his first PLAYERS Championship. Also added a solo 26th at the PGA Championship and a T26 at the Masters Tournament. On the European Tour, finished 11th on the final Race to Dubai standings. Won on that circuit for a second consecutive season.

World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Best outing of the season was a T13 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship.

Best outing of the season was a T13 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship. DP World Tour Championship: Four under-par rounds at the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship led to a T9 with Rafael Cabrera-Bello and Branden Grace in Dubai.

Four under-par rounds at the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship led to a T9 with Rafael Cabrera-Bello and Branden Grace in Dubai. Volvo World Match Play Championship: Made it to the semifinals of the Volvo World Match Play Championship, losing to eventual champion Mikko Ilonen, 2 and 1, a player he had beaten on day one, 1-up. Defeated George Coetzee in the third-place match on the 19th hole after the regulation match ended in a tie.

Made it to the semifinals of the Volvo World Match Play Championship, losing to eventual champion Mikko Ilonen, 2 and 1, a player he had beaten on day one, 1-up. Defeated George Coetzee in the third-place match on the 19th hole after the regulation match ended in a tie. ISPS Handa Wales Open: At the ISPS Handa Wales Open, opened 65-69-65 and then hung on at Celtic Manor with an even-par 71 to edge a hard-charging Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry by a stroke. The victory was his third European Tour title, all coming in the last two seasons.

At the ISPS Handa Wales Open, opened 65-69-65 and then hung on at Celtic Manor with an even-par 71 to edge a hard-charging Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry by a stroke. The victory was his third European Tour title, all coming in the last two seasons. KLM Open: Finished T5 with Romain Wattel and Pablo Larrazabal at the KLM Open in the Netherlands in September.

Finished T5 with Romain Wattel and Pablo Larrazabal at the KLM Open in the Netherlands in September. Open D'Italia: Shot a final-round 65 at the Open D'Italia, one of four under-par rounds in Torino to T4 with Richie Ramsay, four shots behind winner Hennie Otto.

Shot a final-round 65 at the Open D'Italia, one of four under-par rounds in Torino to T4 with Richie Ramsay, four shots behind winner Hennie Otto. Open de Espana: At the Open de Espana in mid-May, finished fourth, one shot out of the Miguel Angel Jimenez-Richard Green-Thomas Pieters playoff that Jimenez won.

At the Open de Espana in mid-May, finished fourth, one shot out of the Miguel Angel Jimenez-Richard Green-Thomas Pieters playoff that Jimenez won. Eurasia Cup: Represented Europe in the inaugural Eurasia Cup in March in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In the event's 10-10 draw, went 1-1-1 in his three matches.

Represented Europe in the inaugural Eurasia Cup in March in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In the event's 10-10 draw, went 1-1-1 in his three matches. Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Bookended 68s around a 70-72 showing in the second and third rounds on his way to a sixth-place performance at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship in mid-January.

Bookended 68s around a 70-72 showing in the second and third rounds on his way to a sixth-place performance at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship in mid-January. Volvo Golf Champions: Opened his year by playing steady golf all week at the Volvo Golf Champions in South Africa in mid-January. Shot four under-par rounds, joining winner Louis Oosthuizen as the only other player in the field to accomplish the feat. Eventually finished T3 after a final-round 71, two shots behind Oosthuizen.

2013 Season

Open D'Italia: Shot a final-round 65 at the Open D'Italia to go with three other under-par rounds (69-68-70) to finish T4 in Torino, four shots behind winner Hennie Otto.

Shot a final-round 65 at the Open D'Italia to go with three other under-par rounds (69-68-70) to finish T4 in Torino, four shots behind winner Hennie Otto. DP World Tour Championship: After an opening 73 at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in mid-November, came back with a 68-65-66 finish to place fourth at Jumeirah Golf Estates, the season finale on the European Tour.

After an opening 73 at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in mid-November, came back with a 68-65-66 finish to place fourth at Jumeirah Golf Estates, the season finale on the European Tour. Seve Trophy for Continental Europe: Played in his first Seve Trophy for Continental Europe. Went 4-1-0 in his five matches in Continental Europe's two-point win in Paris.

Played in his first Seve Trophy for Continental Europe. Went 4-1-0 in his five matches in Continental Europe's two-point win in Paris. ISPS Handa Wales Open: Finished T4 at the ISPS Handa Wales Open late in the summer. Recovered from a 2-over 73 in the first round and was 5-under the rest of the way to finish five shots behind winner Gregory Bourdy.

Finished T4 at the ISPS Handa Wales Open late in the summer. Recovered from a 2-over 73 in the first round and was 5-under the rest of the way to finish five shots behind winner Gregory Bourdy. Irish Open: Later that month, contended all week at the Irish Open in Maynooth, County Kildare. After a third-round 66 at Carton House GC put him in position to win, stumbled badly on the final day in a three-bogey, no-birdie 74 that left him T2 with Robert Rock, three shots behind winner Paul Casey.

Later that month, contended all week at the Irish Open in Maynooth, County Kildare. After a third-round 66 at Carton House GC put him in position to win, stumbled badly on the final day in a three-bogey, no-birdie 74 that left him T2 with Robert Rock, three shots behind winner Paul Casey. BMW International Open: Was T10 at the BMW International Open in Germany in mid-June.

Was T10 at the BMW International Open in Germany in mid-June. Volvo China Open: Added a T8 at the Volvo China Open in Tianjian in early May.

Added a T8 at the Volvo China Open in Tianjian in early May. Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Enjoyed his first top-10 of the campaign, a T6 at the European Tour's Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

Enjoyed his first top-10 of the campaign, a T6 at the European Tour's Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship. KLM Open: Earned win No. 2 on the season and recorded his first European Tour multi-win campaign when he defeated Miguel Angel Jimenez on the first extra hole in the Netherlands. Shot four rounds in the 60s, punctuated with middle-round scores of 65-66 Friday and Saturday at Kennemer G&CC in Zandvoort.

Earned win No. 2 on the season and recorded his first European Tour multi-win campaign when he defeated Miguel Angel Jimenez on the first extra hole in the Netherlands. Shot four rounds in the 60s, punctuated with middle-round scores of 65-66 Friday and Saturday at Kennemer G&CC in Zandvoort. Lyoness Open: Earned his first title in two years when he captured the European Tour's Lyoness Open in June in Austria. Opened with rounds of 65-68-67 to take a three-shot lead into the final round at Diamond CC in Atzenbrugg. Shot a 1-under 71 Sunday despite three-putting (bogey) the final round's opening hole. Was able to hold off a hard-charging Thomas Bjorn, who shot a 4-under 68, by two strokes.

2012 Season

Qualified for his first World Golf Championships event and T63 at the Bridgestone Invitational in early August.

PGA Championship: Had his top major championship performance when he T21 at the PGA Championship in South Carolina.

Had his top major championship performance when he T21 at the PGA Championship in South Carolina. The Open Championship: Made the cut in his second consecutive Open Championships, finishing T45 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes a year after a T63 finish in his Open debut.

Made the cut in his second consecutive Open Championships, finishing T45 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes a year after a T63 finish in his Open debut. ISPS Handa Wales Open: Contended at the ISPS Handa Wales Open in June on the European Tour. After a third-round 64, the low round of the tournament moved him into a tie for second, a stroke behind 54-hole leader Thongchai Jaidee, he came back with a 1-over 72 Sunday to T2, a stroke behind Jaidee. The performance marked his best finish since winning the weather-shortened Iskandar Johor Open on the Asian Tour in 2011.

2011 Season

Made his PGA TOUR debut, at the Memorial Tournament. Was disqualified following the first round after signing an incorrect scorecard.

World Cup: His Netherlands team that included teammate Robert Jan Derksen shot rounds of 64-68 on the weekend at the OMEGA Misison Hills World Cup to move up the leaderboard into a T4 in China.

His Netherlands team that included teammate Robert Jan Derksen shot rounds of 64-68 on the weekend at the OMEGA Misison Hills World Cup to move up the leaderboard into a T4 in China. Iskandar Johor Open: After contending at several tournaments late in the year, he finally broke through with a victory, at the rain-shortened Iskandar Johor Open in Malaysia. After opening with a 63 at Horizon Hills G&CC in Johor Bahru, he closed with a 6-under 65 to defeat Daniel Chopra by one stroke.

After contending at several tournaments late in the year, he finally broke through with a victory, at the rain-shortened Iskandar Johor Open in Malaysia. After opening with a 63 at Horizon Hills G&CC in Johor Bahru, he closed with a 6-under 65 to defeat Daniel Chopra by one stroke. Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Was ninth at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. A final-round 72 derailed his chances at victory.

Was ninth at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. A final-round 72 derailed his chances at victory. Barclays Singapore Open: Contended late in the year at the Barclays Singapore Open before he struggled on the final two holes and settled for a Sunday 67 in the rain-shortened event to T5.

Contended late in the year at the Barclays Singapore Open before he struggled on the final two holes and settled for a Sunday 67 in the rain-shortened event to T5. KLM Open: Enjoyed a T6 in his native Netherlands when a third-round 64 put him in contention. He followed that 64 with a Sunday 69 to move up the leaderboard.

Enjoyed a T6 in his native Netherlands when a third-round 64 put him in contention. He followed that 64 with a Sunday 69 to move up the leaderboard. BMW Italian Open: Added another top-five performance in June with a T5 at the BMW Italian Open, thanks to four rounds in the 60s.

Added another top-five performance in June with a T5 at the BMW Italian Open, thanks to four rounds in the 60s. BMW International Open: Had a T3 at the BMW International Open. Began the day five strokes off the lead but shot a Sunday 67.

Had a T3 at the BMW International Open. Began the day five strokes off the lead but shot a Sunday 67. Austrian Golf Open: Was third at the Austrian Golf Open in September on the strength of a final-round 68.

2010 Season

Played in 27 European Tour events, missed only two cuts and enjoyed six top-10 finishes. Finished 28th in the Race to Dubai. His top showing was a runner-up showing at the Portugal Masters, where he tied with Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Robert Karlsson and Francesco Molinari, two strokes behind winner Richard Green. Was third at the Castello Masters, fifth at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters, sixth at the Open de Andalucia de Golf and the Joburg Open and ninth at the 3 Irish Open.

2009 Season

Had seven European Tour starts, with his T17 at the Austrian Golf Open his best finish.

2008 Season

In 16 European Tour starts, counted two top 10s–a T5 at the Jakarta Astro Indonesia Open and a solo fourth at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Amateur Highlights